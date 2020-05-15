Mizuho Financial : Financial Statements for FY2019 (Timely Disclosure)(PDF/367KB)

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (scheduled) :
1. Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2019 (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
(%: Changes from the previous fiscal year)
Ordinary Income
Ordinary Profits
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
Fiscal 2019
3,986,701
1.5
637,877
3.8
448,568
364.5
Fiscal 2018
3,925,649
10.2
614,118
(21.5)
96,566
(83.2)
Note: Comprehensive Income:
Fiscal 2019:
¥
7,673 million,
－%;
Fiscal 2018:
¥
(110,542) million,
－%
Net Income
Diluted Net Income
Net Income
Ordinary Profits
Ordinary Profits
per Share of
per Share of
on Own Capital
to Total Assets
to Ordinary Income
Common Stock
Common Stock
¥
¥
%
%
%
Fiscal 2019
17.68
17.68
5.1
0.3
16.0
Fiscal 2018
3.80
3.80
1.0
0.3
15.6
Reference: Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates:
Fiscal 2019:
¥
30,382 million; Fiscal 2018:
¥
51,215 million
(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total Assets
Total Net Assets
Own Capital Ratio
Total Net Assets per Share
of Common Stock
¥ million
¥ million
%
¥
Fiscal 2019
214,659,077
8,663,847
3.9
337.29
Fiscal 2018
200,792,226
9,194,038
4.3
345.00
Reference: Own Capital:
As of March 31, 2020:
¥ 8,553,971 million; As of March 31, 2019:
¥
8,748,805 million
Note: Own Capital Ratio is calculated as follows: (Total Net Assets - Stock Acquisition Rights - Non-controlling Interests) / Total Assets × 100
Own Capital Ratio stated above is not calculated based on the public notice of Own Capital Ratio.
(3) Conditions of Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
at the end of the fiscal year
¥ million
¥ million
¥ million
¥ million
Fiscal 2019
1,901,893
(5,808,537)
(281,849)
39,863,604
Fiscal 2018
(2,636,096)
5,487,153
(18,640)
44,254,874
2. Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Common Stock
Annual Cash Dividends per Share
Total Cash
Dividends
Dividends
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
Annual
Dividends
Pay-out Ratio
on Net Assets
(Consolidated
(Consolidated
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
year-end
(Total)
basis)
basis)
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥ million
%
%
Fiscal 2018
－
3.75
－
3.75
7.50
190,395
197.3
2.1
Fiscal 2019
－
3.75
－
3.75
7.50
190,416
42.4
2.1
Fiscal 2020 (estimate)
－
3.75
－
3.75
7.50
59.4
Note: The impact from the share consolidation scheduled on October 1, 2020 is not reflected to the estimate for Cash Dividend per Share of Common Stock at the end of fiscal 2020. If the share consolidation is taken into account, it would be ¥37.50. Please refer to "Notes" below for detail.
3. Consolidated Earnings Estimates for Fiscal 2020 (for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021)
(%: Changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
Profit Attributable to
Net Income
Owners of Parent
per Share of Common Stock
1H F2020
¥ million
%
¥
－
－
－
Fiscal 2020
320,000
(28.6)
12.61
Note: The number of shares of common stock used in the above calculation is based on the number of outstanding shares of common stock as of March 31, 2020. The impact from the share consolidation scheduled on October 1, 2020 is not reflected to the Consolidated Earnings Estimates for Net Income per Share of Common Stock for Fiscal 2020 (for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021). If the share consolidation is taken into account, it would be ¥126.12. Please refer to "Notes" below for detail.
Notes
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Fiscal Year (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation):No
Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates / Restatements
. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc.: Yes
. Changes in accounting policies other thanⅰabove: Yes
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Restatements: No
Note: For more information, please refer to "Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 1－14 of the attachment.
This immediate release is outside the scope of the audit.
The Board of Directors of the MHFG today (May 15, 2020) resolved to include the following share consolidation in the agenda for the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020.
Estimate for cash dividends and consolidated earnings estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 with effect from the share consolidation, are as follows.
(1)Estimate for cash dividends and consolidated earnings estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
Cash dividends per share of common stock
Second quarter-end
¥
3.75
Fiscal year-end
¥
37.50
(2)Estimate for consolidated earnings estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
Net income per share of common stock（Consolidated)
¥ 126.12
This immediate release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance.
In many cases, but not all, we use such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "project," "risk," "seek," "should," "strive," "target" and similar expressions in relation to us or our management to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates;foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; impairment of the carrying value of our long-lived assets; problems related to our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels and meet other financial regulatory requirements; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our Medium-term Business Plan, realize the synergy effects of "One MIZUHO, " and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations.
Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in "Item 3.D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on December 26, 2019, both of which are available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuho-fg.com/index.html and also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.
