MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/21
123.3 JPY   +0.33%
03:07aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Convocation Notice (PDF/1,192KB)
05/20Japan's MUFG to close up to 40% of domestic bank branches
05/18Mizuho Hires Senior FinTech Equity Research Analyst Dan Dolev
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Mizuho Financial : Convocation Notice (PDF/1,192KB)

Mizuho Financial : Convocation Notice (PDF/1,192KB)

05/22/2020 | 03:07am EDT

Mizuho Financial Group

Convocation Notice of the

18th Ordinary General Meeting

of Shareholders

FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(Securities Code 8411)

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Convocation Notice of the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Table of contents

4Message to our shareholders

Point 01

Establishment of stable profit structure and resilient financial base

p. 4

Point 02 Annual cash dividend on common stock for fiscal year 2019: JPY 7.50

p. 6

Point 03

Our highly effective governance system

p. 7

Point 04 All shares will be consolidated on the basis of one post-consolidation

p. 10

share per ten pre-consolidation shares, and shareholders may propose issuing

dividends at the general meeting of shareholders

Point 05

For sustainable and stable growth

p. 12

14Convocation notice of the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

18Reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Company's proposal

p. 18

(proposals 1 through 3)

Company's proposal and

p. 52

shareholders' proposal (proposal 4)

Shareholders' proposals (proposals 5

p. 54

through 9)

66Business Report for the 18th Fiscal Year

1. The current state of Mizuho

p. 66

Financial Group, Inc.

Pick up!

Issues to be addressed

p. 74

by the group

2. Matters regarding directors and

p. 95

executive officers

Pick up!

Aggregate compensation

for directors and

p.109

executive officers

3. Matters regarding outside directors

p. 117

4. Matters regarding Mizuho Financial

p. 120

Group's shares

5. Matters regarding stock acquisition

p. 123

rights of Mizuho Financial Group

6. Other

p. 125

126Consolidated Financial Statements and other related documents

Consolidated Financial

p. 126

Statements

Non-consolidated Financial

p. 129

Statements

Audit Report

p. 132

140Reference

Policy regarding Mizuho

Financial Group's cross-

p. 140

shareholdings of other listed

companies

144Toward more enhanced dialogue with shareholders

Some part of the Business Report for the 18th Fiscal Year, the Consolidated Financial Statements and other related documents are disclosed through postings on Mizuho Financial Group's website (https://www.mizuho-fg.com/).

2

Forward-looking Statements

This material contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance.

In many cases, but not all, we use such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "project," "risk," "seek," "should," "strive," "target" and similar expressions in relation to us or our management to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates; foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our 5-Year Business Plan, realize the synergy effects of "One MIZUHO," and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations.

Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in "Item 3.D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on December 26, 2019, both of which are available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuho-fg.com/index.htmland also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.

We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

3

Message to our shareholders

Point 01

Establishment of stable profit structure

and resilient financial base

  • Highlight of financial results (consolidated)

(JPY billion)

FY2019

YoY

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

448.5

352.0

Consolidated Net Business Profits 1

672.5

264.2

Credit-related Costs

(171.7)

(152.1)

Net Gains (Losses) Related to Stocks

126.5

(133.3)

(1.11%)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

11.65%

Note 1: Consolidated Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excluding Non-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments (including Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others).

  • Key points of financial results
  • Regarding Consolidated Net Business Profits, we achieved 108% of our target of JPY 620.0 billion for fiscal year 2019 due to steady business performance in the customer divisions and markets division.
  • With respect to Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent, we achieved 95% of our target of JPY 470.0 billion due primarily to reserves of JPY 80.4 billion recorded asCredit-related Costs from a forward-looking perspective taking into account the impact of COVID-19.
  • Financial targets under5-Year Business Plan and results of other key indicators

Financial targets

■ Consolidated ROE2

■ Consolidated Net Business Profits 1

before recording

Approx.

Approx. 7 - 8%

before recording

JPY 900.0 billion

one-time loss

7.4%

5.8%

one-time loss

603.1

672.5

1.2%

408.3

FY2018

FY2019

FY2023

FY2018

FY2019

FY2023

4

Other key indicators

  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio3
  • Initiatives for reduction of cross- shareholdings4

8.2%

Lower end of the

9-10% range

8.8%

1,419.8

1,272.0Reduction of

JPY

300.0 billion

Mar. 2019

Mar. 2020

Mar. 2019

Mar. 2020

Mar. 2022

Note 2: Excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities.

Note 3: Basel III finalization fully-effective basis excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities; including the effect of partially fixing unrealized gains on stocks through hedging transactions.

Note 4: Other Securities which have readily determinable fair market values, acquisition cost basis.

5

Message to our shareholders

Point 02

Annual cash dividend on common stock

for fiscal year 2019: JPY 7.50

  • Cash dividend for fiscal year 2019

Cash dividend for

Amount of fiscal

year-end cash

FY2019

dividend out of

(annual dividend)

annual cash

dividend

Cash dividend per share

JPY 7.50

JPY 3.75

of common stock

Total cash dividend

JPY 190.4 billion

JPY 95.2 billion

  • Policy to return profits to shareholders

We are maintaining the current level of dividends for the time being

while aiming to strengthen our capital base further to enhance returns to

shareholders at an early stage.

We will comprehensively consider the business environment such as the Mizuho group's business results, profit base, status of capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulatory trends such as the Basel framework in determining the returns to shareholders for each term.

  • We have been implementing disciplined capital management policy by pursuing the optimum balance between strengthening of stable capital base and steady returns to shareholders.
  • Under our shareholder return policy, we decided to make cash dividend payments of JPY 7.50 per share of common stock for fiscal year 2019 as estimated at the beginning of this fiscal year. To make such decision, we comprehensively took into account our business environment such as the actual result of Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent for fiscal year 2019, status of capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulatory trends such as the Basel framework.

6

Message to our shareholders

Point03Our highly effective governance system

  • Features of our governance system

Ensuring the

Secure effective corporate governance by ensuring the

separation of

separation of supervision and management and making

supervision

supervision of management, such as the execution of duties by

and

executive officers as defined in the Companies Act, the primary

management

focus of the Board of Directors

Securing

Utilize committees and other forms of oversight, comprised

mainly of outside directors who are not members of the

independence

management of Mizuho, secure objectivity and fairness in the

of

decision-making process for appointing and dismissing, and

management

setting compensation for the management, and ensure effective

supervision

supervision of management

Providing

Actively adopt operations and global best practices regarding

corporate governance and continuously endeavor to provide

information to

stakeholders with information in a timely and appropriate

stakeholders

manner

  • Our governance from the perspective of the Chairman of the Board of Directors
    Regarding the operational status of the Board of Directors during the past year, Ms. Ota, who served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated as follows:

(i) Our governance system

At the start of the 5-Year Business Plan, the Board of Directors has performed tasks to analyze our current situation more precisely and in a multifaceted manner, and as a result, our issues were deeply shared among internal and outside directors. This initiative led us to take steps toward structural reforms. In addition to closely examining the progress of the plan, the Board of Directors thoroughly discussed personnel system reforms, our sustainability initiatives and other related subjects during the past year.

(ii) Future Board of Directors

Our efforts towards the Next Generation of Financial Services have just begun. Even amidst this extremely challenging environment due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, we are committed to making the utmost efforts to overcome this crisis, accelerate reforms and pave the way to the Next Generation of Financial Services. We also expect that the new members of the Board of Directors to be appointed will be able to raise the quality of governance to meet these objectives.

7

Report on the operational status of the Board of Directors and the three legally-required committees in FY2019

Board of Directors

Nominating Committee

Non-executive

director ratio

Outside director ratio

64%

%

100

The Chairman of the Board of

All members are outside directors.

Directors is an outside director.

Chairman

Chairman

Hiroko Ota

Tatsuo Kainaka

The Board of Directors makes

The Nominating Committee, among

decisions on business execution

other things, makes decisions on

such as the basic management

the content of proposals regarding

policy and supervises directors

the appointment and dismissal of

and executive officers as defined

directors that are submitted to

in the Companies Act.

general meetings of shareholders.

Operational status

Operational status

Recognizing that FY 2019 is the first

In order to establish a more effective

year of the 5-Year Business Plan and

governance system and strengthen

an important year, during which the

the system of execution formed with

structural reforms focused on three

Mr. Sakai, Group CEO, as the central

interconnected areas, i.e., business

figure, the Committee chose the

structure, finance structure and

candidates for the directors of Mizuho

corporate foundations, should be

Financial Group, approved the

promoted, the Board of Directors

selection of directors of the Three

monitored among others, the progress

Core Companies and performed other

of the business plan, the next-

related duties. In addition, the

generation IT system and the new

Committee discussed the status of

personnel strategy. The Board of

creation and operation of the

Directors also discussed sustainability

succession plan and human resource

initiatives.

development.

8

Compensation Committee

Audit Committee

Outside director ratio

Outside director ratio

100%

%

60

All members are outside directors.

The majority of the members are

outside directors.

Chairman

Chairman

Masami Yamamoto

Tetsuo Seki

The Compensation Committee

The Audit Committee audits the

determines the policy for

legality and appropriateness of

determination of executive

the execution of duties by

compensation and the

directors and executive officers

compensation for each individual

as defined in the Companies Act.

director and executive officer (as

defined in the Companies Act) of

Mizuho Financial Group and

conducts other matters.

Operational status

Operational status

For the purpose of achieving the

The Committee confirmed the

sustainable and stable growth of the

effectiveness of the Structure for

group, the Committee discussed the

Ensuring Appropriate Conduct of

ideal form of executive compensation

Operations (internal control system)

in order to maximize the roles that

and monitored the 5-Year Business

each director and executive officer

Plan and structural reforms, focusing

should fulfill. The Committee also

on progress in terms of financial

decided on the compensation of

issues, risk trends that may hinder the

individual directors and executive

realization of the plan and other

officers as defined in the Companies

related matters.

Act of Mizuho Financial Group,

approved the compensation of individual directors of the Three Core

Companies and performed other related duties.

The reason for the appointment as a director of each candidate is provided on pages 20 through 38.

9

Message to our shareholders

Point 04

All shares will be consolidated on the basis of one post-consolidation share per ten pre-consolidation shares, and shareholders may propose issuing dividends at the general meeting of shareholders

■ Share consolidation

Consolidation of 10 shares to 1 share

Pre-

10shares

Post-

1share

consoli

consoli

of common

of common

dation

dation

stock

stock

The number of shares you own on the day prior to October 1, 2020, will become one tenth (1/10).

e.g.

Value of shares owned

JPY 240,000

Number of shares owned

2,000 shares

Share price

JPY 120

Annual dividend per share

JPY 7.50

Trading Unit* on the Tokyo

JPY 12,000

Stock Exchange

Value of shares owned

JPY 240,000

Number of shares owned

200 shares

Share price

JPY 1,200

Annual dividend per share

JPY 75.00

Trading Unit on the Tokyo

JPY 120,000

Stock Exchange

*Trading Unit: the number of shares that is used as the acceptable quantity for trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

  • The Trading Unit of our shares will be within the desirable range of JPY 50,000 to JPY 500,000, which is designated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Securities Listing Regulations.
  • The share consolidation will enable us to set the amount of dividend per share more precisely, which will also enhance the flexibility of our capital management.

Please note the following:

  • The number of shares constituting one Trading Unit will remain at 100 shares and will not be changed. Accordingly, after the share consolidation, the Trading Unit of our shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange will become ten times larger than that prior to the share consolidation.
    If you currently own fewer than 1,000 shares, the share consolidation will cause you to newly own shares of less than one Trading Unit and thus, you may be subject to a restriction on the sale of your shares.
  • If you own fractions of shares constituting less than one share after the share consolidation (i.e., shares that currently constitute less than a unit of ten shares), we will dispose of all of the fractional shares or purchase them as treasury stock and pay the proceeds back to you.
    We are offering the program to sell back shares of less than one Trading Unit and the program to purchase additional shares up to one Trading Unit in order to eliminate the inconvenience resulting from the creation of shares less than one Trading Unit or the sale or repurchase of fractional shares. We sincerely apologize but please contact a securities company at which you have an account to hold our shares or our shareholder registry administrator.
  • After the share consolidation, voting rights will be allotted on the basis of one vote per 100 shares owned.

10

■ Organizations that decide dividends from surplus and other related matters

Post-

A general

Pre-

meeting of

amend

amend

shareholders

ment

Board of Directors

ment

Board of Directors

may also make

decisions.

The Board of Directors will make decisions as to issuing dividends.

DetailsIn addition, if a shareholder's proposal is presented in accordance with the procedures under the Companies Act, a dividend payment may be decided at a general meeting of shareholders.

  • The interactions between companies and their shareholders and investors have been changing.

Reasons

  • We will promote constructive dialogue with our shareholders and listen thoroughly to their opinions.

The details of the share consolidation and organizations that decide dividends from surplus and other related matters are provided on pages 43 through 52.

11

Message to our shareholders

Point05For sustainable and stable growth

Sustainability for Mizuho

Sustainability for Mizuho

Sustainable and stable growth as well as environmental conservation and the

sustainable development and prosperity of the economy, industry and society both in

Japan and around the world

Key sustainability areas

We have defined key sustainability areas in accordance with the expectations and requirements of stakeholders. Such key sustainability areas are based on the importance and their compatibility with our strategy, as well as medium- to long-term impact on our corporate values, and we have formulated our strategy, including our sustainability initiatives.

Declining birthrate and

Asset formation for the future

aging of the population,

Expansion of our services in response to the declining birthrate and aging of

health and lengthening

the population

lifespans

Greater convenience in response to diversification of lifestyles

Supporting smooth business succession

Business

Industrial development and

Responding to changes in industrial structures

Making further progress in innovation

innovation

Activating economic communities in Asian economies

Building resilient infrastructure

Sound economic growth

Strengthening the function of global financial and capital markets

Shifting to a cashless society

Creating social systems based on environmental changes

Environmental

Promoting actions to address climate change and supporting the transition to

consciousness

a low-carbon society

Enhancement of corporate governance

Foundations

Governance

Risk management, improvement of our IT systems and compliance

Disclosure of information in a fair, timely and appropriate manner, and having

dialogue with our stakeholders

Personnel

Talent development and creation of a rewarding workplace environment

Corporate

Respecting human rights and being conscious of the environment in

Environment and society

investment and financing.

Addressing climate change

Promoting financial and economic education and social and local

contribution activities

Creating partnerships and collaborative relationships with a diverse range of stakeholders

12

Strengthening climate change initiatives

Clarifying our

stance

We consider addressing climate change a key pillar of our business strategy

on climate

and will proactively fulfill our role as a financial services group in the effort to

change in our

achieve a low-carbon society by 2050.

environmental

policy

Strengthening

Sustainable finance and environmental finance targets:

support for

FY2019 -FY2030 total: JPY25trillion (of which the target for

sustainable

environmental finance is JPY12trillion)

businesses

We revised our policy to heighten restrictions such that under the revised

Strengthening

policy we will not provide financing for the construction of new coal-fired

power generation facilities.

the

Reduction targets of the outstanding credit balance for coal-fired power

management

generation facilities:

of climate

We aim to reduce the FY2019 amount*by 50% by FY2030, and achieve an

change risks

outstanding credit balance of zero by FY2050

*The balance at the end of FY2019 was JPY299.5 billion.

13

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

(Securities code: 8411)

June 5, 2020

To our shareholders

CONVOCATION NOTICE OF

THE 18TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Please be advised that the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will be held as set forth below.

Recently, it has become necessary to refrain from going outside in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After careful consideration of this situation, we have decided to hold this meeting under conditions which implement the appropriate measures to help prevent the spread of infection.

With respect to our shareholders, in a further effort to prevent the spread, we kindly request that you review the reference materials for the ordinary general meeting of shareholders set forth below (pages 18 through 65) and to the extent possible, exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet in advance. Because we will be live broadcasting the meeting to shareholders over the Internet, we respectfully request that you refrain from attending the meeting in person.

We will report the resolution results on our website.

Tatsufumi Sakai

Member of the Board of Directors

President & Group CEO

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

5-5, Otemachi 1-chome,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

14

Details

1.

Date and time:

10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 (doors open

at 9:00 a.m.)

2.

Venue:

Tokyo International Forum (Hall C)

5-1, Marunouchi 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

3. Purpose of the Meeting:

Matters to be reported : Report on the Business Report for the 18th fiscal year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020), on the consolidated financial statements, on the financial statements and on the Results of Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditors and the Audit Committee

Matters to be resolved:

Company's Proposal (Proposal made by the Board of Directors and the Nominating Committee)

Proposal 1:Appointment of thirteen (13) directors

Proposal 2:The share consolidation

Proposal 3:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

Company's ProposalandShareholders' Proposal

Proposal 4:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (amendment to the Articles of Incorporation regarding organizations that decide dividends from surplus and other related matters)

Shareholders' Proposal (Proposal made by certain shareholders)Proposal 5:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

(disclosure of a plan outlining the company's business strategy to align its investments with the goals of the Paris Agreement)

15

Proposal 6:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (description of shareholders' proposals in the reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders)

Proposal 7:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (prohibition with respect to the abuse of a dominant bargaining position, such as an act in which Mizuho Bank, which has a dominant bargaining position, exerts undue pressure on a client company at which a shareholder who submitted a shareholders' proposal is employed, thereby pressuring such shareholder not to submit the proposal and not to ask questions at the general meetings of shareholders, thereby causing an unreasonable disadvantage to shareholders)

Proposal 8:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (prohibition with respect to the abuse of a dominant bargaining position, such as an act in which Mizuho Bank, which has a dominant bargaining position, exerts undue pressure on an attorney for the other party of a dispute and causes an unreasonable disadvantage to clients and other stakeholders of the Mizuho group)

Proposal 9:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (establishing a point of contact for whistleblowing)

The Board of Directors opposes Proposals 5 to 9.

-End of notice-

Information regarding the general meeting of shareholders

  • In the case of attendance by proxy, please appoint as a proxy one of the shareholders holding voting rights at this general meeting of shareholders, and submit the document certifying the authority of such proxy.
  • No gifts to shareholders will be given on the meeting day.

16

Notes:

  • If you exercise your voting rights twice, in writing and via the Internet, we will only accept the exercise of your voting rights via the Internet as effective.
  • If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, we will only accept the last exercise of your voting rights as effective.
  • Any corrections made to the reference materials for the ordinary general meeting of shareholders, the Business Report, the consolidated financial statements and thenon-consolidated financial statements shall be announced on our website.

Our website: https://www.mizuho-fg.com/ (or enter "Mizuho FG" into a search engine)

17

Reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Company's proposal

Proposal 1: Appointment of thirteen (13) directors

Of the fourteen (14) directors appointed at the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Masahiro Kosugi resigned as directors as of April 1, 2020, and the term of office of the other thirteen (13) directors will expire at the closing of this ordinary general meeting of shareholders. Therefore, we propose the appointment of thirteen (13) directors in accordance with the determination by the Nominating Committee. In the event this proposal is adopted, we expect Ms. Izumi Kobayashi to be designated as the Chairman of the Board of Directors (the Current Chairman of the Board of Directors is Ms. Hiroko Ota).

All six (6) outside director candidates satisfy the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group established by Mizuho Financial Group. (For an overview of the independence standards above, please see pages 41 through 42)

Internal Directors

Candi-

Year of

Current title and assignment

date

Name

appoint-

at Mizuho Financial Group

No.

ment

Tatsufumi

President & Group CEO (Representative Executive

1

Male

Reappointment

2018

Officer)

Sakai

Member of the Board of Directors

Senior Managing Executive Officer (Representative

Executive Officer)

2

Satoshi Ishii

Male

Reappointment

2019

Chief Digital Innovation Officer / CDIO

Head of IT & Systems Group / Group CIO

Head of Operations Group / Group COO

Member of the Board of Directors

Motonori

Senior Managing Executive Officer

3

Male

Reappointment

2019

Head of Risk Management Group / Group CRO

Wakabayashi

Member of the Board of Directors

Makoto

Senior Managing Executive Officer

4

Male

Reappointment

2017

Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group /

Umemiya

Group CFO

Member of the Board of Directors

Hiroaki Ehara

Managing Executive Officer

5

Male

Reappointment

2019

Head of Human Resources Group / Group CHRO

Member of the Board of Directors

Reappointment /

6

Yasuhiro Sato

Male

Internal Non-

2009

Member of the Board of Directors, Chairman

Executive

(Kaicho) (Note)

Director

Reappointment /

Member of the Board of Directors

Hisaaki Hirama

Internal Non-

7

Male

2019

Member of the Audit Committee

Executive

Chairman of the Risk Committee

Director

Note: Chairman (Kaicho) Sato engages in our external activities, but does not chair the Board meetings. The Board meetings will be chaired by the independent director chair Izumi Kobayashi.

18

Features of our governance system

  • A Company with Three Committees structure has been adopted

Capable of providing the most effective performance of the functions of the Board of Directors, the three legally-required committees and executive officers as defined in the Companies Act.

  • Separation of supervision and execution

Making supervision of the management the primary focus of the Board of Directors and delegating decisions

on business execution to executive officers as defined in the Companies Act, to the maximum extent possible.

