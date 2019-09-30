Mizuho Financial : Changes of Director and Executive Officers(PDF/61KB)
09/30/2019 | 11:13pm EDT
October 1, 2019
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Changes of Director and
Executive Officers
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces the following changes of a Director and Executive Officers of the following entities within the Group:
【Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (MHBK) 】
Name
New Position (Effective as of September 30,2019)
Current Position
Member of the Board of
Directors (Outside
Toshio Kinoshita
Retired
Director) (Audit &
Supervisory Committee
Member)
Name
New Position (Effective as of October 1,2019)
Current Position
General Manager of Forex
Takashi
Executive Officer
General Manager of Global
Executive Officer
Department / General
Kawaguchi
Markets Trading Department
Manager of Derivative
Products Department
【Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB) 】
Name
New Position (Effective as of October 1,2019)
Current Position
Nobuhiro
Executive Officer
General Manager of
－
Kaminoyama
Corporate Secretariat
【Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC) 】
Name
New Position (Effective as of October 1,2019)
Current Position
Seiichiro
Executive Officer
General Manager of Global
Executive Officer
Joint Head of Global Markets
Miyaoka
Client Solutions Dept.
Division
Nobuhiro
Executive Officer
General Manager of
－
Kaminoyama
Corporate Secretariat
Disclaimer
Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 03:12:08 UTC
Latest news on MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
Sales 2020
1 974 B
EBIT 2020
604 B
Net income 2020
480 B
Debt 2020
-
Yield 2020
4,53%
P/E ratio 2020
8,77x
P/E ratio 2021
8,61x
Capi. / Sales2020
2,13x
Capi. / Sales2021
2,13x
Capitalization
4 200 B
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
15
Average target price
183,33 JPY
Last Close Price
165,60 JPY
Spread / Highest target
38,9%
Spread / Average Target
10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
-9,42%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.