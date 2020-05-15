Mizuho Financial : Financial Statements for FY2019 (Timely Disclosure)(PDF/367KB)

Log in
05/15/2020 | 03:10am EDT

For Immediate Release:

Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2019

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company Name:

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ("MHFG")

May 15, 2020

Stock Code Number (Japan):

8411

Stock Exchange Listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section), New York Stock Exchange

URL:

https://www.mizuho-fg.com/index.html

Representative:

Tatsufumi Sakai

President & CEO

For Inquiry:

Tomomichi Fujita

General Manager of Accounting

Phone: +81-3-6838-6101

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (scheduled) :

June 25, 2020

Commencement of Dividend Payment (scheduled):

June 8, 2020

Filing of Yuka Shoken Hokokusho to

Trading Accounts:

Established

the Kanto Local Finance Bureau (scheduled):

June 26, 2020

Supplementary Materials on Annual Results: Attached

IR Conference on Annual Results: Scheduled

Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.

1. Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2019 (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(%: Changes from the previous fiscal year)

Ordinary Income

Ordinary Profits

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

Fiscal 2019

3,986,701

1.5

637,877

3.8

448,568

364.5

Fiscal 2018

3,925,649

10.2

614,118

(21.5)

96,566

(83.2)

Note: Comprehensive Income:

Fiscal 2019:

¥

7,673 million,

%;

Fiscal 2018:

¥

(110,542) million,

%

Net Income

Diluted Net Income

Net Income

Ordinary Profits

Ordinary Profits

per Share of

per Share of

on Own Capital

to Total Assets

to Ordinary Income

Common Stock

Common Stock

¥

¥

%

%

%

Fiscal 2019

17.68

17.68

5.1

0.3

16.0

Fiscal 2018

3.80

3.80

1.0

0.3

15.6

Reference: Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates:

Fiscal 2019:

¥

30,382 million; Fiscal 2018:

¥

51,215 million

(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total Assets

Total Net Assets

Own Capital Ratio

Total Net Assets per Share

of Common Stock

¥ million

¥ million

%

¥

Fiscal 2019

214,659,077

8,663,847

3.9

337.29

Fiscal 2018

200,792,226

9,194,038

4.3

345.00

Reference: Own Capital:

As of March 31, 2020:

¥ 8,553,971 million; As of March 31, 2019:

¥

8,748,805 million

Note: Own Capital Ratio is calculated as follows: (Total Net Assets - Stock Acquisition Rights - Non-controlling Interests) / Total Assets × 100

Own Capital Ratio stated above is not calculated based on the public notice of Own Capital Ratio.

(3) Conditions of Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

at the end of the fiscal year

¥ million

¥ million

¥ million

¥ million

Fiscal 2019

1,901,893

(5,808,537)

(281,849)

39,863,604

Fiscal 2018

(2,636,096)

5,487,153

(18,640)

44,254,874

2. Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Common Stock

Annual Cash Dividends per Share

Total Cash

Dividends

Dividends

First

Second

Third

Fiscal

Annual

Dividends

Pay-out Ratio

on Net Assets

(Consolidated

(Consolidated

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

year-end

(Total)

basis)

basis)

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥ million

%

%

Fiscal 2018

3.75

3.75

7.50

190,395

197.3

2.1

Fiscal 2019

3.75

3.75

7.50

190,416

42.4

2.1

Fiscal 2020 (estimate)

3.75

3.75

7.50

59.4

Note: The impact from the share consolidation scheduled on October 1, 2020 is not reflected to the estimate for Cash Dividend per Share of Common Stock at the end of fiscal 2020. If the share consolidation is taken into account, it would be ¥37.50. Please refer to "Notes" below for detail.

3. Consolidated Earnings Estimates for Fiscal 2020 (for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021)

(%: Changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Profit Attributable to

Net Income

Owners of Parent

per Share of Common Stock

1H F2020

¥ million

%

¥

Fiscal 2020

320,000

(28.6)

12.61

Note: The number of shares of common stock used in the above calculation is based on the number of outstanding shares of common stock as of March 31, 2020. The impact from the share consolidation scheduled on October 1, 2020 is not reflected to the Consolidated Earnings Estimates for Net Income per Share of Common Stock for Fiscal 2020 (for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021). If the share consolidation is taken into account, it would be ¥126.12. Please refer to "Notes" below for detail.

Notes

  1. Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Fiscal Year (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation):No
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates / Restatements
  1. . Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc.: Yes
  2. . Changes in accounting policies other thanabove: Yes
  1. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  2. Restatements: No

Note: For more information, please refer to "Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 114 of the attachment.

(3) Issued Shares of Common Stock

  1. .Year-end issued shares (including treasury stock):
  2. .Year-end treasury stock:

iii. Average number of outstanding shares:

As of March 31, 2020

25,392,498,945

shares

As of March 31, 2019

25,392,498,945

shares

As of March 31, 2020

32,106,811

shares

As of March 31, 2019

33,962,404

shares

Fiscal 2019

25,360,661,215

shares

Fiscal 2018

25,362,375,520

shares

This immediate release is outside the scope of the audit.

The Board of Directors of the MHFG today (May 15, 2020) resolved to include the following share consolidation in the agenda for the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020.

