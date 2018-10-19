LNG Carrier 'MARVEL EAGLE'

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) today announced the delivery of the LNG carrier Marvel Eagle. Before the delivery, on September 5, a naming ceremony was held at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Sakaide Shipyard before a large crowd of onlookers and representatives of the companies involved.

The vessel is the first of three newbuilding LNG carriers, for which MOL and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. signed charter contracts in September 2014 and January 2015(Note 1). Its main assignment will be transporting LNG from the Mitsui & Co.-backed Cameron LNG project in the U.S. state of Louisiana.

The Marvel Eagle is the first vessel equipped with the high-performance ship operation data collection device, which serves as the foundation of the FOCUS project (Note 2) that MOL recently announced and started putting into action. Detailed voyage and engine data on actual voyages will be collected from the vessel during operation and stored in a cloud-based data platform to develop applications.

Leveraging its accumulated experience and knowledge as one of the world's leading LNG carrier owners and management companies, MOL continues to fully meet customer needs in LNG procurement, offering a safe, high-quality and efficient LNG transport service.

Naming ceremony

[ Outline of Marvel Eagle ]

Length 299.9m Breadth 48.90m Draft 11.80m LNG tank MOSS type, spherical Cargo tank capacity 155,000m3 Main engine 2 propulsion motors, 2 decelerators Speed About 19.5 knots Shipyard Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Sakaide Shipyard Ship management company MOL LNG Transport (Asia) Ltd. (MOL wholly owned subsidiary) Shareholding ratio MOL 100%

(Note 1)

For details, please refer to the September 29, 2014 press release:

MOL, Mitsui Sign Deal to Charter 2 LNG Carriers - Transporting Shale Gas-derived LNG from Cameron Project in U.S. -

For details, please refer to the January 29, 2015 press release:

MOL, Mitsui Sign Deal to Charter LNG Carrier - Transporting Shale Gas-derived LNG from Cameron Project in U.S. -

(Note 2)

For details, please refer to the October 15, 2018 press release:

Launching of the 'FOCUS' Project - Collaborative Innovation Transcending Business Categories; ICT-based, Data-driven Project Aims at Safer Operation and Cleaner Environment -