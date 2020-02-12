Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd.    2109   JP3890400009

MITSUI SUGAR CO., LTD.

(2109)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui Sugar : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 11:56pm EST

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

For the Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

January 31, 2020

Company name:

Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listings: Tokyo

Stock code:

2109

https://www.mitsui-sugar.co.jp/

Company representative:

Daisuke Saiga, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact person in charge:

Kouji Suzuki, General Manager, Corporate Planning Division

TEL. 81-3-3663-3111

Planned date for submission of quarterly report:

February 12, 2020

Planned date to start dividend payment:

Preparation of supplementary material for quarterly financial statements:

None

Briefing session for quarterly financial statements:

None

(Amounts

are rounded down to the nearest 1 million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(Percentages are year-over-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

First nine months of FY2019

86,961

10.7

4,966

63.9

4,800

(41.1)

2,759

(45.2)

First nine months of FY2018

78,550

(2.7)

3,030

(47.8)

8,146

(28.3)

5,031

(30.3)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 2,708 million yen (-47.9%)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018: 5,198 million yen (-34.9%)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

First nine months of FY2019

105.86

First nine months of FY2018

188.44

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2019

141,381

93,274

59.0

3,244.55

As of March 31, 2019

139,867

95,063

61.1

3,201.11

(Reference) Equity capital:

As of December 31,

2019: 83,390 million yen

As of March 31, 2019: 85,475 million yen

2. Cash Dividends

Annual dividend

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2019

-

55.00

-

55.00

110.00

Year ending March 31, 2020

-

25.00

-

Year ending March 31, 2020

25.00

50.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revision of the dividend forecast

announced most recently: None

3. Consolidated Business Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Percentages are year-over-year changes.)

Operating

Profit attributable

Earnings per

Net sales

Ordinary income

to owners of

income

share

parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

113,000

7.3

5,100

36.3

5,100

(50.6)

2,600

(62.1)

99.76

(Note) Revision of the business forecasts

announced

most

recently:

None

  • Notes
    1. Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period
      (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes of scope of consolidation): None

New:

companies (company name):

Excluded: companies (company name):

  1. Application of accounting method unique to preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policy and accounting estimates and restatement

(i)

Changes in accounting policy due to any revision of accounting standards:

None

(ii)

Changes in accounting policy other than i) above:

None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(iv)

Restatement:

None

(4) Number of outstanding shares (common shares)

  1. Number of outstanding shares at period end (including treasury shares)
  2. Number of treasury shares at period end
  3. Average number of shares during period (from the beginning of fiscal year to period end)

As of December 31,

28,333,480 shares

As of March 31,

28,333,480 shares

2019

2019

As of December 31,

2,631,677 shares

As of March 31,

1,631,540 shares

2019

2019

Nine months ended

26,063,460 shares

Nine months ended

26,702,340 shares

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

  • The quarterly kessan tanshin document is outside the scope of audit procedures conducted by certified public accountants and the independent auditor.
  • Explanation on appropriate use of business forecasts, and other special notes
    Business forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report and supplementary materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed as rational. They do not constitute a guarantee that the Company will achieve its forecasts or other forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ significantly from forecasts due to various factors. For assumptions and other criteria used to formulate business forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020, (3) Description of consolidated business forecasts and other information about future forecasts" on page 3 of the Appendix.

Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

  • Appendix

1.

Qualitative Information Regarding the Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 .........................

2

(1)

Description of consolidated operating results..............................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Description of consolidated financial position.............................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Description of consolidated business forecasts and other information about future forecasts .....................................................

3

2.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes ............................................................................................

4

(1)

Quarterly consolidated balance sheets .........................................................................................................................................

4

(2)

Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income........................

6

(Quarterly consolidated statements of income) ...........................................................................................................................

6

(Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income)...................................................................................................

7

(3)

Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements ..................................................................................................................

8

(Note on assumptions of a going concern) ..................................................................................................................................

8

(Notes when the amount of the shareholders' equity significantly fluctuates).............................................................................

8

(Segment information, etc.).........................................................................................................................................................