Estimate for cash dividends and consolidated earnings estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 with effect from the share consolidation, are as follows.

(1)Estimate for cash dividends and consolidated earnings estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

Cash dividends per share of common stock

Second quarter-end

¥

3.75

Fiscal year-end

¥

37.50

(2)Estimate for consolidated earnings estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

Net income per share of common stockConsolidated)

¥ 126.12

This immediate release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance.

In many cases, but not all, we use such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "project," "risk," "seek," "should," "strive," "target" and similar expressions in relation to us or our management to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates;foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; impairment of the carrying value of our long-lived assets; problems related to our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels and meet other financial regulatory requirements; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our Medium-term Business Plan, realize the synergy effects of "One MIZUHO, " and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations.

Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in "Item 3.D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on December 26, 2019, both of which are available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuho-fg.com/index.html and also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.

We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

○Contents of Attachment

1. Overview of Consolidated Results of Operations and Financial Conditions……………………………… p.1-2

(1) Overview of Results of Operations…………………………………………………………………… p.1-2

    1. Overview of Financial Conditions………………………………………………………………………p.1-3
    2. Basic Policy on Profit Distribution, Dividend Payment for Fiscal 2019 and
      Dividend Estimates for Fiscal 2020…………………………………………………………………… p.1-3
  2. Basic Stance on Selection of Accounting Standards………………………………………………………p.1-4
  3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Others……………………………………………………………p.1-5
    1. Consolidated Balance Sheets……………………………………………………………………………p.1-5
    2. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of
      Comprehensive Income………………………………………………………………………………… p.1-7
    3. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets……………………………………………………p.1-10

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows……………………………………………………………… p.1-12

  1. Notes regarding Consolidated Financial Statements……………………………………………………p.1-14 (Matters Related to the Assumption of Going Concern)
    (Changes in Accounting Policies) (Business Segment Information) (Per Share Information)
    (Subsequent Events)

Note to XBRL

Please note that the names of the English accounts contained in XBRL data, which are available through EDINET and TDNet, may be different from those of the English accounts in our financial statements.

An MHFG IR conference for institutional investors and analysts is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The IR conference presentation materials and audio archive will be available for use by individual investors in the IR Information section of the Mizuho Financial Group website immediately after the conference.

1-1

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

1. Overview of Consolidated Results of Operations and Financial Conditions

(1) Overview of Results of Operations

Reviewing the economic environment over the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the global economy showed a slowdown, primarily in the manufacturing industry, due to factors such as uncertainty related to the trade disputes between the United States and China. Furthermore, toward the end of the fiscal year, the global economy began to show signs indicative of a state of crisis due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19.

In the United States, the economy of which had been expanding, the economic base began to deteriorate rapidly, including a substantial decline in the rate of employment due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. In light of such circumstances, the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) cut interest rates as an emergency measure twice in March, and the Trump administration implemented US$2 trillion worth of economic measures. However, concerns about a further decline in the economy have not been dispelled.

In Europe, where the economy remained weak, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to purchase assets and expand long-term refinancing operations in response to the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe. However, the economic situation is becoming increasingly serious.

In Asia, the Chinese economy continued to slow down. The growth of production, investment and consumption has slowed as economic activities have contracted since the beginning of 2020 due to COVID-19, in addition to the impact of trade disputes between the United States and China. Moreover, in emerging countries, currency depreciation and capital outflows have been observed, partly due to the fall in the prices of crude oil and other resources.

In Japan, the real GDP growth rate fell sharply negative in the October to December quarter of 2019, partly due to the impact of the consumption tax increase amid the sluggishness in export and production activities. In response to the spread of COVID-19, the Bank of Japan decided to expand financial support measures for businesses and increase purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporate bonds, and the government has also taken a series of emergency measures. However, economic activities are contracting at an accelerating pace.

As to the prospects for the global economy, negative growth is expected due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. While monetary easing and economic stimulus measures implemented in each country are expected to have a positive effect on the economy, there is a concern that, if the impact becomes prolonged, demand will decrease further due to worsening employment and income situations. The Japanese economy is expected to remain in a difficult situation for the time being, due to factors such as decreased consumption, primarily in the service-related sector, and capital investments.

Under the foregoing business environment, we recorded Consolidated Gross Profits of ¥2,062.2 billion for fiscal 2019, increasing by ¥249.4 billion from the previous fiscal year due to the steady business performance in both Customer Groups and Markets.

General and Administrative Expenses decreased by ¥52.4 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥1,378.3 billion due to the efforts of structural reform.

As a result, Consolidated Net Business Profits increased by ¥268.5 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥661.9 billion.

Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others that consist of Consolidated Net Business Profits, Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others on a non-consolidated aggregated basis of the banks, and Net gains or losses related to operating investment securities on a consolidated basis of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. increased by ¥264.2 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥672.5 billion.

Credit-related Costs increased by ¥152.1 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥171.7 billion due to recording Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans for some credit exposures reflecting the impact of COVID-19 in light of the principles set forth in the report entitled "JFSA's supervisory approaches to lending business and loan loss provisioning" published by the Japanese Financial Services Agency in December 2019.

Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks decreased by ¥137.6 billion on a year-on-year basis to net gains of ¥137.1 billion.

