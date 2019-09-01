Mizuho Financial : Changes of Executive Officers(PDF/92KB)

September 2, 2019

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Changes of Executive Officers

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces the following changes of Executive Officers of the following entities within the Group:

【Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG)】

Name New Position (Effective as of September 2,2019) Current Position Deputy Head of IT & Systems Koji Yonei Managing Executive Deputy Head of IT & Systems Managing Group / General Manager of Officer Group Executive Officer IT & Systems Promotion Department In charge of Specific Business of Strategic Planning Group / Joint Head of Strategic General Manager of Next-Generation IT Systems Naoto Managing Executive Planning Group/ Joint Head of Managing Coordination Project Team / Takahashi Officer Financial Control & Executive Officer Joint Head of Strategic Accounting Group Planning Group/ Joint Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group

【Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (MHBK)】