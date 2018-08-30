Mizrahi Tefahot Bank : ​ Financial Reports (pdf 354 kb)

Total non-interest revenuesOperating and other expenses
129 363 12 504
Payroll and associated expenses 557 Maintenance and depreciation of
buildings and equipment 186
Other expenses 582
Total operating and other expenses Pre-tax profit
Provision for taxes on profit After-tax profit
1,325 434 212 222
Share in profits of associated companies, after tax effect
Net profit:
Before attribution to non-controlling interests
Attributable to non-controlling interests Attributable to shareholders of the Bank
1
223 (16) 207
(1)Comparative figures for previous periods were reclassified.
21 353 12 386
(1)556
181
(1)140
877 640 231 409
1
410 (10) 400
For the six months For the year ended ended June 30,
3,686 1,260 2,426 172 2,254
1,126
2,237 984 404 580
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Approval date:
Ramat Gan, August 30, 2018
President & CEO
Eldad Fresher
2018 (unaudited)
2017
3,271 6,222
1,071 1,875
2,200 4,347
91 192
2,109 4,155
December 31, 2017 (audited)
219 725 23 967
20 136
710 1,423
24 94
754 1,653
(1)1,043(1)2,271
375 736
367 742
(1)290(1)598
1,700 3,611
1,163 2,197
423 806
740 1,391
1
-
-581 (31) 550
740 1,391
(19) (44)
721 1,347
Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss - ContinuedReported amounts (NIS in millions)
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
For the year ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
year ended December 31,2017
(audited)
Diluted earnings per share(1)(in NIS)
Basic earnings
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank
0.89
1.72
2.36
3.10
5.80
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate basic earnings
232,949,495
232,314,822
232,876,790
232,254,896
232,357,974
5.80
232,357,974
Diluted earnings
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank
0.88
1.71
2.35
3.08
5.76
Weighted average number of ordinaryshares used to calculate dilutedearnings
234,342,587
233,928,007
234,314,429
233,827,301
233,949,241
5.76
233,949,241
(1) Share of NIS 0.1 par value.
Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive incomeReported amounts (NIS in millions)
For the three monthsended June 30,For the six months ended June 30
For the year ended
December 31,2018
2017 (unaudited)
2018
2017 (unaudited)
2017 (audited)
Net profit:
Before attribution to non-controlling interests
Attributable to non-controlling interests Net profit attributable to shareholders ofthe Bank
223 (16)
410 (10)
581 (31)
740 1,391
(19) (44)
207
400
550
721 1,347
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes
Adjustments for presentation of available-for-sale securities at fair value, net Adjustments from translation of financial statements of investments in associates(1)
(15)
33
(79)
45 22
Net loss from cash flow hedges Adjustment of liabilities with respect toemployees' benefits(2)
1 (4)
- 1
1 (5)
(1) (4)
- (8)
Total other comprehensive income (loss),before tax
Related tax effect
59 41 (15)
(113)
82
(92)
(132)(3)
(79)
(1)
(48)
(122)
26
-
14 44
Other comprehensive income (loss) after taxes
Other comprehensive income (loss), before attribution to non-controlling interests
26
(53)
(1)
(34) (78)
Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests Other comprehensive income (loss)attributed to shareholders of the Bank, aftertaxes
-
12
(1)
12 12
26
(41)
(2)
(22) (66)
Comprehensive income:
Before attribution to non-controlling interests Attributable to non-controlling interestsComprehensive income attributable toshareholders of the Bank
249 (16)
233
357 2 359
580 (32)
706 1,313
(7) (32)
548
699 1,281
(1) Adjustments from translation of financial statements of associated companies.
(2) Includes adjustments with respect to actuarial estimates included in the reported period for defined-benefit pension plans and current amortization of adjustments with respect to liabilities to profit and loss.
(3) Includes: The effect of update to the assumption of salary cost and update to the remuneration increase rate on the actuarialliability for employees' rights at the Bank, amounting to NIS 69 million, net of taxes, as well asthe effect of the streamlining plan at Bank Yahav on Bank shareholders' equity amounting to NIS 11 million.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
Condensed consolidated balance sheetReported amounts (NIS in millions)
As of June 30,
As of December 31,
2018
2017
2017
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Total assets
246,593
235,056
239,572
Total liabilities
231,933
221,163
225,245
Cash and deposits with banks
42,380
39,146
41,130
Securities(1)
9,926
10,560
10,133
Securities loaned or purchased in resale agreements
22
6
76
Loans to the public
188,589
178,593
182,602
Provision for credit losses
(1,534)
(1,460)
(1,484)
Loans to the public, net
187,055
177,133
181,118
Loans to Governments
604
312
456
Investments in associated companies
32
33
32
Buildings and equipment
1,364
1,391
1,403
Intangible assets and goodwill
87
87
87
Assets with respect to derivative instruments
3,453
4,384
3,421
Other assets
1,670
2,004
1,716
Liabilities and Equity
Deposits from the public
189,900
180,680
183,573
Deposits from banks
875
1,454
1,125
Deposits from the Government
47
57
51
Debentures and subordinated notes
30,034
27,851
29,923
Liabilities with respect to derivative instruments
3,364
4,093
3,082
Other liabilities(2)
7,713
7,028
7,491
Shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of
the Bank
13,986
13,276
13,685
Non-controlling interests
674
617
642
Total equity
14,660
13,893
14,327
Total liabilities and equity
246,593
235,056
239,572
(1) Of which: NIS 6,755 million at fair value on consolidated basis (June 30, 2017 - NIS 7,221 million; December 31, 2017 - NIS 6,768 million).
(2) Of which: Provision for credit losses with respect to off balance sheet credit instruments amounting to NIS 97 million (on June 30, 2017 - NIS 93 million, on December 31, 2017 - NIS 90 million).
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' EquityReported amounts (NIS in millions)
For the three months ended June 30, 2018 (unaudited)
Share capital and
premium(1)
Balance as of March 31, 2018
2,185
Net profit for the period
-
Dividends paid(3)
-
Benefit from share-based payment transactions
-
Related tax effect
-
Realization of share-based payment transactions(2)
6
Other comprehensive income (loss), net, after tax
-
Balance as of June 30, 2018
2,191
Balance as of March 31, 2017
2,246
Net profit for the period
-
Dividends paid
-
Benefit from share-based payment transactions
-
Related tax effect
-
Realization of share-based payment transactions(2)
3
Other comprehensive income (loss), net, after tax
-
Balance as of June 30, 2017
2,249
54-
capital and capital
reserves
60
-
2,245
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
-
-
-
-
-
2,245
For the three months ended June 30, 2017 (unaudited)
52
(76)
2,222
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
-
(1)
(3)
-
-
-
-
-
48
(76)
2,221
(1) Share premium generated prior to March 31, 1986.
(2) In the second quarter of 2018, 218,973 ordinary NIS 0.1 par value shares were issued (In the second quarter of 2017, 83,317 ordinary NIS 0.1 par value shares were issued) for exercise of options pursuant to the Employee Stock Option Plan. The Bank also issued 30,580 ordinary NIS
0.1 par value shares to the Bank President & CEO.
(3) On June 5, 2018, the Bank paid dividends amounting to NIS 137.2 million, in conformity with a decision by the Bank Board of Directors.