As a result, Ordinary Income increased by ¥23.7 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥637.8 billion.

Extraordinary Gains (Losses) increased by ¥478.6 billion on a year-on-year basis to net losses of ¥19.1 billion due to the lack of losses in light of structural reform recorded last year.

Tax-related Expenses increased by ¥163.9 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥161.4 billion.

As a result, Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent for fiscal 2019 increased by ¥352.0 billion on a year-on-year basis to ¥448.5 billion.

1-2

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

As for earnings estimates for fiscal 2020, we estimate Ordinary Profits of ¥400.0 billion and Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent of ¥320.0 billion on a consolidated basis.

We will disclose promptly if we need to revise the above consolidated earnings estimates due to the further spread of COVID-19.

(2) Overview of Financial Conditions

Consolidated total assets as of March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥214,659.0 billion, increasing by ¥13,866.8 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year mainly due to an increase in Receivables under Resale Agreements. Securities were ¥34,907.2 billion, increasing by ¥5,132.7 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Loans and Bills Discounted amounted to ¥83,468.1 billion, increasing by ¥5,011.2 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Deposits and Negotiable Certificates of Deposit amounted to ¥144,472.2 billion, increasing by ¥6,822.6 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Net Assets amounted to ¥8,663.8 billion, decreasing by ¥530.1 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year. Shareholders' Equity was ¥7,561.0 billion, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was ¥992.9 billion, and Non-controlling Interests was ¥109.6 billion.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was ¥1,901.8 billion mainly due to increased deposits. Net Cash Used in Investing Activities was ¥5,808.5 billion mainly due to purchase, sale, and redemption of securities and Net Cash Used in Financing Activities was ¥281.8 billion mainly due to repayments to non-controlling shareholders and cash dividends paid.

As a result, Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31, 2020 was ¥39,863.6 billion.

(3) Basic Policy on Profit Distribution, Dividend Payment for Fiscal 2019 and Dividend Estimates for Fiscal 2020

We have been implementing disciplined capital management by pursuing the optimum balance between strengthening of stable capital base and steady returns to shareholders, and set forth our shareholder return policy that we are maintaining the current level of dividends for the time being while aiming to strengthen our capital base further to enhance returns to shareholders at an early stage.

Based on this policy, we have decided to issue ¥3.75 of year-end cash dividends on common stock for Fiscal 2019 (annual cash dividends of ¥7.50 including interim dividends of ¥3.75) in accordance with Dividend Estimate at the beginning of the fiscal year.

The Board of Directors has decided on the ¥7.50 of annual cash dividends on common stock for Fiscal 2019, even though Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent for Fiscal 2019 was slightly lower than our Earnings Estimate at the beginning of the fiscal year as a result of additional Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans for some credit exposures from a forward-looking perspective based on future projections, reflecting the potential impact of COVID-19 on our financials. To make such decision, the Board of Directors has taken into account and considered thoroughly our business environment comprehensively including capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulation trends, including the Basel regulatory framework.

Common Stock

¥3.75 per share

(unchanged from the estimate at the beginning of Fiscal 2019)

Annual cash dividends incl. interim dividends

¥7.50 per share

(unchanged from the estimate at the beginning of Fiscal 2019)

Furthermore, in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation, we decide to issue dividends not by a resolution at the General Meeting of Shareholders but by a resolution at the Board of Directors unless otherwise stipulated by laws and regulations. We decided on the year-end cash dividend payments on common stock for Fiscal 2020 at the Board of Directors held today.

For Fiscal 2020, based on the shareholder return policy, we will comprehensively consider the business environment such as the Group's business results, profit base, status of capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulation trends, including the Basel framework, in determining the amounts of dividends payment.

As for the dividend estimates of common stock for Fiscal 2020, we predict ¥7.50 per share of common stock, which is the same as Fiscal 2019. We intend to continue payments of cash dividends at the interim period to return profits to shareholders in a timely manner.

1-3

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

(Dividend Estimates for Fiscal 2020)

Common Stock

Cash Dividends per Share

¥7.50

of which Interim Dividends

¥3.75

In addition, with the approval of the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020, the shares of common stock will be consolidated on the basis of one post-consolidation share per ten pre-consolidation shares to be effective on October 1, 2020. Taking such share consolidation into account, fiscal year-end dividend estimates for Fiscal 2020 will be ¥37.50.

Also, with the approval of the same General Meeting of Shareholders, the Articles of Incorporation will be amended such that the Board of Directors remains as the organization to make decisions on issuing dividends, but the General Meeting of Shareholders may also make decisions on such matters in the event a shareholder's proposal is presented.

2. Basic Stance on Selection of Accounting Standards

MHFG prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with Japanese Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. With respect to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), in light of possible adoption in the future, MHFG is continuing research and study on the situation in Japan and Overseas and/or the development of IFRS.

