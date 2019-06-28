Mizuho Financial : "Mizuho IR Day 2019" 0 06/28/2019 | 05:36am EDT Send by mail :

Forward-looking Statements This presentation contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance. In many cases, but not all, we use such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "project," "risk," "seek," "should," "strive," "target" and similar expressions in relation to us or our management to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates; foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our Medium- term Business Plan, realize the synergy effects of "One Mizuho," and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations. Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in "Item 3.D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC, both of which are available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuho-fg.com/index.html and also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Unless otherwise specified, the financial figures used in this presentation are based on Japanese GAAP This presentation does not constitute a solicitation of an offer for acquisition or an offer for sale of any securities Definitions FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. SC: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. AM: Asset Management One Co., Ltd. MSUSA: Mizuho Securities USA LLC RBC: Retail & Business Banking Company CIC: Corporate & Institutional Company GCC: Global Corporate Company GMC: Global Markets Company AMC: Asset Management Company GPU: Global Products Unit RCU: Research & Consulting Unit Customer Groups: Aggregate of RBC, CIC, GCC and AMC Markets: GMC Consolidated Net Business Profits = Consolidated Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excl. Non-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments Net Income Attributable to FG: Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent 2 Banks: Aggregate figures for BK and TB on a non-consolidated basis Group aggregated: Aggregate figures for BK, TB, SC, AM and other major subsidiaries on a non-consolidated basis Company management basis: management figure of the respective in-house company 2 Table of Contents Retail & Business Banking Company Corporate & Institutional Company Global Corporate Company Global Markets Company Asset Management Company Outside Director P.4 13 P. 20 P. 27 P. 34 P. 42 3 Retail & Business Banking Company Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan Issues & business environment Fixed costs are greater than stable revenue sources, primarily due to a decrease in interest income

Reduction in the number of branch visitors (JPY B) Income trends Number of visitors/users per month3 (1,000 people) 2,800 Stable Fixed Gap revenue1 costs2 FY06 FY18 FY15 536 493 +43 1,000 800 FY17 506 516 -10 600 FY18 506 502 +4 No. of visitors Online users 1. Interest income, settlements income, etc. 2. Personnel costs, IT system costs, etc. 3. Number of visitors/users of branches in the month of March for each fiscal year. No. of visitors: visitors conducting transactions, attending seminars/consultations, etc. Online users: No. of users who logged in to the Mizuho Direct online banking service Through structural reforms we will seek to reduce expenses and establish a more stable revenue base KPIs of the Medium-term Business Plan (FY16-FY18) Target Results FY15 FY18 FY15 FY18 SC Balance of investment JPY +10T JPY +9T product AUM 4 AUM inflow No. 1 in the M&A (SME & middle 1stamong the 3 2ndamong the 3 industry market)5 Japanese megabanks Japanese megabanks in Japan 4. For both individuals and corporations. 5. Refinitive (formerly Thomson Reuters), M&A involving Japanese companies, excluding real estate deals 5 Basic policy & key strategy Basic Transition to a more stable revenue base through channel policy optimization and expansion into new business areas, realizing the wishes, hopes, and growth of our customers Key Strategy Build an optimal channel network Strengthen face-to-face Enhance convenient consulting digital services Expand into new business areas Create a new business culture Revenue plan FY18 FY2019 FY2021 FY2023 (JPY B) Results Target Target Target Gross profits 100 160 18 (+20)6 Expenses 9.5 Net business 6 profits (-130) ROE7 -25.1% 1.7% 5.7% 9.2% 5. Group aggregated, management accounting (FY19 rules). Figures for FY18 results are recalculated based on FY19 management accounting rules. Targets are rounded figures. 6.YoY compared to FY18 results 7. Management accounting basis. Calculated not only taking account of regulatory risk weighted assets but also other factors such as interest rate risk in the banking account FY23 Revenue Plan Through structural reforms we will seek to reduce expenses and establish a more stable revenue base Gross profits: +20B Net business New profits Expenses: -130B +150B (JPY B) Net Interest business Other income & other Corporate +30 Office expenses income solutions IT system expenses +16 Retail AM +23 expenses +10 -54 business +27 Personnel +43 160 expenses +55 Net business 9.5 profits FY18 By FY21 By FY24 Staff -14,000 people Business -8,000 people structure reforms (compared to end of FY16, including other in-house companies) (quantitative Locations overview) -100 branches -130 branches 6 in Japan (compared to end of FY16) Build an Optimal Channel Network Changes in customer needs Structural changes in the financial industry Diversifying lifestyles, digitalization

Increasing demand for services with high convenience

Preparing for an age of longevity

Consulting needs related to asset formation, business succession, etc.

Continuation of low interest rate environment

Changes in competition Mizuho's current situation Reduction in stable revenue sources (interest/settlements income)

Network dependent on staffed branches

 Reduction in branch visitors Build an optimal and convenient network to respond to changes in customer needs Reduction in the number of branches Closing/consolidating Approx. 130 branches and creating joint branches branches Close/consolidate 90 branches and create 40 joint branches

Complete 80% of the reduction target by FY2021 Creation of next-generation branches Transform space for back- All office operations to space branches for consulting Go "operationless" and paperless at branches (using tablets and MINORI 1 )

) Consolidate back-office functions to the Operations Center

back-office functions to the Operations Center Create a one-stop location for BK/TB/SC Enhance the convenience of online/mobile services Make it possible to complete all routine transactions digitally2 Utilize online/mobile services as the main channels for routine transactions

