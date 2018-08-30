Mizrahi Tefahot Bank : An event or matter which deviates from the corporation's ordinary business - Update on the dividend for Q2 2018 ​

MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LTD

Date of transmission:

August 30, 2018

Immediate Report of an Event or Matter which Deviates from the Corporation's

Ordinary Course of Business

Nature of the Event: Update on the dividend for Q2 2018

1.Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd hereby reports that in light of recent developments in the USDepartment of Justice's investigation (the "Investigation"), and in light of theimplications of the additional provision due to the Investigation, which was included inthe bank's financial reports published today, August 30th, 2018 (reference no. 2018-01-082692) (the "Financial Reports"), including the decline in the ratio of Tier 1 capital to the risk components (to a rate of 9.95%), as well as in the ratio of total capital to the risk components (to a rate of 13.29%, which is 0.05% lower than the minimum total capital ratio required), the bank has not announced the distribution of a dividend due to profits for the second quarter of 2018. For further details, see Note 9.a.1.c on the subject of capital adequacy; and Note 10 b.4 on the subject of the Investigation in the financial reports, as well as the Explanation and Analysis of Results and Business Standing chapter (on the subject of dividends) of the report of the Board of Directors and Management.

Date and time at which the corporation first learned of the event:August 30, 2018 at 11:30.

The above report was signed by Mr. Menahem Aviv, Deputy CEO and Chief Accountant and Mr. Moshe Lari, Deputy CEO and CFO