Non-executive

Independent Outside

Directors

Directors

8/13 persons

6/13 persons

(61.5%)

(46.2%)

Outside Directors

Committee scheduled to be

Area of expertise which we expect candidates for

Candi-

Year of

appointed

directors to have *

date

Candidate Name

appoint-

Current title and assignment at

Corporate

Finance

Mizuho Financial Group

Nomina-

Compen-

Audit

Law

and

Finance

Tech-

No.

ment

Manage-

ting

sation

ment

Accoun-

nology

ting

Member of the Board of

Directors /

Reappointment /

Member of the Nominating

Committee /

8

Tetsuo Seki

Male

Independent

2015

Member of the Compensation

Outside Director

Committee /

Chairman of the Audit

Committee

Member of the Board of

Directors /

Reappointment /

Chairman of the Nominating

9

Tatsuo Kainaka

Male

Independent

2014

Committee /

Outside Director

Member of the Compensation

Committee /

Member of the Audit Committee

Yoshimitsu

New appointment /

10

Male

Independent

-

-

Kobayashi

Outside Director

New appointment /

11

Ryoji Sato

Male

Independent

-

-

Outside Director

Member of the Board of

Reappointment /

Directors /

Masami

Member of the Nominating

12

Male

Independent

2019

Yamamoto

Committee /

Outside Director

Chairman of the Compensation

Committee

Member of the Board of

Reappointment /

Directors /

13

Izumi Kobayashi

Female

Independent

2017

Member of the Nominating

Outside Director

Committee /

Member of the Risk Committee

  • The above list is not exhaustive and does not show all areas of expertise for which candidates for director have.
    Chairman

19

Candidate No. 1

Tatsufumi Sakai

Reappointment

Date of birth

August 27, 1959 (Age 60)

Current title and

President & Group CEO (Representative Executive Officer)

assignment at

Member of the Board of Directors

Mizuho Financial

Group

Number of

Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently

Mizuho Financial

held: 374,216 shares

Group shares

Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held:

held1

226,016 shares

Attendance at

The Board of Directors: 10/10 meetings (100%)

meetings of the

Board of

Directors and

committees

(Fiscal year

2019)

Term in office as

2 years (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of

a director

shareholders)

Reason for selection as a candidate for director:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in corporate planning, investment banking business, international business and other matters as a member of the group since 1984. Moreover, he has abundant management experience as the Group CEO and the President & CEO of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. We have selected him as a candidate for director based on the role delegated to him as the head of business execution and because the utilization, as a member of the Board of Directors, of his experience and expert knowledge is expected to strengthen the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors.

Brief personal record

April 2011 Executive Officer, Senior Corporate Officer of Strategic Planning Group of CB

April 2012 Executive Officer, General Manager of Group Planning Division of FG

April 2013 Managing Executive Officer, Head of Investment Banking Unit of FG

April 2014 Managing Executive Officer, Head of International Banking Unit of FG (Managing Executive Officer from April 2015)

April 2016 President & CEO of SC

April 2018 President & Group CEO of FG (Member of the Board of Directors, President & Group CEO from June 2018) (current)

Member of the Board of Directors of BK (current)

Member of the Board of Directors of TB (current)

Member of the Board of Directors of SC (current)

Definitions:

FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

SC: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

CB: Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Status of major concurrent offices

Member of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Member of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Member of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

20

Candidate No. 2

Satoshi Ishii

Reappointment

Date of birth

September 1, 1963 (Age 56)

Current title and

Senior Managing Executive Officer (Representative Executive Officer)

assignment at

Chief Digital Innovation Officer / CDIO

Mizuho Financial

Head of IT & Systems Group / Group CIO

Group

Head of Operations Group / Group COO

Member of the Board of Directors

Number of

Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently

Mizuho Financial

held: 288,511 shares

Group shares

Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held:

held1

166,997 shares

Attendance at

The Board of Directors: 8/8 meetings (100%)

meetings of the

Board of Directors

and committees

(Fiscal year

2019)2

Term in office as

1 year (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of

a director

shareholders)

Reason for selection as a candidate for director:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in digital innovation business, IT & systems planning, operations planning, international business, business promotion and other matters as a member of the group since 1986. We have selected him as a candidate for director based on the role delegated to him as Chief Digital Innovation Officer, Head of IT & Systems Group and Head of Operations Group, and because the utilization, as a member of the Board of Directors, of his experience and expert knowledge is expected to strengthen the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors.

Brief personal record

April 2014

Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Secretariat of FG

April 2015

Managing Executive Officer, Head of Human Resources Group of FG

April 2017

Senior Managing Executive Officer of Business Promotion of BK

April 2019

Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Digital Innovation Officer, Head

of IT & Systems Group and Head of Operations Group of FG (Member of

the Board of Directors, Senior Managing Executive Officer from June

2019) (current)

Deputy President & Executive Officer, In charge of Digital Innovation

Department, Head of IT & Systems Group and Head of Operations Group

of BK (current)

Definitions:

FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Status of major concurrent office

Deputy President & Executive Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

21

Candidate No. 3

Motonori Wakabayashi

Reappointment

Date of birth

August 13, 1964 (Age 55)

Current title and

Senior Managing Executive Officer

assignment at

Head of Risk Management Group / Group CRO

Mizuho Financial

Member of the Board of Directors

Group

Number of

Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock

Mizuho Financial

currently held: 61,965 shares

Group shares

Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held:

held1

150,211 shares

Attendance at

The Board of Directors: 8/8 meetings (100%)

meetings of the

Board of Directors

and committees

(Fiscal year

2019)2

Term in office as

1 year (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of

a director

shareholders)

Reason for selection as a candidate for director:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in risk management, research & consulting business, business promotion, corporate credit supervision and other matters as a member of the group since 1987. We have selected him as a candidate for director based on the role to be delegated to him as the Head of Risk Management Group and because the utilization, as a member of the Board of Directors, of his experience and expert knowledge is expected to strengthen the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors.

Brief personal record

April 2015

Executive Officer, General Manager of Industry Research Division of BK

April 2016

Managing Executive Officer, Head of Research & Consulting Unit and

In charge of Banking of BK

April 2018

Managing Executive Officer, Head of Research & Consulting Unit of FG

April 2019

Managing Executive Officer, Head of Research & Consulting Unit and

Head of Risk Management Group of FG (Member of the Board of

Directors, Managing Executive Officer from June 2019)

June 2019

President & CEO of RI

April 2020

Member of the Board of Directors, Senior Managing Executive Officer,

Head of Risk Management Group of FG (current)

Deputy President & Executive Officer, Head of Risk Management Group

of BK (current)

Deputy President & Executive Officer, Head of Risk Management Group

of TB (current)

Definitions:

FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

RI: Mizuho Research Institute Ltd.

Status of major concurrent office

Deputy President & Executive Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Deputy President & Executive Officer of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

22

Candidate No. 4

Makoto Umemiya

Reappointment

Date of birth

December 23, 1964 (Age 55)

Current title and

Senior Managing Executive Officer

assignment at

Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group / Group CFO

Mizuho Financial

Member of the Board of Directors

Group

Number of

Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently

Mizuho Financial

held: 77,804 shares

Group shares

Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held:

held1

124,674 shares

Attendance at

The Board of Directors: 10/10 meetings (100%)

meetings of the

Board of Directors

and committees

(Fiscal year 2019)

Term in office as

3 years (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of

a director

shareholders)

Reason for selection as a candidate for director:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in financial planning, portfolio management, business promotion and other matters as a member of the group since 1987. We have selected him as a candidate for director based on the role delegated to him as the Head of the Financial Control & Accounting Group and because the utilization, as a member of the Board of Directors, of his experience and expert knowledge is expected to strengthen the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors.

Brief personal record

April 2015 Executive Officer, General Manager of Financial Planning Department of

FG

April 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group of FG (Member of the Board of Directors, Managing Executive Officer from June 2017)

Executive Managing Director, Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group of BK (Managing Executive Officer from April 2019)

April 2020 Member of the Board of Directors, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group of FG (current)

Deputy President & Executive Officer, Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group of BK (current)

Deputy President & Executive Officer, Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group of TB (current)

Definitions:

FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Status of major concurrent office

Deputy President & Executive Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Deputy President & Executive Officer of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

23

Candidate No. 5

Hiroaki Ehara

Reappointment

Date of birth

February 5, 1965 (Age 55)

Current title and

Managing Executive Officer

assignment at

Head of Human Resources Group / Group CHRO

Mizuho Financial

Member of the Board of Directors

Group

Number of

Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock

Mizuho Financial

currently held: 94,213 shares

Group shares

Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held:

held1

132,338 shares

Attendance at

The Board of Directors: 8/8 meetings (100%)

meetings of the

Board of Directors

and committees

(Fiscal year

2019)2

Term in office as

1 year (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of

a director

shareholders)

Reason for selection as a candidate for director:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in human resource management, operations planning, business promotion, internal audits and other matters as a member of the group since 1987. We have selected him as a candidate for director based on the role to be delegated to him as the Head of the Human Resources Group and because the utilization, as a member of the Board of Directors, of his experience and expert knowledge is expected to strengthen the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors.

Brief personal record

April 2015 Executive Officer, General Manager of Trust Business Department VI of

TB

April 2016 Executive Managing Director, Head of Human Resources Group and Head of Internal Audit Group of TB

April 2019 Managing Executive Officer, Head of Human Resources Group of FG (Member of the Board of Directors, Managing Executive Officer from June 2019) (current)

Managing Executive Officer, Head of Human Resources Group of BK (current)

Managing Executive Officer, Head of Human Resources Group of TB (current)

Definitions:

FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Status of major concurrent office

Managing Executive Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Managing Executive Officer of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

24

Yasuhiro Sato

Reappointment

Candidate No. 6

Non-Executive

Director

Date of birth

April 15, 1952 (Age 68)

Current title and

Chairman (Kaicho), Member of the Board of Directors*

assignment at

* Chairman (Kaicho) Sato engages in our external activities, but does not chair the Board

Mizuho Financial

meetings. The Board meetings will be chaired by the independent director chair Izumi

Group

Kobayashi.

Number of

Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently

Mizuho Financial

held: 1,020,160 shares

Group shares

Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held:

held1

578,794 shares

Attendance at

The Board of Directors: 10/10 meetings (100%)

meetings of the

Board of Directors

and committees

(Fiscal year 2019)

Term in office as

11 years (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of

a director

shareholders)

Reason for selection as a candidate for director:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in corporate planning, international business, business promotion and other matters as a member of the group since 1976. Moreover, he has abundant management experience as the Group CEO and President & CEO of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. We have selected him as a candidate for director because the utilization, as a member of the Board of Directors, of his experience and expert knowledge in his position as director who does not concurrently serve as executive officer is expected to strengthen the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors.

Brief personal record

March 2003

Executive Officer, Senior Corporate Officer of International Banking Unit

of CB

April 2004

Managing Executive Officer in charge of business promotion of CB

March 2006

Executive Managing Director, Head of Corporate Banking Unit of CB

April 2007

Deputy President, Chief Auditor of CB

April 2009

President & CEO of CB (until July 2013)

June 2009

Member of the Board of Directors of FG

June 2011

Member of the Board of Directors of BK

President & Group CEO of FG (until June 2014)

July 2013

President & CEO of BK

April 2014

Member of the Board of Directors of BK (until April 2018)

Member of the Board of Directors of TB (until April 2018)

Member of the Board of Directors of SC (until April 2018)

June 2014

Member of the Board of Directors, President & Group CEO of FG

April 2018

Chairman, Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer

(Chairman, Member of the Board of Directors from June 2018) (current)

Definitions:

TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

SC: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

CB: Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Status of major concurrent office

None

25

Hisaaki Hirama

Reappointment /

Candidate No. 7

Internal Non-

Executive Director

Date of birth

December 26, 1962 (Age 57)

Current title and

Member of the Board of Directors

assignment at

Member of the Audit Committee

Mizuho Financial

Chairman of the Risk Committee

Group

Number of

Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently

Mizuho Financial

held: 171,834 shares

Group shares

Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held:

held1

82,646 shares

Attendance at

The Board of Directors: 8/8 meetings (100%)

meetings of the

The Audit Committee: 12/12 meetings (100%)

Board of Directors

The Risk Committee: 7/7 meetings (100%)

and committees

(Fiscal year

2019)2

Term in office as

1 year (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of

a director

shareholders)

Reason for selection as a candidate for director:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in accounting, business promotion, internal auditsand other matters as a member of the group since 1986. We have selected him as a candidate for director because the utilization, as a member of the Board of Directors, of his experience and expert knowledge in his position, as a director who does not concurrently serve as an executive officer is expected to strengthen the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors.

He has considerable expert knowledge concerning finance and accounting, which he gained through his experiences and career as General Manager of Accounting Department of Mizuho Financial Group, General Manager of Accounting Department of Mizuho Bank, Ltd and Audit Committee member of Mizuho Financial Group.

Brief personal record

April 2014

Executive Officer, General Manager of Marunouchi-Chuo Branch

Division No.1 of BK

April 2015

Executive Officer, General Manager of Nagoya Corporate Branch of

BK

April 2017

Managing Executive Officer, Head of Internal Audit Group of BK

April 2019

Advisor to Audit Committee of FG

June 2019

Member of the Board of Directors of FG (current)

Definitions:

FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Status of major concurrent office

None

26

Tetsuo Seki

Reappointment /

Candidate No. 8

Independent

Outside Director

Date of birth

July 29, 1938 (Age 81)

Current title and

Member of the Board of Directors

assignment at

Member of the Nominating Committee

Mizuho Financial

Member of the Compensation Committee

Group

Chairman of the Audit Committee

Number of

Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently

Mizuho Financial

held: 61,959 shares

Group shares

Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held:

held1

23,700 shares

Attendance at

The Board of Directors:

10/10 meetings (100%)

meetings of the

The Nominating Committee:

10/10 meetings (100%)

Board of Directors

The Compensation Committee:

3/3 meetings (100%)

and committees

The Audit Committee:

16/16 meetings (100%)

(Fiscal year 2019)

Term in office as

5 years (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of

a director

shareholders)

Area of expertise

Corporate management / Finance and accounting / Finance

expected to have

Reason for selection as a candidate for director:

He has served as Representative Director and Executive Vice President of Nippon Steel Corporation; President (Representative Director) of the Shoko Chukin Bank, Ltd.; Chairperson of the Japan Corporate Auditors Association; and Chairperson of the Audit Committee of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. We propose to appoint him as an outside director based on our conclusion that he will be able to significantly contribute to, among other matters,

  1. strengthening the effectiveness of both thedecision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors, and (ii) our efforts to further enhance internal control systems and group governance, from a perspective independent from that of the management, leveraging his extensive experience and deep insight as a senior executive.
    He has considerable expert knowledge concerning finance and accounting which he gained through his experiences and career as CFO of Nippon Steel Corporation, Chairperson of the Japan Corporate Auditors Association and a member of the Audit Committee of Mizuho Financial Group.

Candidate's independence

He satisfies the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group established by Mizuho Financial Group.

Activities on the Board of Directors and committees

By leveraging his extensive experience and deep insight as a senior executive, he proactively made suggestions concerning, among other matters, (i) accountability with respect to performance and (ii) the necessity for handling issues in the medium- to long-term. In addition, as the Chairman of the Audit Committee, he led the initiative in monitoring the performance of the 5-Year Business Plan by the Audit Committee.

27

Brief personal record

April 1963

Joined Yawata Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.

June 1993

Director of Nippon Steel Corporation

April 1997

Managing Director of Nippon Steel Corporation

April 2000

Representative Director and Executive Vice President of Nippon Steel

Corporation

June 2003

Executive Advisor of Nippon Steel Corporation

June 2004

Senior Corporate Auditor of Nippon Steel Corporation

June 2006

Independent Director of Terumo Corporation (until September 2008)

March 2007

Outside Director of Sapporo Holdings Limited (until September 2008)

June 2007

Outside Director of Tokyo Financial Exchange Inc. (until September

2008)

October 2007

Chairperson of the Japan Corporate Auditors Association (until October

2008)

Outside Director of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (until September 2008)

June 2008

Executive Advisor to Nippon Steel Corporation (until September 2008)

October 2008

President (Representative Director) of the Shoko Chukin Bank, Ltd.

June 2013

General Advisor of the Shoko Chukin Bank, Ltd.

June 2015

Honorary Advisor of the Shoko Chukin Bank, Ltd. (current)

Member of the Board of Directors (Outside Director) of Mizuho Financial

Group (current)

March 2016

Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Sapporo Holdings Limited (until

March 2020)

Status of major concurrent office

None

28

Tatsuo Kainaka

Reappointment /

Candidate No. 9

Independent

Outside Director

Date of birth

January 2, 1940 (Age 80)

Current title and

Member of the Board of Directors

assignment at

Chairman of the Nominating Committee

Mizuho Financial

Member of the Compensation Committee

Group

Member of the Audit Committee

Number of

Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently

Mizuho Financial

held: 31,200 shares

Group shares

Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held:

held1

23,700 shares

Attendance at

The Board of Directors:

10/10 meetings (100%)

meetings of the

The Nominating Committee:

10/10 meetings (100%)

Board of Directors

The Compensation Committee:

3/3 meetings (100%)

and committees

The Audit Committee:

16/16 meetings (100%)

(Fiscal year 2019)

Term in office as

6 years (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of

a director

shareholders)

Area of expertise

Law

expected to have

Reason for selection as a candidate for director:

He has served in positions such as Superintending Prosecutor of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office and Justice of the Supreme Court, and he is currently active as an attorney-at-law. We propose to appoint him as an outside director based on our conclusion that he will be able to significantly contribute to, among other matters, (i) strengthening the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors, and (ii) the further enhancement of our corporate governance, compliance and risk management framework, from a perspective independent from that of the management, leveraging his extensive experience, deep insight and high level of expertise.

Although he has not previously been engaged in management of a company other than in his career as an outside director and outside audit & supervisory board member, we believe he will fulfill the duties of an outside director of Mizuho Financial Group appropriately due to the reasons stated above.

Candidate's independence

He satisfies the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group established by Mizuho Financial Group.

The relationship between him, as attorney-at-law, and the group does not affect his independence, for reasons including that neither he nor the law office to which he belongs, i.e., Takusyou Sogo Law Office, have received any money or proprietary benefit from the group other than the compensation he receives as an outside director of Mizuho Financial Group.

Activities on the Board of Directors and committees

By leveraging his extensive experience, deep insight and high level of expertise as a Public Prosecutor, judge, and attorney-at-law, he proactively made suggestions concerning, among other matters, (i) the importance of internal control systems and (ii) strengthening measures on compliance. In addition, as the Chairman of the Nominating Committee, he was in charge of the decision-making and approval processes for directors' core personnel in thoroughly considering optimal personnel placements.

29

Brief personal record

April 1966

Appointed as Public Prosecutor

January 2002

Superintending Prosecutor of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office

October 2002

Justice of the Supreme Court

March 2010

Admitted to the Tokyo Bar Association

April 2010

Joined Takusyou Sogo Law Office (current)

January 2011

President of the Life Insurance Policyholders Protection Corporation of

Japan (current)

November

Member of the Board of Directors (Outside Director) of BK (until June

2013

2014)

June 2014

Member of the Board of Directors (Outside Director) of FG (current)

Definitions:

FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Status of major concurrent offices Attorney-at-lawat Takusyou Sogo Law Office

President of the Life Insurance Policyholders Protection Corporation of Japan Corporate Auditor (External) of Oriental Land Co., Ltd.

30

Yoshimitsu Kobayashi

New appointment/

Candidate No. 10

Independent

Outside Director

Date of birth

November 18, 1946 (Age 73)

Current title and

-

assignment at

Mizuho Financial

Group

Number of

Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently

Mizuho Financial

held: 0 shares

Group shares

Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held: 0

held1

shares

Attendance at

-

meetings of the

Board of Directors

and committees

(Fiscal year 2019)

Term in office as

- (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of shareholders)

a director

Area of expertise

Corporate management / Technology

expected to have

Reason for selection as a candidate for director:

After serving as Representative Director, Member of the Board, President of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, he is currently active as Chairperson of this company. In addition, he was a member of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy and the Chairperson of Japan Association of Corporate Executives, among others, and is currently in charge of important posts such as a Chairman of the Council for Promotion of Regulatory Reform, among others. We selected him as a candidate for outside director based on our conclusion that he will be able to significantly contribute to, among other matters, strengthening the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors, from a perspective independent from that of the management, leveraging his extensive experience as a senior executive of a global corporation and deep insight in corporate governance.

Candidate's independence

He satisfies the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group established by Mizuho Financial Group.

Brief personal record

December

Joined Mitsubishi Chemical Industries Corporation (current Mitsubishi

1974

Chemical Corporation)

April 2005

Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

President and CEO of Mitsubishi Chemical Group Science and

Technology Research Center, Inc.

June 2006

Member of the Board of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Chairman of Mitsubishi Kagaku Institute of Life Sciences

February 2007

Member of the Board, Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi

Chemical Corporation

April 2007

Representative Director, Member of the Board, President of Mitsubishi

Chemical Holdings Corporation

Representative Director, Member of the Board, President and Chief

Executive Officer, of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

April 2009

Member of the Board, President of The KAITEKI Institute, Inc.

31

June 2012

Outside Director of Japan Display Inc. (until March 2015)

Outside Director of Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (until March 2015)

February 2015

Member of the Board, Chairman, The KAITEKI Institute, Inc. (current)

April 2015

Chairman, Japan Association of Corporate Executives (until April 2019)

June 2015

Member of the Board, Chairperson of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Corporation (current)

September

Outside Director of Toshiba Corporation (current)

2015

June 2018

Chairman of Board of Directors, Outside Director of Toshiba

Corporation (current)

Status of major concurrent office

Member of the Board, Chairperson of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Outside Director of Toshiba Corporation

Member of the Board, Chairman of The KAITEKI Institute, Inc.

32

Ryoji Sato

New appointment/

Candidate No. 11

Independent

Outside Director

Date of birth

December 7, 1946 (Age 73)

Current title and

-

assignment at

Mizuho Financial

Group

Number of

Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently

Mizuho Financial

held: 5,000 shares

Group shares

Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held: 0

held1

shares

Attendance at

-

meetings of the

Board of Directors

and committees

(Fiscal year 2019)

Term in office as

- (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of shareholders)

a director

Area of expertise

Finance and accounting

expected to have

Reason for selection as a candidate for director:

He has served in positions such as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Toshiba Corporation, and he is currently active as a certified public accountant. We propose to appoint him as an outside director based on our conclusion that he will be able to significantly contribute to, among other matters, strengthening the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors from a perspective independent from that of the management, leveraging his extensive experience, deep insight and high level of expertise. Although he has not previously been engaged in management of a company other than in his career as an outside director and outside audit & supervisory board member, we believe he will fulfill the duties of an outside director of Mizuho Financial Group appropriately due to the reasons stated above and his considerable expertise in finance and accounting as a certified public accountant.

Candidate's independence

He satisfies the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group established by Mizuho Financial Group.

With respect to the relationship between him, as a certified public accountant, and the group , he has not received any money or proprietary benefit from the group.

Brief personal record

April 1969

Joined Nikko Securities Co., Ltd (current SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.)

October 1971

Joined Tohmatsu Awoki & Co. (current Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC)

February 1975

Registered as Certified Public Accountant

January 1978

New York Office, Touche Ross

September

London Office, Touche Ross

1979

May 1983

Partner of Tohmatsu Awoki & Co.

