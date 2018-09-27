Log in
Mitsui OSK Lines : MOL Transports Fire Engines to Paraguay -Receives Letter of Appreciation from Paraguayan Ambassador to Japan-

09/27/2018 | 07:06am CEST

Paraguayan Ambassador H.E. Raul Florentin-Antola (left) presents MOL President & CEO Junichiro Ikeda with a letter of appreciation

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) today announced that it received a letter of appreciation from Paraguayan Ambassador to Japan H.E., thanking the company for its cooperation with the Paraguayan Embassy Raul Florentin-Antola to transport fire engines to Paraguay.

In January, MOL transported five used fire engines to Paraguay aboard one of its car carriers. It has worked with the Paraguayan Embassy on the fire engine transport project since 2010, and to date has transported a total of 63 engines.

On September 18, Ambassador Florentin visited MOL and presented the letter of appreciation, saying, 'Fire engines from Japan are very useful in Paraguay, and I appreciate your continual cooperation in transporting them.'

MOL takes a proactive stance in social contribution activities that are unique to an ocean shipping company with a global network.

Disclaimer

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 05:05:08 UTC
