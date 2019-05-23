MiX Telematics : to Present at the William Blair & Co. 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE: MIXT and JSE: MIX), a leading global
provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as
Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”), announced that its Chief Executive
Officer, Stefan Joselowitz, will present at the William Blair & Co. 39th
Annual Growth Stock conference in Chicago.
MiX Telematics’ presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2019 at
1:20 p.m. Eastern Time (7:20 p.m. South Africa Time) and will be webcast
live. An archive of the presentation will be available for a limited
time on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.mixtelematics.com).
About MiX Telematics Limited
MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset
management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 750,000 subscribers
in over 120 countries. The Company’s products and services provide
enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for
efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded
in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United
States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well
as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics
shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX)
and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information,
visit www.mixtelematics.com.
