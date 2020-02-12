Mitsui Sugar : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020

Daisuke Saiga, President and Chief Executive Officer
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
First nine months of FY2019
86,961
10.7
4,966
63.9
4,800
(41.1)
2,759
(45.2)
First nine months of FY2018
78,550
(2.7)
3,030
(47.8)
8,146
(28.3)
5,031
(30.3)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 2,708 million yen (-47.9%)
Nine months ended December 31, 2018: 5,198 million yen (-34.9%)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
First nine months of FY2019
105.86
－
First nine months of FY2018
188.44
－
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of December 31, 2019
141,381
93,274
59.0
3,244.55
As of March 31, 2019
139,867
95,063
61.1
3,201.11
(Reference) Equity capital:
As of December 31,
2019: 83,390 million yen
As of March 31, 2019: 85,475 million yen
2. Cash Dividends
Annual dividend
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2019
-
55.00
-
55.00
110.00
Year ending March 31, 2020
-
25.00
-
Year ending March 31, 2020
25.00
50.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revision of the dividend forecast
announced most recently: None
3. Consolidated Business Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
Operating
Profit attributable
Earnings per
Net sales
Ordinary income
to owners of
income
share
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
113,000
7.3
5,100
36.3
5,100
(50.6)
2,600
(62.1)
99.76
(Note) Revision of the business forecasts
announced
most
recently:
None
Notes
Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes of scope of consolidation): None
New:
－ companies (company name):
－
Excluded: － companies (company name):
－
Application of accounting method unique to preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policy and accounting estimates and restatement
(i)
Changes in accounting policy due to any revision of accounting standards:
None
(ii)
Changes in accounting policy other than i) above:
None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(iv)
Restatement:
None
(4) Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
Number of outstanding shares at period end (including treasury shares)
Number of treasury shares at period end
Average number of shares during period (from the beginning of fiscal year to period end)
As of December 31,
28,333,480 shares
As of March 31,
28,333,480 shares
2019
2019
As of December 31,
2,631,677 shares
As of March 31,
1,631,540 shares
2019
2019
Nine months ended
26,063,460 shares
Nine months ended
26,702,340 shares
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
The quarterly kessan tanshin document is outside the scope of audit procedures conducted by certified public accountants and the independent auditor.
Explanation on appropriate use of business forecasts, and other special notes
Business forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report and supplementary materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed as rational. They do not constitute a guarantee that the Company will achieve its forecasts or other forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ significantly from forecasts due to various factors. For assumptions and other criteria used to formulate business forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020, (3) Description of consolidated business forecasts and other information about future forecasts" on page 3 of the Appendix.
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
Appendix
1.
Qualitative Information Regarding the Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 .........................
2
(1)
Description of consolidated operating results..............................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Description of consolidated financial position.............................................................................................................................
3
(3)
Description of consolidated business forecasts and other information about future forecasts .....................................................
3
2.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes ............................................................................................
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020
(1) Description of consolidated operating results
In the first nine months of fiscal 2019 (April - December 2019), the Group's operating income increased sharply year on year, despite the amortization of goodwill related to overseas investments since last year, supported by the strong performance of the domestic Sugar Business. Accordingly, EBITDA, which is an indicator of underlying business performance, was 9,566 million yen, illustrating the Group's continued ability to generate stable cash flow.
(Sugar Business)
In the overseas crude sugar market, sugar prices started the fiscal year at around 12 cents per pound and continued to fail to rise owing to high inventories before falling to around 10 cents in mid-September for the first time in around a year. The market then turned upward following a string of prospects for reduced production next fiscal year from major sugar-producing countries, ending the third quarter at around 13 cents.
In sales activities, shipments of crude sugar for commercial use were strong, but shipments for home use declined year on year, reflecting a reduction in the volume of sales to volume sellers toward the end of the year, which was the peak of the demand. On the cost front, the Group faced rising logistics and fuel costs due to a worker shortage, as well as an increase in depreciation costs related to investment in new equipment and facilities to ensure stable operations. However, efforts to procure crude sugar at appropriate prices led to an improvement in raw material costs, leading to an increase in operating income compared with the same period a year earlier.
In consolidated subsidiaries, production volume declined at Showa Sugar Co., Ltd. amid poor weather, and sales prices and sales volume fell at Hokkaido Sugar Co., Ltd. However, SIS' 88 Pte Ltd, which was consolidated as a Group subsidiary at the end of the third quarter in the previous fiscal year, contributed to the profits throughout the term.
As a result of the above, the Sugar Business reported overall net sales of 70,219 million yen and an operating income of 3,619 million yen.
By establishing HANY SUGAR, a joint venture with Yingkou New Northern Sweet, in China in December 2019, and through other efforts, the Sugar Business has been continuing to strengthen its new business foundation.
