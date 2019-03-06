Log in
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
Mizuho Financial : Japan's Mizuho slashes full-year profit outlook, hit by $6 billion restructuring costs

0
03/06/2019 | 01:52am EST
FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mizuho Financial Group on Wednesday slashed its full-year profit outlook by 86 percent, citing 680 billion yen ($6.1 billion) in one-time restructuring costs, including an overhaul of its securities portfolio.

Japan's second-largest bank by assets said it expects 80 billion yen in net income for the year to end-March, instead of 570 billion yen it had predicted earlier.

($1 = 111.7800 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by David Dolan)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 880 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 566 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,26%
P/E ratio 2019 7,98
P/E ratio 2020 8,50
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,48x
Capitalization 4 467 B
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 212  JPY
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Sato President, Group CEO & Director
Daisaku Abe COO, Chief Information Officer & EVP
Mitsuo Ohashi Outside Director
Ryusuke Aya Director & Chief Risk Officer
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.5.58%39 813
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.73%341 929
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.78%302 206
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%283 098
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%240 092
WELLS FARGO8.75%227 608