June 2001

Managing Partner of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, Tokyo Office

June 2004

Representative Partner and Managing Partner of Deloitte Touche

Tohmatsu LLC, Tokyo Office

33

June 2007

Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC

November

Senior Advisor of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC (until May 2011)

2010

June 2011

Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Kubota Corporation (until June

2015)

September

Outside Director of Toshiba Corporation (until June 2019)

2015

July 2016

Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Nippon Life Insurance

Company (current)

Status of major concurrent offices

Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Nippon Life Insurance Company

34

Masami Yamamoto

Reappointment/

Candidate No. 12

Independent

Outside Director

Date of birth

January 11, 1954 (Age 66)

Current title and

Member of the Board of Directors

assignment at

Member of the Nominating Committee

Mizuho Financial

Chairman of the Compensation Committee

Group

Number of

Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently

Mizuho Financial

held: 28,555 shares

Group shares

Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held:

held1

12,500 shares

Attendance at

The Board of Directors:

8/8 meetings (100%)

meetings of the

The Nominating Committee:

9/9 meetings (100%)

Board of Directors

The Compensation Committee:

3/3 meetings (100%)

and committees

(Fiscal year

2019)2

Term in office as

1 year (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of

a director

shareholders)

Area of expertise

Corporate management / Technology

expected to have

Reason for selection as a candidate for director:

After serving as the Representative Director, President, and the Representative Director, Chairman of Fujitsu Limited, he is currently active as Director, Senior Advisor of this company. We selected him as an outside director based on our conclusion that he will be able to significantly contribute to, among other matters, strengthening the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors, from a perspective independent from that of the management, leveraging his extensive experience as a senior executive of a global corporation and deep insight and expertise in the field of technology.

Candidate's independence

He satisfies the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group established by Mizuho Financial Group.

The business relationship between Fujitsu Limited, where he serves as Director, Senior Advisor, and the group does not affect his independence, for reasons including that (i) the percentage of sales gained through the business with the group of the consolidated net sales of Fujitsu Limited, and (ii) the percentage of gross profits gained through the business with group companies of Fujitsu Limited of the consolidated gross profits of Mizuho Financial Group, are less than 1%, respectively.

Activities on the Board of Directors and committees

By leveraging his extensive experience and deep insight as a senior executive, he proactively made suggestions concerning, among other matters, (i) building new business models of digital finance and (ii) sustainability initiatives. In addition, as the Chairman of the Compensation Committee, he led the fair decision-making process and approval process for compensation for officers based on business performance during the fiscal year 2018.

35

Brief personal record

June 2004

Executive Vice President, Personal Systems Business Group of Fujitsu

Limited

June 2005

Corporate Vice President*of Fujitsu Limited

June 2007

Corporate Senior Vice President* of Fujitsu Limited

January 2010

Corporate Senior Executive Vice President of Fujitsu Limited

April 2010

President of Fujitsu Limited

June 2010

Representative Director, President of Fujitsu Limited

June 2015

Representative Director, Chairman of Fujitsu Limited

June 2017

Director, Chairman of Fujitsu Limited

Outside Director of JFE Holdings, Inc. of Fujitsu Limited (current)

June 2019

Member of the Board of Directors (Outside Director) of FG (current)

Director, Senior Advisor of Fujitsu Limited (current)

  • In June 2009 the official titles were changed from "Corporate Vice President" and "Corporate Senior Vice President" to "Corporate Executive Officer" and "Corporate Managing Executive Officer," respectively.

Status of major concurrent office

Director, Senior Advisor of Fujitsu Limited

Outside Director of JFE Holdings, Inc.

36

Izumi Kobayashi

Reappointment /

Candidate No. 13

Independent

Outside Director

Date of birth

January 18, 1959 (Age 61)

Current title and

Member of the Board of Directors

assignment at

Member of the Nominating Committee

Mizuho Financial

Member of the Risk Committee

Group

Number of

Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock

Mizuho Financial

currently held: 18,735 shares

Group shares

Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held:

held1

23,700 shares

Attendance at

The Board of Directors:

10/10 meetings (100%)

meetings of the

The Nominating Committee:

10/10 meetings (100%)

Board of Directors

The Risk Committee:

8/8 meetings (100%)

and committees

(Fiscal year 2019)

Term in office as

3 years (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of

a director

shareholders)

Area of expertise

Corporate management / Finance

expected to have

Reason for selection as a candidate for director:

She has served as President and Representative Director of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd., and Executive Vice President of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency of the World Bank Group. We propose to appoint her as an outside director based on our conclusion that she will be able to significantly contribute to, among other matters, strengthening the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors, from a perspective independent from that of the management, leveraging her extensive experience and deep insight that she has cultivated in Japan and overseas.

Candidate's independence

She satisfies the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group established by Mizuho Financial Group.

Activities on the Board of Directors and committees

By leveraging her extensive experience and deep insight as a senior executive, she proactively made suggestions concerning, among other matters, (i) accountability with respect to sustainability initiatives, (ii) the necessity for restructuring business models and company culture and (iii) appropriate monitoring of the various emerging risks.

Brief personal record

April 1981

Joined Mitsubishi Chemical Industries, Ltd. (currently Mitsubishi

Chemical Corporation)

June 1985

Joined Merrill Lynch Futures Japan Inc.

December

President and Representative Director, Merrill Lynch Japan Securities

2001

Co., Ltd. (until November 2008)

July 2002

Outside Director, Osaka Securities Exchange Co., Ltd.

November

Executive Vice President, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee

2008

Agency, the World Bank Group

July 2013

Outside Director, ANA Holdings Inc. (current)

November

Outside Director, Suntory Holdings Limited (until March 2017)

2013

37

June 2014

Outside Director, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (current)

July 2014

Member of the Risk Committee of Mizuho Financial Group (as an outside

expert who is not a director) (until June 2017)

April 2015

Vice Chairperson, Japan Association of Corporate Executives (until April

2019)

June 2016

Member of the Board of Governors, Japan Broadcasting Corporation

(until June 2019)

June 2017

Member of the Board of Directors (Outside Director) of Mizuho Financial

Group (current)

Status of major concurrent offices Outside Director of ANA Holdings Inc. Outside Director of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Outside Director of OMRON Corporation (To be considered at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020)

38

(Notes) 1. For reference, "potential number of additional shares of common stock" refers to the number of shares that are scheduled to be delivered equivalent to the stock ownership points granted by the stock compensation system and the stock acquisition rights granted by the former stock option system.

  1. With respect to Messrs. Satoshi Ishii, Motonori Wakabayashi, Hiroaki Ehara, Hisaaki Hirama and Masami Yamamoto, their attendance at the meetings of the Board of Directors, the Nominating Committee, the Compensation Committee, the Audit committee and the Risk Committee is based on meetings that were held during the fiscal year 2019 after their appointment as directors of Mizuho Financial Group in June 2019.
  2. The former Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and the former Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. conducted a merger on July 1, 2013, whereby the former Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. was the surviving company in anabsorption-type merger, and the former Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. changed its trade name to Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
  3. Messrs. Yasuhiro Sato and Hisaaki Hirama are the candidates for non- executive director who do not concurrently serve as executive officers, specialist officers, employees or executive directors of Mizuho Financial Group or its subsidiaries.
  4. Messrs. Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka, Yoshimitsu Kobayashi, Ryoji Sato, Masami Yamamoto and Ms. Izumi Kobayashi satisfy the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group. Except for Messrs. Yoshimitsu Kobayashi and Ryoji Sato, they are "independent directors", as defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., for the current period. We plan to register Messrs. Yoshimitsu Kobayashi and Ryoji Sato as independent directors with the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
  5. Liability Limitation Agreement with outside directors
    Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, we have entered into liability limitation agreements with four (4) candidates for outside director-namely Messrs. Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka, Masami Yamamoto and Ms. Izumi Kobayashi-which limit the liability provided for in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to the greater of either (i) JPY 20 million or (ii) the amount prescribed by laws and regulations, provided that such outside director acts bona fide and without gross negligence in performing his or her duty. We intend to continue with similar liability limitation agreements with each candidate for outside director, i.e., the above four (4) candidates and enter into a similar agreement with Messrs. Yoshimitsu Kobayashi and Ryoji Sato, upon their appointment at this ordinary general meeting of shareholders.
  6. If this proposal is adopted, we expect the designation of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and designation of committee members and the Chairman of each committee to be as follows:
    Chairman of the Board of Directors: Izumi Kobayashi
    Nominating Committee members: Tatsuo Kainaka (Chairman), Tetsuo Seki, Yoshimitsu Kobayashi, Masami Yamamoto and Izumi Kobayashi Compensation Committee members: Masami Yamamoto (Chairman),
    Tetsuo Seki and Tatsuo Kainaka
    Audit Committee members: Tetsuo Seki (Chairman), Tatsuo Kainaka, Ryoji Sato and Hisaaki Hirama

39

Risk Committee members: Hisaaki Hirama (Chairman), Izumi Kobayashi, Rintaro Tamaki (Outside Expert) and Hiroshi Naka (Outside Expert)

  1. The age of directors indicates their age on their last birthdays as of this ordinary general meeting of shareholders.
  2. Kubota Corporation, where Mr. Ryoji Sato served as an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member from June 2011 to June 2015, publically announced in November 2018 that with respect to Kubota products, e.g. the "rolling mill rolls" and the "cylinder liners for compressor", it had reported values differed from actual results in an inspection report it previously submitted to its clients, which was also publically released. Mr. Sato was not involved in the matter and had already retired at the time the statement regarding the misconduct was announced; during his term of office he routinely promoted compliance awareness on such occasions as the Audit & Supervisory board meetings.
  3. Mr. Masami Yamamoto serves as a Director, Senior Advisor of Fujitsu Limited. In July 2016, when Mr. Yamamoto served as a Director of this company, it received the cease and desist orders and surcharge payment orders from the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) after the JFTC found that there was an illegal violation of the Antimonopoly Act regarding to the trade of equipment for electric power security communication ordered by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. Moreover, in February 2017, the JFTC found that there was an illegal violation of the Antimonopoly Act regarding the trade of apparatus for hybrid optical communication and transmission path ordered by Chubu Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. With respect to this case, Fujitsu Limited is not subject to the cease and desist orders since it requested a leniency application which was accepted by the JFTC. Mr. Yamamoto was not involved in this matter; he routinely promotes awareness of compliance on such occasions as meetings of the board of directors. After this incident came to light, he has carried out his responsibilities as a Director, Chairman and a Director, Senior Advisor by, among other acts, further strengthening measures on compliance and ensuring the implementation of efforts toward prevention of recurrence.

40

Overview of Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group

  1. An outside director shall not be an executive director, an executive officer, a specialist officer, or an employee ("a Person Performing an Executive Role") of Mizuho Financial Group or its current subsidiaries nor have been a Person Performing an Executive Role in the past 10 years prior to his or her appointment, nor shall be a director, an audit & supervisory board member, an audit counselor, an executive officer, a specialist officer, or an employee of a company for which Mizuho Financial Group is a principal shareholder.
  2. (1) An outside director shall not be a person with whom, or Person Performing an Executive Role at a parent company or material subsidiary to whom, Mizuho Financial Group or the Three Core Companies have been principal business counterparties within the past three years.
    (2) An outside director shall not be a person with whom, or Person Performing an Executive Role at a parent company or material subsidiary to whom, Mizuho Financial Group or the Three Core Companies have been principal business counterparties within the past three years.
  3. An outside director shall not be a Person Performing an Executive Role of an entity that receives donations or other support, the total amount of which exceeds a specific amount (greater amount of either thethree-year average of JPY 10 million per year or 30% of the average annual total expenses) from Mizuho Financial Group or the Three Core Companies.
  4. An outside director shall not be a Person Performing an Executive Role of a company or its parent company or subsidiaries to which directors are transferred from Mizuho Financial Group or its subsidiaries.
  5. An outside director shall not currently be an accounting auditor or a person employed by an accounting auditor of Mizuho Financial Group or its subsidiaries nor has been in charge of the audit of Mizuho Financial Group or its current subsidiaries in such a capacity within the most recent three years.
  6. An outside director that is a lawyer, consultant, or other type of specialist shall not receive greater than or equal to JPY 10 million per year on athree-year average from Mizuho Financial Group or the Three Core Companies other than compensation for officers nor shall they be employed by an advisory firm such as a law firm, to whom Mizuho Financial Group or the Three Core Companies are principal business counterparties.
  7. An outside director shall not be a close relative of the directors, executive officers, specialist officers, or "Sanyo" (the highest rank for a non-executive employee), Advisors, Executive Advisors or others that have a rank similar to an officer ("Person Equivalent to an Officer"; the same applies hereinafter) of Mizuho Financial Group or its current subsidiaries nor close relatives of such directors, executive officers, specialist officers, or Person Equivalent to an Officer, within the past five years nor a close relative of individuals who satisfy similar standards set forth in the latter part of 1 and in 2, 3, 5 and 6 above (excluding non-material cases).
  8. An outside director shall not be a person who is likely to give rise to consistent substantive conflicts of interest in relation to general shareholders other than for the reasons considered above.
  9. Even in the event that a person does not satisfy items 2 through 7 set forth above, Mizuho Financial Group may appoint as its outside director a person who we believe to be suitable for the position of an outside director with sufficient independence in consideration of such person's character and insight, provided that we externally provide an explanation as to why we believe such person qualifies as

an outside director with sufficient independence. Note:

"Three Core Companies" refers to Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

41

"Principal business counterparties" are determined based on a standard of greater than or equal to 2% of the consolidated annual total sales (consolidated annual gross profits for Mizuho Financial Group) of each of the three fiscal years including the most recent fiscal year.

42

Company's proposal

Proposal 2: The share consolidation

1. Reasons for proposal

This proposal is to consolidate the shares of common stock on the basis of one post-consolidation share per ten pre-consolidation shares ("the share consolidation").

The share consolidation intends to address the situation that our current share price of 119.8 yen, and its Trading Unit* 11,980 yen (as of May 14 ,2020) is significantly below the desirable Trading Unit range of 50,000 yen to 500,000 yen designated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Securities Listing Regulations.

Meanwhile, our 5-Year Business Plan launched in fiscal year 2019 set forth our shareholder return policy: "we are maintaining the current level of dividends for the time being while aiming to strengthen our capital base further to enhance returns to shareholders at an early stage." We believe that share consolidation will enable us to set the amount of dividend per share more precisely, which will also enhance the flexibility of our capital management.

With the share consolidation and the partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation regarding organizations that decide dividends from surplus and other related matters as described in Proposal 4, we will endeavor to enhance our communication with our shareholders related to the usage of our capital.

*Trading Unit: the number of shares that is used as the acceptable quantity for trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

2. Details of proposal

  1. Class of shares to be consolidated Common Stock
  2. Consolidation rate
    One post-consolidation share per ten pre-consolidation shares
  3. Effective date October 1, 2020
  4. Total number of shares Mizuho Financial Group is authorized to issue 5,130,000,000 shares
    To be changed on the effective date of the share consolidation pursuant to Article 182, Paragraph 2 of Japan's Companies Act
  5. Shareholders are requested to entrust the Board of Directors with all the necessary procedural matters

43

Reference:

  1. Number of shares to be reduced by the consolidation (Number of shares to be reduced by the consolidation may change)

Total number of issued shares before the

25,392,498,945

consolidation as of March 31, 2020

Number of shares to be reduced by the

22,853,249,051

consolidation

Total number of issued shares after the

2,539,249,894

consolidation

(Note) "Number of shares to be reduced by the consolidation" and "Total number of issued shares after the consolidation" are theoretical figures based on the total number of issued shares before the consolidation and the consolidation rate.

(2) Number of shareholders to be reduced by the consolidation

Assuming our shareholder composition is unchanged from March 31, 2020, the number of shareholders would be as follows:

Number of shareholders

Number of shares owned

All shareholders

1,037,738

100.0%

25,392,498,945

100.0%

Shareholders

19,240

1.85%

62,851

0.0002%

owning fewer than

10 shares

Shareholders

26,925

2.59%

1,155,163

0.005%

owning

10 to fewer than

100 shares

Shareholders

254,878

24.56%

89,624,711

0.35%

owning 100 to

fewer than 1,000

shares

Shareholders

736,695

70.99%

25,301,656,220

99.64%

owning 1,000

shares or more

After the share consolidation, the 19,240 shareholders who own fewer than 10 shares - the total number of shares held by these shareholders amounts to 62,851 shares - would lose their status as shareholders.

In addition, the 254,878 shareholders who own 100 to fewer than 1,000 shares - the total number of shares held by these shareholders amounts to 89,624,711 shares and the composition ratio of these shareholders against 991,573 shareholders who hold voting rights is 25.70% - would lose the opportunity to buy and sell the shares on the exchange market as well as lose voting rights at general meetings of shareholders.

44

Pursuant to Article 194, Paragraph 1 of Japan's Companies Act and Article 8 and 9 of the Articles of Incorporation, any shareholder may request that we sell a number of shares to the extent that they constitute one Trading Unit together with the number of shares less than one Trading Unit owned by them. Alternatively, pursuant to Article 192, Paragraph 1 of Japan's Companies Act and Article 8 of the Articles of Incorporation, any shareholder may request us to buy back shares less than one Trading Unit. Shareholders are advised to contact a securities company with an account to hold our shares or our shareholder registry administrator.

(3) Cases of fractions of less than one share

In the event the share consolidation generates fractions of shares less than one share, the fractions shall be all disposed of or purchased as treasury stock pursuant to Article 235 of Japan's Companies Act, and the shareholders who own fractions of less than one share shall be paid for the disposition value in proportion to the amount of the fractions.

45

Company's proposal

Proposal 3: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

1. Reasons for proposal

This proposal is to, on the condition that Proposal 2 is authorized and approved, reflect the share consolidation in the total number of each class of shares we are authorized to issue as set forth in Article 6 - Total Number of Authorized Shares of the current Articles of Incorporation in respect of each of our common stock and preferred stocks, including the First Series of Class XIV preferred stock through the Fourth Series of Class XVI preferred stock. The total number of shares we are authorized to issue will change in accordance with the share consolidation taking effect pursuant to Article 182, Paragraph 2 of Japan's Companies Act and is not the purpose of this proposal. Additionally, preferred stock dividends set forth in Article 13 - Preferred Stock Dividends, Paragraph 1 and distribution of residual assets set forth in Article 15 - Distribution of Residual Assets, Paragraph 1 of the current Articles of Incorporation will be amended to be at the same level defined by the current Articles of Incorporation after the share consolidation takes effect.

Furthermore, for the purpose of building our management structure flexibly, this proposal is to amend Article 23 - Person Authorized to Convene General Meetings of Shareholders and the Chairman of the Meeting of the current Articles of Incorporation in order to clearly establish that in the event that a person who is not a director is selected as President & CEO, as there will be no director concurrently serving as President & CEO until that person is appointed as a director by a general meeting of shareholders, in such cases another director will convene the general meeting of shareholders and another director or executive officer as defined in the Companies Act will serve as chairman according to the order previously determined by the Board of Directors.

46

2. Details of proposal

(Underlining indicates amendments)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

CHAPTER II SHARES

CHAPTER II SHARES

Article 6.(Total Number of Authorized

Article 6.(Total Number of Authorized

Shares)

Shares)

The total number of shares which the

The total number of shares which the

Company is authorized to issue shall be

Company is authorized to issue shall be

51,300,000,000 shares, and each total

5,130,000,000 shares, and each total

number of the classes of shares which the

number of the classes of shares which the

Company is authorized to issue shall be as

Company is authorized to issue shall be as

set forth below; provided, however, that the

set forth below; provided, however, that the

total number of the classes of shares which

total number of the classes of shares which

the Company is authorized to issue in

the Company is authorized to issue in

respect of the First to Fourth Series of Class

respect of the First to Fourth Series of Class

XIV preferred stock shall not exceed nine

XIV preferred stock shall not exceed ninety

hundred million (900,000,000)in total, the

million (90,000,000)in total, the total number

total number of the classes of shares which

of the classes of shares which the Company

the Company is authorized to issue in

is authorized to issue in respect of the First

respect of the First to Fourth Series of Class

to Fourth Series of Class XV preferred stock

XV preferred stock shall not exceed nine

shall not exceed ninety million (90,000,000)

hundred million (900,000,000)in total, and

in total, and the total number of the classes

the total number of the classes of shares

of shares which the Company is authorized

which the Company is authorized to issue in

to issue in respect of the First to Fourth

respect of the First to Fourth Series of Class

Series of Class XVI preferred stock shall not

XVI preferred stock shall not exceed fifteen

exceed one

hundred

fifty million

hundred million (1,500,000,000)in total:

(150,000,000)in total:

Common stock:

48,000,000,000shares

Common stock:

4,800,000,000shares

First Series of Class XIV preferred stock:

First Series of Class XIV preferred stock:

900,000,000shares

90,000,000shares

Second Series of Class XIV preferred stock:

Second Series of Class XIV preferred stock:

900,000,000shares

90,000,000shares

Third Series of Class XIV preferred stock:

Third Series of Class XIV preferred stock:

900,000,000shares

90,000,000shares

Fourth Series of Class XIV preferred stock:

Fourth Series of Class XIV preferred stock:

900,000,000shares

90,000,000shares

47

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

First Series of Class XV preferred stock:

First Series of Class XV preferred stock:

900,000,000shares

90,000,000shares

Second Series of Class XV preferred stock:

Second Series of Class XV preferred stock:

900,000,000shares

90,000,000shares

Third Series of Class XV preferred stock:

Third Series of Class XV preferred stock:

900,000,000shares

90,000,000shares

Fourth Series of Class XV preferred stock:

Fourth Series of Class XV preferred stock:

900,000,000shares

90,000,000shares

First Series of Class XVI preferred stock:

First Series of Class XVI preferred stock:

1,500,000,000shares

150,000,000shares

Second Series of Class XVI preferred stock:

Second Series of Class XVI preferred stock:

1,500,000,000shares

150,000,000shares

Third Series of Class XVI preferred stock:

Third Series of Class XVI preferred stock:

1,500,000,000shares

150,000,000shares

Fourth Series of Class XVI preferred stock:

Fourth Series of Class XVI preferred stock:

1,500,000,000shares

150,000,000shares

48

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

CHAPTER III PREFERRED STOCK

CHAPTER III PREFERRED STOCK

Article 13.(Preferred Stock Dividends)

Article 13.(Preferred Stock Dividends)

1. In respect of dividends from its surplus 1. In respect of dividends from its surplus provided for in Article 48 (except for interim provided for in Article 48 (except for interim dividends provided for in the same Article), dividends provided for in the same Article), the Company shall distribute dividends from the Company shall distribute dividends from its surplus by cash on preferred stock its surplus by cash on preferred stock (hereinafter referred to as the "Preferred (hereinafter referred to as the "Preferred Stock Dividends") in such amount as Stock Dividends") in such amount as provided for below to shareholders of provided for below to shareholders of preferred stock (hereinafter referred to as the preferred stock (hereinafter referred to as the "Shareholders of Preferred Stock") or "Shareholders of Preferred Stock") or registered stock pledgees in respect of registered stock pledgees in respect of preferred stock (hereinafter referred to as the preferred stock (hereinafter referred to as the "Registered Preferred Stock Pledgees") in "Registered Preferred Stock Pledgees") in priority to holders of common stock priority to holders of common stock (hereinafter referred to as the "Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as the "Shareholders of Common Stock"), registered stock of Common Stock"), registered stock pledgees in respect of common stock pledgees in respect of common stock (hereinafter referred to as the "Registered (hereinafter referred to as the "Registered Common Stock Pledgees"); provided, Common Stock Pledgees"); provided, however, that in the case where all or a part however, that in the case where all or a part of the Preferred Stock Interim Dividends of the Preferred Stock Interim Dividends provided for in Article 14 have been paid in provided for in Article 14 have been paid in the relevant business year, the amount so the relevant business year, the amount so

paid shall be reduced accordingly:

paid shall be reduced accordingly:

First to Fourth Series of Class XIV preferred

First to Fourth Series of Class XIV preferred

stock: Amount decided by the resolution of stock: Amount decided by the resolution of

the Board of Directors or the determination

the Board of Directors or the determination

by Executive Officer(s) under the authority

by Executive Officer(s) under the authority

delegated by the Board of Directors on the

delegated by the Board of Directors on the

issuance of such stock, which amount shall

issuance of such stock, which amount shall

not exceed 100yen per share per year

not exceed 1,000yen per share per year

49

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

First to Fourth Series of Class XV preferred

First to Fourth Series of Class XV preferred

stock: Amount decided by the resolution of

stock: Amount decided by the resolution of

the Board of Directors or the determination

the Board of Directors or the determination

by Executive Officer(s) under the authority

by Executive Officer(s) under the authority

delegated by the Board of Directors on the

delegated by the Board of Directors on the

issuance of such stock, which amount shall

issuance of such stock, which amount shall

not exceed 100yen per share per year

not exceed 1,000yen per share per year

First to Fourth Series of Class XVI preferred

First to Fourth Series of Class XVI preferred

stock: Amount decided by the resolution of

stock: Amount decided by the resolution of

the Board of Directors or the determination

the Board of Directors or the determination

by Executive Officer(s) under the authority

by Executive Officer(s) under the authority

delegated by the Board of Directors on the

delegated by the Board of Directors on the

issuance of such stock, which amount shall

issuance of such stock, which amount shall

not exceed 100yen per share per year

not exceed 1,000yen per share per year

2. (Omitted.)

