MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

(MIX)
MiX telematics : partners with Global Alliance for vehicle data access

07/07/2020 | 05:39am EDT

The Global Alliance for Vehicle Data Access (GAVDA) is a diverse group of global stakeholders and thought leaders united by a common goal of maintaining control by motor vehicle owners over personal and vehicle-generated data. MiX Telematics and GAVDA will work together with the common goals of preserving and enhancing the current vehicle data environment of open, secure, technology-neutral and direct access by vehicle owners to real-time data.

GAVDA promotes a data access model that provides for vehicle owner control (including access by parties authorized by the vehicle owner), ensures full and fair competition, protects personal privacy, advances data security, and enables the appropriate use of data analytics-driven by public interest.

As a worldwide leader in the provision of safety telematics solutions, MiX Telematics will be assisting GAVDA through the provision of expert research and advice from its global experts across a uniquely diverse range of industries and geographies.

'GAVDA is excited to partner with MiX Telematics', states Greg Scott, GAVDA Executive Director. 'GAVDA will team with MiX, a global leader in telematics, to preserve vehicle data access for vehicle owners around the world.'

'This partnership enables MiX Telematics to leverage its unrivalled global footprint to the benefit of the future mobility ecosystem by collaborating with GAVDA to seek new and innovative safety solutions that will make a positive difference to peoples' lives around the world' states MiX Telematics Chief Operating Officer, Charles Tasker.

Disclaimer

MiX Telematics Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 09:38:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 109 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2020 219 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net cash 2020 266 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 491 M 206 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 078
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MiX Telematics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 231,83 ZAR
Last Close Price 6,38 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 3 534%
Spread / Average Target 3 534%
Spread / Lowest Target 3 534%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Brian Joselowitz President, CEO & Executive Director
Robin A. Frew Non-Executive Chairman
Charles William Rex Tasker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
John R. Granara Chief Financial Officer & Director
Catherine Lewis Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED-11.39%206
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.79%1 597 831
ADOBE INC.34.30%217 092
SAP SE8.64%176 031
ORACLE CORPORATION6.83%173 687
INTUIT INC.18.22%80 748
