Mizuho Financial : Convocation Notice (PDF/1,192KB)

Convocation Notice of the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Table of contents 4Message to our shareholders Point 01 Establishment of stable profit structure and resilient financial base p. 4 Point 02 Annual cash dividend on common stock for fiscal year 2019: JPY 7.50 p. 6 Point 03 Our highly effective governance system p. 7 Point 04 All shares will be consolidated on the basis of one post-consolidation p. 10 share per ten pre-consolidation shares, and shareholders may propose issuing dividends at the general meeting of shareholders Point 05 For sustainable and stable growth p. 12 14Convocation notice of the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 18Reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders Company's proposal p. 18 (proposals 1 through 3) Company's proposal and p. 52 shareholders' proposal (proposal 4) Shareholders' proposals (proposals 5 p. 54 through 9) 66Business Report for the 18th Fiscal Year 1. The current state of Mizuho p. 66 Financial Group, Inc. Pick up! Issues to be addressed p. 74 by the group 2. Matters regarding directors and p. 95 executive officers Pick up! Aggregate compensation for directors and p.109 executive officers 3. Matters regarding outside directors p. 117 4. Matters regarding Mizuho Financial p. 120 Group's shares 5. Matters regarding stock acquisition p. 123 rights of Mizuho Financial Group 6. This material contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance. In many cases, but not all, we use such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "project," "risk," "seek," "should," "strive," "target" and similar expressions in relation to us or our management to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates; foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our 5-Year Business Plan, realize the synergy effects of "One MIZUHO," and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations. Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in "Item 3.D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on December 26, 2019, both of which are available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuho-fg.com/index.htmland also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 3 Message to our shareholders Point 01 Establishment of stable profit structure and resilient financial base Highlight of financial results (consolidated) (JPY billion) FY2019 YoY Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent 448.5 352.0 ↑ Consolidated Net Business Profits 1 672.5 264.2 ↑ Credit-related Costs (171.7) (152.1) Net Gains (Losses) Related to Stocks 126.5 (133.3) ↓ (1.11%)↓ Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.65% Note 1: Consolidated Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excluding Non-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments (including Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others). Key points of financial results Regarding Consolidated Net Business Profits, we achieved 108% of our target of JPY 620.0 billion for fiscal year 2019 due to steady business performance in the customer divisions and markets division.

With respect to Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent, we achieved 95% of our target of JPY 470.0 billion due primarily to reserves of JPY 80.4 billion recorded as Credit-related Costs from a forward-looking perspective taking into account the impact of COVID-19. Financial targets under 5-Year Business Plan and results of other key indicators Financial targets ■ Consolidated ROE2 ■ Consolidated Net Business Profits 1 before recording Approx. Approx. 7 - 8% before recording JPY 900.0 billion one-time loss 7.4% 5.8% one-time loss ● 603.1 672.5 1.2% 408.3 FY2018 FY2019 FY2023 FY2018 FY2019 FY2023 4 Other key indicators Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio 3 Initiatives for reduction of cross- shareholdings 4 8.2% Lower end of the 9-10% range 8.8% 1,419.8 1,272.0Reduction of JPY 300.0 billion Mar. 2019 Mar. 2020 Mar. 2019 Mar. 2020 Mar. 2022 Note 2: Excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities. Note 3: Basel III finalization fully-effective basis excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities; including the effect of partially fixing unrealized gains on stocks through hedging transactions. Note 4: Other Securities which have readily determinable fair market values, acquisition cost basis. 5 Message to our shareholders Point 02 Annual cash dividend on common stock for fiscal year 2019: JPY 7.50 Cash dividend for fiscal year 2019 Cash dividend for Amount of fiscal year-end cash FY2019 dividend out of (annual dividend) annual cash dividend Cash dividend per share JPY 7.50 JPY 3.75 of common stock Total cash dividend JPY 190.4 billion JPY 95.2 billion Policy to return profits to shareholders We are maintaining the current level of dividends for the time being while aiming to strengthen our capital base further to enhance returns to shareholders at an early stage. We will comprehensively consider the business environment such as the Mizuho group's business results, profit base, status of capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulatory trends such as the Basel framework in determining the returns to shareholders for each term. We have been implementing disciplined capital management policy by pursuing the optimum balance between strengthening of stable capital base and steady returns to shareholders.

Under our shareholder return policy, we decided to make cash dividend payments of JPY 7.50 per share of common stock for fiscal year 2019 as estimated at the beginning of this fiscal year. To make such decision, we comprehensively took into account our business environment such as the actual result of Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent for fiscal year 2019, status of capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulatory trends such as the Basel framework. 6 Message to our shareholders Point03Our highly effective governance system Features of our governance system Ensuring the Secure effective corporate governance by ensuring the separation of separation of supervision and management and making supervision supervision of management, such as the execution of duties by and executive officers as defined in the Companies Act, the primary management focus of the Board of Directors Securing Utilize committees and other forms of oversight, comprised mainly of outside directors who are not members of the independence management of Mizuho, secure objectivity and fairness in the of decision-making process for appointing and dismissing, and management setting compensation for the management, and ensure effective supervision supervision of management Providing Actively adopt operations and global best practices regarding corporate governance and continuously endeavor to provide information to stakeholders with information in a timely and appropriate stakeholders manner Our governance from the perspective of the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Regarding the operational status of the Board of Directors during the past year, Ms. Ota, who served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated as follows: (i) Our governance system At the start of the 5-Year Business Plan, the Board of Directors has performed tasks to analyze our current situation more precisely and in a multifaceted manner, and as a result, our issues were deeply shared among internal and outside directors. This initiative led us to take steps toward structural reforms. In addition to closely examining the progress of the plan, the Board of Directors thoroughly discussed personnel system reforms, our sustainability initiatives and other related subjects during the past year. (ii) Future Board of Directors Our efforts towards the Next Generation of Financial Services have just begun. Even amidst this extremely challenging environment due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, we are committed to making the utmost efforts to overcome this crisis, accelerate reforms and pave the way to the Next Generation of Financial Services. We also expect that the new members of the Board of Directors to be appointed will be able to raise the quality of governance to meet these objectives. 7 ■ Report on the operational status of the Board of Directors and the three legally-required committees in FY2019 Board of Directors Nominating Committee Non-executive director ratio Outside director ratio 64% % 100 The Chairman of the Board of All members are outside directors. Directors is an outside director. Chairman Chairman Hiroko Ota Tatsuo Kainaka The Board of Directors makes The Nominating Committee, among decisions on business execution other things, makes decisions on such as the basic management the content of proposals regarding policy and supervises directors the appointment and dismissal of and executive officers as defined directors that are submitted to in the Companies Act. general meetings of shareholders. ▶ Operational status ▶ Operational status Recognizing that FY 2019 is the first In order to establish a more effective year of the 5-Year Business Plan and governance system and strengthen an important year, during which the the system of execution formed with structural reforms focused on three Mr. Sakai, Group CEO, as the central interconnected areas, i.e., business figure, the Committee chose the structure, finance structure and candidates for the directors of Mizuho corporate foundations, should be Financial Group, approved the promoted, the Board of Directors selection of directors of the Three monitored among others, the progress Core Companies and performed other of the business plan, the next- related duties. In addition, the generation IT system and the new Committee discussed the status of personnel strategy. The Board of creation and operation of the Directors also discussed sustainability succession plan and human resource initiatives. development. 8 Compensation Committee Audit Committee Outside director ratio Outside director ratio 100% % 60 All members are outside directors. The majority of the members are outside directors. Chairman Chairman Masami Yamamoto Tetsuo Seki The Compensation Committee The Audit Committee audits the determines the policy for legality and appropriateness of determination of executive the execution of duties by compensation and the directors and executive officers compensation for each individual as defined in the Companies Act. director and executive officer (as defined in the Companies Act) of Mizuho Financial Group and ▶ conducts other matters. ▶ Operational status Operational status For the purpose of achieving the The Committee confirmed the sustainable and stable growth of the effectiveness of the Structure for group, the Committee discussed the Ensuring Appropriate Conduct of ideal form of executive compensation Operations (internal control system) in order to maximize the roles that and monitored the 5-Year Business each director and executive officer Plan and structural reforms, focusing should fulfill. The Committee also on progress in terms of financial decided on the compensation of issues, risk trends that may hinder the individual directors and executive realization of the plan and other officers as defined in the Companies related matters. Act of Mizuho Financial Group, approved the compensation of individual directors of the Three Core Companies and performed other related duties. The reason for the appointment as a director of each candidate is provided on pages 20 through 38. 9 Message to our shareholders Point 04 All shares will be consolidated on the basis of one post-consolidation share per ten pre-consolidation shares, and shareholders may propose issuing dividends at the general meeting of shareholders ■ Share consolidation Consolidation of 10 shares to 1 share Pre- 10shares Post- 1share consoli consoli of common of common dation dation stock stock The number of shares you own on the day prior to October 1, 2020, will become one tenth (1/10). e.g. Value of shares owned JPY 240,000 Number of shares owned 2,000 shares Share price JPY 120 Annual dividend per share JPY 7.50 Trading Unit* on the Tokyo JPY 12,000 Stock Exchange Value of shares owned JPY 240,000 Number of shares owned 200 shares Share price JPY 1,200 Annual dividend per share JPY 75.00 Trading Unit on the Tokyo JPY 120,000 Stock Exchange *Trading Unit: the number of shares that is used as the acceptable quantity for trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Trading Unit of our shares will be within the desirable range of JPY 50,000 to JPY 500,000, which is designated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Securities Listing Regulations.

The share consolidation will enable us to set the amount of dividend per share more precisely, which will also enhance the flexibility of our capital management. Please note the following: The number of shares constituting one Trading Unit will remain at 100 shares and will not be changed. Accordingly, after the share consolidation, the Trading Unit of our shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange will become ten times larger than that prior to the share consolidation.

If you currently own fewer than 1,000 shares, the share consolidation will cause you to newly own shares of less than one Trading Unit and thus, you may be subject to a restriction on the sale of your shares.

If you currently own fewer than 1,000 shares, the share consolidation will cause you to newly own shares of less than one Trading Unit and thus, you may be subject to a restriction on the sale of your shares. If you own fractions of shares constituting less than one share after the share consolidation (i.e., shares that currently constitute less than a unit of ten shares), we will dispose of all of the fractional shares or purchase them as treasury stock and pay the proceeds back to you.

We are offering the program to sell back shares of less than one Trading Unit and the program to purchase additional shares up to one Trading Unit in order to eliminate the inconvenience resulting from the creation of shares less than one Trading Unit or the sale or repurchase of fractional shares. We sincerely apologize but please contact a securities company at which you have an account to hold our shares or our shareholder registry administrator.

We are offering the program to sell back shares of less than one Trading Unit and the program to purchase additional shares up to one Trading Unit in order to eliminate the inconvenience resulting from the creation of shares less than one Trading Unit or the sale or repurchase of fractional shares. We sincerely apologize but please contact a securities company at which you have an account to hold our shares or our shareholder registry administrator. After the share consolidation, voting rights will be allotted on the basis of one vote per 100 shares owned. 10 ■ Organizations that decide dividends from surplus and other related matters Post- A general Pre- meeting of amend amend shareholders ment Board of Directors ment Board of Directors may also make decisions. The Board of Directors will make decisions as to issuing dividends. DetailsIn addition, if a shareholder's proposal is presented in accordance with the procedures under the Companies Act, a dividend payment may be decided at a general meeting of shareholders. The interactions between companies and their shareholders and investors have been changing. Reasons We will promote constructive dialogue with our shareholders and listen thoroughly to their opinions. The details of the share consolidation and organizations that decide dividends from surplus and other related matters are provided on pages 43 through 52. 11 Message to our shareholders Point05For sustainable and stable growth ■ Sustainability for Mizuho Sustainability for Mizuho Sustainable and stable growth as well as environmental conservation and the sustainable development and prosperity of the economy, industry and society both in Japan and around the world ■ Key sustainability areas We have defined key sustainability areas in accordance with the expectations and requirements of stakeholders. Such key sustainability areas are based on the importance and their compatibility with our strategy, as well as medium- to long-term impact on our corporate values, and we have formulated our strategy, including our sustainability initiatives. Declining birthrate and •Asset formation for the future aging of the population, •Expansion of our services in response to the declining birthrate and aging of health and lengthening the population lifespans •Greater convenience in response to diversification of lifestyles •Supporting smooth business succession Business Industrial development and •Responding to changes in industrial structures •Making further progress in innovation innovation •Activating economic communities in Asian economies •Building resilient infrastructure Sound economic growth •Strengthening the function of global financial and capital markets •Shifting to a cashless society •Creating social systems based on environmental changes Environmental •Promoting actions to address climate change and supporting the transition to consciousness a low-carbon society •Enhancement of corporate governance Foundations Governance •Risk management, improvement of our IT systems and compliance •Disclosure of information in a fair, timely and appropriate manner, and having dialogue with our stakeholders Personnel •Talent development and creation of a rewarding workplace environment Corporate •Respecting human rights and being conscious of the environment in Environment and society investment and financing. •Addressing climate change •Promoting financial and economic education and social and local contribution activities Creating partnerships and collaborative relationships with a diverse range of stakeholders 12 ■ Strengthening climate change initiatives Clarifying our stance We consider addressing climate change a key pillar of our business strategy on climate and will proactively fulfill our role as a financial services group in the effort to change in our achieve a low-carbon society by 2050. environmental policy Strengthening Sustainable finance and environmental finance targets: support for FY2019 -FY2030 total: JPY25trillion (of which the target for sustainable environmental finance is JPY12trillion) businesses We revised our policy to heighten restrictions such that under the revised Strengthening policy we will not provide financing for the construction of new coal-fired power generation facilities. the Reduction targets of the outstanding credit balance for coal-fired power management generation facilities: of climate We aim to reduce the FY2019 amount*by 50% by FY2030, and achieve an change risks outstanding credit balance of zero by FY2050 *The balance at the end of FY2019 was JPY299.5 billion. 13 This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. (Securities code: 8411) June 5, 2020 To our shareholders CONVOCATION NOTICE OF THE 18TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Please be advised that the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will be held as set forth below. Recently, it has become necessary to refrain from going outside in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After careful consideration of this situation, we have decided to hold this meeting under conditions which implement the appropriate measures to help prevent the spread of infection. With respect to our shareholders, in a further effort to prevent the spread, we kindly request that you review the reference materials for the ordinary general meeting of shareholders set forth below (pages 18 through 65) and to the extent possible, exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet in advance. Because we will be live broadcasting the meeting to shareholders over the Internet, we respectfully request that you refrain from attending the meeting in person. We will report the resolution results on our website. Tatsufumi Sakai Member of the Board of Directors President & Group CEO Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 5-5, Otemachi 1-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 14 Details 1. Date and time: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 (doors open at 9:00 a.m.) 2. Venue: Tokyo International Forum (Hall C) 5-1, Marunouchi 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 3. Purpose of the Meeting: Matters to be reported : Report on the Business Report for the 18th fiscal year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020), on the consolidated financial statements, on the financial statements and on the Results of Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditors and the Audit Committee Matters to be resolved: Company's Proposal (Proposal made by the Board of Directors and the Nominating Committee) Proposal 1:Appointment of thirteen (13) directors Proposal 2:The share consolidation Proposal 3:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation Company's ProposalandShareholders' Proposal Proposal 4:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (amendment to the Articles of Incorporation regarding organizations that decide dividends from surplus and other related matters) Shareholders' Proposal (Proposal made by certain shareholders)Proposal 5:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (disclosure of a plan outlining the company's business strategy to align its investments with the goals of the Paris Agreement) 15 Proposal 6:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (description of shareholders' proposals in the reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders) Proposal 7:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (prohibition with respect to the abuse of a dominant bargaining position, such as an act in which Mizuho Bank, which has a dominant bargaining position, exerts undue pressure on a client company at which a shareholder who submitted a shareholders' proposal is employed, thereby pressuring such shareholder not to submit the proposal and not to ask questions at the general meetings of shareholders, thereby causing an unreasonable disadvantage to shareholders) Proposal 8:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (prohibition with respect to the abuse of a dominant bargaining position, such as an act in which Mizuho Bank, which has a dominant bargaining position, exerts undue pressure on an attorney for the other party of a dispute and causes an unreasonable disadvantage to clients and other stakeholders of the Mizuho group) Proposal 9:Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (establishing a point of contact for whistleblowing) The Board of Directors opposes Proposals 5 to 9. -End of notice- Information regarding the general meeting of shareholders In the case of attendance by proxy, please appoint as a proxy one of the shareholders holding voting rights at this general meeting of shareholders, and submit the document certifying the authority of such proxy.

No gifts to shareholders will be given on the meeting day. 16 Notes: If you exercise your voting rights twice, in writing and via the Internet, we will only accept the exercise of your voting rights via the Internet as effective.

If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, we will only accept the last exercise of your voting rights as effective. Any corrections made to the reference materials for the ordinary general meeting of shareholders, the Business Report, the consolidated financial statements and the non-consolidated financial statements shall be announced on our website. Our website: https://www.mizuho-fg.com/ (or enter "Mizuho FG" into a search engine) 17 Reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders Company's proposal Proposal 1: Appointment of thirteen (13) directors Of the fourteen (14) directors appointed at the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Masahiro Kosugi resigned as directors as of April 1, 2020, and the term of office of the other thirteen (13) directors will expire at the closing of this ordinary general meeting of shareholders. Therefore, we propose the appointment of thirteen (13) directors in accordance with the determination by the Nominating Committee. In the event this proposal is adopted, we expect Ms. Izumi Kobayashi to be designated as the Chairman of the Board of Directors (the Current Chairman of the Board of Directors is Ms. Hiroko Ota). All six (6) outside director candidates satisfy the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group established by Mizuho Financial Group. (For an overview of the independence standards above, please see pages 41 through 42) Internal Directors Candi- Year of Current title and assignment date Name appoint- at Mizuho Financial Group No. ment Tatsufumi President & Group CEO (Representative Executive 1 Male Reappointment 2018 Officer) Sakai Member of the Board of Directors Senior Managing Executive Officer (Representative Executive Officer) 2 Satoshi Ishii Male Reappointment 2019 Chief Digital Innovation Officer / CDIO Head of IT & Systems Group / Group CIO Head of Operations Group / Group COO Member of the Board of Directors Motonori Senior Managing Executive Officer 3 Male Reappointment 2019 Head of Risk Management Group / Group CRO Wakabayashi Member of the Board of Directors Makoto Senior Managing Executive Officer 4 Male Reappointment 2017 Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group / Umemiya Group CFO Member of the Board of Directors Hiroaki Ehara Managing Executive Officer 5 Male Reappointment 2019 Head of Human Resources Group / Group CHRO Member of the Board of Directors Reappointment / 6 Yasuhiro Sato Male Internal Non- 2009 Member of the Board of Directors, Chairman Executive (Kaicho) (Note) Director Reappointment / Member of the Board of Directors Hisaaki Hirama Internal Non- 7 Male 2019 Member of the Audit Committee Executive Chairman of the Risk Committee Director Note: Chairman (Kaicho) Sato engages in our external activities, but does not chair the Board meetings. The Board meetings will be chaired by the independent director chair Izumi Kobayashi. 18 Features of our governance system A Company with Three Committees structure has been adopted Capable of providing the most effective performance of the functions of the Board of Directors, the three legally-required committees and executive officers as defined in the Companies Act. Separation of supervision and execution Making supervision of the management the primary focus of the Board of Directors and delegating decisions on business execution to executive officers as defined in the Companies Act, to the maximum extent possible. Non-executive Independent Outside Directors Directors 8/13 persons 6/13 persons (61.5%) (46.2%) Outside Directors Committee scheduled to be Area of expertise which we expect candidates for Candi- Year of appointed directors to have * date Candidate Name appoint- Current title and assignment at Corporate Finance Mizuho Financial Group Nomina- Compen- Audit Law and Finance Tech- No. ment Manage- ting sation ment Accoun- nology ting Member of the Board of Directors / Reappointment / Member of the Nominating Committee / 8 Tetsuo Seki Male Independent 2015 ● ● ★ ● ● ● Member of the Compensation Outside Director Committee / Chairman of the Audit Committee Member of the Board of Directors / Reappointment / Chairman of the Nominating 9 Tatsuo Kainaka Male Independent 2014 Committee / ★ ● ● ● Outside Director Member of the Compensation Committee / Member of the Audit Committee Yoshimitsu New appointment / 10 Male Independent - - ● ● ● Kobayashi Outside Director New appointment / 11 Ryoji Sato Male Independent - - ● ● Outside Director Member of the Board of Reappointment / Directors / Masami Member of the Nominating 12 Male Independent 2019 ● ★ ● ● Yamamoto Committee / Outside Director Chairman of the Compensation Committee Member of the Board of Reappointment / Directors / 13 Izumi Kobayashi Female Independent 2017 Member of the Nominating ● ● ● Outside Director Committee / Member of the Risk Committee The above list is not exhaustive and does not show all areas of expertise for which candidates for director have.