We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
○Contents of Attachment
1. Overview of Consolidated Results of Operations and Financial Conditions……………………………… p.1-2
(1) Overview of Results of Operations…………………………………………………………………… p.1-2
Overview of Financial Conditions………………………………………………………………………p.1-3
Basic Policy on Profit Distribution, Dividend Payment for Fiscal 2019 and
Dividend Estimates for Fiscal 2020…………………………………………………………………… p.1-3
Basic Stance on Selection of Accounting Standards………………………………………………………p.1-4
Consolidated Financial Statements and Others……………………………………………………………p.1-5
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of
Comprehensive Income………………………………………………………………………………… p.1-7
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets……………………………………………………p.1-10
(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows……………………………………………………………… p.1-12
Notes regarding Consolidated Financial Statements……………………………………………………p.1-14 (Matters Related to the Assumption of Going Concern)
(Changes in Accounting Policies) (Business Segment Information) (Per Share Information)
(Subsequent Events)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
1. Overview of Consolidated Results of Operations and Financial Conditions
(1) Overview of Results of Operations
Reviewing the economic environment over the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the global economy showed a slowdown, primarily in the manufacturing industry, due to factors such as uncertainty related to the trade disputes between the United States and China. Furthermore, toward the end of the fiscal year, the global economy began to show signs indicative of a state of crisis due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19.
In the United States, the economy of which had been expanding, the economic base began to deteriorate rapidly, including a substantial decline in the rate of employment due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. In light of such circumstances, the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) cut interest rates as an emergency measure twice in March, and the Trump administration implemented US$2 trillion worth of economic measures. However, concerns about a further decline in the economy have not been dispelled.
In Europe, where the economy remained weak, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to purchase assets and expand long-term refinancing operations in response to the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe. However, the economic situation is becoming increasingly serious.
In Asia, the Chinese economy continued to slow down. The growth of production, investment and consumption has slowed as economic activities have contracted since the beginning of 2020 due to COVID-19, in addition to the impact of trade disputes between the United States and China. Moreover, in emerging countries, currency depreciation and capital outflows have been observed, partly due to the fall in the prices of crude oil and other resources.
In Japan, the real GDP growth rate fell sharply negative in the October to December quarter of 2019, partly due to the impact of the consumption tax increase amid the sluggishness in export and production activities. In response to the spread of COVID-19, the Bank of Japan decided to expand financial support measures for businesses and increase purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporate bonds, and the government has also taken a series of emergency measures. However, economic activities are contracting at an accelerating pace.
As to the prospects for the global economy, negative growth is expected due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. While monetary easing and economic stimulus measures implemented in each country are expected to have a positive effect on the economy, there is a concern that, if the impact becomes prolonged, demand will decrease further due to worsening employment and income situations. The Japanese economy is expected to remain in a difficult situation for the time being, due to factors such as decreased consumption, primarily in the service-related sector, and capital investments.
Under the foregoing business environment, we recorded Consolidated Gross Profits of ¥2,062.2 billion for fiscal 2019, increasing by ¥249.4 billion from the previous fiscal year due to the steady business performance in both Customer Groups and Markets.
General and Administrative Expenses decreased by ¥52.4 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥1,378.3 billion due to the efforts of structural reform.
As a result, Consolidated Net Business Profits increased by ¥268.5 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥661.9 billion.
Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others that consist of Consolidated Net Business Profits, Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others on a non-consolidated aggregated basis of the banks, and Net gains or losses related to operating investment securities on a consolidated basis of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. increased by ¥264.2 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥672.5 billion.
Credit-related Costs increased by ¥152.1 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥171.7 billion due to recording Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans for some credit exposures reflecting the impact of COVID-19 in light of the principles set forth in the report entitled "JFSA's supervisory approaches to lending business and loan loss provisioning" published by the Japanese Financial Services Agency in December 2019.
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks decreased by ¥137.6 billion on a year-on-year basis to net gains of ¥137.1 billion.
As a result, Ordinary Income increased by ¥23.7 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥637.8 billion.
Extraordinary Gains (Losses) increased by ¥478.6 billion on a year-on-year basis to net losses of ¥19.1 billion due to the lack of losses in light of structural reform recorded last year.
Tax-related Expenses increased by ¥163.9 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥161.4 billion.
As a result, Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent for fiscal 2019 increased by ¥352.0 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥448.5 billion.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
As for earnings estimates for fiscal 2020, we estimate Ordinary Profits of ¥400.0 billion and Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent of ¥320.0 billion on a consolidated basis.
We will disclose promptly if we need to revise the above consolidated earnings estimates due to the further spread of COVID-19.
(2) Overview of Financial Conditions
Consolidated total assets as of March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥214,659.0 billion, increasing by ¥13,866.8 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year mainly due to an increase in Receivables under Resale Agreements. Securities were ¥34,907.2 billion, increasing by ¥5,132.7 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Loans and Bills Discounted amounted to ¥83,468.1 billion, increasing by ¥5,011.2 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Deposits and Negotiable Certificates of Deposit amounted to ¥144,472.2 billion, increasing by ¥6,822.6 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Net Assets amounted to ¥8,663.8 billion, decreasing by ¥530.1 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year. Shareholders' Equity was ¥7,561.0 billion, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was ¥992.9 billion, and Non-controlling Interests was ¥109.6 billion.
