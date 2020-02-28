Mizuho Financial : Changes of Directors and Executive Officers(PDF/57KB)

February 28, 2020
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Changes of Directors and Executive Officers
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces changes of Members of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers (including changes in their areas of responsibility, etc.) of the following entities within the Group :
【Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG)】
|
Name
|
New Position (Effective as of April 1,2020)
|
Current Position
|
|
|
Managing Executive
|
|
Joint Head of the Global
|
|
Kei Umeda
|
Resigned
|
|
Products Unit for Cross-entity
|
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
【Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB)】
|
Name
|
New Position (Effective as of April 1,2020)
|
Current Position
|
|
President & CEO
|
Managing Executive
|
|
Co-Head of Global Products
|
|
Kei Umeda
|
(Representative
|
|
Unit and Head of Real Estate
|
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
Director)
|
|
Business Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
President & CEO
|
|
Tetsuo Iimori
|
Resigned
|
(Representative
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The management changes described above are subject to any approval or permission required being obtained from the relevant regulatory or other authorities.
(Brief Personal Record of New Representative Director)
|
Name
|
Kei Umeda
|
|
Business Experience
|
Oct. 2018
|
Managing Executive Officer,
|
|
|
Joint Head of Global Products Unit for Cross-entity Strategy of
|
|
|
MHFG. (current)
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer,
|
|
|
Co-Head of Global Products Unit and Head of Real Estate
|
|
|
Business Unit of MHTB. (current)
|
|
Apr. 2016
|
Executive Officer,
|
|
|
General Manager of Real Estate Solution Department of
|
|
|
MHTB.
|
|
Apr. 2015
|
General Manager of Real Estate Solution Department of
|
|
|
MHTB.
|
|
Apr. 1988
|
Joined our group
|
Education
|
June 1995
|
MBA, University of Michigan
|
|
Mar. 1988
|
Graduated from Faculty of Economics, Keio University
|
Date of Birth
|
January 7, 1966
|
