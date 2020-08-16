India sends team to Mauritius to tackle oil spill

Aug 16 (Reuters) - India has sent technical equipment and a
team of specialists to Mauritius to help local authorities deal
with an environmental crisis after an oil spill from a Japanese
ship, a government official said on Sunday.
A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off the Indian
Ocean island nation on July 25, spilling about 1,000 tonnes of
fuel oil and triggering a state of "environmental
emergency".
The carrier split on Saturday, and the oil spill spread over
a vast area of endangered corals, fish and other marine life in
what some scientists called the country's worst ecological
disaster.
On Sunday, Mauritian authorities said the stern section of
the vessel had been completely detached, with the remainder of
the ship slowly being towed by two tugs towards high seas.
The country's National Crisis Committee said that rough
weather conditions had made the removal of the remaining oil on
the ship risky.
"There is still approximately 30 cubic meter of mixed type
of oil in the engine room," it said in the statement. "In view
of the rough sea condition, the salvage company...has informed
that it cannot carry on with the pumping of the remaining oil."
Authorities said that they have cordoned-off Blue Bay Marine
Park, with three layers of booms.
"Deflection booms have been placed to further protect Ile
aux Aigrettes from any oil spill. Furthermore, 2 kms of booms
have been placed along the shoreline of Pointe d'Esny.
Additional booms are being placed this afternoon," the Crisis
Committee said.
Scientists say the full impact of the spill is still
unfolding, but the damage could affect Mauritius and its
tourism-dependent economy for decades. Removing the ship is
likely to take months.
Following a government request for assistance, India
dispatched over 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material by
aircraft to supplement the country's salvage operations, the
foreign affairs ministry said in a statement said.
Mauritius said that some of these materials are being
deployed at Riviere La Chaux, Riviere des Creoles, Riviere
Ferney and Grand River South East.
A 10-member team of Indian coast guard personnel trained in
oil spill containment measures has also been deployed to
Mauritius to provide technical and operational assistance, it
said.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Omar Mohammed; editing by Richard
Pullin and Toby Chopra)