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was ¥1,901.8 billion mainly due to increased deposits. Net Cash Used in Investing Activities was ¥5,808.5 billion mainly due to purchase, sale, and redemption of securities and Net Cash Used in Financing Activities was ¥281.8 billion mainly due to repayments to non-controlling shareholders and cash dividends paid.
As a result, Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31, 2020 was ¥39,863.6 billion.
(3) Basic Policy on Profit Distribution, Dividend Payment for Fiscal 2019 and Dividend Estimates for Fiscal 2020
We have been implementing disciplined capital management by pursuing the optimum balance between strengthening of stable capital base and steady returns to shareholders, and set forth our shareholder return policy that we are maintaining the current level of dividends for the time being while aiming to strengthen our capital base further to enhance returns to shareholders at an early stage.
Based on this policy, we have decided to issue ¥3.75 of year-end cash dividends on common stock for Fiscal 2019 (annual cash dividends of ¥7.50 including interim dividends of ¥3.75) in accordance with Dividend Estimate at the beginning of the fiscal year.
The Board of Directors has decided on the ¥7.50 of annual cash dividends on common stock for Fiscal 2019, even though Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent for Fiscal 2019 was slightly lower than our Earnings Estimate at the beginning of the fiscal year as a result of additional Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans for some credit exposures from a forward-looking perspective based on future projections, reflecting the potential impact of COVID-19 on our financials. To make such decision, the Board of Directors has taken into account and considered thoroughly our business environment comprehensively including capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulation trends, including the Basel regulatory framework.
Common Stock
¥3.75 per share
(unchanged from the estimate at the beginning of Fiscal 2019)
Annual cash dividends incl. interim dividends
¥7.50 per share
(unchanged from the estimate at the beginning of Fiscal 2019)
Furthermore, in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation, we decide to issue dividends not by a resolution at the General Meeting of Shareholders but by a resolution at the Board of Directors unless otherwise stipulated by laws and regulations. We decided on the year-end cash dividend payments on common stock for Fiscal 2020 at the Board of Directors held today.
For Fiscal 2020, based on the shareholder return policy, we will comprehensively consider the business environment such as the Group's business results, profit base, status of capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulation trends, including the Basel framework, in determining the amounts of dividends payment.
As for the dividend estimates of common stock for Fiscal 2020, we predict ¥7.50 per share of common stock, which is the same as Fiscal 2019. We intend to continue payments of cash dividends at the interim period to return profits to shareholders in a timely manner.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
(Dividend Estimates for Fiscal 2020)
Common Stock
Cash Dividends per Share
¥7.50
of which Interim Dividends
¥3.75
In addition, with the approval of the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020, the shares of common stock will be consolidated on the basis of one post-consolidation share per ten pre-consolidation shares to be effective on October 1, 2020. Taking such share consolidation into account, fiscal year-end dividend estimates for Fiscal 2020 will be ¥37.50.
Also, with the approval of the same General Meeting of Shareholders, the Articles of Incorporation will be amended such that the Board of Directors remains as the organization to make decisions on issuing dividends, but the General Meeting of Shareholders may also make decisions on such matters in the event a shareholder's proposal is presented.
2. Basic Stance on Selection of Accounting Standards
MHFG prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with Japanese Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. With respect to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), in light of possible adoption in the future, MHFG is continuing research and study on the situation in Japan and Overseas and/or the development of IFRS.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Others
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
Millions of yen
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and Due from Banks
¥
45,108,602
¥
41,069,745
Call Loans and Bills Purchased
648,254
584,686
Receivables under Resale Agreements
12,997,628
18,581,488
Guarantee Deposits Paid under Securities Borrowing Transactions
2,578,133
2,243,161
Other Debt Purchased
2,828,959
2,688,273
Trading Assets
12,043,608
13,248,734
Money Held in Trust
351,889
411,847
Securities
29,774,489
34,907,234
Loans and Bills Discounted
78,456,935
83,468,185
Foreign Exchange Assets
1,993,668
2,044,415
Derivatives other than for Trading Assets
1,328,227
1,944,060
Other Assets
4,229,589
5,206,121
Tangible Fixed Assets
1,037,006
1,103,622
Buildings
287,634
287,038
Land
614,851
610,305
Lease Assets
22,557
13,293
Construction in Progress
36,300
72,290
Other Tangible Fixed Assets
75,661
120,694
Intangible Fixed Assets
620,231
