Mizuho Financial : Filing of Extraordinary Report

June 26, 2019

To whom it may concern:

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Filing of Extraordinary Report

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that it filed today an extraordinary report concerning the results of the exercise of voting rights at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company.

1. Reason for filing

Given that the proposals were adopted or rejected at the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on June 21, 2019, the Company filed the extraordinary report pursuant to Article 24-5, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 9-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs.

2. Description of report

Date on which the ordinary general meeting of shareholders was held June 21, 2019 Details of matters to be resolved

Company's proposal (Proposal 1)

Proposal 1: Appointment of fourteen (14) directors

It was proposed that Messrs. Tatsufumi Sakai, Satoshi Ishii, Makoto Umemiya, Motonori Wakabayashi, Hiroaki Ehara, Yasuhiro Sato, Hisaaki Hirama, Masahiro Kosugi, Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka, Hirotake Abe and Masami Yamamoto and Mses. Hiroko Ota and Izumi Kobayashi, fourteen (14) in total, be appointed to assume the office of director.

Shareholders' proposal (Proposal 2)

Proposal 2: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (renouncement of the qualification of JGB Market Special Participant)