2. (No change.)

3. (Omitted.)

3. (No change.)

Article 15.(Distribution of Residual Assets)

Article 15.(Distribution of Residual Assets)

1. In respect of distribution of residual 1. In respect of distribution of residual assets, the Company shall pay to the assets, the Company shall pay to the Shareholders of Preferred Stock or Shareholders of Preferred Stock or Registered Preferred Stock Pledgees in Registered Preferred Stock Pledgees in priority to the Shareholders of Common priority to the Shareholders of Common Stock or Registered Common Stock Stock or Registered Common Stock Pledgees in such amount as provided for Pledgees in such amount as provided for

below:below:

First Series of Class XIV through the Fourth

First Series of Class XIV through the Fourth

Series of Class XVI preferred stock :

Series of Class XVI preferred stock :

1,000yen per share

10,000yen per share

2. (Omitted.)

2. (No change.)

50

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

CHAPTER IV GENERAL MEETINGS OF

CHAPTER IV GENERAL MEETINGS OF

SHAREHOLDERS

SHAREHOLDERS

Article 23.(Person Authorized to Convene

Article 23.(Person Authorized to Convene

General Meetings of Shareholders and the

General Meetings of Shareholders and the

Chairman of the Meeting)

Chairman of the Meeting)

1. The

Director concurrently serving as

1. The Director concurrently serving as

President & CEO shall convene and chair the

President & CEO shall convene and chair the

general meeting of shareholders.

general meeting of shareholders.

2. In

the case wherethe Director

2. When there is no Director concurrently

concurrently serving as President & CEO is

serving as President & CEO, orthe Director

unable to so act, one of the other Director(s)

concurrently serving as President & CEO is

in the order previously determined by the

unable to so act, one of the other Director(s)

Board of Directors shall take such person's

shall convene the general meeting of

place.

shareholders and one of the other Director(s)

or Executive Officer(s) shall act as the

chairmanin the order previously determined

by the Board of Directors.

Among the foregoing amendments, the amendments to Article 6, Article 13, Paragraph 1 and Article 15, Paragraph 1 shall take effect on October 1, 2020, which is the effective date of the share consolidation.

51

Company's proposal and shareholders' proposal

Proposal 4: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (amendment to the Articles of Incorporation regarding organizations that decide dividends from surplus and other related matters)

With respect to Proposal 4, the details of the Company's proposal and the shareholders' proposal (a joint proposal by four (4) shareholders) are the same.

1. Details of proposal

(Underlining indicates amendments)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

CHAPTER VIII ACCOUNTING

CHAPTER VIII ACCOUNTING

Article 47.(Organizations that Decide

Article 47.(Organizations that Decide

Dividends from Surplus, Etc.)

Dividends from Surplus, Etc.)

The Company shalldecide distribution of

The Company maydecide distribution of

dividends from surplus and other matters

dividends from surplus and other matters

provided for in each item of Article 459,

provided for in each item of Article 459,

Paragraph 1 of the Act, not by a resolution

Paragraph 1 of the Act, by a resolution of

of a general meeting of shareholders, but

the Board of Directors, unless otherwise

by a resolution of the Board of Directors,

provided for in laws or regulations.

unless otherwise provided for in laws or

regulations.

2. Reasons for proposal (Company's proposal)

This proposal is to amend the Articles of Incorporation so that the Board of Directors remains as the organization to make decisions on issuing dividends of surplus and other related matters, but the general meeting of shareholders may also make decisions on such matters in the event a shareholder's proposal is presented.

Pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation, not the general meeting of shareholders but rather the Board of Directors may decide to issue dividends of surplus and other related matters. We adopted this process based on the idea that our Board of Directors, with its high level of supervisory function and extensive expertise, would maximize medium-to-long term shareholder value by deciding to issue dividends of surplus and other related matters, enhancing shareholder return while improving capital adequacy ratios to meet the international financial regulations.

52

The Basel III international financial regulatory framework was finalized in 2017 and its uncertainty regarding tightening of regulation has decreased, whilst we steadily accumulated capital to strengthen our capital adequacy. Meanwhile, the interactions between companies and their shareholders and investors have been changing. In addition to areas of traditional importance, such as business strategy and capital management, shareholders have become increasingly focused on sustainable enhancement of corporate values from various perspectives, such as sustainability, as represented by the rise of Responsible Investment. In light of these changes, we believe it will become increasingly important for us to engage in constructive dialogue and listen thoroughly to our shareholders' opinions with regard to the usage of capital, including an increase in shareholder returns and investment for future growth.

3. Reasons for proposal (Shareholders' proposal)

When the Company made an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation on the occasion of its transformation into a Company with Committees in 2014, the organization to make decisions on issuing dividends was changed to the Board of Directors. Such change was a deceptive act intended to include unrelated content in the proposal to amend its Articles of Incorporation. This is obvious in the fact that, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has the general meeting of shareholders as an organizational body to make decisions on issuing dividends even after its transformation to a Company with Committees. The Company deprived its shareholders of the right to express their opinion regarding dividends at the general meetings of shareholders. The argument that the shareholders, if they are not satisfied with the level of dividend, could refrain from reappointing the directors, whose term of office is a year, is nonsense. There may be quite a number of shareholders who are not satisfied with the level of the dividends, but do not feel it is necessary to replace the directors, and it is unreasonable to deprive such shareholders of their opportunity to express their opinions regarding dividends. While the Board of Directors may determine the amount of dividends, the shareholders should also be able to make proposals regarding dividends, and the shareholders, at the general meetings of shareholders, should be able to determine which is more appropriate. At the general meeting of shareholders in 2017, this proposal received recommended approval of ISS, and was agreed to by the shareholders holding 43% of the voting shares.

53

Shareholders' proposals

These proposals have been made by certain shareholders.

  • Proposal 5 has been made by one (1) shareholder. (The voting interest of such shareholder is 0.0001%.)
  • Proposals 6 through 9 have been made jointly by four (4) shareholders. (The total voting interest of such four (4) shareholders is 0.0001%.)
  • We have reproduced the details of and reasons for each proposal as they originally appeared, without making any changes to the factual understanding of the proposers or correcting omissions and errors.
  • What is a shareholder proposal?

Under the Companies Act, a Shareholder's Right to Propose is recognized on condition that certain requirements are satisfied. When these proposals are made, we are required to insert the proposals in this convocation notice regardless of their content, except for the case where there is any breach of laws and regulations or the Articles of Incorporation.

As a result of considering matters based on the above, this fiscal year, we inserted in this convocation notice the proposals received from certain shareholders. The Board of Directors opposessuch proposals.

Please exercise your voting rights after confirming the opinion of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group on the following pages.

Proposal

Page

Proposal 5

Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (disclosure of

p.55

a plan outlining the company's business strategy to align its

investments with the goals of the Paris Agreement)

Proposal 6

Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (description

p.59

of shareholders' proposals in the reference materials for the

General Meeting of Shareholders)

Proposal 7

Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (prohibition

p.61

with respect to the abuse of a dominant bargaining position,

such as an act in which Mizuho Bank, which has a dominant

bargaining position, exerts undue pressure on a client company

at which a shareholder who submitted a shareholders' proposal

is employed, thereby pressuring such shareholder not to submit

the proposal and not to ask questions at the general meetings

of shareholders, thereby causing an unreasonable

disadvantage to shareholders)

Proposal 8

Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (prohibition

p.63

with respect to the abuse of a dominant bargaining position,

such as an act in which Mizuho Bank, which has a dominant

bargaining position, exerts undue pressure on an attorney for

the other party of a dispute and causes an unreasonable

disadvantage to clients and other stakeholders of the Mizuho

group)

Proposal 9

Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (establishing

p.65

a point of contact for whistleblowing)

54

Shareholders' proposal

Proposal 5: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (disclosure of a plan outlining the company's business strategy to align its investments with the goals of the Paris Agreement)

1. Details of proposal

It is proposed that the following provision be added to the Articles of Incorporation:

Noting the company's support for the Paris Agreement and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the company shall disclose in its annual reporting a plan outlining the company's business strategy, including metrics and targets, to align its investments with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

2. Reasons for proposal

Climate change, already causing serious damage, is understood to present severe risks to the human society and global and regional economies. The Paris Agreement, a treaty to prevent this crisis from becoming a reality, aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by limiting the global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and making efforts to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The Agreement also aims to make finance flows consistent with a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions.

Currently, the company is the largest lender in the world to coal power developers, putting the company at great risk of exposure to businesses that face devaluation in a transition to decarbonized economy. The proposal will allow shareholders to see how the company is managing risks of this nature.

(Company's note) The details and reasons for the proposal are as stated in the original English text provided by such shareholder.

The Board of Directors of the Company opposes this proposal.

A detailed explanation of the opinion of the Board of Directors of the Company are given in the following pages.

55

Opinion of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group

The Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group opposes this proposal.

In our Environmental Policy, we have set metrics and targets, incorporated environmental risks and opportunities into our strategy, and clearly stipulated proactive disclosure of information. Accordingly, the Board of Directors is of the opinion that it is unnecessary to add the proposed provision to the Articles of Incorporation.

  1. Formulation of business strategy that includes targets based on the goals of the Paris Agreement

The Paris Agreement, which each country signed to strengthen its response to climate change, aims to keep the increase in global average temperature to well below 2°C as compared to pre-industrial levels, and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C as compared to pre-industrial levels. In addition, steering the flow of finances and investment toward low greenhouse gas emissions is one of its objectives.

Environmental issues and climate change are a key part of our business strategy and we have taken steps to address these concerns by incorporating into our business plan for each fiscal year our business strategy which includes metrics and targets (see Table 1) based on the goals of the Paris Agreement. In particular, in light of the indirect impact that we, as a financial group, have through our clients, we strive to deepen our understanding of the issues and needs of clients through proactive engagement, and have continued to strengthen the risk management of the group and the support for our clients' initiatives that address climate change and transition to a low-carbon society.

(2) Disclosure in annual reportings

With respect to the business strategy that includes metrics and targets based on the goals of the Paris Agreement, we have been disclosing, based on the TCFD Recommendations, in our Integrated Report issued annually, information on the core elements for disclosing climate-related financial information. These elements are Governance, Strategy, Risk Management, and Metrics and Targets. This fiscal year, we are working to further enhance disclosure through, among other means, issuing a new, more detailed TCFD Report.

  1. Content of the Environmental Policy resolved by the Board of Directors Under the Mizuho Code of Conduct, which we base all business and operational decisions on, we, by a resolution of the Board of Directors, established the Environmental Policy for the group as specific internal rules related to our environmental initiatives, including our response to climate change risks. The Environmental Policy clarifies our stance on climate change and clearly states that (i) we have set metrics and targets related to our environmental initiatives to seek continuous improvement through regular progress evaluation, (ii) we

56

incorporate environmental risks and opportunities into our strategy, and (iii) to ensure transparency, we will proactively disclose information on our environmental initiatives.

Table 1: Main measures for strengthening our environmental and climate change initiatives implemented from FY2019 through early FY2020

Establishing

Sustainable finance & environmental finance targets

quantitative

-

FY2019 - FY2030 total: JPY 25 trillion (of which the target

targets

for environmental finance is JPY 12 trillion)

Target to reduce the outstanding credit balance for coal-

fired power generation facilities

-

Reduce the FY2019 amount1by 50% by FY2030, and

achieve an outstanding credit balance of zero by FY2050

1. The balance at the end of FY2019 was JPY 299.5 billion.

Strengthening

Positioning of climate change risks as "emerging risks2" in

risk

our management of "top risks3"

management

Revision of the Environmental and Social Management

Policy for Financing and Investment Activity

  • Addition of transactions that are prohibited or require additional due diligence regardless of the sectors
  • Tightening of the policy stating that we will not provide financing for the construction of newcoal-fired power generation facilities
  • Addition of the coal mining sector
  • Addition of clarification in respect of our responses to transition risks in the oil and gas sectors
  • Other related measures
  • Scenario analyses for the transition risks and physical risks based on the TCFD Recommendations
  • We anticipated the impact on business performance in the electric power and the energy sectors using the Sustainable Development Scenario put forward by the International Energy Agency, in accordance with the following two scenarios: a static scenario which assumes that no attempt is made by clients to transform the present business structure ("Scenario 1"); and a dynamic scenario under which the business structure of clients is transformed ("Scenario 2"), and thereby we analyzed potential shifts in our credit costs. As a result of this analysis we estimate that our credit costs will increase by about JPY 120 billion (Scenario 2) to JPY 310 billion (Scenario 1) by 2050.

57

2.

Material risks that must be addressed in the next few

years despite the fact that materialization of the risk will

occur over a medium- to long-term time frame

3.

Risks that have a potential material impact on the group

Strengthening

New preparation and disclosure

disclosure

-

A TCFD Report, an ESG Data Book (scheduled for release

in July), and the status of our implementation of the

standards for the Sustainability Accounting Standards

Board (SASB)4(scheduled for release in September)

4.

Sustainability information disclosure accounting

standards for companies that the SASB prepared

58

Shareholders' proposal

Proposal 6: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (description of shareholders' proposals in the reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders)

1. Details of proposal

It is proposed that the following provision be added to the Articles of Incorporation:

In the event, the Share Handling Regulations set character count restrictions, the language in which the shareholder provides their reasoning for a proposal shall not be restricted to a character count of less than 1,000 characters.

2. Reasons for proposal

In Article 13 of the Share Handling Regulations, the Company states that, a proposal may be submitted in the form of an outline, if the reasons for the shareholder's proposal exceeds 400 characters; however, this means that if the proposal exceeds 400 characters, the proposal will not include the shareholder's reasons for the submitted proposal as they are.

Such Share Handling Regulations were not approved by the general meeting of shareholders, rather, they were decided by the board of directors in its discretion. While shareholders should not abuse their power to make such proposals, a 400 character limit for providing their reasoning is exceedingly low.

A proposal related to the governance of issuing dividends, which received an affirmative vote of more than 40 percent in the past, is a very important proposal; however, because the character count for the proposal is limited to 400 characters or less under the current restrictions, the proposing shareholder's reasoning for the proposal, which the voting shareholders have a right to know, cannot be sufficiently described to the extent necessary. A restriction on the number of characters may be necessary; however, at least 1,000 characters are necessary to sufficiently describe the reasons for a proposal. Therefore, it is proposed that the Articles of Incorporation be amended.

Opinion of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group

The Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group opposes this proposal.

The Board of Directors is of the opinion that the Articles of Incorporation sets forth basic principles concerning the operation of the company and does not believe that it is necessary to set forth matters of such detail in the Articles of Incorporation.

59

We believe that 400 characters is an appropriate amount for our shareholders to understand any proposal. With this perspective, and based on Article 93, Paragraph 1 of the Enforcement Regulations of the Company Law, we set forth in the Share Handling Regulations to the effect that, if "such description exceeds 400 characters, such description may be set forth in the form of an outline" and believe that proposals by the shareholders can be addressed, lawfully and sufficiently, without hindering the shareholder's ability to sufficiently provide their reasoning.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors is of the opinion that it is unnecessary to add the proposed provision to the Articles of Incorporation.

60

Shareholders' proposal

Proposal 7: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (prohibition with respect to the abuse of a dominant bargaining position, such as an act in which Mizuho Bank, which has a dominant bargaining position, exerts undue pressure on a client company at which a shareholder who submitted a shareholders' proposal is employed, thereby pressuring such shareholder not to submit the proposal and not to ask questions at the general meetings of shareholders, thereby causing an unreasonable disadvantage to shareholders)

1. Details of proposal

It is proposed that the following provision be added to the Articles of Incorporation:

Since financial institutions have a dominant bargaining position over clients, the Mizuho group shall, as set forth in the examples of financial institution violations of the Antimonopoly Act that are specified in the "Report on Investigation of Business Practices between Financial Institutions and Corporations" published in July 2001 by the Japan Fair Trade Commission, prohibit the abuse of a dominant bargaining position, such as an act in which any company of the Mizuho group exerts undue pressure on a client company at which a shareholder who submitted a shareholders' proposal is actually employed, thereby pressuring the shareholder who submitted the proposal, or conducted other related matters, not to submit the proposal and not to ask questions at the general meetings of shareholders, thereby causing an unreasonable disadvantage to shareholders.

2. Reasons for proposal

I, Mitsutaka Yamaguchi, submitted shareholders' proposals to the Mizuho group at each of the general meetings of shareholders held in 2016 and 2017 and such proposals were agreed to by the shareholders holding more than 40% of the voting shares. Then, an officer at TAC, my employer at the time, asked to meet me. The officer exerted pressure on me, saying "Your acts, such as the submission of shareholders' proposals, were mentioned by a person at Mizuho to TAC's corporate sales staff. The corporate sales staff asserts that it is all your fault that the corporate sales division cannot receive orders. You should refrain from submitting shareholders' proposals to Mizuho and undergoing other related matters." For this reason, I abandoned submitting shareholders' proposals at the general meeting of shareholders held in 2018 and just attended. Nevertheless, on July 5, 2018, I was dismissed from TAC. Mr. Tada, the President of TAC, at its general meeting of shareholders held in 2019, said "We are engaged in corporate sales to Mizuho Bank and other companies. Nevertheless, Mr. Yamaguchi asked questions and conducted related matters at general meetings of shareholders of a Mizuho group company. Thus, I ordered him to leave." This statement shows that the pressure from the Mizuho group resulted in an actual dismissal of a shareholder who submitted shareholders' proposals. Such act leads to a loss of trust in the Mizuho group and thus, the Mizuho group should strive to prevent recurrence.

61

Opinion of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group

The Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group opposes this proposal.

The Mizuho group prepared the Mizuho Code of Conduct that sets forth clear and concrete standards of ethical behavior and is working to ensure that all of the directors, executive officers and employees at each of the group companies are fully acquainted with the content of the Mizuho Code of Conduct.

Furthermore, each of the group companies also prepared a compliance manual, which serves as a practical guidebook for the prevention of the abuse of a dominant bargaining position and for other rigorous compliance enforcement and clarifies the laws and regulations that we must observe in regards to our business operations and the compliance practices that we are required to follow. Each group company also conducts compliance training and other related education programs for the directors, executive officers and employees such that they are fully acquainted with the content of the compliance manual.

As described above, the Mizuho group is acutely aware of the significance of compliance with laws and regulations and will continue its endeavors to completely ensure the directors, executive officers and employees' rigorous compliance therewith.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors is of the opinion that it is unnecessary to add the proposed provision to the Articles of Incorporation.

62

Shareholders' proposal

Proposal 8: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (prohibition with respect to the abuse of a dominant bargaining position, such as an act in which Mizuho Bank, which has a dominant bargaining position, exerts undue pressure on an attorney for the other party of a dispute and causes an unreasonable disadvantage to clients and other stakeholders of the Mizuho group)

1. Details of proposal

It is proposed that the following provision be added to the Articles of Incorporation:

Since financial institutions have a dominant bargaining position over clients, the Mizuho group shall, as set forth in the examples of financial institution violations of the Antimonopoly Act that are specified in the "Report on Investigation of Business Practices between Financial Institutions and Corporations" published in July 2001 by the Japan Fair Trade Commission, prohibit the abuse of a dominant bargaining position, such as an act in which any company of the Mizuho group exerts undue pressure on an attorney-at-law for the other party of a dispute who is the largest shareholder of a client of the Mizuho group or conducts other related matters and causes an unreasonable disadvantage to clients and other stakeholders thereof.

