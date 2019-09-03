Mizuho Financial : Financial Results for FY2019 Q1 0 09/03/2019 | 04:41am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial Results for FY2019 Q1 September 3, 2019 Forward-looking Statements This immediate release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance. In many cases, but not all, we use such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "project," "risk," "seek," "should," "strive," "target" and similar expressions in relation to us or our management to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward- looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates; foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; impairment of the carrying value of our long-lived assets; problems related to our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels and meet other financial regulatory requirements; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our Medium-term Business Plan, realize the synergy effects of "One MIZUHO, " and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations. Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in "Item 3. D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which is available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuho-fg.com/index.html and also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Definitions FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. SC: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. MSUSA: Mizuho Securities USA LLC GCC: Global Corporate Company RBC: Retail & Business Banking Company CIC: Corporate & Institutional Company GMC: Global Markets Company AMC: Asset Management Company Customer Groups: Aggregate of RBC, CIC, GCC and AMC Consolidated Net Business Profits = Consolidated Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excl. Non-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments Net Income Attributable to FG: Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent 2 Banks: Aggregate figures for BK and TB on a non-consolidated basis Group aggregated: Aggregate figures for BK, TB, SC, AM and other major subsidiaries on a non-consolidated basis Company management basis: management figure of the respective in-house company 2 Contents ‐Overview of Income Statement P. 4 ‐Overview of Balance Sheet P. 5 ‐Financial Results by In-house Company P. 6 ‐Loans in Japan P. 7 ‐Loans outside Japan P. 8 ‐Non-JPY Funding P. 9 ‐Non-interest Income from Customer Groups P. 10 ‐General and Administrative Expenses P. 11 ‐Securities Portfolio P. 12 ‐Asset Quality P. 15 ‐Loan Portfolio outside Japan P. 16 ‐Basel Regulatory Disclosures P. 17 3 Overview of Income Statement (JPY B) Consolidated Gross Profits Net Interest Income Net Fee and Commission Income + Fiduciary Income Net Trading Income + Net Other Operating Income Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds General and Administrative Expenses

Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others * Consolidated Net Business Profits Credit-related Costs

Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks - Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates Other Ordinary Profits Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses) Income before Income Taxes Income Taxes Profit Attributable to Non-controlling Interests Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent FY18 Q1 FY19 Q1 YoY FY19 target Progress 475.7 521.7 45.9 195.4 179.9 -15.4 137.6 148.4 10.8 142.6 193.2 50.5 18.7 63.3 44.5 -355.0 -328.4 26.6 142.9 191.8 48.8 600.0 31% 113.6 188.2 74.6 22.5 -1.6 -24.1 -60.0 50.9 24.6 -26.3 160.0 80.3 28.2 -52.1 4.2 11.4 7.2 -18.6 -11.4 7.1 209.1 219.8 10.7 520.0 33% 7.2 -2.4 -9.6 216.3 217.3 1.0 -48.9 -51.2 -2.2 -6.3 -3.6 2.6 161.0 162.4 1.4 470.0 34% * Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) + Net Gains on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated). FY18 Q1: JPY 29.3B, FY19 Q1: JPY 3.5B. 4 Overview of Balance Sheet (Jun-19) Total Assets: JPY 202T (+JPY 1.9T) Risk Weighted Assets: JPY 59T (-JPY2.0T) Consolidated, ( ) represent changes from Mar-19 JPY Loans1 Loans to individuals, and other JPY 48T Fixed(BK, Japan) Floating-rate linked Prime-rate linked BOJ current account balance 2 Banks: JPY 34T (-JPY 1.9T) Loans JPY 79T (+JPY 0.5T) JPY 1 JPY 48T Non-JPY1 USD 280.0B Securities JPY 29T (-JPY 0.2T) Stocks JPY 3.4T JGBs JPY 12.4T Non-JPY Bonds JPY 8.0T Other Assets JPY 94T (+JPY 1.6T) Cash and Due JPY 40.6Tfrom Banks Deposits/NCDs2 JPY 135T (-JPY 2.5T) JPY 1 JPY 113T Non-JPY1, 3 USD 201.7B Other Liabilities JPY 58T (+JPY 4.8T) Net Assets JPY 8T (- JPY 0.3T) JPY Deposits1 NCDs2 Time Liquid Deposits Deposits JPY 98T (BK, Japan) o/w individual deposits: JPY 41T Leverage Ratio: 4.28% (-0.14%) Liquidity Coverage Ratio4: 142.5% (-1.8%) 1. Management basis, rounded figures. 2. Negotiable Certificates of Deposit. 3. Customer Deposits. 4. FY19 Q1 result, ( ) represents QoQ compared to FY18 Q4. 5 Financial Results by In-house Company Group aggregate, management accounting, rounded figures Net Business Profits1, 2 FY18 Q1 6 FY19 Q1 YoY FY19 (JPY B) target RBC -14.8 -10.8 4.0 18.0 CIC 51.4 57.2 5.7 238.0 GCC 34.0 48.1 14.2 157.0 GMC 67.1 83.5 16.4 154.0 AMC 3.9 2.8 -1.1 13.0 In-house Company 141.7 180.8 39.2 580.0 Total FG Consolidated 142.9 191.8 48.8 600.0 Net Income 3 FY18 Q1 6 FY19 Q1 YoY FY19 target -8.5 -15.0 -6.4 21.0 90.1 52.0 -38.0 253.0 17.7 49.1 31.4 91.0 46.9 58.6 11.7 106.0 1.7 1.4 -0.3 5.0 147.8 146.1 -1.7 476.0 161.0 162.4 1.4 470.0 ROE4, 5 FY19 Q1 FY19 target 1.7%

10.2% 12.2%

15.3% 6.7%

17.0% 6.1%

5.0% 4.4% 8.5% 6.2% 1. Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs are included in GMC. 2. FG Consolidated figures are Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others. FG Consolidated figures are Net Income Attributable to FG. 4. Each Company's ROE is on management accounting basis. Calculated not only taking account of regulatory risk weighted assets but also other factors such as interest rate risk in the banking account. 5. Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities are deducted from the denominator when ROE of FG is calculated. Changed management accounting rules in FY19. FY18 Q1 figures are recalculated based on the new rules. 6 Loans in Japan Loan Balance1(Period-end Balance) 2 Banks (JPY T) 54.0 54.8 54.6 55.8 56.5 53.6 53.8 1.5 Japanese 1.6 3.2 1.8 Gov. & other 3.9 2.4 2.1 public sector Large Corp., 18.1 19.0 18.8 18.9 20.1 21.0 etc. 54.9 SMEs2 20.9 21.7 21.8 22.5 22.6 23.5 Individuals3 11.0 10.7 10.4 10.1 9.8 9.6 Sep-16Mar-17 Sep-17Mar-18 Sep-18Mar-19Jun-19 53.2 54.4 53.6 53.5 53.8 55.0 55.9 Avg. H1 H2 H1 H2 H1 H2 Q1 Balance FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Loan and Deposit Rate Margin 4 2 Banks Return on Loans and Bills Discounted ･･･a Loan and Deposit Rate Margin ･･･a - b 0.94% 0.90% Cost of Deposits and Debentures ･･･ b 0.86% 0.85% 0.83% 0.80% 0.79% 0.93% 0.89% 0.86% 0.84% 0.82% 0.80% 0.78% Q1 0.83% Q3 0.80% Q2 0.82% Q4 0.79% 0.01% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% FY16 H1 FY16 H2 FY17 H1 FY17 H2 FY18 H1 FY18 H2 FY19 Q1 Loan Spread BK, management accounting Loans to Middle Market Firms & SMEs 0.70% 0.66% Loans to Large Corporate Banking Clients 0.64% 0.62% 0.60% 0.58% 0.51% 0.56% 0.50% 0.48% 0.48% 0.48% 0.47% 0.49% FY16 H1 FY16 H2 FY17 H1 FY17 H2 FY18 H1 FY18 H2 FY19 Q1 1. Excluding loans to FG. Banking account. 