Cashless payments, online lending 1. New accounting system 2. Opening an account, remittances/transfers, updating account information, etc. 7 Retail Asset Management, Business Succession Challenges & operating environment: Preparing for an age of longevity, revenue structure dependent on unstable market environment Transition to comprehensive goal-based consulting regarding assets Face-to-face/GeneralMostlyCoredigital customersface-to-facecustomers StrengthIntegrated BK/TB/SC business framework 195 joint branches with BK, TB, and SC under the same roof SC is No. 1 in the industry in Japan for AUM inflow (4 years in a row) The strongest track record among Japanese megabanks for handling real estate needs Mizuho Premium Club, a membership service for high net-worth customers of BK/TB/SC BK SC TB Shift Respond to complex sales capacity Identify complex Respond to complex (1) investment needs business succession investment & business needs (including related Financial services succession needs RMs tailored for senior real estate needs) 70%  100% customers Shift Strengthen sales capacity Identify standard (2) employee 10% development investment needs (total Previously collaborated with BK asset holdings) for face-to-face services Web Inheritance RMs: 30% Management NetClub and other services Respond to asset formation RMs for companies using (online service) Mizuho for employee benefits needs Tellers Remote RMs Revise our primary revenueAchieve growth in revenue primarily by expanding AUM balance 8sources Impact JPY +27B in gross profits (compared to FY18) due to an increase in AUM balance & number of investors AUM balance & number of +600k ppl investors AUM balance Retail investors JPY +6T1 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Retail investment revenue JPY Stable +20B1revenue FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 JPY1 Sales +7Brevenue FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 1. YoY compared to FY18 results Corporate Solutions 1 Issues & operating environment: Uncertain business environment, continuation of reduction in interest income despite increase in lending balance Increase the number of clients who use Mizuho as their primary financial institution by supporting their business succession needs and growth strategy Expand the number of clients who use Mizuho primarily Current clients using Mizuho primarily Clients with potential to use Mizuho primarily 11,000companies 9,000companies (with business succession (with business succession needs: 5,000 companies) needs: 4,000 companies) Shift sales capacity Comparison of gross (allocation of profits based on client Current After RMs' capacity) relationship type 45% Clients using 30% Mizuho primarily More than 2x Clients with 15% 35% potential to use Mizuho primarily 20% Other 55% Clients using Clients using Strengthen approach through Mizuho other FIs primarily primarily digital channels 9 Strength Providing solutions on a group-wide basis Support from 700 professionals in the Consulting Department (BK/TB/RI/IR) The strongest track record among Japanese megabanks for handling real estate needs Frontline offices Identify clients' business issues through face-to-face consulting Provide solutions through group-wide collaboration among frontline offices and Head Office BK TB SC Capital raising Business Capital strategy succession Global strategy Real estate Asset management RI IR Optimize CRM use PDCA for identifying opportunities through collaboration between frontline offices and Head Office Impact Clients using Mizuho primarily +5,000 companies JPY +23B gross profits Business succession: JPY +12B Growth strategy support: JPY +11B (compared to FY18) Lending balance and profit margin targets (all client relationship types) Lending balance Profit margin Inverted FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Strength 1 Corporate Solutions 2 Support for startups 1. Support program for startups: M's Salon A membership service connecting startups with growth opportunities Approx. 2,500 companies are members Primary services & support Strength 2 Business matching with large companies: Approx. 1,200 introduction meetings *

Mentors (senior management members of companies, entrepreneurs, etc.): Approx. 40

Supporting companies (primarily large, listed companies): Approx. 60

Capital raising support, providing seminars, etc. *Number of introduction meetings under the FY2018 Innovation Matching Program 2. Continued support from acceleration to exit Provide financing and support for growing corporate value in the later stage with the aim of producing a group of unicorn startups Corporate value Focus Equity lending areas going Current forward area of Strength 3 business Top class IPO track record Seed Early Middle Later Growth stage 10 Establish a business model where all transactions can be conducted through digital channels Expand our reach to 700,000 SMEs that we would be unable to approach through traditional, face-to-face channels Current SME borrowers Approx. 100,000 Approx. 800,000 Client segment that BK clients we can approach under this model Approx. 700,000 Tools and information tailored to SMEs & provided digitally Opening an Settlements, Capital Providing account, e-Banking, raising information making deposits remittances, debit (lending) Mizuho Smart Portal(portal site for SMEs) Open a Mizuho Mizuho Mizuho Smart Mizuho Membership One corporate Business Web Business Debit Business Loan (added a business account online matching function) Expand into New Business Domains Changes in society: Lifestyles and market economics centered around smartphones Smartphones are considered to be the most effective and efficient customer interface The best channel for building customer engagement Enhance customer experience through our mobile services and apps Provide a new financial platform J-Coin Pay +Approx. 60 financial institutions A cashless payments business reaching over 56 million individuals and corporates throughout Japan Smartphones + Digital tech (AI) AI score-based lending (J.Score) + Online lending for SMEs + Expand our customer base by stimulating new financing demand Access to the social media economic landscape LINE Bank / LINE Credit + Expand our reach to digital natives Impact of expansion into new business domains: JPY +30B in gross profits (compared to FY18) Expanding into the data business Create a new business model utilizing data collected by Mizuho and external data 11 Creating a New Business Culture New business culture Establish a stable revenue base All employees focused on our customers Customer satisfaction Compensation equivalent to the value we create Customers Frontline offices New evaluation system (frontline offices & Head Office) Management & Head Office Stable revenue sources - fixed costs (JPY B) 120 4 FY18 FY23 Focus on providing value to Evaluations based on customer customers satisfaction Establish a stable revenue base Change our mindset from the finance Customer feedback, process indicators, backed by customer loyalty industry to the service industry results indicators 12 Corporate & Institutional Company FY2018 Performance Revenue results1 The target was achieved. Gross profits marked a record high. (JPY B) FY17 FY18 FY18 Compared YOY Results Targets Results to target change Gross profits 431.4 462.5 473.8 +11.3 +42.4 Net Business 229.5 261.6 276.1 +14.5 +46.7 Profits Net income 267.9 313.2 324.8 +11.6 +56.9 1. Figures for FY17 results are recalculated based on FY18 management accounting rules Revenue structure2 Despite the continued negative interest rate policy, interest income increased from the previous year.

The ratio of stable revenue 3 was 65%. Mizuho's strength is its stable customer & revenue base. Interest/non-interest income Stable/upside revenue (JPY B) Non- Stable Upside Interest revenue revenue interest 40% 60% Interest 40% +7.6 FY18 +27.2 Non- 25% 35% (Excluding 474.0 interest dividends) Total gross 65% 35% profits 2. Based on FY18 management accounting rules. Interest income includes dividends and others. 3. Stable revenue: Interest income + Non-interest income of 100 million yen or less Upside revenue: Non-interest income of more than 100 million yen 14 Development of value chain business/KPIs Drawing on the group's capability of collaboration as one of our strengths so as to maximize profit opportunities FY2018 Results Business Target strategy discussion 1 DCM4 1st 1st PMI XB 2 ECM5,8 2nd 4th Asset sales Cross-border M&A FA M&A 3 M&A6,8 Amount 5th 6th Value Chain 1st 2nd Permanent DCFX No. of loans deals Real estate7 Top class Top class Bridge Share of underwriting Rank Share loans subordinated bonds in 1st 37% FY20188 Underwriting amount: Aggregate of wholesale commercial bills, electric company bonds, and bonds for individual investors (excluding bank bonds and self-offerings) (Source: I-N Information Systems) Domestic/foreign equity underwriting amount 6. Announced deals related to Japanese companies, excluding real estate deals 7. MHTB (including subsidiaries), based on internal management Source: Refinitiv [former name: Thomson Reuters] Reduction of cross-shareholdings Consolidated 9 Acquisition cost basis 543 billion yen was reduced. Mizuho achieved the target (reduction by 580 billion yen) on an approval basis. (JPY B) ‒543 billion yen 1,962 (‒580 billion yen on an approval basis) 1,564 1,419 End of March 2015 End of March 2018 End of March 2019 Target of the previous Medium-term Business Plan: ‒550 billion yen 9. Including RBC Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan Issues & business environments Megatrends Digitalization Depopulation Globalization Changes in Acceleration of Industry Capturing growth customer needs innovation transformation in Asia Basic strategy & key strategy To be a strategic partner for business development under a changing industrial structure Build new partnerships with clients, replacing cross-shareholding.

