MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Mizuho Financial : Awarded AAA Ranking in Nikko Investor Relations' 2018 Survey of Japanese Listed Company Websites

01/08/2019 | 03:34am EST

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (President & Group CEO: Yasuhiro Sato) received an AAA ranking in the Overall Ranking category of Nikko Investor Relations' 2018 survey* of the websites of all Japanese listed companies, and received first place (AAA ranking) in the Sector Ranking category for the fourth year in a row.

Nikko IR conducted a 163-point objective analysis and evaluation of 3,785 publically listed companies' websites, ranking them based on their understandability, their usability and accessibility, and the variety of their information.

Going forward, we will continue to strive to provide our shareholders, investors, and all other stakeholders with relevant and timely information online, and further enhance the content and delivery of this information, in order to facilitate a deeper understanding of our organization.

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 08:33:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 842 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 565 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,36%
P/E ratio 2019 7,60
P/E ratio 2020 8,17
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 4 365 B
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 215  JPY
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Sato President, Group CEO & Director
Daisaku Abe COO, Chief Information Officer & EVP
Mitsuo Ohashi Outside Director
Ryusuke Aya Director & Chief Risk Officer
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.3.18%40 079
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.14%334 836
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.38%268 162
BANK OF AMERICA3.81%251 047
WELLS FARGO4.06%225 712
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%220 847
