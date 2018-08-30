Log in
Mizrahi Tefahot Bank : An event or matter which deviates from the corporation's ordinary business - Update on the dividend for Q2 2018 ​

08/30/2018 | 04:57pm CEST

MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LTD

No. with the Registrar of Companies: 520000522

ToIsrael SecuritiesToTel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd

Authoritywww.isa.gov.il

T053 (Public)Date of transmission:

August 30, 2018

www.tase.co.il

Ref: 2018-01-082701

Immediate Report of an Event or Matter which Deviates from the Corporation's

Ordinary Course of Business

Regulation 36 of the Securities Regulations (Immediate and Periodic Reports), 5730-1970.

Issue results must be reported under T20 and not under this form.

Bond rating or corporation rating reports must be submitted through Form T125

Report on:A report whose submission was delayed

Nature of the Event: Update on the dividend for Q2 2018

  • 1.Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd hereby reports that in light of recent developments in the USDepartment of Justice's investigation (the "Investigation"), and in light of theimplications of the additional provision due to the Investigation, which was included inthe bank's financial reports published today, August 30th, 2018 (reference no. 2018-01-082692) (the "Financial Reports"), including the decline in the ratio of Tier 1 capital to the risk components (to a rate of 9.95%), as well as in the ratio of total capital to the risk components (to a rate of 13.29%, which is 0.05% lower than the minimum total capital ratio required), the bank has not announced the distribution of a dividend due to profits for the second quarter of 2018.

    For further details, see Note 9.a.1.c on the subject of capital adequacy; and Note 10 b.4 on the subject of the Investigation in the financial reports, as well as the Explanation and Analysis of Results and Business Standing chapter (on the subject of dividends) of the report of the Board of Directors and Management.

  • 2. Date and time at which the corporation first learned of the event:August 30, 2018 at 11:30.

    Report delayed per Regulation 36(b):

  • 3. If the report was delayed, the reason due to which its submission was delayed:

  • 4. On ______ at ________ the report embargo was removed

  • 5.The company is a shell company, as defined in the TASE Rules and Regulations.

The above report was signed by Mr. Menahem Aviv, Deputy CEO and Chief Accountant and Mr. Moshe Lari, Deputy CEO and CFO

The reference numbers of previous documents on the subject (reference does not constitute incorporation by reference):

Securities of a Corporation Listed for Trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Abbreviated Name:Mizrahi Tefahot

Form structure revision date: July 31, 2018

Address:7 Jabotinsky Street, Ramat Gan, 52520

Fax:03-7559923

Name of the person reporting electronically:

Position:

Name of Employing

Aviv Menahem

Chief

Company:

Accountant

Address:7 Jabotinsky Street, Ramat Gan,

Fax:

E-mail:

52520

E-mail:mangment@umtb.co.ilTel:03-7559720

Company website:https://www.mizrahi-tefahot.co.il

Previous name of the reporting entity:United Mizrahi Bank Ltd

Tel:03-7559321

03-7559148

meno@umtb.co.il

Disclaimer

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 14:56:01 UTC
