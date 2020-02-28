Log in
Mizuho Financial : Changes of Directors and Executive Officers(PDF/57KB)

02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST

February 28, 2020

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Changes of Directors and Executive Officers

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces changes of Members of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers (including changes in their areas of responsibility, etc.) of the following entities within the Group :

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG)

Name

New Position (Effective as of April 1,2020)

Current Position

Managing Executive

Joint Head of the Global

Kei Umeda

Resigned

Products Unit for Cross-entity

Officer

Strategy

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB)

Name

New Position (Effective as of April 1,2020)

Current Position

President & CEO

Managing Executive

Co-Head of Global Products

Kei Umeda

(Representative

Unit and Head of Real Estate

Officer

Director)

Business Unit

President & CEO

Tetsuo Iimori

Resigned

(Representative

Director)

The management changes described above are subject to any approval or permission required being obtained from the relevant regulatory or other authorities.

1

(Brief Personal Record of New Representative Director)

Name

Kei Umeda

Business Experience

Oct. 2018

Managing Executive Officer,

Joint Head of Global Products Unit for Cross-entity Strategy of

MHFG. (current)

Managing Executive Officer,

Co-Head of Global Products Unit and Head of Real Estate

Business Unit of MHTB. (current)

Apr. 2016

Executive Officer,

General Manager of Real Estate Solution Department of

MHTB.

Apr. 2015

General Manager of Real Estate Solution Department of

MHTB.

Apr. 1988

Joined our group

Education

June 1995

MBA, University of Michigan

Mar. 1988

Graduated from Faculty of Economics, Keio University

Date of Birth

January 7, 1966

2

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 06:02:02 UTC
