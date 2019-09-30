Log in
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
Mizuho Financial : Changes of Director and Executive Officers(PDF/61KB)

09/30/2019 | 11:13pm EDT

October 1, 2019

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Changes of Director and Executive Officers

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces the following changes of a Director and Executive Officers of the following entities within the Group:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (MHBK)

Name

New Position (Effective as of September 30,2019)

Current Position

Member of the Board of

Directors (Outside

Toshio Kinoshita

Retired

Director) (Audit &

Supervisory Committee

Member)

Name

New Position (Effective as of October 1,2019)

Current Position

General Manager of Forex

Takashi

Executive Officer

General Manager of Global

Executive Officer

Department / General

Kawaguchi

Markets Trading Department

Manager of Derivative

Products Department

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB)

Name

New Position (Effective as of October 1,2019)

Current Position

Nobuhiro

Executive Officer

General Manager of

Kaminoyama

Corporate Secretariat

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC)

Name

New Position (Effective as of October 1,2019)

Current Position

Seiichiro

Executive Officer

General Manager of Global

Executive Officer

Joint Head of Global Markets

Miyaoka

Client Solutions Dept.

Division

Nobuhiro

Executive Officer

General Manager of

Kaminoyama

Corporate Secretariat

1

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 03:12:08 UTC
