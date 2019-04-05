Log in
Mixi : Photo and Video Sharing App FamilyAlbum Honored for Best User Experience in the 23rd Annual Webby Awards

04/05/2019 | 09:08am EDT

mixi, Inc. announced today that its family photo and video sharing app FamilyAlbum has been honored for Best User Experience in Apps, Mobile, and Voice in the 23rd Annual Webby Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005104/en/

FamilyAlbum has been named Official Webby Honoree for Best User Experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)

FamilyAlbum is a popular photo and video sharing app that allows busy moms and dads to simply, easily, and securely share photos and videos in real time with only family members they invite. With free and unlimited storage, users can upload as many photos and videos as they like. The app also includes special features to make communicating with the entire family easy and fun. With over 4.5 million users worldwide, FamilyAlbum continues to grow as it supports the journeys of families everywhere.

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. This year’s Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide. Winners are nominated and selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), which is comprised of Internet industry experts and pioneers.

Core FamilyAlbum Features

FREE UNLIMITED STORAGE
Upload an unlimited number of family memories. The app keeps memories safe, allowing for easy recovery even if a device is lost.

SHARING MADE SIMPLE
Invite family and friends, then start uploading memories to share them immediately. The family can also leave emojis and comments on photos and videos.

EASY ORGANIZATION
Sort photos and videos automatically by month. Updating is simple—the app remembers everything that has been uploaded.

1S MOVIE COLLAGES
Enjoy video collages that highlight the best photos and videos you have shared. They are automatically created every three months.

PHOTO BOOKS
Make life easy with monthly-generated photo books. Edit to add a personal touch, or create one from scratch.

FamilyAlbum

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/familyalbum-memory-sharing/id935672069?mt=8
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=us.mitene&hl=en_US
Website: https://family-album.com

mixi, Inc [http://mixi.co.jp/en/overview]
Since 1997 mixi Group has created communication services for friends and family to enjoy together, including the social network mixi, and the multiplayer smartphone app Monster Strike. The group continues to look toward enriching lifestyles of the future, developing new businesses and services via IT to inspire communication between people around the world.