Sugar market status during period
Domestic market price (listed in Nippon Keizai Shimbun, per kilogram of a large bag of superfine sugar, Tokyo) Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 187-188 yen
Overseas raw sugar price (NY sugar current delivery, per pound)
In the Food Science Business, palatinose was adopted for new products by major users as an energy supplement during exercise. As a result, operating income increased compared with the same period a year earlier.
In consolidated subsidiaries, sales and profits from TAISHO TECHNOS CO., LTD. increased, due to strong sales and an improved cost ratio following the start of the operations of a new plant. Nutri Co., Ltd. also reported increased sales and profits due to increased sales from a liquid food business acquired at the start of the first quarter and other businesses.
As a result, net sales in the Food Science Business totaled 15,280 million yen and operating income was 649 million yen.
(Real Estate Business)
The Real Estate Business reported net sales of 1,461 million yen and operating income of 697 million yen, both higher year on year, mainly reflecting the start of leasing activities for a new logistics center in Okayama City from November 2018.
As a result of the above, in the first nine months of the fiscal year, net sales increased 10.7% year on year to 86,961 million yen and operating income rose 63.9% to 4,966 million yen.
Meantime, while COFCO Sugar Liaoning Co., Ltd, in which the Company made investments in the fourth quarter in the previous fiscal year, was performing well, earnings deteriorated at the Group's affiliates in Thailand due to the softening of crude sugar prices overseas and postponing of the recognition of some profits from royalty income for fingolimod (FTY720) due to the ongoing arbitration procedure. As a result, ordinary income declined 41.1% year on year to 4,800 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent fell 45.2% to 2,759 million yen.
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
(2) Description of consolidated financial position Changes in consolidated financial position
As of December 31, 2019, total assets stood at 141,381 million yen, up 1,514 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Significant changes in the main items on the consolidated balance sheet were as follows:
Current assets
Current assets totaled 57,325 million yen, up 3,465 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected an increase of 4,988 million yen for raw materials and supplies, versus a decrease of 2,688 million yen for merchandise and finished goods.
Non-currentassets
Non-current assets totaled 84,056 million yen, down 1,951 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected decreases of 616 million yen for goodwill and 901 million yen for investment securities.
Liabilities
Liabilities totaled 48,106 million yen, up 3,302 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected increases of 8,080 million yen for loans payable and 4,820 million yen for other current liabilities, versus a decrease of 10,000 million yen for current portion of bonds.
(iv) Net assets
Net assets totaled 93,274 million yen, down 1,788 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to profit attributable to owners of parent of 2,759 million yen, dividends of surplus of 2,111 million yen and purchase of treasury shares of 2,304 million yen.
Description of consolidated business forecasts and other information about future forecasts Consolidated business forecasts for fiscal 2019, announced on May 14, 2019, are unchanged.
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes
(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
(Million yen)
FY2018
First nine months of FY2019
(As of March 31, 2019)
(As of December 31, 2019)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
15,232
14,063
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
9,861
11,034
Merchandise and finished goods
19,473
16,785
Work in process
1,835
1,502
Raw materials and supplies
4,454
9,443
Other
3,007
4,502
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(5)
(5)
Total current assets
53,859
57,325
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
40,579
39,930
Accumulated depreciation
(25,199)
(24,947)
Buildings and structures, net
15,380
14,983
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
83,270
84,838
Accumulated depreciation
(65,215)
(66,446)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
18,054
18,391
Tools, furniture and fixtures
2,601
2,681
Accumulated depreciation
(2,088)
(2,160)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
513
521
Land
18,436
18,148
Lease assets
912
915
Accumulated depreciation
(492)
(563)
Lease assets, net
420
351
Construction in progress
459
823
Total property, plant and equipment
53,265
53,218
Intangible assets
Goodwill
5,388
4,771
Other
3,282
3,021
Total intangible assets
8,670
7,793
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
12,786
11,884
Investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates
2,128
2,158
Long-term loans receivable
23
20
Net defined benefit asset
501
639
Deferred tax assets
1,008
1,011
Other
7,681
7,381
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(58)
(51)
Total investments and other assets
24,071
23,044
Total non-current assets
86,008
84,056
Total assets
139,867
141,381
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
(Million yen)
FY2018
First nine months of FY2019
(As of March 31, 2019)
(As of December 31, 2019)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
9,408
11,552
Short-term loans payable
4,850
9,170
Current portion of bonds
10,000
－
Current portion of long-term loans payable