★ Chairman 19 Candidate No. 1 Tatsufumi Sakai Reappointment Date of birth August 27, 1959 (Age 60) Current title and President & Group CEO (Representative Executive Officer) assignment at Member of the Board of Directors Mizuho Financial Group Number of Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently Mizuho Financial held: 374,216 shares Group shares Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held: held1 226,016 shares Attendance at The Board of Directors: 10/10 meetings (100%) meetings of the Board of Directors and committees (Fiscal year 2019) Term in office as 2 years (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of a director shareholders) Reason for selection as a candidate for director: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in corporate planning, investment banking business, international business and other matters as a member of the group since 1984. Moreover, he has abundant management experience as the Group CEO and the President & CEO of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. We have selected him as a candidate for director based on the role delegated to him as the head of business execution and because the utilization, as a member of the Board of Directors, of his experience and expert knowledge is expected to strengthen the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors. Brief personal record April 2011 Executive Officer, Senior Corporate Officer of Strategic Planning Group of CB April 2012 Executive Officer, General Manager of Group Planning Division of FG April 2013 Managing Executive Officer, Head of Investment Banking Unit of FG April 2014 Managing Executive Officer, Head of International Banking Unit of FG (Managing Executive Officer from April 2015) April 2016 President & CEO of SC April 2018 President & Group CEO of FG (Member of the Board of Directors, President & Group CEO from June 2018) (current) Member of the Board of Directors of BK (current) Member of the Board of Directors of TB (current) Member of the Board of Directors of SC (current) Definitions: FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. SC: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. CB: Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. Status of major concurrent offices Member of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Member of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Member of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. 20 Candidate No. 2 Satoshi Ishii Reappointment Date of birth September 1, 1963 (Age 56) Current title and Senior Managing Executive Officer (Representative Executive Officer) assignment at Chief Digital Innovation Officer / CDIO Mizuho Financial Head of IT & Systems Group / Group CIO Group Head of Operations Group / Group COO Member of the Board of Directors Number of Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently Mizuho Financial held: 288,511 shares Group shares Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held: held1 166,997 shares Attendance at The Board of Directors: 8/8 meetings (100%) meetings of the Board of Directors and committees (Fiscal year 2019)2 Term in office as 1 year (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of a director shareholders) Reason for selection as a candidate for director: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in digital innovation business, IT & systems planning, operations planning, international business, business promotion and other matters as a member of the group since 1986. We have selected him as a candidate for director based on the role delegated to him as Chief Digital Innovation Officer, Head of IT & Systems Group and Head of Operations Group, and because the utilization, as a member of the Board of Directors, of his experience and expert knowledge is expected to strengthen the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors. Brief personal record April 2014 Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Secretariat of FG April 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Head of Human Resources Group of FG April 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer of Business Promotion of BK April 2019 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Digital Innovation Officer, Head of IT & Systems Group and Head of Operations Group of FG (Member of the Board of Directors, Senior Managing Executive Officer from June 2019) (current) Deputy President & Executive Officer, In charge of Digital Innovation Department, Head of IT & Systems Group and Head of Operations Group of BK (current) Definitions: FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Status of major concurrent office Deputy President & Executive Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 21 Candidate No. 3 Motonori Wakabayashi Reappointment Date of birth August 13, 1964 (Age 55) Current title and Senior Managing Executive Officer assignment at Head of Risk Management Group / Group CRO Mizuho Financial Member of the Board of Directors Group Number of Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock Mizuho Financial currently held: 61,965 shares Group shares Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held: held1 150,211 shares Attendance at The Board of Directors: 8/8 meetings (100%) meetings of the Board of Directors and committees (Fiscal year 2019)2 Term in office as 1 year (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of a director shareholders) Reason for selection as a candidate for director: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in risk management, research & consulting business, business promotion, corporate credit supervision and other matters as a member of the group since 1987. We have selected him as a candidate for director based on the role to be delegated to him as the Head of Risk Management Group and because the utilization, as a member of the Board of Directors, of his experience and expert knowledge is expected to strengthen the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors. Brief personal record April 2015 Executive Officer, General Manager of Industry Research Division of BK April 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Head of Research & Consulting Unit and In charge of Banking of BK April 2018 Managing Executive Officer, Head of Research & Consulting Unit of FG April 2019 Managing Executive Officer, Head of Research & Consulting Unit and Head of Risk Management Group of FG (Member of the Board of Directors, Managing Executive Officer from June 2019) June 2019 President & CEO of RI April 2020 Member of the Board of Directors, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Risk Management Group of FG (current) Deputy President & Executive Officer, Head of Risk Management Group of BK (current) Deputy President & Executive Officer, Head of Risk Management Group of TB (current) Definitions: FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. RI: Mizuho Research Institute Ltd. Status of major concurrent office Deputy President & Executive Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Deputy President & Executive Officer of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 22 Candidate No. 4 Makoto Umemiya Reappointment Date of birth December 23, 1964 (Age 55) Current title and Senior Managing Executive Officer assignment at Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group / Group CFO Mizuho Financial Member of the Board of Directors Group Number of Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently Mizuho Financial held: 77,804 shares Group shares Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held: held1 124,674 shares Attendance at The Board of Directors: 10/10 meetings (100%) meetings of the Board of Directors and committees (Fiscal year 2019) Term in office as 3 years (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of a director shareholders) Reason for selection as a candidate for director: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in financial planning, portfolio management, business promotion and other matters as a member of the group since 1987. We have selected him as a candidate for director based on the role delegated to him as the Head of the Financial Control & Accounting Group and because the utilization, as a member of the Board of Directors, of his experience and expert knowledge is expected to strengthen the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors. Brief personal record April 2015 Executive Officer, General Manager of Financial Planning Department of FG April 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group of FG (Member of the Board of Directors, Managing Executive Officer from June 2017) Executive Managing Director, Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group of BK (Managing Executive Officer from April 2019) April 2020 Member of the Board of Directors, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group of FG (current) Deputy President & Executive Officer, Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group of BK (current) Deputy President & Executive Officer, Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group of TB (current) Definitions: FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Status of major concurrent office Deputy President & Executive Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Deputy President & Executive Officer of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 23 Candidate No. 5 Hiroaki Ehara Reappointment Date of birth February 5, 1965 (Age 55) Current title and Managing Executive Officer assignment at Head of Human Resources Group / Group CHRO Mizuho Financial Member of the Board of Directors Group Number of Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock Mizuho Financial currently held: 94,213 shares Group shares Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held: held1 132,338 shares Attendance at The Board of Directors: 8/8 meetings (100%) meetings of the Board of Directors and committees (Fiscal year 2019)2 Term in office as 1 year (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of a director shareholders) Reason for selection as a candidate for director: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in human resource management, operations planning, business promotion, internal audits and other matters as a member of the group since 1987. We have selected him as a candidate for director based on the role to be delegated to him as the Head of the Human Resources Group and because the utilization, as a member of the Board of Directors, of his experience and expert knowledge is expected to strengthen the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors. Brief personal record April 2015 Executive Officer, General Manager of Trust Business Department VI of TB April 2016 Executive Managing Director, Head of Human Resources Group and Head of Internal Audit Group of TB April 2019 Managing Executive Officer, Head of Human Resources Group of FG (Member of the Board of Directors, Managing Executive Officer from June 2019) (current) Managing Executive Officer, Head of Human Resources Group of BK (current) Managing Executive Officer, Head of Human Resources Group of TB (current) Definitions: FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Status of major concurrent office Managing Executive Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Managing Executive Officer of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 24 Yasuhiro Sato Reappointment Candidate No. 6 Non-Executive Director Date of birth April 15, 1952 (Age 68) Current title and Chairman (Kaicho), Member of the Board of Directors* assignment at * Chairman (Kaicho) Sato engages in our external activities, but does not chair the Board Mizuho Financial meetings. The Board meetings will be chaired by the independent director chair Izumi Group Kobayashi. Number of Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently Mizuho Financial held: 1,020,160 shares Group shares Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held: held1 578,794 shares Attendance at The Board of Directors: 10/10 meetings (100%) meetings of the Board of Directors and committees (Fiscal year 2019) Term in office as 11 years (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of a director shareholders) Reason for selection as a candidate for director: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in corporate planning, international business, business promotion and other matters as a member of the group since 1976. Moreover, he has abundant management experience as the Group CEO and President & CEO of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. We have selected him as a candidate for director because the utilization, as a member of the Board of Directors, of his experience and expert knowledge in his position as director who does not concurrently serve as executive officer is expected to strengthen the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors. Brief personal record March 2003 Executive Officer, Senior Corporate Officer of International Banking Unit of CB April 2004 Managing Executive Officer in charge of business promotion of CB March 2006 Executive Managing Director, Head of Corporate Banking Unit of CB April 2007 Deputy President, Chief Auditor of CB April 2009 President & CEO of CB (until July 2013) June 2009 Member of the Board of Directors of FG June 2011 Member of the Board of Directors of BK President & Group CEO of FG (until June 2014) July 2013 President & CEO of BK April 2014 Member of the Board of Directors of BK (until April 2018) Member of the Board of Directors of TB (until April 2018) Member of the Board of Directors of SC (until April 2018) June 2014 Member of the Board of Directors, President & Group CEO of FG April 2018 Chairman, Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Officer (Chairman, Member of the Board of Directors from June 2018) (current) Definitions: TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. SC: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. CB: Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. Status of major concurrent office None 25 Hisaaki Hirama Reappointment / Candidate No. 7 Internal Non- Executive Director Date of birth December 26, 1962 (Age 57) Current title and Member of the Board of Directors assignment at Member of the Audit Committee Mizuho Financial Chairman of the Risk Committee Group Number of Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently Mizuho Financial held: 171,834 shares Group shares Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held: held1 82,646 shares Attendance at The Board of Directors: 8/8 meetings (100%) meetings of the The Audit Committee: 12/12 meetings (100%) Board of Directors The Risk Committee: 7/7 meetings (100%) and committees (Fiscal year 2019)2 Term in office as 1 year (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of a director shareholders) Reason for selection as a candidate for director: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in accounting, business promotion, internal auditsand other matters as a member of the group since 1986. We have selected him as a candidate for director because the utilization, as a member of the Board of Directors, of his experience and expert knowledge in his position, as a director who does not concurrently serve as an executive officer is expected to strengthen the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors. He has considerable expert knowledge concerning finance and accounting, which he gained through his experiences and career as General Manager of Accounting Department of Mizuho Financial Group, General Manager of Accounting Department of Mizuho Bank, Ltd and Audit Committee member of Mizuho Financial Group. Brief personal record April 2014 Executive Officer, General Manager of Marunouchi-Chuo Branch Division No.1 of BK April 2015 Executive Officer, General Manager of Nagoya Corporate Branch of BK April 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Head of Internal Audit Group of BK April 2019 Advisor to Audit Committee of FG June 2019 Member of the Board of Directors of FG (current) Definitions: FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Status of major concurrent office None 26 Tetsuo Seki Reappointment / Candidate No. 8 Independent Outside Director Date of birth July 29, 1938 (Age 81) Current title and Member of the Board of Directors assignment at Member of the Nominating Committee Mizuho Financial Member of the Compensation Committee Group Chairman of the Audit Committee Number of Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently Mizuho Financial held: 61,959 shares Group shares Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held: held1 23,700 shares Attendance at The Board of Directors: 10/10 meetings (100%) meetings of the The Nominating Committee: 10/10 meetings (100%) Board of Directors The Compensation Committee: 3/3 meetings (100%) and committees The Audit Committee: 16/16 meetings (100%) (Fiscal year 2019) Term in office as 5 years (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of a director shareholders) Area of expertise Corporate management / Finance and accounting / Finance expected to have Reason for selection as a candidate for director: He has served as Representative Director and Executive Vice President of Nippon Steel Corporation; President (Representative Director) of the Shoko Chukin Bank, Ltd.; Chairperson of the Japan Corporate Auditors Association; and Chairperson of the Audit Committee of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. We propose to appoint him as an outside director based on our conclusion that he will be able to significantly contribute to, among other matters, strengthening the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors, and (ii) our efforts to further enhance internal control systems and group governance, from a perspective independent from that of the management, leveraging his extensive experience and deep insight as a senior executive.

He has considerable expert knowledge concerning finance and accounting which he gained through his experiences and career as CFO of Nippon Steel Corporation, Chairperson of the Japan Corporate Auditors Association and a member of the Audit Committee of Mizuho Financial Group. Candidate's independence He satisfies the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group established by Mizuho Financial Group. Activities on the Board of Directors and committees By leveraging his extensive experience and deep insight as a senior executive, he proactively made suggestions concerning, among other matters, (i) accountability with respect to performance and (ii) the necessity for handling issues in the medium- to long-term. In addition, as the Chairman of the Audit Committee, he led the initiative in monitoring the performance of the 5-Year Business Plan by the Audit Committee. 27 Brief personal record April 1963 Joined Yawata Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. June 1993 Director of Nippon Steel Corporation April 1997 Managing Director of Nippon Steel Corporation April 2000 Representative Director and Executive Vice President of Nippon Steel Corporation June 2003 Executive Advisor of Nippon Steel Corporation June 2004 Senior Corporate Auditor of Nippon Steel Corporation June 2006 Independent Director of Terumo Corporation (until September 2008) March 2007 Outside Director of Sapporo Holdings Limited (until September 2008) June 2007 Outside Director of Tokyo Financial Exchange Inc. (until September 2008) October 2007 Chairperson of the Japan Corporate Auditors Association (until October 2008) Outside Director of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (until September 2008) June 2008 Executive Advisor to Nippon Steel Corporation (until September 2008) October 2008 President (Representative Director) of the Shoko Chukin Bank, Ltd. June 2013 General Advisor of the Shoko Chukin Bank, Ltd. June 2015 Honorary Advisor of the Shoko Chukin Bank, Ltd. (current) Member of the Board of Directors (Outside Director) of Mizuho Financial Group (current) March 2016 Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Sapporo Holdings Limited (until March 2020) Status of major concurrent office None 28 Tatsuo Kainaka Reappointment / Candidate No. 9 Independent Outside Director Date of birth January 2, 1940 (Age 80) Current title and Member of the Board of Directors assignment at Chairman of the Nominating Committee Mizuho Financial Member of the Compensation Committee Group Member of the Audit Committee Number of Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently Mizuho Financial held: 31,200 shares Group shares Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held: held1 23,700 shares Attendance at The Board of Directors: 10/10 meetings (100%) meetings of the The Nominating Committee: 10/10 meetings (100%) Board of Directors The Compensation Committee: 3/3 meetings (100%) and committees The Audit Committee: 16/16 meetings (100%) (Fiscal year 2019) Term in office as 6 years (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of a director shareholders) Area of expertise Law expected to have Reason for selection as a candidate for director: He has served in positions such as Superintending Prosecutor of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office and Justice of the Supreme Court, and he is currently active as an attorney-at-law. We propose to appoint him as an outside director based on our conclusion that he will be able to significantly contribute to, among other matters, (i) strengthening the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors, and (ii) the further enhancement of our corporate governance, compliance and risk management framework, from a perspective independent from that of the management, leveraging his extensive experience, deep insight and high level of expertise. Although he has not previously been engaged in management of a company other than in his career as an outside director and outside audit & supervisory board member, we believe he will fulfill the duties of an outside director of Mizuho Financial Group appropriately due to the reasons stated above. Candidate's independence He satisfies the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group established by Mizuho Financial Group. The relationship between him, as attorney-at-law, and the group does not affect his independence, for reasons including that neither he nor the law office to which he belongs, i.e., Takusyou Sogo Law Office, have received any money or proprietary benefit from the group other than the compensation he receives as an outside director of Mizuho Financial Group. Activities on the Board of Directors and committees By leveraging his extensive experience, deep insight and high level of expertise as a Public Prosecutor, judge, and attorney-at-law, he proactively made suggestions concerning, among other matters, (i) the importance of internal control systems and (ii) strengthening measures on compliance. In addition, as the Chairman of the Nominating Committee, he was in charge of the decision-making and approval processes for directors' core personnel in thoroughly considering optimal personnel placements. 29 Brief personal record April 1966 Appointed as Public Prosecutor January 2002 Superintending Prosecutor of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office October 2002 Justice of the Supreme Court March 2010 Admitted to the Tokyo Bar Association April 2010 Joined Takusyou Sogo Law Office (current) January 2011 President of the Life Insurance Policyholders Protection Corporation of Japan (current) November Member of the Board of Directors (Outside Director) of BK (until June 2013 2014) June 2014 Member of the Board of Directors (Outside Director) of FG (current) Definitions: FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Status of major concurrent offices Attorney-at-lawat Takusyou Sogo Law Office President of the Life Insurance Policyholders Protection Corporation of Japan Corporate Auditor (External) of Oriental Land Co., Ltd. 30 Yoshimitsu Kobayashi New appointment/ Candidate No. 10 Independent Outside Director Date of birth November 18, 1946 (Age 73) Current title and - assignment at Mizuho Financial Group Number of Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently Mizuho Financial held: 0 shares Group shares Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held: 0 held1 shares Attendance at - meetings of the Board of Directors and committees (Fiscal year 2019) Term in office as - (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of shareholders) a director Area of expertise Corporate management / Technology expected to have Reason for selection as a candidate for director: After serving as Representative Director, Member of the Board, President of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, he is currently active as Chairperson of this company. In addition, he was a member of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy and the Chairperson of Japan Association of Corporate Executives, among others, and is currently in charge of important posts such as a Chairman of the Council for Promotion of Regulatory Reform, among others. We selected him as a candidate for outside director based on our conclusion that he will be able to significantly contribute to, among other matters, strengthening the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors, from a perspective independent from that of the management, leveraging his extensive experience as a senior executive of a global corporation and deep insight in corporate governance. Candidate's independence He satisfies the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group established by Mizuho Financial Group. Brief personal record December Joined Mitsubishi Chemical Industries Corporation (current Mitsubishi 1974 Chemical Corporation) April 2005 Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation President and CEO of Mitsubishi Chemical Group Science and Technology Research Center, Inc. June 2006 Member of the Board of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Chairman of Mitsubishi Kagaku Institute of Life Sciences February 2007 Member of the Board, Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation April 2007 Representative Director, Member of the Board, President of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Representative Director, Member of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation April 2009 Member of the Board, President of The KAITEKI Institute, Inc. 31 June 2012 Outside Director of Japan Display Inc. (until March 2015) Outside Director of Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (until March 2015) February 2015 Member of the Board, Chairman, The KAITEKI Institute, Inc. (current) April 2015 Chairman, Japan Association of Corporate Executives (until April 2019) June 2015 Member of the Board, Chairperson of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (current) September Outside Director of Toshiba Corporation (current) 2015 June 2018 Chairman of Board of Directors, Outside Director of Toshiba Corporation (current) Status of major concurrent office Member of the Board, Chairperson of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Outside Director of Toshiba Corporation Member of the Board, Chairman of The KAITEKI Institute, Inc. 32 Ryoji Sato New appointment/ Candidate No. 11 Independent Outside Director Date of birth December 7, 1946 (Age 73) Current title and - assignment at Mizuho Financial Group Number of Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently Mizuho Financial held: 5,000 shares Group shares Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held: 0 held1 shares Attendance at - meetings of the Board of Directors and committees (Fiscal year 2019) Term in office as - (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of shareholders) a director Area of expertise Finance and accounting expected to have Reason for selection as a candidate for director: He has served in positions such as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Toshiba Corporation, and he is currently active as a certified public accountant. We propose to appoint him as an outside director based on our conclusion that he will be able to significantly contribute to, among other matters, strengthening the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors from a perspective independent from that of the management, leveraging his extensive experience, deep insight and high level of expertise. Although he has not previously been engaged in management of a company other than in his career as an outside director and outside audit & supervisory board member, we believe he will fulfill the duties of an outside director of Mizuho Financial Group appropriately due to the reasons stated above and his considerable expertise in finance and accounting as a certified public accountant. Candidate's independence He satisfies the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group established by Mizuho Financial Group. With respect to the relationship between him, as a certified public accountant, and the group , he has not received any money or proprietary benefit from the group. Brief personal record April 1969 Joined Nikko Securities Co., Ltd (current SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.) October 1971 Joined Tohmatsu Awoki & Co. (current Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC) February 1975 Registered as Certified Public Accountant January 1978 New York Office, Touche Ross September London Office, Touche Ross 1979 May 1983 Partner of Tohmatsu Awoki & Co. June 2001 Managing Partner of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, Tokyo Office June 2004 Representative Partner and Managing Partner of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, Tokyo Office 33 June 2007 Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC November Senior Advisor of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC (until May 2011) 2010 June 2011 Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Kubota Corporation (until June 2015) September Outside Director of Toshiba Corporation (until June 2019) 2015 July 2016 Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Nippon Life Insurance Company (current) Status of major concurrent offices Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Nippon Life Insurance Company 34 Masami Yamamoto Reappointment/ Candidate No. 12 Independent Outside Director Date of birth January 11, 1954 (Age 66) Current title and Member of the Board of Directors assignment at Member of the Nominating Committee Mizuho Financial Chairman of the Compensation Committee Group Number of Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock currently Mizuho Financial held: 28,555 shares Group shares Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held: held1 12,500 shares Attendance at The Board of Directors: 8/8 meetings (100%) meetings of the The Nominating Committee: 9/9 meetings (100%) Board of Directors The Compensation Committee: 3/3 meetings (100%) and committees (Fiscal year 2019)2 Term in office as 1 year (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of a director shareholders) Area of expertise Corporate management / Technology expected to have Reason for selection as a candidate for director: After serving as the Representative Director, President, and the Representative Director, Chairman of Fujitsu Limited, he is currently active as Director, Senior Advisor of this company. We selected him as an outside director based on our conclusion that he will be able to significantly contribute to, among other matters, strengthening the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors, from a perspective independent from that of the management, leveraging his extensive experience as a senior executive of a global corporation and deep insight and expertise in the field of technology. Candidate's independence He satisfies the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group established by Mizuho Financial Group. The business relationship between Fujitsu Limited, where he serves as Director, Senior Advisor, and the group does not affect his independence, for reasons including that (i) the percentage of sales gained through the business with the group of the consolidated net sales of Fujitsu Limited, and (ii) the percentage of gross profits gained through the business with group companies of Fujitsu Limited of the consolidated gross profits of Mizuho Financial Group, are less than 1%, respectively. Activities on the Board of Directors and committees By leveraging his extensive experience and deep insight as a senior executive, he proactively made suggestions concerning, among other matters, (i) building new business models of digital finance and (ii) sustainability initiatives. In addition, as the Chairman of the Compensation Committee, he led the fair decision-making process and approval process for compensation for officers based on business performance during the fiscal year 2018. 35 Brief personal record June 2004 Executive Vice President, Personal Systems Business Group of Fujitsu Limited June 2005 Corporate Vice President*of Fujitsu Limited June 2007 Corporate Senior Vice President* of Fujitsu Limited January 2010 Corporate Senior Executive Vice President of Fujitsu Limited April 2010 President of Fujitsu Limited June 2010 Representative Director, President of Fujitsu Limited June 2015 Representative Director, Chairman of Fujitsu Limited June 2017 Director, Chairman of Fujitsu Limited Outside Director of JFE Holdings, Inc. of Fujitsu Limited (current) June 2019 Member of the Board of Directors (Outside Director) of FG (current) Director, Senior Advisor of Fujitsu Limited (current) In June 2009 the official titles were changed from "Corporate Vice President" and "Corporate Senior Vice President" to "Corporate Executive Officer" and "Corporate Managing Executive Officer," respectively. Status of major concurrent office Director, Senior Advisor of Fujitsu Limited Outside Director of JFE Holdings, Inc. 36 Izumi Kobayashi Reappointment / Candidate No. 13 Independent Outside Director Date of birth January 18, 1959 (Age 61) Current title and Member of the Board of Directors assignment at Member of the Nominating Committee Mizuho Financial Member of the Risk Committee Group Number of Number of shares of Mizuho Financial Group's common stock Mizuho Financial currently held: 18,735 shares Group shares Potential number of additional shares of common stock to be held: held1 23,700 shares Attendance at The Board of Directors: 10/10 meetings (100%) meetings of the The Nominating Committee: 10/10 meetings (100%) Board of Directors The Risk Committee: 8/8 meetings (100%) and committees (Fiscal year 2019) Term in office as 3 years (as of the closing of this ordinary general meeting of a director shareholders) Area of expertise Corporate management / Finance expected to have Reason for selection as a candidate for director: She has served as President and Representative Director of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd., and Executive Vice President of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency of the World Bank Group. We propose to appoint her as an outside director based on our conclusion that she will be able to significantly contribute to, among other matters, strengthening the effectiveness of both the decision-making and supervisory functions of the Board of Directors, from a perspective independent from that of the management, leveraging her extensive experience and deep insight that she has cultivated in Japan and overseas. Candidate's independence She satisfies the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group established by Mizuho Financial Group. Activities on the Board of Directors and committees By leveraging her extensive experience and deep insight as a senior executive, she proactively made suggestions concerning, among other matters, (i) accountability with respect to sustainability initiatives, (ii) the necessity for restructuring business models and company culture and (iii) appropriate monitoring of the various emerging risks. Brief personal record April 1981 Joined Mitsubishi Chemical Industries, Ltd. (currently Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation) June 1985 Joined Merrill Lynch Futures Japan Inc. December President and Representative Director, Merrill Lynch Japan Securities 2001 Co., Ltd. (until November 2008) July 2002 Outside Director, Osaka Securities Exchange Co., Ltd. November Executive Vice President, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee 2008 Agency, the World Bank Group July 2013 Outside Director, ANA Holdings Inc. (current) November Outside Director, Suntory Holdings Limited (until March 2017) 2013 37 June 2014 Outside Director, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (current) July 2014 Member of the Risk Committee of Mizuho Financial Group (as an outside expert who is not a director) (until June 2017) April 2015 Vice Chairperson, Japan Association of Corporate Executives (until April 2019) June 2016 Member of the Board of Governors, Japan Broadcasting Corporation (until June 2019) June 2017 Member of the Board of Directors (Outside Director) of Mizuho Financial Group (current) Status of major concurrent offices Outside Director of ANA Holdings Inc. Outside Director of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Outside Director of OMRON Corporation (To be considered at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020) 38 (Notes) 1. For reference, "potential number of additional shares of common stock" refers to the number of shares that are scheduled to be delivered equivalent to the stock ownership points granted by the stock compensation system and the stock acquisition rights granted by the former stock option system. With respect to Messrs. Satoshi Ishii, Motonori Wakabayashi, Hiroaki Ehara, Hisaaki Hirama and Masami Yamamoto, their attendance at the meetings of the Board of Directors, the Nominating Committee, the Compensation Committee, the Audit committee and the Risk Committee is based on meetings that were held during the fiscal year 2019 after their appointment as directors of Mizuho Financial Group in June 2019. The former Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and the former Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. conducted a merger on July 1, 2013, whereby the former Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. was the surviving company in an absorption-type merger, and the former Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. changed its trade name to Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Messrs. Yasuhiro Sato and Hisaaki Hirama are the candidates for non- executive director who do not concurrently serve as executive officers, specialist officers, employees or executive directors of Mizuho Financial Group or its subsidiaries. Messrs. Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka, Yoshimitsu Kobayashi, Ryoji Sato, Masami Yamamoto and Ms. Izumi Kobayashi satisfy the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group. Except for Messrs. Yoshimitsu Kobayashi and Ryoji Sato, they are "independent directors", as defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., for the current period. We plan to register Messrs. Yoshimitsu Kobayashi and Ryoji Sato as independent directors with the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Liability Limitation Agreement with outside directors

