Mizuho Financial : "Mizuho IR Day 2019"

06/28/2019 | 05:36am EDT

MIZUHO IR Day 2019

June 2019

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance.

In many cases, but not all, we use such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "project," "risk," "seek," "should," "strive," "target" and similar expressions in relation to us or our management to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates; foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our Medium- term Business Plan, realize the synergy effects of "One Mizuho," and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations.

Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in "Item 3.D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC, both of which are available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuho-fg.com/index.html and also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.

We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Unless otherwise specified, the financial figures used in this presentation are based on Japanese GAAP

This presentation does not constitute a solicitation of an offer for acquisition or an offer for sale of any securities

Definitions

FG:

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

BK:

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

SC:

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

AM:

Asset Management One Co., Ltd.

MSUSA: Mizuho Securities USA LLC

RBC: Retail & Business Banking Company

CIC:

Corporate & Institutional Company

GCC: Global Corporate Company

GMC: Global Markets Company

AMC: Asset Management Company

GPU: Global Products Unit

RCU: Research & Consulting Unit

Customer Groups: Aggregate of RBC, CIC, GCC and AMC

Markets: GMC

Consolidated Net Business Profits = Consolidated Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excl. Non-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments

Net Income Attributable to FG: Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

2 Banks: Aggregate figures for BK and TB on a non-consolidated basis

Group aggregated: Aggregate figures for BK, TB, SC, AM and other major subsidiaries on a non-consolidated basis

Company management basis: management figure of the respective in-house company

2

Table of Contents

  1. Retail & Business Banking Company
  2. Corporate & Institutional Company
  3. Global Corporate Company
  4. Global Markets Company
  5. Asset Management Company
  6. Outside Director

P.4

  1. 13 P. 20 P. 27 P. 34 P. 42

3

Retail & Business Banking Company

Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan

Issues & business environment

  • Fixed costs are greater than stable revenue sources, primarily due to a decrease in interest income
  • Reduction in the number of branch visitors

(JPY B)

Income trends

Number of visitors/users per month3

(1,000 people)

2,800

Stable

Fixed

Gap

revenue1

costs2

FY06

FY18

FY15

536

493

+43

1,000

800

FY17

506

516

-10

600

FY18

506

502

+4

No. of visitors

Online users

1. Interest income, settlements income, etc. 2. Personnel costs, IT system costs, etc. 3. Number of visitors/users of branches in the month of March for each fiscal year. No. of visitors: visitors conducting transactions, attending seminars/consultations, etc. Online users: No. of users who logged in to the Mizuho Direct online banking service

Through structural reforms we will seek to reduce expenses and establish a more stable revenue base

KPIs of the Medium-term Business Plan (FY16-FY18)

Target

Results

FY15 FY18

FY15 FY18

SC

Balance of investment

JPY +10T

JPY +9T

product AUM 4

AUM inflow

No. 1 in the

M&A (SME & middle

1stamong the 3

2ndamong the 3

industry

market)5

Japanese megabanks

Japanese megabanks

in Japan

4. For both individuals and corporations. 5. Refinitive (formerly Thomson Reuters), M&A involving Japanese companies, excluding real estate deals

5

Basic policy & key strategy

Basic

Transition to a more stable revenue base through channel

policy

optimization and expansion into new business areas, realizing

the wishes, hopes, and growth of our customers

Key Strategy

Build an optimal channel network

Strengthen face-to-face

Enhance convenient

consulting

digital services

Expand into new business areas

Create a new business culture

Revenue plan

FY18

FY2019

FY2021

FY2023

(JPY B)

Results

Target

Target

Target

Gross profits

100

160

18

(+20)6

Expenses

9.5

Net business

6

profits

(-130)

ROE7

-25.1%

1.7%

5.7%

9.2%

5. Group aggregated, management accounting (FY19 rules). Figures for FY18 results are recalculated based on FY19 management accounting rules. Targets are rounded figures. 6.YoY compared to FY18

results 7. Management accounting basis. Calculated not only taking account of regulatory

risk weighted assets but also other factors such as interest rate risk in the banking account

FY23

Revenue Plan

Through structural reforms we will seek to reduce expenses and establish a more

stable revenue base

Gross profits: +20B

Net business

New

profits

Expenses: -130B

+150B

(JPY B)

Net Interest

business

Other

income & other

Corporate

+30

Office

expenses

income

solutions

IT system

expenses

+16

Retail AM

+23

expenses

+10

-54

business

+27

Personnel

+43

160

expenses

+55

Net business 9.5

profits FY18

By FY21

By FY24

Staff

-14,000 people

Business

-8,000 people

structure reforms

(compared to end of FY16, including other in-house companies)

(quantitative

Locations

overview)

-100 branches

-130 branches

6

in Japan

(compared to end of FY16)

Build an Optimal Channel Network

Changes

in

customer

needs

Structural changes in the financial industry

  • Diversifying lifestyles, digitalization
  • Increasing demand for services with high convenience
  • Preparing for an age of longevity
  • Consulting needs related to asset formation, business succession, etc.
  • Continuation of low interest rate environment
  • Changes in competition

Mizuho's

current

situation

  • Reduction in stable revenue sources (interest/settlements income)
  • Network dependent on staffed branches
    Reduction in branch visitors

Build an optimal and convenient network to respond to changes in customer needs

Reduction in the number of branches

Closing/consolidating

Approx. 130

branches and creating

joint branches

branches

  • Close/consolidate 90 branches and create 40 joint branches
  • Complete 80% of the reduction target by FY2021

Creation of next-generation branches

Transform space for back-

All

office operations to space

branches

for consulting

  • Go "operationless" and paperless at branches (using tablets and MINORI1)
  • Consolidateback-office functions to the Operations Center
  • Create aone-stop location for BK/TB/SC

Enhance the convenience of

online/mobile services

Make it possible to complete all routine transactions digitally2

  • Utilize online/mobile services as the main channels for routine transactions
  • Cashless payments, online lending

1. New accounting system 2. Opening an account, remittances/transfers, updating account information, etc.

7

Retail Asset Management, Business Succession

Challenges & operating environment:

Preparing for an age of longevity, revenue structure dependent on unstable market environment

Transition to comprehensive goal-based consulting regarding assets

Face-to-face/GeneralMostlyCoredigital customersface-to-facecustomers

StrengthIntegrated BK/TB/SC business framework

  1. 195 joint branches with BK, TB, and SC under the same roof
  2. SC is No. 1 in the industry in Japan for AUM inflow (4 years in a row)
  3. The strongest track record among Japanese megabanks for handling real estate needs
  4. Mizuho Premium Club, a membership service for highnet-worth customers of BK/TB/SC

BK

SC

TB

Shift

Respond to complex

sales capacity

Identify complex

Respond to complex

(1)

investment needs

business succession

investment & business

needs (including related

Financial services

succession needs

RMs

tailored for senior

real estate needs)

70% 100%

customers

Shift

Strengthen

sales capacity

Identify standard

(2)

employee

10%

development

investment needs (total

Previously collaborated with BK

asset holdings)

for face-to-face services

Web Inheritance

RMs: 30%

Management

NetClub

and other services

Respond to asset formation

RMs for companies using

(online service)

