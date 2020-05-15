Mizuho Financial : Financial Statements for FY2019 (Timely Disclosure)(PDF/367KB) 0 05/15/2020 | 03:10am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For Immediate Release: Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2019 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company Name: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ("MHFG") May 15, 2020 Stock Code Number (Japan): 8411 Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section), New York Stock Exchange URL: https://www.mizuho-fg.com/index.html Representative: Tatsufumi Sakai President & CEO For Inquiry: Tomomichi Fujita General Manager of Accounting Phone: +81-3-6838-6101 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (scheduled) : June 25, 2020 Commencement of Dividend Payment (scheduled): June 8, 2020 Filing of Yuka Shoken Hokokusho to Trading Accounts: Established the Kanto Local Finance Bureau (scheduled): June 26, 2020 Supplementary Materials on Annual Results: Attached IR Conference on Annual Results: Scheduled Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down. 1. Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2019 (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated Results of Operations (%: Changes from the previous fiscal year) Ordinary Income Ordinary Profits Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % Fiscal 2019 3,986,701 1.5 637,877 3.8 448,568 364.5 Fiscal 2018 3,925,649 10.2 614,118 (21.5) 96,566 (83.2) Note: Comprehensive Income: Fiscal 2019: ¥ 7,673 million, －%; Fiscal 2018: ¥ (110,542) million, －% Net Income Diluted Net Income Net Income Ordinary Profits Ordinary Profits per Share of per Share of on Own Capital to Total Assets to Ordinary Income Common Stock Common Stock ¥ ¥ % % % Fiscal 2019 17.68 17.68 5.1 0.3 16.0 Fiscal 2018 3.80 3.80 1.0 0.3 15.6 Reference: Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates: Fiscal 2019: ¥ 30,382 million; Fiscal 2018: ¥ 51,215 million (2) Consolidated Financial Conditions Total Assets Total Net Assets Own Capital Ratio Total Net Assets per Share of Common Stock ¥ million ¥ million % ¥ Fiscal 2019 214,659,077 8,663,847 3.9 337.29 Fiscal 2018 200,792,226 9,194,038 4.3 345.00 Reference: Own Capital: As of March 31, 2020: ¥ 8,553,971 million; As of March 31, 2019: ¥ 8,748,805 million Note: Own Capital Ratio is calculated as follows: (Total Net Assets - Stock Acquisition Rights - Non-controlling Interests) / Total Assets × 100 Own Capital Ratio stated above is not calculated based on the public notice of Own Capital Ratio. (3) Conditions of Consolidated Cash Flows Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash and Cash Equivalents Operating Activities Investing Activities Financing Activities at the end of the fiscal year ¥ million ¥ million ¥ million ¥ million Fiscal 2019 1,901,893 (5,808,537) (281,849) 39,863,604 Fiscal 2018 (2,636,096) 5,487,153 (18,640) 44,254,874 2. Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Common Stock Annual Cash Dividends per Share Total Cash Dividends Dividends First Second Third Fiscal Annual Dividends Pay-out Ratio on Net Assets (Consolidated (Consolidated quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end year-end (Total) basis) basis) ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ million % % Fiscal 2018 － 3.75 － 3.75 7.50 190,395 197.3 2.1 Fiscal 2019 － 3.75 － 3.75 7.50 190,416 42.4 2.1 Fiscal 2020 (estimate) － 3.75 － 3.75 7.50 59.4 Note: The impact from the share consolidation scheduled on October 1, 2020 is not reflected to the estimate for Cash Dividend per Share of Common Stock at the end of fiscal 2020. If the share consolidation is taken into account, it would be ¥37.50. Please refer to "Notes" below for detail. 3. Consolidated Earnings Estimates for Fiscal 2020 (for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021) (%: Changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year) Profit Attributable to Net Income Owners of Parent per Share of Common Stock 1H F2020 ¥ million % ¥ － － － Fiscal 2020 320,000 (28.6) 12.61 Note: The number of shares of common stock used in the above calculation is based on the number of outstanding shares of common stock as of March 31, 2020. The impact from the share consolidation scheduled on October 1, 2020 is not reflected to the Consolidated Earnings Estimates for Net Income per Share of Common Stock for Fiscal 2020 (for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021). If the share consolidation is taken into account, it would be ¥126.12. Please refer to "Notes" below for detail. Notes Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Fiscal Year (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): No Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates / Restatements . Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc.: Yes . Changes in accounting policies other than ⅰ above: Yes Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatements: No Note: For more information, please refer to "Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 1－14 of the attachment. (3) Issued Shares of Common Stock . Year-end issued shares (including treasury stock): . Year-end treasury stock: iii. Average number of outstanding shares: As of March 31, 2020 25,392,498,945 shares As of March 31, 2019 25,392,498,945 shares As of March 31, 2020 32,106,811 shares As of March 31, 2019 33,962,404 shares Fiscal 2019 25,360,661,215 shares Fiscal 2018 25,362,375,520 shares This immediate release is outside the scope of the audit. The Board of Directors of the MHFG today (May 15, 2020) resolved to include the following share consolidation in the agenda for the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020. Estimate for cash dividends and consolidated earnings estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 with effect from the share consolidation, are as follows. (1)Estimate for cash dividends and consolidated earnings estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 Cash dividends per share of common stock Second quarter-end ¥ 3.75 Fiscal year-end ¥ 37.50 (2)Estimate for consolidated earnings estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 Net income per share of common stock（Consolidated) ¥ 126.12 Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance. In many cases, but not all, we use such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "project," "risk," "seek," "should," "strive," "target" and similar expressions in relation to us or our management to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates;foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; impairment of the carrying value of our long-lived assets; problems related to our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels and meet other financial regulatory requirements; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our Medium-term Business Plan, realize the synergy effects of "One MIZUHO, " and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations. Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in "Item 3.D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on December 26, 2019, both of which are available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuho-fg.com/index.html and also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ○Contents of Attachment 1. Overview of Consolidated Results of Operations and Financial Conditions……………………………… p.1-2 (1) Overview of Results of Operations…………………………………………………………………… p.1-2 Overview of Financial Conditions……………………………………………………………………… p.1-3 Basic Policy on Profit Distribution, Dividend Payment for Fiscal 2019 and

Dividend Estimates for Fiscal 2020…………………………………………………………………… p.1-3 Basic Stance on Selection of Accounting Standards……………………………………………………… p.1-4 Consolidated Financial Statements and Others…………………………………………………………… p.1-5 Consolidated Balance Sheets…………………………………………………………………………… p.1-5 Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income………………………………………………………………………………… p.1-7 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets…………………………………………………… p.1-10 (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows……………………………………………………………… p.1-12 Notes regarding Consolidated Financial Statements…………………………………………………… p.1-14 (Matters Related to the Assumption of Going Concern)

(Changes in Accounting Policies) (Business Segment Information) (Per Share Information)

(Subsequent Events) Note to XBRL Please note that the names of the English accounts contained in XBRL data, which are available through EDINET and TDNet, may be different from those of the English accounts in our financial statements. An MHFG IR conference for institutional investors and analysts is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The IR conference presentation materials and audio archive will be available for use by individual investors in the IR Information section of the Mizuho Financial Group website immediately after the conference. 1-1 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 1. Overview of Consolidated Results of Operations and Financial Conditions (1) Overview of Results of Operations Reviewing the economic environment over the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the global economy showed a slowdown, primarily in the manufacturing industry, due to factors such as uncertainty related to the trade disputes between the United States and China. Furthermore, toward the end of the fiscal year, the global economy began to show signs indicative of a state of crisis due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19. In the United States, the economy of which had been expanding, the economic base began to deteriorate rapidly, including a substantial decline in the rate of employment due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. In light of such circumstances, the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) cut interest rates as an emergency measure twice in March, and the Trump administration implemented US$2 trillion worth of economic measures. However, concerns about a further decline in the economy have not been dispelled. In Europe, where the economy remained weak, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to purchase assets and expand long-term refinancing operations in response to the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe. However, the economic situation is becoming increasingly serious. In Asia, the Chinese economy continued to slow down. The growth of production, investment and consumption has slowed as economic activities have contracted since the beginning of 2020 due to COVID-19, in addition to the impact of trade disputes between the United States and China. Moreover, in emerging countries, currency depreciation and capital outflows have been observed, partly due to the fall in the prices of crude oil and other resources. In Japan, the real GDP growth rate fell sharply negative in the October to December quarter of 2019, partly due to the impact of the consumption tax increase amid the sluggishness in export and production activities. In response to the spread of COVID-19, the Bank of Japan decided to expand financial support measures for businesses and increase purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporate bonds, and the government has also taken a series of emergency measures. However, economic activities are contracting at an accelerating pace. As to the prospects for the global economy, negative growth is expected due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. While monetary easing and economic stimulus measures implemented in each country are expected to have a positive effect on the economy, there is a concern that, if the impact becomes prolonged, demand will decrease further due to worsening employment and income situations. The Japanese economy is expected to remain in a difficult situation for the time being, due to factors such as decreased consumption, primarily in the service-related sector, and capital investments. Under the foregoing business environment, we recorded Consolidated Gross Profits of ¥2,062.2 billion for fiscal 2019, increasing by ¥249.4 billion from the previous fiscal year due to the steady business performance in both Customer Groups and Markets. General and Administrative Expenses decreased by ¥52.4 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥1,378.3 billion due to the efforts of structural reform. As a result, Consolidated Net Business Profits increased by ¥268.5 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥661.9 billion. Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others that consist of Consolidated Net Business Profits, Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others on a non-consolidated aggregated basis of the banks, and Net gains or losses related to operating investment securities on a consolidated basis of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. increased by ¥264.2 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥672.5 billion. Credit-related Costs increased by ¥152.1 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥171.7 billion due to recording Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans for some credit exposures reflecting the impact of COVID-19 in light of the principles set forth in the report entitled "JFSA's supervisory approaches to lending business and loan loss provisioning" published by the Japanese Financial Services Agency in December 2019. Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks decreased by ¥137.6 billion on a year-on-year basis to net gains of ¥137.1 billion. As a result, Ordinary Income increased by ¥23.7 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥637.8 billion. Extraordinary Gains (Losses) increased by ¥478.6 billion on a year-on-year basis to net losses of ¥19.1 billion due to the lack of losses in light of structural reform recorded last year. Tax-related Expenses increased by ¥163.9 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥161.4 billion. As a result, Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent for fiscal 2019 increased by ¥352.0 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥448.5 billion. 1-2 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. As for earnings estimates for fiscal 2020, we estimate Ordinary Profits of ¥400.0 billion and Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent of ¥320.0 billion on a consolidated basis. We will disclose promptly if we need to revise the above consolidated earnings estimates due to the further spread of COVID-19. (2) Overview of Financial Conditions Consolidated total assets as of March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥214,659.0 billion, increasing by ¥13,866.8 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year mainly due to an increase in Receivables under Resale Agreements. Securities were ¥34,907.2 billion, increasing by ¥5,132.7 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year. Loans and Bills Discounted amounted to ¥83,468.1 billion, increasing by ¥5,011.2 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year. Deposits and Negotiable Certificates of Deposit amounted to ¥144,472.2 billion, increasing by ¥6,822.6 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year. Net Assets amounted to ¥8,663.8 billion, decreasing by ¥530.1 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year. Shareholders' Equity was ¥7,561.0 billion, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was ¥992.9 billion, and Non-controlling Interests was ¥109.6 billion. Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was ¥1,901.8 billion mainly due to increased deposits. Net Cash Used in Investing Activities was ¥5,808.5 billion mainly due to purchase, sale, and redemption of securities and Net Cash Used in Financing Activities was ¥281.8 billion mainly due to repayments to non-controlling shareholders and cash dividends paid. As a result, Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31, 2020 was ¥39,863.6 billion. (3) Basic Policy on Profit Distribution, Dividend Payment for Fiscal 2019 and Dividend Estimates for Fiscal 2020 We have been implementing disciplined capital management by pursuing the optimum balance between strengthening of stable capital base and steady returns to shareholders, and set forth our shareholder return policy that we are maintaining the current level of dividends for the time being while aiming to strengthen our capital base further to enhance returns to shareholders at an early stage. Based on this policy, we have decided to issue ¥3.75 of year-end cash dividends on common stock for Fiscal 2019 (annual cash dividends of ¥7.50 including interim dividends of ¥3.75) in accordance with Dividend Estimate at the beginning of the fiscal year. The Board of Directors has decided on the ¥7.50 of annual cash dividends on common stock for Fiscal 2019, even though Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent for Fiscal 2019 was slightly lower than our Earnings Estimate at the beginning of the fiscal year as a result of additional Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans for some credit exposures from a forward-looking perspective based on future projections, reflecting the potential impact of COVID-19 on our financials. To make such decision, the Board of Directors has taken into account and considered thoroughly our business environment comprehensively including capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulation trends, including the Basel regulatory framework. Common Stock ¥3.75 per share (unchanged from the estimate at the beginning of Fiscal 2019) Annual cash dividends incl. interim dividends ¥7.50 per share (unchanged from the estimate at the beginning of Fiscal 2019) Furthermore, in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation, we decide to issue dividends not by a resolution at the General Meeting of Shareholders but by a resolution at the Board of Directors unless otherwise stipulated by laws and regulations. We decided on the year-end cash dividend payments on common stock for Fiscal 2020 at the Board of Directors held today. For Fiscal 2020, based on the shareholder return policy, we will comprehensively consider the business environment such as the Group's business results, profit base, status of capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulation trends, including the Basel framework, in determining the amounts of dividends payment. As for the dividend estimates of common stock for Fiscal 2020, we predict ¥7.50 per share of common stock, which is the same as Fiscal 2019. We intend to continue payments of cash dividends at the interim period to return profits to shareholders in a timely manner. 