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, we have entered into liability limitation agreements with four (4) candidates for outside director-namely Messrs. Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka, Masami Yamamoto and Ms. Izumi Kobayashi-which limit the liability provided for in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to the greater of either (i) JPY 20 million or (ii) the amount prescribed by laws and regulations, provided that such outside director acts bona fide and without gross negligence in performing his or her duty. We intend to continue with similar liability limitation agreements with each candidate for outside director, i.e., the above four (4) candidates and enter into a similar agreement with Messrs. Yoshimitsu Kobayashi and Ryoji Sato, upon their appointment at this ordinary general meeting of shareholders. If this proposal is adopted, we expect the designation of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and designation of committee members and the Chairman of each committee to be as follows:

Chairman of the Board of Directors: Izumi Kobayashi

Nominating Committee members: Tatsuo Kainaka (Chairman), Tetsuo Seki, Yoshimitsu Kobayashi, Masami Yamamoto and Izumi Kobayashi Compensation Committee members: Masami Yamamoto (Chairman),

Tetsuo Seki and Tatsuo Kainaka

Audit Committee members: Tetsuo Seki (Chairman), Tatsuo Kainaka, Ryoji Sato and Hisaaki Hirama 39 Risk Committee members: Hisaaki Hirama (Chairman), Izumi Kobayashi, Rintaro Tamaki (Outside Expert) and Hiroshi Naka (Outside Expert) The age of directors indicates their age on their last birthdays as of this ordinary general meeting of shareholders. Kubota Corporation, where Mr. Ryoji Sato served as an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member from June 2011 to June 2015, publically announced in November 2018 that with respect to Kubota products, e.g. the "rolling mill rolls" and the "cylinder liners for compressor", it had reported values differed from actual results in an inspection report it previously submitted to its clients, which was also publically released. Mr. Sato was not involved in the matter and had already retired at the time the statement regarding the misconduct was announced; during his term of office he routinely promoted compliance awareness on such occasions as the Audit & Supervisory board meetings. Mr. Masami Yamamoto serves as a Director, Senior Advisor of Fujitsu Limited. In July 2016, when Mr. Yamamoto served as a Director of this company, it received the cease and desist orders and surcharge payment orders from the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) after the JFTC found that there was an illegal violation of the Antimonopoly Act regarding to the trade of equipment for electric power security communication ordered by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. Moreover, in February 2017, the JFTC found that there was an illegal violation of the Antimonopoly Act regarding the trade of apparatus for hybrid optical communication and transmission path ordered by Chubu Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. With respect to this case, Fujitsu Limited is not subject to the cease and desist orders since it requested a leniency application which was accepted by the JFTC. Mr. Yamamoto was not involved in this matter; he routinely promotes awareness of compliance on such occasions as meetings of the board of directors. After this incident came to light, he has carried out his responsibilities as a Director, Chairman and a Director, Senior Advisor by, among other acts, further strengthening measures on compliance and ensuring the implementation of efforts toward prevention of recurrence. 40 Overview of Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group An outside director shall not be an executive director, an executive officer, a specialist officer, or an employee ("a Person Performing an Executive Role") of Mizuho Financial Group or its current subsidiaries nor have been a Person Performing an Executive Role in the past 10 years prior to his or her appointment, nor shall be a director, an audit & supervisory board member, an audit counselor, an executive officer, a specialist officer, or an employee of a company for which Mizuho Financial Group is a principal shareholder. (1) An outside director shall not be a person with whom, or Person Performing an Executive Role at a parent company or material subsidiary to whom, Mizuho Financial Group or the Three Core Companies have been principal business counterparties within the past three years.

(2) An outside director shall not be a person with whom, or Person Performing an Executive Role at a parent company or material subsidiary to whom, Mizuho Financial Group or the Three Core Companies have been principal business counterparties within the past three years. An outside director shall not be a Person Performing an Executive Role of an entity that receives donations or other support, the total amount of which exceeds a specific amount (greater amount of either the three-year average of JPY 10 million per year or 30% of the average annual total expenses) from Mizuho Financial Group or the Three Core Companies. An outside director shall not be a Person Performing an Executive Role of a company or its parent company or subsidiaries to which directors are transferred from Mizuho Financial Group or its subsidiaries. An outside director shall not currently be an accounting auditor or a person employed by an accounting auditor of Mizuho Financial Group or its subsidiaries nor has been in charge of the audit of Mizuho Financial Group or its current subsidiaries in such a capacity within the most recent three years. An outside director that is a lawyer, consultant, or other type of specialist shall not receive greater than or equal to JPY 10 million per year on a three-year average from Mizuho Financial Group or the Three Core Companies other than compensation for officers nor shall they be employed by an advisory firm such as a law firm, to whom Mizuho Financial Group or the Three Core Companies are principal business counterparties. An outside director shall not be a close relative of the directors, executive officers, specialist officers, or " Sanyo " (the highest rank for a non-executive employee), Advisors, Executive Advisors or others that have a rank similar to an officer ("Person Equivalent to an Officer"; the same applies hereinafter) of Mizuho Financial Group or its current subsidiaries nor close relatives of such directors, executive officers, specialist officers, or Person Equivalent to an Officer, within the past five years nor a close relative of individuals who satisfy similar standards set forth in the latter part of 1 and in 2, 3, 5 and 6 above (excluding non-material cases). An outside director shall not be a person who is likely to give rise to consistent substantive conflicts of interest in relation to general shareholders other than for the reasons considered above. Even in the event that a person does not satisfy items 2 through 7 set forth above, Mizuho Financial Group may appoint as its outside director a person who we believe to be suitable for the position of an outside director with sufficient independence in consideration of such person's character and insight, provided that we externally provide an explanation as to why we believe such person qualifies as an outside director with sufficient independence. Note: "Three Core Companies" refers to Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. 41 "Principal business counterparties" are determined based on a standard of greater than or equal to 2% of the consolidated annual total sales (consolidated annual gross profits for Mizuho Financial Group) of each of the three fiscal years including the most recent fiscal year. 42 Company's proposal Proposal 2: The share consolidation 1. Reasons for proposal This proposal is to consolidate the shares of common stock on the basis of one post-consolidation share per ten pre-consolidation shares ("the share consolidation"). The share consolidation intends to address the situation that our current share price of 119.8 yen, and its Trading Unit* 11,980 yen (as of May 14 ,2020) is significantly below the desirable Trading Unit range of 50,000 yen to 500,000 yen designated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Securities Listing Regulations. Meanwhile, our 5-Year Business Plan launched in fiscal year 2019 set forth our shareholder return policy: "we are maintaining the current level of dividends for the time being while aiming to strengthen our capital base further to enhance returns to shareholders at an early stage." We believe that share consolidation will enable us to set the amount of dividend per share more precisely, which will also enhance the flexibility of our capital management. With the share consolidation and the partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation regarding organizations that decide dividends from surplus and other related matters as described in Proposal 4, we will endeavor to enhance our communication with our shareholders related to the usage of our capital. *Trading Unit: the number of shares that is used as the acceptable quantity for trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 2. Details of proposal Class of shares to be consolidated Common Stock Consolidation rate

One post-consolidation share per ten pre-consolidation shares Effective date October 1, 2020 Total number of shares Mizuho Financial Group is authorized to issue 5,130,000,000 shares