Mizuho for employee benefits

needs

Tellers

Remote RMs

Revise our

primary revenueAchieve growth in revenue primarily by expanding AUM balance

8sources

Impact

JPY +27B in gross profits

(compared to FY18) due to an increase in AUM balance & number of investors

AUM balance & number of

+600k ppl

investors

AUM balance

Retail investors

JPY +6T1

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Retail investment revenue

JPY

Stable +20B1revenue

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

JPY1

Sales +7Brevenue

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23

1. YoY compared to FY18 results

Corporate Solutions 1

Issues & operating environment: Uncertain business environment, continuation of reduction in interest income

despite increase in lending balance

Increase the number of clients who use Mizuho as their primary financial institution by supporting their business

succession needs and growth strategy

Expand the number of clients

who use Mizuho primarily

Current clients using Mizuho primarily

Clients with potential to use Mizuho

primarily

11,000companies

9,000companies

(with business succession

(with business succession

needs: 5,000 companies)

needs: 4,000 companies)

Shift

sales capacity

Comparison of gross

(allocation of

profits based on client

Current

After

RMs' capacity)

relationship type

45%

Clients using

30%

Mizuho primarily

More

than 2x

Clients with

15%

35%

potential to use

Mizuho primarily

20%

Other

55%

Clients using

Clients using

Strengthen

approach through

Mizuho

other FIs

primarily

primarily

digital channels

9

Strength

Providing solutions on a group-wide basis

  1. Support from 700 professionals in the Consulting Department (BK/TB/RI/IR)
  2. The strongest track record among Japanese megabanks for handling real estate needs

Frontline offices

Identify clients' business issues through face-to-face consulting

Provide solutions through group-wide collaboration

among frontline offices and Head Office

BK

TB

SC

Capital raising

Business

Capital strategy

succession

Global strategy

Real estate

Asset

management

RI

IR

Optimize CRM use

PDCA for identifying opportunities through

collaboration between frontline offices and Head Office

Impact

Clients using Mizuho

primarily

+5,000 companies

JPY +23B gross profits

Business succession:

JPY +12B

Growth strategy support:

JPY +11B

(compared to FY18)

Lending balance and profit

margin targets

(all client relationship types)

Lending balance

Profit margin

Inverted

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23

Strength 1

Corporate Solutions 2

Support for startups

1. Support program for startups: M's Salon

  • A membership service connecting startups with growth opportunities

Approx. 2,500 companies are members

Primary services & support

Strength 2

  • Business matching with large companies: Approx. 1,200 introduction meetings*
  • Mentors (senior management members of companies, entrepreneurs, etc.): Approx. 40
  • Supporting companies (primarily large, listed companies): Approx. 60
  • Capital raising support, providing seminars, etc.

*Number of introduction meetings under the FY2018 Innovation Matching Program

2. Continued support from acceleration to exit

  • Provide financing and support for growing corporate value in the later stage with the aim of producing a group of unicorn startups

Corporate value

Focus

Equity lending

areas going

Current

forward

area of

Strength 3

business

Top class IPO

track record

Seed

Early

Middle

Later

Growth stage

10

Establish a business model where all transactions

can be conducted through digital channels

  • Expand our reach to 700,000 SMEs that we would be unable to approach through traditional,face-to-face channels

Current SME borrowers

Approx. 100,000

Approx.

800,000

Client segment that

BK clients

we can approach under

this model

Approx. 700,000

Tools and information tailored to SMEs & provided digitally

Opening an

Settlements,

Capital

Providing

account,

e-Banking,

raising

information

making deposits

remittances, debit

(lending)

Mizuho Smart Portal(portal site for SMEs)

Open a

Mizuho

Mizuho

Mizuho Smart

Mizuho

Membership One

corporate

Business Web

Business Debit

Business Loan

(added a business

account online

matching function)

Expand into New Business Domains

Changes in society: Lifestyles and market economics centered around smartphones

Smartphones are considered to be the most effective and efficient customer interface

  • The best channel for building customer engagement

Enhance customer experience through our mobile services and apps

Provide a new financial platform

J-Coin Pay

+Approx. 60 financial institutions

A cashless payments business

reaching over 56 million individuals and corporates throughout Japan

Smartphones + Digital tech (AI)

AI score-based lending (J.Score)

+

Online lending for SMEs

+

Expand our customer base by

stimulating new financing demand

Access to the social media

economic landscape

LINE Bank / LINE Credit

+

Expand our reach to digital natives

Impact of expansion into new business domains: JPY +30B in gross profits

(compared to FY18)

Expanding into the data business

Create a new business model utilizing data collected by Mizuho and external data

11

Creating a New Business Culture

New business culture

Establish a stable revenue base

All employees focused on our customers

Customer satisfaction

Compensation equivalent to

the value we create

Customers

Frontline offices

New evaluation system

(frontline offices & Head Office)

Management &

Head Office

Stable revenue sources - fixed costs

(JPY B)

120

4

FY18

FY23

Focus on providing value to

Evaluations based on customer

customers

satisfaction

Establish a stable revenue base

Change our mindset from the finance

Customer feedback, process indicators,

backed by customer loyalty

industry to the service industry

results indicators

12

Corporate & Institutional Company

FY2018 Performance

Revenue results1

  • The target was achieved. Gross profits marked a record high.

(JPY B)

FY17

FY18

FY18

Compared

YOY

Results

Targets

Results

to target

change

Gross profits

431.4

462.5

473.8

+11.3

+42.4

Net Business

229.5

261.6

276.1

+14.5

+46.7

Profits

Net income

267.9

313.2

324.8

+11.6

+56.9

1. Figures for FY17 results are recalculated based on FY18 management accounting rules

Revenue structure2

  • Despite the continued negative interest rate policy, interest income increased from the previous year.
  • The ratio of stable revenue3was 65%. Mizuho's strength is its stable customer & revenue base.

Interest/non-interest income

Stable/upside revenue

(JPY B)

Non-

Stable

Upside

Interest

revenue

revenue

interest

40%

60%

Interest

40%

+7.6

FY18

+27.2

Non-

25%

35%

(Excluding

474.0

interest

dividends)

Total gross

65%

35%

profits

2. Based on FY18 management accounting rules. Interest income includes dividends and others. 3. Stable revenue: Interest income + Non-interest income of 100 million yen or less Upside revenue: Non-interest income of more than 100 million yen

14

Development of value chain business/KPIs

  • Drawing on the group's capability of collaboration as one of our strengths

so as to maximize profit opportunities

FY2018

Results

Business

Target

strategy

discussion

1

DCM4

1st

1st

PMI

XB

2

ECM5,8

2nd

4th

Asset sales

Cross-border

M&A FA

M&A

3

M&A6,8

Amount

5th

6th

Value Chain

1st

2nd

Permanent

DCFX

No. of

loans

deals

Real estate7

Top class

Top class

Bridge

Share of underwriting

Rank

Share

loans

subordinated bonds in

1st

37%

FY20188

  1. Underwriting amount: Aggregate of wholesale commercial bills, electric company bonds, and bonds for individual investors (excluding bank bonds andself-offerings) (Source: I-N Information Systems)
  2. Domestic/foreign equity underwriting amount 6. Announced deals related to Japanese companies, excluding real estate deals 7. MHTB (including subsidiaries), based on internal management
  1. Source: Refinitiv [former name: Thomson Reuters]

Reduction of cross-shareholdings

Consolidated

9

Acquisition cost basis

  • 543 billion yen was reduced. Mizuho achieved the target (reduction by 580 billion yen) on an approval basis.

