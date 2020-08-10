Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.    9104   JP3362700001

MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.

(9104)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mauritius must brace for 'worst case scenario' after oil spill, says PM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

* PM says Japanese tanker will eventually break up

* Says it still has 2,000 tonnes of oil on board

* Conservationists say local marine life already being affected

* Mauritians making floating booms from leaves, human hair

NAIROBI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Japanese ship that ran aground on a reef off Mauritius two weeks ago has now stopped leaking oil into the Indian Ocean but the island nation must still prepare for "a worst case scenario", Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said late on Monday.

Conservationists said they were starting to find dead fish as well as seabirds covered in oil, increasing fears of an ecological catastrophe despite a massive local cleanup operation that includes making floating booms from leaves and human hair.

Jugnauth said the leak from a damaged oil tank on board the stricken vessel, the MV Wakashio, had stopped but that it still had 2,000 tonnes of oil in two other, undamaged tanks.

"The salvage team has observed several cracks in the ship hull, which means that we are facing a very serious situation," Jugnauth said in a televised speech, parts of which were made available to Reuters by his office.

"We should prepare for a worst case scenario. It is clear that at some point the ship will fall apart."

Mauritius has declared a state of emergency and former colonial ruler France has sent aid in what environmental group Greenpeace said could be a major ecological crisis. Japan has also sent help.

Tourism is a major contributor to the Mauritius economy, generating 63 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) last year.

DEAD FISH

"We are starting to see dead fish. We are starting to see animals like crabs covered in oil, we are starting to see seabirds covered in oil, including some which could not be rescued," said Vikash Tatayah, conservation director at Mauritius Wildlife Foundation, a non-governmental organisation.

The nearby Blue Bay Marine Park, known for its corals and myriad fish species, has so far escaped damage but a lagoon containing an island nature reserve, the Ile Aux Aigrettes, is already covered in oil, he said.

At least 1,000 tonnes of oil is estimated to have leaked so far, with 500 tonnes salvaged.

Mauritians are making booms out of sugar cane leaves, plastic bottles and hair that people are voluntarily cutting off and floating them on the sea to prevent the oil spill spreading, island resident Romina Tello told Reuters.

"Hair absorbs oil but not water," Tello, founder of Mauritius Conscious, an eco-tourism agency, said by phone.

"There's been a big campaign around the island to get hair," said Tello, 30, who spent the weekend helping clean black sludge from mangrove swamps.

Videos posted online showed volunteers sewing leaves and hair into nets to float on the surface and corral the oil until it can be sucked up by hoses.

Diving centres, fishermen and others have all joined in the cleanup effort, with guesthouses offering free accommodation to volunteers and hair salons offering discounts to those donating hair, Tello said.

The Mauritian government is also using sea booms to control the spill and vacuuming up oil from the water's surface.

The MV Wakashio is owned by the Nagashiki Shipping Company and operated by Mitsui OSK Line. (Editing by Gareth Jones)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.98% 45.14 Delayed Quote.-32.36%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD. 1.59% 1912 End-of-day quote.-36.79%
WTI 1.29% 42.135 Delayed Quote.-31.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.
02:03pMauritius must brace for 'worst case scenario' after oil spill, says PM
RE
08/09MITSUI O S K LINES : Govt Scrambles to Contain Massive Oil Spill
AQ
08/09MITSUI O S K LINES : Over 1,000 tons of fuel oil leak from Japan freighter off M..
AQ
08/09Grounded Mauritius ship operator apologises for oil leak
RE
08/08MITSUI O S K LINES : Mauritius declares emergency over oil leak from Japanese sh..
AQ
07/30MITSUI O S K LINES : Notice on Differences between Consolidated Business Outlook..
PU
07/30FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS : The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
PU
07/28MITSUI O S K LINES : Notice Regarding Reports in the Media
PU
05/28MITSUI O S K LINES : and LNG Terminal Wilhelmshaven sign a contract to build and..
AQ
05/26Uniper, Mitsui OSK sign contract for German LNG terminal ship
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 018 B 9 614 M 9 614 M
Net income 2021 -229 M -2,16 M -2,16 M
Net Debt 2021 966 B 9 122 M 9 122 M
P/E ratio 2021 -952x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 229 B 2 161 M 2 160 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 8 931
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 431,11 JPY
Last Close Price 1 912,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Junichiro Ikeda President & Representative Director
Takashi Maruyama CFO, Representative Director & Head-IR
Yoshikazu Kawagoe Chief Technical Officer
Takeshi Hashimoto Representative Director, Head-Europe & Africa Area
Akihiko Ono Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.-36.79%2 160
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-8.93%25 733
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-38.10%9 809
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.12.03%7 663
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-4.62%4 274
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-15.79%2 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group