To be changed on the effective date of the share consolidation pursuant to Article 182, Paragraph 2 of Japan's Companies Act Shareholders are requested to entrust the Board of Directors with all the necessary procedural matters 43 Reference: Number of shares to be reduced by the consolidation (Number of shares to be reduced by the consolidation may change) Total number of issued shares before the 25,392,498,945 consolidation as of March 31, 2020 Number of shares to be reduced by the 22,853,249,051 consolidation Total number of issued shares after the 2,539,249,894 consolidation (Note) "Number of shares to be reduced by the consolidation" and "Total number of issued shares after the consolidation" are theoretical figures based on the total number of issued shares before the consolidation and the consolidation rate. (2) Number of shareholders to be reduced by the consolidation Assuming our shareholder composition is unchanged from March 31, 2020, the number of shareholders would be as follows: Number of shareholders Number of shares owned All shareholders 1,037,738 100.0% 25,392,498,945 100.0% Shareholders 19,240 1.85% 62,851 0.0002% owning fewer than 10 shares Shareholders 26,925 2.59% 1,155,163 0.005% owning 10 to fewer than 100 shares Shareholders 254,878 24.56% 89,624,711 0.35% owning 100 to fewer than 1,000 shares Shareholders 736,695 70.99% 25,301,656,220 99.64% owning 1,000 shares or more After the share consolidation, the 19,240 shareholders who own fewer than 10 shares - the total number of shares held by these shareholders amounts to 62,851 shares - would lose their status as shareholders. In addition, the 254,878 shareholders who own 100 to fewer than 1,000 shares - the total number of shares held by these shareholders amounts to 89,624,711 shares and the composition ratio of these shareholders against 991,573 shareholders who hold voting rights is 25.70% - would lose the opportunity to buy and sell the shares on the exchange market as well as lose voting rights at general meetings of shareholders. 44 Pursuant to Article 194, Paragraph 1 of Japan's Companies Act and Article 8 and 9 of the Articles of Incorporation, any shareholder may request that we sell a number of shares to the extent that they constitute one Trading Unit together with the number of shares less than one Trading Unit owned by them. Alternatively, pursuant to Article 192, Paragraph 1 of Japan's Companies Act and Article 8 of the Articles of Incorporation, any shareholder may request us to buy back shares less than one Trading Unit. Shareholders are advised to contact a securities company with an account to hold our shares or our shareholder registry administrator. (3) Cases of fractions of less than one share In the event the share consolidation generates fractions of shares less than one share, the fractions shall be all disposed of or purchased as treasury stock pursuant to Article 235 of Japan's Companies Act, and the shareholders who own fractions of less than one share shall be paid for the disposition value in proportion to the amount of the fractions. 45 Company's proposal Proposal 3: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation 1. Reasons for proposal This proposal is to, on the condition that Proposal 2 is authorized and approved, reflect the share consolidation in the total number of each class of shares we are authorized to issue as set forth in Article 6 - Total Number of Authorized Shares of the current Articles of Incorporation in respect of each of our common stock and preferred stocks, including the First Series of Class XIV preferred stock through the Fourth Series of Class XVI preferred stock. The total number of shares we are authorized to issue will change in accordance with the share consolidation taking effect pursuant to Article 182, Paragraph 2 of Japan's Companies Act and is not the purpose of this proposal. Additionally, preferred stock dividends set forth in Article 13 - Preferred Stock Dividends, Paragraph 1 and distribution of residual assets set forth in Article 15 - Distribution of Residual Assets, Paragraph 1 of the current Articles of Incorporation will be amended to be at the same level defined by the current Articles of Incorporation after the share consolidation takes effect. Furthermore, for the purpose of building our management structure flexibly, this proposal is to amend Article 23 - Person Authorized to Convene General Meetings of Shareholders and the Chairman of the Meeting of the current Articles of Incorporation in order to clearly establish that in the event that a person who is not a director is selected as President & CEO, as there will be no director concurrently serving as President & CEO until that person is appointed as a director by a general meeting of shareholders, in such cases another director will convene the general meeting of shareholders and another director or executive officer as defined in the Companies Act will serve as chairman according to the order previously determined by the Board of Directors. 46 2. Details of proposal (Underlining indicates amendments) Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed Amendments CHAPTER II SHARES CHAPTER II SHARES Article 6.(Total Number of Authorized Article 6.(Total Number of Authorized Shares) Shares) The total number of shares which the The total number of shares which the Company is authorized to issue shall be Company is authorized to issue shall be 51,300,000,000 shares, and each total 5,130,000,000 shares, and each total number of the classes of shares which the number of the classes of shares which the Company is authorized to issue shall be as Company is authorized to issue shall be as set forth below; provided, however, that the set forth below; provided, however, that the total number of the classes of shares which total number of the classes of shares which the Company is authorized to issue in the Company is authorized to issue in respect of the First to Fourth Series of Class respect of the First to Fourth Series of Class XIV preferred stock shall not exceed nine XIV preferred stock shall not exceed ninety hundred million (900,000,000)in total, the million (90,000,000)in total, the total number total number of the classes of shares which of the classes of shares which the Company the Company is authorized to issue in is authorized to issue in respect of the First respect of the First to Fourth Series of Class to Fourth Series of Class XV preferred stock XV preferred stock shall not exceed nine shall not exceed ninety million (90,000,000) hundred million (900,000,000)in total, and in total, and the total number of the classes the total number of the classes of shares of shares which the Company is authorized which the Company is authorized to issue in to issue in respect of the First to Fourth respect of the First to Fourth Series of Class Series of Class XVI preferred stock shall not XVI preferred stock shall not exceed fifteen exceed one hundred fifty million hundred million (1,500,000,000)in total: (150,000,000)in total: Common stock: 48,000,000,000shares Common stock: 4,800,000,000shares First Series of Class XIV preferred stock: First Series of Class XIV preferred stock: 900,000,000shares 90,000,000shares Second Series of Class XIV preferred stock: Second Series of Class XIV preferred stock: 900,000,000shares 90,000,000shares Third Series of Class XIV preferred stock: Third Series of Class XIV preferred stock: 900,000,000shares 90,000,000shares Fourth Series of Class XIV preferred stock: Fourth Series of Class XIV preferred stock: 900,000,000shares 90,000,000shares 47 Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed Amendments First Series of Class XV preferred stock: First Series of Class XV preferred stock: 900,000,000shares 90,000,000shares Second Series of Class XV preferred stock: Second Series of Class XV preferred stock: 900,000,000shares 90,000,000shares Third Series of Class XV preferred stock: Third Series of Class XV preferred stock: 900,000,000shares 90,000,000shares Fourth Series of Class XV preferred stock: Fourth Series of Class XV preferred stock: 900,000,000shares 90,000,000shares First Series of Class XVI preferred stock: First Series of Class XVI preferred stock: 1,500,000,000shares 150,000,000shares Second Series of Class XVI preferred stock: Second Series of Class XVI preferred stock: 1,500,000,000shares 150,000,000shares Third Series of Class XVI preferred stock: Third Series of Class XVI preferred stock: 1,500,000,000shares 150,000,000shares Fourth Series of Class XVI preferred stock: Fourth Series of Class XVI preferred stock: 1,500,000,000shares 150,000,000shares 48 Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed Amendments CHAPTER III PREFERRED STOCK CHAPTER III PREFERRED STOCK Article 13.(Preferred Stock Dividends) Article 13.(Preferred Stock Dividends) 1. In respect of dividends from its surplus 1. In respect of dividends from its surplus provided for in Article 48 (except for interim provided for in Article 48 (except for interim dividends provided for in the same Article), dividends provided for in the same Article), the Company shall distribute dividends from the Company shall distribute dividends from its surplus by cash on preferred stock its surplus by cash on preferred stock (hereinafter referred to as the "Preferred (hereinafter referred to as the "Preferred Stock Dividends") in such amount as Stock Dividends") in such amount as provided for below to shareholders of provided for below to shareholders of preferred stock (hereinafter referred to as the preferred stock (hereinafter referred to as the "Shareholders of Preferred Stock") or "Shareholders of Preferred Stock") or registered stock pledgees in respect of registered stock pledgees in respect of preferred stock (hereinafter referred to as the preferred stock (hereinafter referred to as the "Registered Preferred Stock Pledgees") in "Registered Preferred Stock Pledgees") in priority to holders of common stock priority to holders of common stock (hereinafter referred to as the "Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as the "Shareholders of Common Stock"), registered stock of Common Stock"), registered stock pledgees in respect of common stock pledgees in respect of common stock (hereinafter referred to as the "Registered (hereinafter referred to as the "Registered Common Stock Pledgees"); provided, Common Stock Pledgees"); provided, however, that in the case where all or a part however, that in the case where all or a part of the Preferred Stock Interim Dividends of the Preferred Stock Interim Dividends provided for in Article 14 have been paid in provided for in Article 14 have been paid in the relevant business year, the amount so the relevant business year, the amount so paid shall be reduced accordingly: paid shall be reduced accordingly: First to Fourth Series of Class XIV preferred First to Fourth Series of Class XIV preferred stock: Amount decided by the resolution of stock: Amount decided by the resolution of the Board of Directors or the determination the Board of Directors or the determination by Executive Officer(s) under the authority by Executive Officer(s) under the authority delegated by the Board of Directors on the delegated by the Board of Directors on the issuance of such stock, which amount shall issuance of such stock, which amount shall not exceed 100yen per share per year not exceed 1,000yen per share per year 49 Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed Amendments First to Fourth Series of Class XV preferred First to Fourth Series of Class XV preferred stock: Amount decided by the resolution of stock: Amount decided by the resolution of the Board of Directors or the determination the Board of Directors or the determination by Executive Officer(s) under the authority by Executive Officer(s) under the authority delegated by the Board of Directors on the delegated by the Board of Directors on the issuance of such stock, which amount shall issuance of such stock, which amount shall not exceed 100yen per share per year not exceed 1,000yen per share per year First to Fourth Series of Class XVI preferred First to Fourth Series of Class XVI preferred stock: Amount decided by the resolution of stock: Amount decided by the resolution of the Board of Directors or the determination the Board of Directors or the determination by Executive Officer(s) under the authority by Executive Officer(s) under the authority delegated by the Board of Directors on the delegated by the Board of Directors on the issuance of such stock, which amount shall issuance of such stock, which amount shall not exceed 100yen per share per year not exceed 1,000yen per share per year 2. (Omitted.) 2. (No change.) 3. (Omitted.) 3. (No change.) Article 15.(Distribution of Residual Assets) Article 15.(Distribution of Residual Assets) 1. In respect of distribution of residual 1. In respect of distribution of residual assets, the Company shall pay to the assets, the Company shall pay to the Shareholders of Preferred Stock or Shareholders of Preferred Stock or Registered Preferred Stock Pledgees in Registered Preferred Stock Pledgees in priority to the Shareholders of Common priority to the Shareholders of Common Stock or Registered Common Stock Stock or Registered Common Stock Pledgees in such amount as provided for Pledgees in such amount as provided for below:below: First Series of Class XIV through the Fourth First Series of Class XIV through the Fourth Series of Class XVI preferred stock : Series of Class XVI preferred stock : 1,000yen per share 10,000yen per share 2. (Omitted.) 2. (No change.) 50 Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed Amendments CHAPTER IV GENERAL MEETINGS OF CHAPTER IV GENERAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS SHAREHOLDERS Article 23.(Person Authorized to Convene Article 23.(Person Authorized to Convene General Meetings of Shareholders and the General Meetings of Shareholders and the Chairman of the Meeting) Chairman of the Meeting) 1. The Director concurrently serving as 1. The Director concurrently serving as President & CEO shall convene and chair the President & CEO shall convene and chair the general meeting of shareholders. general meeting of shareholders. 2. In the case wherethe Director 2. When there is no Director concurrently concurrently serving as President & CEO is serving as President & CEO, orthe Director unable to so act, one of the other Director(s) concurrently serving as President & CEO is in the order previously determined by the unable to so act, one of the other Director(s) Board of Directors shall take such person's shall convene the general meeting of place. shareholders and one of the other Director(s) or Executive Officer(s) shall act as the chairmanin the order previously determined by the Board of Directors. Among the foregoing amendments, the amendments to Article 6, Article 13, Paragraph 1 and Article 15, Paragraph 1 shall take effect on October 1, 2020, which is the effective date of the share consolidation. 51 Company's proposal and shareholders' proposal Proposal 4: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (amendment to the Articles of Incorporation regarding organizations that decide dividends from surplus and other related matters) With respect to Proposal 4, the details of the Company's proposal and the shareholders' proposal (a joint proposal by four (4) shareholders) are the same. 1. Details of proposal (Underlining indicates amendments) Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed Amendments CHAPTER VIII ACCOUNTING CHAPTER VIII ACCOUNTING Article 47.(Organizations that Decide Article 47.(Organizations that Decide Dividends from Surplus, Etc.) Dividends from Surplus, Etc.) The Company shalldecide distribution of The Company maydecide distribution of dividends from surplus and other matters dividends from surplus and other matters provided for in each item of Article 459, provided for in each item of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Act, not by a resolution Paragraph 1 of the Act, by a resolution of of a general meeting of shareholders, but the Board of Directors, unless otherwise by a resolution of the Board of Directors, provided for in laws or regulations. unless otherwise provided for in laws or regulations. 2. Reasons for proposal (Company's proposal) This proposal is to amend the Articles of Incorporation so that the Board of Directors remains as the organization to make decisions on issuing dividends of surplus and other related matters, but the general meeting of shareholders may also make decisions on such matters in the event a shareholder's proposal is presented. Pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation, not the general meeting of shareholders but rather the Board of Directors may decide to issue dividends of surplus and other related matters. We adopted this process based on the idea that our Board of Directors, with its high level of supervisory function and extensive expertise, would maximize medium-to-long term shareholder value by deciding to issue dividends of surplus and other related matters, enhancing shareholder return while improving capital adequacy ratios to meet the international financial regulations. 52 The Basel III international financial regulatory framework was finalized in 2017 and its uncertainty regarding tightening of regulation has decreased, whilst we steadily accumulated capital to strengthen our capital adequacy. Meanwhile, the interactions between companies and their shareholders and investors have been changing. In addition to areas of traditional importance, such as business strategy and capital management, shareholders have become increasingly focused on sustainable enhancement of corporate values from various perspectives, such as sustainability, as represented by the rise of Responsible Investment. In light of these changes, we believe it will become increasingly important for us to engage in constructive dialogue and listen thoroughly to our shareholders' opinions with regard to the usage of capital, including an increase in shareholder returns and investment for future growth. 3. Reasons for proposal (Shareholders' proposal) When the Company made an amendment to the Articles of Incorporation on the occasion of its transformation into a Company with Committees in 2014, the organization to make decisions on issuing dividends was changed to the Board of Directors. Such change was a deceptive act intended to include unrelated content in the proposal to amend its Articles of Incorporation. This is obvious in the fact that, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has the general meeting of shareholders as an organizational body to make decisions on issuing dividends even after its transformation to a Company with Committees. The Company deprived its shareholders of the right to express their opinion regarding dividends at the general meetings of shareholders. The argument that the shareholders, if they are not satisfied with the level of dividend, could refrain from reappointing the directors, whose term of office is a year, is nonsense. There may be quite a number of shareholders who are not satisfied with the level of the dividends, but do not feel it is necessary to replace the directors, and it is unreasonable to deprive such shareholders of their opportunity to express their opinions regarding dividends. While the Board of Directors may determine the amount of dividends, the shareholders should also be able to make proposals regarding dividends, and the shareholders, at the general meetings of shareholders, should be able to determine which is more appropriate. At the general meeting of shareholders in 2017, this proposal received recommended approval of ISS, and was agreed to by the shareholders holding 43% of the voting shares. 53 Shareholders' proposals These proposals have been made by certain shareholders. Proposal 5 has been made by one (1) shareholder. (The voting interest of such shareholder is 0.0001%.)

Proposals 6 through 9 have been made jointly by four (4) shareholders. (The total voting interest of such four (4) shareholders is 0.0001%.)

We have reproduced the details of and reasons for each proposal as they originally appeared, without making any changes to the factual understanding of the proposers or correcting omissions and errors. What is a shareholder proposal? Under the Companies Act, a Shareholder's Right to Propose is recognized on condition that certain requirements are satisfied. When these proposals are made, we are required to insert the proposals in this convocation notice regardless of their content, except for the case where there is any breach of laws and regulations or the Articles of Incorporation. As a result of considering matters based on the above, this fiscal year, we inserted in this convocation notice the proposals received from certain shareholders. The Board of Directors opposessuch proposals. Please exercise your voting rights after confirming the opinion of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group on the following pages. Proposal Page Proposal 5 Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (disclosure of p.55 a plan outlining the company's business strategy to align its investments with the goals of the Paris Agreement) Proposal 6 Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (description p.59 of shareholders' proposals in the reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders) Proposal 7 Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (prohibition p.61 with respect to the abuse of a dominant bargaining position, such as an act in which Mizuho Bank, which has a dominant bargaining position, exerts undue pressure on a client company at which a shareholder who submitted a shareholders' proposal is employed, thereby pressuring such shareholder not to submit the proposal and not to ask questions at the general meetings of shareholders, thereby causing an unreasonable disadvantage to shareholders) Proposal 8 Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (prohibition p.63 with respect to the abuse of a dominant bargaining position, such as an act in which Mizuho Bank, which has a dominant bargaining position, exerts undue pressure on an attorney for the other party of a dispute and causes an unreasonable disadvantage to clients and other stakeholders of the Mizuho group) Proposal 9 Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (establishing p.65 a point of contact for whistleblowing) 54 Shareholders' proposal Proposal 5: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (disclosure of a plan outlining the company's business strategy to align its investments with the goals of the Paris Agreement) 1. Details of proposal It is proposed that the following provision be added to the Articles of Incorporation: Noting the company's support for the Paris Agreement and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the company shall disclose in its annual reporting a plan outlining the company's business strategy, including metrics and targets, to align its investments with the goals of the Paris Agreement. 2. Reasons for proposal Climate change, already causing serious damage, is understood to present severe risks to the human society and global and regional economies. The Paris Agreement, a treaty to prevent this crisis from becoming a reality, aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by limiting the global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and making efforts to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The Agreement also aims to make finance flows consistent with a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions. Currently, the company is the largest lender in the world to coal power developers, putting the company at great risk of exposure to businesses that face devaluation in a transition to decarbonized economy. The proposal will allow shareholders to see how the company is managing risks of this nature. (Company's note) The details and reasons for the proposal are as stated in the original English text provided by such shareholder. The Board of Directors of the Company opposes this proposal. A detailed explanation of the opinion of the Board of Directors of the Company are given in the following pages. 55 ・Opinion of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group The Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group opposes this proposal. In our Environmental Policy, we have set metrics and targets, incorporated environmental risks and opportunities into our strategy, and clearly stipulated proactive disclosure of information. Accordingly, the Board of Directors is of the opinion that it is unnecessary to add the proposed provision to the Articles of Incorporation. Formulation of business strategy that includes targets based on the goals of the Paris Agreement The Paris Agreement, which each country signed to strengthen its response to climate change, aims to keep the increase in global average temperature to well below 2°C as compared to pre-industrial levels, and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C as compared to pre-industrial levels. In addition, steering the flow of finances and investment toward low greenhouse gas emissions is one of its objectives. Environmental issues and climate change are a key part of our business strategy and we have taken steps to address these concerns by incorporating into our business plan for each fiscal year our business strategy which includes metrics and targets (see Table 1) based on the goals of the Paris Agreement. In particular, in light of the indirect impact that we, as a financial group, have through our clients, we strive to deepen our understanding of the issues and needs of clients through proactive engagement, and have continued to strengthen the risk management of the group and the support for our clients' initiatives that address climate change and transition to a low-carbon society. (2) Disclosure in annual reportings With respect to the business strategy that includes metrics and targets based on the goals of the Paris Agreement, we have been disclosing, based on the TCFD Recommendations, in our Integrated Report issued annually, information on the core elements for disclosing climate-related financial information. These elements are Governance, Strategy, Risk Management, and Metrics and Targets. This fiscal year, we are working to further enhance disclosure through, among other means, issuing a new, more detailed TCFD Report. Content of the Environmental Policy resolved by the Board of Directors Under the Mizuho Code of Conduct, which we base all business and operational decisions on, we, by a resolution of the Board of Directors, established the Environmental Policy for the group as specific internal rules related to our environmental initiatives, including our response to climate change risks. The Environmental Policy clarifies our stance on climate change and clearly states that (i) we have set metrics and targets related to our environmental initiatives to seek continuous improvement through regular progress evaluation, (ii) we 56 incorporate environmental risks and opportunities into our strategy, and (iii) to ensure transparency, we will proactively disclose information on our environmental initiatives. Table 1: Main measures for strengthening our environmental and climate change initiatives implemented from FY2019 through early FY2020 Establishing  Sustainable finance & environmental finance targets quantitative - FY2019 - FY2030 total: JPY 25 trillion (of which the target targets for environmental finance is JPY 12 trillion)  Target to reduce the outstanding credit balance for coal- fired power generation facilities - Reduce the FY2019 amount1by 50% by FY2030, and achieve an outstanding credit balance of zero by FY2050 1. The balance at the end of FY2019 was JPY 299.5 billion. Strengthening  Positioning of climate change risks as "emerging risks2" in risk our management of "top risks3" management  Revision of the Environmental and Social Management Policy for Financing and Investment Activity Addition of transactions that are prohibited or require additional due diligence regardless of the sectors

Tightening of the policy stating that we will not provide financing for the construction of new coal-fired power generation facilities

coal-fired power generation facilities Addition of the coal mining sector

Addition of clarification in respect of our responses to transition risks in the oil and gas sectors

