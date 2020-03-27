Mitsui Sugar : Notice Regarding Commencement of Talks for Business Integration between Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. and Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar Co., Ltd. and Capital and Business Alliance between Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd., Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar Co., Ltd. and Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
03/27/2020 | 12:53am EDT
March 25, 2020
Company name:
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Daisuke Saiga
President and CEO
(Code: 2109, TSE 1st section)
Inquiries to:
Koji Suzuki
General Manager, Corporate Planning Division
TEL +81-3-3663-3111
Company name:
Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Yu Sato
President and CEO
Inquiries to:
Hiroki Odaka
General Manager, Corporate Div.
TEL +81-3-3271-0107
Company name:
Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Tsukasa Emoto
President
(Code: 2108, TSE 1st section)
Inquiries to:
Tadashi Yamaki
Director, Administration Manager
TEL +81-3-6414-5522
Notice Regarding Commencement of Talks for Business Integration between Mitsui
Sugar Co., Ltd. and Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar Co., Ltd. and
Capital and Business Alliance between Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd., Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar
Co., Ltd. and Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (Head office: 36-2,Nihonbashi-Hakozakicho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President and
CEO: Daisuke Saiga, hereinafter referred to as "Mitsui Sugar"), Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar Co., Ltd.
(Head office: 1-5-3, Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Yu Sato, hereinafter referred to
as "Dai-Nippon Meiji") and Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Head office: 3-12-14 Mita
Minato-ku, Tokyo, President: Tsukasa Emoto, hereinafter referred to as "Nitten") announce that Mitsui Sugar and Dai-Nippon Meiji resolved at the respective Board of Directors meetings held today to start discussions on business integration between the two companies (hereinafter referred to as the "Business Integration") and the capital and business alliance between the Holding Company as a result of the Business Integration (as defined in 3. (1) below. The same shall apply hereinafter.) and Nitten (hereinafter referred to as the "Capital and Business Alliance"), and that Nitten resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held today to start discussions on the Capital and Business Alliance.
1. Background and Objectives of the Business Integration and the Capital and Business Alliance
Since the establishment of the predecessors as pioneers of the modern sugar manufacturing companies, each of Mitsui Sugar, Dai-Nippon Meiji, and Nitten (hereinafter collectively referred to as
the "Companies") have worked for many years to create affluent lifestyle and culture through providing foodstuffs centering on sugar. The Companies have also contributed to the revitalization of regional agriculture and economy by using key crops in regions as raw materials, such as beet in Hokkaido and sugarcane in Okinawa and Kagoshima. The Companies are involved in the entire process of sugar manufacturing from cultivation of beet and sugarcane to sugar production.
However, the business environment surrounding each company is becoming increasingly severe, with the decrease in population, diversification of demand for sweeteners, and progress in the TPP and economic partnership agreements with many countries. In responding to these issues, it is necessary to further strengthen business bases of each company.
Against this backdrop, the Companies, each of these have many years of experience in the Japanese sugar manufacturing industry, through the Business Integration and the Capital and Business Alliance, wish to further reinforce the foundation of stable domestic supply systems and strengthen their international competitiveness to grow as companies by combining their extensive management know-how, including production technology, quality and cost control methods, logistics, and raw material procurement.
2. Aims of the Business Integration and the Capital and Business Alliance
Mitsui Sugar and Dai-Nippon Meiji, through the Business Integration, aim to become a company with a solid profit base and growth potential by promoting efficiency in supply chain and operation management, establishing sustainable management system, enhancing group management, and strengthening portfolio allocation to R&D and growth fields through concentrating and reallocating the management resources of both companies, such as human resources and funds, in accordance with the "spirit of equality".
Through this Capital and Business Alliance, Nitten will continue to contribute to the local economy and the sound development of the Japanese sugar industry by securing raw materials, contributing to the stable operation of the sugar industry in Japan as a whole, and passing on and improving production technology through the exchange among engineers under the cooperation with the Holding Company.
In line with the above aims, the Companies have determined that the best policy for all stakeholders, including raw material producers, customers, local communities, shareholders, and employees, is to create synergies by fusing the strengths of each company to contribute to the future development of the Japanese sugar industry and improvement of the enterprise values.
3. Summary of the Business Integration (Share Exchange, Company Split) and the Capital and Business Alliance
(1) Structure of the Business Integration
The assumed structure at present is as follows. It may be changed in accordance with the progress of future discussions.
Mitsui Sugar and Dai-Nippon Meiji will conduct a share exchange in which Mitsui Sugar will become a wholly-owning parent company and Dai-Nippon Meiji will become a wholly-owned subsidiary. In
addition, at the same time of the share exchange, Mitsui Sugar will implement a company split with the company that will succeed the business of Mitsui Sugar (hereinafter referred to as the "Successor Company"). The rights and obligations relating to the business of Mitsui Sugar will be succeeded by the Successor Company, and Mitsui Sugar will become a holding company responsible for group management and asset management businesses (hereinafter referred to as the "Holding Company"). In connection with the Business Integration, the Successor Company will change its trade name to "Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd.". The Holding Company plans to maintain its listing status under its current stock code (2109) of Mitsui Sugar.
The decision on the name of the Holding Company, head office, representative, board members, other basic matters and the integration ratio under the Business Integration will be made after consultation between Mitsui Sugar and Dai-Nippon Meiji. Mitsui Sugar and Dai-Nippon Meiji plan to set up a "Business Integration Review Committee" to begin examining the Business Integration.
