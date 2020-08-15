Japan to send team to Mauritius to assist in oil spill

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japanese Environment Minister
Shinjiro Koizumi said on Saturday Tokyo planned to send a team
of officials from the ministry and other specialists to
Mauritius to assess the damage from an oil spill.
A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off Mauritius on
July 25, spilling about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil and triggering
a state of "environmental emergency" in what some scientists
call the country's worst ecological disaster.
Removing the ship will be a delicate operation and is likely
to take months. France, which once ruled Mauritius as a colony,
has said it will assist with the cleanup.
Koizumi also told reporters on Saturday he saw the oil spill
as a grave crisis that could lead to a loss of biodiversity.
The ship, MV Wakashio, is owned by Japan's Nagashiki Shipping
and chartered by Mitsui OSK Lines.
