Mitsui Sugar : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes of scope of consolidation): None

Application of accounting method unique to preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policy and accounting estimates and restatement (i) Changes in accounting policy due to any revision of accounting standards: None (ii) Changes in accounting policy other than i) above: None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None (iv) Restatement: None (4) Number of outstanding shares (common shares) Number of outstanding shares at period end (including treasury shares) Number of treasury shares at period end Average number of shares during period (from the beginning of fiscal year to period end) As of December 31, 28,333,480 shares As of March 31, 28,333,480 shares 2019 2019 As of December 31, 2,631,677 shares As of March 31, 1,631,540 shares 2019 2019 Nine months ended 26,063,460 shares Nine months ended 26,702,340 shares December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018

Business forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report and supplementary materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed as rational. They do not constitute a guarantee that the Company will achieve its forecasts or other forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ significantly from forecasts due to various factors. For assumptions and other criteria used to formulate business forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020, (3) Description of consolidated business forecasts and other information about future forecasts" on page 3 of the Appendix. Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 Appendix 1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 ......................... 2 (1) Description of consolidated operating results.............................................................................................................................. 2 (2) Description of consolidated financial position............................................................................................................................. 3 (3) Description of consolidated business forecasts and other information about future forecasts ..................................................... 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes ............................................................................................ 4 (1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets ......................................................................................................................................... 4 (2) Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income........................ 6 (Quarterly consolidated statements of income) ........................................................................................................................... 6 (Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income)................................................................................................... 7 (3) Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements .................................................................................................................. 8 (Note on assumptions of a going concern) .................................................................................................................................. 8 (Notes when the amount of the shareholders' equity significantly fluctuates)............................................................................. 8 (Segment information, etc.)......................................................................................................................................................... 8 - 1 - Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (1) Description of consolidated operating results In the first nine months of fiscal 2019 (April - December 2019), the Group's operating income increased sharply year on year, despite the amortization of goodwill related to overseas investments since last year, supported by the strong performance of the domestic Sugar Business. Accordingly, EBITDA, which is an indicator of underlying business performance, was 9,566 million yen, illustrating the Group's continued ability to generate stable cash flow. (Sugar Business) In the overseas crude sugar market, sugar prices started the fiscal year at around 12 cents per pound and continued to fail to rise owing to high inventories before falling to around 10 cents in mid-September for the first time in around a year. The market then turned upward following a string of prospects for reduced production next fiscal year from major sugar-producing countries, ending the third quarter at around 13 cents. In sales activities, shipments of crude sugar for commercial use were strong, but shipments for home use declined year on year, reflecting a reduction in the volume of sales to volume sellers toward the end of the year, which was the peak of the demand. On the cost front, the Group faced rising logistics and fuel costs due to a worker shortage, as well as an increase in depreciation costs related to investment in new equipment and facilities to ensure stable operations. However, efforts to procure crude sugar at appropriate prices led to an improvement in raw material costs, leading to an increase in operating income compared with the same period a year earlier. In consolidated subsidiaries, production volume declined at Showa Sugar Co., Ltd. amid poor weather, and sales prices and sales volume fell at Hokkaido Sugar Co., Ltd. However, SIS' 88 Pte Ltd, which was consolidated as a Group subsidiary at the end of the third quarter in the previous fiscal year, contributed to the profits throughout the term. As a result of the above, the Sugar Business reported overall net sales of 70,219 million yen and an operating income of 3,619 million yen. By establishing HANY SUGAR, a joint venture with Yingkou New Northern Sweet, in China in December 2019, and through other efforts, the Sugar Business has been continuing to strengthen its new business foundation. Sugar market status during period Domestic market price (listed in Nippon Keizai Shimbun, per kilogram of a large bag of superfine sugar, Tokyo) Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 187-188 yen Overseas raw sugar price (NY sugar current delivery, per pound) Opening price: 12.53 cents, highest price: 13.67 cents, lowest price: 10.68 cents, closing price: 13.42 cents (Food Science Business) In the Food Science Business, palatinose was adopted for new products by major users as an energy supplement during exercise. As a result, operating income increased compared with the same period a year earlier. In consolidated subsidiaries, sales and profits from TAISHO TECHNOS CO., LTD. increased, due to strong sales and an improved cost ratio following the start of the operations of a new plant. Nutri Co., Ltd. also reported increased sales and profits due to increased sales from a liquid food business acquired at the start of the first quarter and other businesses. As a result, net sales in the Food Science Business totaled 15,280 million yen and operating income was 649 million yen. (Real Estate Business) The Real Estate Business reported net sales of 1,461 million yen and operating income of 697 million yen, both higher year on year, mainly reflecting the start of leasing activities for a new logistics center in Okayama City from November 2018. As a result of the above, in the first nine months of the fiscal year, net sales increased 10.7% year on year to 86,961 million yen and operating income rose 63.9% to 4,966 million yen. Meantime, while COFCO Sugar Liaoning Co., Ltd, in which the Company made investments in the fourth quarter in the previous fiscal year, was performing well, earnings deteriorated at the Group's affiliates in Thailand due to the softening of crude sugar prices overseas and postponing of the recognition of some profits from royalty income for fingolimod (FTY720) due to the ongoing arbitration procedure. As a result, ordinary income declined 41.1% year on year to 4,800 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent fell 45.2% to 2,759 million yen. - 2 - Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 (2) Description of consolidated financial position Changes in consolidated financial position As of December 31, 2019, total assets stood at 141,381 million yen, up 1,514 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Significant changes in the main items on the consolidated balance sheet were as follows: Current assets