636,139
Software
161,364
429,136
Goodwill
65,495
61,276
Lease Assets
5,839
4,118
Other Intangible Fixed Assets
387,532
141,608
Net Defined Benefit Asset
982,804
846,782
Deferred Tax Assets
37,960
32,493
Customers' Liabilities for Acceptances and Guarantees
6,062,053
6,066,527
Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans
(287,815)
(424,446)
Total Assets
¥
200,792,226
¥
214,659,077
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Millions of yen
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Liabilities
Deposits
¥
124,311,025
¥
131,189,673
Negotiable Certificates of Deposit
13,338,571
13,282,561
Call Money and Bills Sold
2,841,931
2,263,076
Payables under Repurchase Agreements
14,640,439
17,971,098
Guarantee Deposits Received under Securities Lending Transactions
1,484,584
1,108,255
Commercial Paper
941,181
411,089
Trading Liabilities
8,325,520
9,604,890
Borrowed Money
3,061,504
5,209,947
Foreign Exchange Liabilities
669,578
509,405
Short-term Bonds
355,539
373,658
Bonds and Notes
8,351,071
8,906,432
Due to Trust Accounts
1,102,073
1,055,510
Derivatives other than for Trading Liabilities
1,165,602
1,619,151
Other Liabilities
4,512,325
6,111,195
Reserve for Bonus Payments
68,117
75,175
Reserve for Variable Compensation
2,867
2,559
Net Defined Benefit Liability
60,873
62,113
Reserve for Director and Corporate Auditor Retirement Benefits
1,389
944
Reserve for Possible Losses on Sales of Loans
630
637
Reserve for Contingencies
4,910
6,443
Reserve for Reimbursement of Deposits
19,068
27,851
Reserve for Reimbursement of Debentures
25,566
18,672
Reserves under Special Laws
2,473
2,509
Deferred Tax Liabilities
185,974
53,150
Deferred Tax Liabilities for Revaluation Reserve for Land
63,315
62,695
Acceptances and Guarantees
6,062,053
6,066,527
Total Liabilities
¥
191,598,188
¥
205,995,229
Net Assets
Common Stock
¥
2,256,767
¥
2,256,767
Capital Surplus
1,138,449
1,136,467
Retained Earnings
3,915,521
4,174,190
Treasury Stock
(7,703)
(6,414)
Total Shareholders' Equity
7,303,034
7,561,010
Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities
1,186,401
823,085
Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges
(22,282)
72,081
Revaluation Reserve for Land
137,772
136,655
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments
(111,057)
(133,178)
Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans
254,936
94,317
Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
1,445,770
992,960
Stock Acquisition Rights
707
213
Non-controlling Interests
444,525
109,662
Total Net Assets
9,194,038
8,663,847
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
¥
200,792,226
¥
214,659,077
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statements of Income
Millions of yen
For the fiscal year ended
For the fiscal year ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
Ordinary Income
¥
3,925,649
¥
3,986,701
Interest Income
2,056,327
2,014,440
Interest on Loans and Bills Discounted
1,253,970
1,242,279
Interest and Dividends on Securities
302,768
266,861
Interest on Call Loans and Bills Purchased
5,510
5,356
Interest on Receivables under Resale Agreements
229,637
251,830
Interest on Securities Borrowing Transactions
25,081
18,779
Interest on Due from Banks
123,545
105,257
Other Interest Income
115,813
124,074
Fiduciary Income
55,153
58,565
Fee and Commission Income
765,977
778,842
Trading Income
299,355
406,539
Other Operating Income
312,815
412,114
Other Ordinary Income
436,019
316,198
Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans
4,357
－
Recovery of Written-off Claims
10,395
11,901
Other
421,266
304,296
Ordinary Expenses
3,311,531
3,348,823
Interest Expenses
1,293,846
1,280,897
Interest on Deposits
480,593
482,887
Interest on Negotiable Certificates of Deposit
129,752
124,332
Interest on Call Money and Bills Sold
11,030
8,686
Interest on Payables under Repurchase Agreements
374,524
351,012
Interest on Securities Lending Transactions
7,292
7,041
Interest on Commercial Paper
19,304
15,484
Interest on Borrowed Money
35,522
33,949
Interest on Short-term Bonds
28
31
Interest on Bonds and Notes
172,811
173,398
Other Interest Expenses
62,986
84,073
Fee and Commission Expenses
155,550
159,598
Trading Expenses
1,987
15,239
Other Operating Expenses
225,509
152,547
General and Administrative Expenses
1,430,850
1,378,398
Other Ordinary Expenses
203,788
362,142
Provision for Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans
－
161,005
Other
203,788
201,137
Ordinary Profits
¥
614,118
¥
637,877
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Millions of yen
For the fiscal year ended
For the fiscal year ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
Extraordinary Gains
¥
11,280
¥
2,239
Gains on Disposition of Fixed Assets
3,438
2,239
Other Extraordinary Gains
7,841
－
Extraordinary Losses
509,138
21,399
Losses on Disposition of Fixed Assets
5,414
6,138
Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets
503,612
15,224
Other Extraordinary Losses
112
36
Income before Income Taxes
116,259
618,717
Income Taxes:
Current
161,376
150,088
Deferred
(163,879)
11,408
Total Income Taxes
(2,502)
161,496
Profit
118,762
457,221
Profit Attributable to Non-controlling Interests
22,196
8,652
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
¥
96,566
¥
448,568
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Millions of yen
For the fiscal year ended
For the fiscal year ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
Profit
¥
118,762 ¥
