Mizuho Financial : Changes of Directors and Executive Officers(PDF/57KB)

February 28, 2020

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Changes of Directors and Executive Officers

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces changes of Members of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers (including changes in their areas of responsibility, etc.) of the following entities within the Group :

【Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG)】

Name New Position (Effective as of April 1,2020) Current Position Managing Executive Joint Head of the Global Kei Umeda Resigned Products Unit for Cross-entity Officer Strategy

【Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB)】

Name New Position (Effective as of April 1,2020) Current Position President & CEO Managing Executive Co-Head of Global Products Kei Umeda (Representative Unit and Head of Real Estate Officer Director) Business Unit President & CEO Tetsuo Iimori Resigned (Representative Director)

The management changes described above are subject to any approval or permission required being obtained from the relevant regulatory or other authorities.

1