1-3 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (Dividend Estimates for Fiscal 2020) Common Stock Cash Dividends per Share ¥7.50 of which Interim Dividends ¥3.75 In addition, with the approval of the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020, the shares of common stock will be consolidated on the basis of one post-consolidation share per ten pre-consolidation shares to be effective on October 1, 2020. Taking such share consolidation into account, fiscal year-end dividend estimates for Fiscal 2020 will be ¥37.50. Also, with the approval of the same General Meeting of Shareholders, the Articles of Incorporation will be amended such that the Board of Directors remains as the organization to make decisions on issuing dividends, but the General Meeting of Shareholders may also make decisions on such matters in the event a shareholder's proposal is presented. 2. Basic Stance on Selection of Accounting Standards MHFG prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with Japanese Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. With respect to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), in light of possible adoption in the future, MHFG is continuing research and study on the situation in Japan and Overseas and/or the development of IFRS. 1-4 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Others (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets Millions of yen As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Assets Cash and Due from Banks ¥ 45,108,602 ¥ 41,069,745 Call Loans and Bills Purchased 648,254 584,686 Receivables under Resale Agreements 12,997,628 18,581,488 Guarantee Deposits Paid under Securities Borrowing Transactions 2,578,133 2,243,161 Other Debt Purchased 2,828,959 2,688,273 Trading Assets 12,043,608 13,248,734 Money Held in Trust 351,889 411,847 Securities 29,774,489 34,907,234 Loans and Bills Discounted 78,456,935 83,468,185 Foreign Exchange Assets 1,993,668 2,044,415 Derivatives other than for Trading Assets 1,328,227 1,944,060 Other Assets 4,229,589 5,206,121 Tangible Fixed Assets 1,037,006 1,103,622 Buildings 287,634 287,038 Land 614,851 610,305 Lease Assets 22,557 13,293 Construction in Progress 36,300 72,290 Other Tangible Fixed Assets 75,661 120,694 Intangible Fixed Assets 620,231 636,139 Software 161,364 429,136 Goodwill 65,495 61,276 Lease Assets 5,839 4,118 Other Intangible Fixed Assets 387,532 141,608 Net Defined Benefit Asset 982,804 846,782 Deferred Tax Assets 37,960 32,493 Customers' Liabilities for Acceptances and Guarantees 6,062,053 6,066,527 Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans (287,815) (424,446) Total Assets ¥ 200,792,226 ¥ 214,659,077 1-5 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Millions of yen As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Liabilities Deposits ¥ 124,311,025 ¥ 131,189,673 Negotiable Certificates of Deposit 13,338,571 13,282,561 Call Money and Bills Sold 2,841,931 2,263,076 Payables under Repurchase Agreements 14,640,439 17,971,098 Guarantee Deposits Received under Securities Lending Transactions 1,484,584 1,108,255 Commercial Paper 941,181 411,089 Trading Liabilities 8,325,520 9,604,890 Borrowed Money 3,061,504 5,209,947 Foreign Exchange Liabilities 669,578 509,405 Short-term Bonds 355,539 373,658 Bonds and Notes 8,351,071 8,906,432 Due to Trust Accounts 1,102,073 1,055,510 Derivatives other than for Trading Liabilities 1,165,602 1,619,151 Other Liabilities 4,512,325 6,111,195 Reserve for Bonus Payments 68,117 75,175 Reserve for Variable Compensation 2,867 2,559 Net Defined Benefit Liability 60,873 62,113 Reserve for Director and Corporate Auditor Retirement Benefits 1,389 944 Reserve for Possible Losses on Sales of Loans 630 637 Reserve for Contingencies 4,910 6,443 Reserve for Reimbursement of Deposits 19,068 27,851 Reserve for Reimbursement of Debentures 25,566 18,672 Reserves under Special Laws 2,473 2,509 Deferred Tax Liabilities 185,974 53,150 Deferred Tax Liabilities for Revaluation Reserve for Land 63,315 62,695 Acceptances and Guarantees 6,062,053 6,066,527 Total Liabilities ¥ 191,598,188 ¥ 205,995,229 Net Assets Common Stock ¥ 2,256,767 ¥ 2,256,767 Capital Surplus 1,138,449 1,136,467 Retained Earnings 3,915,521 4,174,190 Treasury Stock (7,703) (6,414) Total Shareholders' Equity 7,303,034 7,561,010 Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities 1,186,401 823,085 Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges (22,282) 72,081 Revaluation Reserve for Land 137,772 136,655 Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments (111,057) (133,178) Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans 254,936 94,317 Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 1,445,770 992,960 Stock Acquisition Rights 707 213 Non-controlling Interests 444,525 109,662 Total Net Assets 9,194,038 8,663,847 Total Liabilities and Net Assets ¥ 200,792,226 ¥ 214,659,077 1-6 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statements of Income Millions of yen For the fiscal year ended For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Ordinary Income ¥ 3,925,649 ¥ 3,986,701 Interest Income 2,056,327 2,014,440 Interest on Loans and Bills Discounted 1,253,970 1,242,279 Interest and Dividends on Securities 302,768 266,861 Interest on Call Loans and Bills Purchased 5,510 5,356 Interest on Receivables under Resale Agreements 229,637 251,830 Interest on Securities Borrowing Transactions 25,081 18,779 Interest on Due from Banks 123,545 105,257 Other Interest Income 115,813 124,074 Fiduciary Income 55,153 58,565 Fee and Commission Income 765,977 778,842 Trading Income 299,355 406,539 Other Operating Income 312,815 412,114 Other Ordinary Income 436,019 316,198 Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans 4,357 － Recovery of Written-off Claims 10,395 11,901 Other 421,266 304,296 Ordinary Expenses 3,311,531 3,348,823 Interest Expenses 1,293,846 1,280,897 Interest on Deposits 480,593 482,887 Interest on Negotiable Certificates of Deposit 129,752 124,332 Interest on Call Money and Bills Sold 11,030 8,686 Interest on Payables under Repurchase Agreements 374,524 351,012 Interest on Securities Lending Transactions 7,292 7,041 Interest on Commercial Paper 19,304 15,484 Interest on Borrowed Money 35,522 33,949 Interest on Short-term Bonds 28 31 Interest on Bonds and Notes 172,811 173,398 Other Interest Expenses 62,986 84,073 Fee