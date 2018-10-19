Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd    9104   JP3362700001

MITSUI OSK LINES LTD (9104)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mitsui OSK Lines : MOL's Newbuilt LNG Carrier "MARVEL EAGLE" to Serve Mitsui & Co. - Will Transport Shale gas-derived LNG from Cameron Project in U.S. -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 07:08am CEST

LNG Carrier 'MARVEL EAGLE'

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) today announced the delivery of the LNG carrier Marvel Eagle. Before the delivery, on September 5, a naming ceremony was held at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Sakaide Shipyard before a large crowd of onlookers and representatives of the companies involved.

The vessel is the first of three newbuilding LNG carriers, for which MOL and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. signed charter contracts in September 2014 and January 2015(Note 1). Its main assignment will be transporting LNG from the Mitsui & Co.-backed Cameron LNG project in the U.S. state of Louisiana.

The Marvel Eagle is the first vessel equipped with the high-performance ship operation data collection device, which serves as the foundation of the FOCUS project (Note 2) that MOL recently announced and started putting into action. Detailed voyage and engine data on actual voyages will be collected from the vessel during operation and stored in a cloud-based data platform to develop applications.

Leveraging its accumulated experience and knowledge as one of the world's leading LNG carrier owners and management companies, MOL continues to fully meet customer needs in LNG procurement, offering a safe, high-quality and efficient LNG transport service.

Naming ceremony

[ Outline of Marvel Eagle ]

Length 299.9m
Breadth 48.90m
Draft 11.80m
LNG tank MOSS type, spherical
Cargo tank capacity 155,000m3
Main engine 2 propulsion motors, 2 decelerators
Speed About 19.5 knots
Shipyard Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Sakaide Shipyard
Ship management company MOL LNG Transport (Asia) Ltd. (MOL wholly owned subsidiary)
Shareholding ratio MOL 100%

(Note 1)
For details, please refer to the September 29, 2014 press release:
MOL, Mitsui Sign Deal to Charter 2 LNG Carriers - Transporting Shale Gas-derived LNG from Cameron Project in U.S. -
For details, please refer to the January 29, 2015 press release:
MOL, Mitsui Sign Deal to Charter LNG Carrier - Transporting Shale Gas-derived LNG from Cameron Project in U.S. -

(Note 2)
For details, please refer to the October 15, 2018 press release:
Launching of the 'FOCUS' Project - Collaborative Innovation Transcending Business Categories; ICT-based, Data-driven Project Aims at Safer Operation and Cleaner Environment -

Disclaimer

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 05:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI OSK LINES LTD
07:08aMITSUI OSK LINES : MOL's Newbuilt LNG Carrier "MARVEL EAGLE" to Serve Mitsui & C..
PU
10/17MITSUI OSK LINES : MOL Presents Long-Service Awards, Hosts Family Day for Filipi..
PU
10/16MITSUI OSK LINES : Notice of Revisions in First Half and Full Year Consolidated ..
PU
10/16MITSUI OSK LINES : O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. Announces Revision of Its Consolidated Bus..
PU
10/15MITSUI OSK LINES : Launching of the "FOCUS" Project - Collaborative Innovation T..
PU
10/12MITSUI OSK LINES : MOL Consolidation Service Succeeds with Trial of Remote Conta..
PU
10/11MITSUI OSK LINES : MOL Plans to Install Voyage Information Display System Using ..
PU
10/10MITSUI OSK LINES : MOL Adds 2 New Training Sessions to Mariner Safety Education ..
PU
10/03MITSUI OSK LINES : MOL's Next-generation Car Carrier FLEXIE Series Wins Good Des..
PU
09/28MITSUI OSK LINES : LNG-fueled Tugboat Named Ishin -Earns Highest 4-star for Coas..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Tesla Model 3 Out In The Wild 
2017Cosco acquires majority stake in Orient Overseas 
2016Japan the surprise top global pick of Morgan Stanley 
2016Triple Merger Of Japan's 3 Container Shippers Highlight Industry Turmoil 
2016WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Roll It, Pat It, Mark It With GE 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 217 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 28 341 M
Debt 2019 907 B
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 11,90
P/E ratio 2020 8,11
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capitalization 344 B
Chart MITSUI OSK LINES LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI OSK LINES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3 805  JPY
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Junichiro Ikeda President & Representative Director
Koichi Muto Chairman
Takashi Maruyama Chief Financial Officer, Director & Head-IR
Shizuo Takahashi Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Yoshikazu Kawagoe Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD-23.14%3 153
AP MOLLER-MAERSK-22.90%26 105
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-0.66%6 609
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD-46.68%4 928
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-37.88%3 753
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-30.48%3 085
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.