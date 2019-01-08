Mizuho Financial : Awarded AAA Ranking in Nikko Investor Relations' 2018 Survey of Japanese Listed Company Websites

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (President & Group CEO: Yasuhiro Sato) received an AAA ranking in the Overall Ranking category of Nikko Investor Relations' 2018 survey* of the websites of all Japanese listed companies, and received first place (AAA ranking) in the Sector Ranking category for the fourth year in a row.

Nikko IR conducted a 163-point objective analysis and evaluation of 3,785 publically listed companies' websites, ranking them based on their understandability, their usability and accessibility, and the variety of their information.

Going forward, we will continue to strive to provide our shareholders, investors, and all other stakeholders with relevant and timely information online, and further enhance the content and delivery of this information, in order to facilitate a deeper understanding of our organization.