1,120
1,830
Lease obligations
97
98
Accrued expenses
3,799
3,121
Income taxes payable
1,411
1,659
Provision for directors' bonuses
52
30
Asset retirement obligations
108
70
Other
4,588
9,409
Total current liabilities
35,437
36,944
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
2,550
5,600
Lease obligations
351
276
Deferred tax liabilities
1,589
471
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
268
213
Net defined benefit liability
2,812
2,873
Asset retirement obligations
305
306
Other
1,489
1,420
Total non-current liabilities
9,366
11,162
Total liabilities
44,804
48,106
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
7,083
7,083
Capital surplus
1,291
1,291
Retained earnings
79,157
79,805
Treasury shares
(2,910)
(5,215)
Total shareholders' equity
84,622
82,965
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
735
529
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
36
(203)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(99)
(51)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
180
151
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
853
425
Non-controlling interests
9,587
9,884
Total net assets
95,063
93,274
Total liabilities and net assets
139,867
141,381
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Quarterly consolidated statements of income)
(Million yen)
First nine months of FY2018
First nine months of FY2019
(From April 1, 2018 to
(From April 1, 2019 to
December 31, 2018)
December 31, 2019)
Net sales
78,550
86,961
Cost of sales
60,407
66,222
Gross profit
18,143
20,738
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Distribution expenses
3,900
3,838
Salaries and bonuses
2,837
3,191
Provision for directors' bonuses
45
30
Retirement benefit expenses
137
129
Other
8,192
8,583
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
15,113
15,771
Operating income
3,030
4,966
Non-operating income
Interest income
1
0
Dividend income
59
97
Royalty income
6,053
1,130
Miscellaneous income
185
156
Total non-operating income
6,300
1,385
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
48
63
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
37
52
Facilities removal expenses
118
259
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
823
1,038
Miscellaneous loss
156
137
Total non-operating expenses
1,184
1,551
Ordinary income
8,146
4,800
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
1
209
Gain on disposal of non-current assets
－
14
Insurance claim income
11
261
Gain on change in equity
88
－
Subsidy income
－
362
Total extraordinary income
100
847
Extraordinary losses
Loss on reduction of non-current assets
9
328
Loss on disaster
77
－
Environmental expenses
－
97
Total extraordinary losses
86
425
Profit before income taxes
8,160
5,222
Income taxes－current
2,600
3,087
Income taxes－deferred
244
(1,027)
Total income taxes
2,844
2,060
Profit
5,315
3,162
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
283
403
Profit attributable to owners of parent
5,031
2,759
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
(Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income)
(Million yen)
First nine months of FY2018
First nine months of FY2019
(From April 1, 2018 to
(From April 1, 2019 to
December 31, 2018)
December 31, 2019)
Profit
5,315
3,162
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method
(170)
(202)
(17)
85
－
(258)
(14)
(35)
85
(40)
Total other comprehensive income
(116)
(453)
Comprehensive income
5,198
2,708
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of parent
4,936
2,331
Non-controlling interests
261
377
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements (Note on assumptions of a going concern)
None.
(Notes when the amount of the shareholders' equity significantly fluctuates)
The Company completed a share buyback on September 25, 2019 in accordance with a resolution approved by the Board of Directors on May 14, 2019. The number of shares repurchased (1,000,000) and the value of the shares (2,304 million yen) have been included in the quarterly consolidated financial statements. As a result of the repurchase, during the third quarter the Company's treasury shares increased by 2,304 million yen, resulting in a balance of 5,215 million yen at the end of the period.
(Segment information, etc.) Segment information
First nine months of FY2018 (From April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) Information on net sales and income/loss by each reportable segment
(Million yen)
Reportable segment
Amount recorded
Food
Adjustments
in quarterly
Sugar
Real Estate
Total
consolidated
Business
Science
Business
statements of
Business
income
Net sales
Net sales to third-party
62,155
14,992
1,402
78,550
－
78,550
customers
Intersegment net sales
43
99
32
174
(174)
－
and transfer
Total
62,199
15,091
1,434
78,725
(174)
78,550
Segment profit
1,801
563
664
3,030
－
3,030
(Note) Some adjustments were made between segment profit and operating income recorded in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
First nine months of FY2019 (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) Information on net sales and income/loss by each reportable segment
(Million yen)
Reportable segment
Amount recorded
Food
Adjustments
in quarterly
Sugar
Real Estate
Total
consolidated
Business
Science
Business
statements of
Business
income
Net sales
Net sales to third-party
70,219
15,280
1,461
86,961
－
86,961
customers
Intersegment net sales
31
109
49
190
(190)
－
and transfer
Total
70,250
15,389
1,511
87,151
(190)
86,961
Segment profit
3,619
649
697
4,966
－
4,966
(Note) Some adjustments were made between segment profit and operating income recorded in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