2. Calculated by deducting "Housing and Consumer Loans" from "Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers". 3. Housing and Consumer Loans. 4. Domestic Operations, excluding loans to financial institutions (including FG) , and the Japanese Government and others. 7 Loans outside Japan Loan Balance1,2(Period-end Balance) BK, management accounting (USD B) 240.9 248.0 235.1 204.8 203.1 203.7 215.3 52.9 55.0 46.3 EMEA 38.6 40.4 38.1 44.2 69.8 75.7 77.4 Americas 75.4 70.9 67.4 69.1 Asia 90.8 91.8 98.2 102.0 119.0 112.4 115.7 Sep-16Mar-17Sep-17Mar-18 Sep-18Mar-19Jun-19 203.9 209.0 207.0 213.4 227.4 243.8 244.3 Avg. H1 H2 H1 H2 H1 H2 Q1 Balance FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Loan and Deposit Rate Margin BK, Overseas Return on Loans and Bills Discounted ･･･a Loan and Deposit Rate Margin ･･･a - b 2.91% 2.97% Cost of Deposits and Debentures ･･･ b 2.24% 2.67% 1.70% 1.83% 2.03% 2.01% 2.07% 1.68% 1.21% 1.08% 0.98% 0.97% 0.89% 0.96% 0.89% 0.86% 0.95% 1.03% 0.73% 1Q 0.98% 3Q 0.93% 2Q 0.99% 4Q 0.88% FY16 H1 FY16 H2 FY17 H1 FY17 H2 FY18 H1 FY18 H2 FY19 Q1 Loan Spread1, 2 BK, management accounting 0.91%0.89% 0.89%0.90% 0.85% 0.80% 0.80% FY16 H1 FY16 H2 FY17 H1 FY17 H2 FY18 H1 FY18 H2 FY19 Q1 BK (including the subsidiaries in China, the US, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, Brazil and Mexico). Changed management accounting rules in FY19. Past figures are recalculated based on the new rules. 8 Non-JPY Funding Non-JPY Assets and Funding (Jun-19) (USD B) BK1, management accounting Trends in Non-JPY Loans and Deposits (USD B) BK1, management accounting 417.2 417.2 Non-JPY Loans2,3 Non-JPY Deposits2,3 Loans Customer Proportion of Deposits to Loan Deposits 72% 74% 72% 201.7 272.4 280.0 280.0 245.6 200.4 201.7 177.6 Medium and LT Funding 74.6 Corporate Bonds

Currency Swaps, etc. Mar-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Reference: 5 Year Currency Swap Rates (USD/JPY) Securities Market (bps) 80 Operations • Repos 77.1 82.8 60 • Interbank Other CD/CP • Central Banks, etc. 40 60.1 58.2 20 Assets Funding 0 1. Includes the banking subsidiaries in China, the US, the Netherlands, Indonesia, etc. Mar-18 Sep-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Source: Bloomberg 2. Change management accounting rules in FY19. Past figures are recalculated based on the new rules. 3. Including Non-JPY loans/deposits in Japan. 9 Non-interest Income from Customer Groups Non Interest Income1 Group aggregate, management accounting, rounded figures (JPY B) -4 ( ) represent YoY 2 Solutions Business-related: 29 (+9) (+2) Syndicated Loans: 3 (-2) 222 Investment Banking related: 19 (+13) 218 Securities-related Fees: 3 (-1) 195 Banking in Japan Investment Trust & Annuities: 5 (-2) 85 (+1) Investment Trusts: 2 (-1) 84 85 Individual Annuities: 3 (-1) Settlement & Foreign Exchange: 40 (+1) 66 Settlement: 21 (+1) Foreign Exchange: 19 (-0) 40 Banking outside Japan 44 (+4) Derivatives & Other: 11 (-7) EMEA: 7(+1) 35 44 Americas: 17(+2) 38 41 38 Trust / AM-related 38 (-3) Asia: 18 (+1) Real Estate: 11 (+2) 45 49 42 Securities 42 (-7) Pension/Asset Management: 15 (-0) In Japan: 34 (-7) 11 8 9 Outside Japan: 8 (+0) FY17 Q1 FY18 Q1 FY19 Q1 Changed management accounting rules in FY19. The original figures before the recalculation are FY17 Q1: JPY 191B and FY18 Q1: JPY 219B. Adjusting the effect of the unconsolidation of Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. in October 2018. 