2. Reasons for proposal

According to reports published by some monthly magazines (the 2018 August issue of Kami-no-bakudan and the 2019 October issue of the Gekkan Times), in connection with a large fraud committed by O, a former credit officer at the head office of Mizuho Bank, claimants (including Noboru Sato and Yasuei Yakushiji) filed a class action lawsuit and Katsuki Tanabe, Esq. (the representative of Kairos Sogo Law Office) was appointed as the attorney for the class. Since he is the largest shareholder of Acrodea, Inc., which is a listed company and a client of Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Securities, Mizuho Bank threatened him with the breaking of the Mizuho group's business relationship with such company, including reconsideration of the provision of loans, and made him unilaterally resign from being the attorney three days prior to the date on which the court decision was scheduled to be given. According to law enforcement officials, it was not normal for him, as a legal professional, to resign in such manner. Such abuse of a dominant bargaining position not only leads to a loss of trust in the Mizuho group but also constitutes a violation of the Antimonopoly Act, resulting in increasing anxiety and suspicion among many clients and other stakeholders thereof; thus, the Mizuho group should strive to prevent recurrence.

Opinion of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group

The Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group opposes this proposal.

63

The Mizuho group prepared the Mizuho Code of Conduct that sets forth clear and concrete standards of ethical behavior and is working to ensure that all of the directors, executive officers and employees at each of the group companies are fully acquainted with the content of the Mizuho Code of Conduct.

Furthermore, each of the group companies also prepared a compliance manual, which serves as a practical guidebook for the prevention of the abuse of a dominant bargaining position and for other rigorous compliance enforcement and clarifies the laws and regulations that we must observe in regards to our business operations and the compliance practices that we are required to follow. Each group company also conducts compliance training and other related education programs for the directors, executive officers and employees such that they are fully acquainted with the content of the compliance manual.

As described above, the Mizuho group is acutely aware of the significance of compliance with laws and regulations and will continue its endeavors to completely ensure the directors, executive officers and employees' rigorous compliance therewith.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors is of the opinion that it is unnecessary to add the proposed provision to the Articles of Incorporation.

64

Shareholders' proposal

Proposal 9: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (establishing a point of contact for whistleblowing)

1. Details of proposal

It is proposed that the following provision be added to the Articles of Incorporation:

Mizuho Financial Group shall establish the following point of contact for whistleblowing:

Address: 21-21,Sonobe-cho2-chome,Tochigi-shi, Tochigi Prefecture

Person in charge: Masaya Usui

2. Reasons for proposal

The point of contact for whistleblowing is not functioning well at Mizuho Financial Group, as evidenced by when the misconduct committed by a former employee of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. in relation to such former employee's massive fraud, which was discovered in 2012, was unaddressed for a long period of time. Furthermore, there is no penalty under the current law for unfair treatment of whistleblowers and whistleblowers are highly likely to hesitate to come forward.

Therefore, it is appropriate to appoint Masaya Usui, who long pursued the former employee, or the perpetrator in the above mentioned case and Mizuho Research Institute's tax accountant who caused the financial trouble that led to the crime in such case, and is a representative shareholder of Mizuho Financial Group in good-standing, as a point of contact for whistleblowers.

Opinion of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group

The Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group opposes this proposal.

In the event that any directors, executive officers or employees of Mizuho Financial Group violates any applicable laws or regulations, the Mizuho Code of Conduct or other internal rules or regulations, Mizuho Financial Group strives to identify such violations and address them promptly and appropriately in order to ensure the integrity of the entire group. Accordingly, we established a compliance hotline within the group and at an external law office or compliance professional, as points of contact for employees and other individuals to report any such violations.

In addition, we have also established an internal control and auditing hotline that connects to an external law office and is available to receive reports from both inside and outside the group.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors is of the opinion that it is unnecessary to add the proposed provision to the Articles of Incorporation.

65

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

(Materials Attached to the Convocation Notice of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

Business Report for the 18th Fiscal Year

(from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

1. The current state of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

(1) Developments and results of operations

Group business domains

Mizuho Financial Group ("the group") is composed of the holding company, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ("Mizuho Financial Group"), 126 consolidated subsidiaries and 26 affiliates under the equity method. Our vision is to become the most trusted financial services group with a global presence and a broad customer base, contributing to the prosperity of the world, Asia and Japan, and our business domain includes banking, trust banking, securities and other financial services.

66

Banking

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Core Group

Mizuho Americas LLC

Company

Trust

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Banking

Holding Company

Securities

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Asset

Asset Management One Co., Ltd.

Management

Research &

Mizuho Research Institute

Mizuho Information &

Consulting

Ltd.

Research Institute, Inc.

Core Group

Mizuho Private Wealth

JTC Holdings, Ltd.

Companies

Management Co., Ltd.

The chart above briefly illustrates the relationship between Mizuho Financial Group and the core group companies.

67

Financial and economic environment (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020)

Reviewing the economic environment over the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the global economy showed a slowdown, primarily in the manufacturing industry, due to factors such as uncertainty related to the trade disputes between the United States and China. Furthermore, toward the end of the fiscal year, the global economy began to show signs indicative of a state of crisis due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19.

In the United States, the economy of which had been expanding, the economic base began to deteriorate rapidly, including a substantial decline in the rate of employment due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. In light of such circumstances, the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) cut interest rates as an emergency measure twice in March, and the Trump administration implemented US$2 trillion worth of economic measures. However, concerns about a further decline in the economy have not been dispelled.

In Europe, where the economy remained weak, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to purchase assets and expand long-term refinancing operations in response to the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe. However, the economic situation is becoming increasingly serious.

In Asia, the Chinese economy continued to slow down. The growth of production, investment and consumption has slowed as economic activities have contracted since the beginning of 2020 due to COVID-19, in addition to the impact of trade disputes between the United States and China. Moreover, in emerging countries, currency depreciation and capital outflows have been observed, partly due to the fall in the prices of crude oil and other resources.

In Japan, the real GDP growth rate fell sharply negative in the October to December quarter of 2019, partly due to the impact of the consumption tax increase amid the sluggishness in export and production activities. In response to the spread of COVID-19, the Bank of Japan decided to expand financial support measures for businesses and increase purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporate bonds, and the government has also taken a series of emergency measures. However, economic activities are contracting at an

68

accelerating pace.

As to the prospects for the global economy, negative growth is expected due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. While monetary easing and economic stimulus measures implemented in each country are expected to have a positive effect on the economy, there is a concern that, if the impact becomes prolonged, demand will decrease further due to worsening employment and income situations. The Japanese economy is expected to remain in a difficult situation for the time being, due to factors such as decreased consumption, primarily in the service-related sector, and capital investments.

Developments and results of operations

Profit Attributable

Consolidated Net

Consolidated

Cash Dividend

to Owners of

Business Profits +

Common

Payments on

Parent

Net Gains (Losses)

Equity Tier 1

Common Stock

related to ETFs

capital ratio

(annual cash

and others1

dividends)

JPY 448.5billion

JPY 672.5billion

11.65%

JPY 7.50

+352.0 billion YoY

+264.2 billion YoY

-1.11% YoY

Year-end cash

dividends for

FY2019: JPY 3.75

per share

Results of operations for fiscal year 2019

Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1for fiscal year 2019 amounted to JPY 672.5 billion due to the steady business performance in the customer divisions and markets division, achieving 108% of our target of JPY 620 billion, which was revised upward in the first half of fiscal year 2019. On a year-on-year basis, it increased by JPY 264.2 billion, and even after taking into account the effect of the absence of the loss recorded in the previous fiscal year due to restructuring of the securities portfolio, it increased by JPY 69.4 billion.

Moreover, with respect to Credit-related Costs, Mizuho Financial Group recorded JPY 80.4 billion of additional Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans for some credit exposure from a forward-looking perspective based on future projections,

69

reflecting the potential impact of COVID-19 on our financials for fiscal year 2019. As a result, Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent for the fiscal year amounted to JPY 448.5 billion, achieving 95% of our target of JPY 470.0 billion, which was determined at the beginning of the fiscal year, and increased by JPY 352.0 billion from the previous fiscal year, when Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets were recorded as Extraordinary Losses.

In addition, our consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio as of March 31, 2020 was 11.65%, ensuring a sufficient level. Our CET1 capital ratio on a Basel III finalization fully-effective basis2was 8.8% as of March 31, 2020.

Mizuho Financial Group has been implementing disciplined capital management by pursuing the optimum balance between strengthening of stable capital base and steady returns to shareholders. As for our shareholder return policy, we are maintaining the current level of dividends for the time being while aiming to strengthen our capital base further to enhance returns to shareholders at an early stage.

Based on this policy, Mizuho Financial Group has decided to make a year-end cash dividend payment of JPY 3.75 per share of common stock for fiscal year 2019 (resulting in the same total annual cash dividend of JPY 7.50 per share as that for the previous fiscal year, including the interim dividend) in accordance with the Dividend Estimate at the beginning of the fiscal year. The Board of Directors has considered thoroughly and decided to make the above stated cash dividend payments, even though Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent for fiscal year 2019 was slightly lower than our Earnings Estimate at the beginning of the fiscal year. To make such decision, the Board of Directors has comprehensively taken into account our business environment such as the status of capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulatory trends such as the Basel framework.

70

Results of operations (non-consolidated) for our major subsidiaries were as follows:

(JPY billion)

Company name

Ordinary Income

Ordinary Profits

Net Income3

(Operating

Income)

Consolidated

3,986.7

637.8

448.5

results of Mizuho

Financial Group

Mizuho Bank,

2,762.2

430.7

307.7

Ltd.

Mizuho Trust &

209.1

49.6

35.3

Banking Co.,

Ltd.

Mizuho

354.1

38.4

29.2

Securities Co.,

Ltd.

Notes:

  1. Aggregate of Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others in the banking and trust banking business and Net Gains (Losses) related to operating investment securities (Mizuho Securities consolidated)
  2. Excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities; including the effect of partially fixing unrealized gains on stocks through hedging transactions.
  3. The "Net Income" figure of the "Consolidated results of Mizuho Financial Group" refers to Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent.

Initiatives in FY2019

We launched our medium-term business plan spanning a five-year period starting from fiscal year 2019. The plan is titled 5-Year Business Plan: Transitioning to the Next Generation of Financial Services. In fiscal year 2019, the first year of the plan, we worked together under our management policy where, by accelerating our three group-wideforward-looking structural reforms, we will revise our

71

conventional way of doing business and build the firm foundations for forging new partnerships with our customers and creating various types of value.

Acceleration of the three structural reforms

As for our business structure reforms, we worked to fully draw on our strengths that we have cultivated thus far and go beyond the conventional boundaries of finance in order to provide optimal services and solutions. For more information on this fiscal year's initiatives, please see the initiatives taken by each in-house company/unit on page 79 and thereafter.

As for our finance structure reforms, we worked to reallocate corporate resources and strengthen our stable revenue base in order to enable us to accelerate the transformation of our business portfolio to make it more efficient and capable of capturing stable revenue streams. While thoroughly proceeding with reducing cross-shareholdings, reducing our workforce, reevaluating or increasing the efficiency of our IT systems and taking other measures, we prioritized allocation of the corporate resources, such as capital and expenses that are freed up through these efforts, into new business areas, fields where there is potential to capture stable revenue streams and other growth fields.

As for corporate foundations reforms, we have completed the migration to our new core banking system, MINORI, which we have been addressing as one of our top management priorities. Using this new IT system in addition to the existing IT systems, we embarked on initiatives for transformation into next-generation branches aiming at, among other matters, streamlining operations at branches and strengthening face-to-face consulting capability. In addition, we have made steady progress in the transition to a new personnel strategy, including introducing concurrent assignments or part-time work at other locations within or outside the company. Furthermore, we worked to accelerate the unification of group company operations, including the strengthening of the framework for dual- hat appointments of directors and executive officers between the holding company and the group companies.

Sustainability initiatives

In the 5-Year Business Plan, we have defined sustainability for the Mizuho group as "achieving sustainable and stable growth for the Mizuho group, and through this growth, contributing to the sustainable development and prosperity of the

72

economy, industry, and society around the world" and strengthened our stance on advancing group-wide sustainability initiatives. We have also defined key sustainability areas in four business areas (a declining birth rate and aging population, plus good health and lengthening lifespans; industrial development & innovation; sound economic development; and environmental considerations) and three areas of corporate foundations (corporate governance; human capital; and environment and society) and advanced our sustainability initiatives by incorporating such initiatives in the strategy of each in-house company, unit and group. In addition, we strengthened our stance on advancing sustainability initiatives as one of our management priories and strived to bolster such initiatives through, among other means, discussions at bodies including the Executive Management Committee, Risk Committee, and the Board of Directors.

Amid the increasing expectations of stakeholders over the social and environmental impact of business decisions and business activities, we formally signed the Principles for Responsible Banking, a framework created by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative*, which was launched in September 2019.

*The United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative was established in 1992 by the United Nations Environment Programme (founded in 1972 as a UN subsidiary organ) to promote a shift to a financial system under which environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts are fully considered.

73

Issues to be addressed by the group

Response to COVID-19

The worldwide and rapid spread of COVID-19 is causing great disruption to the economy and financial markets, in addition to affecting the daily lives and working styles of individuals. We place the highest priority on the safety and health of our customers and our employees and of their families. We will fulfill our social mission as a financial institution essential to maintaining economic and social functions, such as supporting the settlement of funds and business funds.

The crisis has arisen from the spread of a virus, with respect to which much is yet to be known, and, at this time, it is difficult to accurately predict matters such as the scale of the impact, when the situation will return to normal, and what measures will be necessary to deal with the crisis. While it can be well expected that economic activities will recover promptly after the lapse of a certain period of time, there is a concern that the stage of the crisis will gradually progress due to the deterioration of the real economy going forward, and we will need to respond on the assumption that the impact will last for a long period of time.

On the other hand, we have sufficient resilience to overcome this crisis as a result of various initiatives we have implemented, such as improvement of the quality of our asset portfolios, sophistication of risk management structures, and enhancement of capital and foreign currency liquidity. We will ascertain the actual circumstances of our customers and respond to potential risk events, and fully respond to our customers' needs, such as by providing funds, by focusing on strengthening relationships with our customers and capturing business opportunities.

Implementing 5-Year Business Plan

In our 5-Year Business Plan (fiscal year 2019 through fiscal year 2023), we are aiming to transition to the next generation of financial services by building new forms of partnerships with our customers so that we can respond to their needs as the times change. Our objective is to build a stronger and more resilient financial group which our customers can depend on in the coming era. In addition to the megatrends such as digitalization, an aging society with a low birthrate and globalization, the global spread of COVID-19 has triggered people's lifestyle, the state of economy and societies to change greatly and at a rapid speed. In order to be a company that provides new value that goes

74

beyond the conventional boundaries of finance in the coming era, we will steadily implement three forward-looking structural reforms.

Financial

Consolidated ROE1

Approx. 7 - 8% by

targets

fiscal year 2023

Consolidated Net Business Profits2

Approx. JPY 900

billion by fiscal year

2023

  1. Excluding Net Unrealized Gains on Other Securities.
  2. Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others. (aggregate for Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Trust & Banking) + Net gains or losses related to operating investment securities (Mizuho Securities consolidated)

Priority business domains

(1) Business structural reforms

We will implement business structural reforms focused on the following initiatives to better enable us to respond to structural shifts occurring in the economy, industry, and society while drawing on our strengths.

  • Be a partner that helps customers design their lives in a changing society
    • Assist customers with asset building to support their life design in an era of lengthening lifespans, and develop professionals capable of providing this assistance.
    • Provide sophisticated solutions for business succession needs and assist clients with needs regarding identifying candidates for senior management roles.

75

    • Createnext-generation branches focused on consulting which combine physical locations and digital channels.
    • Appeal to new customer demographics and create new demand through the application of technology and open collaboration.
  • Be a strategic partner for business development under a changing industrial structure
    • Open collaboration for growth acceleration including financing the growth of startups and formingindustry-government-academia partnerships.
    • Utilize our industry knowledge and other insights to build new forms of partnerships, sharing business risks.
    • Leveraging our Asian client base and network in order to support the business development of global clients.
  • Be a partner with expert knowledge of market mechanisms and the ability to draw on a range of intermediary functions
    • By optimizing our global network and products framework, draw on a broad range of intermediary functions to connect investors with other investors and connect issuers with investors.
    • Enhance the sophistication of our ALM and portfolio management through flexible asset allocation while maintaining a focus on achieving a balance between realized gains and unrealized gains/losses.

(2) Finance structure reforms

We will implement finance structure reforms focused on the following initiatives to transition to a flexible business/earnings structure which can better respond to changes in the business environment and competitive environment.

  • We will identify business/earnings structure issues in each business domain, focusing on the following four perspectives:
    1. Risk & return (Gross profits ROE), (2) Cost & return (expense ratio), (3) Growth potential, (4) Stability
  • Based on the above issues, streamline certain areas and concentrate/re- allocate corporate resources to growth areas.
  • After establishing a stable profit base, transition to an earnings structure centered on proactively pursuing earnings streams with upside potential.

76

(3) Corporate foundations reforms

We will implement the following initiatives in order to strengthen our corporate foundations as a means of supporting continued competitive advantage.

  • Transform our approach to new business and our working style.
    • Focus on the areas of personnel & workplace, IT systems/digital, channels and group companies.
    • Revise our HR management in line with an approach which prioritizes employees' professional growth and career preferences and promote a new HR management strategy focused on maximizing our workforce value that is universally recognizable.
  • Strengthen group governance.
    • Expand the use of"dual-hat" appointments of executive officers between the holding company and group companies and other methods of strengthening unified management of the group, including group companies other than banking, trust banking and securities entities. This will enhance our ability to implement key strategies and structural reforms.
  • Cultivate a new corporate culture centered on communication.
    * Please see page 79 regarding the structural reform initiatives taken by each in-house company/unit.

Sustainability initiatives

In April 2020, we revised our Basic Policy on Sustainability Initiatives in order to further drive initiatives in accordance with the expectations of society, our strategy and the Principles for Responsible Banking. In our sustainability initiatives, we will further emphasize the perspective of environmental conservation and promote initiatives on key sustainability areas based on the following approaches set out in the policy.

  • In regard to the economy, industry, society and the environment, we will endeavor to increase our positive impacts and reduce our negative impacts, both direct and indirect.
  • We, as a financial group, will especially focus on the indirect impacts generated by our provision of financial and other services and through dialogue with clients (engagement). We will provide our clients with multi- faceted support for initiatives addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns.

77

  • In the event of a conflict of interest or differences of opinions among stakeholders in regard to impacts and the timeframe for implementation, we will make a comprehensive decision by taking into account the circumstances or situation as well as international frameworks, agreements or consensus, with along-term perspective towards harmony with the economy, industry, society and the environment.

78

Initiatives taken by each in-house company/unit and key strategies

We have established five in-house companies, which determine and promote group-wide strategies across banking, trust banking, securities and other business areas according to customer segment, as well as two units that support all of the in-house companies.

Banking

Trust

Securities

Asset

Research &

banking

management

consulting

Customers

Retail & Business

Individual

SMEs

Middle-

Banking Company

customers

market

corporation

Corporate &

Large

Financial

Institutional

corporations

institutions

Company

Public-sector entities

Global Corporate

Americas

EMEA

East Asia

Company

Asia & Oceania

Global Markets

Mizuho

Mizuho

Mizuho

Trust &

Bank

Securities

Company

Banking

Investors

Asset

Asset

Management

Management

Investors

Company

One

Mizuho

Research

Institute

Global Products

Unit

Mizuho

Research &

Information

Consulting Unit

& Research

Institute

The following section contains a closer look at each in-house company/unit's initiatives in fiscal year 2019 (developments and results of operations) and key strategies (issues to be addressed).

79

(Retail & Business Banking Company)

The Retail & Business Banking Company, as the in-house company in charge of customer segments of individual customers, SMEs and middle-market corporations, engages in consulting services that integrate banking, trust banking, securities and other functions within the group, as well as providing convenient financial services by leveraging advanced technologies and forming alliances with other companies as well as other means.

Initiatives in FY2019 (developments and results in FY2019)

For individual customers, we have provided consulting with respect to asset building and asset management and asset succession in line with each customer's diverse goals (i.e., objectives and prospects) in accordance with their various stages of life. For corporate clients, we have also endeavored to, among other things, provide them with optimal solutions regarding growth strategies and for resolution of management issues, such as business succession, by utilizing our group functions. In addition, we have also strengthened our efforts to enter into new business areas, including the launch of Mizuho Smart Business Loans, an online lending service utilizing AI technologies and other technologies targeted at SMEs, and receipt of certification as an information bank by J.Score Co., Ltd.

Key strategies (issues to be addressed in the future)

As changes in, and diversification of, customer needs have been accelerating, we will aim to be a partner that helps individual customers design their lives in an era of lengthening lifespans. We will provide support in order to realize the wishes and hopes of our customers by offering advice on asset building and asset management and asset succession through collaboration between the group's banking, trust banking and securities functions. We will aim to be a strategic partner for SMEs and middle market corporations as they seek to maintain or expand their businesses in an uncertain business environment. By offering sophisticated solutions as a united group, we will support clients' sustainable growth and business succession needs.

Moreover, in light of the progress in remote operations, we intend to expand our highly convenient services aiming at being able to complete daily routine transactions by way of personal computers or smartphones. Meanwhile, we will move forward with the digitalization of operations at our branches with the

80

aim to change our branches to spaces for consulting, and, at the same time, we will respond to the various consultation needs of each customer through establishing joint branches capable of offering banking, trust banking and securities services and offering one-stop services utilizing remote consulting services.

(Corporate & Institutional Company)

The Corporate & Institutional Company, as the in-house company in charge of client segments of large corporations, financial institutions and public-sector entities in Japan, provides custom-designed solutions for each client on a group-wide basis to meet clients' needs for financial and non-financial products and services.

Initiatives in FY2019 (developments and results in FY2019)

In order to build new relationships with customers and realize value co- creation and co-prosperity based on changes in client needs in response to changes in social and industrial structures, we have made efforts to create business opportunities for our clients and to share business risk with our clients by demonstrating our ability to draw on a broad range of intermediary functions. While promoting the disposal of cross-shareholdings, we have actively worked on expanding new business areas for sharing of business risk with our clients through such measures as investing the funds and strengthening of collaboration with Mizuho Leasing, which became our equity- method affiliate last year, and thereby promoted reforms to our business models.

