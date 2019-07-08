Mizuho Financial : Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20–F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

We, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., hereby announce that we filed an annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 5, 2019 (local time).
A copy of the Form 20-F annual report can be obtained from our website at https://www.mizuho-fg.com/investors/financial/sec/form20f.html. Holders of our American Depository Receipts may request a hard copy of the completed audited financial statements free of charge by emailing twenty.f@mizuhofg.co.jp (See Note at the bottom of this page).
Please note that today we disclosed 'Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2018 ' on TDnet which is operated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
(https://www.mizuho-fg.com/investors/financial/fin_statements/us/index.html)
Note: In the e-mail request, please include the following information:
your name;
your mailing address with zip/postal code; and
your e-mail address.