cross-shareholding. Create new business opportunities through industry insight and assessment capabilities. Structural Issues of the CIC CIC's strengths Approach to initiatives Expansion into new Enhancing efforts to share business Business structure Finance structure Corporate foundations Limited room for growth in the existing business areas

Portfolio linked to the credit cycle

Cross-shareholding accounts for most of CIC's internal risk capital

accounts for most of CIC's internal risk capital The gap between our current situation and desired risk management framework or employees' professionality which support our new strategy Industry insight Group's capability of collaboration Customer base 1 business areas risks by utilizing investments, leasing, and others 2 Reform of revenue Developing a business portfolio strategy structures Reallocating internal risk capital 3 Sophistication of Sophisticating the risk management framework business foundations Establishing a career plan strategy Revenue plan1 Target for cross-shareholding reduction4 -300 in 3 years Consolidated (JPY B) FY2018 FY2019 FY2021 FY2023 (JPY B) Acquisition cost basis 5,500 Results2 Target Target Target 1,419 Gross 290.0 3,200 Continued reduction business profits 3,500 253.7 260.0 Expenses 238.0 2,700 Net 2,200 business 500 profits -500 1,700 -1,500 3 Mar. 19 Mar. 22 Mar 24 -2,500 14.6% 12.2% 11.0% 11.3% 1,200 Results Target Target ROE 1. Based on FY19 management accounting rules; the figures include equity in income from investments in affiliates. Figures for FY18 results are recalculated based on FY19 management accounting rules. Targets are rounded figures. 2. The FY18 results are figures after adjustments for special factors 3. Management accounting basis. Calculated not only 15taking account of regulatory risk weighted assets but also other factors such as interest rate risk in the banking account 4. Including RBC Revenue Plan Roadmap/Reallocation of Corporate Resources Revenue roadmap Gross profits + equity in income from investments in affiliates such as leasing Increase income from new business areas such as the leasing business as well as income from the strategic investment (SI) area, including the equity/mezzanine business

Increase revenue by 35.0 billion yen in five years despite the reduced dividends due to the sale of cross-shareholding stocks (JPY B) Existing Dividends SI Leasing and other areas on stocks businesses 35 billion yen 494 459 470 Increase Increase 21 64 Decrease Decrease 374 367 376 FY18 FY21 FY23 Result 1 Target Target *1TheFY2018 results are figures after adjustments for special factors. 16 Reallocation of corporate resources Internal Risk Capital Invest the risk capital released through the reduction of cross- shareholdings into growth areas and to improve the capital efficiency (JPY T) Stocks Existing areas SI 2.10 Increase 1.93 Increase 1.94 0.11 0.79 0.85 1.20 Decrease Continued reduction 0.90 FY18 FY21 FY23 Results Target Target Staff Reduce the number of staff in the existing areas and increase the number of staff in the new areas (SI and Leasing) 2,650 Existing New people 2,580 areas areas 20 +50 people 2,450 70 +20 people 2,630 -120 2,510 90 +70 -150 2,360 -270 FY18 FY21 FY23 Result Target Target Equity/Mezzanine Investment Strategy Investment plan/pipelines Investment Plan Revenue Plan (EXP/period-end balance) (gross profits) (JPY B) (JPY B) 1,280 1,450 Examples of projects Meeting needs for acquisition finance through LBO mezzanine LBO senior financing and mezzanine investment for the PE fund's attempt to acquire Company B Structure 21 23 PE Fund Existing Investment Additional LBO Acquisition of HD Company LBO Company A Acquisition of Company B Senior FY18 FY19 FY21 FY23 FY18 FY19 FY21 FY23 Result Target Target Target Result Target Target Target Pipelines  Pipelines have increased to 750 billion yen, as of June 17.  Mizuho will make selective investments in consideration of the risk & Lender Acquisition Company A Additional acquisition Company B Investment Acquisition of Company B Mezzanine return of individual projects and the investment portfolio. Fund investments Startups 10% Fund Infrastructures investments PE funds Pipelines 750 billion yen LBO Mezzanine Hybrid loans Mezzanine Infrastructures investments & investments & loans Real estate 90% loans 17 Formation and management of the Mizuho ASEAN Private Equity Fund Mizuho's PE Fund, focusing on Asian companies, implements an investment strategy to increase corporate value by matching Japanese companies with Asian companies and to achieve an exit.

Started Fund No.2 (about USD 300 million) in FY2018. Structure Mizuho ASEAN PE Fund Investment to increase Support/advice corporate value Japanese Local company Strategic partnership company Leasing Strategies Adding a leasing business Approach to the leasing business 23.5%Acquiring as affiliates (based on the equity method) Collaboration in leasing and financing3 Mizuho Leasing1 5%(plan) 50% 50% Enhancement of partnership between Mizuho and Marubeni

Strengthening and enhancement of lease and financing business Mizuho • Jointly promoting the "new business strategy"