Other related measures Scenario analyses for the transition risks and physical risks based on the TCFD Recommendations We anticipated the impact on business performance in the electric power and the energy sectors using the Sustainable Development Scenario put forward by the International Energy Agency, in accordance with the following two scenarios: a static scenario which assumes that no attempt is made by clients to transform the present business structure ("Scenario 1"); and a dynamic scenario under which the business structure of clients is transformed ("Scenario 2"), and thereby we analyzed potential shifts in our credit costs. As a result of this analysis we estimate that our credit costs will increase by about JPY 120 billion (Scenario 2) to JPY 310 billion (Scenario 1) by 2050. 57 2. Material risks that must be addressed in the next few years despite the fact that materialization of the risk will occur over a medium- to long-term time frame 3. Risks that have a potential material impact on the group Strengthening  New preparation and disclosure disclosure - A TCFD Report, an ESG Data Book (scheduled for release in July), and the status of our implementation of the standards for the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)4(scheduled for release in September) 4. Sustainability information disclosure accounting standards for companies that the SASB prepared 58 Shareholders' proposal Proposal 6: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (description of shareholders' proposals in the reference materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders) 1. Details of proposal It is proposed that the following provision be added to the Articles of Incorporation: In the event, the Share Handling Regulations set character count restrictions, the language in which the shareholder provides their reasoning for a proposal shall not be restricted to a character count of less than 1,000 characters. 2. Reasons for proposal In Article 13 of the Share Handling Regulations, the Company states that, a proposal may be submitted in the form of an outline, if the reasons for the shareholder's proposal exceeds 400 characters; however, this means that if the proposal exceeds 400 characters, the proposal will not include the shareholder's reasons for the submitted proposal as they are. Such Share Handling Regulations were not approved by the general meeting of shareholders, rather, they were decided by the board of directors in its discretion. While shareholders should not abuse their power to make such proposals, a 400 character limit for providing their reasoning is exceedingly low. A proposal related to the governance of issuing dividends, which received an affirmative vote of more than 40 percent in the past, is a very important proposal; however, because the character count for the proposal is limited to 400 characters or less under the current restrictions, the proposing shareholder's reasoning for the proposal, which the voting shareholders have a right to know, cannot be sufficiently described to the extent necessary. A restriction on the number of characters may be necessary; however, at least 1,000 characters are necessary to sufficiently describe the reasons for a proposal. Therefore, it is proposed that the Articles of Incorporation be amended. ・Opinion of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group The Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group opposes this proposal. The Board of Directors is of the opinion that the Articles of Incorporation sets forth basic principles concerning the operation of the company and does not believe that it is necessary to set forth matters of such detail in the Articles of Incorporation. 59 We believe that 400 characters is an appropriate amount for our shareholders to understand any proposal. With this perspective, and based on Article 93, Paragraph 1 of the Enforcement Regulations of the Company Law, we set forth in the Share Handling Regulations to the effect that, if "such description exceeds 400 characters, such description may be set forth in the form of an outline" and believe that proposals by the shareholders can be addressed, lawfully and sufficiently, without hindering the shareholder's ability to sufficiently provide their reasoning. Accordingly, the Board of Directors is of the opinion that it is unnecessary to add the proposed provision to the Articles of Incorporation. 60 Shareholders' proposal Proposal 7: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (prohibition with respect to the abuse of a dominant bargaining position, such as an act in which Mizuho Bank, which has a dominant bargaining position, exerts undue pressure on a client company at which a shareholder who submitted a shareholders' proposal is employed, thereby pressuring such shareholder not to submit the proposal and not to ask questions at the general meetings of shareholders, thereby causing an unreasonable disadvantage to shareholders) 1. Details of proposal It is proposed that the following provision be added to the Articles of Incorporation: Since financial institutions have a dominant bargaining position over clients, the Mizuho group shall, as set forth in the examples of financial institution violations of the Antimonopoly Act that are specified in the "Report on Investigation of Business Practices between Financial Institutions and Corporations" published in July 2001 by the Japan Fair Trade Commission, prohibit the abuse of a dominant bargaining position, such as an act in which any company of the Mizuho group exerts undue pressure on a client company at which a shareholder who submitted a shareholders' proposal is actually employed, thereby pressuring the shareholder who submitted the proposal, or conducted other related matters, not to submit the proposal and not to ask questions at the general meetings of shareholders, thereby causing an unreasonable disadvantage to shareholders. 2. Reasons for proposal I, Mitsutaka Yamaguchi, submitted shareholders' proposals to the Mizuho group at each of the general meetings of shareholders held in 2016 and 2017 and such proposals were agreed to by the shareholders holding more than 40% of the voting shares. Then, an officer at TAC, my employer at the time, asked to meet me. The officer exerted pressure on me, saying "Your acts, such as the submission of shareholders' proposals, were mentioned by a person at Mizuho to TAC's corporate sales staff. The corporate sales staff asserts that it is all your fault that the corporate sales division cannot receive orders. You should refrain from submitting shareholders' proposals to Mizuho and undergoing other related matters." For this reason, I abandoned submitting shareholders' proposals at the general meeting of shareholders held in 2018 and just attended. Nevertheless, on July 5, 2018, I was dismissed from TAC. Mr. Tada, the President of TAC, at its general meeting of shareholders held in 2019, said "We are engaged in corporate sales to Mizuho Bank and other companies. Nevertheless, Mr. Yamaguchi asked questions and conducted related matters at general meetings of shareholders of a Mizuho group company. Thus, I ordered him to leave." This statement shows that the pressure from the Mizuho group resulted in an actual dismissal of a shareholder who submitted shareholders' proposals. Such act leads to a loss of trust in the Mizuho group and thus, the Mizuho group should strive to prevent recurrence. 61 ・Opinion of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group The Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group opposes this proposal. The Mizuho group prepared the Mizuho Code of Conduct that sets forth clear and concrete standards of ethical behavior and is working to ensure that all of the directors, executive officers and employees at each of the group companies are fully acquainted with the content of the Mizuho Code of Conduct. Furthermore, each of the group companies also prepared a compliance manual, which serves as a practical guidebook for the prevention of the abuse of a dominant bargaining position and for other rigorous compliance enforcement and clarifies the laws and regulations that we must observe in regards to our business operations and the compliance practices that we are required to follow. Each group company also conducts compliance training and other related education programs for the directors, executive officers and employees such that they are fully acquainted with the content of the compliance manual. As described above, the Mizuho group is acutely aware of the significance of compliance with laws and regulations and will continue its endeavors to completely ensure the directors, executive officers and employees' rigorous compliance therewith. Accordingly, the Board of Directors is of the opinion that it is unnecessary to add the proposed provision to the Articles of Incorporation. 62 Shareholders' proposal Proposal 8: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (prohibition with respect to the abuse of a dominant bargaining position, such as an act in which Mizuho Bank, which has a dominant bargaining position, exerts undue pressure on an attorney for the other party of a dispute and causes an unreasonable disadvantage to clients and other stakeholders of the Mizuho group) 1. Details of proposal It is proposed that the following provision be added to the Articles of Incorporation: Since financial institutions have a dominant bargaining position over clients, the Mizuho group shall, as set forth in the examples of financial institution violations of the Antimonopoly Act that are specified in the "Report on Investigation of Business Practices between Financial Institutions and Corporations" published in July 2001 by the Japan Fair Trade Commission, prohibit the abuse of a dominant bargaining position, such as an act in which any company of the Mizuho group exerts undue pressure on an attorney-at-law for the other party of a dispute who is the largest shareholder of a client of the Mizuho group or conducts other related matters and causes an unreasonable disadvantage to clients and other stakeholders thereof. 2. Reasons for proposal According to reports published by some monthly magazines (the 2018 August issue of Kami-no-bakudan and the 2019 October issue of the Gekkan Times), in connection with a large fraud committed by O, a former credit officer at the head office of Mizuho Bank, claimants (including Noboru Sato and Yasuei Yakushiji) filed a class action lawsuit and Katsuki Tanabe, Esq. (the representative of Kairos Sogo Law Office) was appointed as the attorney for the class. Since he is the largest shareholder of Acrodea, Inc., which is a listed company and a client of Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Securities, Mizuho Bank threatened him with the breaking of the Mizuho group's business relationship with such company, including reconsideration of the provision of loans, and made him unilaterally resign from being the attorney three days prior to the date on which the court decision was scheduled to be given. According to law enforcement officials, it was not normal for him, as a legal professional, to resign in such manner. Such abuse of a dominant bargaining position not only leads to a loss of trust in the Mizuho group but also constitutes a violation of the Antimonopoly Act, resulting in increasing anxiety and suspicion among many clients and other stakeholders thereof; thus, the Mizuho group should strive to prevent recurrence. ・Opinion of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group The Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group opposes this proposal. 63 The Mizuho group prepared the Mizuho Code of Conduct that sets forth clear and concrete standards of ethical behavior and is working to ensure that all of the directors, executive officers and employees at each of the group companies are fully acquainted with the content of the Mizuho Code of Conduct. Accordingly, the Board of Directors is of the opinion that it is unnecessary to add the proposed provision to the Articles of Incorporation. 64 Shareholders' proposal Proposal 9: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (establishing a point of contact for whistleblowing) 1. Details of proposal It is proposed that the following provision be added to the Articles of Incorporation: Mizuho Financial Group shall establish the following point of contact for whistleblowing: Address: 21-21,Sonobe-cho2-chome,Tochigi-shi, Tochigi Prefecture Person in charge: Masaya Usui 2. Reasons for proposal The point of contact for whistleblowing is not functioning well at Mizuho Financial Group, as evidenced by when the misconduct committed by a former employee of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. in relation to such former employee's massive fraud, which was discovered in 2012, was unaddressed for a long period of time. Furthermore, there is no penalty under the current law for unfair treatment of whistleblowers and whistleblowers are highly likely to hesitate to come forward. Therefore, it is appropriate to appoint Masaya Usui, who long pursued the former employee, or the perpetrator in the above mentioned case and Mizuho Research Institute's tax accountant who caused the financial trouble that led to the crime in such case, and is a representative shareholder of Mizuho Financial Group in good-standing, as a point of contact for whistleblowers. ・Opinion of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group The Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group opposes this proposal. In the event that any directors, executive officers or employees of Mizuho Financial Group violates any applicable laws or regulations, the Mizuho Code of Conduct or other internal rules or regulations, Mizuho Financial Group strives to identify such violations and address them promptly and appropriately in order to ensure the integrity of the entire group. Accordingly, we established a compliance hotline within the group and at an external law office or compliance professional, as points of contact for employees and other individuals to report any such violations. In addition, we have also established an internal control and auditing hotline that connects to an external law office and is available to receive reports from both inside and outside the group. Accordingly, the Board of Directors is of the opinion that it is unnecessary to add the proposed provision to the Articles of Incorporation. 65 This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. (Materials Attached to the Convocation Notice of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders) Business Report for the 18th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) 1. The current state of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (1) Developments and results of operations Group business domains Mizuho Financial Group ("the group") is composed of the holding company, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ("Mizuho Financial Group"), 126 consolidated subsidiaries and 26 affiliates under the equity method. Our vision is to become the most trusted financial services group with a global presence and a broad customer base, contributing to the prosperity of the world, Asia and Japan, and our business domain includes banking, trust banking, securities and other financial services. 66 Banking Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Core Group Mizuho Americas LLC Company Trust Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Banking Holding Company Securities Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Asset Asset Management One Co., Ltd. Management Research & Mizuho Research Institute Mizuho Information & Consulting Ltd. Research Institute, Inc. Core Group Mizuho Private Wealth JTC Holdings, Ltd. Companies Management Co., Ltd. The chart above briefly illustrates the relationship between Mizuho Financial Group and the core group companies. 67 Financial and economic environment (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) Reviewing the economic environment over the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the global economy showed a slowdown, primarily in the manufacturing industry, due to factors such as uncertainty related to the trade disputes between the United States and China. Furthermore, toward the end of the fiscal year, the global economy began to show signs indicative of a state of crisis due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19. In the United States, the economy of which had been expanding, the economic base began to deteriorate rapidly, including a substantial decline in the rate of employment due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. In light of such circumstances, the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) cut interest rates as an emergency measure twice in March, and the Trump administration implemented US$2 trillion worth of economic measures. However, concerns about a further decline in the economy have not been dispelled. In Europe, where the economy remained weak, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to purchase assets and expand long-term refinancing operations in response to the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe. However, the economic situation is becoming increasingly serious. In Asia, the Chinese economy continued to slow down. The growth of production, investment and consumption has slowed as economic activities have contracted since the beginning of 2020 due to COVID-19, in addition to the impact of trade disputes between the United States and China. Moreover, in emerging countries, currency depreciation and capital outflows have been observed, partly due to the fall in the prices of crude oil and other resources. In Japan, the real GDP growth rate fell sharply negative in the October to December quarter of 2019, partly due to the impact of the consumption tax increase amid the sluggishness in export and production activities. In response to the spread of COVID-19, the Bank of Japan decided to expand financial support measures for businesses and increase purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporate bonds, and the government has also taken a series of emergency measures. However, economic activities are contracting at an 68 accelerating pace. As to the prospects for the global economy, negative growth is expected due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. While monetary easing and economic stimulus measures implemented in each country are expected to have a positive effect on the economy, there is a concern that, if the impact becomes prolonged, demand will decrease further due to worsening employment and income situations. The Japanese economy is expected to remain in a difficult situation for the time being, due to factors such as decreased consumption, primarily in the service-related sector, and capital investments. Developments and results of operations Profit Attributable Consolidated Net Consolidated Cash Dividend to Owners of Business Profits + Common Payments on Parent Net Gains (Losses) Equity Tier 1 Common Stock related to ETFs capital ratio (annual cash and others1 dividends) JPY 448.5billion JPY 672.5billion 11.65% JPY 7.50 +352.0 billion YoY +264.2 billion YoY -1.11% YoY Year-end cash dividends for FY2019: JPY 3.75 per share Results of operations for fiscal year 2019 Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1for fiscal year 2019 amounted to JPY 672.5 billion due to the steady business performance in the customer divisions and markets division, achieving 108% of our target of JPY 620 billion, which was revised upward in the first half of fiscal year 2019. On a year-on-year basis, it increased by JPY 264.2 billion, and even after taking into account the effect of the absence of the loss recorded in the previous fiscal year due to restructuring of the securities portfolio, it increased by JPY 69.4 billion. Moreover, with respect to Credit-related Costs, Mizuho Financial Group recorded JPY 80.4 billion of additional Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans for some credit exposure from a forward-looking perspective based on future projections, 69 reflecting the potential impact of COVID-19 on our financials for fiscal year 2019. As a result, Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent for the fiscal year amounted to JPY 448.5 billion, achieving 95% of our target of JPY 470.0 billion, which was determined at the beginning of the fiscal year, and increased by JPY 352.0 billion from the previous fiscal year, when Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets were recorded as Extraordinary Losses. In addition, our consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio as of March 31, 2020 was 11.65%, ensuring a sufficient level. Our CET1 capital ratio on a Basel III finalization fully-effective basis2was 8.8% as of March 31, 2020. Mizuho Financial Group has been implementing disciplined capital management by pursuing the optimum balance between strengthening of stable capital base and steady returns to shareholders. As for our shareholder return policy, we are maintaining the current level of dividends for the time being while aiming to strengthen our capital base further to enhance returns to shareholders at an early stage. Based on this policy, Mizuho Financial Group has decided to make a year-end cash dividend payment of JPY 3.75 per share of common stock for fiscal year 2019 (resulting in the same total annual cash dividend of JPY 7.50 per share as that for the previous fiscal year, including the interim dividend) in accordance with the Dividend Estimate at the beginning of the fiscal year. The Board of Directors has considered thoroughly and decided to make the above stated cash dividend payments, even though Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent for fiscal year 2019 was slightly lower than our Earnings Estimate at the beginning of the fiscal year. To make such decision, the Board of Directors has comprehensively taken into account our business environment such as the status of capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulatory trends such as the Basel framework. 70 Results of operations (non-consolidated) for our major subsidiaries were as follows: (JPY billion) Company name Ordinary Income Ordinary Profits Net Income3 (Operating Income) Consolidated 3,986.7 637.8 448.5 results of Mizuho Financial Group Mizuho Bank, 2,762.2 430.7 307.7 Ltd. Mizuho Trust & 209.1 49.6 35.3 Banking Co., Ltd. Mizuho 354.1 38.4 29.2 Securities Co., Ltd. Notes: Aggregate of Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others in the banking and trust banking business and Net Gains (Losses) related to operating investment securities (Mizuho Securities consolidated) Excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities; including the effect of partially fixing unrealized gains on stocks through hedging transactions. The "Net Income" figure of the "Consolidated results of Mizuho Financial Group" refers to Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent. Initiatives in FY2019 We launched our medium-term business plan spanning a five-year period starting from fiscal year 2019. The plan is titled 5-Year Business Plan: Transitioning to the Next Generation of Financial Services. In fiscal year 2019, the first year of the plan, we worked together under our management policy where, by accelerating our three group-wideforward-looking structural reforms, we will revise our 71 conventional way of doing business and build the firm foundations for forging new partnerships with our customers and creating various types of value. Acceleration of the three structural reforms As for our business structure reforms, we worked to fully draw on our strengths that we have cultivated thus far and go beyond the conventional boundaries of finance in order to provide optimal services and solutions. For more information on this fiscal year's initiatives, please see the initiatives taken by each in-house company/unit on page 79 and thereafter. As for our finance structure reforms, we worked to reallocate corporate resources and strengthen our stable revenue base in order to enable us to accelerate the transformation of our business portfolio to make it more efficient and capable of capturing stable revenue streams. While thoroughly proceeding with reducing cross-shareholdings, reducing our workforce, reevaluating or increasing the efficiency of our IT systems and taking other measures, we prioritized allocation of the corporate resources, such as capital and expenses that are freed up through these efforts, into new business areas, fields where there is potential to capture stable revenue streams and other growth fields. As for corporate foundations reforms, we have completed the migration to our new core banking system, MINORI, which we have been addressing as one of our top management priorities. Using this new IT system in addition to the existing IT systems, we embarked on initiatives for transformation into next-generation branches aiming at, among other matters, streamlining operations at branches and strengthening face-to-face consulting capability. In addition, we have made steady progress in the transition to a new personnel strategy, including introducing concurrent assignments or part-time work at other locations within or outside the company. Furthermore, we worked to accelerate the unification of group company operations, including the strengthening of the framework for dual- hat appointments of directors and executive officers between the holding company and the group companies. Sustainability initiatives In the 5-Year Business Plan, we have defined sustainability for the Mizuho group as "achieving sustainable and stable growth for the Mizuho group, and through this growth, contributing to the sustainable development and prosperity of the 72 economy, industry, and society around the world" and strengthened our stance on advancing group-wide sustainability initiatives. We have also defined key sustainability areas in four business areas (a declining birth rate and aging population, plus good health and lengthening lifespans; industrial development & innovation; sound economic development; and environmental considerations) and three areas of corporate foundations (corporate governance; human capital; and environment and society) and advanced our sustainability initiatives by incorporating such initiatives in the strategy of each in-house company, unit and group. In addition, we strengthened our stance on advancing sustainability initiatives as one of our management priories and strived to bolster such initiatives through, among other means, discussions at bodies including the Executive Management Committee, Risk Committee, and the Board of Directors. Amid the increasing expectations of stakeholders over the social and environmental impact of business decisions and business activities, we formally signed the Principles for Responsible Banking, a framework created by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative*, which was launched in September 2019. *The United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative was established in 1992 by the United Nations Environment Programme (founded in 1972 as a UN subsidiary organ) to promote a shift to a financial system under which environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts are fully considered. 73 Issues to be addressed by the group Response to COVID-19 The worldwide and rapid spread of COVID-19 is causing great disruption to the economy and financial markets, in addition to affecting the daily lives and working styles of individuals. We place the highest priority on the safety and health of our customers and our employees and of their families. We will fulfill our social mission as a financial institution essential to maintaining economic and social functions, such as supporting the settlement of funds and business funds. The crisis has arisen from the spread of a virus, with respect to which much is yet to be known, and, at this time, it is difficult to accurately predict matters such as the scale of the impact, when the situation will return to normal, and what measures will be necessary to deal with the crisis. While it can be well expected that economic activities will recover promptly after the lapse of a certain period of time, there is a concern that the stage of the crisis will gradually progress due to the deterioration of the real economy going forward, and we will need to respond on the assumption that the impact will last for a long period of time. On the other hand, we have sufficient resilience to overcome this crisis as a result of various initiatives we have implemented, such as improvement of the quality of our asset portfolios, sophistication of risk management structures, and enhancement of capital and foreign currency liquidity. We will ascertain the actual circumstances of our customers and respond to potential risk events, and fully respond to our customers' needs, such as by providing funds, by focusing on strengthening relationships with our customers and capturing business opportunities. Implementing 5-Year Business Plan In our 5-Year Business Plan (fiscal year 2019 through fiscal year 2023), we are aiming to transition to the next generation of financial services by building new forms of partnerships with our customers so that we can respond to their needs as the times change. Our objective is to build a stronger and more resilient financial group which our customers can depend on in the coming era. In addition to the megatrends such as digitalization, an aging society with a low birthrate and globalization, the global spread of COVID-19 has triggered people's lifestyle, the state of economy and societies to change greatly and at a rapid speed. In order to be a company that provides new value that goes 74 beyond the conventional boundaries of finance in the coming era, we will steadily implement three forward-looking structural reforms. Financial Consolidated ROE1 Approx. 7 - 8% by targets fiscal year 2023 Consolidated Net Business Profits2 Approx. JPY 900 billion by fiscal year 2023 Excluding Net Unrealized Gains on Other Securities. Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others. (aggregate for Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Trust & Banking) + Net gains or losses related to operating investment securities (Mizuho Securities consolidated) Priority business domains (1) Business structural reforms We will implement business structural reforms focused on the following initiatives to better enable us to respond to structural shifts occurring in the economy, industry, and society while drawing on our strengths. Be a partner that helps customers design their lives in a changing society

Assist customers with asset building to support their life design in an era of lengthening lifespans, and develop professionals capable of providing this assistance. Provide sophisticated solutions for business succession needs and assist clients with needs regarding identifying candidates for senior management roles.

75 Create next-generation branches focused on consulting which combine physical locations and digital channels. Appeal to new customer demographics and create new demand through the application of technology and open collaboration.

Be a strategic partner for business development under a changing industrial structure

Open collaboration for growth acceleration including financing the growth of startups and forming industry-government-academia partnerships. Utilize our industry knowledge and other insights to build new forms of partnerships, sharing business risks. Leveraging our Asian client base and network in order to support the business development of global clients.

Be a partner with expert knowledge of market mechanisms and the ability to draw on a range of intermediary functions

By optimizing our global network and products framework, draw on a broad range of intermediary functions to connect investors with other investors and connect issuers with investors. Enhance the sophistication of our ALM and portfolio management through flexible asset allocation while maintaining a focus on achieving a balance between realized gains and unrealized gains/losses.

(2) Finance structure reforms We will implement finance structure reforms focused on the following initiatives to transition to a flexible business/earnings structure which can better respond to changes in the business environment and competitive environment. We will identify business/earnings structure issues in each business domain, focusing on the following four perspectives:

Risk & return (Gross profits ROE), (2) Cost & return (expense ratio), (3) Growth potential, (4) Stability

Based on the above issues, streamline certain areas and concentrate/re- allocate corporate resources to growth areas.

After establishing a stable profit base, transition to an earnings structure centered on proactively pursuing earnings streams with upside potential. 76 (3) Corporate foundations reforms We will implement the following initiatives in order to strengthen our corporate foundations as a means of supporting continued competitive advantage. Transform our approach to new business and our working style.

Focus on the areas of personnel & workplace, IT systems/digital, channels and group companies. Revise our HR management in line with an approach which prioritizes employees' professional growth and career preferences and promote a new HR management strategy focused on maximizing our workforce value that is universally recognizable.

Strengthen group governance.

Expand the use of "dual-hat" appointments of executive officers between the holding company and group companies and other methods of strengthening unified management of the group, including group companies other than banking, trust banking and securities entities. This will enhance our ability to implement key strategies and structural reforms.

Cultivate a new corporate culture centered on communication.

* Please see page 79 regarding the structural reform initiatives taken by each in-house company/unit. Sustainability initiatives In April 2020, we revised our Basic Policy on Sustainability Initiatives in order to further drive initiatives in accordance with the expectations of society, our strategy and the Principles for Responsible Banking. In our sustainability initiatives, we will further emphasize the perspective of environmental conservation and promote initiatives on key sustainability areas based on the following approaches set out in the policy. In regard to the economy, industry, society and the environment, we will endeavor to increase our positive impacts and reduce our negative impacts, both direct and indirect.