1-4

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Others

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Assets

Cash and Due from Banks

¥

45,108,602

¥

41,069,745

Call Loans and Bills Purchased

648,254

584,686

Receivables under Resale Agreements

12,997,628

18,581,488

Guarantee Deposits Paid under Securities Borrowing Transactions

2,578,133

2,243,161

Other Debt Purchased

2,828,959

2,688,273

Trading Assets

12,043,608

13,248,734

Money Held in Trust

351,889

411,847

Securities

29,774,489

34,907,234

Loans and Bills Discounted

78,456,935

83,468,185

Foreign Exchange Assets

1,993,668

2,044,415

Derivatives other than for Trading Assets

1,328,227

1,944,060

Other Assets

4,229,589

5,206,121

Tangible Fixed Assets

1,037,006

1,103,622

Buildings

287,634

287,038

Land

614,851

610,305

Lease Assets

22,557

13,293

Construction in Progress

36,300

72,290

Other Tangible Fixed Assets

75,661

120,694

Intangible Fixed Assets

620,231

636,139

Software

161,364

429,136

Goodwill

65,495

61,276

Lease Assets

5,839

4,118

Other Intangible Fixed Assets

387,532

141,608

Net Defined Benefit Asset

982,804

846,782

Deferred Tax Assets

37,960

32,493

Customers' Liabilities for Acceptances and Guarantees

6,062,053

6,066,527

Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

(287,815)

(424,446)

Total Assets

¥

200,792,226

¥

214,659,077

1-5

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Liabilities

Deposits

¥

124,311,025

¥

131,189,673

Negotiable Certificates of Deposit

13,338,571

13,282,561

Call Money and Bills Sold

2,841,931

2,263,076

Payables under Repurchase Agreements

14,640,439

17,971,098

Guarantee Deposits Received under Securities Lending Transactions

1,484,584

1,108,255

Commercial Paper

941,181

411,089

Trading Liabilities

8,325,520

9,604,890

Borrowed Money

3,061,504

5,209,947

Foreign Exchange Liabilities

669,578

509,405

Short-term Bonds

355,539

373,658

Bonds and Notes

8,351,071

8,906,432

Due to Trust Accounts

1,102,073

1,055,510

Derivatives other than for Trading Liabilities

1,165,602

1,619,151

Other Liabilities

4,512,325

6,111,195

Reserve for Bonus Payments

68,117

75,175

Reserve for Variable Compensation

2,867

2,559

Net Defined Benefit Liability

60,873

62,113

Reserve for Director and Corporate Auditor Retirement Benefits

1,389

944

Reserve for Possible Losses on Sales of Loans

630

637

Reserve for Contingencies

4,910

6,443

Reserve for Reimbursement of Deposits

19,068

27,851

Reserve for Reimbursement of Debentures

25,566

18,672

Reserves under Special Laws

2,473

2,509

Deferred Tax Liabilities

185,974

53,150

Deferred Tax Liabilities for Revaluation Reserve for Land

63,315

62,695

Acceptances and Guarantees

6,062,053

6,066,527

Total Liabilities

¥

191,598,188

¥

205,995,229

Net Assets

Common Stock

¥

2,256,767

¥

2,256,767

Capital Surplus

1,138,449

1,136,467

Retained Earnings

3,915,521

4,174,190

Treasury Stock

(7,703)

(6,414)

Total Shareholders' Equity

7,303,034

7,561,010

Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities

1,186,401

823,085

Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges

(22,282)

72,081

Revaluation Reserve for Land

137,772

136,655

Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments

(111,057)

(133,178)

Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans

254,936

94,317

Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

1,445,770

992,960

Stock Acquisition Rights

707

213

Non-controlling Interests

444,525

109,662

Total Net Assets

9,194,038

8,663,847

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

¥

200,792,226

¥

214,659,077

1-6

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
    Consolidated Statements of Income

Millions of yen

For the fiscal year ended

For the fiscal year ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Ordinary Income

¥

3,925,649

¥

3,986,701

Interest Income

2,056,327

2,014,440

Interest on Loans and Bills Discounted

1,253,970

1,242,279

Interest and Dividends on Securities

302,768

266,861

Interest on Call Loans and Bills Purchased

5,510

5,356

Interest on Receivables under Resale Agreements

229,637

251,830

Interest on Securities Borrowing Transactions

25,081

18,779

Interest on Due from Banks

123,545

105,257

Other Interest Income

115,813

124,074

Fiduciary Income

55,153

58,565

Fee and Commission Income

765,977

778,842

Trading Income

299,355

406,539

Other Operating Income

312,815

412,114

Other Ordinary Income

436,019

316,198

Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

4,357

Recovery of Written-off Claims

10,395

11,901

Other

421,266

304,296

Ordinary Expenses

3,311,531

3,348,823

Interest Expenses

1,293,846

1,280,897

Interest on Deposits

480,593

482,887

Interest on Negotiable Certificates of Deposit

129,752

124,332

Interest on Call Money and Bills Sold

11,030

8,686

Interest on Payables under Repurchase Agreements

374,524

351,012

Interest on Securities Lending Transactions

7,292

7,041

Interest on Commercial Paper

19,304

15,484

Interest on Borrowed Money

35,522

33,949

Interest on Short-term Bonds

28

31

Interest on Bonds and Notes

172,811

173,398

Other Interest Expenses

62,986

84,073

Fee and Commission Expenses

155,550

159,598

Trading Expenses

1,987

15,239

Other Operating Expenses

225,509

152,547

General and Administrative Expenses

1,430,850

1,378,398

Other Ordinary Expenses

203,788

362,142

Provision for Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

161,005

Other

203,788

201,137

Ordinary Profits

¥

614,118

¥

637,877

1-7

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Millions of yen

For the fiscal year ended

For the fiscal year ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Extraordinary Gains

