Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd    9104   JP3362700001

MITSUI OSK LINES LTD (9104)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Mitsui OSK Lines : 6 MOL-operated/managed Vessels Earn Commendations from Japan Coast Guard Regional Headquarters - Honored for Continuously Providing Information on Marine Conditions -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 07:08am CEST

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL, head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) today announced that six MOL-operated/managed vessels have received commendations from the commanders of the 3rd and 4th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters of the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).

Vessels commended by 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters

  • VLCC Altair Trader
  • VLCC Yufusan
  • VLCC M. Star
  • LNG carrier Energy Advance
  • LNG carrier Energy Frontier

Vessel commended by 4th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters

To mark Japan Hydrography Day*1, the commanders of the Regional Coast Guard Headquarters presented testimonials to individuals and organizations that have contributed to marine information services (assisting with research related to the sea and marine information). This year, MOL's vessels won praise for their significant contributions to the coast guard's marine information services by providing observed data on seawater temperature and oceanic currents*2 over many years, and six of them were selected for special recognition.

Marine information provided by merchant vessels helps the JCG Hydrographic and Oceanographic Department, which collects marine information on ocean currents, tidal currents, and various other data, and in turn provides navigation-related information to vessels calling at ports in Japan.

MOL Marine Safety Division Associate General Manager Kazuhiro Kitamura was on hand for a September 12 commendation ceremony at the 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, and received a testimonial from the commander of the 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.

MOL, Marine Safety Division, Associate General Manager, Kazuhiro Kitamura (left) receives the testimonial.

Testimonial and commemorative shield

The Energy Advance received an award from the 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters

The Shizukisan received an award from the 4th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters

MOL takes a comprehensive approach to providing marine information services and contributing to safe ocean transport and environmental conservation in a synergistic and sustainable way.

*1 Japan Hydrography Day, September 12, marks the founding of the predecessor of JCG Hydrographic and Oceanographic Department (September 12, 1871).

*2 Sea current information: Only vessels equipped with a with specific navigational equipment can record sea current information.

Disclaimer

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 05:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI OSK LINES LTD
07:08aMITSUI OSK LINES : 6 MOL-operated/managed Vessels Earn Commendations from Japan ..
PU
09/15MARUBENI : and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Sign Cooperation Agreement With Japanese Proj..
AQ
09/14MITSUI OSK LINES : O.S.K. Lines and Marubeni Sign Cooperation Agreement with Jap..
PU
09/14MITSUI OSK LINES : Inauguration Ceremony Marks Opening of MOL Magsaysay Maritime..
PU
09/12MITSUI OSK LINES : Ice-Breaking LNG Carrier for Yamal LNG Project Named Vladimir..
PU
09/07MITSUI OSK LINES : Rolls-Royce and MOL verify enhanced navigational safety with ..
AQ
09/06MITSUI OSK LINES : MOL Worldwide Logistics Ltd. Established in Hong Kong; Will S..
PU
09/05Three new Arctic-class ships on way to Russia's Yamal LNG terminal
RE
08/30MITSUI OSK LINES : MOL Signs Technology Consulting Agreement with Prof. Tomoharu..
PU
08/29JACK MA : Asian Markets Mostly Gain; Nikkei, Kospi Extend Lengthy Win Streaks
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Tesla Model 3 Out In The Wild 
2017Cosco acquires majority stake in Orient Overseas 
2016Japan the surprise top global pick of Morgan Stanley 
2016Triple Merger Of Japan's 3 Container Shippers Highlight Industry Turmoil 
2016WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Roll It, Pat It, Mark It With GE 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 206 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 29 614 M
Debt 2019 908 B
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 12,69
P/E ratio 2020 8,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 375 B
Chart MITSUI OSK LINES LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI OSK LINES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3 800  JPY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Junichiro Ikeda President & Representative Director
Koichi Muto Chairman
Takashi Maruyama Chief Financial Officer, Director & Head-IR
Shizuo Takahashi Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Yoshikazu Kawagoe Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD-18.72%3 341
AP MOLLER-MAERSK-18.51%28 040
BOLLORÉ-20.05%12 250
HAPAG-LLOYD AG10.27%7 462
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD-42.98%5 377
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-33.25%4 067
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.