We, as a financial group, will especially focus on the indirect impacts generated by our provision of financial and other services and through dialogue with clients (engagement). We will provide our clients with multi- faceted support for initiatives addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns. 77 In the event of a conflict of interest or differences of opinions among stakeholders in regard to impacts and the timeframe for implementation, we will make a comprehensive decision by taking into account the circumstances or situation as well as international frameworks, agreements or consensus, with a long-term perspective towards harmony with the economy, industry, society and the environment. 78 Initiatives taken by each in-house company/unit and key strategies We have established five in-house companies, which determine and promote group-wide strategies across banking, trust banking, securities and other business areas according to customer segment, as well as two units that support all of the in-house companies. Banking Trust Securities Asset Research & banking management consulting Customers Retail & Business Individual SMEs Middle- Banking Company customers market corporation Corporate & Large Financial Institutional corporations institutions Company Public-sector entities Global Corporate Americas EMEA East Asia Company Asia & Oceania Global Markets Mizuho Mizuho Mizuho Trust & Bank Securities Company Banking Investors Asset Asset Management Management Investors Company One Mizuho Research Institute Global Products Unit Mizuho Research & Information Consulting Unit & Research Institute The following section contains a closer look at each in-house company/unit's initiatives in fiscal year 2019 (developments and results of operations) and key strategies (issues to be addressed). 79 (Retail & Business Banking Company) The Retail & Business Banking Company, as the in-house company in charge of customer segments of individual customers, SMEs and middle-market corporations, engages in consulting services that integrate banking, trust banking, securities and other functions within the group, as well as providing convenient financial services by leveraging advanced technologies and forming alliances with other companies as well as other means. Initiatives in FY2019 (developments and results in FY2019) For individual customers, we have provided consulting with respect to asset building and asset management and asset succession in line with each customer's diverse goals (i.e., objectives and prospects) in accordance with their various stages of life. For corporate clients, we have also endeavored to, among other things, provide them with optimal solutions regarding growth strategies and for resolution of management issues, such as business succession, by utilizing our group functions. In addition, we have also strengthened our efforts to enter into new business areas, including the launch of Mizuho Smart Business Loans, an online lending service utilizing AI technologies and other technologies targeted at SMEs, and receipt of certification as an information bank by J.Score Co., Ltd. Key strategies (issues to be addressed in the future) As changes in, and diversification of, customer needs have been accelerating, we will aim to be a partner that helps individual customers design their lives in an era of lengthening lifespans. We will provide support in order to realize the wishes and hopes of our customers by offering advice on asset building and asset management and asset succession through collaboration between the group's banking, trust banking and securities functions. We will aim to be a strategic partner for SMEs and middle market corporations as they seek to maintain or expand their businesses in an uncertain business environment. By offering sophisticated solutions as a united group, we will support clients' sustainable growth and business succession needs. Moreover, in light of the progress in remote operations, we intend to expand our highly convenient services aiming at being able to complete daily routine transactions by way of personal computers or smartphones. Meanwhile, we will move forward with the digitalization of operations at our branches with the 80 aim to change our branches to spaces for consulting, and, at the same time, we will respond to the various consultation needs of each customer through establishing joint branches capable of offering banking, trust banking and securities services and offering one-stop services utilizing remote consulting services. (Corporate & Institutional Company) The Corporate & Institutional Company, as the in-house company in charge of client segments of large corporations, financial institutions and public-sector entities in Japan, provides custom-designed solutions for each client on a group-wide basis to meet clients' needs for financial and non-financial products and services. Initiatives in FY2019 (developments and results in FY2019) In order to build new relationships with customers and realize value co- creation and co-prosperity based on changes in client needs in response to changes in social and industrial structures, we have made efforts to create business opportunities for our clients and to share business risk with our clients by demonstrating our ability to draw on a broad range of intermediary functions. While promoting the disposal of cross-shareholdings, we have actively worked on expanding new business areas for sharing of business risk with our clients through such measures as investing the funds and strengthening of collaboration with Mizuho Leasing, which became our equity- method affiliate last year, and thereby promoted reforms to our business models. Key strategies (issues to be addressed in the future) The environment surrounding corporate management is changing rapidly due to such factors as the progress of industry transformation and the heightened interest in sustainability. In such circumstances, business portfolio reclassification, expansion of businesses in growing foreign markets and others have become issues for our clients. By leveraging our industry expertise that is at the highest level among Japanese banks, high consulting skills and diverse intermediary functions, we will contribute to the formulation and implementation of financial and capital strategies of our clients as a strategic partner for our clients' business development, and build new relationships with clients and realize value co-creation and co-prosperity. 81 (Global Corporate Company) The Global Corporate Company, as the in-house company in charge of client segments, including both Japanese companies operating outside Japan and non-Japanese companies, will provide various solutions by taking advantage of our deep understanding of our clients' businesses and our strengths in corporate finance and transaction banking, such as lending and corporate bond underwriting. Initiatives in FY2019 (developments and results in FY2019) We strengthened our support for Japanese companies looking to expand internationally, providing optimal solutions through tailor-made consulting services ranging from providing information for clients at the time of entering into overseas markets to advising on business and financial strategies. For non-Japanese corporate clients, we continued the Global 300 Strategy, which involves focusing on approximately 300 blue-chip company groups around the world, and endeavored to build long-term relationships with clients through our approach which focuses on industry sectors utilizing our group's in-depth understanding and record of accomplishments as well as our group's close relationships with the management of companies. Key strategies (issues to be addressed in the future) We will optimize our business portfolio in anticipation of future growth constraints, such as future regulatory changes and our foreign currency funding capabilities. At the same time, we will collaborate with clients in their development of global business to leverage the cross-regional business value chains. In order to achieve this goal, as a strategic partner that supports business development globally, we will link clients and functions with other clients and functions in each region based in Asia excluding Japan, while utilizing our network in the Asian economies and our presence in the highly productive U.S. capital market. (Global Markets Company) The Global Markets Company engages in sales and trading services to a wide range of customers, from individuals to institutional investors, by offering market products to meet their risk hedging and asset management needs and 82 also conducts ALM and investment business, including stable capital raising and balance sheet management as well as management of portfolios of fixed income, equity and other securities. We will aim to maintain our status as one of Asia's major players in global markets based on a wide range of products through collaboration between the group's banking, trust banking and securities functions. Initiatives in FY2019 (developments and results in FY2019) Regarding our sales and trading services, in order to further enhance our capacity to provide services to customers, the Global Markets Company endeavored to enhance our group-wide capabilities to provide solutions by advancing our strategy for integration of banking and securities operations. In our ALM and investment business, amid growing uncertainty in financial markets, we worked to identify the turning point for financial markets and enhance the sophistication of our portfolio management by enhancing the sophistication of our early warning indicator analyses and hedging instruments and ensuring diversification of our investments. We also endeavored to support our clients' global business with stable capital raising. Key strategies (issues to be addressed in the future) We will improve our price competitiveness and ability to provide solutions by completing the integration of banking and securities bases in each region and strengthening global collaboration between banking and securities services. We will also leverage the broad client base that we have developed through our commercial banking business to further focus on and expand our securities business. In doing so, we will facilitate the realization of a positive cycle of funding between financial market participants and work to further raise our global market presence. With respect to our investment business, we will strengthen our risk taking capabilities by enhancing our early warning indicator management to anticipate changes in market conditions in advance, as well as the sophistication of our asset allocation. While paying attention to changes in the global economic and investment environment, we will engage in portfolio management with a focus on achieving a balance between realized gains and unrealized gains/losses and make investment decisions from the perspectives of ESG and SDGs. With respect to ALM, we will positively contribute to the 83 group's overall business strategy on a more global basis than ever before, with strong balance sheet management through efficient cash flow management operations and diversified capital raising sources. (Asset Management Company) The Asset Management Company, as the in-house company in charge of business related to asset management, provides products and services that match the asset management needs of our wide range of customers, from individuals to institutional investors, through the collaboration between the group's banking, trust banking, and securities functions and Asset Management One Co., Ltd. Initiatives in FY2019 (developments and results of FY2019) For individual customers, the Asset Management Company focused on providing services, such as investment trusts suitable for medium- to long- term asset building and individual-type defined contribution pension plans (iDeCo), of which importance will increase ever more in an era of lengthening lifespans. We also endeavored to develop products that meet customer needs, including the establishment of new competitive balanced investment trusts. For clients such as pension funds, we focused on services such as (i) analysis of and advice on each portfolio from the perspective of both assets and liabilities, and (ii) consulting proposals from the perspective of both pension plans and investment. Key strategies (issues to be addressed in the future) We will work on transforming our structure to achieve the high capital efficiency that the investment management business essentially pursues, and, at the same time, support customers' medium-tolong-term asset formation, and contribute to the revitalization of domestic financial assets. In order to achieve this goal, we will strengthen our capacity for conducting asset management and providing solutions, increase the added value of our asset management functions, and provide customers with an experience exceeding their expectations in a unified group manner. At the same time, we will pursue efficiency and progressiveness, and enhance the basis for the 84 medium-to-long-term business growth through innovation and business process reforms. (Global Products Unit) The Global Products Unit is in charge of providing solution services in the areas of investment banking and transaction banking to customers in a wide range of segments, including individual customers, corporate clients and investors. We aim to respond to customer needs that are becoming sophisticated and diverse by drawing on our high level of expertise in each area, including M&A, real estate, project finance, domestic and foreign payments, asset management and stock transfer agency. Initiatives in FY2019 (developments and results of FY2019) The Global Products Unit provided comprehensive services by exerting strong cooperation among our group companies and high level of expertise to respond to a wide range of client needs. In addition, we provided financing and investment opportunities to investors based on the SDGs perspectives, expanded business in new fields in light of the market environment, and endeavored to bolster our capacity to provide solutions to contribute to solutions for issues that are faced by clients and society. Key strategies (issues to be addressed in the future) As uncertainty increases in the global economy, we will capture the changes in the environment in a timely manner to provide the best support in order for our clients to create added value and increase corporate value. Furthermore, according to the growth strategies and management strategies of our corporate clients, including arrangement of business inheritance and restructuring and revision of balance sheets, we will provide optimal solutions on a group-wide basis. We will closely collaborate with offices in Japan and around the world to respond to global needs, especially for cash management, settlements and other transaction banking services, as well as services in the area of project finance. In addition, we are working to strategically develop a larger pool of specialists in each area to further increase our expertise. 85 (Research & Consulting Unit) The Research & Consulting Unit offers a wide variety of solutions as the unit in charge of research functions that provides deep analysis, spanning from industrial to macroeconomic analysis and consulting functions that cover many areas, including business strategy. Initiatives in FY2019 (developments and results of FY2019) The Research & Consulting Unit provides support for contributing to our customers' business transformation and to provide recommendations and other opinions for developing solutions regarding social issues as a key source of value creation by combining the research and consulting functions within the unit and by further strengthening collaboration with each in-house company. Key strategies (issues to be addressed in the future) In addition to the megatrends of digitalization, globalization and an aging society with low birthrate, uncertainties with respect to the spread of COVID- 19 are greatly changing economic and social environments. By taking initiatives such as sophistication of research and expansion of consultation, we will further contribute to creating new value for our customers and society by utilizing our expertise, including industry expertise that can better respond to structural shifts occurring in the economy and society, and by becoming the starting point of value chains of our value creation. 86 Changes in financial conditions and results of operations (consolidated basis and non-consolidated basis)

