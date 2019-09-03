Mizuho Financial : Financial Results for FY2019 Q1
Financial Results for FY2019 Q1
September 3, 2019
Forward-looking Statements
This immediate release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance.
In many cases, but not all, we use such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "project," "risk," "seek," "should," "strive," "target" and similar expressions in relation to us or our management to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward- looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates; foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; impairment of the carrying value of our long-lived assets; problems related to our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels and meet other financial regulatory requirements; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our Medium-term Business Plan, realize the synergy effects of "One MIZUHO, " and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations.
Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in "Item 3. D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item
5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which is available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuho-fg.com/index.html and also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.
We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Definitions
FG:
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
BK:
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
SC:
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
MSUSA: Mizuho Securities USA LLC
GCC: Global Corporate Company
RBC: Retail & Business Banking Company
CIC:
Corporate & Institutional Company
GMC: Global Markets Company
AMC: Asset Management Company
Customer Groups: Aggregate of RBC, CIC, GCC and AMC
Consolidated Net Business Profits = Consolidated Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excl. Non-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments
Net Income Attributable to FG: Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
2 Banks: Aggregate figures for BK and TB on a non-consolidated basis
Group aggregated: Aggregate figures for BK, TB, SC, AM and other major subsidiaries on a non-consolidated basis
Company management basis: management figure of the respective in-house company
2
Contents
‐Overview of Income Statement
P.
4
‐Overview of Balance Sheet
P.
5
‐Financial Results by In-house Company
P.
6
‐Loans in Japan
P.
7
‐Loans outside Japan
P.
8
‐Non-JPY Funding
P. 9
‐Non-interest Income from Customer Groups
P.
10
‐General and Administrative Expenses
P.
11
‐Securities Portfolio
P.
12
‐Asset Quality
P.
15
‐Loan Portfolio outside Japan
P.
16
‐Basel Regulatory Disclosures
P.
17
3
Overview of Income Statement
(JPY B)
Consolidated Gross Profits
Net Interest Income
Net Fee and Commission Income + Fiduciary Income
Net Trading Income + Net Other Operating Income
Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds
General and Administrative Expenses
Consolidated Net Business Profits
+ Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others*
Consolidated Net Business Profits
Credit-relatedCosts
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks
- Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks
Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates
Other
Ordinary Profits
Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses)
Income before Income Taxes
Income Taxes
Profit Attributable toNon-controlling Interests
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
FY18 Q1
FY19 Q1
YoY
FY19 target
Progress
475.7
521.7
45.9
195.4
179.9
-15.4
137.6
148.4
10.8
142.6
193.2
50.5
18.7
63.3
44.5
-355.0
-328.4
26.6
142.9
191.8
48.8
600.0
31%
113.6
188.2
74.6
22.5
-1.6
-24.1
-60.0
50.9
24.6
-26.3
160.0
80.3
28.2
-52.1
4.2
11.4
7.2
-18.6
-11.4
7.1
209.1
219.8
10.7
520.0
33%
7.2
-2.4
-9.6
216.3
217.3
1.0
-48.9
-51.2
-2.2
-6.3
-3.6
2.6
161.0
162.4
1.4
470.0
34%
* Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) + Net Gains on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated). FY18 Q1: JPY 29.3B, FY19 Q1: JPY 3.5B.
Group aggregate, management accounting, rounded figures
Net Business Profits1, 2
FY18 Q1
6
FY19 Q1
YoY
FY19
(JPY B)
target
RBC
-14.8
-10.8
4.0
18.0
CIC
51.4
57.2
5.7
238.0
GCC
34.0
48.1
14.2
157.0
GMC
67.1
83.5
16.4
154.0
AMC
3.9
2.8
-1.1
13.0
In-house Company
141.7
180.8
39.2
580.0
Total
FG Consolidated
142.9
191.8
48.8
600.0
Net Income 3
FY18 Q1
6
FY19 Q1
YoY
FY19
target
-8.5
-15.0
-6.4
21.0
90.1
52.0
-38.0
253.0
17.7
49.1
31.4
91.0
46.9
58.6
11.7
106.0
1.7
1.4
-0.3
5.0
147.8
146.1
-1.7
476.0
161.0
162.4
1.4
470.0
ROE4, 5
FY19 Q1
FY19
target
1.7%
10.2% 12.2%
15.3% 6.7%
17.0% 6.1%
5.0% 4.4%
8.5% 6.2%
1. Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs are included in GMC. 2. FG Consolidated figures are Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others.
FG Consolidated figures are Net Income Attributable to FG. 4. Each Company's ROE is on management accounting basis. Calculated not only taking account of regulatory risk weighted assets but also other factors such as interest rate risk in the banking account. 5. Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities are deducted from the denominator when ROE of FG is calculated.
Changed management accounting rules in FY19. FY18 Q1 figures are recalculated based on the new rules.
1. Other Securities which have readily determinable fair values. 2. The base amount to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and other necessary adjustments. Fair value of Japanese stocks is determined based on the average quoted market price of the respective month. Fair value of securities other than Japanese stocks is determined based on the quoted market price if available, or other reasonable value, at the respective period end.
