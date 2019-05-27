Mizuho Financial : J–Coin Pay adds participating financial institutions(PDF/73KB)

May 27, 2019

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

J-Coin Pay adds participating financial institutions

50 institutions now available

Link accounts with 10 new financial institutions

On Friday, March 1, 2019, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (President & CEO: Koji Fujiwara), a core

subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (President & CEO: Tatsufumi Sakai), launched the QR code-based smartphone payment service app J-Coin Pay for Mizuho Bank account holders. Beginning today, customers can also link accounts from 10 more financial institutions, listed below. In total, 50 financial institutions now allow for linking accounts to J-Coin Pay.

J-Coin Pay allows customers to make payments, send and receive transfers, and perform other financial transactions all on their smartphones. Customers are also able to use the smartphone app to move funds between their J-Coin Pay accounts and their deposit accounts at their financial institutions for free, anytime and anywhere. More financial institutions and affiliate merchants are to take part in the future.

10 new participating financial institutions (by region and bank code)