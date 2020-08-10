Mauritius must brace for 'worst case scenario' after oil spill, says PM

* PM says Japanese tanker will eventually break up
NAIROBI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Japanese ship that ran aground
on a reef off Mauritius two weeks ago has now stopped leaking
oil into the Indian Ocean but the island nation must still
prepare for "a worst case scenario", Prime Minister Pravind
Jugnauth said late on Monday.
Conservationists said they were starting to find dead fish
as well as seabirds covered in oil, increasing fears of an
ecological catastrophe despite a massive local cleanup operation
that includes making floating booms from leaves and human hair.
Jugnauth said the leak from a damaged oil tank on board the
stricken vessel, the MV Wakashio, had stopped but that it still
had 2,000 tonnes of oil in two other, undamaged tanks.
"The salvage team has observed several cracks in the ship
hull, which means that we are facing a very serious situation,"
Jugnauth said in a televised speech, parts of which were made
available to Reuters by his office.
"We should prepare for a worst case scenario. It is clear
that at some point the ship will fall apart."
Mauritius has declared a state of emergency and former
colonial ruler France has sent aid in what environmental group
Greenpeace said could be a major ecological crisis.
Japan has also sent help.
Tourism is a major contributor to the Mauritius economy,
generating 63 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) last year.
DEAD FISH
"We are starting to see dead fish. We are starting to see
animals like crabs covered in oil, we are starting to see
seabirds covered in oil, including some which could not be
rescued," said Vikash Tatayah, conservation director at
Mauritius Wildlife Foundation, a non-governmental organisation.
The nearby Blue Bay Marine Park, known for its corals and
myriad fish species, has so far escaped damage but a lagoon
containing an island nature reserve, the Ile Aux Aigrettes, is
already covered in oil, he said.
At least 1,000 tonnes of oil is estimated to have leaked so
far, with 500 tonnes salvaged.
Mauritians are making booms out of sugar cane leaves,
plastic bottles and hair that people are voluntarily cutting off
and floating them on the sea to prevent the oil spill spreading,
island resident Romina Tello told Reuters.
"Hair absorbs oil but not water," Tello, founder of
Mauritius Conscious, an eco-tourism agency, said by phone.
"There's been a big campaign around the island to get hair,"
said Tello, 30, who spent the weekend helping clean black sludge
from mangrove swamps.
Videos posted online showed volunteers sewing leaves and
hair into nets to float on the surface and corral the oil until
it can be sucked up by hoses.
Diving centres, fishermen and others have all joined in the
cleanup effort, with guesthouses offering free accommodation to
volunteers and hair salons offering discounts to those donating
hair, Tello said.
The Mauritian government is also using sea booms to control
the spill and vacuuming up oil from the water's surface.
The MV Wakashio is owned by the Nagashiki Shipping Company
and operated by Mitsui OSK Line.