－ Service business, joint business operation, and support for deal flows

Marubeni • Collaboration in the overseas leasing and financing business • Investments in new overseas business Focus on growth areas Global business, medicine and healthcare, environment and energy, technology Creation of a new business model Transformative business model accounting for the advancement of the sharing economy (Reference) Target: profit attributable to owners of parent 4 (JPY B) 30.0 Mizuho Marubeni Financial/leasing business Leasing2 Subsidiaries and affiliates outside Japan 11.1 11.612.413.6 13.4 16.6 17.0 • Moving forward with discussions on collaboration • Planning to look into merging with MG Leasing in the future FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY23 target target The current name is "IBJ Leasing" and is to be changed to "Mizuho Leasing," subject to approval of the 50th annual shareholders' meeting held in June 2019. Tentative name; the current name is "MG Leasing Corporation". In discussion to change its name to "Mizuho Marubeni Leasing." 3. Announced February 26, 2019 Excerpt from the Sixth Mid-term Management Plan of IBJ Leasing, announced on May 22, 2019 18 Efforts for a Transformative Business Model Generating new value by utilizing the platform Update on pipelines (As of end of May 2019) Mission Growth of the Social Population decline/aging Deal pipelines Main KPIs Japanese economy issues population (JPY B) May 2019 Results In-bound Increasing Industry Taking advantage +38 Solutions Innovation DCM demand productivity transformation of Asian growth 1 1st Domestic straight 682 bonds ECM Connecting business seeds and promoting origination with 2 5th 644 Total equity underwriting both equity as one of our strengths through the Mizuho Platform domestic and overseas Mizuho Platform Concept of business seed connection M&A 4th both domestic and 3 Amounts overseas Mizuho Platform Mobility Revolution FY2018 FY2019 BK's loan to CI group Operator Participating in the MaaS Public Large- Local platform; connecting The loan balance continues to grow in FY19. sector sized Leasing government businesses, local The decline in the corporate loan spread is offset by the companies governments, and product-related loan with higher margin. The total loan Financial MaaS individuals spread remains almost unchanged. Funds institutions Mobility Fintech Creating new business Loan balance Loan spread and global by utilizing Mizuho's (Period-end Balance) investors (bp) (JPY T) Creation of financial platform 27 new Products Smart Inbound Strategy 26 60.0 businesses +2.7 Small and Integrated Resort Startup medium- 25 sized Local Food Travel Connecting Mizuho's Total companies Tourism resources company local customer base and 24 50.0 Smart investor bases inside 23 Asia/ and outside Japan Corporate Leasing Europe & InboundTransportation Americas Investors infrastructureCreating new business 22 40.0 FY17 FY17 FY18 FY18 for regional revitalization Mar-18 Apr-19 1H 2H 1H 2H 19 Global Corporate Company FY2018 Performance Net business profits1 Transaction banking Gross Profits Expenses +87% 5,000 Net Business Profits (JPY B) 171.2 4,000 3,000 136.3 2,000 1,000 98.091.7 0 1,000) 2,000) 3,000)FY16 FY17FY18 Plan Result Net Business Profits increased 87% yoy, well 2,000 above the target. 1,800 In addition to appropriate 1,600 cost control, strong 1,400 lending and transaction 1,200 revenues contributed 1,000 significantly to the 800 improved profits. 600 400 200 0 1,000 Deposits +30% Foreign Exchange Trade Finance 800 600 400 200 0 FY16 FY17 FY18 Transaction revenues increased approx. 30% yoy, mainly from foreign exchange and deposits.

In addition to profiting from Fed rate hikes, we successfully increased the volume of businesses mainly from Japanese companies in Asia. Non-JPYloan-deposit balance2 Cost control1 (USD B) 250 200 150 Non-JPY Loans Non-JPY Deposits Proportion of Deposits to Loans Successfully acquired sticky client deposits, while accumulating high quality loans. Loan-to- deposit ratio remained around 70-80%. Implemented careful Expenses 2,700 Expense Ratio (JPY B) 74% 2,600 61% 2,500 2,400  80% 70% 60% 50% Expense Ratio declined significantly due to our cost reduction measures, such as the optimization of the headcount outside Japan and consolidation of operations in each 10074% 73% 50 balance sheet control while strictly managing 2,300 250.9 251.9 2,200 40% country, as well as the increase in top-line profits. 0 Mar-18Mar-19 non-JPY liquidity risk through stress tests. 2,100 2,000 FY17FY18 30% 20% 1. Group total, management accounting basis (FY2018 rule). 212. BK total, including subsidiaries and deals booked in Japan and other in-house companies, managerial accounting basis, excludes central bank deposits. Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan Business environment In fast-growing Asia, both intraregional and cross-regional trade and capital flows are increasing in volume.

fast-growing Asia, both intraregional and cross-regional trade and capital flows are increasing in volume. North America continues to be the largest capital market in the world.

Business costs ex-Japan is increasing due to tighter regulations. Challenges Reconsidering capital efficiency of businesses with an eye on the new Basel requirements and other external factors.

Achieving sustainable growth and stable non-JPY funding.

non-JPY funding. Establishing a robust earnings structure. Basic Policy In capturing both trade flow and capital flow in the global value chain, we will strengthen our stable profit base as well as pursue upside potential in growth areas where we can leverage our strengths, such as transaction banking. KPIs of the Medium-term Business Plan (FY16-18) Previous mid- Achievement term business plan target KPI FY15 FY15 -> FY18 -> FY18 1 Non-interest income +30% ±0% ex-Japan1 2 US DCM Top 10 8th League Table2 3 Non-JPY deposits3 + 10% + 23% Excluding commitment fees, guarantee fees, etc. Source: Dealogic, issuance of US$250 million or above by investment-grade (IG) US companies. Balance of client deposits denominated in non-JPY currencies, compared with projected figures for FY2015. 22 Revenue plan 4 (JPY B) FY18 FY19 FY21 FY23 5,000 Results5 Target 6 Target Target 4,000 CAGR 7 Gross Profits + 5.6% 170 180 Expenses 157 Net Business Profits (2,000) (3,000)8 5.5% 6.7% 7.2% 7.7% ROE Group total, management (4,000) accounting basis (FY2019 rule), rounded. Gross profits after adjustment for non-recurring profits, etc. 2019 plan based on foreign exchange conversion rate. 7. USD-based CAGR Management accounting basis. Calculated not only taking account of regulatory risk weighted assets but also other factors such as interest rate risk in the banking account CAGR1,9007 7.0%

1,800

1,700

1,600

1,500

1,400

1,300

1,200

1,100

1,000 Key Strategies of the 5-Year Business Plan Key strategies Exploring new growth areas Strengthen existing business further, while firmly maintaining our current risk appetite (with Japanese companies, Global 300, etc.)

