MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
Mizuho Financial : Filing of Extraordinary Report

06/26/2019 | 04:42am EDT

June 26, 2019

To whom it may concern:

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Filing of Extraordinary Report

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it filed today an extraordinary report concerning the results of the exercise of voting rights at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company.

1. Reason for filing

Given that the proposals were adopted or rejected at the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on June 21, 2019, the Company filed the extraordinary report pursuant to Article 24-5, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 9-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs.

2. Description of report

  1. Date on which the ordinary general meeting of shareholders was heldJune 21, 2019
  2. Details of matters to be resolved

Company's proposal (Proposal 1)

Proposal 1: Appointment of fourteen (14) directors

It was proposed that Messrs. Tatsufumi Sakai, Satoshi Ishii, Makoto Umemiya, Motonori Wakabayashi, Hiroaki Ehara, Yasuhiro Sato, Hisaaki Hirama, Masahiro Kosugi, Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka, Hirotake Abe and Masami Yamamoto and Mses. Hiroko Ota and Izumi Kobayashi, fourteen (14) in total, be appointed to assume the office of director.

Shareholders' proposal (Proposal 2)

Proposal 2: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (renouncement of the qualification of JGB Market Special Participant)

1

  1. Number of voting rights for approval, disapproval and abstentions in the matters to be resolved, and the approval requirements and voting results thereof

Number of

Number of

Number of

Approval

Voting

Matters to be resolved

approvals

disapprovals

abstentions

rate (%)

result

(units)

(units)

(units)

Proposal 1

Tatsufumi Sakai

162,014,729

7,244,666

155,834

93

Adopted

Satoshi Ishii

166,955,163

2,304,226

155,842

95

Adopted

Makoto Umemiya

163,828,733

5,430,714

155,782

94

Adopted

Motonori Wakabayashi

166,956,203

2,303,246

155,782

95

Adopted

Hiroaki Ehara

166,951,277

2,308,112

155,842

95

Adopted

Yasuhiro Sato

163,817,638

5,441,810

155,782

94

Adopted

Hisaaki Hirama

161,185,837

8,073,541

155,842

92

Adopted

Masahiro Kosugi

161,188,012

8,071,395

155,814

92

Adopted

Tetsuo Seki

164,644,299

4,739,862

31,071

94

Adopted

Tatsuo Kainaka

164,578,355

4,805,809

31,069

94

Adopted

Hirotake Abe

164,886,794

4,497,431

31,009

94

Adopted

Masami Yamamoto

168,004,631

1,379,535

31,069

96

Adopted

Hiroko Ota

164,926,442

4,457,680

31,111

94

Adopted

Izumi Kobayashi

165,024,771

4,359,385

31,078

94

Adopted

Proposal 2

10,700,060

158,999,826

49,443

6

Rejected

Note: Approval requirements for the adoption of each proposal are as follows:

    • Approval of a majority of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting who hold in aggregate not less thanone-third (1/3) of the voting rights of the shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights, is required for the adoption of proposal 1.
    • Approval of not less thantwo-thirds (2/3) of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting who hold in aggregate not less than one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of the shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights, is required for the adoption of proposal 2.
  2. Reason for not counting a portion of the voting rights of the shareholders present at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders

Since the adoption or rejection of all the proposals was conclusively decided by the exercise of the voting rights prior to the date of this general meeting and the number of voting rights of shareholders in attendance at this general meeting, whose approval or disapproval the Company was able to confirm, the number of voting rights for approval, disapproval and abstentions does not include those of some of the shareholders present at the general meeting.

-End-

2

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 08:41:06 UTC
