Mizuho Financial : "Mizuho IR Day 2019"

Definitions
FG:
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
BK:
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
SC:
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
AM:
Asset Management One Co., Ltd.
MSUSA: Mizuho Securities USA LLC
RBC: Retail & Business Banking Company
CIC:
Corporate & Institutional Company
GCC: Global Corporate Company
GMC: Global Markets Company
AMC: Asset Management Company
GPU: Global Products Unit
RCU: Research & Consulting Unit
Customer Groups: Aggregate of RBC, CIC, GCC and AMC
Markets: GMC
Consolidated Net Business Profits = Consolidated Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excl. Non-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments
Net Income Attributable to FG: Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
2 Banks: Aggregate figures for BK and TB on a non-consolidated basis
Group aggregated: Aggregate figures for BK, TB, SC, AM and other major subsidiaries on a non-consolidated basis
Company management basis: management figure of the respective in-house company
Table of Contents
Retail & Business Banking Company
Corporate & Institutional Company
Global Corporate Company
Global Markets Company
Asset Management Company
Outside Director
Retail & Business Banking Company
Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan
Issues & business environment
Fixed costs are greater than stable revenue sources, primarily due to a decrease in interest income
Reduction in the number of branch visitors
(JPY B)
Income trends
Number of visitors/users per month3
(1,000 people)
2,800
Stable
Fixed
Gap
revenue1
costs2
FY06
FY18
FY15
536
493
+43
1,000
800
FY17
506
516
-10
600
FY18
506
502
+4
No. of visitors
Online users
1. Interest income, settlements income, etc. 2. Personnel costs, IT system costs, etc. 3. Number of visitors/users of branches in the month of March for each fiscal year. No. of visitors: visitors conducting transactions, attending seminars/consultations, etc. Online users: No. of users who logged in to the Mizuho Direct online banking service
Through structural reforms we will seek to reduce expenses and establish a more stable revenue base
KPIs of the Medium-term Business Plan (FY16-FY18)
Target
Results
FY15 FY18
FY15 FY18
SC
Balance of investment
JPY +10T
JPY +9T
product AUM 4
AUM inflow
No. 1 in the
M&A (SME & middle
1stamong the 3
2ndamong the 3
industry
market)5
Japanese megabanks
Japanese megabanks
in Japan
4. For both individuals and corporations. 5. Refinitive (formerly Thomson Reuters), M&A involving Japanese companies, excluding real estate deals
Basic policy & key strategy
Basic
Transition to a more stable revenue base through channel
policy
optimization and expansion into new business areas, realizing
the wishes, hopes, and growth of our customers
Key Strategy
Build an optimal channel network
Strengthen face-to-face
Enhance convenient
consulting
digital services
Expand into new business areas
Create a new business culture
Revenue plan
FY18
FY2019
FY2021
FY2023
(JPY B)
Results
Target
Target
Target
Gross profits
100
160
18
(+20)6
Expenses
9.5
Net business
6
profits
(-130)
ROE7
-25.1%
1.7%
5.7%
9.2%
5. Group aggregated, management accounting (FY19 rules). Figures for FY18 results are recalculated based on FY19 management accounting rules. Targets are rounded figures. 6.YoY compared to FY18
results 7. Management accounting basis. Calculated not only taking account of regulatory
risk weighted assets but also other factors such as interest rate risk in the banking account
FY23
Revenue Plan
Through structural reforms we will seek to reduce expenses and establish a more
stable revenue base
Gross profits: +20B
Net business
New
profits
Expenses: -130B
+150B
(JPY B)
Net Interest
business
Other
income & other
Corporate
+30
Office
expenses
income
solutions
IT system
expenses
+16
Retail AM
+23
expenses
+10
-54
business
+27
Personnel
+43
160
expenses
+55
Net business 9.5
profits FY18
By FY21
By FY24
Staff
-14,000 people
Business
-8,000 people
structure reforms
(compared to end of FY16, including other in-house companies)
(quantitative
Locations
overview)
-100 branches
-130 branches
in Japan
(compared to end of FY16)
Build an Optimal Channel Network
Changes
in
customer
needs
Structural changes in the financial industry
Diversifying lifestyles, digitalization
Increasing demand for services with high convenience
Preparing for an age of longevity
Consulting needs related to asset formation, business succession, etc.