Key strategies (issues to be addressed in the future)

The environment surrounding corporate management is changing rapidly due to such factors as the progress of industry transformation and the heightened interest in sustainability. In such circumstances, business portfolio reclassification, expansion of businesses in growing foreign markets and others have become issues for our clients. By leveraging our industry expertise that is at the highest level among Japanese banks, high consulting skills and diverse intermediary functions, we will contribute to the formulation and implementation of financial and capital strategies of our clients as a strategic partner for our clients' business development, and build new relationships with clients and realize value co-creation and co-prosperity.

81

(Global Corporate Company)

The Global Corporate Company, as the in-house company in charge of client segments, including both Japanese companies operating outside Japan and non-Japanese companies, will provide various solutions by taking advantage of our deep understanding of our clients' businesses and our strengths in corporate finance and transaction banking, such as lending and corporate bond underwriting.

Initiatives in FY2019 (developments and results in FY2019)

We strengthened our support for Japanese companies looking to expand internationally, providing optimal solutions through tailor-made consulting services ranging from providing information for clients at the time of entering into overseas markets to advising on business and financial strategies. For non-Japanese corporate clients, we continued the Global 300 Strategy, which involves focusing on approximately 300 blue-chip company groups around the world, and endeavored to build long-term relationships with clients through our approach which focuses on industry sectors utilizing our group's in-depth understanding and record of accomplishments as well as our group's close relationships with the management of companies.

Key strategies (issues to be addressed in the future)

We will optimize our business portfolio in anticipation of future growth constraints, such as future regulatory changes and our foreign currency funding capabilities. At the same time, we will collaborate with clients in their development of global business to leverage the cross-regional business value chains. In order to achieve this goal, as a strategic partner that supports business development globally, we will link clients and functions with other clients and functions in each region based in Asia excluding Japan, while utilizing our network in the Asian economies and our presence in the highly productive U.S. capital market.

(Global Markets Company)

The Global Markets Company engages in sales and trading services to a wide range of customers, from individuals to institutional investors, by offering market products to meet their risk hedging and asset management needs and

82

also conducts ALM and investment business, including stable capital raising and balance sheet management as well as management of portfolios of fixed income, equity and other securities. We will aim to maintain our status as one of Asia's major players in global markets based on a wide range of products through collaboration between the group's banking, trust banking and securities functions.

Initiatives in FY2019 (developments and results in FY2019)

Regarding our sales and trading services, in order to further enhance our capacity to provide services to customers, the Global Markets Company endeavored to enhance our group-wide capabilities to provide solutions by advancing our strategy for integration of banking and securities operations.

In our ALM and investment business, amid growing uncertainty in financial markets, we worked to identify the turning point for financial markets and enhance the sophistication of our portfolio management by enhancing the sophistication of our early warning indicator analyses and hedging instruments and ensuring diversification of our investments. We also endeavored to support our clients' global business with stable capital raising.

Key strategies (issues to be addressed in the future)

We will improve our price competitiveness and ability to provide solutions by completing the integration of banking and securities bases in each region and strengthening global collaboration between banking and securities services. We will also leverage the broad client base that we have developed through our commercial banking business to further focus on and expand our securities business. In doing so, we will facilitate the realization of a positive cycle of funding between financial market participants and work to further raise our global market presence.

With respect to our investment business, we will strengthen our risk taking capabilities by enhancing our early warning indicator management to anticipate changes in market conditions in advance, as well as the sophistication of our asset allocation. While paying attention to changes in the global economic and investment environment, we will engage in portfolio management with a focus on achieving a balance between realized gains and unrealized gains/losses and make investment decisions from the perspectives of ESG and SDGs. With respect to ALM, we will positively contribute to the

83

group's overall business strategy on a more global basis than ever before, with strong balance sheet management through efficient cash flow management operations and diversified capital raising sources.

(Asset Management Company)

The Asset Management Company, as the in-house company in charge of business related to asset management, provides products and services that match the asset management needs of our wide range of customers, from individuals to institutional investors, through the collaboration between the group's banking, trust banking, and securities functions and Asset Management One Co., Ltd.

Initiatives in FY2019 (developments and results of FY2019)

For individual customers, the Asset Management Company focused on providing services, such as investment trusts suitable for medium- to long- term asset building and individual-type defined contribution pension plans (iDeCo), of which importance will increase ever more in an era of lengthening lifespans. We also endeavored to develop products that meet customer needs, including the establishment of new competitive balanced investment trusts.

For clients such as pension funds, we focused on services such as (i) analysis of and advice on each portfolio from the perspective of both assets and liabilities, and (ii) consulting proposals from the perspective of both pension plans and investment.

Key strategies (issues to be addressed in the future)

We will work on transforming our structure to achieve the high capital efficiency that the investment management business essentially pursues, and, at the same time, support customers' medium-tolong-term asset formation, and contribute to the revitalization of domestic financial assets.

In order to achieve this goal, we will strengthen our capacity for conducting asset management and providing solutions, increase the added value of our asset management functions, and provide customers with an experience exceeding their expectations in a unified group manner. At the same time, we will pursue efficiency and progressiveness, and enhance the basis for the

84

medium-to-long-term business growth through innovation and business

process reforms.

(Global Products Unit)

The Global Products Unit is in charge of providing solution services in the areas of investment banking and transaction banking to customers in a wide range of segments, including individual customers, corporate clients and investors. We aim to respond to customer needs that are becoming sophisticated and diverse by drawing on our high level of expertise in each area, including M&A, real estate, project finance, domestic and foreign payments, asset management and stock transfer agency.

Initiatives in FY2019 (developments and results of FY2019)

The Global Products Unit provided comprehensive services by exerting strong cooperation among our group companies and high level of expertise to respond to a wide range of client needs.

In addition, we provided financing and investment opportunities to investors based on the SDGs perspectives, expanded business in new fields in light of the market environment, and endeavored to bolster our capacity to provide solutions to contribute to solutions for issues that are faced by clients and society.

Key strategies (issues to be addressed in the future)

As uncertainty increases in the global economy, we will capture the changes in the environment in a timely manner to provide the best support in order for our clients to create added value and increase corporate value. Furthermore, according to the growth strategies and management strategies of our corporate clients, including arrangement of business inheritance and restructuring and revision of balance sheets, we will provide optimal solutions on a group-wide basis.

We will closely collaborate with offices in Japan and around the world to respond to global needs, especially for cash management, settlements and other transaction banking services, as well as services in the area of project finance. In addition, we are working to strategically develop a larger pool of specialists in each area to further increase our expertise.

(Research & Consulting Unit)

The Research & Consulting Unit offers a wide variety of solutions as the unit in charge of research functions that provides deep analysis, spanning from industrial to macroeconomic analysis and consulting functions that cover many areas, including business strategy.

Initiatives in FY2019 (developments and results of FY2019)

The Research & Consulting Unit provides support for contributing to our customers' business transformation and to provide recommendations and other opinions for developing solutions regarding social issues as a key source of value creation by combining the research and consulting functions within the unit and by further strengthening collaboration with each in-house company.

Key strategies (issues to be addressed in the future)

In addition to the megatrends of digitalization, globalization and an aging society with low birthrate, uncertainties with respect to the spread of COVID- 19 are greatly changing economic and social environments. By taking initiatives such as sophistication of research and expansion of consultation, we will further contribute to creating new value for our customers and society by utilizing our expertise, including industry expertise that can better respond to structural shifts occurring in the economy and society, and by becoming the starting point of value chains of our value creation.

  1. Changes in financial conditions and results of operations (consolidated basis andnon-consolidated basis)
    a. Changes in financial conditions and results of operations (consolidated basis)

(JPY billion)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

(For the

(For the

(For the

(For the

fiscal year

fiscal year

fiscal year

fiscal year

ended March

ended March

ended March

ended March

31, 2017)

31, 2018)

31, 2019)

31, 2020)

Ordinary Income

3,292.9

3,561.1

3,925.6

3,986.7

Ordinary Profits

737.5

782.4

614.1

637.8

Profit Attributable to

603.5

576.5

96.5

448.5

Owners of Parent

Comprehensive Income

558.1

765.5

(110.5)

7.6

Total Net Assets

9,273.3

9,821.2

9,194.0

8,663.8

Total Assets

200,508.6

205,028.3

200,792.2

214,659.0

Note: Fractions are rounded down.

b. Changes in financial conditions and results of operations (non-consolidated basis)

(JPY billion)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

(For the

(For the

(For the

(For the

fiscal year

fiscal year

fiscal year

fiscal year

ended March

ended March

ended March

ended March

31, 2017)

31, 2018)

31, 2019)

31, 2020)

Operating Income

378.0

305.0

331.3

75.4

Cash Dividends

328.1

256.0

291.1

36.6

Received

Cash Dividends

Received from

300.5

227.0

267.7

23.8

Majority-owned

Banking Subsidiaries

Cash Dividends

Received from Other

27.6

28.9

23.3

12.8

Subsidiaries and

Affiliates

Net Income

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

326,676

257,192

354,576

34,056

Net Income per Share of

(JPY)

(JPY)

(JPY)

(JPY)

Common Stock

12.91

10.13

13.97

1.34

Total Assets

9,269.3

10,584.8

11,637.1

12,823.7

Investments in

Majority-owned

5,454.4

5,454.4

5,454.4

5,454.4

Banking Subsidiaries

Investments in Other

Subsidiaries and

620.1

620.1

620.1

624.7

Affiliates

Notes:

  1. Fractions are rounded down.
  2. Net Income per Share of Common Stock was computed based upon the following formula:

Net Income per

Net income recognized in the statement of income

Share of

=

Average number of

Common Stock

Average number of shares of

- shares of treasury

common stock issued

common stock

  1. Capital investment (consolidated basis)a. Total amount of capital investment

(JPY million)

Mizuho Bank,

Mizuho Trust &

Mizuho Securities

Other

Ltd.

Banking Co., Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

(consolidated)

(consolidated)

(consolidated)

Total amount of

capital

169,277

67,992

4,233

59,157

investment

Notes:

  1. Fractions are rounded down.
  2. The total amount of capital investment by Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is included in "Other" above.

b. New establishment of important facilities

(JPY million)

Company

Details

Amount

Name

Mizuho Bank,

Acquisition of land (the trust beneficiary rights

Ltd.

thereon), and others, under the Marunouchi 1-3

145,121

Project (tentative name)

Mizuho Trust &

Acquisition of land (the trust beneficiary rights

Banking Co.,

thereon), and others, under the Marunouchi 1-3

67,276

Ltd.

Project (tentative name)

Mizuho

Preparation of an office in a newly leased

14,011

Americas LLC

building as a result of relocation of its NY office

Note:

Fractions are rounded down.

(4) Principal subsidiaries

Percentage

Amount of

dividend

Date of

Capital

of voting

paid to

rights held

Company name

Location

Main business

establishm

(JPY

by Mizuho

Mizuho

Financial

ent

million)

Financial

Group

Group

(JPY

(%)

million)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Chiyoda-ku,

Banking

May 7,

1,404,065

100.00

0

Tokyo

1923

Mizuho Trust &

Chuo-ku,

Trust banking,

May 9,

247,369

100.00

23,823

Banking Co., Ltd.

Tokyo

banking

1925

Mizuho Securities

Chiyoda-ku,

Securities

July 16,

125,167

95.80

4,343

Co., Ltd.

Tokyo

1917

Mizuho Research

Chiyoda-ku,

Think tank

December

900

100.00

361

Institute Ltd.

Tokyo

consulting

2, 1967

Mizuho Information

Chiyoda-ku,

Information

May 11,

1,627

100.00

249

& Research

Tokyo

technology

1970

Institute, Inc.

Asset

Chiyoda-ku,

Investment

July 1,

2,000

51.00

7,896

Management One

Tokyo

management

1985

Co., Ltd.

Mizuho Private

Chiyoda-ku,

Consulting

October 3,

500

100.00

N/A

Wealth

Tokyo

2005

Management Co.,

Ltd.

Mizuho Americas

New York,

Holding

June 20,

415,825

100.00

N/A

LLC

NY, USA

company

2016

(USD

(100.00)

3,820

million)

JTC Holdings, Ltd.

Chuo-ku,

Holding

October 1,

500

27.00

N/A

Tokyo

company

2018

Orient Corporation

Chiyoda-ku,

Consumer

March 15,

150,051

48.99

N/A

Tokyo

finance

1951

(48.99)

services

Japan Trustee

Chuo-ku,

Trust banking,

June 20,

51,000

100.00

N/A

Services Bank,

Tokyo

banking

2000

(100.00)

Ltd.

Trust & Custody

Chuo-ku,

Trust banking,

January

50,000

100.00

N/A

Services Bank,

Tokyo

banking

22, 2001

(100.00)

Ltd.

Mizuho Leasing

Minato-ku,

General

December

26,088

23.53

N/A

Company, Limited

Tokyo

leasing

1, 1969

(23.53)

Mizuho Credit

Chiyoda-ku,

Credit

November

13,281

100.00

N/A

Guarantee Co.,

Tokyo

guarantee

29, 1974

(100.00)

Ltd.

J.Score Co., Ltd.

Minato-ku,

Lending

October 7,

7,500

50.00

N/A

Tokyo

2016

(50.00)

Percentage

Amount of

dividend

Date of

Capital

of voting

paid to

rights held

Company name

Location

Main business

establishm

(JPY

by Mizuho

Mizuho

Financial

ent

million)

Financial

Group

Group

(JPY

(%)

million)

LINE Credit

Shinagawa-

Lending

May 1, 2018

2,500

49.00

N/A

Corporation

ku, Tokyo

(49.00)

Defined

Chuo-ku,

Defined

September

2,000

60.00

N/A

Contribution Plan

Tokyo

contribution

11, 2000

(60.00)

Services Co., Ltd.

pension-

related

business

Mizuho Realty Co.,

Chuo-ku,

Real estate

July 15,

1,500

100.00

N/A

Ltd.

Tokyo

agency

1986

(100.00)

business

Mizuho Factors,

Chiyoda-ku,

Factoring

April 1,

1,000

100.00

N/A

Limited

Tokyo

1977

(100.00)

LINE Bank

Shinagawa-

Research and

May 27,

1,000

49.00

N/A

Preparatory

ku, Tokyo

preparations

2019

(49.00)

Company

pertaining to

the acquisition

of a banking

business

license and

establishing a

new banking

business

Mizuho Capital

Chiyoda-ku,

Venture capital

July 27,

902

49.99

N/A

Co., Ltd.

Tokyo

1983

(49.99)

UC Card Co., Ltd.

Chiyoda-ku,

Credit cards

October 1,

500

100.00

N/A

Tokyo

2005

(100.00)

Mizuho-DL

Chiyoda-ku,

Investigation,

April 1,

200

60.00

N/A

Financial

Tokyo

research and

1998

(60.00)

Technology Co.,

development of

Ltd.

financial

technology

Mizuho Realty One

Chuo-ku,

Holding

October

100

100.00

N/A

Co., Ltd.

Tokyo

company

28, 2015

(100.00)

Mizuho Trust

Chofu-shi,

Subcontracted

December

100

50.00

N/A

Systems

Tokyo

calculation

4, 1972

(50.00)

Company, Limited

services,

software

development

Mizuho Business

Shibuya-ku,

Subcontracted

June 29,

90

100.00

N/A

Service Co., Ltd.

Tokyo

operations

2001

(100.00)

91

Percentage

Amount of

dividend

Date of

Capital

of voting

paid to

rights held

Company name

Location

Main business

establishm

(JPY

by Mizuho

Mizuho

Financial

ent

million)

Financial

Group

Group

(JPY

(%)

million)

Joint Stock

Hanoi,

Banking

April 1,

170,608

15.00

N/A

Commercial Bank

Vietnam

1963

(VND

(15.00)

for Foreign Trade

37,088,774

of Vietnam

million)

Mizuho Bank

Shanghai,

Banking

June 1,

145,350

100.00

N/A

(China), Ltd.

China

2007

(CNY

(100.00)

9,500

million)

Mizuho

London, UK

Securities,

March 14,

94,737

100.00

N/A

International plc

banking

1975

(GBP

(100.00)

709

million)

Mizuho Securities

Hong Kong,

Securities

April 30,

50,801

100.00

N/A

Asia Limited

China

1999

(HKD

(100.00)

3,620

million)

Mizuho Securities

New York,

Securities

August 16,

46,716

100.00

N/A

USA LLC

NY, USA

1976

(USD 429

(100.00)

million)

Mizuho Capital

New York,

Derivatives

January

30,309

100.00

N/A

Markets LLC

NY, USA

27, 1989

(USD

(100.00)

278

million)

Mizuho Bank

Amsterdam,

Banking,

March 1,

22,948

100.00

N/A

Europe N.V.

The

securities

1974

(EUR 191

(100.00)

Netherlands

million)

P.T. Bank Mizuho

Jakarta,

Banking

July 8,

21,906

98.99

N/A

Indonesia

Indonesia

1989

(IDR

(98.99)

3,269,574

million)

Banco Mizuho do

Sao Paulo,

Banking

January

13,174

100.00

N/A

Brasil S.A.

SP, Brazil

11, 1911

(BRL 628

(100.00)

million)

Mizuho Trust &

Munsbach,

Trust banking,

March 21,

11,427

100.00

N/A

Banking

Luxembourg

banking

1989

(USD 105

(100.00)

(Luxembourg) S.A.

million)

Mizuho Bank

New York,

Banking,

November

10,716

100.00

N/A

(USA)

NY, USA

trust banking

29, 1974

(USD 98

(100.00)

million)

Mizuho Securities

Frankfurt,

Securities

June 10,

4,187

100.00

N/A

Europe

Germany

2018

(EUR 35

(100.00)

GmbH

million)

92

Notes:

  1. Amounts less than JPY one million (and units shown for other currencies) are rounded down.
  2. The JPY equivalent of capital is calculated using the foreign exchange rate as of the account closing date.
  3. The "Percentage of voting rights held by Mizuho Financial Group" is rounded down to the nearest second decimal place.
  4. Figures in parentheses ( ) in the "Percentage of voting rights held by Mizuho Financial Group" column are those of voting rights held indirectly.
  5. LINE Bank Preparatory Company, LINE Credit Corporation and Mizuho Business Service Co., Ltd. are newly included in "Principal subsidiaries."
  6. IBJ Leasing Company, Limited changed its trade name to "Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited" as of October 1, 2019. The date of establishment of Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited is stated as the date of its establishment as a leasing company.
  7. JTC Holdings, Ltd., Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. and Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. plan to merge as of July 27, 2020, and to change the trade name of the merged entity to "Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd."

93

Outline of material business alliances

Pursuant to an agreement between Mizuho Financial Group and LINE Corporation to establish a joint venture through their respective subsidiaries, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and LINE Financial Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. has established LINE Bank Preparatory Company as a joint venture with LINE Financial Corporation in preparation for launching a smartphone bank.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. has made a capital contribution to LINE Credit Corporation pursuant to an agreement between Mizuho Financial Group and LINE Corporation to execute new share issues by LINE Credit Corporation through third-party allotment to their respective group companies, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Orient Corporation, and LINE Financial Corporation, with LINE Credit Corporation's aim of establishing an innovative own scoring platform that has never existed and providing highly useful loan services.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Credit Saison Co., Ltd., UC Card Co., Ltd. and Qubitous Co., Ltd. executed various related agreements, including an agreement to dissolve the Comprehensive Strategic Business Alliance Agreement, based on the previously executed basic agreement regarding the termination of the Comprehensive Strategic Business Alliance Agreement between Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Credit Saison Co., Ltd.

(5) Major borrowings

Number of shares of Mizuho

Balance of

Financial Group and percentage

Creditors

of voting rights held by creditors

borrowings

Number of

Percentage of

shares held

voting rights

(JPY million)

(shares)

(%)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

860,000

N/A

N/A

Total

860,000

N/A

N/A

94

2. Matters regarding directors and executive officers

(1) Directors and executive officers

Shown below are directors and executive officers as defined in the Companies Act as of March 31, 2020:

Directors

Name

Title and assignment

Major concurrent

Other

office

Tatsufumi Sakai

Member of the

Member of the Board

Board of Directors

of Directors of

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Member of the Board

of Directors of

Mizuho Trust &

Banking Co., Ltd.

Member of the Board

of Directors of

Mizuho Securities

Co., Ltd.

Satoshi Ishii

Member of the

Deputy President &

Board of Directors

Executive Officer

of Mizuho Bank,

Ltd.

Makoto Umemiya

Member of the

Managing Executive

Board of Directors

Officer of Mizuho

Bank, Ltd.

Motonori

Member of the

Managing Executive

Wakabayashi

Board of Directors

Officer of Mizuho

Bank, Ltd.

Managing Executive

Officer of Mizuho

Trust & Banking

Co., Ltd.

President & CEO of

Mizuho Research

Institute Ltd.

Hiroaki Ehara

Member of the

Managing Executive

Board of Directors

Officer of Mizuho

Bank, Ltd.

Managing Executive

Officer of Mizuho

Trust & Banking

Co., Ltd.

95

Name

Title and assignment

Major concurrent

Other

office

Yasuhiro Sato

Member of the

Board of Directors,

Chairman (Kaicho)

Hisaaki Hirama

Member of the

He has

Board of Directors

considerable

Member of the

expert

Audit Committee

knowledge

Chairman of the

concerning

Risk Committee

finance and

accounting.

Masahiro Kosugi

Member of the

He has

Board of Directors

considerable

Member of the

expert

Audit Committee

knowledge

concerning

finance and

accounting.

Tetsuo Seki

Member of the

He has

Board of Directors

considerable

(outside director)

expert

Member of the

knowledge

Nominating

concerning

Committee

finance and

Member of the

accounting.

Compensation

Committee

Chairman of the

Audit Committee

Tatsuo Kainaka

Member of the

Attorney-at-law at

Board of Directors

Takusyou Sogo

(outside director)

Law Office

Chairman of the

President of the Life

Nominating

Insurance

Committee

Policyholders

Member of the

Protection

Compensation

Corporation of

Committee

Japan

Member of the

Corporate Auditor

Audit Committee

(External) of

Oriental Land Co.,

Ltd.

96

Name

Title and assignment

Major concurrent

Other

office

Hirotake Abe

Member of the

Certified Public

He has

Board of Directors

Accountant

considerable

(outside director)

Hirotake Abe Office

expert

Member of the

knowledge

Compensation

concerning

Committee

finance and

Member of the

accounting.

Audit Committee

Masami Yamamoto

Member of the

Director, Senior

Board of Directors

Advisor of Fujitsu

(outside director)

Limited

Member of the

Outside Director of

Nominating

JFE Holdings, Inc.

