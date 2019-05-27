Mizuho Financial : J–Coin Pay adds participating financial institutions(PDF/73KB)

May 27, 2019
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
J-Coin Pay adds participating financial institutions
50 institutions now available
Link accounts with 10 new financial institutions
On Friday, March 1, 2019, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (President & CEO: Koji Fujiwara), a core
subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (President & CEO: Tatsufumi Sakai), launched the QR code-based smartphone payment service app J-Coin Pay for Mizuho Bank account holders. Beginning today, customers can also link accounts from 10 more financial institutions, listed below. In total, 50 financial institutions now allow for linking accounts to J-Coin Pay.
J-Coin Pay allows customers to make payments, send and receive transfers, and perform other financial transactions all on their smartphones. Customers are also able to use the smartphone app to move funds between their J-Coin Pay accounts and their deposit accounts at their financial institutions for free, anytime and anywhere. More financial institutions and affiliate merchants are to take part in the future.
10 new participating financial institutions (by region and bank code)
|
Region
|
Financial institution
|
Region
|
Financial institution
|
|
|
|
|
Tohoku
|
The Akita Bank, Ltd.
|
Kinki
|
The Senshu Ikeda Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Bank of Iwate, Ltd.
|
|
The Tajima Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Kita-Nippon Bank, Ltd.
|
Shikoku
|
The Awa Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
Kanto
|
The Musashino Bank, Ltd.
|
Kyushu
|
The Chikuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
Chubu
|
The Nagano Bank, Ltd.
|
|
The Miyazaki Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Registering a bank account
A customer can link a deposit account at a participating financial institution with J-Coin Pay by downloading the J-Coin Pay app, selecting the appropriate bank, inputting the account number and other necessary information, and confirming their identity.
Account registration process outline
Please direct any questions about the app to the helpline below.
Tel: 0120-324-367
Hours: Weekdays 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