and Commission Expenses 155,550 159,598 Trading Expenses 1,987 15,239 Other Operating Expenses 225,509 152,547 General and Administrative Expenses 1,430,850 1,378,398 Other Ordinary Expenses 203,788 362,142 Provision for Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans － 161,005 Other 203,788 201,137 Ordinary Profits ¥ 614,118 ¥ 637,877 1-7 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Millions of yen For the fiscal year ended For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Extraordinary Gains ¥ 11,280 ¥ 2,239 Gains on Disposition of Fixed Assets 3,438 2,239 Other Extraordinary Gains 7,841 － Extraordinary Losses 509,138 21,399 Losses on Disposition of Fixed Assets 5,414 6,138 Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets 503,612 15,224 Other Extraordinary Losses 112 36 Income before Income Taxes 116,259 618,717 Income Taxes: Current 161,376 150,088 Deferred (163,879) 11,408 Total Income Taxes (2,502) 161,496 Profit 118,762 457,221 Profit Attributable to Non-controlling Interests 22,196 8,652 Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent ¥ 96,566 ¥ 448,568 1-8 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Millions of yen For the fiscal year ended For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Profit ¥ 118,762 ¥ 457,221 Other Comprehensive Income (229,304) (449,547) Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities (207,505) (359,779) Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges 45,391 94,536 Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments (23,882) (20,650) Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans (35,577) (157,693) Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Associates Accounted for (7,730) (5,961) Using Equity Method Comprehensive Income (110,542) 7,673 (Breakdown) Comprehensive Income Attributable to Owners of Parent (128,692) (3,123) Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests 18,150 10,797 1-9 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 Millions of yen Shareholders' Equity Balance as of the beginning of the period Changes during the period Issuance of New Shares Cash Dividends Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Repurchase of Treasury Stock Disposition of Treasury Stock Transfer from Revaluation Reserve for Land Change in Treasury Shares of Parent Arising from Transactions with Non-controlling Shareholders Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity Total Changes during the period Balance as of the end of the period Common Stock Capital Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Total Shareholders' Equity 2,256,548 1,134,922 4,002,835 (5,997) 7,388,309 218 218 437 (190,384) (190,384) 96,566 96,566 (3,001) (3,001) (23) 1,295 1,271 6,504 6,504 3,331 3,331 218 3,526 (87,313) (1,706) (85,274) 2,256,767 1,138,449 3,915,521 (7,703) 7,303,034 Balance as of the beginning of the period Changes during the period Issuance of New Shares Cash Dividends Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Repurchase of Treasury Stock Disposition of Treasury Stock Transfer from Revaluation Reserve for Land Change in Treasury Shares of Parent Arising from Transactions with Non-controlling Shareholders Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity Total Changes during the period Balance as of the end of the period Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Net Unrealized Foreign Total Stock Non-Controlling Deferred Gains Revaluation Remeasurements Accumulated Acquisition Total Net Assets Gains (Losses) or Losses on Reserve for Currency of Defined Other Rights Interests on Other Translation Hedges Land Benefit Plans Comprehensive Securities Adjustments Income 1,392,392 (67,578) 144,277 (85,094) 293,536 1,677,534 1,163 754,239 9,821,246 437 (190,384) 96,566 (3,001) 1,271 6,504 3,331 (205,990) 45,295 (6,504) (25,963) (38,600) (231,763) (456) (309,713) (541,934) (205,990) 45,295 (6,504) (25,963) (38,600) (231,763) (456) (309,713) (627,208) 1,186,401 (22,282) 137,772 (111,057) 254,936 1,445,770 707 444,525 9,194,038 1-10 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Millions of yen Shareholders' Equity Balance as of the beginning of the period Changes during the period Cash Dividends Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Repurchase of Treasury Stock Disposition of Treasury Stock Transfer from Revaluation Reserve for Land Change in Treasury Shares of Parent Arising from Transactions with Non-controlling Shareholders Transfer from Retained Earnings to Capital Surplus Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity Total Changes during the period Balance as of the end of the period Common Stock Capital Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Total Shareholders' Equity 2,256,767 1,138,449 3,915,521 (7,703) 7,303,034 (190,405) (190,405) 448,568 448,568 (1,908) (1,908) (625) 3,197 2,571 1,117 1,117 (1,968) (1,968) 611 (611) － － (1,981) 258,668 1,288 257,975 2,256,767 1,136,467 4,174,190 (6,414) 7,561,010 Balance as of the beginning of the period Changes during the period Cash Dividends Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Repurchase of Treasury Stock Disposition of Treasury Stock Transfer from Revaluation Reserve for Land Change in Treasury Shares of Parent Arising from Transactions with Non-controlling Shareholders Transfer from Retained Earnings to Capital Surplus Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity Total Changes during the period Balance as of the end of the period Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Net Unrealized Foreign Total Stock Non-Controlling Deferred Gains Revaluation Remeasurements Accumulated Acquisition Total Net Assets Gains (Losses) or Losses on Reserve for Currency of Defined Other Rights Interests on Other Translation Hedges Land Benefit Plans Comprehensive Securities Adjustments Income 1,186,401 (22,282) 137,772 (111,057) 254,936 1,445,770 707 444,525 9,194,038 (190,405) 448,568 (1,908) 2,571 1,117 (1,968) － (363,316) 94,364 (1,117) (22,120) (160,619) (452,809) (493) (334,862) (788,165) (363,316) 94,364 (1,117) (22,120) (160,619) (452,809) (493) (334,862) (530,190) 823,085 72,081 136,655 (133,178) 94,317 992,960 213 109,662 8,663,847 1-11 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Millions of yen For the fiscal year ended