a. Changes in financial conditions and results of operations (consolidated basis) (JPY billion) FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 (For the (For the (For the (For the fiscal year fiscal year fiscal year fiscal year ended March ended March ended March ended March 31, 2017) 31, 2018) 31, 2019) 31, 2020) Ordinary Income 3,292.9 3,561.1 3,925.6 3,986.7 Ordinary Profits 737.5 782.4 614.1 637.8 Profit Attributable to 603.5 576.5 96.5 448.5 Owners of Parent Comprehensive Income 558.1 765.5 (110.5) 7.6 Total Net Assets 9,273.3 9,821.2 9,194.0 8,663.8 Total Assets 200,508.6 205,028.3 200,792.2 214,659.0 Note: Fractions are rounded down. b. Changes in financial conditions and results of operations (non-consolidated basis) (JPY billion) FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 (For the (For the (For the (For the fiscal year fiscal year fiscal year fiscal year ended March ended March ended March ended March 31, 2017) 31, 2018) 31, 2019) 31, 2020) Operating Income 378.0 305.0 331.3 75.4 Cash Dividends 328.1 256.0 291.1 36.6 Received Cash Dividends Received from 300.5 227.0 267.7 23.8 Majority-owned Banking Subsidiaries Cash Dividends Received from Other 27.6 28.9 23.3 12.8 Subsidiaries and Affiliates Net Income (JPY million) (JPY million) (JPY million) (JPY million) 326,676 257,192 354,576 34,056 Net Income per Share of (JPY) (JPY) (JPY) (JPY) Common Stock 12.91 10.13 13.97 1.34 87 Total Assets 9,269.3 10,584.8 11,637.1 12,823.7 Investments in Majority-owned 5,454.4 5,454.4 5,454.4 5,454.4 Banking Subsidiaries Investments in Other Subsidiaries and 620.1 620.1 620.1 624.7 Affiliates Notes: Fractions are rounded down. Net Income per Share of Common Stock was computed based upon the following formula: Net Income per Net income recognized in the statement of income Share of = Average number of Common Stock Average number of shares of - shares of treasury common stock issued common stock 88 Capital investment (consolidated basis) a. Total amount of capital investment (JPY million) Mizuho Bank, Mizuho Trust & Mizuho Securities Other Ltd. Banking Co., Ltd. Co., Ltd. (consolidated) (consolidated) (consolidated) Total amount of capital 169,277 67,992 4,233 59,157 investment Notes: Fractions are rounded down. The total amount of capital investment by Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is included in "Other" above. b. New establishment of important facilities (JPY million) Company Details Amount Name Mizuho Bank, Acquisition of land (the trust beneficiary rights Ltd. thereon), and others, under the Marunouchi 1-3 145,121 Project (tentative name) Mizuho Trust & Acquisition of land (the trust beneficiary rights Banking Co., thereon), and others, under the Marunouchi 1-3 67,276 Ltd. Project (tentative name) Mizuho Preparation of an office in a newly leased 14,011 Americas LLC building as a result of relocation of its NY office Note: Fractions are rounded down. 89 (4) Principal subsidiaries Percentage Amount of dividend Date of Capital of voting paid to rights held Company name Location Main business establishm (JPY by Mizuho Mizuho Financial ent million) Financial Group Group (JPY (%) million) Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Chiyoda-ku, Banking May 7, 1,404,065 100.00 0 Tokyo 1923 Mizuho Trust & Chuo-ku, Trust banking, May 9, 247,369 100.00 23,823 Banking Co., Ltd. Tokyo banking 1925 Mizuho Securities Chiyoda-ku, Securities July 16, 125,167 95.80 4,343 Co., Ltd. Tokyo 1917 Mizuho Research Chiyoda-ku, Think tank December 900 100.00 361 Institute Ltd. Tokyo consulting 2, 1967 Mizuho Information Chiyoda-ku, Information May 11, 1,627 100.00 249 & Research Tokyo technology 1970 Institute, Inc. Asset Chiyoda-ku, Investment July 1, 2,000 51.00 7,896 Management One Tokyo management 1985 Co., Ltd. Mizuho Private Chiyoda-ku, Consulting October 3, 500 100.00 N/A Wealth Tokyo 2005 Management Co., Ltd. Mizuho Americas New York, Holding June 20, 415,825 100.00 N/A LLC NY, USA company 2016 (USD (100.00) 3,820 million) JTC Holdings, Ltd. Chuo-ku, Holding October 1, 500 27.00 N/A Tokyo company 2018 Orient Corporation Chiyoda-ku, Consumer March 15, 150,051 48.99 N/A Tokyo finance 1951 (48.99) services Japan Trustee Chuo-ku, Trust banking, June 20, 51,000 100.00 N/A Services Bank, Tokyo banking 2000 (100.00) Ltd. Trust & Custody Chuo-ku, Trust banking, January 50,000 100.00 N/A Services Bank, Tokyo banking 22, 2001 (100.00) Ltd. Mizuho Leasing Minato-ku, General December 26,088 23.53 N/A Company, Limited Tokyo leasing 1, 1969 (23.53) Mizuho Credit Chiyoda-ku, Credit November 13,281 100.00 N/A Guarantee Co., Tokyo guarantee 29, 1974 (100.00) Ltd. J.Score Co., Ltd. Minato-ku, Lending October 7, 7,500 50.00 N/A Tokyo 2016 (50.00) 90 Percentage Amount of dividend Date of Capital of voting paid to rights held Company name Location Main business establishm (JPY by Mizuho Mizuho Financial ent million) Financial Group Group (JPY (%) million) LINE Credit Shinagawa- Lending May 1, 2018 2,500 49.00 N/A Corporation ku, Tokyo (49.00) Defined Chuo-ku, Defined September 2,000 60.00 N/A Contribution Plan Tokyo contribution 11, 2000 (60.00) Services Co., Ltd. pension- related business Mizuho Realty Co., Chuo-ku, Real estate July 15, 1,500 100.00 N/A Ltd. Tokyo agency 1986 (100.00) business Mizuho Factors, Chiyoda-ku, Factoring April 1, 1,000 100.00 N/A Limited Tokyo 1977 (100.00) LINE Bank Shinagawa- Research and May 27, 1,000 49.00 N/A Preparatory ku, Tokyo preparations 2019 (49.00) Company pertaining to the acquisition of a banking business license and establishing a new banking business Mizuho Capital Chiyoda-ku, Venture capital July 27, 902 49.99 N/A Co., Ltd. Tokyo 1983 (49.99) UC Card Co., Ltd. Chiyoda-ku, Credit cards October 1, 500 100.00 N/A Tokyo 2005 (100.00) Mizuho-DL Chiyoda-ku, Investigation, April 1, 200 60.00 N/A Financial Tokyo research and 1998 (60.00) Technology Co., development of Ltd. financial technology Mizuho Realty One Chuo-ku, Holding October 100 100.00 N/A Co., Ltd. Tokyo company 28, 2015 (100.00) Mizuho Trust Chofu-shi, Subcontracted December 100 50.00 N/A Systems Tokyo calculation 4, 1972 (50.00) Company, Limited services, software development Mizuho Business Shibuya-ku, Subcontracted June 29, 90 100.00 N/A Service Co., Ltd. Tokyo operations 2001 (100.00) 91 Percentage Amount of dividend Date of Capital of voting paid to rights held Company name Location Main business establishm (JPY by Mizuho Mizuho Financial ent million) Financial Group Group (JPY (%) million) Joint Stock Hanoi, Banking April 1, 170,608 15.00 N/A Commercial Bank Vietnam 1963 (VND (15.00) for Foreign Trade 37,088,774 of Vietnam million) Mizuho Bank Shanghai, Banking June 1, 145,350 100.00 N/A (China), Ltd. China 2007 (CNY (100.00) 9,500 million) Mizuho London, UK Securities, March 14, 94,737 100.00 N/A International plc banking 1975 (GBP (100.00) 709 million) Mizuho Securities Hong Kong, Securities April 30, 50,801 100.00 N/A Asia Limited China 1999 (HKD (100.00) 3,620 million) Mizuho Securities New York, Securities August 16, 46,716 100.00 N/A USA LLC NY, USA 1976 (USD 429 (100.00) million) Mizuho Capital New York, Derivatives January 30,309 100.00 N/A Markets LLC NY, USA 27, 1989 (USD (100.00) 278 million) Mizuho Bank Amsterdam, Banking, March 1, 22,948 100.00 N/A Europe N.V. The securities 1974 (EUR 191 (100.00) Netherlands million) P.T. Bank Mizuho Jakarta, Banking July 8, 21,906 98.99 N/A Indonesia Indonesia 1989 (IDR (98.99) 3,269,574 million) Banco Mizuho do Sao Paulo, Banking January 13,174 100.00 N/A Brasil S.A. SP, Brazil 11, 1911 (BRL 628 (100.00) million) Mizuho Trust & Munsbach, Trust banking, March 21, 11,427 100.00 N/A Banking Luxembourg banking 1989 (USD 105 (100.00) (Luxembourg) S.A. million) Mizuho Bank New York, Banking, November 10,716 100.00 N/A (USA) NY, USA trust banking 29, 1974 (USD 98 (100.00) million) Mizuho Securities Frankfurt, Securities June 10, 4,187 100.00 N/A Europe Germany 2018 (EUR 35 (100.00) GmbH million) 92 Notes: Amounts less than JPY one million (and units shown for other currencies) are rounded down. The JPY equivalent of capital is calculated using the foreign exchange rate as of the account closing date. The "Percentage of voting rights held by Mizuho Financial Group" is rounded down to the nearest second decimal place. Figures in parentheses ( ) in the "Percentage of voting rights held by Mizuho Financial Group" column are those of voting rights held indirectly. LINE Bank Preparatory Company, LINE Credit Corporation and Mizuho Business Service Co., Ltd. are newly included in "Principal subsidiaries." IBJ Leasing Company, Limited changed its trade name to "Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited" as of October 1, 2019. The date of establishment of Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited is stated as the date of its establishment as a leasing company. JTC Holdings, Ltd., Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. and Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. plan to merge as of July 27, 2020, and to change the trade name of the merged entity to "Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd." 93 Outline of material business alliances Pursuant to an agreement between Mizuho Financial Group and LINE Corporation to establish a joint venture through their respective subsidiaries, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and LINE Financial Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. has established LINE Bank Preparatory Company as a joint venture with LINE Financial Corporation in preparation for launching a smartphone bank. Mizuho Bank, Ltd. has made a capital contribution to LINE Credit Corporation pursuant to an agreement between Mizuho Financial Group and LINE Corporation to execute new share issues by LINE Credit Corporation through third-party allotment to their respective group companies, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Orient Corporation, and LINE Financial Corporation, with LINE Credit Corporation's aim of establishing an innovative own scoring platform that has never existed and providing highly useful loan services. Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Credit Saison Co., Ltd., UC Card Co., Ltd. and Qubitous Co., Ltd. executed various related agreements, including an agreement to dissolve the Comprehensive Strategic Business Alliance Agreement, based on the previously executed basic agreement regarding the termination of the Comprehensive Strategic Business Alliance Agreement between Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (5) Major borrowings Number of shares of Mizuho Balance of Financial Group and percentage Creditors of voting rights held by creditors borrowings Number of Percentage of shares held voting rights (JPY million) (shares) (%) Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 860,000 N/A N/A Total 860,000 N/A N/A 94 2. Matters regarding directors and executive officers (1) Directors and executive officers Shown below are directors and executive officers as defined in the Companies Act as of March 31, 2020: Directors Name Title and assignment Major concurrent Other office Tatsufumi Sakai Member of the Member of the Board Board of Directors of Directors of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Member of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Member of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Satoshi Ishii Member of the Deputy President & Board of Directors Executive Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Makoto Umemiya Member of the Managing Executive Board of Directors Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Motonori Member of the Managing Executive Wakabayashi Board of Directors Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Managing Executive Officer of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. President & CEO of Mizuho Research Institute Ltd. Hiroaki Ehara Member of the Managing Executive Board of Directors Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Managing Executive Officer of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 95 Name Title and assignment Major concurrent Other office Yasuhiro Sato Member of the Board of Directors, Chairman (Kaicho) Hisaaki Hirama Member of the He has Board of Directors considerable ■ Member of the expert Audit Committee knowledge ■ Chairman of the concerning Risk Committee finance and accounting. Masahiro Kosugi Member of the He has Board of Directors considerable ■ Member of the expert Audit Committee knowledge concerning finance and accounting. Tetsuo Seki Member of the He has Board of Directors considerable (outside director) expert ■ Member of the knowledge Nominating concerning Committee finance and ■ Member of the accounting. Compensation Committee ■ Chairman of the Audit Committee Tatsuo Kainaka Member of the Attorney-at-law at Board of Directors Takusyou Sogo (outside director) Law Office ■ Chairman of the President of the Life Nominating Insurance Committee Policyholders ■ Member of the Protection Compensation Corporation of Committee Japan ■ Member of the Corporate Auditor Audit Committee (External) of Oriental Land Co., Ltd. 96 Name Title and assignment Major concurrent Other office Hirotake Abe Member of the Certified Public He has Board of Directors Accountant considerable (outside director) Hirotake Abe Office expert ■ Member of the knowledge Compensation concerning Committee finance and ■ Member of the accounting. Audit Committee Masami Yamamoto Member of the Director, Senior Board of Directors Advisor of Fujitsu (outside director) Limited ■ Member of the Outside Director of Nominating JFE Holdings, Inc. Committee ■ Chairman of the Compensation Committee Hiroko Ota Member of the Professor of National Board of Directors Graduate Institute (outside director) for Policy Studies ■ Chairman of the Outside Director of Board of Directors JXTG Holdings, Inc. ■ Member of the Outside Director of Nominating Panasonic Committee Corporation Izumi Kobayashi Member of the Outside Director of Board of Directors ANA Holdings, Inc. (outside director) Outside Director of ■ Member of the Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Nominating Committee ■ Member of the Risk Committee Notes: Chairman ( Kaicho ) Sato engages in our external activities, but does not chair the Board meetings. The Board meetings are chaired by the independent director chair Ota. Messrs. Hisaaki Hirama and Masahiro Kosugi, who served as General Managers of Accounting Department of Mizuho Financial Group and Mizuho Bank, Ltd, and members of the Audit Committee of Mizuho Financial Group; Mr. Tetsuo Seki, who served as CFO of Nippon Steel Corporation and a member of the Audit Committee of Mizuho Financial Group; and Mr. Hirotake Abe, who served as a certified public accountant and a member of the Audit Committee of Mizuho Financial Group have considerable expert knowledge concerning finance and accounting gained through their experiences and careers. 97 Since, as a financial institution, it is essential for us to ensure the effectiveness of the activities of the Audit Committee, it is necessary for the Audit Committee to gather information through internal directors who are familiar with financial businesses and regulations, share information among the Audit Committee, and have sufficient coordination with internal control departments, and for these reasons, we appointed two non-executive directors who are internal directors, Messrs. Hisaaki Hirama and Masahiro Kosugi, as full-time members of the Audit Committee. Mr. Tetsuo Seki retired as a member of Audit & Supervisory Board of Sapporo Holdings Limited on March 27, 2020. Ms. Izumi Kobayashi retired as a member of the Board of Governors of Japan Broadcasting Corporation on June 19, 2019. Messrs. Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka and Masami Yamamoto, and Mses. Hiroko Ota and Izumi Kobayashi, who are the outside directors, satisfy the Independence Standards of Outside Directors of Mizuho Financial Group and are "independent directors" as defined by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. 98 Directors who resigned or retired in the fiscal year 2019 Name Title and assignment Other Takanori Member of the Board of Resigned as of April 1, 2019 Nishiyama Directors Yasuyuki Member of the Board of Resigned as of April 1, 2019 Shibata Directors Hisashi Member of the Board of Retired as of June 21, 2019 Kikuchi Directors Ryusuke Member of the Board of Retired as of June 21, 2019 Aya Directors ■ Member of the Audit Committee ■ Chairman of the Risk Committee Nobukatsu Member of the Board of Retired as of June 21, 2019 Funaki Directors ■ Member of the Audit Committee Takashi Member of the Board of Retired as of June 21, 2019 Kawamura Directors (outside director) ■ Chairman of the Nominating Committee ■ Member of the Compensation Committee Note: The titles and assignments are as of the date of their resignation or retirement. Executive officers as defined in the Companies Act Name Title and assignment Major concurrent office Tatsufumi President & Group CEO Member of the Board of Sakai* (Representative Executive Directors of Mizuho Bank, Officer) Ltd. Member of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Member of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. 99 Name Title and assignment Major concurrent office Junichi Kato Senior Managing Executive Member of the Board of Officer (Representative Directors of Mizuho Executive Officer) Securities Co., Ltd. Head of Global Markets Company Akira Senior Managing Executive Deputy President & Executive Nakamura Officer Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Head of Corporate & Member of the Board of Institutional Company Directors of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Member of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Seiji Imai Senior Managing Executive Deputy President & Executive Officer Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Head of Global Corporate Company Masahiro Senior Managing Executive Member of the Board of Otsuka Officer Directors of Mizuho Trust & Head of Retail & Business Banking Co., Ltd. Banking Company Member of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Satoshi Ishii* Senior Managing Executive Deputy President & Executive Officer Officer of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Chief Digital Innovation Officer / Head of IT & Systems Group / Head of Operations Group (CDIO, Group CIO and Group COO) Makoto Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer of Umemiya* Head of Financial Control & Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Accounting Group (Group CFO) Shuji Kojima Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer of Head of Compliance Group Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Group CCO) Managing Executive Officer of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 100 Name Title and assignment Major concurrent office Motonori Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer of Wakabayashi* Head of Research & Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Consulting Unit Managing Executive Officer of Head of Risk Management Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Group (Group CRO) Ltd. President & CEO of Mizuho Research Institute Ltd. Goji Fujishiro Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer of Head of Asset Management Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Company Head of Global Products Unit Hisashi Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer of Kikuchi Head of Strategic Planning Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Group (Group CSO) Hiroaki Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer of Ehara* Head of Human Resources Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Group (Group CHRO) Managing Executive Officer of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Note: Executive officers marked with asterisks (*) are executive officers concurrently serving as directors. Executive officers who resigned in the fiscal year 2019 Name Title and assignment Other Toshitsugu Deputy President & Executive Resigned as of April 1, 2019 Okabe Officer (Representative Executive Officer) Head of Retail & Business Banking Company Daisaku Abe Deputy President & Executive Resigned as of April 1, 2019 Officer Head of IT & Systems Group / Head of Operations Group (Group CIO and Group COO) Katsunobu Senior Managing Executive Resigned as of April 1, 2019 Motohashi Officer Head of Asset Management Company 101 Name Title and assignment Other Tsutomu Managing Executive Officer Resigned as of April 1, 2019 Nomura Head of Internal Audit Group (Group CA) Takanori Managing Executive Officer Resigned as of April 1, 2019 Nishiyama Head of Compliance Group (Group CCO) Yasuyuki Managing Executive Officer Resigned as of April 1, 2019 Shibata Head of Risk Management Group (Group CRO) Note: The titles and assignments are as of the date of their resignation. 102 Reference: Shown below are the executive officers as defined in the Companies Act as of April 1, 2020: Executive officers as defined in the Companies Act Name Title and assignment Tatsufumi Sakai President & Group CEO (Representative Executive Officer) Reason for appointment as an executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in corporate planning, investment banking business, international business, and other matters as a member of the group since 1984. Moreover, he has abundant management experience as the Group CEO of Mizuho Financial Group and the President & CEO of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the head of business execution and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. Name Title and assignment Seiji Imai Senior Managing Executive Officer (Representative Executive Officer) Head of Corporate & Institutional Company Head of Global Products Unit Reason for appointment as an executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in international business, investment banking business, business promotion, and other matters as a member of the group since 1986. Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Corporate & Institutional Company and the Head of Global Products Unit and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. 103 Name Title and assignment Satoshi Ishii Senior Managing Executive Officer (Representative Executive Officer) Chief Digital Innovation Officer / Head of IT & Systems Group / Head of Operations Group (CDIO, Group CIO and Group COO) Reason for appointment as an executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in digital innovation business, IT & systems planning, operations planning, human resource management, international business, business promotion, and other matters as a member of the group since 1986. Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Chief Digital Innovation Officer, the Head of IT & Systems Group and Head of Operations Group and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision- making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. Name Title and assignment Masahiro Otsuka Senior Managing Executive Officer Head of Retail & Business Banking Company Reason for appointment as an executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in retail business, consulting business, and other matters as a member of the group since 1986. Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Retail & Business Banking Company and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. Name Title and assignment Naofumi Fuke Senior Managing Executive Officer Co-Head of Retail & Business Banking Company Reason for appointment as an executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in retail business, securities business, and other matters as a member of the group since 2016. Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Co-Head of Retail & Business Banking Company (face-to-face personal business strategy) and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. 104 Name Title and assignment Hiroshi Nagamine Senior Managing Executive Officer Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (appointed as Head of Global Corporate Company and Deputy Head of Global Products Unit as of May 7) Reason for appointment as an executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in international business, corporate planning, business promotion, and other matters as a member of the group since 1988. Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa or Head of Global Corporate Company and Deputy Head of Global Products Unit and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. Name Title and assignment Motonori Senior Managing Executive Officer Wakabayashi Head of Risk Management Group (Group CRO) Reason for appointment as an executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in risk management, research and consulting business, business promotion, corporate credit supervision, and other matters as a member of the group since 1987. Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Risk Management Group and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. Name Title and assignment Makoto Umemiya Senior Managing Executive Officer Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group (Group CFO) Reason for appointment as an executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in financial planning, portfolio management, business promotion, and other matters as a member of the group since 1987. Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. 105 Name Title and assignment Hisashi Kikuchi Managing Executive Officer Head of Internal Audit Group (Group CA) Reason for appointment as executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in corporate planning, human resource management, business promotion, and other matters as a member of the group since 1988. Mizuho Financial Group has appointed him as executive officer based on the role to be delegated to him as the Head of Internal Audit Group and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. Name Title and assignment Hiroaki Ehara Managing Executive Officer Head of Human Resources Group (Group CHRO) Reason for appointment as executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in human resource management, operations planning, business promotion, internal audits, and other matters as a member of the group since 1987. Mizuho Financial Group has appointed him as executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Human Resources Group and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. Name Title and assignment Masatoshi Managing Executive Officer Yoshihara Co-Head of Global Markets Company Reason for appointment as executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in markets business, international business, and other matters as a member of the group since 1985. Mizuho Financial Group has appointed him as executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Co-Head of Global Markets Company (banking strategy) and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. 106 Name Title and assignment Yasuhiro Shibata Managing Executive Officer Co-Head of Global Markets Company Reason for appointment as executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in markets business, international business, and other matters as a member of the group since 1986. Mizuho Financial Group has appointed him as executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Co-Head of Global Markets Company (sales and trading strategy) and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. Name Title and assignment Masamichi Managing Executive Officer Ishikawa Head of Asset Management Company / In charge of Specific Business of Strategic Planning Group Reason for appointment as executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in asset management business, markets business, and other matters as a member of the group since 1987. Mizuho Financial Group has appointed him as executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Asset Management Company and an officer in charge of Specific Business of Strategic Planning Group and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. Name Title and assignment Yasuhiko Managing Executive Officer Ushikubo Head of Research & Consulting Unit Reason for appointment as executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in macroeconomic research, industry research, business promotion, and other matters as a member of the group since 1989. Mizuho Financial Group has appointed him as executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Research & Consulting Unit and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. 107 Name Title and assignment Naoshi Inomata Managing Executive Officer Head of Strategic Planning Group (Group CSO) / In charge of Specially Assigned Matters Reason for appointment as an executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in corporate planning, international business, investment banking business, and other matters as a member of the group since 1990. Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Strategic Planning Group and an officer in charge of Specially Assigned Matters and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. Name Title and assignment Masaomi Takada Managing Executive Officer Head of Compliance Group (Group CCO) Reason for appointment as an executive officer: He is well-acquainted with the overall business, and has abundant business experience, having been engaged in corporate planning, international business, business promotion, and other matters as a member of the group since 1989. Mizuho Financial Group appointed him as an executive officer based on the role delegated to him as the Head of Compliance Group and based on the decision that his experience and expert knowledge can be utilized both in decision-making on business execution delegated by the Board of Directors and in oversight of business execution. 108 2. Aggregate compensation for directors and executive officers Basic policy Executive compensation shall be provided as compensation for the responsibilities assigned to and the performance of each individual director and executive officer (the "Officers"), and function as an incentive for each of the Officers to exercise their designated function to the fullest in our effort to realize management that contributes to value creation for various stakeholders and improve corporate value through continuous and stable corporate growth, based on our basic management policies under our Corporate Philosophy. In addition, executive compensation shall be based on the functions and responsibilities assigned to each of the Officers and set in consideration of the business performance of Mizuho Financial Group in the medium- to long-term and, furthermore, taking into consideration examples of other corporations including those in the same industry, as well as economic and social conditions, and shall be in compliance with regulations and guidelines regarding executive competition of officers inside and outside the organization. Compensation determination process The Compensation Committee shall determine the executive compensation system including the compensation system taking into account the basic policy. In addition, in order to ensure fairness and objectivity concerning the compensation for each of the Officers, the Compensation Committee shall determine the compensation for each individual director and executive officer of Mizuho Financial Group as defined in the Companies Act and approve the compensation of each individual director of Mizuho Bank, Mizuho Trust & Banking and Mizuho Securities (the "Three Core Companies") . 109 Visual breakdown of the compensation determination process Mizuho Financial Group Compensation Committee The Chairman of the Compensation Committee shall be an outside director The members of the Compensation Committees are all outside directors (as of March 2020) Determination of compensation Directors and executive officers as defined in the Companies Act President & CEO Directors Executive officers as Approval of defined in the compensation Companies Act Determination of compensation Executive officers Approval ofas defined in ourSpecialist officerscompensation internal regulations Directors Executive officers Specialist officers Three Core Companies 110 Compensation system Compensation for Officers shall, in principle, consist of Base Salary, Performance Payments and Stock Compensation. Compensation system for Officers responsible for business execution Basic Salaries Fixed compensation Stock Compensation I* Stock Compensation II* Variable compensation Performance Payment* Base Salaries shall factor in the function and responsibility of each Officer, in addition to the standard amount for each position, and payment will be made monthly in cash. Payment will be made at the time of retirement of each Officer, in the form of shares of common stock of Mizuho Financial Group in accordance with each position. Deferred payments over three years will be made in the form of shares of common stock of Mizuho Financial Group in accordance with the status of achievement of the 5-Year Business Plan, in addition to the standard amount for each position. The payment shall reflect the results of each of the organizations (in-house companies and units) that each Officer is in charge of, and the performance of each Officer in addition to the standard amount for each position. A certain amount of deferred payment over three years will be made. Cash 50.0％67.5% 15.0％ Stock 32.5% 17.5％ 17.5％ 111 A system is adopted which enables a decrease or forfeiture of the deferred amount by resolution of the Compensation Committee depending on the performance of the group or the individual.