(JPY B)

‒543 billion yen

1,962

(‒580 billion yen on an approval basis)

1,564

1,419

End of March 2015

End of March 2018

End of March 2019

Target of the previous Medium-term Business Plan: ‒550 billion yen

9. Including RBC

Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan

Issues & business environments

Megatrends

Digitalization

Depopulation

Globalization

Changes in

Acceleration of

Industry

Capturing growth

customer needs

innovation

transformation

in Asia

Basic strategy & key strategy

To be a strategic partner for business development

under a changing industrial structure

  • Build new partnerships with clients, replacingcross-shareholding.
  • Create new business opportunities through industry insight and assessment capabilities.

Structural Issues of the CIC

CIC's strengths

Approach to initiatives

Expansion into new

Enhancing efforts to share business

Business structure

Finance

structure

Corporate

foundations

  • Limited room for growth in the existing business areas
  • Portfolio linked to the credit cycle
  • Cross-shareholdingaccounts for most of CIC's internal risk capital
  • The gap between our current situation and desired risk management framework or employees' professionality which support our new strategy

Industry insight

Group's

capability of collaboration

Customer

base

1

business areas

risks by utilizing investments, leasing,

and others

2

Reform of revenue

Developing a business portfolio strategy

structures

Reallocating internal risk capital

3

Sophistication of

Sophisticating the risk management

framework

business foundations

Establishing a career plan strategy

Revenue plan1

Target for cross-shareholding reduction4

-300 in 3 years

Consolidated

(JPY B)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2021

FY2023

(JPY B)

Acquisition cost basis

5,500

Results2

Target

Target

Target

1,419

Gross

290.0

3,200

Continued reduction

business

profits

3,500

253.7

260.0

Expenses

238.0

2,700

Net

2,200

business

500

profits

-500

1,700

-1,500

3

Mar. 19

Mar. 22

Mar 24

-2,500

14.6%

12.2%

11.0%

11.3%

1,200

Results

Target

Target

ROE

1. Based on FY19 management accounting rules; the figures include equity in income from investments in affiliates. Figures for FY18 results are recalculated based on FY19 management accounting rules. Targets are rounded figures. 2. The FY18 results are figures after adjustments for special factors 3. Management accounting basis. Calculated not only

15taking account of regulatory risk weighted assets but also other factors such as interest rate risk in the banking account 4. Including RBC

Revenue Plan Roadmap/Reallocation of Corporate Resources

Revenue roadmap

Gross profits + equity in income from

investments in affiliates such as leasing

  • Increase income from new business areas such as the leasing business as well as income from the strategic investment (SI) area, including the equity/mezzanine business
  • Increase revenue by 35.0 billion yen in five years despite the reduced dividends due to the sale ofcross-shareholding stocks

(JPY B)

Existing

Dividends

SI

Leasing and other

areas

on stocks

businesses

35 billion yen

494

459

470

Increase

Increase

21

64

Decrease

Decrease

374

367

376

FY18

FY21

FY23

Result 1

Target

Target

*1TheFY2018 results are figures after adjustments for special factors.

16

Reallocation of corporate resources

Internal Risk Capital

  • Invest the risk capital released through the reduction of cross- shareholdings into growth areas and to improve the capital efficiency

(JPY T)

Stocks

Existing areas

SI

2.10

Increase 1.93

Increase 1.94

0.11

0.79

0.85

1.20

Decrease

Continued

reduction

0.90

FY18

FY21

FY23

Results

Target

Target

Staff

  • Reduce the number of staff in the existing areas and increase the number of staff in the new areas (SI and Leasing)

2,650

Existing

New

people

2,580

areas

areas

20

+50

people

2,450

70

+20

people

2,630

-120

2,510

90

+70

-150

2,360

-270

FY18

FY21

FY23

Result

Target

Target

Equity/Mezzanine Investment Strategy

Investment plan/pipelines

Investment Plan

Revenue Plan

(EXP/period-end balance)

(gross profits)

(JPY B)

(JPY B)

1,280

1,450

Examples of projects

Meeting needs for acquisition finance through LBO mezzanine

  • LBO senior financing and mezzanine investment for the PE fund's attempt to acquire Company B

Structure

21

23

PE Fund

Existing

Investment

Additional

LBO

Acquisition of

HD Company

LBO

Company A

Acquisition of

Company B

Senior

FY18

FY19

FY21

FY23

FY18

FY19

FY21

FY23

Result

Target

Target

Target

Result

Target

Target

Target

Pipelines

Pipelines have increased to 750 billion yen, as of June 17.

Mizuho will make selective investments in consideration of the risk &

Lender

Acquisition

Company A

Additional

acquisition

Company B

Investment

Acquisition of

Company B

Mezzanine

return of individual projects and the investment portfolio.

Fund

investments

Startups

10%

Fund

Infrastructures

investments

PE funds

Pipelines

750 billion yen

LBO

Mezzanine

Hybrid loans

Mezzanine

Infrastructures

investments &

investments & loans

Real estate

90%

loans

17

Formation and management of the Mizuho ASEAN Private Equity Fund

  • Mizuho's PE Fund, focusing on Asian companies, implements an investment strategy to increase corporate value by matching Japanese companies with Asian companies and to achieve an exit.
  • Started Fund No.2 (about USD 300 million) in FY2018.

Structure

Mizuho ASEAN

PE Fund

Investment to increase

Support/advice

corporate value

Japanese

Local

company

Strategic partnership

company

Leasing Strategies

Adding a leasing business

Approach to the leasing business

23.5%Acquiring as affiliates (based on the equity method)

Collaboration in leasing

and financing3

Mizuho Leasing1

5%(plan)

50%

50%

  • Enhancement of partnership between Mizuho and Marubeni
    • Strengthening and enhancement of lease and financing businessMizuho• Jointly promoting the "new business strategy"
      Service business, joint business operation, and support for deal flows

Marubeni

Collaboration in the overseas leasing and financing business

Investments in new overseas business

  • Focus on growth areas

Global business, medicine and healthcare, environment and energy, technology

  • Creation of a new business model

Transformative business model accounting for the advancement of the sharing economy

(Reference) Target: profit attributable to owners of parent 4

(JPY B)

30.0

Mizuho Marubeni

Financial/leasing

business

Leasing2

Subsidiaries

and affiliates outside Japan

11.1 11.612.413.6

13.4

16.6 17.0

• Moving forward with discussions on collaboration

• Planning to look into merging with MG Leasing in the future

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY23

target

target

  1. The current name is "IBJ Leasing" and is to be changed to "Mizuho Leasing," subject to approval of the 50th annual shareholders' meeting held in June 2019.
  2. Tentative name; the current name is "MG Leasing Corporation". In discussion to change its name to "Mizuho Marubeni Leasing." 3. Announced February 26, 2019
  1. Excerpt from the SixthMid-term Management Plan of IBJ Leasing, announced on May 22, 2019