For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Income before Income Taxes ¥ 116,259 ¥ 618,717 Depreciation 168,200 152,666 Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets 503,612 15,224 Amortization of Goodwill 4,080 4,062 Equity in Loss (Gain) from Investments in Affiliates (51,215) (30,382) Increase (Decrease) in Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans (26,910) 139,940 Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Possible Losses on Sales of Loans (444) 6 Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Contingencies 183 1,793 Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Bonus Payments 591 8,611 Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Variable Compensation (375) (307) Decrease (Increase) in Net Defined Benefit Asset (57,863) (91,950) Increase (Decrease) in Net Defined Benefit Liability 2,497 2,590 Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Director and Corporate Auditor (41) (439) Retirement Benefits Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Reimbursement of Deposits (942) 8,782 Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Reimbursement of Debentures (5,194) (6,893) Interest Income - accrual basis (2,056,327) (2,014,440) Interest Expenses - accrual basis 1,293,846 1,280,897 Losses (Gains) on Securities (195,755) (231,382) Losses (Gains) on Money Held in Trust (40) (121) Foreign Exchange Losses (Gains) - net (170,422) 103,125 Losses (Gains) on Disposition of Fixed Assets 1,976 3,898 Losses (Gains) on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust (7,841) － Decrease (Increase) in Trading Assets (1,536,520) (1,435,994) Increase (Decrease) in Trading Liabilities 227,455 1,488,005 Decrease (Increase) in Derivatives other than for Trading Assets 485,333 (638,977) Increase (Decrease) in Derivatives other than for Trading Liabilities (355,068) 475,833 Decrease (Increase) in Loans and Bills Discounted (2,407,594) (5,967,287) Increase (Decrease) in Deposits 927,918 7,732,005 Increase (Decrease) in Negotiable Certificates of Deposit 1,878,841 367,378 Increase (Decrease) in Borrowed Money (excluding Subordinated (1,800,307) 2,165,756 Borrowed Money) Decrease (Increase) in Due from Banks (excluding Due from Central 611,070 (365,564) Banks) Decrease (Increase) in Call Loans, etc. (4,807,554) (5,758,002) Decrease (Increase) in Guarantee Deposits Paid under Securities 1,772,393 334,971 Borrowing Transactions Increase (Decrease) in Call Money, etc. 1,748,141 3,128,355 Increase (Decrease) in Commercial Paper 199,104 (511,609) Increase (Decrease) in Guarantee Deposits Received under Securities (82,249) (376,328) Lending Transactions Decrease (Increase) in Foreign Exchange Assets (34,376) (106,795) Increase (Decrease) in Foreign Exchange Liabilities 223,848 (159,598) Increase (Decrease) in Short-term Bonds (Liabilities) (6,646) 18,119 Increase (Decrease) in Bonds and Notes 286,158 308,937 Increase (Decrease) in Due to Trust Accounts (10,232) (46,563) Interest and Dividend Income - cash basis 2,027,241 2,047,339 Interest Expenses - cash basis (1,250,247) (1,315,446) Other - net (75,059) 650,590 Subtotal (2,460,479) 1,999,524 Cash Refunded (Paid) in Income Taxes (175,617) (97,631) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities (2,636,096) 1,901,893 1-12 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Millions of yen For the fiscal year ended For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Cash Flow from Investing Activities Payments for Purchase of Securities (52,363,143) (72,474,752) Proceeds from Sale of Securities 38,799,373 48,136,966 Proceeds from Redemption of Securities 19,211,836 18,815,661 Payments for Increase in Money Held in Trust (109,630) (78,650) Proceeds from Decrease in Money Held in Trust 94,984 18,523 Payments for Purchase of Tangible Fixed Assets (42,703) (85,840) Payments for Purchase of Intangible Fixed Assets (111,595) (151,011) Proceeds from Sale of Tangible Fixed Assets 7,811 6,353 Proceeds from Sale of Intangible Fixed Assets － 3,144 Proceeds from Sales of Stocks of Subsidiaries (affecting the scope of 219 1,067 consolidation) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities 5,487,153 (5,808,537) Cash Flow from Financing Activities Proceeds from Subordinated Borrowed Money 10,000 15,000 Repayments of Subordinated Borrowed Money (45,000) (30,000) Proceeds from Issuance of Subordinated Bonds 510,000 483,000 Payments for Redemption of Subordinated Bonds (5,000) (213,000) Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock 2 － Proceeds from Investments by Non-controlling Shareholders 3,514 2,883 Repayments to Non-controlling Shareholders (275,079) (303,000) Cash Dividends Paid (190,413) (190,386) Cash Dividends Paid to Non-controlling Shareholders (25,494) (9,568) Payments for Purchase of Stocks of Subsidiaries (not affecting the scope － (4,653) of consolidation) Payments for Repurchase of Treasury Stock (2,124) (1,441) Proceeds from Sale of Treasury Stock 952 1,516 Payments for Repurchase of Treasury Stock of Subsidiaries － (32,199) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (18,640) (281,849) Effect of Foreign Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash (32,656) (202,776) Equivalents Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,799,759 (4,391,269) Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the fiscal year 46,334,334 44,254,874 Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents resulting from Exclusion of (4,879,218) (0) Subsidiaries from Consolidation Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the fiscal year ¥ 44,254,874 ¥ 39,863,604 1-13 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Notes regarding Consolidated Financial Statements (Matters Related to the Assumption of Going Concern) There is no applicable information. (Changes in Accounting Policies) (Application of "Leases" (IFRS 16 and ASU 2016-02)) MHFG has applied "Leases" (IFRS 16 and ASU 2016-02) at some consolidated subsidiaries from the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Accordingly, lessees recognize assets and liabilities for all leases as a general rule. In accordance with transitional treatment, MHFG has recognized the impact of adoption of this accounting standard cumulatively as of the date of adoption for balances at the beginning