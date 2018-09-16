Log in
Mizrahi Tefahot Bank : Appointment of outside director - Hannah Feuer​

0
09/16/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LTD

No. with the Registrar of Companies: 520000522

To

Israel Securities

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd

T093

Date of transmission:

Authority

(Public)

August 30, 2018

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Ref: 2018-01-080926

To

Immediate Reporton the Appointment of a Director (which is not a Corporation) or an

Individual Serving on Behalf of a Corporation which is a Director at a Private Company

Regulation 34(b) of the Securities (Periodic and Immediate Reports) Regulations, 5730-1970

Explanation: Pursuant to Regulation 34(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 5730-1970, a list of senior officers must be submitted via Form T097 simultaneously with this form.

1.

Last name and first name:

Hannah Feuer

Gender:

Female

Type of identification

Identification card number

number:

identification number:

053549523

Citizenship:

Private individual with an Israeli

citizenship

2.

Date of birth:

August 9th, 1955

3.

Address for service of

HaHermesh 13, Savyon

court documents:

4.

Appointed position:

5.

6.

If appointed as the Chairman of the corporation's Board of Directors, does he

Country of citizenship: _____

Outside director

_______

_____

also serve as the CEO or is he a relative of the CEO

The appointment was approved at a general meeting on _____

If appointed as the Chairman of the corporation's Board of Directors, does hefulfil other positions at the company _____

Details ______

Former position at the company prior to the appointment:

None

____

Tenure commencement date:

August 30th, 2018

  • 7. Education:

    Degree

    Field

    Name of academic institute

    Bachelor of Arts

    Sociology

    Tel-Aviv University

    Other education and professional diplomas:

    Accounting and Financial Services, California State University Northridge (CSUN)

  • 8. Principle occupations in the last five years:

    Position fulfilled

    Workplace

    Period during which the position was fulfilled

    Chief Financial Officer

    Poalim Capital Markets Ltd

    September 2003

    until

    September 2017

  • 9. Appointed as a substitute director for _____________ and the period of tenure is until ___________

    Explanation: To be filled in the event of an appointment as a substitute director

  • 10. The directordoes not serveas a director at another corporation

    Explanation: If he serves as a director at another corporation, the corporations at which he serves as a director must be specified

  • 11. The Directoris notan employee of the corporation, a subsidiary, or a related company thereof or of a party interested therein

    Explanation: If he is an employee of the corporation or a subsidiary or a related company thereof or a party interested therein, the positions he fulfils must be specified as aforesaid

  • 12. The directoris nota relative of another interested party in the corporation.

    Explanation: If he is a relative of another interested party in the corporation, please provide details

  • 13. a. The directordoes nothold securities of the corporation Below is a listing of his holdings:

    Security name, type and series

    Security no. on TASE

    No. of securities

    Dormant

    Holding rate

    Holding dilution)rate

    (full

    Capital

    Voting

    Capital

    Voting

    -

    -

    -

    -

    -

    -

    -

    -

    b. The directordoes nothold the securities of a company held by the reporting corporation if its operations are material to the operations of the reporting corporation

    Below is a listing of his holdings:

Corporation no.

Corporation name

Type of identification number

Corporation'sidentification number

1

-

-

-

  • 14. The directorisa member of a committee or committees of the Board of Directors

    Explanation: If the director is a member of a committee or committees of the Board of Directors, please specify.

    Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee

  • 15. Does the corporation consider the director to have accounting and financial expertise?Yes

  • 16. Does the corporation consider the director an independent director?Yes

    How did he become independentAppointed by the meeting on August 30th, 2018

  • 17. Statement of the director per Article 224B of the Companies Law ____

    Explanation: The attachment of the director's statement is required even where the director'sappointment is not made by the general meeting

    For further details regarding principle occupations in the last five years, see the immediate report on the convening of the meeting published by the bank on July 23rd, 2018 (reference no. 2018-01-069643).

The above report was signed by Ms. Maya Feller, Bank Secretary.

The reference numbers of previous documents on the subject (reference does not constitute incorporation by reference):

2018-01-080869 2018-01-069643_________________________________________________________________________________

Securities of a Corporation Listed for Trading on the Tel Aviv Stock ExchangeAbbreviated Name:Mizrahi TefahotAddress:7 Jabotinsky Street

Form structure revision date: July 31, 2018

Tel: 03-7559207

Fax: 03-7559913

Ramat Gan, 52520, Israel 03-7559720

E-mail:mangment@umtb.co.il

Previous name of the reporting entity:

United Mizrahi Bank Ltd.

Name of the person reporting electronically:Feller MayaPosition:Bank SecretaryName of Employing Company:

Address:7 Jabotinsky Street, Ramat Gan, 52520, IsraelTel:03-7559720Fax:03-7559923E-mail:mangment@umtb.co.il

Disclaimer

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 17:42:07 UTC