8

- 1 -

Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Results for the First Nine Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020

(1) Description of consolidated operating results

In the first nine months of fiscal 2019 (April - December 2019), the Group's operating income increased sharply year on year, despite the amortization of goodwill related to overseas investments since last year, supported by the strong performance of the domestic Sugar Business. Accordingly, EBITDA, which is an indicator of underlying business performance, was 9,566 million yen, illustrating the Group's continued ability to generate stable cash flow.

(Sugar Business)

In the overseas crude sugar market, sugar prices started the fiscal year at around 12 cents per pound and continued to fail to rise owing to high inventories before falling to around 10 cents in mid-September for the first time in around a year. The market then turned upward following a string of prospects for reduced production next fiscal year from major sugar-producing countries, ending the third quarter at around 13 cents.

In sales activities, shipments of crude sugar for commercial use were strong, but shipments for home use declined year on year, reflecting a reduction in the volume of sales to volume sellers toward the end of the year, which was the peak of the demand. On the cost front, the Group faced rising logistics and fuel costs due to a worker shortage, as well as an increase in depreciation costs related to investment in new equipment and facilities to ensure stable operations. However, efforts to procure crude sugar at appropriate prices led to an improvement in raw material costs, leading to an increase in operating income compared with the same period a year earlier.

In consolidated subsidiaries, production volume declined at Showa Sugar Co., Ltd. amid poor weather, and sales prices and sales volume fell at Hokkaido Sugar Co., Ltd. However, SIS' 88 Pte Ltd, which was consolidated as a Group subsidiary at the end of the third quarter in the previous fiscal year, contributed to the profits throughout the term.

As a result of the above, the Sugar Business reported overall net sales of 70,219 million yen and an operating income of 3,619 million yen.

By establishing HANY SUGAR, a joint venture with Yingkou New Northern Sweet, in China in December 2019, and through other efforts, the Sugar Business has been continuing to strengthen its new business foundation.

Sugar market status during period

Domestic market price (listed in Nippon Keizai Shimbun, per kilogram of a large bag of superfine sugar, Tokyo) Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 187-188 yen

Overseas raw sugar price (NY sugar current delivery, per pound)

Opening price: 12.53 cents, highest price: 13.67 cents, lowest price: 10.68 cents, closing price: 13.42 cents

(Food Science Business)

In the Food Science Business, palatinose was adopted for new products by major users as an energy supplement during exercise. As a result, operating income increased compared with the same period a year earlier.

In consolidated subsidiaries, sales and profits from TAISHO TECHNOS CO., LTD. increased, due to strong sales and an improved cost ratio following the start of the operations of a new plant. Nutri Co., Ltd. also reported increased sales and profits due to increased sales from a liquid food business acquired at the start of the first quarter and other businesses.

As a result, net sales in the Food Science Business totaled 15,280 million yen and operating income was 649 million yen.

(Real Estate Business)

The Real Estate Business reported net sales of 1,461 million yen and operating income of 697 million yen, both higher year on year, mainly reflecting the start of leasing activities for a new logistics center in Okayama City from November 2018.

As a result of the above, in the first nine months of the fiscal year, net sales increased 10.7% year on year to 86,961 million yen and operating income rose 63.9% to 4,966 million yen.

Meantime, while COFCO Sugar Liaoning Co., Ltd, in which the Company made investments in the fourth quarter in the previous fiscal year, was performing well, earnings deteriorated at the Group's affiliates in Thailand due to the softening of crude sugar prices overseas and postponing of the recognition of some profits from royalty income for fingolimod (FTY720) due to the ongoing arbitration procedure. As a result, ordinary income declined 41.1% year on year to 4,800 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent fell 45.2% to 2,759 million yen.

