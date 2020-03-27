Mitsui Sugar : Notice Regarding Commencement of Talks for Business Integration between Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. and Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar Co., Ltd. and Capital and Business Alliance between Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd., Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar Co., Ltd. and Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

March 25, 2020 Company name: Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. Representative: Daisuke Saiga President and CEO (Code: 2109, TSE 1st section) Inquiries to: Koji Suzuki General Manager, Corporate Planning Division TEL +81-3-3663-3111 Company name: Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar Co., Ltd. Representative: Yu Sato President and CEO Inquiries to: Hiroki Odaka General Manager, Corporate Div. TEL +81-3-3271-0107 Company name: Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Representative: Tsukasa Emoto President (Code: 2108, TSE 1st section) Inquiries to: Tadashi Yamaki Director, Administration Manager TEL +81-3-6414-5522 Notice Regarding Commencement of Talks for Business Integration between Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. and Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar Co., Ltd. and Capital and Business Alliance between Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd., Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar Co., Ltd. and Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (Head office: 36-2,Nihonbashi-Hakozakicho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Daisuke Saiga, hereinafter referred to as "Mitsui Sugar"), Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar Co., Ltd. (Head office: 1-5-3, Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Yu Sato, hereinafter referred to as "Dai-Nippon Meiji") and Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Head office: 3-12-14 Mita Minato-ku, Tokyo, President: Tsukasa Emoto, hereinafter referred to as "Nitten") announce that Mitsui Sugar and Dai-Nippon Meiji resolved at the respective Board of Directors meetings held today to start discussions on business integration between the two companies (hereinafter referred to as the "Business Integration") and the capital and business alliance between the Holding Company as a result of the Business Integration (as defined in 3. (1) below. The same shall apply hereinafter.) and Nitten (hereinafter referred to as the "Capital and Business Alliance"), and that Nitten resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held today to start discussions on the Capital and Business Alliance. 1. Background and Objectives of the Business Integration and the Capital and Business Alliance Since the establishment of the predecessors as pioneers of the modern sugar manufacturing companies, each of Mitsui Sugar, Dai-Nippon Meiji, and Nitten (hereinafter collectively referred to as 1

the "Companies") have worked for many years to create affluent lifestyle and culture through providing foodstuffs centering on sugar. The Companies have also contributed to the revitalization of regional agriculture and economy by using key crops in regions as raw materials, such as beet in Hokkaido and sugarcane in Okinawa and Kagoshima. The Companies are involved in the entire process of sugar manufacturing from cultivation of beet and sugarcane to sugar production. However, the business environment surrounding each company is becoming increasingly severe, with the decrease in population, diversification of demand for sweeteners, and progress in the TPP and economic partnership agreements with many countries. In responding to these issues, it is necessary to further strengthen business bases of each company. Against this backdrop, the Companies, each of these have many years of experience in the Japanese sugar manufacturing industry, through the Business Integration and the Capital and Business Alliance, wish to further reinforce the foundation of stable domestic supply systems and strengthen their international competitiveness to grow as companies by combining their extensive management know-how, including production technology, quality and cost control methods, logistics, and raw material procurement. 2. Aims of the Business Integration and the Capital and Business Alliance Mitsui Sugar and Dai-Nippon Meiji, through the Business Integration, aim to become a company with a solid profit base and growth potential by promoting efficiency in supply chain and operation management, establishing sustainable management system, enhancing group management, and strengthening portfolio allocation to R&D and growth fields through concentrating and reallocating the management resources of both companies, such as human resources and funds, in accordance with the "spirit of equality". Through this Capital and Business Alliance, Nitten will continue to contribute to the local economy and the sound development of the Japanese sugar industry by securing raw materials, contributing to the stable operation of the sugar industry in Japan as a whole, and passing on and improving production technology through the exchange among engineers under the cooperation with the Holding Company. In line with the above aims, the Companies have determined that the best policy for all stakeholders, including raw material producers, customers, local communities, shareholders, and employees, is to create synergies by fusing the strengths of each company to contribute to the future development of the Japanese sugar industry and improvement of the enterprise values. 3. Summary of the Business Integration (Share Exchange, Company Split) and the Capital and Business Alliance (1) Structure of the Business Integration The assumed structure at present is as follows. It may be changed in accordance with the progress of future discussions. Mitsui Sugar and Dai-Nippon Meiji will conduct a share exchange in which Mitsui Sugar will become a wholly-owning parent company and Dai-Nippon Meiji will become a wholly-owned subsidiary. In 2

addition, at the same time of the share exchange, Mitsui Sugar will implement a company split with the company that will succeed the business of Mitsui Sugar (hereinafter referred to as the "Successor Company"). The rights and obligations relating to the business of Mitsui Sugar will be succeeded by the Successor Company, and Mitsui Sugar will become a holding company responsible for group management and asset management businesses (hereinafter referred to as the "Holding Company"). In connection with the Business Integration, the Successor Company will change its trade name to "Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd.". The Holding Company plans to maintain its listing status under its current stock code (2109) of Mitsui Sugar. The decision on the name of the Holding Company, head office, representative, board members, other basic matters and the integration ratio under the Business Integration will be made after consultation between Mitsui Sugar and Dai-Nippon Meiji. Mitsui Sugar and Dai-Nippon Meiji plan to set up a "Business Integration Review Committee" to begin examining the Business Integration. (2) Structure of the Capital and Business Alliance After the Business Integration, the Holding Company will acquire approximately 10% of the total voting rights of Nitten, while Nitten will acquire the shares of the Holding Company of equal value. Details, including the method of acquisition, have not yet been determined, and we will continue to discuss details. (3) Schedule (i) The Business Integration At the end of Sep. 2020 (plan) Contract conclusion based on the final agreement Oct. 2020 - Mar. 2021 (plan) Extraordinary general meetings of shareholders at Mitsui Sugar and Dai-Nippon Meiji April 1, 2021 (plan) Effective date of the Business Integration (ii) The Capital and Business Alliance The Capital and Business Alliance will be implemented at a time to be discussed and agreed separately by Mitsui Sugar, Dai-Nippon Meiji and Nitten. 4. Overview of the Parties Involved in the Business Integration and the Capital and Business Alliance (As of March 31, 2019) Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar Nippon Beet Sugar (1) Name Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. Manufacturing Co., Co., Ltd. Ltd. Location of 36-2, 1-5-3, Nihonbashi, 3-12-14 Mita Nihonbashi-Hakozakic (2) registered Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Minato-ku, Tokyo, ho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, head office 103-0027 108-0073 103-8423 Name and title President and CEO: President and CEO: Yu President: Tsukasa (3) of Daisuke Saiga Sato Emoto representative 3

