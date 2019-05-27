Mizuho Financial : J–Coin Pay adds participating financial institutions(PDF/73KB)

Log in
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
Mizuho Financial : J–Coin Pay adds participating financial institutions

05/27/2019 | 01:14am EDT

May 27, 2019

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

J-Coin Pay adds participating financial institutions

50 institutions now available

Link accounts with 10 new financial institutions

On Friday, March 1, 2019, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (President & CEO: Koji Fujiwara), a core

subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (President & CEO: Tatsufumi Sakai), launched the QR code-based smartphone payment service app J-Coin Pay for Mizuho Bank account holders. Beginning today, customers can also link accounts from 10 more financial institutions, listed below. In total, 50 financial institutions now allow for linking accounts to J-Coin Pay.

J-Coin Pay allows customers to make payments, send and receive transfers, and perform other financial transactions all on their smartphones. Customers are also able to use the smartphone app to move funds between their J-Coin Pay accounts and their deposit accounts at their financial institutions for free, anytime and anywhere. More financial institutions and affiliate merchants are to take part in the future.

10 new participating financial institutions (by region and bank code)

Region

Financial institution

Region

Financial institution

Tohoku

The Akita Bank, Ltd.

Kinki

The Senshu Ikeda Bank, Ltd.

The Bank of Iwate, Ltd.

The Tajima Bank, Ltd.

The Kita-Nippon Bank, Ltd.

Shikoku

The Awa Bank, Ltd.

Kanto

The Musashino Bank, Ltd.

Kyushu

The Chikuho Bank, Ltd.

Chubu

The Nagano Bank, Ltd.

The Miyazaki Bank, Ltd.

Registering a bank account

A customer can link a deposit account at a participating financial institution with J-Coin Pay by downloading the J-Coin Pay app, selecting the appropriate bank, inputting the account number and other necessary information, and confirming their identity.

Account registration process outline

Please direct any questions about the app to the helpline below.

Tel: 0120-324-367

Hours: Weekdays 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Go to brand site

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 05:13:02 UTC