457,221
Other Comprehensive Income
(229,304)
(449,547)
Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities
(207,505)
(359,779)
Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges
45,391
94,536
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments
(23,882)
(20,650)
Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans
(35,577)
(157,693)
Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Associates Accounted for
(7,730)
(5,961)
Using Equity Method
Comprehensive Income
(110,542)
7,673
(Breakdown)
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Owners of Parent
(128,692)
(3,123)
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests
18,150
10,797
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019
Millions of yen
Shareholders' Equity
Balance as of the beginning of the period
Changes during the period
Issuance of New Shares
Cash Dividends
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
Repurchase of Treasury Stock Disposition of Treasury Stock Transfer from Revaluation Reserve for Land
Change in Treasury Shares of Parent Arising from Transactions with Non-controlling Shareholders Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity
Total Changes during the period Balance as of the end of the period
Common Stock
Capital Surplus
Retained Earnings
Treasury Stock
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,256,548
1,134,922
4,002,835
(5,997)
7,388,309
218
218
437
(190,384)
(190,384)
96,566
96,566
(3,001)
(3,001)
(23)
1,295
1,271
6,504
6,504
3,331
3,331
218
3,526
(87,313)
(1,706)
(85,274)
2,256,767
1,138,449
3,915,521
(7,703)
7,303,034
Balance as of the beginning of the period
Changes during the period
Issuance of New Shares
Cash Dividends
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
Repurchase of Treasury Stock Disposition of Treasury Stock
Transfer from Revaluation Reserve for Land
Change in Treasury Shares of Parent Arising from Transactions with Non-controlling Shareholders Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity
Total Changes during the period Balance as of the end of the period
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
Net Unrealized
Foreign
Total
Stock
Non-Controlling
Deferred Gains
Revaluation
Remeasurements
Accumulated
Acquisition
Total Net Assets
Gains (Losses)
or Losses on
Reserve for
Currency
of Defined
Other
Rights
Interests
on Other
Translation
Hedges
Land
Benefit Plans
Comprehensive
Securities
Adjustments
Income
1,392,392
(67,578)
144,277
(85,094)
293,536
1,677,534
1,163
754,239
9,821,246
437
(190,384)
96,566
(3,001)
1,271
6,504
3,331
(205,990)
45,295
(6,504)
(25,963)
(38,600)
(231,763)
(456)
(309,713)
(541,934)
(205,990)
45,295
(6,504)
(25,963)
(38,600)
(231,763)
(456)
(309,713)
(627,208)
1,186,401
(22,282)
137,772
(111,057)
254,936
1,445,770
707
444,525
9,194,038
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
Millions of yen
Shareholders' Equity
Balance as of the beginning of the period
Changes during the period
Cash Dividends
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
Repurchase of Treasury Stock Disposition of Treasury Stock
Transfer from Revaluation Reserve for Land
Change in Treasury Shares of Parent Arising from Transactions with Non-controlling Shareholders Transfer from Retained Earnings to Capital Surplus
Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity
Total Changes during the period Balance as of the end of the period
Common Stock
Capital Surplus
Retained Earnings
Treasury Stock
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,256,767
1,138,449
3,915,521
(7,703)
7,303,034
(190,405)
(190,405)
448,568
448,568
(1,908)
(1,908)
(625)
3,197
2,571
1,117
1,117
(1,968)
(1,968)
611
(611)
－
－
(1,981)
258,668
1,288
257,975
2,256,767
1,136,467
4,174,190
(6,414)
7,561,010
Balance as of the beginning of the period
Changes during the period
Cash Dividends
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
Repurchase of Treasury Stock Disposition of Treasury Stock Transfer from Revaluation Reserve for Land
Change in Treasury Shares of Parent Arising from Transactions with Non-controlling Shareholders Transfer from Retained Earnings to Capital Surplus
Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity
Total Changes during the period Balance as of the end of the period
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
Net Unrealized
Foreign
Total
Stock
Non-Controlling
Deferred Gains
Revaluation
Remeasurements
Accumulated
Acquisition
Total Net Assets
Gains (Losses)
or Losses on
Reserve for
Currency
of Defined
Other
Rights
Interests
on Other
Translation
Hedges
Land
Benefit Plans
Comprehensive
Securities
Adjustments
Income
1,186,401
(22,282)
137,772
(111,057)
254,936
1,445,770
707
444,525
9,194,038
(190,405)
448,568
(1,908)
2,571
1,117
(1,968)
－
(363,316)
94,364
(1,117)
(22,120)
(160,619)
(452,809)
(493)
(334,862)
(788,165)
(363,316)
94,364
(1,117)
(22,120)
(160,619)
(452,809)
(493)
(334,862)
(530,190)
823,085
72,081
136,655
(133,178)
94,317
992,960
213
109,662
8,663,847
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Millions of yen
For the fiscal year ended
For the fiscal year ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Income before Income Taxes
¥
116,259
¥
618,717
Depreciation
168,200
152,666
Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets
503,612
15,224
Amortization of Goodwill
4,080
4,062
Equity in Loss (Gain) from Investments in Affiliates
(51,215)
(30,382)
Increase (Decrease) in Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans
(26,910)
139,940
Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Possible Losses on Sales of Loans
(444)
6
Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Contingencies
183
1,793
Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Bonus Payments
591
8,611
Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Variable Compensation
(375)
(307)
Decrease (Increase) in Net Defined Benefit Asset
(57,863)
(91,950)
Increase (Decrease) in Net Defined Benefit Liability
2,497
2,590
Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Director and Corporate Auditor
(41)
(439)
Retirement Benefits
Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Reimbursement of Deposits
(942)
8,782
Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Reimbursement of Debentures
(5,194)
(6,893)
Interest Income - accrual basis
(2,056,327)
(2,014,440)
Interest Expenses - accrual basis
1,293,846
1,280,897
Losses (Gains) on Securities
(195,755)
(231,382)
Losses (Gains) on Money Held in Trust
(40)
(121)
Foreign Exchange Losses (Gains) - net
(170,422)
103,125
Losses (Gains) on Disposition of Fixed Assets
1,976
3,898
Losses (Gains) on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust
(7,841)
－
Decrease (Increase) in Trading Assets
(1,536,520)
(1,435,994)
Increase (Decrease) in Trading Liabilities
227,455
1,488,005
Decrease (Increase) in Derivatives other than for Trading Assets
485,333
(638,977)
Increase (Decrease) in Derivatives other than for Trading Liabilities
(355,068)
475,833
Decrease (Increase) in Loans and Bills Discounted
(2,407,594)
(5,967,287)
Increase (Decrease) in Deposits
927,918
7,732,005
Increase (Decrease) in Negotiable Certificates of Deposit
1,878,841
367,378
Increase (Decrease) in Borrowed Money (excluding Subordinated
(1,800,307)
2,165,756
Borrowed Money)
Decrease (Increase) in Due from Banks (excluding Due from Central
611,070
(365,564)
Banks)
Decrease (Increase) in Call Loans, etc.
(4,807,554)
(5,758,002)
Decrease (Increase) in Guarantee Deposits Paid under Securities
1,772,393
334,971
Borrowing Transactions
Increase (Decrease) in Call Money, etc.
1,748,141
3,128,355
Increase (Decrease) in Commercial Paper
199,104
(511,609)
Increase (Decrease) in Guarantee Deposits Received under Securities
(82,249)
(376,328)
Lending Transactions
Decrease (Increase) in Foreign Exchange Assets
(34,376)
(106,795)
Increase (Decrease) in Foreign Exchange Liabilities
223,848
(159,598)
Increase (Decrease) in Short-term Bonds (Liabilities)
(6,646)
18,119
Increase (Decrease) in Bonds and Notes
286,158
308,937
Increase (Decrease) in Due to Trust Accounts
(10,232)
(46,563)
Interest and Dividend Income - cash basis
2,027,241
2,047,339
Interest Expenses - cash basis
(1,250,247)
(1,315,446)
Other - net
(75,059)
650,590
Subtotal
(2,460,479)
1,999,524
Cash Refunded (Paid) in Income Taxes
(175,617)
(97,631)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
(2,636,096)
1,901,893
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Millions of yen
For the fiscal year ended
For the fiscal year ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
Payments for Purchase of Securities
(52,363,143)
(72,474,752)
Proceeds from Sale of Securities
38,799,373
48,136,966
Proceeds from Redemption of Securities
19,211,836
18,815,661
Payments for Increase in Money Held in Trust
(109,630)
(78,650)
Proceeds from Decrease in Money Held in Trust
94,984
18,523
Payments for Purchase of Tangible Fixed Assets
(42,703)
(85,840)
Payments for Purchase of Intangible Fixed Assets
(111,595)
(151,011)
Proceeds from Sale of Tangible Fixed Assets
7,811
6,353
Proceeds from Sale of Intangible Fixed Assets
－
3,144
Proceeds from Sales of Stocks of Subsidiaries (affecting the scope of
219
1,067
consolidation)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
5,487,153
(5,808,537)
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
Proceeds from Subordinated Borrowed Money
10,000
15,000
Repayments of Subordinated Borrowed Money
(45,000)
(30,000)
Proceeds from Issuance of Subordinated Bonds
510,000
483,000
Payments for Redemption of Subordinated Bonds
(5,000)
(213,000)
Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock
2
－
Proceeds from Investments by Non-controlling Shareholders
3,514
2,883
Repayments to Non-controlling Shareholders
(275,079)
(303,000)
Cash Dividends Paid
(190,413)
(190,386)
Cash Dividends Paid to Non-controlling Shareholders
(25,494)
(9,568)
Payments for Purchase of Stocks of Subsidiaries (not affecting the scope
－
(4,653)
of consolidation)
Payments for Repurchase of Treasury Stock
(2,124)
(1,441)
Proceeds from Sale of Treasury Stock
952
1,516
Payments for Repurchase of Treasury Stock of Subsidiaries
－
(32,199)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
(18,640)
(281,849)
Effect of Foreign Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash
(32,656)
(202,776)
Equivalents
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
2,799,759
(4,391,269)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the fiscal year
46,334,334
44,254,874
Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents resulting from Exclusion of
(4,879,218)
(0)
Subsidiaries from Consolidation
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the fiscal year
¥
44,254,874
¥
39,863,604
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Notes regarding Consolidated Financial Statements (Matters Related to the Assumption of Going Concern)
There is no applicable information.
