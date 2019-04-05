Mixi : Photo and Video Sharing App FamilyAlbum Honored for Best User Experience in the 23rd Annual Webby Awards

mixi, Inc. announced today that its family photo and video sharing app
FamilyAlbum has been honored for Best User Experience in Apps, Mobile,
and Voice in the 23rd Annual Webby Awards.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005104/en/
FamilyAlbum has been named Official Webby Honoree for Best User Experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)
FamilyAlbum is a popular photo and video sharing app that allows busy
moms and dads to simply, easily, and securely share photos and videos in
real time with only family members they invite. With free and unlimited
storage, users can upload as many photos and videos as they like. The
app also includes special features to make communicating with the entire
family easy and fun. With over 4.5 million users worldwide, FamilyAlbum
continues to grow as it supports the journeys of families everywhere.
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The
Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring
excellence on the Internet. This year’s Webby Awards received nearly
13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide. Winners
are nominated and selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts
and Sciences (IADAS), which is comprised of Internet industry experts
and pioneers.
Core FamilyAlbum Features
FREE UNLIMITED STORAGE
Upload an unlimited number of family
memories. The app keeps memories safe, allowing for easy recovery even
if a device is lost.
SHARING MADE SIMPLE
Invite family and friends, then start uploading
memories to share them immediately. The family can also leave emojis and
comments on photos and videos.
EASY ORGANIZATION
Sort photos and videos automatically by month.
Updating is simple—the app remembers everything that has been uploaded.
1S MOVIE COLLAGES
Enjoy video collages that highlight the best
photos and videos you have shared. They are automatically created every
three months.
PHOTO BOOKS
Make life easy with monthly-generated photo books. Edit
to add a personal touch, or create one from scratch.
FamilyAlbum
iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/familyalbum-memory-sharing/id935672069?mt=8
Android:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=us.mitene&hl=en_US
Website:
https://family-album.com
mixi, Inc [http://mixi.co.jp/en/overview]
Since
1997 mixi Group has created communication services for friends and
family to enjoy together, including the social network mixi, and the
multiplayer smartphone app Monster Strike. The group continues to look
toward enriching lifestyles of the future, developing new businesses and
services via IT to inspire communication between people around the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005104/en/