18

Efforts for a Transformative Business Model

Generating new value by utilizing the platform

Update on pipelines

(As of end of May 2019)

Mission

Growth of the

Social

Population decline/aging

Deal pipelines

Main KPIs

Japanese economy

issues

population

(JPY B)

May 2019

Results

In-bound

Increasing

Industry

Taking advantage

+38

Solutions

Innovation

DCM

demand

productivity

transformation

of Asian growth

1

1st

Domestic straight

682

bonds

ECM

Connecting

business seeds and promoting origination with

2

5th

644

Total equity

underwriting both

equity as one of our strengths through the Mizuho Platform

domestic and overseas

Mizuho Platform

Concept of business seed connection

M&A

4th

both domestic and

3

Amounts

overseas

Mizuho Platform

Mobility Revolution

FY2018

FY2019

BK's loan to CI group

Operator

Participating in the MaaS

Public

Large-

Local

platform; connecting

The loan balance continues to grow in FY19.

sector

sized

Leasing

government

businesses, local

The decline in the corporate loan spread is offset by the

companies

governments, and

product-related loan with higher margin. The total loan

Financial

MaaS

individuals

spread remains almost unchanged.

Funds

institutions

Mobility

Fintech

Creating new business

Loan balance

Loan spread

and global

by utilizing Mizuho's

(Period-end Balance)

investors

(bp)

(JPY T)

Creation of

financial platform

27

new

Products

Smart Inbound Strategy

26

60.0

businesses

+2.7

Small and

Integrated Resort

Startup

medium-

25

sized

Local Food

Travel

Connecting Mizuho's

Total

companies

Tourism resources

company

local customer base and

24

50.0

Smart

investor bases inside

23

Asia/

and outside Japan

Corporate

Leasing

Europe &

InboundTransportation

Americas

Investors

infrastructureCreating new business

22

40.0

FY17

FY17

FY18

FY18

for regional revitalization

Mar-18

Apr-19

1H

2H

1H

2H

19

Global Corporate Company

FY2018 Performance

Net business profits1

Transaction banking

Gross Profits

Expenses

+87%

5,000

Net Business Profits

(JPY B)

171.2

4,000

3,000

136.3

2,000

1,000 98.091.7

0

1,000)

2,000)

3,000)FY16 FY17FY18 Plan Result

Net Business Profits

increased 87% yoy, well

2,000

above the target.

1,800

In addition to appropriate

1,600

cost control, strong

1,400

lending and transaction

1,200

revenues contributed

1,000

significantly to the

800

improved profits.

600

400

200

0

1,000

Deposits

+30%

Foreign Exchange

Trade Finance

800

600

400

200

0

FY16 FY17 FY18

  • Transaction revenues increased approx. 30% yoy, mainly from foreign exchange and deposits.
  • In addition to profiting from Fed rate hikes, we successfully increased the volume of businesses mainly from Japanese companies in Asia.

Non-JPYloan-deposit balance2

Cost control1

(USD B)

250

200

150

Non-JPY Loans

Non-JPY Deposits

Proportion of Deposits to Loans

Successfully acquired

sticky client deposits,

while accumulating high

quality loans. Loan-to-

deposit ratio remained

around 70-80%.

Implemented careful

Expenses

2,700

Expense Ratio

(JPY B)

74%

2,600

61%

2,500

2,400

80%

70%

60%

50%

Expense Ratio declined significantly due to our cost reduction measures, such as the optimization of the headcount outside Japan and consolidation of operations in each

10074% 73%

50

balance sheet control

while strictly managing

2,300

250.9

251.9

2,200

40%

country, as well as the increase in top-line profits.

0

Mar-18Mar-19

non-JPY liquidity risk

through stress tests.

2,100

2,000

FY17FY18

30%

20%

1. Group total, management accounting basis (FY2018 rule).

212. BK total, including subsidiaries and deals booked in Japan and other in-house companies, managerial accounting basis, excludes central bank deposits.

Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan

Business environment

  • Infast-growing Asia, both intraregional and cross-regional trade and capital flows are increasing in volume.
  • North America continues to be the largest capital market in the world.
  • Business costsex-Japan is increasing due to tighter regulations.

Challenges

  • Reconsidering capital efficiency of businesses with an eye on the new Basel requirements and other external factors.
  • Achieving sustainable growth and stablenon-JPY funding.
  • Establishing a robust earnings structure.

Basic Policy

In capturing both trade flow and capital flow in the global value chain, we will strengthen our stable profit base as well as pursue upside potential in growth areas where we can leverage our strengths, such as transaction banking.

KPIs of the Medium-term Business Plan (FY16-18)

Previous mid-

Achievement

term business

plan target

KPI

FY15

FY15

-> FY18

-> FY18

1

Non-interest income

+30%

±0%

ex-Japan1

2

US DCM

Top 10

8th

League Table2

3

Non-JPY deposits3

+ 10%

+ 23%

  1. Excluding commitment fees, guarantee fees, etc.
  2. Source: Dealogic, issuance of US$250 million or above byinvestment-grade (IG) US companies.
  3. Balance of client deposits denominated innon-JPY currencies, compared with projected

figures for FY2015.

22

Revenue plan 4

(JPY B)

FY18

FY19

FY21

FY23

5,000

Results5

Target 6

Target

Target

4,000

CAGR 7

Gross Profits

+ 5.6%

170

180

Expenses

157

Net Business

Profits

(2,000)

(3,000)8

5.5%

6.7%

7.2%

7.7%

ROE

  1. Group total, management(4,000)accounting basis (FY2019 rule), rounded.
  2. Gross profits after adjustment fornon-recurring profits, etc.
  3. 2019 plan based on foreign exchange conversion rate. 7.USD-based CAGR
  1. Management accounting basis. Calculated not only taking account of

regulatory risk weighted assets but also other factors such as interest rate risk in the banking account

CAGR1,9007

  • 7.0%
    1,800
    1,700
    1,600
    1,500
    1,400
    1,300
    1,200
    1,100
    1,000

Key Strategies of the 5-Year Business Plan

Key strategies

Exploring new growth areas

  • Strengthen existing business further, while firmly maintaining our current risk appetite (with Japanese companies, Global 300, etc.)
  • Invest business resources intensively into new growth areas
    • Asia: Enhance our transaction banking capabilities
    • North America: Capture the "depth" of capital markets
  • Reduce legacy costs, and reduce unprofitable business and assets in consideration ofnon-JPY funding and new Basel requirements.

B/S control

  • In tandem with increasing sticky client deposits, we will implement strict stress tests and monitoring in order to managenon-JPY liquidity risk in a refined manner.
  • We will focus on developingnon-interest businesses that do not depend on non-JPY funding, in an effort to transform our profit structure further.