Invest business resources intensively into new growth areas

Asia: Enhance our transaction banking capabilities North America: Capture the "depth" of capital markets

Reduce legacy costs, and reduce unprofitable business and assets in consideration of non-JPY funding and new Basel requirements. B/S control In tandem with increasing sticky client deposits, we will implement strict stress tests and monitoring in order to manage non-JPY liquidity risk in a refined manner.

non-JPY liquidity risk in a refined manner. We will focus on developing non-interest businesses that do not depend on non-JPY funding, in an effort to transform our profit structure further. 3500 Proportion of Deposits Keep around 70% Trade / Access to the Capital flows Japan US capital markets Rising Asian economic Wealthy North American zones capital markets Europe Capture growth in Asia Capture the US capital market depth to Loans* 3000 68% 75% 73% 74% 2500 2000 CAGR 1500 CAGR +4% 1000 +7% Loans 500 0 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY21 FY23 Asia Americas EMEA Capture trade and capital flows both in and outside the Asian region

Increase transaction banking revenues from non-Japanese multinationals. Strengthen our role as a provider of intermediary services between issuers ad institutional investors both in and outside the US

For non-investment grade clients: LCM/DCM/ECM initiatives to be selective to digestible deals in the market *BK total, including subsidiaries and deals booked in Japan and other in-house companies, management accounting basis, excludes central bank deposits. 23 Key Strategies: Capturing Growth in Asia Regional trade volume outlook (2026) In fast-growing Asia, we expect more profit opportunities due to an increase in both intraregional and cross-regional trade flow. CAGR (2017-2026) Note: Bubble sizes indicate global share. 8% China 6% APAC (ex-Japan+China) 4% 2% Americas Japan EMEA 0% 0 4,000 8,000 12,000 16,000 20,000 24,000 Source: BCG, Trade Finance Model 2017. Export volume projected (2026, USD B) Awards to Mizuho GLOBAL TRADE REVIEW, Leaders in Trade Best trade finance bank in East Asia & the Pacific - Acknowledged for our product development capabilitiesand client support structurein the area of trade finance (2017, 2018, 2019) - We have capabilities to originate dealsto meet the needs of leading companies in Asian countries. THE ASIAN BANKER, Transaction Banking Awards Best Asian International Transaction Bank in Asia Pacific (2019) - Contribution of transaction revenues in Asiato our profit growth. - We have a major presence in the Mekong region. EUROMONEY Cash Management Survey (non-FI) Market Leader in Japan (2016, 2017, 2018)- Acknowledged for our products and service capabilitiesin CMS 24 Enhancing our transaction banking capabilities Leveraging our client base and global network, we seek to fundamentally enhance our capabilities and expand our client reach in order to establish a stable business base in Asia. Our strengths xEnhanced capabilities Global network Strong client base Transaction banking platform in Asia Revenue plan for Asian transaction banking business Gross profits CAGR +9.6% CAGR +7.8% FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY21 FY23 FY26 FY28 Result Result Result Plan Key Strategies: Capturing the US Capital Market "Depth" Initiatives in the US capital markets We will seek to capture the depth of the US capital markets by expanding our client base and products availability, leveraging Our strengths and market potential IG DCM League Table (our clients) Fee pool in the US our strengths in IG DCM business, which grew significantly after the acquisition of RBS assets, and where we have presence next to the US banks. Obtained FHC status and started debt and equity underwriting 2006 |and distribution. BK-SC model Double-hatted coverage teams. (BK + SC) Promoted DCM cross-selling with lending as the starting point in the IG Focus Strategy. (S30/50 and G300) Establishing a collaboration 2015 |Inherited loan portfolio/assets and talented bankers from RBS. Expanded our client base and significantly increased our presence in IG DCM. We cover 78% of the top-200 fee payers. (USD B) Rank Bank Share 1 BAML 13.6% 2 JPMorgan 12.4% 3 Citi 10.1% ECM 4 Mizuho 8.8% 6.0 5 Wells Fargo 7.5% 6 Barclays 6.8% HY DCM 7 MUFG 6.7% 2.0 8 Morgan Stanley 6.0% 9 Goldman Sachs 5.9% 10 Credit Suisse 4.6% Source: Dealogic, 2018 League Table based on deal value. IG LCM 0.7 IG DCM 3.7 HY LCM 9.8 Ranked next to US banks in IG DCM. depth Going forward Capturing capital markets Will continue to pursue IG DCM business as a stable business domain. Will enhance distribution-oriented HY LCM, HY DCM, and ECM. For this, we will: - Continue to reinforce the human resources and capabilities. US - Selectively pursue deals based on strict screening. the - Enhance our early warning monitoring and risk management capabilities. Revenue plan for US capital market business Gross profits CAGR +8.4% Before RBS assets acquisition CAGR HY LCM/DCM +20.3% ECM, etc. IG LCM/DCM FY13 FY18 FY19 FY21 FY23 Result Result Plan Plan Plan 25 Key Strategies: Cost Structure Reform, Selection and Focus Fundamental reform of cost structure We will accelerate the shift from fixed costs to variable costs, considering local business practices, by such means as introducing performance-based remuneration, in order to enhance resilience against top-line volatility.

performance-based remuneration, in order to enhance resilience against top-line volatility. We will reduce fixed costs further through the Cost Structure Reform, cutting into ordinary costs as well. We foresee an accelerated improvement in profitability after seeing the reduction in the depreciation cost associated with the overseas business infrastructure.

Consolidation of middle-/back-office, corporate and IT functions within each country, plus relocation and streamlining on a regional and global basis Workload reduction through automation and use of RPA, etc.

Trends in expenses1 3,000 1,000 FY17 FY18 FY21 FY23 After system cost Results Results Target Target amortization Expenses System renewal 経Expense費率Ratio Impact of reform 1. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange translation, USD basis, Expense Ratio excludes 26non-recurring profits, etc. Selection and focus Reviewing business portfolio strategy from the perspective of profitability, by client, product, and region

Generating extra resources by reducing unprofitable assets; reinvesting extra resources in other growth areas Selection and Focus Strengthen existing businesses Reinvestin other growthareas New business domains Reduce underperforming assets Generate extra management Unprofitable assets resources Reduction of unprofitable assets: plan vs result (RWA, JPY B)Rounded figures, GCC management accounting basis Target Results (Mar 16 -> Mar 19) Non-JP -300 -600 JP -420 -350 Project -160 -350 finance Global Markets Company Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan Issues & business environment Sales & Trading Achieving synergies by establishing Group-wide unified business promotion

Group-wide unified business promotion Responding to the market structural changes

Decline in volatility and transactions under YCC Strengthening global financial regulations Advances in computerization and AI technology

Banking Making profits in the market environments:

1) lower interest rates in post-financial crisis and 2) higher stock prices under Abenomics

1) lower interest rates in post-financial crisis and 2) higher stock prices under Abenomics Restructuring the securities investment portfolio in consideration of narrowing term spreads and increasing unrealized losses KPIs of the Medium-term Business Plan (FY16-18) Basic policy & key strategy Stabilizing ALM and income generated from the banking portfolio, and improving S&T operations with clearly defined focus areas

Creating diverse value for customers by providing various intermediary functions in the market

Establishing stable revenue base by appropriate asset allocation and product lineup, and controlling cost structure.