Committee

Chairman of the

Compensation

Committee

Hiroko Ota

Member of the

Professor of National

Board of Directors

Graduate Institute

(outside director)

for Policy Studies

Chairman of the

Outside Director of

Board of Directors

JXTG Holdings, Inc.

Member of the

Outside Director of

Nominating

Panasonic

Committee

Corporation

Izumi Kobayashi

Member of the

Outside Director of

Board of Directors

ANA Holdings, Inc.

(outside director)

Outside Director of

Member of the

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Nominating

Committee

Member of the

Risk Committee

Notes:

  1. Chairman (Kaicho) Sato engages in our external activities, but does not chair the Board meetings. The Board meetings are chaired by the independent director chair Ota.
  2. Messrs. Hisaaki Hirama and Masahiro Kosugi, who served as General Managers of Accounting Department of Mizuho Financial Group and Mizuho Bank, Ltd, and members of the Audit Committee of Mizuho Financial Group; Mr. Tetsuo Seki, who served as CFO of Nippon Steel Corporation and a member of the Audit Committee of Mizuho Financial Group; and Mr. Hirotake Abe, who served as a certified public accountant and a member of the Audit Committee of Mizuho Financial Group have considerable expert knowledge concerning finance and accounting gained through their experiences and careers.

97

  1. Since, as a financial institution, it is essential for us to ensure the effectiveness of the activities of the Audit Committee, it is necessary for the Audit Committee to gather information through internal directors who are familiar with financial businesses and regulations, share information among the Audit Committee, and have sufficient coordination with internal control departments, and for these reasons, we appointed twonon-executive directors who are internal directors, Messrs. Hisaaki Hirama and Masahiro Kosugi, as full-time members of the Audit Committee.
  2. Mr. Tetsuo Seki retired as a member of Audit & Supervisory Board of Sapporo Holdings Limited on March 27, 2020.
  3. Ms. Izumi Kobayashi retired as a member of the Board of Governors of Japan Broadcasting Corporation on June 19, 2019.
  4. Messrs. Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka and Masami Yamamoto, and Mses. Hiroko Ota and Izumi Kobayashi, who are the outside directors, satisfy the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group and are "independent directors" as defined by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

98

Directors who resigned or retired in the fiscal year 2019

Name

Title and assignment

Other

Takanori

Member of the Board of

Resigned as of April 1, 2019

Nishiyama

Directors

Yasuyuki

Member of the Board of

Resigned as of April 1, 2019

Shibata

Directors

Hisashi

Member of the Board of

Retired as of June 21, 2019

Kikuchi

Directors

Ryusuke

Member of the Board of

Retired as of June 21, 2019

Aya

Directors

Member of the Audit

Committee

Chairman of the Risk

Committee

Nobukatsu

Member of the Board of

Retired as of June 21, 2019

Funaki

Directors

Member of the Audit

Committee

Takashi

Member of the Board of

Retired as of June 21, 2019

Kawamura

Directors (outside director)

Chairman of the Nominating

Committee

Member of the

Compensation Committee

Note: The titles and assignments are as of the date of their resignation or retirement.

Executive officers as defined in the Companies Act

Name

Title and assignment

Major concurrent office

Tatsufumi

President & Group CEO

Member of the Board of

Sakai*

(Representative Executive

Directors of Mizuho Bank,

Officer)

Ltd.

Member of the Board of

Directors of Mizuho Trust &

Banking Co., Ltd.

Member of the Board of

Directors of Mizuho

Securities Co., Ltd.

99

Name

Title and assignment

Major concurrent office

Junichi Kato

Senior Managing Executive

Member of the Board of

Officer (Representative

Directors of Mizuho

Executive Officer)

Securities Co., Ltd.

Head of Global Markets

Company

Akira

Senior Managing Executive

Deputy President & Executive

Nakamura

Officer

Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Head of Corporate &

Member of the Board of

Institutional Company

Directors of Mizuho Trust &

Banking Co., Ltd.

Member of the Board of

Directors of Mizuho

Securities Co., Ltd.

Seiji Imai

Senior Managing Executive

Deputy President & Executive

Officer

Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Head of Global Corporate

Company

Masahiro

Senior Managing Executive

Member of the Board of

Otsuka

Officer

Directors of Mizuho Trust &

Head of Retail & Business

Banking Co., Ltd.

Banking Company

Member of the Board of

Directors of Mizuho

Securities Co., Ltd.

Satoshi Ishii*

Senior Managing Executive

Deputy President & Executive

Officer

Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Chief Digital Innovation

Officer / Head of IT &

Systems Group / Head of

Operations Group (CDIO,

Group CIO and Group

COO)

Makoto

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer of

Umemiya*

Head of Financial Control &

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Accounting Group (Group

CFO)

Shuji Kojima

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer of

Head of Compliance Group

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(Group CCO)

Managing Executive Officer of

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.,

Ltd.

100

Name

Title and assignment

Major concurrent office

Motonori

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer of

Wakabayashi*

Head of Research &

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Consulting Unit

Managing Executive Officer of

Head of Risk Management

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.,

Group (Group CRO)

Ltd.

President & CEO of Mizuho

Research Institute Ltd.

Goji Fujishiro

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer of

Head of Asset Management

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Company

Head of Global Products Unit

Hisashi

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer of

Kikuchi

Head of Strategic Planning

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Group (Group CSO)

Hiroaki

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer of

Ehara*

Head of Human Resources

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Group (Group CHRO)

Managing Executive Officer of

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.,

Ltd.

Note: Executive officers marked with asterisks (*) are executive officers concurrently serving as directors.

Executive officers who resigned in the fiscal year 2019

Name

Title and assignment

Other

Toshitsugu

Deputy President & Executive

Resigned as of April 1, 2019

Okabe

Officer (Representative

Executive Officer)

Head of Retail & Business

Banking Company

Daisaku Abe

Deputy President & Executive

Resigned as of April 1, 2019

Officer

Head of IT & Systems Group

/ Head of Operations Group

(Group CIO and Group COO)

Katsunobu

Senior Managing Executive

Resigned as of April 1, 2019

Motohashi

Officer

Head of Asset Management

Company

101

Name

Title and assignment

Other

Tsutomu

Managing Executive Officer

Resigned as of April 1, 2019

Nomura

Head of Internal Audit Group

(Group CA)

Takanori

Managing Executive Officer

Resigned as of April 1, 2019

Nishiyama

Head of Compliance Group

(Group CCO)

Yasuyuki

Managing Executive Officer

Resigned as of April 1, 2019

Shibata

Head of Risk Management

Group (Group CRO)

Note: The titles and assignments are as of the date of their resignation.

102

Reference:

Shown below are the executive officers as defined in the Companies Act as of April 1, 2020:

Executive officers as defined in the Companies Act

Name

Title and assignment

Tatsufumi Sakai

President & Group CEO (Representative Executive

Officer)

Reason for appointment as an executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in corporate planning, investment banking business, international business, and other matters as a member of the group since 1984. Moreover, he has abundant management experience as the Group CEO of Mizuho Financial Group and the President & CEO of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the head of business execution and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

Name

Title and assignment

Seiji Imai

Senior Managing Executive Officer (Representative

Executive Officer)

Head of Corporate & Institutional Company

Head of Global Products Unit

Reason for appointment as an executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in international business, investment banking business, business promotion, and other matters as a member of the group since 1986.

Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Corporate & Institutional Company and the Head of Global Products Unit and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

103

Name

Title and assignment

Satoshi Ishii

Senior Managing Executive Officer (Representative

Executive Officer)

Chief Digital Innovation Officer / Head of IT & Systems

Group / Head of Operations Group (CDIO, Group CIO

and Group COO)

Reason for appointment as an executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in digital innovation business, IT & systems planning, operations planning, human resource management, international business, business promotion, and other matters as a member of the group since 1986.

Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Chief Digital Innovation Officer, the Head of IT & Systems Group and Head of Operations Group and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision- making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

Name

Title and assignment

Masahiro Otsuka

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Head of Retail & Business Banking Company

Reason for appointment as an executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in retail business, consulting business, and other matters as a member of the group since 1986.

Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Retail & Business Banking Company and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

Name

Title and assignment

Naofumi Fuke

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Co-Head of Retail & Business Banking Company

Reason for appointment as an executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in retail business, securities business, and other matters as a member of the group since 2016.

Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Co-Head of Retail & Business Banking Company (face-to-face personal business strategy) and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

104

Name

Title and assignment

Hiroshi Nagamine

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (appointed as

Head of Global Corporate Company and Deputy Head

of Global Products Unit as of May 7)

Reason for appointment as an executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in international business, corporate planning, business promotion, and other matters as a member of the group since 1988.

Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa or Head of Global Corporate Company and Deputy Head of Global Products Unit and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

Name

Title and assignment

Motonori

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Wakabayashi

Head of Risk Management Group (Group CRO)

Reason for appointment as an executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in risk management, research and consulting business, business promotion, corporate credit supervision, and other matters as a member of the group since 1987.

Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Risk Management Group and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

Name

Title and assignment

Makoto Umemiya

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group (Group

CFO)

Reason for appointment as an executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in financial planning, portfolio management, business promotion, and other matters as a member of the group since 1987.

Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

105

Name

Title and assignment

Hisashi Kikuchi

Managing Executive Officer

Head of Internal Audit Group (Group CA)

Reason for appointment as executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in corporate planning, human resource management, business promotion, and other matters as a member of the group since 1988.

Mizuho Financial Group has appointed him as executive officer based on the role to be delegated to him as the Head of Internal Audit Group and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

Name

Title and assignment

Hiroaki Ehara

Managing Executive Officer

Head of Human Resources Group (Group CHRO)

Reason for appointment as executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in human resource management, operations planning, business promotion, internal audits, and other matters as a member of the group since 1987.

Mizuho Financial Group has appointed him as executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Human Resources Group and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

Name

Title and assignment

Masatoshi

Managing Executive Officer

Yoshihara

Co-Head of Global Markets Company

Reason for appointment as executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in markets business, international business, and other matters as a member of the group since 1985.

Mizuho Financial Group has appointed him as executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Co-Head of Global Markets Company (banking strategy) and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

106

Name

Title and assignment

Yasuhiro Shibata

Managing Executive Officer

Co-Head of Global Markets Company

Reason for appointment as executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in markets business, international business, and other matters as a member of the group since 1986.

Mizuho Financial Group has appointed him as executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Co-Head of Global Markets Company (sales and trading strategy) and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

Name

Title and assignment

Masamichi

Managing Executive Officer

Ishikawa

Head of Asset Management Company / In charge of

Specific Business of Strategic Planning Group

Reason for appointment as executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in asset management business, markets business, and other matters as a member of the group since 1987.

Mizuho Financial Group has appointed him as executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Asset Management Company and an officer in charge of Specific Business of Strategic Planning Group and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

Name

Title and assignment

Yasuhiko

Managing Executive Officer

Ushikubo

Head of Research & Consulting Unit

Reason for appointment as executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in macroeconomic research, industry research, business promotion, and other matters as a member of the group since 1989.

Mizuho Financial Group has appointed him as executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Research & Consulting Unit and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

107

Name

Title and assignment

Naoshi Inomata

Managing Executive Officer

Head of Strategic Planning Group (Group CSO) / In

charge of Specially Assigned Matters

Reason for appointment as an executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in corporate planning, international business, investment banking business, and other matters as a member of the group since 1990.

Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Strategic Planning Group and an officer in charge of Specially Assigned Matters and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

Name

Title and assignment

Masaomi Takada

Managing Executive Officer

Head of Compliance Group (Group CCO)

Reason for appointment as an executive officer:

He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in corporate planning, international business, business promotion, and other matters as a member of the group since 1989.

Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Compliance Group and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution.

108

2. Aggregate compensation for directors and executive officers

Basic policy

Executive compensation shall be provided as compensation for the responsibilities assigned to and the performance of each individual director and executive officer (the "Officers"), and function as an incentive for each of the Officers to exercise their designated function to the fullest in our effort to realize management that contributes to value creation for various stakeholders and improve corporate value through continuous and stable corporate growth, based on our basic management policies under our Corporate Philosophy.

In addition, executive compensation shall be based on the functions and responsibilities assigned to each of the Officers and set in consideration of the business performance of Mizuho Financial Group in the medium- to long-term and, furthermore, taking into consideration examples of other corporations including those in the same industry, as well as economic and social conditions, and shall be in compliance with regulations and guidelines regarding executive competition of officers inside and outside the organization.

Compensation determination process

The Compensation Committee shall determine the executive compensation system including the compensation system taking into account the basic policy. In addition, in order to ensure fairness and objectivity concerning the compensation for each of the Officers, the Compensation Committee shall determine the compensation for each individual director and executive officer of Mizuho Financial Group as defined in the Companies Act and approve the compensation of each individual director of Mizuho Bank, Mizuho Trust & Banking and Mizuho Securities (the "Three Core Companies") .

109

Visual breakdown of the compensation determination process

Mizuho Financial Group

Compensation Committee

The Chairman of the Compensation Committee shall be an outside director

The members of the Compensation Committees are all outside directors (as of March 2020)

Determination of compensation

Directors and executive officers as defined in the Companies Act

President & CEO

Directors

Executive officers as

Approval of

defined in the

compensation

Companies Act

Determination of

compensation

Executive officers

Approval ofas defined in ourSpecialist officerscompensation

internal regulations

Directors

Executive officers

Specialist officers

Three Core Companies

110

Compensation system

Compensation for Officers shall, in principle, consist of Base Salary, Performance Payments and Stock Compensation.

Compensation system for Officers responsible for business execution

Basic Salaries

Fixed compensation

Stock

Compensation I*

Stock

Compensation II*

Variable compensation

Performance

Payment*

Base Salaries shall factor in the function and responsibility of each Officer, in addition to the standard amount for each position, and payment will be made monthly in cash.

Payment will be made at the time of retirement of each Officer, in the form of shares of common stock of Mizuho Financial Group in accordance with each position.

Deferred payments over three years will be made in the form of shares of common stock of Mizuho Financial Group in accordance with the status of achievement of the 5-Year Business Plan, in addition to the standard amount for each position.

The payment shall reflect the results of each of the organizations (in-house companies and units) that each Officer is in charge of, and the performance of each Officer in addition to the standard amount for each position.

A certain amount of deferred payment over three years will be made.

Cash 50.067.5%

15.0

Stock 32.5%

17.5

17.5

111

  • A system is adopted which enables a decrease or forfeiture of the deferred amount by resolution of the Compensation Committee depending on the performance of the group or the individual.
  • With respect to Variable compensation, Stock Compensation II fluctuates, in principle, within the range of 0% to 130%, and Performance Payment fluctuates, in principle, within the range of 0% to 170%.
  • Compensation for professionals

Payment of compensation may be designed individually taking into consideration local compensation practices and the responsibilities, business characteristics, and market value, etc., of each respective officer.

  • Compensation system forNon-executive officers responsible for management supervision

From the perspective of ensuring the effectiveness of the supervisory function, compensation for Non-executive officers responsible for management supervision shall be in the form of fixed compensation consisting of Base Salary and Stock Compensation and such composition shall, in principle, be 85% and 15%, respectively.

112

Amounts of compensation

Aggregate amounts of compensation paid to directors and executive officers as defined in the Companies Act

Shown below are the compensation for fiscal year 2018 and for fiscal year 2019 of the directors and executive officers as defined in the Companies Act. The compensation for fiscal year 2018 below shows the amounts that are paid or expected to be paid as the compensation for fiscal year 2018 and that have been determined during fiscal year 2019.

(JPY million)

Aggregate amounts of compensation by type

For fiscal year 2019

For fiscal year 2018

Number

Stock Compensation I

Performance

Stock Compensation

Aggregate

II

Base Salary

(paid at the time of

Other

Classification

of

Payments

(paid during the term

2

compensation3

retirement)

persons

in office)

Number of

Number of

Number of

Number

Number

Amount

Amount

Amount

of

Amount

of

Amount

persons

Persons

persons

persons

persons

Directors

12

302

12

263

9

38

12

0

Executive

officers as

16

341

12

237

12

62

12

0

11

19

11

20

defined in the

Companies Act

Total

28

643

24

501

21

101

24

1

11

19

11

20

Notes:

  1. Fractions are rounded down.
  2. With respect to the number of persons, the directors and executive officers as defined in the Companies Act who were actually paid or expected to be paid for fiscal year 2018 and for fiscal year 2019 are stated.
  3. With respect to the amounts, the aggregate amounts for fiscal year 2018 and for fiscal year 2019 are stated.
  4. The aggregate compensation paid to directors who concurrently serve as executive officers as defined in the Companies Act is included in the above table as those of "Executive officers as defined in the Companies Act."
  5. In the chart above three executive officers, who resigned as of June 21, 2019, is included in the number of executive officers in the "Base Salary" and "Other" columns. The four executive officers who retired as of April 1, 2019 are included in the number of executive officers in the column of Performance Payments and Stock Compensation II.
  6. With respect to Stock Compensation I for the directors and executive officers, the amounts given are obtained by multiplying the stock ownership points granted by the Compensation Committee of Mizuho Financial Group in July 2019 based on each position, as the stock ownership points granted for fiscal year 2019 (one (1) point translates into one (1) share of common stock of Mizuho Financial Group), by the book value of Mizuho Financial Group stock (158.2734 per share). Stock Compensation I is not linked to the performance of the group and shall be paid at the time of retirement.
  7. With respect to the Performance Payments for the executive officers as defined in the Companies Act, the amounts decided by the Compensation Committee of Mizuho Financial Group in July 2019 as the Performance Payments for fiscal year 2018 are stated.
  8. With respect to the Stock Compensation II for the executive officers as defined in the Company Act, the amounts given are obtained by multiplying the stock ownership points granted by the Compensation Committee of Mizuho Financial Group in July 2019, based on position and performance as the stock ownership points granted for fiscal year 2018 by the book value of Mizuho Financial Group stock (158.2734 per share). Stock Compensation for fiscal year 2018 is expected to be paid as deferred payments over three years from fiscal year 2020.

113

  1. Because the amount of Performance Payments and Stock Compensation II to be paid with respect to fiscal year 2019 has not yet been determined at present, the aggregate compensation above does not include the amount of Performance Payments and Stock Compensation; however, the necessary reserve is recorded for accounting purposes.
  2. The condolence money premiums and other premiums subsidies concerning fiscal year 2019 are included in the above table as "Other" which are based on the decision by the Compensation Committee.

114

(3) Liability Limitation Agreement

Name

Summary of Liability Limitation Agreement

Tetsuo Seki

Agreement pursuant to the provisions provided for in

Tatsuo Kainaka

Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, which

Hirotake Abe

limits the liability provided for in Article 423, Paragraph 1

of the Companies Act to the greater of either (i) JPY 20

Masami

Yamamoto

million or (ii) the amount prescribed by laws and

Hiroko Ota

regulations, provided that the outside director is bona fide

and without gross negligence in performing their duty.

Izumi Kobayashi

(4) Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors and Committees

(As of March 31, 2020)

Name

Board of

Nominating

Compensation

Audit

Risk

Directors

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Tatsufumi

10/10

meetings

Sakai

(100%)

Satoshi

8/8

meetings

Ishii

(100%)

Makoto

10/10

meetings

Umemiya

(100%)

Motonori

8/8

Wakabaya

meetings

shi

(100%)

Hiroaki

8/8

meetings

Ehara

(100%)

Yasuhiro

10/10

meetings

Sato

(100%)

Hisaaki

Chairman of

8/8

12/12

7/7

the Risk

meetings

meetings

meetings

Hirama

Committee

(100%)

(100%)

(100%)

Masahiro

8/8

12/12

meetings

meetings

Kosugi

(100%)

(100%)

Chairman of

10/10

10/10

3/3 meetings

16/16

Tetsuo Seki

the Audit

meetings

meetings

meetings

(100%)

Committee

(100%)

(100%)

(100%)

Chairman of

10/10

10/10

3/3 meetings

16/16

Tatsuo

the

meetings

meetings

meetings

Kainaka

Nominating

(100%)

(100%)

(100%)

(100%)

Committee

Hirotake

10/10

3/3 meetings

16/16

meetings

meetings

Abe

(100%)

(100%)

(100%)

115

Name

Board of

Nominating

Compensation

Audit

Risk

Directors

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Chairman of

8/8

9/9

3/3 meetings

Masami

the

meetings

meetings

Yamamoto

Compensation

(100%)

(100%)

(100%)

Committee

Chairman of

10/10

10/10

Hiroko Ota

the Board of

meetings

meetings

Directors

(100%)

(100%)

Izumi

10/10

10/10

8/8

meetings

meetings

meetings

Kobayashi

(100%)

(100%)

(100%)

Note:

  1. With respect to Messrs. Satoshi Ishii, Hiroaki Ehara, Hisaaki Hirama, Masahiro Kosugi and Masami Yamamoto, the stated attendance at the meetings of the Board of Directors is for those that were held during fiscal year 2019, after their appointment as directors of Mizuho Financial Group in June 2019.
  2. With respect to Mr. Masami Yamamoto, the stated attendance at the meetings of the Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee is for those that were held during fiscal year 2019, after his appointment as a member of the Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee.
  3. With respect to Mr. Hisaaki Hirama, the stated attendance at the meetings of the Audit Committee and Risk Committee is for those that were held during fiscal year 2019, after his appointment as a member of the Audit Committee and Risk Committee.
  4. With respect to Mr. Masahiro Kosugi, the stated attendance at the meetings of the Audit Committee is for those that were held during fiscal year 2019, after his appointment as a member of the Audit Committee.

116

3. Matters regarding outside directors

(1) Concurrent offices and other details of outside directors

Details of major concurrent offices of outside directors are as described in the above "2. Matters regarding directors and executive officers, 1 Directors and executive officers." Mizuho Financial Group has no relationships required to be stated with the organizations at which the outside directors hold major concurrent offices.

(2) Major activities of outside directors

The attendance of outside directors at meetings of the Board of Directors and relevant committees during fiscal year 2019 is as described in the above "2. Matters regarding directors and executive officers, 4 Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors and Committees."

By leveraging their extensive experiences, deep insights, and high level of expertise, outside directors proactively voiced useful opinions in the discussions on proposals, provided necessary advice from a perspective independent from that of the management, and performed the decision-making functions and management supervisory functions of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group and relevant committees.