of the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The impact on the consolidated financial statements for the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 is immaterial. (Changes in Hedge Accounting） Previously, deferred method or the fair-value hedge method have been applied as hedge accounting methods. From the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, hedge accounting methods of some items were changed from fair-value method to deferred method. Based on current market trends, MHFG reconsidered its risk management activities from the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, in order to provide more transparent disclosure in the financial statements. If the same accounting policy as that of the current fiscal year had been adopted in the interim period ended September 30, 2019, the effect of this change on this interim period would have been immaterial. The effect of this change in accounting policy on past periods is immaterial. Therefore, we do not retrospectively apply this policy change in prior periods. This change has no impact on the gains and losses. 1-14 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (Business Segment Information) 1. Summary of reportable segment MHFG has introduced an in-house company system based on the group's diverse customer segments. The aim of this system is to leverage MHFG's strengths and competitive advantage, which is the seamless integration of MHFG's banking, trust and securities functions under a holding company structure, to speedily provide high-quality financial services that closely match customer needs. Specifically, the company system is classified into the following five in-house companies, each based on a customer segment: the Retail & Business Banking Company, the Corporate & Institutional Company, the Global Corporate Company, the Global Markets Company, and the Asset Management Company. The services that each in-house company is in charge of are as follows: Retail & Business Banking Company: Services for individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and middle market firms in Japan Corporate & Institutional Company: Services for large corporations, financial institutions and public corporations in Japan Global Corporate Company: Services for Japanese overseas affiliated corporate customers and non-Japanese corporate customers, etc. Global Markets Company: Investment services with respect to interest rates, equities and credits, etc. , and other services Asset Management Company: Development of products and provision of services that match the asset management needs of its wide range of customers from individuals to institutional investors The reportable segment information, set forth below, is derived from the internal management reporting systems used by management to measure the performance of the Group's operating segments. Management measures the performance of each of the operating segments in accordance with internal managerial accounting rules and practices. 2. Calculating method of Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others, Net business profits or losses (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others, and Fixed assets by reportable segment The following information of reportable segment is based on internal management reporting. Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others is the total amount of Interest Income, Fiduciary Income, Fee and Commission Income, Trading Income, Other Operating Income, and Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others. Net business profits or losses (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others is the amount of which General and administrative expenses (excluding non-recurring expenses and others), Equity in income from investments in affiliates, Amortization of goodwill and others (including amortization of intangible assets), and Others (consolidation adjustments) are deducted from, or added to, Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others. Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others relating to transactions between segments is based on the current market price. Fixed assets disclosed as asset information by segment are the total amount of tangible fixed assets and intangible fixed assets. Fixed assets pertaining to Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. have been allocated to each segment. 1-15 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 3. Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others, Net business profits or losses (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others, and Fixed assets by reportable segment Millions of yen MHFG (Consolidated) Retail & Corporate & Global Global Asset Business Others Institutional Corporate Markets Management Banking (Note 2) Company Company Company Company Company Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or 673,572 462,418 417,770 410,138 48,361 60,563 2,072,822 losses related to ETFs and others General and administrative expenses (excluding Non- 668,435 215,035 249,044 208,861 28,966 41,097 1,411,438 Recurring Losses and others) Equity in income from 11,762 1,957 10,355 － 1,295 5,013 30,382 investments in affiliates Amortization of goodwill and 363 425 369 2,346 7,774 1,961 13,238 others Others － － － － － (5,942) (5,942) Net business profits or losses (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision 16,536 248,915 178,712 198,931 12,916 16,575 672,585 for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others Fixed assets 503,692 204,134 173,023 91,459 93 767,361 1,739,762 (Notes) 1. Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) +Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others is reported instead of sales reported by general corporations. Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others amounted to ¥ 10,602 million, of which ¥ 7,334 million is included in the Global Markets Company. "Others" includes items which should be eliminated as internal transactions between each segment on a consolidated basis. "Others" in Fixed assets includes assets of headquarters that have not been allocated to each segment, Fixed assets pertaining to consolidated subsidiaries that are not subject to allocation, consolidated adjustments, and others.