10 General and Administrative Expenses General and Administrative Expenses1 Consolidated (JPY B) -26.6 ( ) represent YoY 362.1 355.0 328.4 Unrecognized Actuarial 5.7 - 7.5 -15.1 (-7.5) - 15.1 Differences 170.8 174.2 167.8 Personnel 2 167.8 (-6.3) BK Consolidated 3: 96.7 (-6.7) SC Consolidated4: 40.9 (+1.7) Other: 30.1 (-1.2) BK Consolidated 3: 106.8 (-10.7) 167.9 170.9 159.1 17.4 17.4 16.4 FY17 Q1 FY18 Q1 FY19 Q1 Non-Personnel 159.1 (-11.8) Miscellaneous Taxes 16.4(-0.9) SC Consolidated4: 35.9 (-1.9) Other: 16.4 (+0.9) 1. Includes Non-recurring Losses. 2. Excluding Unrecognized Actuarial Differences. 3. Excluding MSUSA. 4. Aggregated MSUSA. 11 Securities Portfolio Other Securities1 Consolidated, acquisition cost basis (JPY T) 29.6 26.6 3.0 26.1 26.2 2.6 8.4 2.5 2.9 Other 9.0 7.3 7.5 Foreign Bonds 13.2 16.5 14.7 14.4 Japanese Bonds Unrealized Gains/Losses on Other Securities1, 2 (JPY B) Consolidated 1,925.9 97.5 1,784.8 5.4 87.8 21.1 1,651.8 Foreign Bonds 21.7 5.21,513.3 32.0 1,984.2 7.9 Japanese Bonds 1,838.7 1,687.6 1,515.5 Japanese Stocks -162.9-161.2 -62.7-42.2Other 1.6 Japanese Stocks 1.5 1.4 1.4 Mar-17 Mar-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Mar-17Mar-18Mar-19Jun-19 1. Other Securities which have readily determinable fair values. 2. The base amount to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and other necessary adjustments. Fair value of Japanese stocks is determined based on the average quoted market price of the respective month. Fair value of securities other than Japanese stocks is determined based on the quoted market price if available, or other reasonable value, at the respective period end. 12 Securities Portfolio (Bonds) Net Gains/Losses related to Bonds Consolidated (JPY B) 97.8 Includes one- 63.3 time loss of 1 JPY 149.2B 18.7 -20.7 -109.3 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY18 Q1 FY19 Q1 Reference: Interest Rate Trends in and outside Japan （%） High 3.24% 3 2 Low 1.99% UST (10y) 1 High 0.16% 0 JGB Low - 0.17% -1 (10y) Mar-18 Sep-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 JGB Portfolio2 2 Banks, acquisition cost basis (JPY T) 13.3 11.8 10.2 3.4 11.5 Treasury Discount Bills 1.7 0.6 5.4 4.8 Floating-rate Notes 0.6 9.2 0.6 0.5 Medium & Long-term 7.8 5.8 6.1 Bonds 3 Avg. Remaining 2.4yrs 2.5yrs 2.1yrs 2.0yrs Period 4 Mar-17 Mar-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Unrealized Gains/Losses 5 8.7 0.6 5.9 5.6 (JPY B) Foreign Bond Portfolio 2 2 Banks, acquisition cost basis (JPY T) 8.7 8.17.1 7.3 Avg. Remaining 3.9yrs 3.4yrs 3.2yrs 3.9yrs Period Mar-17 Mar-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Unrealized Gains/Losses 5 -162.9 -160.2 21.1 31.1 (JPY B) 1. Includes the loss of JPY 149.2B pertaining to restructuring of foreign bond portfolio, and others. 2. Other Securities which have readily determinable fair values. 3. Includes bonds with remaining period of one year or less. 4. Excludes floating-rate notes. 