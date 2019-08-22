Mizuho Financial : Agreement concluded with Credit Saison regarding the dissolution of the Comprehensive Strategic Business Alliance Agreement(PDF/52KB)

August 22, 2019

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Agreement concluded with Credit Saison regarding the dissolution of the Comprehensive Strategic

Business Alliance Agreement

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (President and CEO: Koji Fujiwara), a consolidated subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.; Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (President and COO: Masahiro Yamashita); UC Card Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Nobuaki Kitajima); and Qubitous Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Keitaro Shigemasa) have concluded an agreement to dissolve ("this Dissolution Agreement") the Comprehensive Strategic Business Alliance Agreement ("the Alliance") and have concluded other contracts as outlined below. This follows the conclusion on February 22, 2019 of a Basic Agreement regarding the Termination of the Comprehensive Strategic Business Alliance Agreement ("Basic Agreement") between Mizuho Bank and Credit Saison.

Comprehensive Strategic Business Alliance Agreement dated December 24, 2004 (including all amendments thereafter)

Parties to this agreement: Mizuho Bank, Credit Saison, UC Card

This agreement was later amended to add Qubitous as an additional party.



1. Rationale for this Dissolution Agreement

In light of changes in the business environment surrounding the credit card industry, Mizuho Bank

concluded this Dissolution Agreement in order to respond to these changes and transition to a relationship where all parties can better maximize their strengths and proactively grow their businesses. This follows the conclusion on February 22, 2019 of a Basic Agreement regarding the Termination of the Comprehensive Strategic Business Alliance Agreement.

Although the Alliance will be dissolved on October 1, 2019, Mizuho Bank will continue to maintain a cooperative business relationship with Credit Saison.

2. Other contracts concluded