3500

Proportion of Deposits

Keep around 70%

Trade /

Access to the

Capital flows

Japan

US capital

markets

Rising Asian economic

Wealthy North American

zones

capital markets

Europe

Capture growth in Asia

Capture the US capital market

depth

to Loans*

3000

68%

75%

73%

74%

2500

2000

CAGR

1500

CAGR

+4%

1000

+7%

Loans

500

0

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY21

FY23

Asia

Americas

EMEA

  • Capture trade and capital flows both in and outside the Asian region
  • Increase transaction banking revenues fromnon-Japanese multinationals.
  • Strengthen our role as a provider of intermediary services between issuers ad institutional investors both in and outside the US
  • Fornon-investment grade clients: LCM/DCM/ECM initiatives to be selective to digestible deals in the market

*BK total, including subsidiaries and deals booked in Japan and other in-house companies, management accounting basis, excludes central bank deposits.

23

Key Strategies: Capturing Growth in Asia

Regional trade volume outlook (2026)

  • Infast-growing Asia, we expect more profit opportunities due to an increase in both intraregional and cross-regional trade flow.

CAGR

(2017-2026)

Note: Bubble sizes indicate global share.

8%

China

6%

APAC

(ex-Japan+China)

4%

2%

Americas

Japan

EMEA

0%

0

4,000

8,000

12,000

16,000

20,000

24,000

Source: BCG,

Trade Finance Model 2017.

Export volume projected

(2026, USD B)

Awards to Mizuho

GLOBAL TRADE REVIEW, Leaders in Trade

Best trade finance bank in East Asia & the Pacific

- Acknowledged for our product development capabilitiesand client support

structurein the area of trade finance

(2017, 2018, 2019)

- We have capabilities to originate dealsto meet the needs of leading

companies in Asian countries.

THE ASIAN BANKER, Transaction Banking Awards

Best Asian International Transaction Bank in Asia Pacific

(2019)

- Contribution of transaction revenues in Asiato our profit growth.

- We have a major presence in the Mekong region.

EUROMONEY Cash Management Survey (non-FI)

Market Leader in Japan

(2016, 2017, 2018)- Acknowledged for our products and service capabilitiesin CMS 24

Enhancing our transaction banking capabilities

  • Leveraging our client base and global network, we seek to fundamentally enhance our capabilities and expand our client reach in order to establish a stable business base in Asia.

Our strengths xEnhanced capabilities

Global network

Strong client base

Transaction banking

platform in Asia

Revenue plan for Asian transaction banking business

Gross profits

CAGR

+9.6%

CAGR +7.8%

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY21

FY23

FY26

FY28

Result

Result

Result

Plan

Key Strategies: Capturing the US Capital Market "Depth"

Initiatives in the US capital markets

We will seek to capture the depth of the US capital markets by

expanding our client base and products availability, leveraging

Our strengths and market potential

IG DCM League Table (our clients)

Fee pool in the US

our strengths in IG DCM business, which grew significantly

after the acquisition of RBS assets, and where we have

presence next to the US banks.

Obtained FHC status and started debt and equity underwriting

2006 |and distribution.

BK-SC model

Double-hatted coverage teams. (BK + SC)

Promoted DCM cross-selling with lending as the starting

point in the IG Focus Strategy. (S30/50 and G300)

Establishing a collaboration

2015 |Inherited loan portfolio/assets and talented bankers from RBS.

Expanded our client base and significantly increased our

presence in IG DCM.

We cover 78% of the top-200 fee payers.

(USD B)

Rank

Bank

Share

1

BAML

13.6%

2

JPMorgan

12.4%

3

Citi

10.1%

ECM

4

Mizuho

8.8%

6.0

5

Wells Fargo

7.5%

6

Barclays

6.8%

HY DCM

7

MUFG

6.7%

2.0

8

Morgan Stanley

6.0%

9

Goldman Sachs

5.9%

10

Credit Suisse

4.6%

Source: Dealogic, 2018 League Table based on deal value.

IG LCM

0.7

IG DCM

3.7

HY LCM

9.8

Ranked next to US banks in IG DCM.

depth

Going forward

Capturing capital markets

Will continue to pursue IG DCM business as a stable

business domain.

Will enhance distribution-oriented HY LCM, HY DCM, and

ECM. For this, we will:

- Continue to reinforce the human resources and capabilities.

US

- Selectively pursue deals based on strict screening.

the

- Enhance our early warning monitoring and risk management

capabilities.

Revenue plan for US capital market business

Gross profits

CAGR

+8.4%

Before RBS

assets

acquisition

CAGR

HY LCM/DCM

+20.3%

ECM, etc.

IG

LCM/DCM

FY13

FY18

FY19

FY21

FY23

Result

Result

Plan

Plan

Plan

25

Key Strategies: Cost Structure Reform, Selection and Focus

Fundamental reform of cost structure

  • We will accelerate the shift from fixed costs to variable costs, considering local business practices, by such means as introducingperformance-based remuneration, in order to enhance resilience against top-line volatility.
  • We will reduce fixed costs further through the Cost Structure Reform, cutting into ordinary costs as well. We foresee an accelerated improvement in profitability after seeing the reduction in the depreciation cost associated with the overseas business infrastructure.
    • Consolidation ofmiddle-/back-office, corporate and IT functions within each country, plus relocation and streamlining on a regional and global basis
    • Workload reduction through automation and use of RPA, etc.

Trends in expenses1

3,000

1,000

FY17

FY18

FY21

FY23

After system cost

Results

Results

Target

Target

amortization

Expenses

System renewal

Expense費率Ratio

Impact of reform

1. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange translation, USD basis, Expense Ratio excludes 26non-recurring profits, etc.

Selection and focus

  • Reviewing business portfolio strategy from the perspective of profitability, by client, product, and region
  • Generating extra resources by reducing unprofitable assets; reinvesting extra resources in other growth areas

Selection and Focus

Strengthen existing businesses

Reinvestin other growthareas

New business domains

Reduce underperforming assets

Generate extra management

Unprofitable assets

resources

Reduction of unprofitable assets: plan vs result

(RWA, JPY B)Rounded figures, GCC management accounting basis

Target

Results

(Mar 16 -> Mar 19)

Non-JP

-300

-600

JP

-420

-350

Project

-160

-350

finance

Global Markets Company

Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan

Issues & business environment

Sales & Trading

  • Achieving synergies by establishingGroup-wide unified business promotion
  • Responding to the market structural changes
    • Decline in volatility and transactions under YCC
    • Strengthening global financial regulations
    • Advances in computerization and AI technology

Banking

  • Making profits in the market environments:
    1) lower interest rates in post-financial crisis and 2) higher stock prices under Abenomics
  • Restructuring the securities investment portfolio in consideration of narrowing term spreads and increasing unrealized losses

KPIs of the Medium-term Business Plan (FY16-18)

Basic policy & key strategy

  • Stabilizing ALM and income generated from the banking portfolio, and improving S&T operations with clearly defined focus areas
  • Creating diverse value for customers by providing various intermediary functions in the market
  • Establishing stable revenue base by appropriate asset allocation and product lineup, and controlling cost structure.
  • Becoming more reliable market partner through providing appropriate investment opportunities for investors with various risk appetite

Revenue plan1

Sales & Trading related revenue 1

Compared with FY15 25% up

(JPY B)