Becoming more reliable market partner through providing appropriate investment opportunities for investors with various risk appetite Revenue plan1 【Sales & Trading related revenue 1】 Compared with FY15 25% up (JPY B) FY18 FY19 FY21 FY23 Results Target Target Target Gross Business Profits Expenses Compared with FY15 7% up FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY18 Results Results Results Target Results 28 Net Business Profits 154 180 260 -18 1 2 3 4 ROE 2 -1.3% 6.1% 7.0% 10.6% 1. Group total, management accounting basis (FY2019 rule), rounded. Figures for FY18 results are recalculated based on FY19 management accounting rules. 2. Management accounting basis. Calculated not only taking account of regulatory risk weighted assets but also other factors such as interest rate risk in the banking account Direction of Business and Revenue Structure in the 5-Year Business Plan GMC Target Statement To be a partner with expert knowledge of market mechanisms and the ability to draw on a range of intermediary functions "Top-class Asian player in the global market" Sales & Trading • Establish FI business through group-unified cooperation Direction • Draw on our strength earned in the commercial banking business model ⇒Positive cycle of funds among markets' participants Banking • Optimal B/S management in cooperation with front-offices in Direction customer business section • Stabilize income by maintaining unrealized gains in portfolios ⇒Contribute to the group-wide revenue increase managementAsset needs Primary needsFunding expand strengthen Investors Markets Business> Corporations Secondary Maintain Focus and Markets and Hedging needs FX FX Rates Rates Equity Equity JPY Asia/EM JPY USD Japan US More focusing on competitive products and strengthening our global operation

Shift to a sustainable cost structure by using technology JPY B/S Management Non-JPY B/S Management High value-added High value-added financial services Customers financial services JPY Loans, etc. Corp. / Individuals Non-JPY Loans , etc. JPY Deposits Non-JPY Deposits Strengthen Institutional profitability Management Investors Strengthening of surplus funds funding capability Diversify funding sources Changes in ALM and portfolio management Focus on appropriate balance between realized and unrealized P/L

Take a sophisticated investment approach using early warning control method 29Transition to a resilient cost structure and cost governance structure to gross margin fluctuations Initiatives in the 5-Year Business Plan (Sales & Trading) Mizuho's features Customers (Investors etc.) Non- Financial Large Corp SMEs Individual Resident Institution Cooperation with front-offices in customer business section FX Fixed Derivatives Commodities Equities Income Japanese Domestic JPY Rates Trading& JPY Customer Largest lineup Equity Corporation Customer in Japanese Share #3* Satisfaction #2* Share #2* Satisfaction #4* banks Customer Satisfaction #2* Sales Maximizing Mizuho's Strengths Broad customer basis, trust/confidence Financial functions and market presence Group-unified business promotion *Source: Greenwich Survey of Domestic Institutional Investors Optimal Sales & Trading Products and solutions business structures backed by knowledge, for various customers' needs experience and expertise Basic policy and key strategy By optimizing our global network and products Our Visionframework, draw on a broad range of intermediary functions to connect investors with other investors and connect issuers with investors Partners familiar with market mechanisms Providing appropriate investment opportunities for investors with various risk appetite

Accommodate new type of clients' needs by equity derivatives, etc. Strengthen S&T through global operation Improve profitability by consolidating interest rate and FX risk books and reducing costs

Increase derivative market share by leveraging strengths in cash transactions

Concentrating resources on measures such as 24hr operation of USD/JPY FX and E-Platform in order to increase the presence furthermore in JPY and USD markets Utilize customer base and global network Further strengthening the intermediary function to match the deal- flow from corporations with the investors' various risk appetite

Capturing cross-regional commercial flow and investors' capital flows to expand stable earnings base and pursue up-side revenue 30 Initiatives in the 5-Year Business Plan (Banking) Mizuho's features Mizuho's portfolio management philosophy Tactical asset allocation by appropriate diversification of investments into interest rates, equities and credits based on market conditions Ensuring the stable revenue and MTM performance Asset class analysis under Tactical portfolio various market scenarios management rates Risk Equity Higher reduction allocation Fund Etc. Adjusting risk rates Optimal allocation / Fixed and risk taking, Risk depending Appropriate allocation Lower Income on market outlook and diversification Revenue / Positions RAF related index Benchmark Comparison Scenario Simulation Market conditions / Signals Operation Reports by each Department Basic policy and key strategy Enhance the sophistication of our ALM and portfolio management through flexible asset Our Visionallocation while maintaining a focus on achieving a balance between realized gains and unrealized gains/losses Improving risk-taking capabilities Rebuilding stable revenue base through restoring risk-taking capabilities by cleaning-up the portfolio

risk-taking capabilities by cleaning-up the portfolio Pursuing the up-side revenue by strengthening portfolio management utilizing analysis on asset allocation and performance against benchmarks Balanced approach to realized and unrealized gains/losses Developing our Banking portfolio with a stronger emphasis on the balance between realized and unrealized gains/losses and reducing the revenue volatility

Shifting to portfolio management to maintain unrealized profits in the future Sophistication of decision-making processes and reinforcement of early warning control method Sophistication of decision-making processes by digitization

decision-making processes by digitization Enhancement of early warning control tools with external knowledge and advanced technologies such as AI/DI 31 Initiatives in the 5-Year Business Plan (Futuristic Project) What is futuristic project Cloud development factory（Futuristic Factory） Mid-term Next-Generation Plan Near future market system Building agile development framework => starting Futuristic Factory TryProduction Next dealing floor 3F Factory Start on the 3F/2F Try Production "Catch up" Try Production - Fully electronic and Active system automated trade execution consolidation, external and a system that utilizes Purpose clouds and API utilization Big Data Top-class Asian player in the global market Approach Infrastructure reform based on the already achieved "future" ⇒Take advantage of all possibilities (Collaboration with group companies, IT vendors, and startups) 2FTry 1F Differing in Japan / Overseas and BK/SC/TB Try Production Production Near future dealing floor Production Functional Production erosion to 1F Production gradually Production Utilizing cloud Regulations Renewal and external APIs Promotion of renewal/consolidation projects based on Mid and Long-Term Roadmaps system market Generation Constructing data storage infra (DATA LAKE) Infra development based on mid and long-term roadmaps Unification of market systems Voice Dashboard Visualization Mail Text 010101010101010101 Prediction 010101010101010101 Analysis News 010101010101010101 SNS 010101010101010101 Already achieved the consolidation of BK domestic market systems, shifting to a new Core Banking System (MINORI) concurrently

Considering to unify BK/TB (Trust Banking) domestic market systems after system(MINORI) migration in TB Image Video Unstructured Data AI / Machine Learning Use Case Reducing maintenance and running costs by consolidating and simplifying systems in and outside of Japan and using cloud computing Transaction data Vendor Structured Data Large data becomes available on an ad hoc basis and makes it easier to expand AI usage 32 Examples of Advanced Initiatives in Global Markets Company Consolidation of market credit management-related operations Credit Management Office was established in April 2019 to consolidate the market credit management related business of Mizuho and to improve efficiency while accumulating know-how. CVA Office, which was established in 2017 as the first CVA desk in Japanese banks, will be reorganized as XVA 1 Team to contribute to the sound development of the derivatives market and to meeting customer needs through appropriate control of overall XVA risks.

