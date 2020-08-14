Mizuho Financial : Announcement regarding Capital Ratio as of June 30, 2020
08/14/2020 | 03:03am EDT
August 14, 2020
To whom it may concern:
Company Name:
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Representative:
Tatsufumi Sakai, President & CEO
Head Office:
1-5-5 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Stock Code Number: 8411
(Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section))
Announcement regarding Capital Ratio as of June 30, 2020
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces Capital Ratio as of June 30, 2020, as shown in the appendix.
Contact:
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Corporate Communications Department
Public Relations Office
Tel. 81-3-5224-2026
Capital Ratio
Consolidated
(%, Billions of yen)
Mizuho Financial Group
As of
As of
June 30, 2020
Change
March 31, 2020
International Standard
(1)
Total Capital Ratio
16.74
(0.51)
17.25
(2)
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.09
(0.43)
14.52
(3)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.36
(0.29)
11.65
(4)
Total Capital
10,914.8
192.6
10,722.2
(5)
Tier 1 Capital
9,187.2
162.8
9,024.4
(6)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
7,407.1
162.4
7,244.7
(7)
Risk-weighted Assets
65,180.3
3,039.1
62,141.2
(8)
Total Required Capital (7)x8%
5,214.4
243.1
4,971.2
Consolidated
Non-Consolidated
Mizuho Bank
As of
As of
As of
June 30, 2020
Change
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
International Standard
(1)
Total Capital Ratio
16.71
(0.58)
17.29
17.06
(2)
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.99
(0.51)
14.50
14.19
(3)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.04
(0.35)
11.39
11.06
(4)
Total Capital
10,037.4
172.7
9,864.6
9,677.4
(5)
Tier 1 Capital
8,401.6
126.9
8,274.7
8,047.3
(6)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
6,628.9
127.6
6,501.3
6,272.6
(7)
Risk-weighted Assets
60,035.9
2,995.6
57,040.2
56,700.1
(8)
Total Required Capital (7)x8%
4,802.8
239.6
4,563.2
4,536.0
Consolidated
Non-Consolidated
Mizuho Trust & Banking
As of
As of
As of
June 30, 2020
Change
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
International Standard
(1)
Total Capital Ratio
23.64
(0.10)
23.74
23.15
(2)
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
23.58
(0.08)
23.66
23.10
(3)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
23.57
(0.07)
23.64
23.10
(4)
Total Capital
503.4
12.5
490.8
490.1
(5)
Tier 1 Capital
502.2
13.0
489.2
489.0
(6)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
501.8
13.0
488.7
489.0
(7)
Risk-weighted Assets
2,129.2
61.8
2,067.3
2,116.7
(8)
Total Required Capital (7)x8%
170.3
4.9
165.3
169.3
Disclaimer
Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 07:02:20 UTC
All news about MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
Sales 2021
1 924 B
18 001 M
18 001 M
Net income 2021
352 B
3 291 M
3 291 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
10,0x
Yield 2021
5,19%
Capitalization
3 662 B
34 260 M
34 263 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,87x
Nbr of Employees
57 264
Free-Float
90,3%
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
14
Average target price
157,15 JPY
Last Close Price
144,40 JPY
Spread / Highest target
59,3%
Spread / Average Target
8,83%
Spread / Lowest Target
-16,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.