FY18

FY19

FY21

FY23

Results

Target

Target

Target

Gross Business Profits

Expenses

Compared

with FY15

7% up

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY18

Results

Results

Results

Target

Results

28

Net Business Profits

154

180

260

-18

1

2

3

4

ROE 2

-1.3% 6.1% 7.0% 10.6%

1. Group total, management accounting basis (FY2019 rule), rounded. Figures for FY18 results are recalculated based on FY19 management accounting rules. 2. Management accounting basis. Calculated not only taking account of regulatory risk weighted assets but also other factors

such as interest rate risk in the banking account

Direction of Business and Revenue Structure in the 5-Year Business Plan

GMC

Target

Statement

To be a partner with expert knowledge of market mechanisms and the ability to draw on a range of intermediary functions

"Top-class Asian player in the global market"

Sales & Trading

• Establish FI business through group-unified cooperation

Direction

• Draw on our strength earned in the commercial banking business

model

Positive cycle of funds among markets' participants

Banking

• Optimal B/S management in cooperation with front-offices in

Direction

customer business section

• Stabilize income by maintaining unrealized gains in portfolios

Contribute to the group-wide revenue increase

managementAsset needs

Primary

needsFunding

expand

strengthen

Investors

Markets

Business>

Corporations

Secondary

Maintain

Focus and

Markets

and

Hedging needs

FX

FX

Rates

Rates

Equity

Equity

JPY

Asia/EM

JPY

USD

Japan

US

  • More focusing on competitive products and strengthening our global operation
  • Shift to a sustainable cost structure by using technology

JPY B/S Management

Non-JPY B/S Management

High value-added

High value-added

financial services

Customers

financial services

JPY Loans, etc.

Corp. / Individuals

Non-JPY Loans , etc.

JPY Deposits

Non-JPY Deposits

Strengthen

Institutional

profitability

Management

Investors

Strengthening

of surplus funds

funding capability

Diversify funding sources

Changes in ALM and portfolio management

  • Focus on appropriate balance between realized and unrealized P/L
  • Take a sophisticated investment approach using early warning control method

29Transition to a resilient cost structure and cost governance structure to gross margin fluctuations

Initiatives in the 5-Year Business Plan (Sales & Trading)

Mizuho's features

Customers (Investors etc.)

Non-

Financial

Large Corp

SMEs

Individual

Resident

Institution

Cooperation with front-offices in customer business section

FX

Fixed

Derivatives

Commodities

Equities

Income

Japanese

Domestic

JPY Rates

Trading&

JPY Customer

Largest lineup

Equity

Corporation

Customer

in Japanese

Share #3*

Satisfaction #2*

Share #2*

Satisfaction #4*

banks

Customer

Satisfaction #2*

Sales

Maximizing Mizuho's Strengths

Broad customer basis, trust/confidence

Financial functions and market presence

Group-unified business promotion

*Source: Greenwich Survey of Domestic Institutional Investors

Optimal Sales & Trading

Products and solutions

business structures

backed by knowledge,

for various customers' needs

experience and expertise

Basic policy and key strategy

By optimizing our global network and products Our Visionframework, draw on a broad range of intermediary

functions to connect investors with other investors and connect issuers with investors

Partners familiar with market mechanisms

  • Providing appropriate investment opportunities for investors with various risk appetite
  • Accommodate new type of clients' needs by equity derivatives, etc.

Strengthen S&T through global operation

  • Improve profitability by consolidating interest rate and FX risk books and reducing costs
  • Increase derivative market share by leveraging strengths in cash transactions
  • Concentrating resources on measures such as 24hr operation of USD/JPY FX andE-Platform in order to increase the presence furthermore in JPY and USD markets

Utilize customer base and global network

  • Further strengthening the intermediary function to match the deal- flow from corporations with the investors' various risk appetite
  • Capturingcross-regional commercial flow and investors' capital flows to expand stable earnings base and pursue up-side revenue

30

Initiatives in the 5-Year Business Plan (Banking)

Mizuho's features

Mizuho's portfolio management philosophy

Tactical asset allocation by appropriate

diversification of investments into interest rates, equities and credits based on market conditions

Ensuring the stable revenue and MTM performance

Asset class analysis under

Tactical portfolio

various market scenarios

management

rates

Risk

Equity

Higher

reduction

allocation

Fund

Etc.

Adjusting risk

rates

Optimal allocation

/

Fixed

and risk taking,

Risk

depending

Appropriate allocation

Lower

Income

on market outlook

and diversification

Revenue / Positions

RAF related index

Benchmark

Comparison

Scenario Simulation

Market conditions / Signals

Operation Reports

by each Department

Basic policy and key strategy

Enhance the sophistication of our ALM and portfolio management through flexible asset

Our Visionallocation while maintaining a focus on achieving a balance between realized gains and unrealized gains/losses

Improving risk-taking capabilities

  • Rebuilding stable revenue base through restoringrisk-taking capabilities by cleaning-up the portfolio
  • Pursuing theup-side revenue by strengthening portfolio management utilizing analysis on asset allocation and performance against benchmarks

Balanced approach to realized and unrealized gains/losses

  • Developing our Banking portfolio with a stronger emphasis on the balance between realized and unrealized gains/losses and reducing the revenue volatility
  • Shifting to portfolio management to maintain unrealized profits in the future

Sophistication of decision-making processes and reinforcement of early warning control method

  • Sophistication ofdecision-making processes by digitization
  • Enhancement of early warning control tools with external knowledge and advanced technologies such as AI/DI

31

Initiatives in the 5-Year Business Plan (Futuristic Project)

What is futuristic project

Cloud development factory（Futuristic Factory）

Mid-term

Next-Generation

Plan

Near future

market system

Building agile development framework => starting Futuristic Factory

TryProduction

Next

dealing floor

3F

Factory

Start on the 3F/2F

Try

Production

"Catch up"

Try

Production

-

Fully electronic and

Active system

automated trade execution

consolidation, external

and a system that utilizes

Purpose

clouds and API utilization

Big Data

Top-class Asian player in the global market

Approach

Infrastructure reform based on the already achieved "future"

Take advantage of all possibilities (Collaboration with group

companies, IT vendors, and startups)

2FTry

1F

Differing in Japan /

Overseas and BK/SC/TB

Try

Production

Production

Near future dealing floor

Production

Functional

Production

erosion to 1F

Production

gradually

Production

Utilizing cloud

Regulations

Renewal

and external

APIs

Promotion of renewal/consolidation projects based on

Mid and Long-Term Roadmaps

system market Generation

Constructing data storage infra (DATA LAKE)

Infra development based on mid and long-term roadmaps

Unification of market systems

Voice

Dashboard

Visualization

Mail

Text

010101010101010101

Prediction

010101010101010101

Analysis

News

010101010101010101

SNS

010101010101010101

  • Already achieved the consolidation of BK domestic market systems, shifting to a new Core Banking System (MINORI) concurrently
  • Considering to unify BK/TB (Trust Banking) domestic market systems after system(MINORI) migration in TB