1: XVA is the umbrella name for adjustments made to the fair value of a derivatives contract to take into account credit risk (CVA/DVA), funding (FVA), initial margin (MVA) and regulatory capital costs (KVA) RPA (Robotic Process Automation) for operational efficiency Utilize Mizuho Information & Research Institute's unique RPA tool "LuPa" to automate routine operations and improve operational efficiency

Person in charge of RPA promotion was assigned in each department to promote RPAs. Since 2017, a cumulative reduction of at least 30,000 hours per year has been achieved through the use of various RPAs. Joint development of voice input systems using technology Jointly developed with NTT Communications "Speech Input System" a business efficiency tool that uses voice recognition processing technology, text mining, and RPA to automate the input of market transaction data

It became compatible with a variety of market products and multiple transaction management systems by interacting with each other in terms and phrases of market practices and in model tuning. Mizuho Bank began using the system in March 2019 and automated approximately 70% of all transactions, thereby improving operational efficiency. 33 Transaction management system Automatic input of spoken important data Trade voice Important RPA recognition data extraction system system Asset Management Company Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan 1 Review of the previous Medium-term Business Plan Established Asset Management One , consolidating asset management functions across the group. Achieve Steady increase in AUM in investment trust business. 1 ments Issues & business environment Changeof environment Low birthrate and Lifestyle Continued aging population, low interest rate diversification longer life span environment Highly evaluated by the pensions and distributors. 2

by the pensions and distributors. Reduction of expense ratio through cost synergy maximization. 3

through cost synergy maximization. Development of products and enhancement of asset management capabilities responding to customers' needs. Issues Supporting asset formation in age of longevity, through further support for distributors. Further improvement of cost return through the pursuit of efficiency and innovation. KPIs of the Medium-term Business Plan (FY16-18) AUM Net increase Publicly Offered Equity Investment Trusts1 Customer Evaluation 2 (JPY T) + 6.8 R&I "Survey on Satisfaction with Investment Trust Companies" (Reference) Initial Target rankedNo.1(Oct-18) Market assets flows +1.2 （ex- ETF） Expense Ratio 1 3 + 0.8 ＋1.3 61.3% ＋0.4 【KPI】 58.8% AM-One assets flows of Costumers' needs Change Necessary Approach in the future Individual Through self-help efforts for the future full-scale asset formation

self-help efforts for the future full-scale asset formation Asset management needs of the Aged as a result of extending healthy life expectancy Support for asset formation in 100-year life society Institutional, Pension Continued demand for investment diversification due to lack of investment opportunities

Diversified needs for pension plan design High value-added asset management capability Consulting capability responding to diversified pension FY15 FY18 FY16 FY18 1: AM-One expense ratio. Results are recalculated based on FY19 management accounting rules. 35 Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan 2 Basic policy & key strategy Basic policies Contributing to the activation of domestic financial assets by supporting customers' medium-term to long-term asset formation.

medium-term to long-term asset formation. Structural transformation to high capital efficiency in Asset Management business. Key strategies Responding to changing customers' needs as a unified group by enhancing asset management functions through strengthening investment capabilities and solution providing capabilities.