Continuation of low interest rate environment
Changes in competition
Mizuho's
current
situation
Reduction in stable revenue sources (interest/settlements income)
Network dependent on staffed branches Reduction in branch visitors
Build an optimal and convenient network to respond to changes in customer needs
Reduction in the number of branches
Closing/consolidating
Approx. 130
branches and creating
joint branches
branches
Close/consolidate 90 branches and create 40 joint branches
Complete 80% of the reduction target by FY2021
Creation of next-generation branches
Transform space for back-
All
office operations to space
branches
for consulting
Go "operationless" and paperless at branches (using tablets and MINORI1)
Consolidateback-office functions to the Operations Center
Create aone-stop location for BK/TB/SC
Enhance the convenience of
online/mobile services
Make it possible to complete all routine transactions digitally2
Utilize online/mobile services as the main channels for routine transactions
Cashless payments, online lending
1. New accounting system 2. Opening an account, remittances/transfers, updating account information, etc.
Retail Asset Management, Business Succession
Challenges & operating environment:
Preparing for an age of longevity, revenue structure dependent on unstable market environment
Transition to comprehensive goal-based consulting regarding assets
*Number of introduction meetings under the FY2018 Innovation Matching Program
2. Continued support from acceleration to exit
Provide financing and support for growing corporate value in the later stage with the aim of producing a group of unicorn startups
Corporate value
Focus
Equity lending
areas going
Current
forward
area of
Strength 3
business
Top class IPO
track record
Seed
Early
Middle
Later
Growth stage
10
Establish a business model where all transactions
can be conducted through digital channels
Expand our reach to 700,000 SMEs that we would be unable to approach through traditional,face-to-face channels
Current SME borrowers
Approx. 100,000
Approx.
800,000
Client segment that
BK clients
we can approach under
this model
Approx. 700,000
Tools and information tailored to SMEs & provided digitally
Opening an
Settlements,
Capital
Providing
account,
e-Banking,
raising
information
making deposits
remittances, debit
(lending)
Mizuho Smart Portal(portal site for SMEs)
Open a
Mizuho
Mizuho
Mizuho Smart
Mizuho
Membership One
corporate
Business Web
Business Debit
Business Loan
(added a business
account online
matching function)
Expand into New Business Domains
Changes in society: Lifestyles and market economics centered around smartphones
Smartphones are considered to be the most effective and efficient customer interface
The best channel for building customer engagement
Enhance customer experience through our mobile services and apps
Provide a new financial platform
J-Coin Pay
+Approx. 60 financial institutions
A cashless payments business
reaching over 56 million individuals and corporates throughout Japan
Smartphones + Digital tech (AI)
AI score-based lending (J.Score)
+
Online lending for SMEs
+
Expand our customer base by
stimulating new financing demand
Access to the social media
economic landscape
LINE Bank / LINE Credit
+
Expand our reach to digital natives
Impact of expansion into new business domains: JPY +30B in gross profits
(compared to FY18)
Expanding into the data business
Create a new business model utilizing data collected by Mizuho and external data
Creating a New Business Culture
New business culture
Establish a stable revenue base
All employees focused on our customers
Customer satisfaction
Compensation equivalent to
the value we create
Customers
Frontline offices
New evaluation system
(frontline offices & Head Office)
Management &
Head Office
Stable revenue sources - fixed costs
(JPY B)
120
4
FY18
FY23
Focus on providing value to
Evaluations based on customer
customers
satisfaction
Establish a stable revenue base
Change our mindset from the finance
Customer feedback, process indicators,
backed by customer loyalty
industry to the service industry
results indicators
Corporate & Institutional Company
FY2018 Performance
Revenue results1
The target was achieved. Gross profits marked a record high.
(JPY B)
FY17
FY18
FY18
Compared
YOY
Results
Targets
Results
to target
change
Gross profits
431.4
462.5
473.8
+11.3
+42.4
Net Business
229.5
261.6
276.1
+14.5
+46.7
Profits
Net income
267.9
313.2
324.8
+11.6
+56.9
1. Figures for FY17 results are recalculated based on FY18 management accounting rules
Revenue structure2
Despite the continued negative interest rate policy, interest income increased from the previous year.