¥

11,280

¥

2,239

Gains on Disposition of Fixed Assets

3,438

2,239

Other Extraordinary Gains

7,841

Extraordinary Losses

509,138

21,399

Losses on Disposition of Fixed Assets

5,414

6,138

Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets

503,612

15,224

Other Extraordinary Losses

112

36

Income before Income Taxes

116,259

618,717

Income Taxes:

Current

161,376

150,088

Deferred

(163,879)

11,408

Total Income Taxes

(2,502)

161,496

Profit

118,762

457,221

Profit Attributable to Non-controlling Interests

22,196

8,652

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

¥

96,566

¥

448,568

1-8

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Millions of yen

For the fiscal year ended

For the fiscal year ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Profit

¥

118,762 ¥

457,221

Other Comprehensive Income

(229,304)

(449,547)

Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities

(207,505)

(359,779)

Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges

45,391

94,536

Foreign Currency Translation Adjustments

(23,882)

(20,650)

Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans

(35,577)

(157,693)

Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Associates Accounted for

(7,730)

(5,961)

Using Equity Method

Comprehensive Income

(110,542)

7,673

(Breakdown)

Comprehensive Income Attributable to Owners of Parent

(128,692)

(3,123)

Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests

18,150

10,797

1-9

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

Millions of yen

Shareholders' Equity

Balance as of the beginning of the period

Changes during the period

Issuance of New Shares

Cash Dividends

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

Repurchase of Treasury Stock Disposition of Treasury Stock Transfer from Revaluation Reserve for Land

Change in Treasury Shares of Parent Arising from Transactions with Non-controlling Shareholders Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity

Total Changes during the period Balance as of the end of the period

Common Stock

Capital Surplus

Retained Earnings

Treasury Stock

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,256,548

1,134,922

4,002,835

(5,997)

7,388,309

218

218

437

(190,384)

(190,384)

96,566

96,566

(3,001)

(3,001)

(23)

1,295

1,271

6,504

6,504

3,331

3,331

218

3,526

(87,313)

(1,706)

(85,274)

2,256,767

1,138,449

3,915,521

(7,703)

7,303,034

Balance as of the beginning of the period

Changes during the period

Issuance of New Shares

Cash Dividends

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

Repurchase of Treasury Stock Disposition of Treasury Stock

Transfer from Revaluation Reserve for Land

Change in Treasury Shares of Parent Arising from Transactions with Non-controlling Shareholders Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity

Total Changes during the period Balance as of the end of the period

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Net Unrealized

Foreign

Total

Stock

Non-Controlling

Deferred Gains

Revaluation

Remeasurements

Accumulated

Acquisition

Total Net Assets

Gains (Losses)

or Losses on

Reserve for

Currency

of Defined

Other

Rights

Interests

on Other

Translation

Hedges

Land

Benefit Plans

Comprehensive

Securities

Adjustments

Income

1,392,392

(67,578)

144,277

(85,094)

293,536

1,677,534

1,163

754,239

9,821,246

437

(190,384)

96,566

(3,001)

1,271

6,504

3,331

(205,990)

45,295

(6,504)

(25,963)

(38,600)

(231,763)

(456)

(309,713)

(541,934)

(205,990)

45,295

(6,504)

(25,963)

(38,600)

(231,763)

(456)

(309,713)

(627,208)

1,186,401

(22,282)

137,772

(111,057)

254,936

1,445,770

707

444,525

9,194,038

1-10

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

Millions of yen

Shareholders' Equity

Balance as of the beginning of the period

Changes during the period

Cash Dividends

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

Repurchase of Treasury Stock Disposition of Treasury Stock

Transfer from Revaluation Reserve for Land

Change in Treasury Shares of Parent Arising from Transactions with Non-controlling Shareholders Transfer from Retained Earnings to Capital Surplus

Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity

Total Changes during the period Balance as of the end of the period

Common Stock

Capital Surplus

Retained Earnings

Treasury Stock

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,256,767

1,138,449

3,915,521

(7,703)

7,303,034

(190,405)

(190,405)

448,568

448,568

(1,908)

(1,908)

(625)

3,197

2,571

1,117

1,117

(1,968)

(1,968)

611

(611)

(1,981)

258,668

1,288

257,975

2,256,767

1,136,467

4,174,190

(6,414)

7,561,010

Balance as of the beginning of the period

Changes during the period

Cash Dividends

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

Repurchase of Treasury Stock Disposition of Treasury Stock Transfer from Revaluation Reserve for Land

Change in Treasury Shares of Parent Arising from Transactions with Non-controlling Shareholders Transfer from Retained Earnings to Capital Surplus

Net Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity

Total Changes during the period Balance as of the end of the period

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Net Unrealized

Foreign

Total

Stock

Non-Controlling

Deferred Gains

Revaluation

Remeasurements

Accumulated

Acquisition

Total Net Assets

Gains (Losses)

or Losses on

Reserve for

Currency

of Defined

Other

Rights

Interests

on Other

Translation

Hedges

Land

Benefit Plans

Comprehensive

Securities

Adjustments

Income

1,186,401

(22,282)