Image

Video

Unstructured

Data

AI / Machine

Learning

Use Case

  • Reducing maintenance and running costs by consolidating and simplifying systems in and outside of Japan and using cloud computing

Transaction data

Vendor

Structured

Data

Large data becomes available on an ad hoc basis and makes it easier to expand AI usage 32

Examples of Advanced Initiatives in Global Markets Company

Consolidation of market credit management-related operations

  • Credit Management Office was established in April 2019 to consolidate the market credit management related business of Mizuho and to improve efficiency while accumulatingknow-how. CVA Office, which was established in 2017 as the first CVA desk in Japanese banks, will be reorganized as XVA1Team to contribute to the sound development of the derivatives market and to meeting customer needs through appropriate control of overall XVA risks.
    1: XVA is the umbrella name for adjustments made to the fair value of a derivatives contract to take into account credit risk (CVA/DVA), funding (FVA), initial margin (MVA) and regulatory capital costs (KVA)

RPA (Robotic Process Automation) for operational efficiency

  • Utilize Mizuho Information & Research Institute's unique RPA tool "LuPa" to automate routine operations and improve operational efficiency
  • Person in charge of RPA promotion was assigned in each department to promote RPAs. Since 2017, a cumulative reduction of at least 30,000 hours per year has been achieved through the use of various RPAs.

Joint development of voice input systems using technology

  • Jointly developed with NTT Communications "Speech Input System" a business efficiency tool that uses voice recognition processing technology, text mining, and RPA to automate the input of market transaction data
  • It became compatible with a variety of market products and multiple transaction management systems by interacting with each other in terms and phrases of market practices and in model tuning. Mizuho Bank began using the system in March 2019 and automated approximately 70% of all

transactions, thereby improving operational efficiency.

33

Transaction

management

system

Automatic input of

spoken important data

Trade voice

Important

RPA

recognition

data extraction

system

system

Asset Management Company

Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan 1

Review of the previous Medium-term Business Plan

  • Established Asset Management One, consolidating asset management functions across the group.

Achieve

Steady increase in AUM in investment trust business. 1

ments

Issues & business environment

Changeof environment

Low birthrate and

Lifestyle

Continued

aging population,

low interest rate

diversification

longer life span

environment

  • Highly evaluatedby the pensions and distributors. 2
  • Reduction of expense ratiothrough cost synergy maximization. 3
  • Development of products and enhancement of asset management capabilitiesresponding to customers' needs.

Issues

Supporting asset formation in age of longevity, through further

support for distributors.

  • Further improvement of cost return through the pursuit of efficiency and innovation.

KPIs of the Medium-term Business Plan (FY16-18)

AUM Net increase Publicly Offered Equity Investment Trusts1

Customer Evaluation

2

(JPY T)

+ 6.8

R&I "Survey on Satisfaction with

Investment Trust Companies"

(Reference)

Initial Target

rankedNo.1(Oct-18)

Market

assets flows

+1.2

ex- ETF

Expense Ratio 1

3

+ 0.8

1.3

61.3%

0.4

KPI

58.8%

AM-One

assets flows

of Costumers'

needs

Change

Necessary Approach in the future

Individual

  • Throughself-help efforts for the future full-scale asset formation
  • Asset management needs of the Aged as a result of extending healthy life expectancy

Support for asset

formation in 100-year

life society

Institutional, Pension

  • Continued demand for investment diversification due to lack of investment opportunities
  • Diversified needs for pension plan design

High value-added asset management capability

Consulting capability

responding to

diversified pension

FY15

FY18

FY16

FY18

1: AM-One expense ratio. Results are recalculated based on FY19 management accounting rules.

35

Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan 2

Basic policy & key strategy

Basic policies

  • Contributing to the activation of domestic financial assets by supporting customers'medium-term to long-term asset formation.
  • Structural transformation to high capital efficiency in Asset Management business.

Key strategies

  • Responding to changing customers' needs as a unified group by enhancing asset management functions through strengthening investment capabilities and solution providing capabilities.
  • Pursuing efficiency and advantages through innovation, business process change, and PMI.

36

Revenue plan 1

FY18

FY19

FY21

FY23

FY18 FY23

Results

Target

Target

Target

(JPY B)

Gross

+ JPY 13 B

Gross profit

23

Profit

18

Net

12

13

o/w

business

Publicly offered

profit

+ JPY 10 Bn

Investment

Trust

Expenses

Private Fund,

Pension,

+ JPY 3 Bn

ROE2

2.5%

4.4%

7.3%

11.2%

Others

Key to achieve revenue plan

Focus on

Publicly offered

Asset

investment trust

management

capabilities,

activation of

supporting

individuals'

asset formation

financial assets

1. Group aggregation, management accounting, Figures for FY18 results are recalculated based on FY19 management accounting rules. The FY18 results are figures after adjustments for special factors. Targets are rounded figures.

Key to Achieve Our PlanFocus on Investment Trust 1

Business

Investment

Asset

Pension

Management

Financial

Corporate

Trust

Capabilities

Consulting

Foundation

Strengths of AMC

Asset management services centered on AM-One

×

Distributor

×

Strong Support

Base in and

Product

for Distributors

outside of

Developments

Mizuho group

Highly evaluated by customers

R&I "Customer Satisfaction Award 2019" (Distributors Category) No.1(19/5)

Key strategy

Strengths

Support for distributors

Largest team

AM-One , Investment

200members

in the industry

Trust Marketing Division

1 Use of in-house studios

2 One Forum (Website exclusively for distributors)

Providing customized

information

Communicate

in a video clip

3 V-CUBE Deployment (Web Conference)

4 One Channel (video content)

Timely broadcasting

Flexible seminars

Key

Strategies

Supporting

goal-based

Approach

37

Activation of individuals' financial assets through promoting asset management business

Product

Product promotion

Developments,

to encourage

taking advantages

"Savings to Asset

of Group-wide

Formation"

capabilities

Key

Support for goal-based approach

Strategies

Support for penetration

of goal-based Marketing

Goal-based Marketing

AUM

Support tools

Goal setting

Build-up

Asset

Individual

Management plan

Distributors

Goal-based

Sales personnel

marketing

customers

Training

Skills

Knowledge

Key to Achieve Our PlanFocus on Investment Trust 2

Business

Investment

Asset

Pension

Management

Financial

Corporate

Trust

Capabilities

Consulting

Foundation

StrengthsDistributor base

Breakdown of AM-One AUM by

StrengthsProduct developments

distributor

Largest

Number of

250

Group

base in the

distributors

distributors

Ex-Group

44%

distributors

industry

(Banks, Securities)

56%

AUM of Investment Trust1

(JPY Tn)

Share 10.8%

Share 10.2%

6.9

6.6

0.2

"Prime One" Series

first in Japan2

JPY-denominated

+ 210Bn JPY

Capital Protected

Fund

Key

Strategies

Customers

Product Developments, taking advantages of Group-wide capabilities

Group

Asset manager (AM-One)

Ex-Group

distributors

trend

distributors,

Asset

(BK/TB/SC)

Collaboration

Ex-Group

other

Customers'

manage-

Information

investor

needs

ment idea

etc.

