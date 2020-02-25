MiX Telematics : to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Log in
MiX Telematics Limited

News 
02/25/2020 | 06:07am EST

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT and JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Joselowitz, and Chief Financial Officer, John Granara will present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida.

MiX Telematics’ presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time (9:50 p.m. South Africa Time) and will be webcast live. An archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.mixtelematics.com).

About MiX Telematics Limited

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to customers managing over 812,000 assets in approximately 120 countries. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency, risk and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, Romania, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and MiX Telematics American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information visit www.mixtelematics.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 2 114 M
EBIT 2020 317 M
Net income 2020 219 M
Finance 2020 266 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,99x
EV / Sales2021 1,87x
Capitalization 4 477 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Brian Joselowitz President, CEO & Executive Director
Robin A. Frew Non-Executive Chairman
Charles William Rex Tasker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
John R. Granara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Catherine Lewis Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Technology
