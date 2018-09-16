Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd.    MZTF   IL0006954379

MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LTD. (MZTF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank : Shareholders registry - Ofer Holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LTD

No. with the Registrar of Companies: 520000522

To

Israel Securities

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd

T121

Date of transmission:

Authority

(Public)

August 23, 2018

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Ref: 2018-01-078451

Immediate Report

To

Explanation: This form may not be used if an appropriate form exists for the reported event.

Issue results must be reported under T20 and not under this form.

Bond rating or corporation rating reports must be submitted through Form T125.

Nature of the Event:Shareholders' Registry -Ofer Holdings

The reference numbers of previous documents on the subject:2016-01-057321

2018-01-020733

Attached is a letter received by the bank (on August 23rd, 2018) regarding a change in the registration of shareholders Ofer Brothers Holdings (1989) Ltd

Attached fileshareholders_registration_Ofer_holdings_isa.pdf

The company isnota shell company, as defined in the TASE Rules and Regulations.

Date on which the corporation first learned of the event:August 23, 2018at12:00.

The above report was signed by Ms. Maya Feller, Bank Secretary

The reference numbers of previous documents on the subject (reference does not constitute incorporation by reference):

2016-01-057321

2018-01-020733

Securities of a Corporation Listed for Trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Form structure revision date: July 31, 2018

Abbreviated Name:Mizrahi Tefahot

Fax:03-7559923

Name of the person reporting electronically:

Position:

Name of Employing

Feller Maya

Bank Secretary

Company:

Address:7 Jabotinsky Street, Ramat Gan,

Fax:

E-mail:

52520

Address:7 Jabotinsky Street, Ramat Gan, 52520

Tel:03-7559720

E-mail:mangment@umtb.co.ilCompany website:https://www.mizrahi-tefahot.co.il

Previous name of the reporting entity:United Mizrahi Bank Ltd

Tel:03-7559720

03-7559923

mangment@umtb.co.il

[ Ofer Brothers Holdings (1989) Ltd letterhead ]

August 23rd, 2018

To:

Mizrahi TefahotBank Ltd ("the Bank")

C/O Ms. Maya Feller, Bank Secretary

-Via Electronic Mail-

Dear Madam,

Re:Amendment of Permitto Control and to Hold the Bank's Means of Control -Holdings at

Ofer Brothers Holdings (1989) Ltd

OferBrothers Holdings (1989) Ltd ("Ofer Holdings")respectfully reports the following:

Amendment of Permit to Control and to Hold the Bank's Means of Control

  • 1. On August 15th, 2018, Bank of Israel Governor Ms. Karnit Flug signed an amendment to the permitto control and hold the Bank's means of control, which amends the permit granted onJanuary 15th, 2013 (hereinafter: "the Permit'sAmendment")1.

  • 2. Accordingto the Permit's Amendment, the permit dated January 15th, 2013 granted to the estate of the late YuliOfer OBM (hereinafter: "the Estate" and "the Deceased", respectively), which is managed by the executors of the estate, attnys. Zvi Ephrat and Reuven Behar(hereinafter: "the Estate Executors") shall bemade void, the estate shall be struck out from the list of permitholders, and Ms. Liora Ofer shall be registered as the holder of the Deceased's shares in Ofer

    Holdings, previously held by the Estate Executors (for details regarding the holding rates, see section 5 below).

  • 3.The Permit's Amendment shall be valid for six months or until such time as all of Liora Ofer'smeans of control at the Bank are sold, including through a controlled corporation - whicheverearliest (hereinafter: "the Stipulation"). Should Liora Ofer not sell the means of control, as aforesaid, after six months, the Permit's Amendment shall be made void, and the permit datedJanuary 15th, 2013 shall be made valid (i.e. the permit will regain its previous wording).

  • 4. Regarding the Stipulation, as defined above, it should be noted that per the letter to the Bank from Ofer Investments Ltd and Ofer Holdings, dated March 17th, 2018, the principles of the separation plan had been formulated long ago; and according to them, L.Y.N. (Holdings) Ltd shall purchase all of the controlling core shares held by Ofer Holdings (and free shares) in such manner that Ms.

    Liora Ofer is to relinquish holdingthe Bank's shares.

1For details regarding the permit dated January 15th, 2013, see the section on controlling shareholders in the

Bank's annual report for 2017, published on February 27th, 2018 (reference no. 2018-01-019303).

At this time, a detailed agreement which will regulate the separation based on the above outline is yet to be signed, and the parties to the aforesaid separation outline are continuing the negotiations aimed at signing such a detailed agreement.

For further details regarding the formulationof the separation outline's principles, see the letter tothe Bank from Ofer Investments Ltd and Ofer Holdings, dated March 17th, 2018, which is includedin the Bank's immediate report from March 18th, 2018 (reference no. 2018-01-020733).

Registrationof the Estate shares at Ofer Holdings under Ms. Liora Ofer's name, per the Permit's Amendment

5.

In consideration of the Permit's Amendment, we hereby notify you that per the statement of theEstate Executors to Ofer Holdings, the registry of the shareholders at Ofer Holdings, which holdsapprox. 9.75% of the Bank's share capital, has been amended sothat Ms. Liora Ofer was registered as the owner of the shares held by the Deceased at Ofer Holdings (which constituteapprox. 36.67% of Ofer Holdings' share capital), in effect as of August 15th, 2018. Therefore, the holdings rate at Ofer Holdings at this time is: approx. 51.67% by Liora Ofer; 15% by Doron Ofer; 33.33% by L.Y.N. (Holdings) Ltd.

Respectfully,

Ofer Brothers Holdings (1989) Ltd

Disclaimer

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 17:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LTD.
07:43pMIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK : Appointment of outside director - Hannah Feuer​
PU
07:43pMIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK : Shareholders registry - Ofer Holdings
PU
09/05Delek sells third 4.9% Phoenix stake in less than a week
AQ
08/30MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK : sets aside $116m for US probe
AQ
08/30MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK : An event or matter which deviates from the corporation's ..
PU
08/30MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK : Analysts Presentation (pdf 1 mb)​​
PU
08/30MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK : ​ Financial Reports (pdf 354 kb)
PU
08/30MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK : ​ ​ Press Release ( pd f 161 kb)
PU
08/12MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK : BoI demands Mizrahi Tefahot set aside $100m for US probe
AQ
08/08MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK : rejects $322m US tax probe settlement
AQ
More news
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2018 4 421 M
EBIT 2018 2 515 M
Net income 2018 1 359 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 10,93
P/E ratio 2019 9,52
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 14 942 M
Chart MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 69,8  ILS
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldad Fresher Chief Executive Officer
Moshe Vidman Chairman
Nissan Levy VP-Manager, Planning, Operations & Customer Asset
Moshe Lari Chief Financial Officer, VP & Manager-Finance
Ayala Hakim Chief Information Officer & Technical Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LTD.0.00%4 180
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.13%381 460
BANK OF AMERICA2.10%303 343
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.39%271 315
WELLS FARGO-9.79%263 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.41%226 069
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.