(2) Structure of the Capital and Business Alliance
After the Business Integration, the Holding Company will acquire approximately 10% of the total voting rights of Nitten, while Nitten will acquire the shares of the Holding Company of equal value. Details, including the method of acquisition, have not yet been determined, and we will continue to discuss details.
(3) Schedule
(i) The Business Integration
At the end of Sep. 2020 (plan)
Contract conclusion based on the final agreement
Oct. 2020 - Mar. 2021 (plan)
Extraordinary general meetings of shareholders at
Mitsui Sugar and Dai-Nippon Meiji
April 1, 2021 (plan)
Effective date of the Business Integration
(ii) The Capital and Business Alliance
The Capital and Business Alliance will be implemented at a time to be discussed and agreed separately by Mitsui Sugar, Dai-Nippon Meiji and Nitten.
4. Overview of the Parties Involved in the Business Integration and the Capital and Business Alliance (As of March 31, 2019)
Dai-Nippon Meiji Sugar
Nippon Beet Sugar
(1)
Name
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd.
Manufacturing Co.,
Co., Ltd.
Ltd.
Location of
36-2,
1-5-3, Nihonbashi,
3-12-14 Mita
Nihonbashi-Hakozakic
(2)
registered
Chuo-ku, Tokyo,
Minato-ku, Tokyo,
ho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo,
head office
103-0027
108-0073
103-8423
Name and title
President and CEO:
President and CEO: Yu
President: Tsukasa
(3)
of
Daisuke Saiga
Sato
Emoto
representative
Manufacturing and
Manufacturing,
sales of beet sugar,
refined sugar, yeast,
processing and sales
oligosaccharide and
of refined sugar, sugar
Manufacturing and
other food materials,
products and
sales of refined sugar,
compound feed, paper
Description of
by-products Importing,
(4)
sugar products and
pot (nursery cylinders
business
manufacturing,
food ingredients, and
for transplanting
processing and sales
real estate business
culture), Sugar beet
of seasonings,
seeds, agricultural
importing and sales of
machinery and
gymnema and quinoa
equipment, and real
estate business
(5)
Paid-in capital
JPY 7,083 million
JPY 2,000 million
JPY 8,279 million
Founded in 1895
Date of
Established in 1984
(6)
September 4, 1947
*Company name was
June 11, 1919
incorporation
changed in July 1996
due to a merger
(7)
Number of
28,333,480 shares
40,000 shares
15,325,642 shares
issued shares
(8)
End of fiscal
March 31
March 31
March 31
year
(9)
Number of
1,201 (Consolidated)
327 (Consolidated)
707 (Consolidated)
employees
Major
Meiji
shareholders
Mitsui &
Mitsubishi
100.00
(10)
and
32.24%
Holdings
10.36%
Co., Ltd.
Corporation
%
shareholding
Co., Ltd.
ratio
Member of
The Master
stock
Trust Bank
5.47%
holders of
6.12%
of Japan,
Nitten's
Ltd.
suppliers
Toyota
Mizuho
Tsusho
3.75%
4.97%
Bank, Ltd.
Corporation
Japan
Japan
Trustee
2.37%
Trustee
4.58%
Services
Services
Bank, Ltd.
Bank, Ltd.
Sojitz
The
1.87%
Norinchukin
3.63%
Corporation
Bank
(11) Relationship between the two companies, etc.
Capital
N/A
relationship
Personnel
N/A
relationship
Transactional
N/A
relationship
Status as a
N/A
Related Party
Shares of treasury stock are excluded from the principal shareholders listed above. Shareholding ratio is calculated by subtracting the treasury stock.
Operating results and financial conditions for the latest three fiscal years (Unit: JPY million, except as otherwise noted)
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (consolidated)
Fiscal year ended
March 2017
March 2018
March 2019
Consolidated net assets
83,682
89,871
95,063
Consolidated total assets
121,549
131,852
139,867
Consolidated net assets per
2,872.96
3,083.61
3,201.11
share (JPY)
Consolidated sales
103,177
105,291
105,274
Consolidated operating
5,215
6,354
3,742
income
Consolidated ordinary
12,494
13,609
10,314
income
Consolidated net income
7,482
8,313
6,862
Consolidated net income
280.19
311.33
257.00
per share(JPY)
Dividend per share (JPY)
100
110
110
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. completed the share consolidation of every five (5) shares of common stock into one (1) share on October 1, 2016. As a result, consolidated net assets per share and consolidated net income per share were calculated based on the assumption that the consolidation was carried out at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 2017. Cash dividends per share for the year ended March 2017 have been converted to the amounts after the share consolidation.
Nitten completed the share consolidation of every ten (10) shares of common stock into one (1) share on October 1, 2016. As a result, consolidated net assets per share and consolidated net income per share were calculated based on the assumption that the consolidation was carried out at the
5
beginning of the fiscal year ended March 2017. Cash dividends per share for the year ended March 2017 have been converted to the amounts after the share consolidation.
5. Outlook For the Future
The impact of the Business Integration and the Capital and Business Alliance on Mitsui Sugar, Dai-Nippon Meiji and Nitten's forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2020 is expected to be immaterial.
In the future, if any matter to be disclosed in accordance with the progress of the discussions for the Business Integration and the Capital and Business Alliance arises, the Companies will promptly announce such matter.
