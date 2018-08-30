Mizrahi Tefahot Bank : ​ Financial Reports (pdf 354 kb)

Log in
08/30/2018

Condensed consolidated statement of profit and lossReported amounts (NIS in millions)

For the three months ended June 30,

2018

2017

(unaudited)Interest revenues Interest expenses

Interest revenues, net

Expenses with respect to credit losses Interest revenues, net after expenses with respect to credit losses

2,237 892 1,345 90 1,255

1,915 742 1,173 42 1,131

Non-interest revenuesNon-interest financing revenues Commissions

Other revenues

Total non-interest revenuesOperating and other expenses

129 363 12 504

Payroll and associated expenses 557 Maintenance and depreciation of

buildings and equipment 186

Other expenses 582

Total operating and other expenses Pre-tax profit

Provision for taxes on profit After-tax profit

1,325 434 212 222

Share in profits of associated companies, after tax effect

Net profit:

Before attribution to non-controlling interests

Attributable to non-controlling interests Attributable to shareholders of the Bank

1

223 (16) 207

(1)Comparative figures for previous periods were reclassified.

21 353 12 386

(1)556

181

(1)140

877 640 231 409

1

410 (10) 400

For the six months For the year ended ended June 30,

3,686 1,260 2,426 172 2,254

1,126

2,237 984 404 580

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Approval date:

Ramat Gan, August 30, 2018

President & CEO

Eldad Fresher

2018 (unaudited)

2017

3,271 6,222

1,071 1,875

2,200 4,347

91 192

2,109 4,155

December 31, 2017 (audited)

219 725 23 967

20 136

710 1,423

24 94

754 1,653

(1)1,043(1)2,271

375 736

367 742

(1)290(1)598

1,700 3,611

1,163 2,197

423 806

740 1,391

1

-

-581 (31) 550

740 1,391

(19) (44)

721 1,347

Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss - ContinuedReported amounts (NIS in millions)

For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,

For the year ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

year ended December 31,2017

(audited)

Diluted earnings per share(1)(in NIS)

Basic earnings

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank

0.89

1.72

2.36

3.10

5.80

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate basic earnings

232,949,495

232,314,822

232,876,790

232,254,896

232,357,974

5.80

232,357,974

Diluted earnings

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank

0.88

1.71

2.35

3.08

5.76

Weighted average number of ordinaryshares used to calculate dilutedearnings

234,342,587

233,928,007

234,314,429

233,827,301

233,949,241

5.76

233,949,241

(1) Share of NIS 0.1 par value.

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive incomeReported amounts (NIS in millions)

For the three monthsended June 30,For the six months ended June 30

For the year ended

December 31,2018

2017 (unaudited)

2018

2017 (unaudited)

2017 (audited)

Net profit:

Before attribution to non-controlling interests

Attributable to non-controlling interests Net profit attributable to shareholders ofthe Bank

223 (16)

410 (10)

581 (31)

740 1,391

(19) (44)

207

400

550

721 1,347

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

Adjustments for presentation of available-for-sale securities at fair value, net Adjustments from translation of financial statements of investments in associates(1)

(15)

33

(79)

45 22

Net loss from cash flow hedges Adjustment of liabilities with respect toemployees' benefits(2)

1 (4)

- 1

1 (5)

(1) (4)

- (8)

Total other comprehensive income (loss),before tax

Related tax effect

59 41 (15)

(113)

82

(92)

(132)(3)

(79)

(1)

(48)

(122)

26

-

14 44

Other comprehensive income (loss) after taxes

Other comprehensive income (loss), before attribution to non-controlling interests

26

(53)

(1)

(34) (78)

Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests Other comprehensive income (loss)attributed to shareholders of the Bank, aftertaxes

-

12

(1)

12 12

26

(41)

(2)

(22) (66)

Comprehensive income:

Before attribution to non-controlling interests Attributable to non-controlling interestsComprehensive income attributable toshareholders of the Bank

249 (16)

233

357 2 359

580 (32)

706 1,313

(7) (32)

548

699 1,281

  • (1) Adjustments from translation of financial statements of associated companies.

