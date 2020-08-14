Mizuho Financial : Announcement regarding Capital Ratio as of June 30, 2020

August 14, 2020

Company Name: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Representative: Tatsufumi Sakai, President & CEO Head Office: 1-5-5 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Stock Code Number: 8411

(Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section))

Announcement regarding Capital Ratio as of June 30, 2020

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces Capital Ratio as of June 30, 2020, as shown in the appendix.

