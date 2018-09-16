Mizrahi Tefahot Bank : Appointment of outside director - Hannah Feuer​

MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LTD
No. with the Registrar of Companies: 520000522
To
|
Israel Securities
|
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd
|
T093
|
Date of transmission:
|
Authority
|
(Public)
|
August 30, 2018
|
www.isa.gov.il
|
www.tase.co.il
|
Ref: 2018-01-080926
To
Immediate Reporton the Appointment of a Director (which is not a Corporation) or an
Individual Serving on Behalf of a Corporation which is a Director at a Private Company
Regulation 34(b) of the Securities (Periodic and Immediate Reports) Regulations, 5730-1970
Explanation: Pursuant to Regulation 34(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 5730-1970, a list of senior officers must be submitted via Form T097 simultaneously with this form.
|
1.
|
Last name and first name:
|
Hannah Feuer
|
Gender:
|
Female
|
Type of identification
|
Identification card number
|
number:
|
identification number:
|
053549523
|
Citizenship:
|
Private individual with an Israeli
|
citizenship
|
2.
|
Date of birth:
|
August 9th, 1955
|
3.
|
Address for service of
|
HaHermesh 13, Savyon
|
court documents:
|
4.
|
Appointed position:
|
5.
|
6.
If appointed as the Chairman of the corporation's Board of Directors, does he
Country of citizenship: _____
_____
also serve as the CEO or is he a relative of the CEO
The appointment was approved at a general meeting on _____
If appointed as the Chairman of the corporation's Board of Directors, does hefulfil other positions at the company _____
Details ______
Former position at the company prior to the appointment:
Tenure commencement date:
August 30th, 2018
-
7. Education:
|
Degree
|
Field
|
Name of academic institute
|
Bachelor of Arts
|
Sociology
|
Tel-Aviv University
Other education and professional diplomas:
Accounting and Financial Services, California State University Northridge (CSUN)
-
8. Principle occupations in the last five years:
|
Position fulfilled
|
Workplace
|
Period during which the position was fulfilled
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Poalim Capital Markets Ltd
|
September 2003
until
September 2017
-
9. Appointed as a substitute director for _____________ and the period of tenure is until ___________
Explanation: To be filled in the event of an appointment as a substitute director
-
10. The directordoes not serveas a director at another corporation
Explanation: If he serves as a director at another corporation, the corporations at which he serves as a director must be specified
-
11. The Directoris notan employee of the corporation, a subsidiary, or a related company thereof or of a party interested therein
Explanation: If he is an employee of the corporation or a subsidiary or a related company thereof or a party interested therein, the positions he fulfils must be specified as aforesaid
-
12. The directoris nota relative of another interested party in the corporation.
Explanation: If he is a relative of another interested party in the corporation, please provide details
-
13. a. The directordoes nothold securities of the corporation Below is a listing of his holdings:
|
Security name, type and series
|
Security no. on TASE
|
No. of securities
|
Dormant
|
Holding rate
|
Holding dilution)rate
(full
|
Capital
|
Voting
|
Capital
|
Voting
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
b. The directordoes nothold the securities of a company held by the reporting corporation if its operations are material to the operations of the reporting corporation
Below is a listing of his holdings:
|
Corporation no.
|
Corporation name
|
Type of identification number
|
Corporation'sidentification number
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
-
14. The directorisa member of a committee or committees of the Board of Directors
Explanation: If the director is a member of a committee or committees of the Board of Directors, please specify.
Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee
-
15. Does the corporation consider the director to have accounting and financial expertise?Yes
-
16. Does the corporation consider the director an independent director?Yes
How did he become independentAppointed by the meeting on August 30th, 2018
-
17. Statement of the director per Article 224B of the Companies Law ____
Explanation: The attachment of the director's statement is required even where the director'sappointment is not made by the general meeting
For further details regarding principle occupations in the last five years, see the immediate report on the convening of the meeting published by the bank on July 23rd, 2018 (reference no. 2018-01-069643).
The above report was signed by Ms. Maya Feller, Bank Secretary.
The reference numbers of previous documents on the subject (reference does not constitute incorporation by reference):
2018-01-080869 2018-01-069643_________________________________________________________________________________
Securities of a Corporation Listed for Trading on the Tel Aviv Stock ExchangeAbbreviated Name:Mizrahi TefahotAddress:7 Jabotinsky Street
Form structure revision date: July 31, 2018
Tel: 03-7559207
Fax: 03-7559913
Ramat Gan, 52520, Israel 03-7559720
E-mail:mangment@umtb.co.il
Previous name of the reporting entity:
United Mizrahi Bank Ltd.
Name of the person reporting electronically:Feller MayaPosition:Bank SecretaryName of Employing Company:
Address:7 Jabotinsky Street, Ramat Gan, 52520, IsraelTel:03-7559720Fax:03-7559923E-mail:mangment@umtb.co.il