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
(Application of "Leases" (IFRS 16 and ASU 2016-02))
MHFG has applied "Leases" (IFRS 16 and ASU 2016-02) at some consolidated subsidiaries from the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Accordingly, lessees recognize assets and liabilities for all leases as a general rule.
In accordance with transitional treatment, MHFG has recognized the impact of adoption of this accounting standard cumulatively as of the date of adoption for balances at the beginning of the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
The impact on the consolidated financial statements for the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 is immaterial.
(Changes in Hedge Accounting）
Previously, deferred method or the fair-value hedge method have been applied as hedge accounting methods.
From the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, hedge accounting methods of some items were changed from fair-value method to deferred method.
Based on current market trends, MHFG reconsidered its risk management activities from the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, in order to provide more transparent disclosure in the financial statements.
If the same accounting policy as that of the current fiscal year had been adopted in the interim period ended September 30, 2019, the effect of this change on this interim period would have been immaterial.
The effect of this change in accounting policy on past periods is immaterial. Therefore, we do not retrospectively apply this policy change in prior periods. This change has no impact on the gains and losses.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
(Business Segment Information)
1. Summary of reportable segment
MHFG has introduced an in-house company system based on the group's diverse customer segments.
The aim of this system is to leverage MHFG's strengths and competitive advantage, which is the seamless integration of MHFG's banking, trust and securities functions under a holding company structure, to speedily provide high-quality financial services that closely match customer needs.
Specifically, the company system is classified into the following five in-house companies, each based on a customer segment: the Retail & Business Banking Company, the Corporate & Institutional Company, the Global Corporate Company, the Global Markets Company, and the Asset Management Company.
The services that each in-house company is in charge of are as follows:
Retail & Business Banking Company:
Services for individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and middle market firms in Japan
Corporate & Institutional Company:
Services for large corporations, financial institutions and public corporations in Japan
Global Corporate Company:
Services for Japanese overseas affiliated corporate customers and non-Japanese corporate customers, etc.
Global Markets Company:
Investment services with respect to interest rates, equities and credits, etc. , and other services
Asset Management Company:
Development of products and provision of services that match the asset management needs of its wide range of customers from individuals to institutional investors
The reportable segment information, set forth below, is derived from the internal management reporting systems used by management to measure the performance of the Group's operating segments.
Management measures the performance of each of the operating segments in accordance with internal managerial accounting rules and practices.
2. Calculating method of Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others, Net business profits or losses (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others, and Fixed assets by reportable segment
The following information of reportable segment is based on internal management reporting.
Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others is the total amount of Interest Income, Fiduciary Income, Fee and Commission Income, Trading Income, Other Operating Income, and Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others.
Net business profits or losses (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others is the amount of which General and administrative expenses (excluding non-recurring expenses and others), Equity in income from investments in affiliates, Amortization of goodwill and others (including amortization of intangible assets), and Others (consolidation adjustments) are deducted from, or added to, Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others. Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others relating to transactions between segments is based on the current market price.
Fixed assets disclosed as asset information by segment are the total amount of tangible fixed assets and intangible fixed assets. Fixed assets pertaining to Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. have been allocated to each segment.
1-15
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
3. Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others, Net business profits or losses (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others, and Fixed assets by reportable segment
Millions of yen
MHFG (Consolidated)
Retail &
Corporate &
Global
Global
Asset
Business
Others
Institutional
Corporate
Markets
Management
Banking
(Note 2)
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Gross profits (excluding the
amounts of credit costs of
trust accounts) + Net gains or
673,572
462,418
417,770
410,138
48,361
60,563
2,072,822
losses related to ETFs and
others
General and administrative
expenses (excluding Non-
668,435
215,035
249,044
208,861
28,966
41,097
1,411,438
Recurring Losses and others)
Equity in income from
11,762
1,957
10,355
－
1,295
5,013
30,382
investments in affiliates
Amortization of goodwill and
363
425
369
2,346
7,774
1,961
13,238
others
Others
－
－
－
－
－
(5,942)
(5,942)
Net business profits or losses
(excluding the amounts of
credit costs of trust accounts,
before reversal of (provision
16,536
248,915
178,712
198,931
12,916
16,575
672,585
for) general reserve for losses
on loans) + Net gains or
losses related to ETFs and
others
Fixed assets
503,692
204,134
173,023
91,459
93
767,361
1,739,762
(Notes) 1. Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) +Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others is reported instead of sales reported by general corporations. Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others amounted to ¥ 10,602 million, of which ¥ 7,334 million is included in the Global Markets Company.
