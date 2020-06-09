Mizuho Financial : Disclosure regarding Denominator of Capital Adequacy Ratio Formula
Disclosure regarding Denominator of Capital Adequacy Ratio Formula
Mizuho Financial Group 【Consolidated】
As of March 31, 2020
(in million yen)
OV1: Overview of Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA)
Basel III
a
b
c
d
RWA
Capital requirements
Template
No.
As of March 31,
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
As of December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
1
Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)
38,378,848
38,630,551
3,237,808
3,259,411
2
of which: standardized approach (SA)
1,943,907
1,919,904
155,512
153,592
3
of which: internal rating-based (IRB) approach
34,895,880
35,201,439
2,959,170
2,985,082
of which: significant investments
-
-
-
-
of which: estimated residual value of lease transactions
-
-
-
-
others
1,539,061
1,509,207
123,124
120,736
4
Counterparty credit risk (CCR)
4,515,574
4,274,504
367,950
347,576
5
of which: SA-CCR
-
-
-
-
of which: current exposure method
165,699
201,219
13,700
16,684
6
of which: expected positive exposure (EPE) method
1,216,072
934,123
102,437
78,672
of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA) risk
2,137,870
2,076,626
171,029
166,130
of which: central counterparty-related
163,062
178,262
13,044
14,261
Others
832,869
884,272
67,737
71,827
7
Equity positions in banking book under market-based approach
2,327,117
2,424,641
197,339
205,609
8
Equity investments in funds - Look-through approach
5,104,213
6,035,392
431,577
510,403
9
Equity investments in funds - Mandate-based approach
-
-
-
-
Equity investments in funds - Simple approach (subject to 250% RW)
-
-
-
-
Equity investments in funds - Simple approach (subject to 400% RW)
588,916
697,769
49,940
59,170
10
Equity investments in funds - Fall-back approach
93,039
108,461
7,443
8,676
11
Settlement risk
17,380
11,632
1,462
986
12
Securitization exposures in banking book
1,050,808
1,120,667
84,064
89,653
13
of which: Securitisation IRB approach (SEC-IRBA) or internal assessment approach(IAA)
799,189
816,737
63,935
65,339
14
of which: Securitisation external ratings-based approach (SEC-ERBA)
242,645
295,079
19,411
23,606
15
of which: Securitisation standardised approach (SEC-SA)
-
-
-
-
of which: 1250% risk weight is applied
8,973
8,850
717
708
16
Market risk
2,476,959
2,679,806
198,156
214,384
17
of which: standardized approach (SA)
1,063,932
1,438,324
85,114
115,065
18
of which: internal model approaches (IMA)
1,413,026
1,241,482
113,042
99,318
19
Operational risk
3,355,977
3,202,710
268,478
256,216
20
of which: basic indicator approach
664,565
647,827
53,165
51,826
21
of which: standardized approach
-
-
-
-
22
of which: advanced measurement approach
2,691,412
2,554,883
215,312
204,390
23
Exposures of specified items not subject to regulatory adjustments
1,548,246
1,278,905
127,076
105,507
Amounts included in RWA subject to phase-out arrangements
-
-
-
-
24
Floor adjustment
-
-
-
-
25
Total (after applying the scaling factor)
62,141,217
63,219,955
4,971,297
5,057,596
Mizuho Financial Group 【Consolidated】
As of March 31, 2020
(Billions of yen)
CR8:RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under IRB approach
No.
RWA
1
RWA at the end of the previous reporting period
39,805.8
2
Asset size
39.7
3
Portfolio quality
96.2
4
Breakdown of changes
Model updates
-
5
during this reporting
Methodology and policy
-
period
6
Acquisitions and disposals
-
7
Foreign currency fluctuations
(262.2)
8
Other
(68.7)
9
RWA at the end of this reporting period
39,610.9
Notes: 1. Counterparty credit risk exposures, securitization exposures, and regarded-method exposures are excluded from the amount of credit risk exposures above.
Asset size corresponds to the amount of variation in RWA arising from changes in book size and composition, increased assets resulting from origination of new businesses, decreased assets due to matured receivables, etc.
Portfolio quality corresponds to the amount of variation in RWA arising from changes in obligor's and facilities' ratings, changes in collateral values and guarantees, etc.
Methodology and policy corresponds to the amount of variation in RWA arising from methodological changes in calculations driven by regulatory policy changes including revisions to existing regulations.
Foreign currency fluctuations correspond to the amount of variation in RWA arising from the effect of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates involving exposures to transactions denominated in foreign currencies.
Mizuho Financial Group 【Consolidated】
As of March 31, 2020
(Billions of yen)
CCR7: RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under EPE method
No.
RWA
1
RWA at the end of the previous reporting period
934.1
2
Asset size
311.1
3
Credit quality of counterparties
(9.5)
4
Breakdown of changes
Model updates (EPE only)
-
5
during this reporting
Methodology and policy (EPE only)
-
period
6
Acquisitions and disposals
-
7
Foreign currency fluctuations
(18.2)
8
Other
(1.3)
9
RWA at the end of this reporting period
1,216.0
Mizuho Financial Group 【Consolidated】
As of March 31, 2020
(Billions of yen)
MR2：RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under IMA
