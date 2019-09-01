Mizuho Financial : Changes of Executive Officers(PDF/92KB)

September 2, 2019
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Changes of Executive Officers
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces the following changes of Executive Officers of the following entities within the Group:
【Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG)】
|
Name
|
New Position (Effective as of September 2,2019)
|
|
Current Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deputy Head of IT & Systems
|
Koji Yonei
|
Managing Executive
|
Deputy Head of IT & Systems
|
Managing
|
|
Group / General Manager of
|
Officer
|
Group
|
Executive Officer
|
|
IT & Systems Promotion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Department
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In charge of Specific Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Strategic Planning Group /
|
|
|
Joint Head of Strategic
|
|
|
General Manager of
|
|
|
|
|
Next-Generation IT Systems
|
Naoto
|
Managing Executive
|
Planning Group/ Joint Head of
|
Managing
|
|
|
Coordination Project Team /
|
Takahashi
|
Officer
|
Financial Control &
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
Joint Head of Strategic
|
|
|
Accounting Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Planning Group/ Joint Head of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Control &
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounting Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
【Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (MHBK)】
|
Name
|
New Position (Effective as of September 2,2019)
|
|
Current Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deputy Head of IT & Systems
|
Koji Yonei
|
Managing Executive
|
Deputy Head of IT & Systems
|
Managing
|
|
Group / General Manager of
|
Officer
|
Group
|
Executive Officer
|
|
IT & Systems Promotion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Department
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