With respect to Variable compensation, Stock Compensation II fluctuates, in principle, within the range of 0% to 130%, and Performance Payment fluctuates, in principle, within the range of 0% to 170%. Compensation for professionals Payment of compensation may be designed individually taking into consideration local compensation practices and the responsibilities, business characteristics, and market value, etc., of each respective officer. Compensation system for Non-executive officers responsible for management supervision From the perspective of ensuring the effectiveness of the supervisory function, compensation for Non-executive officers responsible for management supervision shall be in the form of fixed compensation consisting of Base Salary and Stock Compensation and such composition shall, in principle, be 85% and 15%, respectively. 112 Amounts of compensation Aggregate amounts of compensation paid to directors and executive officers as defined in the Companies Act Shown below are the compensation for fiscal year 2018 and for fiscal year 2019 of the directors and executive officers as defined in the Companies Act. The compensation for fiscal year 2018 below shows the amounts that are paid or expected to be paid as the compensation for fiscal year 2018 and that have been determined during fiscal year 2019. (JPY million) Aggregate amounts of compensation by type For fiscal year 2019 For fiscal year 2018 Number Stock Compensation I Performance Stock Compensation Aggregate II Base Salary (paid at the time of Other Classification of Payments (paid during the term 2 compensation3 retirement) persons in office) Number of Number of Number of Number Number Amount Amount Amount of Amount of Amount persons Persons persons persons persons Directors 12 302 12 263 9 38 12 0 Executive officers as 16 341 12 237 12 62 12 0 11 19 11 20 defined in the Companies Act Total 28 643 24 501 21 101 24 1 11 19 11 20 Notes: Fractions are rounded down. With respect to the number of persons, the directors and executive officers as defined in the Companies Act who were actually paid or expected to be paid for fiscal year 2018 and for fiscal year 2019 are stated. With respect to the amounts, the aggregate amounts for fiscal year 2018 and for fiscal year 2019 are stated. The aggregate compensation paid to directors who concurrently serve as executive officers as defined in the Companies Act is included in the above table as those of "Executive officers as defined in the Companies Act." In the chart above three executive officers, who resigned as of June 21, 2019, is included in the number of executive officers in the "Base Salary" and "Other" columns. The four executive officers who retired as of April 1, 2019 are included in the number of executive officers in the column of Performance Payments and Stock Compensation II. With respect to Stock Compensation I for the directors and executive officers, the amounts given are obtained by multiplying the stock ownership points granted by the Compensation Committee of Mizuho Financial Group in July 2019 based on each position, as the stock ownership points granted for fiscal year 2019 (one (1) point translates into one (1) share of common stock of Mizuho Financial Group), by the book value of Mizuho Financial Group stock (158.2734 per share). Stock Compensation I is not linked to the performance of the group and shall be paid at the time of retirement. With respect to the Performance Payments for the executive officers as defined in the Companies Act, the amounts decided by the Compensation Committee of Mizuho Financial Group in July 2019 as the Performance Payments for fiscal year 2018 are stated. With respect to the Stock Compensation II for the executive officers as defined in the Company Act, the amounts given are obtained by multiplying the stock ownership points granted by the Compensation Committee of Mizuho Financial Group in July 2019, based on position and performance as the stock ownership points granted for fiscal year 2018 by the book value of Mizuho Financial Group stock (158.2734 per share). Stock Compensation for fiscal year 2018 is expected to be paid as deferred payments over three years from fiscal year 2020. 113 Because the amount of Performance Payments and Stock Compensation II to be paid with respect to fiscal year 2019 has not yet been determined at present, the aggregate compensation above does not include the amount of Performance Payments and Stock Compensation; however, the necessary reserve is recorded for accounting purposes. The condolence money premiums and other premiums subsidies concerning fiscal year 2019 are included in the above table as "Other" which are based on the decision by the Compensation Committee. 114 (3) Liability Limitation Agreement Name Summary of Liability Limitation Agreement Tetsuo Seki Agreement pursuant to the provisions provided for in Tatsuo Kainaka Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, which Hirotake Abe limits the liability provided for in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act to the greater of either (i) JPY 20 Masami Yamamoto million or (ii) the amount prescribed by laws and Hiroko Ota regulations, provided that the outside director is bona fide and without gross negligence in performing their duty. Izumi Kobayashi (4) Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors and Committees (As of March 31, 2020) Name Board of Nominating Compensation Audit Risk Directors Committee Committee Committee Committee Tatsufumi 10/10 meetings Sakai (100%) Satoshi 8/8 meetings Ishii (100%) Makoto 10/10 meetings Umemiya (100%) Motonori 8/8 Wakabaya meetings shi (100%) Hiroaki 8/8 meetings Ehara (100%) Yasuhiro 10/10 meetings Sato (100%) Hisaaki Chairman of 8/8 12/12 7/7 the Risk meetings meetings meetings Hirama Committee (100%) (100%) (100%) Masahiro 8/8 12/12 meetings meetings Kosugi (100%) (100%) Chairman of 10/10 10/10 3/3 meetings 16/16 Tetsuo Seki the Audit meetings meetings meetings (100%) Committee (100%) (100%) (100%) Chairman of 10/10 10/10 3/3 meetings 16/16 Tatsuo the meetings meetings meetings Kainaka Nominating (100%) (100%) (100%) (100%) Committee Hirotake 10/10 3/3 meetings 16/16 meetings meetings Abe (100%) (100%) (100%) 115 Name Board of Nominating Compensation Audit Risk Directors Committee Committee Committee Committee Chairman of 8/8 9/9 3/3 meetings Masami the meetings meetings Yamamoto Compensation (100%) (100%) (100%) Committee Chairman of 10/10 10/10 Hiroko Ota the Board of meetings meetings Directors (100%) (100%) Izumi 10/10 10/10 8/8 meetings meetings meetings Kobayashi (100%) (100%) (100%) Note: With respect to Messrs. Satoshi Ishii, Hiroaki Ehara, Hisaaki Hirama, Masahiro Kosugi and Masami Yamamoto, the stated attendance at the meetings of the Board of Directors is for those that were held during fiscal year 2019, after their appointment as directors of Mizuho Financial Group in June 2019. With respect to Mr. Masami Yamamoto, the stated attendance at the meetings of the Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee is for those that were held during fiscal year 2019, after his appointment as a member of the Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee. With respect to Mr. Hisaaki Hirama, the stated attendance at the meetings of the Audit Committee and Risk Committee is for those that were held during fiscal year 2019, after his appointment as a member of the Audit Committee and Risk Committee. With respect to Mr. Masahiro Kosugi, the stated attendance at the meetings of the Audit Committee is for those that were held during fiscal year 2019, after his appointment as a member of the Audit Committee. 116 3. Matters regarding outside directors (1) Concurrent offices and other details of outside directors Details of major concurrent offices of outside directors are as described in the above "2. Matters regarding directors and executive officers, 1 Directors and executive officers." Mizuho Financial Group has no relationships required to be stated with the organizations at which the outside directors hold major concurrent offices. (2) Major activities of outside directors The attendance of outside directors at meetings of the Board of Directors and relevant committees during fiscal year 2019 is as described in the above "2. Matters regarding directors and executive officers, 4 Attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors and Committees." By leveraging their extensive experiences, deep insights, and high level of expertise, outside directors proactively voiced useful opinions in the discussions on proposals, provided necessary advice from a perspective independent from that of the management, and performed the decision-making functions and management supervisory functions of the Board of Directors of Mizuho Financial Group and relevant committees. Name Term in Input at the Board of Directors Meeting and office other activities Tetsuo Seki 4 years, By leveraging his extensive experience and 9 months deep insight as a senior executive, he proactively made suggestions concerning, among other matters, (i) accountability with respect to performance and (ii) the necessity for handling issues in the medium- to long- term. In addition, as the Chairman of the Audit Committee, he led the initiative in monitoring the performance of the 5-Year Business Plan by the Audit Committee. Tatsuo Kainaka 5 years, By leveraging his extensive experience, 9 months deep insight and high level of expertise as a Public Prosecutor, judge, and attorney-at- law, he proactively made suggestions concerning, among other matters, (i) the importance of internal control systems and (ii) strengthening measures on compliance. In addition, as the Chairman of the Nominating Committee, he was in charge of the decision-making and approval processes for directors' core personnel in thoroughly considering optimal personnel placements. 117 Name Term in Input at the Board of Directors Meeting and office other activities Hirotake Abe 4 years, By leveraging his extensive experience, 9 months deep insight, and high level of expertise as a certified public accountant, he proactively made suggestions concerning, among other matters, (i) process development to continue appropriate operations with respect to financial reporting, internal audits and tax compliance and (ii) the necessity of ensuring employees to understand the 5-Year Business Plan. Masami 9 months By leveraging his extensive experience and deep Yamamoto insight as a senior executive, he proactively made suggestions concerning, among other matters, (i) building new business models of digital finance and (ii) sustainability initiatives. In addition, as the Chairman of the Compensation Committee, he led the fair decision-making process and approval process forcompensation for officers based on business performance during the fiscal year 2018. Hiroko Ota 5 years, She managed the Board of Directors 9 months effectively as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. By leveraging her extensive experience, deep insight and high level of expertise as a university professor and as Minister of State of the Cabinet Office and other positions, she proactively made suggestions concerning, among other matters, (i) our policy to return profits to shareholders taking into account stakeholders and (ii) structural reforms in the 5-Year Business Plan. Izumi Kobayashi 2 year, By leveraging her extensive experience and 9 months deep insight as a senior executive, she proactively made suggestions concerning, among other matters, (i) accountability with respect to sustainability initiatives, (ii) the necessity for restructuring business models and company culture and (iii) appropriate monitoring of the various emerging risks. 118 (3) Compensation for outside directors (for the fiscal year 2019) Compensation paid Compensation paid Number of by subsidiary of by Mizuho Financial persons Mizuho Financial Group Group Total amount of 7 118 million yen None compensation Notes: Fractions are rounded down. 119 4. Matters regarding Mizuho Financial Group's shares (1) Number of shares (As of March 31, 2020) Total number of authorized shares 51,300,000,000 Total number of classes of shares authorized to be issued, total number of shares issued and number of shareholders (As of March 31, 2020) Total number of Classification classes of shares Total number of Number of authorized to be shares issued shareholders issued Common stock 48,000,000,000 25,392,498,945 991,573 First Series of 900,000,000 Class XIV Preferred Stock Second Series of 900,000,000 Class XIV Preferred Stock Third Series of 900,000,000 Class XIV Preferred Stock Fourth Series of 900,000,000 Class XIV Preferred Stock First Series of 900,000,000 Class XV Preferred Stock Second Series of 900,000,000 Class XV Preferred Stock Third Series of 900,000,000 Class XV Preferred Stock Fourth Series of 900,000,000 Class XV Preferred Stock First Series of 1,500,000,000 Class XVI Preferred Stock Second Series of 1,500,000,000 Class XVI Preferred Stock Third Series of 1,500,000,000 Class XVI Preferred Stock 120 Fourth Series of 1,500,000,000 Class XVI Preferred Stock Notes: The total number of the classes of shares which Mizuho Financial Group is authorized to issue in respect of the First to Fourth Series of Class XIV Preferred Stock shall not exceed 900,000,000 in total. The total number of the classes of shares which Mizuho Financial Group is authorized to issue in respect of the First to Fourth Series of Class XV Preferred Stock shall not exceed 900,000,000 in total. The total number of the classes of shares which Mizuho Financial Group is authorized to issue in respect of the First to Fourth Series of Class XVI Preferred Stock shall not exceed 1,500,000,000 in total. The number of shareholders of common stock listed above does not include 46,165 shareholders who own only shares constituting less than one (1) unit. 121 Major shareholders as of March 31, 2020 Common stock (As of March 31, 2020) Number of shares held and percentage of shares Name of shareholder held Number of shares held Percentage of shares held The Master Trust Bank of 1,642,845,500 6.47 Japan, Ltd. (Trustee account) Japan Trustee Services 1,109,233,400 4.36 Bank, Ltd. (Trustee account) Japan Trustee Services 545,964,100 2.15 Bank, Ltd. (Trustee account 5) Japan Trustee Services 522,476,800 2.05 Bank, Ltd. (Trustee account 9) JP Morgan Chase Bank 443,776,306 1.74 385151 State Street Bank West 423,565,756 1.66 Client - Treaty 505234 Japan Trustee Services 384,499,000 1.51 Bank, Ltd. (Trustee account 7) State Street Bank and Trust 293,537,902 1.15 Company 505103 Japan Trustee Services 280,082,100 1.10 Bank, Ltd. (Trustee account 1) Japan Trustee Services 263,338,400 1.03 Bank, Ltd. (Trustee account 4) Notes: Figures for the percentages of shares held are rounded down to the nearest second decimal place. The percentages of shares held are calculated by excluding treasury stock (3,622,415 shares). 122 5. Matters regarding stock acquisition rights of Mizuho Financial Group The following table is a summary of the stock acquisition rights issued to the directors (excluding the outside directors), executive officers as defined in the Companies Act and executive officers as defined in our internal regulations of Mizuho Financial Group and its subsidiaries, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd, pursuant to the Companies Act, in consideration for execution of duties: Allotment Number of Class and Issue price Exercise date of (per stock price stock number of Exercise stock acquisition (per acquisition subject period acquisition right) share) rights shares rights (JPY) (JPY) Fourth Series of From Stock Common December Acquisition December 12,452 stock, 91,840 1 9, 2011 to Rights of 8, 2011 rights 12,452,000 December Mizuho shares 8, 2031 Financial Group Fifth Series of Stock Common From Acquisition September August 31, 11,776 stock, Rights of 113,250 1 3, 2012 to 2012 rights 11,776,000 Mizuho August 31, shares Financial 2032 Group Seventh Series of From Stock Common December Acquisition December stock, 9,602 rights 186,990 1 2, 2014 to Rights of 1, 2014 9,602,000 Mizuho shares December 1, 2034 Financial Group Note: Statements regarding the first through third series, and the sixth series of stock acquisition rights of Mizuho Financial Group are omitted because our directors and executive officers held no stock acquisition rights as of March 31, 2020. 123 Stock acquisition rights of Mizuho Financial Group held by directors and executive officers as of March 31, 2020 Number of persons Number of stock Class and and rights held by directors and acquisition number of executive officers as rights subject shares defined in the Companies Act Fourth Series of Stock Common stock, 1 person, Acquisition Rights of 77 rights 77,000 shares 77 rights Mizuho Financial Group Fifth Series of Stock Common stock, 1 person, Acquisition Rights of 151 rights 151,000 shares 151 rights Mizuho Financial Group Seventh Series of Stock Common stock 4 persons, Acquisition Rights of 283 rights 283,000 shares 283 rights Mizuho Financial Group Stock acquisition rights of Mizuho Financial Group delivered to employees during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 No stock acquisition rights of Mizuho Financial Group were delivered to employees during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. 124 6. Other Policy for exercise of the authority given to the Board of Directors pursuant to the provision of the Articles of Incorporation subject to the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act (policy for making decisions regarding dividends from surplus) In its Articles of Incorporation, Mizuho Financial Group provides that it shall decide distribution of dividends from surplus and other matters provided for in each item of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, not by a resolution of a general meeting of shareholders, but by a resolution of the Board of Directors, unless otherwise provided for in laws or regulations. Mizuho Financial Group has been implementing disciplined capital management by pursuing the optimum balance between strengthening of stable capital base and steady returns to shareholders. For fiscal year 2019, after thorough consideration while formulating the 5-Year Business Plan, Mizuho Financial Group set a policy to return profits to shareholders through which we are maintaining the current level of dividends for the time being while aiming to strengthen our capital base further to enhance returns to shareholders at an early stage. Mizuho Financial Group will continue to endeavor to realize steady returns to shareholders. In accordance with such policy, Mizuho Financial Group will comprehensively consider the business environment such as the group's business results, profit base, status of capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulatory trends such as the Basel framework in determining the returns to shareholders for each term. Other matters to consider There are no matters to report that apply to the following sections: "Business transfer, etc.," "Other important matters regarding the current state of the group," "Opinion of the outside directors," "Liability limitation agreements with independent auditors," "Basic policy on the conduct of parties in control of financial and business policy decisions of the company," "Matters concerning transactions with the parent company" and "Matters concerning accounting advisors ('kaikei sanyo')." 125 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 Millions of yen As of March 31, 2020 Assets Cash and Due from Banks ¥ 41,069,745 Call Loans and Bills Purchased 584,686 Receivables under Resale Agreements 18,581,488 Guarantee Deposits Paid under Securities Borrowing Transactions 2,243,161 Other Debt Purchased 2,688,273 Trading Assets 13,248,734 Money Held in Trust 411,847 Securities 34,907,234 Loans and Bills Discounted 83,468,185 Foreign Exchange Assets 2,044,415 Derivatives other than for Trading Assets 1,944,060 Other Assets 5,206,121 Tangible Fixed Assets 1,103,622 Buildings 287,038 Land 610,305 Lease Assets 13,293 Construction in Progress 72,290 Other Tangible Fixed Assets 120,694 Intangible Fixed Assets 636,139 Software 429,136 Goodwill 61,276 Lease Assets 4,118 Other Intangible Fixed Assets 141,608 Net Defined Benefit Asset 846,782 Deferred Tax Assets 32,493 Customers' Liabilities for Acceptances and Guarantees 6,066,527 Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans (424,446) Total Assets ¥ 214,659,077 Liabilities Deposits ¥ 131,189,673 Negotiable Certificates of Deposit 13,282,561 Call Money and Bills Sold 2,263,076 Payables under Repurchase Agreements 17,971,098 Guarantee Deposits Received under Securities Lending Transactions 1,108,255 Commercial Paper 411,089 Trading Liabilities 9,604,890 Borrowed Money 5,209,947 Foreign Exchange Liabilities 509,405 Short-term Bonds 373,658 Bonds and Notes 8,906,432 Due to Trust Accounts 1,055,510 Derivatives other than for Trading Liabilities 1,619,151 Other Liabilities 6,111,195 Reserve for Bonus Payments 75,175 Reserve for Variable Compensation 2,559 Net Defined Benefit Liability 62,113 Reserve for Director and Corporate Auditor Retirement Benefits 944 Reserve for Possible Losses on Sales of Loans 637 Reserve for Contingencies 6,443 Reserve for Reimbursement of Deposits 27,851 Reserve for Reimbursement of Debentures 18,672 Reserves under Special Laws 2,509 Deferred Tax Liabilities 53,150 Deferred Tax Liabilities for Revaluation Reserve for Land 62,695 Acceptances and Guarantees 6,066,527 Total Liabilities 205,995,229 Net Assets Common Stock 2,256,767 Capital Surplus 1,136,467 Retained Earnings 4,174,190 Treasury Stock (6,414) Total Shareholders' Equity 7,561,010 Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities 823,085 Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges 72,081 Revaluation Reserve for Land 136,655 Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments (133,178) Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans 94,317 Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 992,960 Stock Acquisition Rights 213 Non-controlling Interests 109,662 Total Net Assets 8,663,847 Total Liabilities and Net Assets ¥ 214,659,077 126 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 Millions of yen For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Ordinary Income ¥ 3,986,701 Interest Income 2,014,440 Interest on Loans and Bills Discounted 1,242,279 Interest and Dividends on Securities 266,861 Interest on Call Loans and Bills Purchased 5,356 Interest on Receivables under Resale Agreements 251,830 Interest on Securities Borrowing Transactions 18,779 Interest on Due from Banks 105,257 Other Interest Income 124,074 Fiduciary Income 58,565 Fee and Commission Income 778,842 Trading Income 406,539 Other Operating Income 412,114 Other Ordinary Income 316,198 Recovery of Written-off Claims 11,901 Other 304,296 Ordinary Expenses 3,348,823 Interest Expenses 1,280,897 Interest on Deposits 482,887 Interest on Negotiable Certificates of Deposit 124,332 Interest on Call Money and Bills Sold 8,686 Interest on Payables under Repurchase Agreements 351,012 Interest on Securities Lending Transactions 7,041 Interest on Commercial Paper 15,484 Interest on Borrowed Money 33,949 Interest on Short-term Bonds 31 Interest on Bonds and Notes 173,398 Other Interest Expenses 84,073 Fee and Commission Expenses 159,598 Trading Expenses 15,239 Other Operating Expenses 152,547 General and Administrative Expenses 1,378,398 Other Ordinary Expenses 362,142 Provision for Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans 161,005 Other 201,137 Ordinary Profits 637,877 Extraordinary Gains 2,239 Gains on Disposition of Fixed Assets 2,239 Extraordinary Losses 21,399 Losses on Disposition of Fixed Assets 6,138 Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets 15,224 Other Extraordinary Losses 36 Income before Income Taxes 618,717 Income Taxes: Current 150,088 Deferred 11,408 Total Income Taxes 161,496 Profit 457,221 Profit Attributable to Non-controlling Interests 8,652 Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent ¥ 448,568 127 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 Millions of yen Shareholders' Equity Common Stock Capital Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Total Shareholders' Equity Balance as of the 2,256,767 1,138,449 3,915,521 (7,703) 7,303,034 beginning of the period Changes during the period Cash Dividends (190,405) (190,405) Profit Attributable to 448,568 448,568 Owners of Parent Repurchase of (1,908) (1,908) Treasury Stock Disposition of (625) 3,197 2,571 Treasury Stock Transfer from Revaluation Reserve 1,117 1,117 for Land Change in Treasury Shares of Parent Arising from (1,968) (1,968) Transactions with Non-controlling Shareholders Transfer from Retained Earnings to 611 (611) - Capital Surplus Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity Total Changes during - (1,981) 258,668 1,288 257,975 the period Balance as of the end of 2,256,767 1,136,467 4,174,190 (6,414) 7,561,010 the period Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Net Deferred Revaluation Foreign Remeasure- Total Stock Non- Total Net Accumulated Unrealized Gains or Currency ments Acquisition Controlling Reserve for Other Assets Gains (Losses) Losses on Translation of Defined Rights Interests on Other Land Comprehensive Hedges Adjustments Benefit Plans Securities Income Balance as of the 1,186,401 (22,282) 137,772 (111,057) 254,936 1,445,770 707 444,525 9,194,038 beginning of the period Changes during the period Cash Dividends (190,405) Profit Attributable to 448,568 Owners of Parent Repurchase of Treasury (1,908) Stock Disposition of Treasury 2,571 Stock Transfer from Revaluation Reserve for 1,117 Land Change in Treasury Shares of Parent Arising from Transactions with (1,968) Non-controlling Shareholders Transfer from Retained Earnings to Capital - Surplus Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' (363,316) 94,364 (1,117) (22,120) (160,619) (452,809) (493) (334,862) (788,165) Equity Total Changes during the (363,316) 94,364 (1,117) (22,120) (160,619) (452,809) (493) (334,862) (530,190) period Balance as of the end of 823,085 72,081 136,655 (133,178) 94,317 992,960 213 109,662 8,663,847 the period 128 NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 Millions of yen As of March 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash and Due from Banks ¥ 43,233 Prepaid Expenses 4,124 Other Current Assets 42,915 Total Current Assets 90,273 Fixed Assets Tangible Fixed Assets 67,318 Buildings 4,004 Equipment 266 Land 32,125 Construction in Progress 30,922 Intangible Fixed Assets 8,117 Trademarks 0 Software 7,483 Other Intangible Fixed Assets 633 Investments 12,658,067 Investment Securities 2 Investments in Subsidiaries and Affiliates 6,079,198 Long-term Loans to Subsidiaries and Affiliates 6,539,818 Long-term Prepaid Expenses 123 Prepaid Pension Cost 19,196 Other Investments 19,728 Total Fixed Assets 12,733,504 Total Assets ¥ 12,823,777 Liabilities Current Liabilities Short-term Borrowings ¥ 860,000 Accounts Payable 2,534 Accrued Expenses 27,360 Accrued Corporate Taxes 46 Deposits Received 2,439 Unearned Income 1 Reserve for Bonus Payments 393 Reserve for Variable Compensation 609 Total Current Liabilities 893,384 Non-Current Liabilities Bonds and Notes 6,414,818 Long-term Borrowings 125,000 Deferred Tax Liabilities 1,414 Reserve for Employee Retirement Benefits 7,076 Other Non-Current Liabilities 19,641 Total Non-Current Liabilities 6,567,949 Total Liabilities ¥ 7,461,334 Net Assets Shareholders' Equity Common Stock ¥ 2,256,767 Capital Surplus Capital Reserve 1,196,659 Total Capital Surplus 1,196,659 Retained Earnings Appropriated Reserve 4,350 Other Retained Earnings 1,909,437 Retained Earnings Brought Forward 1,909,437 Total Retained Earnings 1,913,787 Treasury Stock (4,982) Total Shareholders' Equity 5,362,232 Valuation and Translation Adjustments Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities, net of Taxes (3) Total Valuation and Translation Adjustments (3) Stock Acquisition Rights 213 Total Net Assets 5,362,442 Total Liabilities and Net Assets ¥ 12,823,777 129 NON-CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 Millions of yen For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Operating Income Cash Dividends Received from Subsidiaries and Affiliates ¥ 36,673 Fee and Commission Income Received from Subsidiaries and Affiliates 38,750 Total Operating Income 75,424 Operating Expenses General and Administrative Expenses 38,951 Total Operating Expenses 38,951 Operating Profits 36,472 Non-Operating Income Interest on Deposits and Cash Dividends 17 Interest on Loans 123,353 Other Non-Operating Income 679 Total Non-Operating Income 124,051 Non-Operating Expenses Interest Expenses 1,862 Interest on Bonds 117,729 Bond Issuance Expenses 6,924 Other Non-Operating Expenses 5,108 Total Non-Operating Expenses 131,624 Ordinary Profits 28,899 Extraordinary Gains Gains on Sales of Fixed Assets 10,865 Gains on Disposition of Investments in Subsidiaries 239 Total Extraordinary Gains 11,105 Extraordinary Losses Other Extraordinary Losses 7 Total Extraordinary Losses 7 Income before Income Taxes 39,997 Income Taxes: Current 29 Deferred 5,912 Total Income Taxes 5,941 Net Income ¥ 34,056 130 NON-CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 Millions of yen Shareholders' Equity Capital Surplus Retained Earnings Other Retained Total Earnings Common Stock Capital Reserve Other Capital Total Capital Appropriated Retained Total Retained Treasury Stock Shareholders' Surplus Surplus Reserve Earnings Earnings Equity Brought Forward Balance as of the 2,256,767 1,196,659 13 1,196,673 4,350 2,066,399 2,070,749 (6,176) 5,518,013 beginning of the period Changes during the period Cash Dividends (190,405) (190,405) (190,405) Net Income 34,056 34,056 34,056 Repurchase of Treasury (1,441) (1,441) Stock Disposition of Treasury (625) (625) 2,635 2,009 Stock Transfer from Retained Earnings to Capital 611 611 (611) (611) - Surplus Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity Total Changes during the - - (13) (13) - (156,961) (156,961) 1,194 (155,780) period Balance as of the end of 2,256,767 1,196,659 - 1,196,659 4,350 1,909,437 1,913,787 (4,982) 5,362,232 the period Valuation and Translation Adjustments Stock Total Net Net Unrealized Acquisition Assets Gains (Losses) Rights on Other Securities, net of Taxes Balance as of the (0) 707 5,518,720 beginning of the period Changes during the period Cash Dividends (190,405) Net Income 34,056 Repurchase of Treasury (1,441) Stock Disposition of Treasury 2,009 Stock Transfer from Retained Earnings to Capital - Surplus Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' (3) (493) (496) Equity Total Changes during the (3) (493) (156,277) period Balance as of the end of (3) 213 5,362,442 the period 131 [Translation] Independent Auditor's Report May 15, 2020 The Board of Directors Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC Tokyo, Japan Ryuji Takagi Designated Engagement Partner Certified Public Accountant Hiroshi Nishida Designated Engagement Partner Certified Public Accountant Shinichi Hayashi Designated Engagement Partner Certified Public Accountant Mitsuhiro Nagao Designated Engagement Partner Certified Public Accountant Audit opinion Pursuant to Article 444, Paragraph 4 of the Companies Act, we have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements, which comprise the consolidated balance sheet, the consolidated statement of income, the consolidated statement of changes in net assets and the notes to the consolidated financial statements of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.