5.The base amount to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and other necessary adjustments. Determined based on the quoted market price if available, or other reasonable value, at the respective period end. 13 Securities Portfolio (Stocks) Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks Consolidated (JPY B) Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1 272.0 274.8 242.1 14.9 80.1 36.4 259.8 205.7 191.9 80.3 29.3 28.2 50.9 3.5 24.6 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY18 Q1 FY19 Q1 Japanese Stock Portfolio 2 Consolidated Acquisition cost basis (JPY B) Cumulative Amount: -JPY 543.0B -15.3 1,962.9 1,419.8 1,404.5 Mar-15 Mar-19 Jun-19 Unrealized Gains/Losses 32,132.1 1,687.6 1,515.5 Reduction target of cross-shareholdings Reduction by Mar-22 -JPY 300B (vs Mar-19) 1. Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) + Net Gain on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated). 2. Other Securities which have readily determinable fair values. 3. The base amounts to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and other necessary adjustments. Determined based on the average quoted market price of the respective month. 14 Asset Quality Credit-related Costs 2 Banks (JPY B) Banking account + Trust account < > Credit-related Costs Ratio: Ratio of Credit-related Costs against Total Claims1 153.2 <18bps> Non Performing Loans based on FRA2 2 Banks (JPY T) Banking account + Trust account 0.84 NPL Ratio Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors 0.61 Claims with 0.55 0.56 Collection Risk 1.00% -3.0 <-0bps> Claims for Special Attention 0.66% 0.62% 0.68% -22.7 <-2bps> -49.3 <-5bps> Mar-17 Mar-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Q1 1. Period-end balance, based on the Financial Reconstruction Act. 2. Financial Reconstruction Act. 15 Loan Portfolio outside Japan Loan Portfolio outside Japan (June-19) Total: USD 248.0B BK1GCC management basis Non-Japanese 65% Japanese 35% Asia Americas EMEA 47% 31% 22% Asia/Oceania: USD 115.7B Quality of Loan Portfolio Investment Grade Level Ratio NPL Ratio Hong Kong Singapore Taiwan Australia Thailand China South Indo - Korea India nesia Others 23% 18% 9% 9% 9% 8% 8% 6% 3% 7% 76% 77% 77% China: USD 9.5B Non-Japanese 55% Japanese 45% General Corporate FI 2 Chinese Non-Chinese 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 1. Including banking subsidiaries outside Japan. 2. Financial Institutions 16 0.6% 0.6% 0.6% Mar-18Mar-19Jun-19 Basel Regulatory Disclosures Capital Ratio Consolidated Leverage Ratio Consolidated (JPY B) (JPY B) Total Capital Ratio 18.24% 18.85% 17.87% 4.42% 4.28%4.28% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 15.44% 15.94% 14.94% CET1 Capital Ratio [Excluding Net Unrealized Gains/Losses on Other Securities1] 12.49% [10.29%] 12.76% 12.37% [10.84%] [10.67%] Mar-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Tier 1 Capital 9,192.2 9,232.1 8,956.7 Total Exposures 214,277.8 208,557.4 208,837.9 Liquidity Coverage Ratio Consolidated (JPY B) 144.3% 142.5% Mar-18Mar-19Jun-19 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 7,437.0 7,390.0 7,413.9 Additional Tier 1 Capital 1,755.1 1,842.1 1,542.7 Tier 1 Capital 9,192.2 9,232.1 8,956.7 Tier 2 Capital 1,668.1 1,685.3 1,757.7 Total Capital 10,860.4 10,917.5 10,714.4 Risk Weighted Assets 59,528.9 57,899.5 59,928.6 120.1% FY17 Q4 FY18 Q4 FY19 Q1 Total HQLA 2 60,159.6 59,797.1 61,006.4 Net Cash Outflows 50,079.0 41,447.8 42,792.2 Basel III fully-effective basis. Risk weighted assets associated with Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities (Japanese stocks) are deducted from the denominator when calculating. Total High-Quality Liquid Assets. 17 Attachments Original document