Among Fixed assets that have not been allocated to each segment, some related expenses are allocated to each segment using the reasonable criteria of allocation. 1-16 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 4. The difference between the total amounts of reportable segments and the recorded amounts in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and the contents of the difference (Matters relating to adjustment to difference) The above amount of Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others and that of Net business profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others derived from internal management reporting by reportable segment are different from the amounts recorded in the Consolidated Statement of Income. The contents of the difference for the period are as follows: The total of Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others of Segment Information and Ordinary Profits recorded in the Consolidated Statement of Income Millions of yen Amount Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses 2,072,822 related to ETFs and others Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others (10,602) Other Ordinary Income 316,198 General and Administrative Expenses (1,378,398) Other Ordinary Expenses (362,142) Ordinary Profits recorded in Consolidated Statement of Income 637,877 (2)The total of Net business profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others of Segment Information and Income before Income Taxes recorded in the Consolidated Statement of Income Millions of yen Amount Net Business Profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) 672,585 general reserve for losses on loans) + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others Credit Costs for Trust Accounts － General and Administrative Expenses (non-recurring losses) 46,278 Expenses related to Portfolio Problems (including reversal of (provision for) general reserve for (183,308) losses on loans) Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and others 11,605 Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks - Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others 126,571 Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses) (19,159) Others (35,854) Income before Income Taxes recorded in Consolidated Statement of Income 618,717 1-17 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (Per Share Information) (Consolidated basis) Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2019 Net Assets per Share of Common Stock ¥ 345.00 ¥ 337.29 Net Income per Share of Common Stock ¥ 3.80 ¥ 17.68 Diluted Net Income per Share of Common Stock ¥ 3.80 ¥ 17.68 1. Total Net Assets per Share of Common Stock is based on the following information: Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2019 Net Assets per Share of Common Stock Total Net Assets ¥ million 9,194,038 8,663,847 Deductions from Total Net Assets ¥ million 445,232 109,876 Stock Acquisition Rights ¥ million 707 213 Non-Controlling Interests ¥ million 444,525 109,662 Net Assets (year-end) related to Common Stock ¥ million 8,748,805 8,553,971 Year-end Outstanding Shares of Common Stock, based Thousands on which Total Net Assets per Share of Common Stock 25,358,536 25,360,392 of shares was calculated 2. Net Income per Share of Common Stock and Diluted Net Income per Share of Common Stock are based on the following information: Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2019 Net Income per Share of Common Stock Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent ¥ million 96,566 448,568 Amount not attributable to Common Stock ¥ million － － Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent related to ¥ million 96,566 448,568 Common Stock Average Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Thousands 25,362,375 25,360,661 (during the period) of shares Diluted Net Income per Share of Common Stock Adjustment to Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Increased Number of Shares of Common Stock Stock Acquisition Rights Description of dilutive securities which were not included in the calculation of Diluted Net Income per Share of Common Stock as they have no dilutive effects ¥ million Thousands of shares Thousands of shares －－ 4,5221,582 4,5221,582 －－ 1-18 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 3. In the calculation of Net Assets per Share of Common Stock, MHFG shares outstanding in BBT trust account that were recognized as Treasury Stock in Shareholders' Equity are included in Treasury Stock shares deducted from the number of issued shares as of March 31, 2019 and 2020. The numbers of such Treasury Stock shares deducted during the period ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 are 18,917 thousand and 19,636 thousand, respectively. In the calculation of Net Income per Share of Common Stock and Diluted Net Income per Share of Common Stock, such Treasury Stock shares are included in Treasury Stock shares deducted in the calculation of the Average Outstanding Shares of Common Stock during the period. The average numbers of such Treasury Stock shares deducted during the period ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 are 17,195 thousand and 19,255 thousand, respectively. (Subsequent Events) The Board of Directors of the MHFG today (May 15, 2020) resolved to include the share consolidation in the agenda for the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020. For details, please refer to "Notice on Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation and Share Consolidation" announced today. 1-19 Attachments Original document