137,772

(111,057)

254,936

1,445,770

707

444,525

9,194,038

(190,405)

448,568

(1,908)

2,571

1,117

(1,968)

(363,316)

94,364

(1,117)

(22,120)

(160,619)

(452,809)

(493)

(334,862)

(788,165)

(363,316)

94,364

(1,117)

(22,120)

(160,619)

(452,809)

(493)

(334,862)

(530,190)

823,085

72,081

136,655

(133,178)

94,317

992,960

213

109,662

8,663,847

1-11

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Millions of yen

For the fiscal year ended

For the fiscal year ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Income before Income Taxes

¥

116,259

¥

618,717

Depreciation

168,200

152,666

Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets

503,612

15,224

Amortization of Goodwill

4,080

4,062

Equity in Loss (Gain) from Investments in Affiliates

(51,215)

(30,382)

Increase (Decrease) in Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

(26,910)

139,940

Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Possible Losses on Sales of Loans

(444)

6

Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Contingencies

183

1,793

Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Bonus Payments

591

8,611

Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Variable Compensation

(375)

(307)

Decrease (Increase) in Net Defined Benefit Asset

(57,863)

(91,950)

Increase (Decrease) in Net Defined Benefit Liability

2,497

2,590

Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Director and Corporate Auditor

(41)

(439)

Retirement Benefits

Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Reimbursement of Deposits

(942)

8,782

Increase (Decrease) in Reserve for Reimbursement of Debentures

(5,194)

(6,893)

Interest Income - accrual basis

(2,056,327)

(2,014,440)

Interest Expenses - accrual basis

1,293,846

1,280,897

Losses (Gains) on Securities

(195,755)

(231,382)

Losses (Gains) on Money Held in Trust

(40)

(121)

Foreign Exchange Losses (Gains) - net

(170,422)

103,125

Losses (Gains) on Disposition of Fixed Assets

1,976

3,898

Losses (Gains) on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust

(7,841)

Decrease (Increase) in Trading Assets

(1,536,520)

(1,435,994)

Increase (Decrease) in Trading Liabilities

227,455

1,488,005

Decrease (Increase) in Derivatives other than for Trading Assets

485,333

(638,977)

Increase (Decrease) in Derivatives other than for Trading Liabilities

(355,068)

475,833

Decrease (Increase) in Loans and Bills Discounted

(2,407,594)

(5,967,287)

Increase (Decrease) in Deposits

927,918

7,732,005

Increase (Decrease) in Negotiable Certificates of Deposit

1,878,841

367,378

Increase (Decrease) in Borrowed Money (excluding Subordinated

(1,800,307)

2,165,756

Borrowed Money)

Decrease (Increase) in Due from Banks (excluding Due from Central

611,070

(365,564)

Banks)

Decrease (Increase) in Call Loans, etc.

(4,807,554)

(5,758,002)

Decrease (Increase) in Guarantee Deposits Paid under Securities

1,772,393

334,971

Borrowing Transactions

Increase (Decrease) in Call Money, etc.

1,748,141

3,128,355

Increase (Decrease) in Commercial Paper

199,104

(511,609)

Increase (Decrease) in Guarantee Deposits Received under Securities

(82,249)

(376,328)

Lending Transactions

Decrease (Increase) in Foreign Exchange Assets

(34,376)

(106,795)

Increase (Decrease) in Foreign Exchange Liabilities

223,848

(159,598)

Increase (Decrease) in Short-term Bonds (Liabilities)

(6,646)

18,119

Increase (Decrease) in Bonds and Notes

286,158

308,937

Increase (Decrease) in Due to Trust Accounts

(10,232)

(46,563)

Interest and Dividend Income - cash basis

2,027,241

2,047,339

Interest Expenses - cash basis

(1,250,247)

(1,315,446)

Other - net

(75,059)

650,590

Subtotal

(2,460,479)

1,999,524

Cash Refunded (Paid) in Income Taxes

(175,617)

(97,631)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

(2,636,096)

1,901,893

1-12

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Millions of yen

For the fiscal year ended

For the fiscal year ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

Payments for Purchase of Securities

(52,363,143)

(72,474,752)

Proceeds from Sale of Securities

38,799,373

48,136,966

Proceeds from Redemption of Securities

19,211,836

18,815,661

Payments for Increase in Money Held in Trust

(109,630)

(78,650)

Proceeds from Decrease in Money Held in Trust

94,984

18,523

Payments for Purchase of Tangible Fixed Assets

(42,703)

(85,840)

Payments for Purchase of Intangible Fixed Assets

(111,595)

(151,011)

Proceeds from Sale of Tangible Fixed Assets

7,811

6,353

Proceeds from Sale of Intangible Fixed Assets

3,144

Proceeds from Sales of Stocks of Subsidiaries (affecting the scope of

219

1,067

consolidation)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

5,487,153

(5,808,537)

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

Proceeds from Subordinated Borrowed Money

10,000

15,000

Repayments of Subordinated Borrowed Money

(45,000)

(30,000)

