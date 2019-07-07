Mizuho Financial : Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20–F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission(PDF/12KB)

Log in
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
Mizuho Financial : Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20–F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

07/07/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

July 8, 2019

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

We, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., hereby announce that we filed an annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 5, 2019 (local time).

A copy of the Form 20-F annual report can be obtained from our website at https://www.mizuho-fg.com/investors/financial/sec/form20f.html. Holders of our American Depository Receipts may request a hard copy of the completed audited financial statements free of charge by emailing twenty.f@mizuhofg.co.jp(See Note at the bottom of this page).

END

Please note that today we disclosed "Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2018 " on TDnet which is operated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

(https://www.mizuho-fg.com/investors/financial/fin_statements/us/index.html)

Note: In the e-mail request, please include the following information:

  • your name;
  • your mailing address with zip/postal code; and
  • your e-mail address.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer for sale or solicitation for investment or other similar activity in or outside Japan.

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2019 23:52:10 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-5.28%36 864
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.57%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.18%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA17.90%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.43%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION18.37%203 826
