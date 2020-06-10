Log in
MiX Telematics To Host June 17 Webinar with Heavy Duty Trucking: 5 Ways Telematics Can Help Fleets Stay Safe and Viable During COVID-19

06/10/2020 | 08:30am EDT

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT; JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of fleet and asset management solutions, announced today that it will present a webinar titled, “5 Ways Telematics Can Help Fleets Stay Safe and Viable During COVID-19.” The event, hosted by Heavy Duty Trucking magazine, will take place June 17, 2020 at 2pm ET.

Truck drivers are playing an essential role in keeping much-needed food and supplies moving during the COVID-19 pandemic. And telematics technology – nearly ubiquitous in heavy-duty vehicles thanks to the recent ELD mandate – is helping fleets improve safety and efficiency during the crisis in a number of ways. Currently, we are seeing fleets implement telematics even in their medium- and light-duty vehicles to take advantage of these improvements.

In this webinar, we’ll describe five ways telematics can help fleets stay safe and viable – from eliminating paper logs and manifests that used to be passed among people, to preventive maintenance aspects that help keep vehicles in service during this critical time. Due to these benefits, telematics investments can often pay for themselves in a matter of months.

Attendees will learn how telematics technology helps fleets:

  • Reduce points of physical contact between people
  • Improve fuel efficiency and vehicle utilization, to keep costs down
  • Stay on top of vehicle maintenance so vehicles are out of service less frequently

To register for this free event, visit https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1319118&sti=Webinars.

About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, delivered as SaaS, to more than 818,487 subscribers in over 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics offers a broad range of solutions; from self-service telematics software that runs on any mobile device to enterprise solutions that are ELD compliant and include dedicated account managers who proactively monitor to ensure that customers achieve optimal value for their investment. The company provides solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security to fleets of all sizes. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

For further information:
Michelle Faulkner
Big Swing Communications
+1 617-510-6998
michelle@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec3c30ac-5188-4f10-aa47-7e0eb562be9f

Primary Logo

MiX Telematics solutions improve trucking fleet safety, efficiency and compliance

In this webinar, MiX Telematics pros will describe five ways telematics can help fleets stay safe and viable – from eliminating paper logs and manifests that used to be passed among people, to preventive maintenance aspects that help keep vehicles in service during this critical time.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