Proceeds from Issuance of Subordinated Bonds

510,000

483,000

Payments for Redemption of Subordinated Bonds

(5,000)

(213,000)

Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock

2

Proceeds from Investments by Non-controlling Shareholders

3,514

2,883

Repayments to Non-controlling Shareholders

(275,079)

(303,000)

Cash Dividends Paid

(190,413)

(190,386)

Cash Dividends Paid to Non-controlling Shareholders

(25,494)

(9,568)

Payments for Purchase of Stocks of Subsidiaries (not affecting the scope

(4,653)

of consolidation)

Payments for Repurchase of Treasury Stock

(2,124)

(1,441)

Proceeds from Sale of Treasury Stock

952

1,516

Payments for Repurchase of Treasury Stock of Subsidiaries

(32,199)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(18,640)

(281,849)

Effect of Foreign Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash

(32,656)

(202,776)

Equivalents

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

2,799,759

(4,391,269)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the fiscal year

46,334,334

44,254,874

Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents resulting from Exclusion of

(4,879,218)

(0)

Subsidiaries from Consolidation

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the fiscal year

¥

44,254,874

¥

39,863,604

1-13

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

  1. Notes regarding Consolidated Financial Statements (Matters Related to the Assumption of Going Concern)

There is no applicable information.

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

(Application of "Leases" (IFRS 16 and ASU 2016-02))

MHFG has applied "Leases" (IFRS 16 and ASU 2016-02) at some consolidated subsidiaries from the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Accordingly, lessees recognize assets and liabilities for all leases as a general rule.

In accordance with transitional treatment, MHFG has recognized the impact of adoption of this accounting standard cumulatively as of the date of adoption for balances at the beginning of the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

The impact on the consolidated financial statements for the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 is immaterial.

(Changes in Hedge Accounting

Previously, deferred method or the fair-value hedge method have been applied as hedge accounting methods.

From the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, hedge accounting methods of some items were changed from fair-value method to deferred method.

Based on current market trends, MHFG reconsidered its risk management activities from the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, in order to provide more transparent disclosure in the financial statements.

If the same accounting policy as that of the current fiscal year had been adopted in the interim period ended September 30, 2019, the effect of this change on this interim period would have been immaterial.

The effect of this change in accounting policy on past periods is immaterial. Therefore, we do not retrospectively apply this policy change in prior periods. This change has no impact on the gains and losses.

1-14

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

(Business Segment Information)

1. Summary of reportable segment

MHFG has introduced an in-house company system based on the group's diverse customer segments.

The aim of this system is to leverage MHFG's strengths and competitive advantage, which is the seamless integration of MHFG's banking, trust and securities functions under a holding company structure, to speedily provide high-quality financial services that closely match customer needs.

Specifically, the company system is classified into the following five in-house companies, each based on a customer segment: the Retail & Business Banking Company, the Corporate & Institutional Company, the Global Corporate Company, the Global Markets Company, and the Asset Management Company.

The services that each in-house company is in charge of are as follows:

Retail & Business Banking Company:

Services for individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and middle market firms in Japan

Corporate & Institutional Company:

Services for large corporations, financial institutions and public corporations in Japan

Global Corporate Company:

Services for Japanese overseas affiliated corporate customers and non-Japanese corporate customers, etc.

Global Markets Company:

Investment services with respect to interest rates, equities and credits, etc. , and other services

Asset Management Company:

Development of products and provision of services that match the asset management needs of its wide range of customers from individuals to institutional investors

The reportable segment information, set forth below, is derived from the internal management reporting systems used by management to measure the performance of the Group's operating segments.

Management measures the performance of each of the operating segments in accordance with internal managerial accounting rules and practices.

2. Calculating method of Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others, Net business profits or losses (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others, and Fixed assets by reportable segment

The following information of reportable segment is based on internal management reporting.

Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others is the total amount of Interest Income, Fiduciary Income, Fee and Commission Income, Trading Income, Other Operating Income, and Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others.

Net business profits or losses (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others is the amount of which General and administrative expenses (excluding non-recurring expenses and others), Equity in income from investments in affiliates, Amortization of goodwill and others (including amortization of intangible assets), and Others (consolidation adjustments) are deducted from, or added to, Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others. Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others relating to transactions between segments is based on the current market price.

Fixed assets disclosed as asset information by segment are the total amount of tangible fixed assets and intangible fixed assets. Fixed assets pertaining to Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. have been allocated to each segment.

1-15

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

3. Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others, Net business profits or losses (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others, and Fixed assets by reportable segment

Millions of yen

MHFG (Consolidated)

Retail &

Corporate &

Global

Global

Asset

Business

Others

Institutional

Corporate

Markets

Management

Banking

(Note 2)

Company

Company

Company

Company

Company

Gross profits (excluding the

amounts of credit costs of

trust accounts) + Net gains or

673,572

462,418

417,770

410,138

48,361

60,563

2,072,822

losses related to ETFs and

others

General and administrative

expenses (excluding Non-

668,435

215,035

249,044

208,861

28,966

41,097

1,411,438

Recurring Losses and others)

Equity in income from

11,762

1,957

10,355

1,295

5,013

30,382

investments in affiliates

Amortization of goodwill and

363

425

369

2,346

7,774

1,961

13,238

others

Others

(5,942)

(5,942)

Net business profits or losses

(excluding the amounts of

credit costs of trust accounts,

before reversal of (provision

16,536

248,915

178,712

198,931

12,916

16,575

672,585

for) general reserve for losses

on loans) + Net gains or

losses related to ETFs and

others

Fixed assets

503,692

204,134

173,023

91,459

93

767,361

1,739,762

(Notes) 1. Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) +Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others is reported instead of sales reported by general corporations. Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others amounted to ¥ 10,602 million, of which ¥ 7,334 million is included in the Global Markets Company.

