Mizuho Financial : Changes of Executive Officers(PDF/92KB)

Changes of Executive Officers

09/01/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

September 2, 2019

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Changes of Executive Officers

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces the following changes of Executive Officers of the following entities within the Group:

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG)

Name

New Position (Effective as of September 2,2019)

Current Position

Deputy Head of IT & Systems

Koji Yonei

Managing Executive

Deputy Head of IT & Systems

Managing

Group / General Manager of

Officer

Group

Executive Officer

IT & Systems Promotion

Department

In charge of Specific Business

of Strategic Planning Group /

Joint Head of Strategic

General Manager of

Next-Generation IT Systems

Naoto

Managing Executive

Planning Group/ Joint Head of

Managing

Coordination Project Team /

Takahashi

Officer

Financial Control &

Executive Officer

Joint Head of Strategic

Accounting Group

Planning Group/ Joint Head of

Financial Control &

Accounting Group

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (MHBK)

Name

New Position (Effective as of September 2,2019)

Current Position

Deputy Head of IT & Systems

Koji Yonei

Managing Executive

Deputy Head of IT & Systems

Managing

Group / General Manager of

Officer

Group

Executive Officer

IT & Systems Promotion

Department

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 02:06:04 UTC