0.5

0.9

March, 2018

March, 2019

"Future World"SeriesIncrease for FY18

+ 400Bn JPY Top Class

  1. Publicly Offered Stock Investment Trusts(ex-ETF)
  2. As investment trust aiming to secure principal as long as it is held in 10years, our Company survey based

AUM 1

AUM share 1

(JPY T)

AM-One Target

15%

Market Assumption

15.0%

Increase the market share during

Market

Market CAGR (Assumptions): 3.0%

AUM

Company A14.5%

the 5-Year Business Plan

64

13%

12.0%

AM-One

To be the 2ndrank

AUM

Company B11.3%

in the industry

6.9

AM-One CAGR:

11%

7.3%

10.2%

AM-One

10.8%

9%

9.7%Company C 9.6%

FY18

FY19

FY21

FY23

Mar-18

Mar-19

38

Gross profit

(JPY B)

AM-One

gross profit

27

Gross profit of Publicly offered Investment Trust: + 10

FY18

FY19

FY21

FY23

Business

Investment

Asset

Pension

Business Structural ReformEnhancement of AM Capability

Management

Financial Foundation

Trust

Capabilities

Consulting

Corporate

StrengthsAsset allocation capability earned in pension investment

Expanding High Value-Added Investment Strategies into the Individual Investment Trust Business

StrengthsCapability of managing alternative assets

Providing diverse investment opportunities for investors To deepen the financial intermediary function of the Group

AUM of GRiPs1strategy

1,400

(JPY B)

1,200

For institutional investors

Total

1,000

(including advisory)

approx.

For individual customers

JPY 1.3T

798.8

800

(publicly offered investment trust)

600

400

465.4

200

Asset Management One Alternative Investments

  • AMOAI

Established in 2018/11

Overseas

Invest

Manage

Infrastructure

Debt Fund

Dividend

Other investors

Invest Repayment

Overseas Project

Finance Claims Origination

Other parts of

financial institutions

Period: March 2014

Strengths

Commitment to ESG and Responsible Investment

to March 2019

Mar-14

Mar-15

Mar-16

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

700

Performance of GRiPs *1Strategies

THE GRiPs

Investor

Investment fund

Manager

Responsible

Investment

600

634.1

investment

portfolio

rebased to 100 as of 31 July 1998

Engagement

500

400

THE GRiPs

ESG

300

World Equity

World Equity

Return

Integration

200

TOPIX

232.2

TOPIX

Contribute to improve corporate value of invested companies, through Engagementactivities focused

100

167.5

on ESG

Improve return by integrateing ESG into operational processes (ESG Integration)

Jul-98

Jul-03

Jul-08

Jul-13

Jul-18

"Engagement activity surveys conducted by management organizations"*21stoverall rating (18/12)

1. GRiPs: Global Risk Factor Parity Strategy. Risk factor for assets under management Characterized by breaking down to a base and diversifying portfolios

39

2. Based on the survey of IR managers of companies listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, asking asset management companies with highly evaluated engagement activities among 101 asset management companies (buy side). Conducted by Mizuho Research Institute.

Business Structural ReformEnhancement of Pension Consulting

Business

Investment

Asset

Pension

Corporate

Trust

Management

Consulting

Financial

Capabilities

Foundation

Pension Funds, Corporates

Individuals

DB

DC

Growing needs for strengthening DB governance

Growing needs for asset formation and investment education

due to revision of DB Law

support due to revision of DC Law

StrengthsComprehensive pension consulting approach by integrating BK and TB resources

StrengthsDiversified channel approaches

Fiduciary

Pension System Advisory

Promotion of continuing investment education

Management

(tentative name)

Goal-based approach

Mizuho channel

Support for practical operations in asset management decision making

(establishment of a decision-making body, asset managers and investment products, etc.)

Expanding existing pension system advisory business to all retirement benefits

Setting

P

Goal

D

and Review

C

Life plan simulation

Identify future funding needs by using projections of life events, retirement benefits, and pension benefit

Robot Advisor proposing best portfolio

GOAL

pension assets

target

age

GOAL

assets

Actual

pension

performance

age

Planned

Actual

Portfolio

Portfolio

Over the

Clients' Counter

EmployeesRelease of AM product Descriptions

From Jul-19

  • 440 BK
    branches

Partnership channel

AEON Bank

JA Bank

Pension Operation Trusts (tentative name)

  • Support for decision making on pension system management

Management

A

Proposing to revise portfolio depending on performance

Gap

From Jul-17

From Apr-19

140 branches

170 members

Trustee of the pension fund's specific business

Support for DC investment

Improving the convenience

Expanding iDeCo customer base

education

of individuals

40

Financial Structure Reform and Reinforcement of Corporate Foundation

Business

Cost

HR Strategies,

return

Digital

improvement

Financial

Corporate

Innovation

Foundation

Further improvement in cost return

Gross profit

  • Top line maximization through the business structure reform

Expenses

  • Pursuing more muscular business structure by convertingnon-personnel and personnel expenses into variable expenses
    to a more muscular business structure
  • Pursuing automation, efficiency and innovation through digital innovation
    Further improvement of expense ratio (cost return)

Expense Ratio1Target

FY18

FY19

FY21

FY23

Results

Target

Target

Target

HR Strategies: Establishing asset management professionals

  • Developing asset management professionals with a strong expertise, sense of mission, and sustainable achievements

Compensation reflecting

One to oneindividual operations and achievements

Pay for

Responsibility for results and fair

evaluation and reward for the

performance

performance

Market

Strengthening competitiveness

competitive-

in the HR market

ness

Digital innovation

InnovationTransformation

Competitive business

Non-competitive business

Strengthening

AM Capabilities

Strengthening Product

Efficiency Improvement

Development capabilities

of middle / back function

Strengthening

Consulting skills

Efficiency improvement of middle / back using RPA

  • Shortening risk analysis time for portfolios
  • Shortening time for production and distribution of prospectus, asset management reports and monthly reports
    Operational strategies utilizing AI and big data
  • Sophistication of investment approach and product development

Deep

"Big Datautilization

Learning

Japan Medium and

investment fund

Small Equity funds"

"Deep AI"

1. AM-One expense ratio: calculated based on the management accounting rules for FY19

41

Outside Director

Agenda

  1. Introduction
    • Issues that Mr. Sakai, President & Group CEO faces
  3. 5-YearBusiness Plan
    • Significance of recording losses in the financial results for FY2018
    • Time frame of the5-Year Business Plan: first phase and second phase
  5. Efforts to promote the5-Year Business Plan
    • Establishing the organizational system to promote the5-Year Business Plan
    • Management and operation based on thorough communication
  7. Mission of Outside Directors and Audit Committee
    • Focus on monitoring the5-Year Business Plan
    • Close collaboration with Internal Audit, Risk Management Committee and Audit & Supervisory Committees of the three core group companies

43

Establishing the Organizational System to Promote the 5-Year Business Plan

  1. Holding company executives concurrently serve as president of strategic subsidiaries
  2. Reduction of the number of executive officers. Selective personnel promotion
  3. Recruiting personnel across the group, utilizing external personnel, and strengthening human resource development
  4. Further enhancement of corporate governance

44

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 09:35:05 UTC