  • (2) Includes adjustments with respect to actuarial estimates included in the reported period for defined-benefit pension plans and current amortization of adjustments with respect to liabilities to profit and loss.

  • (3) Includes: The effect of update to the assumption of salary cost and update to the remuneration increase rate on the actuarialliability for employees' rights at the Bank, amounting to NIS 69 million, net of taxes, as well asthe effect of the streamlining plan at Bank Yahav on Bank shareholders' equity amounting to NIS 11 million.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

Condensed consolidated balance sheetReported amounts (NIS in millions)

As of June 30,

As of December 31,

2018

2017

2017

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets

Total assets

246,593

235,056

239,572

Total liabilities

231,933

221,163

225,245

Cash and deposits with banks

42,380

39,146

41,130

Securities(1)

9,926

10,560

10,133

Securities loaned or purchased in resale agreements

22

6

76

Loans to the public

188,589

178,593

182,602

Provision for credit losses

(1,534)

(1,460)

(1,484)

Loans to the public, net

187,055

177,133

181,118

Loans to Governments

604

312

456

Investments in associated companies

32

33

32

Buildings and equipment

1,364

1,391

1,403

Intangible assets and goodwill

87

87

87

Assets with respect to derivative instruments

3,453

4,384

3,421

Other assets

1,670

2,004

1,716

Liabilities and Equity

Deposits from the public

189,900

180,680

183,573

Deposits from banks

875

1,454

1,125

Deposits from the Government

47

57

51

Debentures and subordinated notes

30,034

27,851

29,923

Liabilities with respect to derivative instruments

3,364

4,093

3,082

Other liabilities(2)

7,713

7,028

7,491

Shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of

the Bank

13,986

13,276

13,685

Non-controlling interests

674

617

642

Total equity

14,660

13,893

14,327

Total liabilities and equity

246,593

235,056

239,572

  • (1) Of which: NIS 6,755 million at fair value on consolidated basis (June 30, 2017 - NIS 7,221 million; December 31, 2017 - NIS 6,768 million).

  • (2) Of which: Provision for credit losses with respect to off balance sheet credit instruments amounting to NIS 97 million (on June 30, 2017 - NIS 93 million, on December 31, 2017 - NIS 90 million).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' EquityReported amounts (NIS in millions)

For the three months ended June 30, 2018 (unaudited)

Share capital and

premium(1)

Balance as of March 31, 2018

2,185

Net profit for the period

-

Dividends paid(3)

-

Benefit from share-based payment transactions

-

Related tax effect

-

Realization of share-based payment transactions(2)

6

Other comprehensive income (loss), net, after tax

-

Balance as of June 30, 2018

2,191

Balance as of March 31, 2017

2,246

Net profit for the period

-

Dividends paid

-

Benefit from share-based payment transactions

-

Related tax effect

-

Realization of share-based payment transactions(2)

3

Other comprehensive income (loss), net, after tax

-

Balance as of June 30, 2017

2,249

54-

capital and capital

reserves

60

-

2,245

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6)

-

-

-

-

-

2,245

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 (unaudited)

52

(76)

2,222

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1)

(3)

-

-

-

-

-

48

(76)

2,221

  • (1) Share premium generated prior to March 31, 1986.

  • (2) In the second quarter of 2018, 218,973 ordinary NIS 0.1 par value shares were issued (In the second quarter of 2017, 83,317 ordinary NIS 0.1 par value shares were issued) for exercise of options pursuant to the Employee Stock Option Plan. The Bank also issued 30,580 ordinary NIS

    0.1 par value shares to the Bank President & CEO.

  • (3) On June 5, 2018, the Bank paid dividends amounting to NIS 137.2 million, in conformity with a decision by the Bank Board of Directors.

Cumulative other

Total

comprehensive

Retained

shareholder

Non-controlling

income (loss)

earnings

equity

interests

Total equity

(411)

12,056

13,890

658

14,548

-

207

207

16

223

-

(137)

(137)

-

(137)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

26

-

26

-

26

(385)

12,126

13,986

674

14,660

(298)

11,091

13,015

619

13,634

-

400

400

10

410

-

(97)

(97)

-

(97)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

(41)

-

(41)

(12)

(53)

(339)

11,394

13,276

617

13,893

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018
