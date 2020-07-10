Mittel S p A : – Shareholders' meeting of June, 26

Offices in Milan - Via Borromei n. 5

Share Capital EUR 87.907.017 fully paid-in

Listed in the Milan Register of Companies at n° 00742640154

www.mittel.it

PRESS RELEASE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS OF 26 JUNE 2020

 The Shareholders approve the Directors' Report on Operations and the Financial Statements at 31 December 2019 as well as Section I of the Report on the Remuneration Policy and remuneration paid

 The Shareholders confirm the appointment of Dr. Gabriele Albertini as independent Board Director

Milan, 26th June 2020

The Shareholders of Mittel S.p.A. - which met today through telecommunication means, in line with the option provided for by art. 106, paragraph 2, Law Decree 18/2020, converted into Law no. 24/2020 - resolved to:

o approve the Directors' Report on Operations and the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2019, as well as the proposal to carry forward the profit for the year of Euro 9,204,063;

o approve, pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraphs 3-bis and 3-ter, of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (TUF), Section I of the Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid, concerning the remuneration for the year 2020 and the related adoption and implementation procedures; the Shareholders' Meeting, pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 6, of the TUF, also voted in favour of Section II of the aforesaid Report concerning the remuneration paid in the year 2019, indicated therein.

o confirm that Dr. Gabriele Albertini will serve as Board Director until the approval of the Financial Statements which will expire on December 31, 2021 recognizing him the same emolument included in the total amount determined by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on January 28, 2019.

The Board of Directors confirmed that Dr. Gabriele Albertini meets the independence requirements set out by TUF and by the Corporate Governance Code and that he will continue to perform the duties assigned to him as a member of the "Related-party Transactions Committee" and the "Remuneration & Appointments Committee".

The minutes of the Shareholders' meeting will be published within the terms envisaged by the current regulations.

MITTEL S.p.A

Contacts:

MITTEL S.p.A.

Dr. Pietro Santicoli - Investor Relator

tel. 02.721411, fax 02.72002311, e-mail investor.relations@mittel.it

Moccagatta Associati (Media)

Tel. 02.86451419 / 02.86451695, e-mail segreteria@moccagatta.it