Mitsui OSK Lines : Tokyo International Container Terminal Marks 20 Million TEUs Handled - First at Tokyo Port

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) today announced that the MOL-operated Tokyo International Container Terminal (TICT) (*) reached a major milestone on August 21-a cumulative total of 20 million TEUs handled. The terminal started operations in November 1971, and in December of that year, the full containership Kamakura Maru, serving the Asia-Europe route, was the first vessel to call at TICT. After 47 years of successful operations, TICT becomes the first terminal in the Port of Tokyo to handle 20 million TEUs.

A ceremony to celebrate the occasion drew distinguished guests from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Port and Harbor and Tokyo Port Terminal Co., Ltd., which operate and manage the port and harbor and the wharf at Tokyo Port, executives from Ocean Network Express (Japan), Ltd., the cargo owner whose containers put TICT over the 20 million mark.

TICT strives to enhance and expand its container terminal capacities through measures such as the introduction of an aseismically designed wharf and a series of high-capacity gantry cranes, establishing stable operations with cargo volumes increasing and successively larger vessels calling at the port.

The MOL Group continues to offer stress-free terminal services with higher convenience for customers.

(*) MOL rents facilities from Tokyo Port Terminal Co., Ltd. and operates TICT. The MOL Group company Utoc Corporation (President: Masahiro Tanabe; headquarters Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture) oversees loadng/unloading operations as the prime port transport contractor.

At the ceremony

From left: President of Imoto Lines, Ltd. Mr. Takayuki Imoto, Executive Officer of MOL Mr. Yutaka Hinooka, director, Managing Executive Officer of Ocean Network Express (Japan) Ltd. Mr. Hitoshi Adachi, Director General of Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Port and Harbor Mr. Makoto Saito, President & CEO of Tokyo Port Terminal Co., Ltd. Mr. Yuji Hirano, President of Utoc Mr. Masahiro Tanabe

[ Outline of TICT Facilities ]

Length of wharf 684m Water depth at wharf 15m Total terminal area 277,200m2 Max. storage capacity 15,550 TEUs Reefer container plugs 1,126 In and out gates 18 Lanes

[ Number of Containers TICT Handled ]