  1. "Others" includes items which should be eliminated as internal transactions between each segment on a consolidated basis.
  2. "Others" in Fixed assets includes assets of headquarters that have not been allocated to each segment, Fixed assets pertaining to consolidated subsidiaries that are not subject to allocation, consolidated adjustments, and others.
    Among Fixed assets that have not been allocated to each segment, some related expenses are allocated to each segment using the reasonable criteria of allocation.

1-16

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

4. The difference between the total amounts of reportable segments and the recorded amounts in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and the contents of the difference (Matters relating to adjustment to difference)

The above amount of Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others and that of Net business profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others derived from internal management reporting by reportable segment are different from the amounts recorded in the Consolidated Statement of Income.

The contents of the difference for the period are as follows:

  1. The total of Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others of Segment Information and Ordinary Profits recorded in the Consolidated Statement of Income

Millions of yen

Amount

Gross profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts) + Net gains or losses

2,072,822

related to ETFs and others

Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others

(10,602)

Other Ordinary Income

316,198

General and Administrative Expenses

(1,378,398)

Other Ordinary Expenses

(362,142)

Ordinary Profits recorded in Consolidated Statement of Income

637,877

(2)The total of Net business profits (excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for) general reserve for losses on loans) + Net gains or losses related to ETFs and others of Segment Information and Income before Income Taxes recorded in the Consolidated Statement of Income

Millions of yen

Amount

Net Business Profits

(excluding the amounts of credit costs of trust accounts, before reversal of (provision for)

672,585

general reserve for losses on loans) + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others

Credit Costs for Trust Accounts

General and Administrative Expenses (non-recurring losses)

46,278

Expenses related to Portfolio Problems (including reversal of (provision for) general reserve for

(183,308)

losses on loans)

Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and others

11,605

Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks - Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others

126,571

Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses)

(19,159)

Others

(35,854)

Income before Income Taxes recorded in Consolidated Statement of Income

618,717

1-17

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

(Per Share Information)

(Consolidated basis)

Fiscal 2018

Fiscal 2019

Net Assets per Share of Common Stock

¥

345.00

¥

337.29

Net Income per Share of Common Stock

¥

3.80

¥

17.68

Diluted Net Income per Share of Common Stock

¥

3.80

¥

17.68

1. Total Net Assets per Share of Common Stock is based on the following information:

Fiscal 2018

Fiscal 2019

Net Assets per Share of Common Stock

Total Net Assets

¥ million

9,194,038

8,663,847

Deductions from Total Net Assets

¥ million

445,232

109,876

Stock Acquisition Rights

¥ million

707

213

Non-Controlling Interests

¥ million

444,525

109,662

Net Assets (year-end) related to Common Stock

¥ million

8,748,805

8,553,971

Year-end Outstanding Shares of Common Stock, based

Thousands

on which Total Net Assets per Share of Common Stock

25,358,536

25,360,392

of shares

was calculated

2. Net Income per Share of Common Stock and Diluted Net Income per Share of Common Stock are based on the following information:

Fiscal 2018

Fiscal 2019

Net Income per Share of Common Stock

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

¥ million

96,566

448,568

Amount not attributable to Common Stock

¥ million

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent related to

¥ million

96,566

448,568

Common Stock

Average Outstanding Shares of Common Stock

Thousands

25,362,375

25,360,661

(during the period)

of shares

Diluted Net Income per Share of Common Stock

Adjustment to Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

Increased Number of Shares of Common Stock

Stock Acquisition Rights

Description of dilutive securities which were not included in the calculation of Diluted Net Income per Share of Common Stock as they have no dilutive effects

¥ million

Thousands

of shares

Thousands

of shares

4,5221,582

4,5221,582

1-18

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

3. In the calculation of Net Assets per Share of Common Stock, MHFG shares outstanding in BBT trust account that were recognized as Treasury Stock in Shareholders' Equity are included in Treasury Stock shares deducted from the number of issued shares as of March 31, 2019 and 2020. The numbers of such Treasury Stock shares deducted during the period ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 are 18,917 thousand and 19,636 thousand, respectively.

In the calculation of Net Income per Share of Common Stock and Diluted Net Income per Share of Common Stock, such Treasury Stock shares are included in Treasury Stock shares deducted in the calculation of the Average Outstanding Shares of Common Stock during the period. The average numbers of such Treasury Stock shares deducted during the period ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 are 17,195 thousand and 19,255 thousand, respectively.

(Subsequent Events)

The Board of Directors of the MHFG today (May 15, 2020) resolved to include the share consolidation in the agenda for the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020.

For details, please refer to "Notice on Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation and Share Consolidation" announced today.

1-19