Pursuing efficiency and advantages through innovation, business process change, and PMI. 36 Revenue plan 1 FY18 FY19 FY21 FY23 FY18 ⇒FY23 Results Target Target Target (JPY B) Gross + JPY 13 B Gross profit 23 Profit 18 Net 12 13 o/w business Publicly offered profit + JPY 10 Bn Investment Trust Expenses Private Fund, Pension, + JPY 3 Bn ROE2 2.5% 4.4% 7.3% 11.2% Others Key to achieve revenue plan Focus on Publicly offered Asset investment trust management capabilities, activation of supporting individuals' asset formation financial assets 1. Group aggregation, management accounting, Figures for FY18 results are recalculated based on FY19 management accounting rules. The FY18 results are figures after adjustments for special factors. Targets are rounded figures. Key to Achieve Our Plan：Focus on Investment Trust 1 Business Investment Asset Pension Management Financial Corporate Trust Capabilities Consulting Foundation Strengths of AMC Asset management services centered on AM-One × Distributor × Strong Support Base in and Product for Distributors outside of Developments Mizuho group Highly evaluated by customers R&I "Customer Satisfaction Award 2019" (Distributors Category) No.1(19/5) Key strategy Strengths Support for distributors Largest team AM-One , Investment 200members in the industry Trust Marketing Division 1 Use of in-house studios 2 One Forum (Website exclusively for distributors) Providing customized information Communicate in a video clip 3 V-CUBE Deployment (Web Conference) 4 One Channel (video content) Timely broadcasting Flexible seminars Key Strategies Supporting goal-based Approach 37 Activation of individuals' financial assets through promoting asset management business Product Product promotion Developments, to encourage taking advantages "Savings to Asset of Group-wide Formation" capabilities Key Support for goal-based approach Strategies Support for penetration of goal-based Marketing Goal-based Marketing AUM Support tools Goal setting Build-up Asset Individual Management plan Distributors Goal-based Sales personnel marketing customers Training Skills Knowledge Key to Achieve Our Plan：Focus on Investment Trust 2 Business Investment Asset Pension Management Financial Corporate Trust Capabilities Consulting Foundation StrengthsDistributor base Breakdown of AM-One AUM by StrengthsProduct developments distributor Largest Number of 250 Group base in the distributors distributors Ex-Group 44% distributors industry (Banks, Securities) 56% AUM of Investment Trust1 (JPY Tn) Share 10.8% Share 10.2% 6.9 6.6 0.2 "Prime One" Series first in Japan2 JPY-denominated + 210Bn JPY Capital Protected Fund Key Strategies Customers Customers Product Developments, taking advantages of Group-wide capabilities Group Asset manager (AM-One) Ex-Group distributors trend distributors, Asset (BK/TB/SC) Collaboration Ex-Group other Customers' manage- Information investor needs ment idea etc. 0.5 0.9 March, 2018 March, 2019 "Future World"SeriesIncrease for FY18 + 400Bn JPY Top Class Publicly Offered Stock Investment Trusts (ex-ETF) As investment trust aiming to secure principal as long as it is held in 10years, our Company survey based AUM 1 AUM share 1 (JPY T) AM-One Target 15% Market Assumption 15.0% Increase the market share during Market Market CAGR (Assumptions): 3.0% AUM Company A14.5% the 5-Year Business Plan 64 13% 12.0% AM-One To be the 2ndrank AUM Company B11.3% in the industry 6.9 AM-One CAGR: 11% 7.3% 10.2% AM-One 10.8% 9% 9.7%Company C 9.6% FY18 FY19 FY21 FY23 Mar-18 Mar-19 38 Gross profit (JPY B) AM-One gross profit 27 Gross profit of Publicly offered Investment Trust: + 10 FY18 FY19 FY21 FY23 Business Investment Asset Pension Business Structural Reform：Enhancement of AM Capability Management Financial Foundation Trust Capabilities Consulting Corporate StrengthsAsset allocation capability earned in pension investment Expanding High Value-Added Investment Strategies into the Individual Investment Trust Business StrengthsCapability of managing alternative assets Providing diverse investment opportunities for investors To deepen the financial intermediary function of the Group AUM of GRiPs1strategy 1,400 (JPY B) 1,200 For institutional investors Total 1,000 (including advisory) approx. For individual customers JPY 1.3T 798.8 800 (publicly offered investment trust) 600 400 465.4 200 Asset Management One Alternative Investments AMOAI 】 （Established in 2018/11） Overseas Invest Manage Infrastructure Debt Fund Dividend Other investors Invest Repayment Overseas Project Finance Claims Origination Other parts of financial institutions Period: March 2014 Strengths Commitment to ESG and Responsible Investment to March 2019 Mar-14 Mar-15 Mar-16 Mar-17 Mar-18 Mar-19 700 Performance of GRiPs *1Strategies THE GRiPs Investor Investment fund Manager Responsible Investment 600 634.1 investment portfolio rebased to 100 as of 31 July 1998 Engagement 500 400 THE GRiPs ESG 300 World Equity World Equity Return Integration 200 TOPIX 232.2 TOPIX Contribute to improve corporate value of invested companies, through Engagementactivities focused 100 167.5 on ESG Improve return by integrateing ESG into operational processes (ESG Integration) Jul-98 Jul-03 Jul-08 Jul-13 Jul-18 "Engagement activity surveys conducted by management organizations"*21stoverall rating (18/12) 1. GRiPs: Global Risk Factor Parity Strategy. Risk factor for assets under management Characterized by breaking down to a base and diversifying portfolios 39 2. Based on the survey of IR managers of companies listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, asking asset management companies with highly evaluated engagement activities among 101 asset management companies (buy side). Conducted by Mizuho Research Institute. Business Structural Reform：Enhancement of Pension Consulting Business Investment Asset Pension Corporate Trust Management Consulting Financial Capabilities Foundation Pension Funds, Corporates Individuals DB DC Growing needs for strengthening DB governance Growing needs for asset formation and investment education due to revision of DB Law support due to revision of DC Law StrengthsComprehensive pension consulting approach by integrating BK and TB resources StrengthsDiversified channel approaches Fiduciary Pension System Advisory Promotion of continuing investment education Management (tentative name) Goal-based approach Mizuho channel Support for practical operations in asset management decision making (establishment of a decision-making body, asset managers and investment products, etc.) Expanding existing pension system advisory business to all retirement benefits Setting P Goal D and Review C Life plan simulation Identify future funding needs by using projections of life events, retirement benefits, and pension benefit ・Robot Advisor proposing best portfolio GOAL pension assets target age GOAL assets Actual pension performance age Planned Actual Portfolio Portfolio Over the Clients' Counter EmployeesRelease of AM product Descriptions （From Jul-19） 440 BK

branches Partnership channel AEON Bank JA Bank Pension Operation Trusts (tentative name) Support for decision making on pension system management Management A ・Proposing to revise portfolio depending on performance Gap （From Jul-17） （From Apr-19） 140 branches 170 members Trustee of the pension fund's specific business Support for DC investment Improving the convenience Expanding iDeCo customer base education of individuals 40 Financial Structure Reform and Reinforcement of Corporate Foundation Business Cost HR Strategies, return Digital improvement Financial Corporate Innovation Foundation Further improvement in cost return Gross profit Top line maximization through the business structure reform Expenses Pursuing more muscular business structure by converting non-personnel and personnel expenses into variable expenses

to a more muscular business structure

non-personnel and personnel expenses into variable expenses to a more muscular business structure Pursuing automation, efficiency and innovation through digital innovation

⇒ Further improvement of expense ratio (cost return) Expense Ratio1Target FY18 FY19 FY21 FY23 Results Target Target Target HR Strategies: Establishing asset management professionals Developing asset management professionals with a strong expertise, sense of mission, and sustainable achievements Compensation reflecting One to oneindividual operations and achievements Pay for Responsibility for results and fair evaluation and reward for the performance performance Market Strengthening competitiveness competitive- in the HR market ness Digital innovation InnovationTransformation Competitive business Non-competitive business Strengthening AM Capabilities Strengthening Product Efficiency Improvement Development capabilities of middle / back function Strengthening Consulting skills Efficiency improvement of middle / back using RPA Shortening risk analysis time for portfolios

Shortening time for production and distribution of prospectus, asset management reports and monthly reports

Operational strategies utilizing AI and big data

Operational strategies utilizing AI and big data Sophistication of investment approach and product development Deep "Big Datautilization Learning Japan Medium and investment fund Small Equity funds" "Deep AI" 1. AM-One expense ratio: calculated based on the management accounting rules for FY19 41 Outside Director Agenda Introduction Issues that Mr. Sakai, President & Group CEO faces 5-Year Business Plan Significance of recording losses in the financial results for FY2018

Time frame of the 5-Year Business Plan: first phase and second phase Efforts to promote the 5-Year Business Plan Establishing the organizational system to promote the 5-Year Business Plan

5-Year Business Plan Management and operation based on thorough communication Mission of Outside Directors and Audit Committee Focus on monitoring the 5-Year Business Plan

5-Year Business Plan Close collaboration with Internal Audit, Risk Management Committee and Audit & Supervisory Committees of the three core group companies 43 Establishing the Organizational System to Promote the 5-Year Business Plan Holding company executives concurrently serve as president of strategic subsidiaries Reduction of the number of executive officers. Selective personnel promotion Recruiting personnel across the group, utilizing external personnel, and strengthening human resource development Further enhancement of corporate governance 44 Attachments Original document

