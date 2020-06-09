Mizuho Financial : Disclosure regarding Denominator of Capital Adequacy Ratio Formula

Log in
06/09/2020 | 03:23am EDT

Disclosure regarding Denominator of Capital Adequacy Ratio Formula

Mizuho Financial Group Consolidated

As of March 31, 2020

(in million yen)

OV1: Overview of Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA)

Basel III

a

b

c

d

RWA

Capital requirements

Template

No.

As of March 31,

As of December 31,

As of March 31,

As of December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

1

Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)

38,378,848

38,630,551

3,237,808

3,259,411

2

of which: standardized approach (SA)

1,943,907

1,919,904

155,512

153,592

3

of which: internal rating-based (IRB) approach

34,895,880

35,201,439

2,959,170

2,985,082

of which: significant investments

-

-

-

-

of which: estimated residual value of lease transactions

-

-

-

-

others

1,539,061

1,509,207

123,124

120,736

4

Counterparty credit risk (CCR)

4,515,574

4,274,504

367,950

347,576

5

of which: SA-CCR

-

-

-

-

of which: current exposure method

165,699

201,219

13,700

16,684

6

of which: expected positive exposure (EPE) method

1,216,072

934,123

102,437

78,672

of which: credit valuation adjustment (CVA) risk

2,137,870

2,076,626

171,029

166,130

of which: central counterparty-related

163,062

178,262

13,044

14,261

Others

832,869

884,272

67,737

71,827

7

Equity positions in banking book under market-based approach

2,327,117

2,424,641

197,339

205,609

8

Equity investments in funds - Look-through approach

5,104,213

6,035,392

431,577

510,403

9

Equity investments in funds - Mandate-based approach

-

-

-

-

Equity investments in funds - Simple approach (subject to 250% RW)

-

-

-

-

Equity investments in funds - Simple approach (subject to 400% RW)

588,916

697,769

49,940

59,170

10

Equity investments in funds - Fall-back approach

93,039

108,461

7,443

8,676

11

Settlement risk

17,380

11,632

1,462

986

12

Securitization exposures in banking book

1,050,808

1,120,667

84,064

89,653

13

of which: Securitisation IRB approach (SEC-IRBA) or internal assessment approach(IAA)

799,189

816,737

63,935

65,339

14

of which: Securitisation external ratings-based approach (SEC-ERBA)

242,645

295,079

19,411

23,606

15

of which: Securitisation standardised approach (SEC-SA)

-

-

-

-

of which: 1250% risk weight is applied

8,973

8,850

717

708

16

Market risk

2,476,959

2,679,806

198,156

214,384

17

of which: standardized approach (SA)

1,063,932

1,438,324

85,114

115,065

18

of which: internal model approaches (IMA)

1,413,026

1,241,482

113,042

99,318

19

Operational risk

3,355,977

3,202,710

268,478

256,216

20

of which: basic indicator approach

664,565

647,827

53,165

51,826

21

of which: standardized approach

-

-

-

-

22

of which: advanced measurement approach

2,691,412

2,554,883

215,312

204,390

23

Exposures of specified items not subject to regulatory adjustments

1,548,246

1,278,905

127,076

105,507

Amounts included in RWA subject to phase-out arrangements

-

-

-

-

24

Floor adjustment

-

-

-

-

25

Total (after applying the scaling factor)

62,141,217

63,219,955

4,971,297

5,057,596

Mizuho Financial Group Consolidated

As of March 31, 2020

(Billions of yen)

CR8:RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under IRB approach

No.

RWA

1

RWA at the end of the previous reporting period

39,805.8

2

Asset size

39.7

3

Portfolio quality

96.2

4

Breakdown of changes

Model updates

-

5

during this reporting

Methodology and policy

-

period

6

Acquisitions and disposals

-

7

Foreign currency fluctuations

(262.2)

8

Other

(68.7)

9

RWA at the end of this reporting period

39,610.9

Notes: 1. Counterparty credit risk exposures, securitization exposures, and regarded-method exposures are excluded from the amount of credit risk exposures above.

  1. Asset size corresponds to the amount of variation in RWA arising from changes in book size and composition, increased assets resulting from origination of new businesses, decreased assets due to matured receivables, etc.
  2. Portfolio quality corresponds to the amount of variation in RWA arising from changes in obligor's and facilities' ratings, changes in collateral values and guarantees, etc.
  3. Methodology and policy corresponds to the amount of variation in RWA arising from methodological changes in calculations driven by regulatory policy changes including revisions to existing regulations.
  4. Foreign currency fluctuations correspond to the amount of variation in RWA arising from the effect of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates involving exposures to transactions denominated in foreign currencies.

Mizuho Financial Group Consolidated

As of March 31, 2020

(Billions of yen)

CCR7: RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under EPE method

No.

RWA

1

RWA at the end of the previous reporting period

934.1

2

Asset size

311.1

3

Credit quality of counterparties

(9.5)

4

Breakdown of changes

Model updates (EPE only)

-

5

during this reporting

Methodology and policy (EPE only)

-

period

6

Acquisitions and disposals

-

7

Foreign currency fluctuations

(18.2)

8

Other

(1.3)

9

RWA at the end of this reporting period

1,216.0

Mizuho Financial Group Consolidated

As of March 31, 2020

(Billions of yen)

MR2RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under IMA

No.

A

B

C

D

E

F

VAR

Stressed VAR

IRC

CRM

Other

Total

1a

RWA at the end of the previous reporting period

339.3

902.1

-

-

1,241.4

1b

Adjustment to RWA at the end of the previous

2.90

2.89

-

-

2.89

reporting period

1c

IMA values at the end of the previous reporting

116.8

311.2

-

-

428.1

period

2

Change in risk levels

(31.3)

1.2

-

-

(30.1)

3

Model updates/changes

-

-

-

-

-

Breakdown of

4

Methodology and policy

-

-

-

-

-

changes during

5

this reporting

Acquisitions and disposals

-

-

-

-

-

period

6

Foreign currency fluctuations

(21.8)

(59.2)

-

-

(81.0)

7

Other

126.5

26.9

-

-

153.5

8a

IMA values at the end of this reporting period

190.2

280.1

-

-

470.4

8b

Adjustment to RWA at the end of this reporting

2.11

3.60

-

-

3.00

period

8c

RWA at the end of this reporting period

402.3

1,010.6

-

-

1,413.0

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 07:22:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 017 B 18 664 M 18 664 M
Net income 2020 445 B 4 120 M 4 120 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,31x
Yield 2020 5,14%
Capitalization 3 698 B 34 033 M 34 221 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 57 264
Free-Float 90,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsufumi Sakai Executive President, Group ECO & Director
Yasuhiro Sato Co-Chairman
Hiroko Ota Co-Chairman
Satoshi Ishii Director & Group Chief Operating Officer
Makoto Umemiya Director & Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-13.37%34 033
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.62%338 868
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.00%256 886
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.19%243 871
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.54%206 935
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.41%136 191
