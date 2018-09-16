Mizrahi Tefahot Bank : Appointment of outside director - Hannah Feuer​

MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LTD

Israel Securities Authority
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd
Date of transmission: August 30, 2018

Immediate Reporton the Appointment of a Director (which is not a Corporation) or an

Individual Serving on Behalf of a Corporation which is a Director at a Private Company

Regulation 34(b) of the Securities (Periodic and Immediate Reports) Regulations, 5730-1970

Explanation: Pursuant to Regulation 34(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 5730-1970, a list of senior officers must be submitted via Form T097 simultaneously with this form.

1. Last name and first name: Hannah Feuer
Gender: Female
Identification number: 053549523
Citizenship: Private individual with an Israeli citizenship
2. Date of birth: August 9th, 1955
3. Address for service of court documents: HaHermesh 13, Savyon

Outside director _______

also serve as the CEO or is he a relative of the CEO

If appointed as the Chairman of the corporation's Board of Directors, does hefulfil other positions at the company _____

Former position at the company prior to the appointment:

Tenure commencement date:

August 30th, 2018

7. Education: Degree Field Name of academic institute Bachelor of Arts Sociology Tel-Aviv University Other education and professional diplomas: Accounting and Financial Services, California State University Northridge (CSUN)

8. Principle occupations in the last five years: Position fulfilled Workplace Period during which the position was fulfilled Chief Financial Officer Poalim Capital Markets Ltd September 2003 until September 2017

9. Appointed as a substitute director for _____________ and the period of tenure is until ___________ Explanation: To be filled in the event of an appointment as a substitute director

10. The directordoes not serveas a director at another corporation Explanation: If he serves as a director at another corporation, the corporations at which he serves as a director must be specified

11. The Directoris notan employee of the corporation, a subsidiary, or a related company thereof or of a party interested therein Explanation: If he is an employee of the corporation or a subsidiary or a related company thereof or a party interested therein, the positions he fulfils must be specified as aforesaid

12. The directoris nota relative of another interested party in the corporation. Explanation: If he is a relative of another interested party in the corporation, please provide details

13. a. The directordoes nothold securities of the corporation Below is a listing of his holdings: Security name, type and series Security no. on TASE No. of securities Dormant Holding rate Holding dilution)rate (full Capital Voting Capital Voting - - - - - - - - b. The directordoes nothold the securities of a company held by the reporting corporation if its operations are material to the operations of the reporting corporation Below is a listing of his holdings:

Corporation no. Corporation name Type of identification number Corporation'sidentification number 1 - - -

14. The directorisa member of a committee or committees of the Board of Directors Explanation: If the director is a member of a committee or committees of the Board of Directors, please specify. Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee

15. Does the corporation consider the director to have accounting and financial expertise?Yes

16. Does the corporation consider the director an independent director?Yes How did he become independentAppointed by the meeting on August 30th, 2018

17. Statement of the director per Article 224B of the Companies Law ____ Explanation: The attachment of the director's statement is required even where the director'sappointment is not made by the general meeting For further details regarding principle occupations in the last five years, see the immediate report on the convening of the meeting published by the bank on July 23rd, 2018 (reference no. 2018-01-069643).

The above report was signed by Ms. Maya Feller, Bank Secretary.

Mizrahi Tefahot
Address: 7 Jabotinsky Street

