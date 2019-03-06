Mizuho Financial : Japan's Mizuho slashes full-year profit outlook, hit by $6 billion restructuring costs
03/06/2019 | 01:52am EST
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mizuho Financial Group on Wednesday slashed its full-year profit outlook by 86 percent, citing 680 billion yen ($6.1 billion) in one-time restructuring costs, including an overhaul of its securities portfolio.
Japan's second-largest bank by assets said it expects 80 billion yen in net income for the year to end-March, instead of 570 billion yen it had predicted earlier.
($1 = 111.7800 yen)