12
Securities Portfolio (Bonds)
Net Gains/Losses related to Bonds
Consolidated
(JPY B)
97.8
Includes one-
63.3
time loss of
1
JPY 149.2B
18.7
-20.7
-109.3
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY18 Q1
FY19 Q1
Reference: Interest Rate Trends in and outside Japan
（%）
High 3.24%
3
2
Low 1.99%
UST
(10y)
1
High 0.16%
0
JGB
Low - 0.17%
-1
(10y)
Mar-18
Sep-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
JGB Portfolio2
2 Banks, acquisition cost basis
(JPY T)
13.3
11.8
10.2
3.4
11.5
Treasury Discount
Bills
1.7
0.6
5.4
4.8
Floating-rate Notes
0.6
9.2
0.6
0.5
Medium & Long-term
7.8
5.8
6.1
Bonds 3
Avg. Remaining
2.4yrs
2.5yrs
2.1yrs
2.0yrs
Period 4
Mar-17
Mar-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Unrealized Gains/Losses 5
8.7
0.6
5.9
5.6
(JPY B)
Foreign Bond Portfolio 2
2 Banks, acquisition cost basis
(JPY T)
8.7 8.17.1 7.3
Avg. Remaining
3.9yrs
3.4yrs
3.2yrs
3.9yrs
Period
Mar-17
Mar-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Unrealized Gains/Losses 5
-162.9
-160.2
21.1
31.1
(JPY B)
1. Includes the loss of JPY 149.2B pertaining to restructuring of foreign bond portfolio, and others. 2. Other Securities which have readily determinable fair values.
3. Includes bonds with remaining period of one year or less. 4. Excludes floating-rate notes. 5.The base amount to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and other necessary adjustments. Determined based on the quoted market price if available, or other reasonable value, at the respective period end.
13
Securities Portfolio (Stocks)
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks
Consolidated
(JPY B)
Net Gains (Losses) related to
ETFs and others1
272.0
274.8
242.1
14.9
80.1
36.4
259.8
205.7
191.9
80.3
29.3
28.2
50.9
3.5
24.6
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY18 Q1
FY19 Q1
Japanese Stock Portfolio
2
Consolidated
Acquisition cost basis
(JPY B)
Cumulative Amount:
-JPY 543.0B
-15.3
1,962.9
1,419.8
1,404.5
Mar-15
Mar-19
Jun-19
Unrealized Gains/Losses 32,132.1
1,687.6
1,515.5
Reduction target of cross-shareholdings
Reduction by Mar-22
-JPY 300B
(vs Mar-19)
1. Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) + Net Gain on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated). 2. Other Securities which have readily determinable fair values.
3. The base amounts to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and other necessary adjustments. Determined based on the average quoted market price of the respective month.
14
Asset Quality
Credit-related Costs
2 Banks
(JPY B)
Banking account + Trust account
< > Credit-related Costs Ratio:
Ratio of Credit-related Costs against Total Claims1
153.2
<18bps>
Non Performing Loans based on FRA2
2 Banks
(JPY T)
Banking account + Trust account
0.84
NPL Ratio
Claims against Bankrupt
and Substantially
Bankrupt Obligors
0.61
Claims with
0.55
0.56
Collection Risk
1.00%
-3.0
<-0bps>
Claims for Special Attention
0.66%
0.62%
0.68%
-22.7
<-2bps>
-49.3
<-5bps>
Mar-17
Mar-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19 Q1
1. Period-end balance, based on the Financial Reconstruction Act. 2. Financial Reconstruction Act.
15
Loan Portfolio outside Japan
Loan Portfolio outside Japan (June-19)
Total: USD 248.0B
BK1GCC management basis
Non-Japanese 65%
Japanese 35%
Asia
Americas
EMEA
47%
31%
22%
Asia/Oceania: USD 115.7B
Quality of Loan Portfolio
Investment Grade Level Ratio NPL Ratio
Hong Kong
Singapore
Taiwan
Australia
Thailand
China
South
Indo
-
Korea
India
nesia
Others
23%
18%
9%
9%
9%
8%
8%
6%
3%
7%
76%
77%
77%
China: USD 9.5B
Non-Japanese 55%
Japanese
45%
General Corporate
FI 2
Chinese
Non-Chinese
0%
20%
40%
60%
80%
100%
1. Including banking subsidiaries outside Japan. 2. Financial Institutions
16
0.6% 0.6% 0.6%
Mar-18Mar-19Jun-19
Basel Regulatory Disclosures
Capital Ratio
Consolidated
Leverage Ratio
Consolidated
(JPY B)
(JPY B)
Total Capital Ratio
18.24%
18.85%
17.87%
4.42%
4.28%4.28%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
15.44%
15.94%
14.94%
CET1 Capital Ratio
[Excluding Net Unrealized Gains/Losses on Other Securities1]
12.49%
[10.29%]
12.76% 12.37%
[10.84%] [10.67%]
Mar-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Tier 1 Capital
9,192.2
9,232.1
8,956.7
Total Exposures
214,277.8
208,557.4
208,837.9
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
Consolidated
(JPY B)
144.3%
142.5%
Mar-18Mar-19Jun-19
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
7,437.0
7,390.0
7,413.9
Additional Tier 1 Capital
1,755.1
1,842.1
1,542.7
Tier 1 Capital
9,192.2
9,232.1
8,956.7
Tier 2 Capital
1,668.1
1,685.3
1,757.7
Total Capital
10,860.4
10,917.5
10,714.4
Risk Weighted Assets
59,528.9
57,899.5
59,928.6
120.1%
FY17 Q4
FY18 Q4
FY19 Q1
Total HQLA 2
60,159.6
59,797.1
61,006.4
Net Cash Outflows
50,079.0
41,447.8
42,792.2
Basel IIIfully-effective basis. Risk weighted assets associated with Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities (Japanese stocks) are deducted from the denominator when calculating.