"Others" includes items which should be eliminated as internal transactions between each segment on a consolidated basis.
"Others" in Fixed assets includes assets of headquarters that have not been allocated to each segment, Fixed assets pertaining to consolidated subsidiaries that are not subject to allocation, consolidated adjustments, and others.
Among Fixed assets that have not been allocated to each segment, some related expenses are allocated to each segment using the reasonable criteria of allocation.
1-16
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
4. The difference between the total amounts of reportable segments and the recorded amounts in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and the contents of the difference (Matters relating to adjustment to difference)
The above amount of Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others and that of Net business profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others derived from internal management reporting by reportable segment are different from the amounts recorded in the Consolidated Statement of Income.
The contents of the difference for the period are as follows:
The total of Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others of Segment Information and Ordinary Profits recorded in the Consolidated Statement of Income
Millions of yen
Amount
Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses
2,072,822
related to ETFs and others
Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others
(10,602)
Other Ordinary Income
316,198
General and Administrative Expenses
(1,378,398)
Other Ordinary Expenses
(362,142)
Ordinary Profits recorded in Consolidated Statement of Income
637,877
(2)The total of Net business profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others of Segment Information and Income before Income Taxes recorded in the Consolidated Statement of Income
Millions of yen
Amount
Net Business Profits
(excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for)
672,585
general reserve for losses on loans) + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others
Credit Costs for Trust Accounts
－
General and Administrative Expenses (non-recurring losses)
46,278
Expenses related to Portfolio Problems (including reversal of (provision for) general reserve for
(183,308)
losses on loans)
Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and others
11,605
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks - Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others
126,571
Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses)
(19,159)
Others
(35,854)
Income before Income Taxes recorded in Consolidated Statement of Income
618,717
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
(Per Share Information)
(Consolidated basis)
Fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2019
Net Assets per Share of Common Stock
¥
345.00
¥
337.29
Net Income per Share of Common Stock
¥
3.80
¥
17.68
Diluted Net Income per Share of Common Stock
¥
3.80
¥
17.68
1. Total Net Assets per Share of Common Stock is based on the following information:
Fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2019
Net Assets per Share of Common Stock
Total Net Assets
¥ million
9,194,038
8,663,847
Deductions from Total Net Assets
¥ million
445,232
109,876
Stock Acquisition Rights
¥ million
707
213
Non-Controlling Interests
¥ million
444,525
109,662
Net Assets (year-end) related to Common Stock
¥ million
8,748,805
8,553,971
Year-end Outstanding Shares of Common Stock, based
Thousands
on which Total Net Assets per Share of Common Stock
25,358,536
25,360,392
of shares
was calculated
2. Net Income per Share of Common Stock and Diluted Net Income per Share of Common Stock are based on the following information:
Fiscal 2018
Fiscal 2019
Net Income per Share of Common Stock
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
¥ million
96,566
448,568
Amount not attributable to Common Stock
¥ million
－
－
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent related to
¥ million
96,566
448,568
Common Stock
Average Outstanding Shares of Common Stock
Thousands
25,362,375
25,360,661
(during the period)
of shares
Diluted Net Income per Share of Common Stock
Adjustment to Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
Increased Number of Shares of Common Stock
Stock Acquisition Rights
Description of dilutive securities which were not included in the calculation of Diluted Net Income per Share of Common Stock as they have no dilutive effects
¥ million
Thousands
of shares
Thousands
of shares
－－
4,5221,582
4,5221,582
－－
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
3. In the calculation of Net Assets per Share of Common Stock, MHFG shares outstanding in BBT trust account that were recognized as Treasury Stock in Shareholders' Equity are included in Treasury Stock shares deducted from the number of issued shares as of March 31, 2019 and 2020. The numbers of such Treasury Stock shares deducted during the period ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 are 18,917 thousand and 19,636 thousand, respectively.
In the calculation of Net Income per Share of Common Stock and Diluted Net Income per Share of Common Stock, such Treasury Stock shares are included in Treasury Stock shares deducted in the calculation of the Average Outstanding Shares of Common Stock during the period. The average numbers of such Treasury Stock shares deducted during the period ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 are 17,195 thousand and 19,255 thousand, respectively.
(Subsequent Events)
The Board of Directors of the MHFG today (May 15, 2020) resolved to include the share consolidation in the agenda for the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020.
For details, please refer to "Notice on Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation and Share Consolidation" announced today.
