MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Mizuho Americas Names Tony Bertoldo Global Head of Equity Swaps

01/18/2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced that Tony Bertoldo has joined the firm as Managing Director and Global Head of Equity Swaps. He is based in New York, where he reports to Head of US Equities Darlene Pasquill, and Co-Heads of Pan-Asia Equities Joji Watanabe, and Daishi Sasaki.

“Tony’s proven record of success in swaps, combined with our established equity finance business and a robust pipeline of Japanese proprietary inventory, will help expand our product suite,” said Pasquill. “Our growing client base will immediately benefit from Tony’s deep knowledge and extensive industry relationships.”

Bertoldo brings nearly 20 years of experience in swaps from Credit Suisse, where he began as a stock loan trader. Since 2011, he served as the firm’s Head of Americas Flow Swap Trading.

Bertoldo holds a Bachelor of Science in finance and accounting from Boston College and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

About Mizuho Americas
Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho’s operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2017, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuho-fg.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman
Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-3867
jim.gorman@mizuhocbus.com

Laura London
Assistant Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1- 212-282-4446
laura.london@mizuhocbus.com

P.J. Kinsella
Paragon Public Relations
+1-646-558-6226
pj@paragonpr.com    

© GlobeNewswire 2019