Name

Term in

Input at the Board of Directors Meeting and

office

other activities

Tetsuo Seki

4 years,

By leveraging his extensive experience and

9 months

deep insight as a senior executive, he

proactively made suggestions concerning,

among other matters, (i) accountability with

respect to performance and (ii) the necessity

for handling issues in the medium- to long-

term. In addition, as the Chairman of the

Audit Committee, he led the initiative in

monitoring the performance of the 5-Year

Business Plan by the Audit Committee.

Tatsuo Kainaka

5 years,

By leveraging his extensive experience,

9 months

deep insight and high level of expertise as a

Public Prosecutor, judge, and attorney-at-

law, he proactively made suggestions

concerning, among other matters, (i) the

importance of internal control systems and

(ii) strengthening measures on compliance.

In addition, as the Chairman of the

Nominating Committee, he was in charge of

the decision-making and approval processes

for directors' core personnel in thoroughly

considering optimal personnel placements.

117

Name

Term in

Input at the Board of Directors Meeting and

office

other activities

Hirotake Abe

4 years,

By leveraging his extensive experience,

9 months

deep insight, and high level of expertise as a

certified public accountant, he proactively

made suggestions concerning, among other

matters, (i) process development to continue

appropriate operations with respect to

financial reporting, internal audits and tax

compliance and (ii) the necessity of ensuring

employees to understand the 5-Year

Business Plan.

Masami

9 months

By leveraging his extensive experience and deep

Yamamoto

insight as a senior executive, he proactively made

suggestions concerning, among other matters, (i)

building new business models of digital finance and

(ii) sustainability initiatives. In addition, as the

Chairman of the Compensation Committee, he led

the fair decision-making process and approval

process forcompensation for officers based on

business performance during the fiscal year

2018.

Hiroko Ota

5 years,

She managed the Board of Directors

9 months

effectively as the Chairman of the Board of

Directors.

By leveraging her extensive experience,

deep insight and high level of expertise as a

university professor and as Minister of State

of the Cabinet Office and other positions,

she proactively made suggestions

concerning, among other matters, (i) our

policy to return profits to shareholders taking

into account stakeholders and (ii) structural

reforms in the 5-Year Business Plan.

Izumi Kobayashi

2 year,

By leveraging her extensive experience and

9 months

deep insight as a senior executive, she

proactively made suggestions concerning,

among other matters, (i) accountability with

respect to sustainability initiatives, (ii) the

necessity for restructuring business models

and company culture and (iii) appropriate

monitoring of the various emerging risks.

118

(3) Compensation for outside directors (for the fiscal year 2019)

Compensation paid

Compensation paid

Number of

by subsidiary of

by Mizuho Financial

persons

Mizuho Financial

Group

Group

Total amount of

7

118 million yen

None

compensation

Notes: Fractions are rounded down.

119

4. Matters regarding Mizuho Financial Group's shares

(1) Number of shares

(As of March 31, 2020)

Total number of authorized shares

51,300,000,000

  1. Total number of classes of shares authorized to be issued, total number of shares issued and number of shareholders

(As of March 31, 2020)

Total number of

Classification

classes of shares

Total number of

Number of

authorized to be

shares issued

shareholders

issued

Common stock

48,000,000,000

25,392,498,945

991,573

First Series of

900,000,000

Class XIV

Preferred Stock

Second Series of

900,000,000

Class XIV

Preferred Stock

Third Series of

900,000,000

Class XIV

Preferred Stock

Fourth Series of

900,000,000

Class XIV

Preferred Stock

First Series of

900,000,000

Class XV Preferred

Stock

Second Series of

900,000,000

Class XV Preferred

Stock

Third Series of

900,000,000

Class XV Preferred

Stock

Fourth Series of

900,000,000

Class XV Preferred

Stock

First Series of

1,500,000,000

Class XVI

Preferred Stock

Second Series of

1,500,000,000

Class XVI

Preferred Stock

Third Series of

1,500,000,000

Class XVI

Preferred Stock

120

Fourth Series of

1,500,000,000

Class XVI

Preferred Stock

Notes:

  1. The total number of the classes of shares which Mizuho Financial Group is authorized to issue in respect of the First to Fourth Series of Class XIV Preferred Stock shall not exceed 900,000,000 in total.
  2. The total number of the classes of shares which Mizuho Financial Group is authorized to issue in respect of the First to Fourth Series of Class XV Preferred Stock shall not exceed 900,000,000 in total.
  3. The total number of the classes of shares which Mizuho Financial Group is authorized to issue in respect of the First to Fourth Series of Class XVI Preferred Stock shall not exceed 1,500,000,000 in total.
  4. The number of shareholders of common stock listed above does not include 46,165 shareholders who own only shares constituting less than one (1) unit.

121

  1. Major shareholders as of March 31, 2020Common stock

(As of March 31, 2020)

Number of shares held and percentage of shares

Name of shareholder

held

Number of shares held

Percentage of

shares held

The Master Trust Bank of

1,642,845,500

6.47

Japan, Ltd.

(Trustee account)

Japan Trustee Services

1,109,233,400

4.36

Bank, Ltd.

(Trustee account)

Japan Trustee Services

545,964,100

2.15

Bank, Ltd.

(Trustee account 5)

Japan Trustee Services

522,476,800

2.05

Bank, Ltd.

(Trustee account 9)

JP Morgan Chase Bank

443,776,306

1.74

385151

State Street Bank West

423,565,756

1.66

Client - Treaty 505234

Japan Trustee Services

384,499,000

1.51

Bank, Ltd.

(Trustee account 7)

State Street Bank and Trust

293,537,902

1.15

Company 505103

Japan Trustee Services

280,082,100

1.10

Bank, Ltd.

(Trustee account 1)

Japan Trustee Services

263,338,400

1.03

Bank, Ltd.

(Trustee account 4)

Notes:

  1. Figures for the percentages of shares held are rounded down to the nearest second decimal place.
  2. The percentages of shares held are calculated by excluding treasury stock (3,622,415 shares).

122

5. Matters regarding stock acquisition rights of Mizuho Financial Group

The following table is a summary of the stock acquisition rights issued to the directors (excluding the outside directors), executive officers as defined in the Companies Act and executive officers as defined in our internal regulations of Mizuho Financial Group and its subsidiaries, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd, pursuant to the Companies Act, in consideration for execution of duties:

Allotment

Number of

Class and

Issue price

Exercise

date of

(per stock

price

stock

number of

Exercise

stock

acquisition

(per

acquisition

subject

period

acquisition

right)

share)

rights

shares

rights

(JPY)

(JPY)

Fourth

Series of

From

Stock

Common

December

Acquisition

December

12,452

stock,

91,840

1

9, 2011 to

Rights of

8, 2011

rights

12,452,000

December

Mizuho

shares

8, 2031

Financial

Group

Fifth Series

of Stock

Common

From

Acquisition

September

August 31,

11,776

stock,

Rights of

113,250

1

3, 2012 to

2012

rights

11,776,000

Mizuho

August 31,

shares

Financial

2032

Group

Seventh

Series of

From

Stock

Common

December

Acquisition

December

stock,

9,602 rights

186,990

1

2, 2014 to

Rights of

1, 2014

9,602,000

Mizuho

shares

December

1, 2034

Financial

Group

Note:

Statements regarding the first through third series, and the sixth series of stock acquisition rights of Mizuho Financial Group are omitted because our directors and executive officers held no stock acquisition rights as of March 31, 2020.

123

  1. Stock acquisition rights of Mizuho Financial Group held by directors and executive officers as of March 31, 2020

Number of persons

Number of stock

Class and

and rights held by

directors and

acquisition

number of

executive officers as

rights

subject shares

defined in the

Companies Act

Fourth Series of Stock

Common stock,

1 person,

Acquisition Rights of

77 rights

77,000 shares

77 rights

Mizuho Financial Group

Fifth Series of Stock

Common stock,

1 person,

Acquisition Rights of

151 rights

151,000 shares

151 rights

Mizuho Financial Group

Seventh Series of Stock

Common stock

4 persons,

Acquisition Rights of

283 rights

283,000 shares

283 rights

Mizuho Financial Group

  1. Stock acquisition rights of Mizuho Financial Group delivered to employees during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

No stock acquisition rights of Mizuho Financial Group were delivered to employees during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

124

6. Other

Policy for exercise of the authority given to the Board of Directors pursuant to the provision of the Articles of Incorporation subject to the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act (policy for making decisions regarding dividends from surplus)

In its Articles of Incorporation, Mizuho Financial Group provides that it shall decide distribution of dividends from surplus and other matters provided for in each item of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, not by a resolution of a general meeting of shareholders, but by a resolution of the Board of Directors, unless otherwise provided for in laws or regulations.

Mizuho Financial Group has been implementing disciplined capital management by pursuing the optimum balance between strengthening of stable capital base and steady returns to shareholders. For fiscal year 2019, after thorough consideration while formulating the 5-Year Business Plan, Mizuho Financial Group set a policy to return profits to shareholders through which we are maintaining the current level of dividends for the time being while aiming to strengthen our capital base further to enhance returns to shareholders at an early stage. Mizuho Financial Group will continue to endeavor to realize steady returns to shareholders. In accordance with such policy, Mizuho Financial Group will comprehensively consider the business environment such as the group's business results, profit base, status of capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulatory trends such as the Basel framework in determining the returns to shareholders for each term.

Other matters to consider

There are no matters to report that apply to the following sections: "Business transfer, etc.," "Other important matters regarding the current state of the group," "Opinion of the outside directors," "Liability limitation agreements with independent auditors," "Basic policy on the conduct of parties in control of financial and business policy decisions of the company," "Matters concerning transactions with the parent company" and "Matters concerning accounting advisors ('kaikei sanyo')."

125

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

Millions of yen

As of

March 31, 2020

Assets

Cash and Due from Banks

¥

41,069,745

Call Loans and Bills Purchased

584,686

Receivables under Resale Agreements

18,581,488

Guarantee Deposits Paid under Securities Borrowing Transactions

2,243,161

Other Debt Purchased

2,688,273

Trading Assets

13,248,734

Money Held in Trust

411,847

Securities

34,907,234

Loans and Bills Discounted

83,468,185

Foreign Exchange Assets

2,044,415

Derivatives other than for Trading Assets

1,944,060

Other Assets

5,206,121

Tangible Fixed Assets

1,103,622

Buildings

287,038

Land

610,305

Lease Assets

13,293

Construction in Progress

72,290

Other Tangible Fixed Assets

120,694

Intangible Fixed Assets

636,139

Software

429,136

Goodwill

61,276

Lease Assets

4,118

Other Intangible Fixed Assets

141,608

Net Defined Benefit Asset

846,782

Deferred Tax Assets

32,493

Customers' Liabilities for Acceptances and Guarantees

6,066,527

Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

(424,446)

Total Assets

¥

214,659,077

Liabilities

Deposits

¥

131,189,673

Negotiable Certificates of Deposit

13,282,561

Call Money and Bills Sold

2,263,076

Payables under Repurchase Agreements

17,971,098

Guarantee Deposits Received under Securities Lending Transactions

1,108,255

Commercial Paper

411,089

Trading Liabilities

9,604,890

Borrowed Money

5,209,947

Foreign Exchange Liabilities

509,405

Short-term Bonds

373,658

Bonds and Notes

8,906,432

Due to Trust Accounts

1,055,510

Derivatives other than for Trading Liabilities

1,619,151

Other Liabilities

6,111,195

Reserve for Bonus Payments

75,175

Reserve for Variable Compensation

2,559

Net Defined Benefit Liability

62,113

Reserve for Director and Corporate Auditor Retirement Benefits

944

Reserve for Possible Losses on Sales of Loans

637

Reserve for Contingencies

6,443

Reserve for Reimbursement of Deposits

27,851

Reserve for Reimbursement of Debentures

18,672

Reserves under Special Laws

2,509

Deferred Tax Liabilities

53,150

Deferred Tax Liabilities for Revaluation Reserve for Land

62,695

Acceptances and Guarantees

6,066,527

Total Liabilities

205,995,229

Net Assets

Common Stock

2,256,767

Capital Surplus

1,136,467

Retained Earnings

4,174,190

Treasury Stock

(6,414)

Total Shareholders' Equity

7,561,010

Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities

823,085

Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges

72,081

Revaluation Reserve for Land

136,655

Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments

(133,178)

Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans

94,317

Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

992,960

Stock Acquisition Rights

213

Non-controlling Interests

109,662

Total Net Assets

8,663,847

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

¥

214,659,077

126

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

Millions of yen

For the fiscal

year ended

March 31, 2020

Ordinary Income

¥

3,986,701

Interest Income

2,014,440

Interest on Loans and Bills Discounted

1,242,279

Interest and Dividends on Securities

266,861

Interest on Call Loans and Bills Purchased

5,356

Interest on Receivables under Resale Agreements

251,830

Interest on Securities Borrowing Transactions

18,779

Interest on Due from Banks

105,257

Other Interest Income

124,074

Fiduciary Income

58,565

Fee and Commission Income

778,842

Trading Income

406,539

Other Operating Income

412,114

Other Ordinary Income

316,198

Recovery of Written-off Claims

11,901

Other

304,296

Ordinary Expenses

3,348,823

Interest Expenses

1,280,897

Interest on Deposits

482,887

Interest on Negotiable Certificates of Deposit

124,332

Interest on Call Money and Bills Sold

8,686

Interest on Payables under Repurchase Agreements

351,012

Interest on Securities Lending Transactions

7,041

Interest on Commercial Paper

15,484

Interest on Borrowed Money

33,949

Interest on Short-term Bonds

31

Interest on Bonds and Notes

173,398

Other Interest Expenses

84,073

Fee and Commission Expenses

159,598

Trading Expenses

15,239

Other Operating Expenses

152,547

General and Administrative Expenses

1,378,398

Other Ordinary Expenses

362,142

Provision for Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

161,005

Other

201,137

Ordinary Profits

637,877

Extraordinary Gains

2,239

Gains on Disposition of Fixed Assets

2,239

Extraordinary Losses

21,399

Losses on Disposition of Fixed Assets

6,138

Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets

15,224

Other Extraordinary Losses

36

Income before Income Taxes

618,717

Income Taxes:

Current

150,088

Deferred

11,408

Total Income Taxes

161,496

Profit

457,221

Profit Attributable to Non-controlling Interests

8,652

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

¥

448,568

127

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

Millions of yen

Shareholders' Equity

Common Stock

Capital Surplus

Retained Earnings

Treasury Stock

Total Shareholders' Equity

Balance as of the

2,256,767

1,138,449

3,915,521

(7,703)

7,303,034

beginning of the period

Changes during the

period

Cash Dividends

(190,405)

(190,405)

Profit Attributable to

448,568

448,568

Owners of Parent

Repurchase of

(1,908)

(1,908)

Treasury Stock

Disposition of

(625)

3,197

2,571

Treasury Stock

Transfer from

Revaluation Reserve

1,117

1,117

for Land

Change in Treasury

Shares of Parent

Arising from

(1,968)

(1,968)

Transactions with

Non-controlling

Shareholders

Transfer from

Retained Earnings to

611

(611)

-

Capital Surplus

Net Changes in Items

other than

Shareholders' Equity

Total Changes during

-

(1,981)

258,668

1,288

257,975

the period

Balance as of the end of

2,256,767

1,136,467

4,174,190

(6,414)

7,561,010

the period

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Net

Deferred

Revaluation

Foreign

Remeasure-

Total

Stock

Non-

Total Net

Accumulated

Unrealized

Gains or

Currency

ments

Acquisition

Controlling

Reserve for

Other

Assets

Gains (Losses)

Losses on

Translation

of Defined

Rights

Interests

on Other

Land

Comprehensive

Hedges

Adjustments

Benefit Plans

Securities

Income

Balance as of the

1,186,401

(22,282)

137,772

(111,057)

254,936

1,445,770

707

444,525

9,194,038

beginning of the period

Changes during the period

Cash Dividends

(190,405)

Profit Attributable to

448,568

Owners of Parent

Repurchase of Treasury

(1,908)

Stock

Disposition of Treasury

2,571

Stock

Transfer from

Revaluation Reserve for

1,117

Land

Change in Treasury

Shares of Parent Arising

from Transactions with

(1,968)

Non-controlling

Shareholders

Transfer from Retained

Earnings to Capital

-

Surplus

Net Changes in Items

other than Shareholders'

(363,316)

94,364

(1,117)

(22,120)

(160,619)

(452,809)

(493)

(334,862)

(788,165)

Equity

Total Changes during the

(363,316)

94,364

(1,117)

(22,120)

(160,619)

(452,809)

(493)

(334,862)

(530,190)

period

Balance as of the end of

823,085

72,081

136,655

(133,178)

94,317

992,960

213

109,662

8,663,847

the period

128

NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

Millions of yen

As of

March 31, 2020

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and Due from Banks

¥

43,233

Prepaid Expenses

4,124

Other Current Assets

42,915

Total Current Assets

90,273

Fixed Assets

Tangible Fixed Assets

67,318

Buildings

4,004

Equipment

266

Land

32,125

Construction in Progress

30,922

Intangible Fixed Assets

8,117

Trademarks

0

Software

7,483

Other Intangible Fixed Assets

633

Investments

12,658,067

Investment Securities

2

Investments in Subsidiaries and Affiliates

6,079,198

Long-term Loans to Subsidiaries and Affiliates

6,539,818

Long-term Prepaid Expenses

123

Prepaid Pension Cost

19,196

Other Investments

19,728

Total Fixed Assets

12,733,504

Total Assets

¥

12,823,777

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Short-term Borrowings

¥

860,000

Accounts Payable

2,534

Accrued Expenses

27,360

Accrued Corporate Taxes

46

Deposits Received

2,439

Unearned Income

1

Reserve for Bonus Payments

393

Reserve for Variable Compensation

609

Total Current Liabilities

893,384

Non-Current Liabilities

Bonds and Notes

6,414,818

Long-term Borrowings

125,000

Deferred Tax Liabilities

1,414

Reserve for Employee Retirement Benefits

7,076

Other Non-Current Liabilities

19,641

Total Non-Current Liabilities

6,567,949

Total Liabilities

¥

7,461,334

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Common Stock

¥

2,256,767

Capital Surplus

Capital Reserve

1,196,659

Total Capital Surplus

1,196,659

Retained Earnings

Appropriated Reserve

4,350

Other Retained Earnings

1,909,437

Retained Earnings Brought Forward

1,909,437

Total Retained Earnings

1,913,787

Treasury Stock

(4,982)

Total Shareholders' Equity

5,362,232

Valuation and Translation Adjustments

Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities, net of Taxes

(3)

Total Valuation and Translation Adjustments

(3)

Stock Acquisition Rights

213

Total Net Assets

5,362,442

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

¥

12,823,777

129

NON-CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

Millions of yen

For the fiscal

year ended

March 31, 2020

Operating Income

Cash Dividends Received from Subsidiaries and Affiliates

¥

36,673

Fee and Commission Income Received from Subsidiaries and Affiliates

38,750

Total Operating Income

75,424

Operating Expenses

General and Administrative Expenses

38,951

Total Operating Expenses

38,951

Operating Profits

36,472

Non-Operating Income

Interest on Deposits and Cash Dividends

17

Interest on Loans

123,353

Other Non-Operating Income

679

Total Non-Operating Income

124,051

Non-Operating Expenses

Interest Expenses

1,862

Interest on Bonds

117,729

Bond Issuance Expenses

6,924

Other Non-Operating Expenses

5,108

Total Non-Operating Expenses

131,624

Ordinary Profits

28,899

Extraordinary Gains

Gains on Sales of Fixed Assets

10,865

Gains on Disposition of Investments in Subsidiaries

239

Total Extraordinary Gains

11,105

Extraordinary Losses

Other Extraordinary Losses

7

Total Extraordinary Losses

7

Income before Income Taxes

39,997

Income Taxes:

Current

29

Deferred

5,912

Total Income Taxes

5,941

Net Income

¥

34,056

130

NON-CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

Millions of yen

Shareholders' Equity

Capital Surplus

Retained Earnings

Other Retained

Total

Earnings

Common Stock

Capital Reserve

Other Capital

Total Capital

Appropriated

Retained

Total Retained

Treasury Stock

Shareholders'

Surplus

Surplus

Reserve

Earnings

Earnings

Equity

Brought

Forward

Balance as of the

2,256,767

1,196,659

13

1,196,673

4,350

2,066,399

2,070,749

(6,176)

5,518,013

beginning of the period

Changes during the period

Cash Dividends

(190,405)

(190,405)

(190,405)

Net Income

34,056

34,056

34,056

Repurchase of Treasury

(1,441)

(1,441)

Stock

Disposition of Treasury

(625)

(625)

2,635

2,009

Stock

Transfer from Retained

Earnings to Capital

611

611

(611)

(611)

-

Surplus

Net Changes in Items

other than Shareholders'

Equity

Total Changes during the

-

-

(13)

(13)

-

(156,961)

(156,961)

1,194

(155,780)

period

Balance as of the end of

2,256,767

1,196,659

-

1,196,659

4,350

1,909,437

1,913,787

(4,982)

5,362,232

the period

Valuation and

Translation

Adjustments

Stock

Total Net

Net Unrealized

Acquisition

Assets

Gains (Losses)

Rights

on Other

Securities, net

of Taxes

Balance as of the

(0)

707

5,518,720

beginning of the period

Changes during the period

Cash Dividends

(190,405)

Net Income

34,056

Repurchase of Treasury

(1,441)

Stock

Disposition of Treasury

2,009

Stock

Transfer from Retained

Earnings to Capital

-

Surplus

Net Changes in Items

other than Shareholders'

(3)

(493)

(496)

Equity

Total Changes during the

(3)

(493)

(156,277)

period

Balance as of the end of

(3)

213

5,362,442

the period

131

[Translation]

Independent Auditor's Report

May 15, 2020

The Board of Directors

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC

Tokyo, Japan

Ryuji Takagi

Designated Engagement Partner

Certified Public Accountant

Hiroshi Nishida

Designated Engagement Partner

Certified Public Accountant

Shinichi Hayashi

Designated Engagement Partner

Certified Public Accountant

Mitsuhiro Nagao

Designated Engagement Partner

Certified Public Accountant

Audit opinion

Pursuant to Article 444, Paragraph 4 of the Companies Act, we have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements, which comprise the consolidated balance sheet, the consolidated statement of income, the consolidated statement of changes in net assets and the notes to the consolidated financial statements of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.