Manufacturing and Manufacturing, sales of beet sugar, refined sugar, yeast, processing and sales oligosaccharide and of refined sugar, sugar Manufacturing and other food materials, products and sales of refined sugar, compound feed, paper Description of by-products Importing, (4) sugar products and pot (nursery cylinders business manufacturing, food ingredients, and for transplanting processing and sales real estate business culture), Sugar beet of seasonings, seeds, agricultural importing and sales of machinery and gymnema and quinoa equipment, and real estate business (5) Paid-in capital JPY 7,083 million JPY 2,000 million JPY 8,279 million Founded in 1895 Date of Established in 1984 (6) September 4, 1947 *Company name was June 11, 1919 incorporation changed in July 1996 due to a merger (7) Number of 28,333,480 shares 40,000 shares 15,325,642 shares issued shares (8) End of fiscal March 31 March 31 March 31 year (9) Number of 1,201 (Consolidated) 327 (Consolidated) 707 (Consolidated) employees Major Meiji shareholders Mitsui & Mitsubishi 100.00 (10) and 32.24% Holdings 10.36% Co., Ltd. Corporation % shareholding Co., Ltd. ratio Member of The Master stock Trust Bank 5.47% holders of 6.12% of Japan, Nitten's Ltd. suppliers Toyota Mizuho Tsusho 3.75% 4.97% Bank, Ltd. Corporation Japan Japan Trustee 2.37% Trustee 4.58% Services Services Bank, Ltd. Bank, Ltd. Sojitz The 1.87% Norinchukin 3.63% Corporation Bank (11) Relationship between the two companies, etc. Capital N/A relationship Personnel N/A relationship Transactional N/A relationship Status as a N/A Related Party Shares of treasury stock are excluded from the principal shareholders listed above. Shareholding ratio is calculated by subtracting the treasury stock. 4

Operating results and financial conditions for the latest three fiscal years (Unit: JPY million, except as otherwise noted) Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (consolidated) Fiscal year ended March 2017 March 2018 March 2019 Consolidated net assets 83,682 89,871 95,063 Consolidated total assets 121,549 131,852 139,867 Consolidated net assets per 2,872.96 3,083.61 3,201.11 share (JPY) Consolidated sales 103,177 105,291 105,274 Consolidated operating 5,215 6,354 3,742 income Consolidated ordinary 12,494 13,609 10,314 income Consolidated net income 7,482 8,313 6,862 Consolidated net income 280.19 311.33 257.00 per share(JPY) Dividend per share (JPY) 100 110 110 Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. completed the share consolidation of every five (5) shares of common stock into one (1) share on October 1, 2016. As a result, consolidated net assets per share and consolidated net income per share were calculated based on the assumption that the consolidation was carried out at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 2017. Cash dividends per share for the year ended March 2017 have been converted to the amounts after the share consolidation. Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar Co., Ltd. (standalone) Fiscal year ended March 2017 March 2018 March 2019 Net assets 19,035 20,443 22,529 Total assets 24,202 25,441 27,429 Net assets per share (JPY) 475,877.28 511,076.31 563,232.92 Sales 35,045 35,001 33,446 Operating income 1,541 1,967 2,550 Ordinary income 1,606 2,032 2,619 Net income 838 1,404 2,092 Net income per share(JPY) 20,955.82 35,108.95 52,301.28 Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (consolidated) Fiscal year ended March 2017 March 2018 March 2019 Consolidated net assets 68,817 68,260 69,438 Consolidated total assets 98,946 99,106 98,302 Consolidated net assets per 4,866.59 4,821.55 4,892.67 share (JPY) Consolidated sales 58,133 58,895 57,997 Consolidated operating 2,178 1,584 1,577 income Consolidated ordinary 2,518 1,983 2,037 income Consolidated net income 1,513 1,223 1,324 Consolidated net income 107.12 86.47 93.37 per share(JPY) Dividend per share (JPY) 50 50 80 Nitten completed the share consolidation of every ten (10) shares of common stock into one (1) share on October 1, 2016. As a result, consolidated net assets per share and consolidated net income per share were calculated based on the assumption that the consolidation was carried out at the 5

beginning of the fiscal year ended March 2017. Cash dividends per share for the year ended March 2017 have been converted to the amounts after the share consolidation. 5. Outlook For the Future The impact of the Business Integration and the Capital and Business Alliance on Mitsui Sugar, Dai-Nippon Meiji and Nitten's forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2020 is expected to be immaterial. In the future, if any matter to be disclosed in accordance with the progress of the discussions for the Business Integration and the Capital and Business Alliance arises, the Companies will promptly announce such matter. End 6