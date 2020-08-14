Log in
Mizuho Financial : Announcement regarding Capital Ratio as of June 30, 2020

08/14/2020 | 03:03am EDT

August 14, 2020

To whom it may concern:

Company Name:

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Representative:

Tatsufumi Sakai, President & CEO

Head Office:

1-5-5 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Stock Code Number: 8411

(Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section))

Announcement regarding Capital Ratio as of June 30, 2020

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces Capital Ratio as of June 30, 2020, as shown in the appendix.

Contact:

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Corporate Communications Department

Public Relations Office

Tel. 81-3-5224-2026

Capital Ratio

Consolidated

(%, Billions of yen)

Mizuho Financial Group

As of

As of

June 30, 2020

Change

March 31, 2020

International Standard

(1)

Total Capital Ratio

16.74

(0.51)

17.25

(2)

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

14.09

(0.43)

14.52

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

11.36

(0.29)

11.65

(4)

Total Capital

10,914.8

192.6

10,722.2

(5)

Tier 1 Capital

9,187.2

162.8

9,024.4

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

7,407.1

162.4

7,244.7

(7)

Risk-weighted Assets

65,180.3

3,039.1

62,141.2

(8)

Total Required Capital (7)x8%

5,214.4

243.1

4,971.2

Consolidated

Non-Consolidated

Mizuho Bank

As of

As of

As of

June 30, 2020

Change

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

International Standard

(1)

Total Capital Ratio

16.71

(0.58)

17.29

17.06

(2)

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.99

(0.51)

14.50

14.19

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

11.04

(0.35)

11.39

11.06

(4)

Total Capital

10,037.4

172.7

9,864.6

9,677.4

(5)

Tier 1 Capital

8,401.6

126.9

8,274.7

8,047.3

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

6,628.9

127.6

6,501.3

6,272.6

(7)

Risk-weighted Assets

60,035.9

2,995.6

57,040.2

56,700.1

(8)

Total Required Capital (7)x8%

4,802.8

239.6

4,563.2

4,536.0

Consolidated

Non-Consolidated

Mizuho Trust & Banking

As of

As of

As of

June 30, 2020

Change

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

International Standard

(1)

Total Capital Ratio

23.64

(0.10)

23.74

23.15

(2)

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

23.58

(0.08)

23.66

23.10

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

23.57

(0.07)

23.64

23.10

(4)

Total Capital

503.4

12.5

490.8

490.1

(5)

Tier 1 Capital

502.2

13.0

489.2

489.0

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

501.8

13.0

488.7

489.0

(7)

Risk-weighted Assets

2,129.2

61.8

2,067.3

2,116.7

(8)

Total Required Capital (7)x8%

170.3

4.9

165.3

169.3

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 07:02:20 UTC