Current assets totaled 57,325 million yen, up 3,465 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected an increase of 4,988 million yen for raw materials and supplies, versus a decrease of 2,688 million yen for merchandise and finished goods. Non-current assets

Non-current assets totaled 84,056 million yen, down 1,951 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected decreases of 616 million yen for goodwill and 901 million yen for investment securities. Liabilities Liabilities totaled 48,106 million yen, up 3,302 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected increases of 8,080 million yen for loans payable and 4,820 million yen for other current liabilities, versus a decrease of 10,000 million yen for current portion of bonds. (iv) Net assets Net assets totaled 93,274 million yen, down 1,788 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to profit attributable to owners of parent of 2,759 million yen, dividends of surplus of 2,111 million yen and purchase of treasury shares of 2,304 million yen. Description of consolidated business forecasts and other information about future forecasts Consolidated business forecasts for fiscal 2019, announced on May 14, 2019, are unchanged. - 3 - Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes (1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets (Million yen) FY2018 First nine months of FY2019 (As of March 31, 2019) (As of December 31, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 15,232 14,063 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 9,861 11,034 Merchandise and finished goods 19,473 16,785 Work in process 1,835 1,502 Raw materials and supplies 4,454 9,443 Other 3,007 4,502 Allowance for doubtful accounts (5) (5) Total current assets 53,859 57,325 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 40,579 39,930 Accumulated depreciation (25,199) (24,947) Buildings and structures, net 15,380 14,983 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 83,270 84,838 Accumulated depreciation (65,215) (66,446) Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 18,054 18,391 Tools, furniture and fixtures 2,601 2,681 Accumulated depreciation (2,088) (2,160) Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 513 521 Land 18,436 18,148 Lease assets 912 915 Accumulated depreciation (492) (563) Lease assets, net 420 351 Construction in progress 459 823 Total property, plant and equipment 53,265 53,218 Intangible assets Goodwill 5,388 4,771 Other 3,282 3,021 Total intangible assets 8,670 7,793 Investments and other assets Investment securities 12,786 11,884 Investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates 2,128 2,158 Long-term loans receivable 23 20 Net defined benefit asset 501 639 Deferred tax assets 1,008 1,011 Other 7,681 7,381 Allowance for doubtful accounts (58) (51) Total investments and other assets 24,071 23,044 Total non-current assets 86,008 84,056 Total assets 139,867 141,381 - 4 - Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Million yen) FY2018 First nine months of FY2019 (As of March 31, 2019) (As of December 31, 2019) Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 9,408 11,552 Short-term loans payable 4,850 9,170 Current portion of bonds 10,000 － Current portion of long-term loans payable 1,120 1,830 Lease obligations 97 98 Accrued expenses 3,799 3,121 Income taxes payable 1,411 1,659 Provision for directors' bonuses 52 30 Asset retirement obligations 108 70 Other 4,588 9,409 Total current liabilities 35,437 36,944 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable 2,550 5,600 Lease obligations 351 276 Deferred tax liabilities 1,589 471 Provision for directors' retirement benefits 268 213 Net defined benefit liability 2,812 2,873 Asset retirement obligations 305 306 Other 1,489 1,420 Total non-current liabilities 9,366 11,162 Total liabilities 44,804 48,106 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 7,083 7,083 Capital surplus 1,291 1,291 Retained earnings 79,157 79,805 Treasury shares (2,910) (5,215) Total shareholders' equity 84,622 82,965 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 735 529 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 36 (203) Foreign currency translation adjustment (99) (51) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 180 151 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 853 425 Non-controlling interests 9,587 9,884 Total net assets 95,063 93,274 Total liabilities and net assets 139,867 141,381 - 5 - Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Quarterly consolidated statements of income) (Million yen) First nine months of FY2018 First nine months of FY2019 (From April 1, 2018 to (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Net sales 78,550 86,961 Cost of sales 60,407 66,222 Gross profit 18,143 20,738 Selling, general and administrative expenses Distribution expenses 3,900 3,838 Salaries and bonuses 2,837 3,191 Provision for directors' bonuses 45 30 Retirement benefit expenses 137 129 Other 8,192 8,583 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 15,113 15,771 Operating income 3,030 4,966 Non-operating income Interest income 1 0 Dividend income 59 97 Royalty income 6,053 1,130 Miscellaneous income 185 156 Total non-operating income 6,300 1,385 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 48 63 Loss on retirement of non-current assets 37 52 Facilities removal expenses 118 259 Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method 823 1,038 Miscellaneous loss 156 137 Total non-operating expenses 1,184 1,551 Ordinary income 8,146 4,800 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of investment securities 1 209 Gain on disposal of non-current assets － 14 Insurance claim income 11 261 Gain on change in equity 88 － Subsidy income － 362 Total extraordinary income 100 847 Extraordinary losses Loss on reduction of non-current assets 9 328 Loss on disaster 77 － Environmental expenses － 97 Total extraordinary losses 86 425 Profit before income taxes 8,160 5,222 Income taxes－current 2,600 3,087 Income taxes－deferred 244 (1,027) Total income taxes 2,844 2,060 Profit 5,315 3,162 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 283 403 Profit attributable to owners of parent 5,031 2,759 - 6 - Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income) (Million yen) First nine months of FY2018 First nine months of FY2019 (From April 1, 2018 to (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) December 31, 2019) Profit 5,315 3,162 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method (170) (202) (17) 85 － (258) (14) (35) 85 (40) Total other comprehensive income (116) (453) Comprehensive income 5,198 2,708 Comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of parent 4,936 2,331 Non-controlling interests 261 377 - 7 - Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. 