- 2 -

Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

(2) Description of consolidated financial position Changes in consolidated financial position

As of December 31, 2019, total assets stood at 141,381 million yen, up 1,514 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Significant changes in the main items on the consolidated balance sheet were as follows:

  1. Current assets
    Current assets totaled 57,325 million yen, up 3,465 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected an increase of 4,988 million yen for raw materials and supplies, versus a decrease of 2,688 million yen for merchandise and finished goods.
  2. Non-currentassets
    Non-current assets totaled 84,056 million yen, down 1,951 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected decreases of 616 million yen for goodwill and 901 million yen for investment securities.
  3. Liabilities

Liabilities totaled 48,106 million yen, up 3,302 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected increases of 8,080 million yen for loans payable and 4,820 million yen for other current liabilities, versus a decrease of 10,000 million yen for current portion of bonds.

(iv) Net assets

Net assets totaled 93,274 million yen, down 1,788 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to profit attributable to owners of parent of 2,759 million yen, dividends of surplus of 2,111 million yen and purchase of treasury shares of 2,304 million yen.

  1. Description of consolidated business forecasts and other information about future forecasts Consolidated business forecasts for fiscal 2019, announced on May 14, 2019, are unchanged.

- 3 -

Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes

(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets

(Million yen)

FY2018

First nine months of FY2019

(As of March 31, 2019)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

15,232

14,063

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

9,861

11,034

Merchandise and finished goods

19,473

16,785

Work in process

1,835

1,502

Raw materials and supplies

4,454

9,443

Other

3,007

4,502

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(5)

(5)

Total current assets

53,859

57,325

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

40,579

39,930

Accumulated depreciation

(25,199)

(24,947)

Buildings and structures, net

15,380

14,983

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

83,270

84,838

Accumulated depreciation

(65,215)

(66,446)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

18,054

18,391

Tools, furniture and fixtures

2,601

2,681

Accumulated depreciation

(2,088)

(2,160)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

513

521

Land

18,436

18,148

Lease assets

912

915

Accumulated depreciation

(492)

(563)

Lease assets, net

420

351

Construction in progress

459

823

Total property, plant and equipment

53,265

53,218

Intangible assets

Goodwill

5,388

4,771

Other

3,282

3,021

Total intangible assets

8,670

7,793

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

12,786

11,884

Investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates

2,128

2,158

Long-term loans receivable

23

20

Net defined benefit asset

501

639

Deferred tax assets

1,008

1,011

Other

7,681

7,381

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(58)

(51)

Total investments and other assets

24,071

23,044

Total non-current assets

86,008

84,056

Total assets

139,867

141,381

- 4 -

Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

(Million yen)

FY2018

First nine months of FY2019

(As of March 31, 2019)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

9,408

11,552

Short-term loans payable

4,850

9,170

Current portion of bonds

10,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

1,120

1,830

Lease obligations

97

98

Accrued expenses

3,799

3,121

Income taxes payable

1,411

1,659

Provision for directors' bonuses

52

30

Asset retirement obligations

108

70

Other

4,588

9,409

Total current liabilities

35,437

36,944

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

2,550

5,600

Lease obligations

351

276

Deferred tax liabilities

1,589

471

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

268

213

Net defined benefit liability

2,812

2,873

Asset retirement obligations

305

306

Other

1,489

1,420

Total non-current liabilities

9,366

11,162

Total liabilities

44,804

48,106

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

7,083

7,083

Capital surplus

1,291

1,291

Retained earnings

79,157

79,805

Treasury shares

(2,910)

(5,215)

Total shareholders' equity

84,622

82,965

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

735

529

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

36

(203)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(99)

(51)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

180

151

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

853

425

Non-controlling interests

9,587

9,884

Total net assets

95,063

93,274

Total liabilities and net assets

139,867

141,381

- 5 -

Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

  1. Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Quarterly consolidated statements of income)

(Million yen)

