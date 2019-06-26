Mizuho Financial : Filing of Extraordinary Report

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it filed today an extraordinary report concerning the results of the exercise of voting rights at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company.
1. Reason for filing
Given that the proposals were adopted or rejected at the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on June 21, 2019, the Company filed the extraordinary report pursuant to Article 24-5, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 9-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs.
2. Description of report
Date on which the ordinary general meeting of shareholders was heldJune 21, 2019
Details of matters to be resolved
Company's proposal (Proposal 1)
Proposal 1: Appointment of fourteen (14) directors
It was proposed that Messrs. Tatsufumi Sakai, Satoshi Ishii, Makoto Umemiya, Motonori Wakabayashi, Hiroaki Ehara, Yasuhiro Sato, Hisaaki Hirama, Masahiro Kosugi, Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka, Hirotake Abe and Masami Yamamoto and Mses. Hiroko Ota and Izumi Kobayashi, fourteen (14) in total, be appointed to assume the office of director.
Shareholders' proposal (Proposal 2)
Proposal 2: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (renouncement of the qualification of JGB Market Special Participant)
Number of voting rights for approval, disapproval and abstentions in the matters to be resolved, and the approval requirements and voting results thereof
Number of
Number of
Number of
Approval
Voting
Matters to be resolved
approvals
disapprovals
abstentions
rate (%)
result
(units)
(units)
(units)
Proposal 1
Tatsufumi Sakai
162,014,729
7,244,666
155,834
93
Adopted
Satoshi Ishii
166,955,163
2,304,226
155,842
95
Adopted
Makoto Umemiya
163,828,733
5,430,714
155,782
94
Adopted
Motonori Wakabayashi
166,956,203
2,303,246
155,782
95
Adopted
Hiroaki Ehara
166,951,277
2,308,112
155,842
95
Adopted
Yasuhiro Sato
163,817,638
5,441,810
155,782
94
Adopted
Hisaaki Hirama
161,185,837
8,073,541
155,842
92
Adopted
Masahiro Kosugi
161,188,012
8,071,395
155,814
92
Adopted
Tetsuo Seki
164,644,299
4,739,862
31,071
94
Adopted
Tatsuo Kainaka
164,578,355
4,805,809
31,069
94
Adopted
Hirotake Abe
164,886,794
4,497,431
31,009
94
Adopted
Masami Yamamoto
168,004,631
1,379,535
31,069
96
Adopted
Hiroko Ota
164,926,442
4,457,680
31,111
94
Adopted
Izumi Kobayashi
165,024,771
4,359,385
31,078
94
Adopted
Proposal 2
10,700,060
158,999,826
49,443
6
Rejected
Note: Approval requirements for the adoption of each proposal are as follows:
Approval of a majority of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting who hold in aggregate not less thanone-third (1/3) of the voting rights of the shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights, is required for the adoption of proposal 1.
Approval of not less thantwo-thirds (2/3) of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting who hold in aggregate not less than one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of the shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights, is required for the adoption of proposal 2.
Reason for not counting a portion of the voting rights of the shareholders present at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders
Since the adoption or rejection of all the proposals was conclusively decided by the exercise of the voting rights prior to the date of this general meeting and the number of voting rights of shareholders in attendance at this general meeting, whose approval or disapproval the Company was able to confirm, the number of voting rights for approval, disapproval and abstentions does not include those of some of the shareholders present at the general meeting.