First nine months of FY2018

First nine months of FY2019

(From April 1, 2018 to

(From April 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Net sales

78,550

86,961

Cost of sales

60,407

66,222

Gross profit

18,143

20,738

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Distribution expenses

3,900

3,838

Salaries and bonuses

2,837

3,191

Provision for directors' bonuses

45

30

Retirement benefit expenses

137

129

Other

8,192

8,583

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

15,113

15,771

Operating income

3,030

4,966

Non-operating income

Interest income

1

0

Dividend income

59

97

Royalty income

6,053

1,130

Miscellaneous income

185

156

Total non-operating income

6,300

1,385

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

48

63

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

37

52

Facilities removal expenses

118

259

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

823

1,038

Miscellaneous loss

156

137

Total non-operating expenses

1,184

1,551

Ordinary income

8,146

4,800

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

1

209

Gain on disposal of non-current assets

14

Insurance claim income

11

261

Gain on change in equity

88

Subsidy income

362

Total extraordinary income

100

847

Extraordinary losses

Loss on reduction of non-current assets

9

328

Loss on disaster

77

Environmental expenses

97

Total extraordinary losses

86

425

Profit before income taxes

8,160

5,222

Income taxescurrent

2,600

3,087

Income taxesdeferred

244

(1,027)

Total income taxes

2,844

2,060

Profit

5,315

3,162

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

283

403

Profit attributable to owners of parent

5,031

2,759

- 6 -

Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

(Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income)

(Million yen)

First nine months of FY2018

First nine months of FY2019

(From April 1, 2018 to

(From April 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Profit

5,315

3,162

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method

(170)

(202)

(17)

85

(258)

(14)

(35)

85

(40)

Total other comprehensive income

(116)

(453)

Comprehensive income

5,198

2,708

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of parent

4,936

2,331

Non-controlling interests

261

377

- 7 -

Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

  1. Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements (Note on assumptions of a going concern)
    None.

(Notes when the amount of the shareholders' equity significantly fluctuates)

The Company completed a share buyback on September 25, 2019 in accordance with a resolution approved by the Board of Directors on May 14, 2019. The number of shares repurchased (1,000,000) and the value of the shares (2,304 million yen) have been included in the quarterly consolidated financial statements. As a result of the repurchase, during the third quarter the Company's treasury shares increased by 2,304 million yen, resulting in a balance of 5,215 million yen at the end of the period.

(Segment information, etc.) Segment information

  1. First nine months of FY2018 (From April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) Information on net sales and income/loss by each reportable segment

(Million yen)

Reportable segment

Amount recorded

Food

Adjustments

in quarterly

Sugar

Real Estate

Total

consolidated

Business

Science

Business

statements of

Business

income

Net sales

Net sales to third-party

62,155

14,992

1,402

78,550

78,550

customers

Intersegment net sales

43

99

32

174

(174)

and transfer

Total

62,199

15,091

1,434

78,725

(174)

78,550

Segment profit

1,801

563

664

3,030

3,030

(Note) Some adjustments were made between segment profit and operating income recorded in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

  1. First nine months of FY2019 (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) Information on net sales and income/loss by each reportable segment

(Million yen)

Reportable segment

Amount recorded

Food

Adjustments

in quarterly

Sugar

Real Estate

Total

consolidated

Business

Science

Business

statements of

Business

income

Net sales

Net sales to third-party

70,219

15,280

1,461

86,961

86,961

customers

Intersegment net sales

31

109

49

190

(190)

and transfer

Total

70,250

15,389

1,511

87,151

(190)

86,961

Segment profit

3,619

649

697

4,966

4,966

(Note) Some adjustments were made between segment profit and operating income recorded in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

- 8 -

Disclaimer

Mitsui Sugar Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 04:55:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUI SUGAR CO., LTD.
02/12MITSUI SUGAR : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Nine Months of ..
PU
2019MITSUI SUGAR : Notice of establishment of joint venture in China
PU
2019MITSUI SUGAR CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019MITSUI SUGAR CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018MITSUI SUGAR CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018MITSUI SUGAR CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017MITSUI SUGAR CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017MITSUI SUGAR : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months of..
PU
2017MITSUI SUGAR CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016MITSUI SUGAR CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 55 850 M
Technical analysis trends MITSUI SUGAR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 173,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daisuke Saiga President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideyuki Mikayama CFO, Director, Head-Compliance & Legal
Akio Hirata Senior Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Yutaro Tako Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Junichi Nomura Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI SUGAR CO., LTD.-3.34%515
NESTLÉ S.A.3.49%320 588
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC6.88%84 357
DANONE-0.65%52 119
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-0.47%41 482
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-6.50%36 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group