The ratio of stable revenue3was 65%. Mizuho's strength is its stable customer & revenue base.
Interest/non-interest income
Stable/upside revenue
(JPY B)
Non-
Stable
Upside
Interest
revenue
revenue
interest
40%
60%
Interest
40%
+7.6
FY18
+27.2
Non-
25%
35%
(Excluding
474.0
interest
dividends)
Total gross
65%
35%
profits
2. Based on FY18 management accounting rules. Interest income includes dividends and others. 3. Stable revenue: Interest income + Non-interest income of 100 million yen or less Upside revenue: Non-interest income of more than 100 million yen
Development of value chain business/KPIs
Drawing on the group's capability of collaboration as one of our strengths
so as to maximize profit opportunities
FY2018
Results
Business
Target
strategy
discussion
1
DCM4
1st
1st
PMI
XB
2
ECM5,8
2nd
4th
Asset sales
Cross-border
M&A FA
M&A
3
M&A6,8
Amount
5th
6th
Value Chain
1st
2nd
Permanent
DCFX
No. of
loans
deals
Real estate7
Top class
Top class
Bridge
Share of underwriting
Rank
Share
loans
subordinated bonds in
1st
37%
FY20188
Underwriting amount: Aggregate of wholesale commercial bills, electric company bonds, and bonds for individual investors (excluding bank bonds andself-offerings) (Source: I-N Information Systems)
Domestic/foreign equity underwriting amount 6. Announced deals related to Japanese companies, excluding real estate deals 7. MHTB (including subsidiaries), based on internal management
Source: Refinitiv [former name: Thomson Reuters]
Reduction of cross-shareholdings
Consolidated
9
Acquisition cost basis
543 billion yen was reduced. Mizuho achieved the target (reduction by 580 billion yen) on an approval basis.
(JPY B)
‒543 billion yen
1,962
(‒580 billion yen on an approval basis)
1,564
1,419
End of March 2015
End of March 2018
End of March 2019
Target of the previous Medium-term Business Plan: ‒550 billion yen
9. Including RBC
Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan
Issues & business environments
Megatrends
Digitalization
Depopulation
Globalization
Changes in
Acceleration of
Industry
Capturing growth
customer needs
innovation
transformation
in Asia
Basic strategy & key strategy
To be a strategic partner for business development
under a changing industrial structure
Build new partnerships with clients, replacingcross-shareholding.
Create new business opportunities through industry insight and assessment capabilities.
Structural Issues of the CIC
CIC's strengths
Approach to initiatives
Expansion into new
Enhancing efforts to share business
Business structure
Finance
structure
Corporate
foundations
Limited room for growth in the existing business areas
Portfolio linked to the credit cycle
Cross-shareholdingaccounts for most of CIC's internal risk capital
The gap between our current situation and desired risk management framework or employees' professionality which support our new strategy
Industry insight
Group's
capability of collaboration
Customer
base
1
business areas
risks by utilizing investments, leasing,
and others
2
Reform of revenue
Developing a business portfolio strategy
structures
Reallocating internal risk capital
3
Sophistication of
Sophisticating the risk management
framework
business foundations
Establishing a career plan strategy
Revenue plan1
Target for cross-shareholding reduction4
-300 in 3 years
Consolidated
(JPY B)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2021
FY2023
(JPY B)
Acquisition cost basis
5,500
Results2
Target
Target
Target
1,419
Gross
290.0
3,200
Continued reduction
business
profits
3,500
253.7
260.0
Expenses
238.0
2,700
Net
2,200
business
500
profits
-500
1,700
-1,500
3
Mar. 19
Mar. 22
Mar 24
-2,500
14.6%
12.2%
11.0%
11.3%
1,200
Results
Target
Target
ROE
1. Based on FY19 management accounting rules; the figures include equity in income from investments in affiliates. Figures for FY18 results are recalculated based on FY19 management accounting rules. Targets are rounded figures. 2. The FY18 results are figures after adjustments for special factors 3. Management accounting basis. Calculated not only
15taking account of regulatory risk weighted assets but also other factors such as interest rate risk in the banking account 4. Including RBC
Revenue Plan Roadmap/Reallocation of Corporate Resources
Revenue roadmap
Gross profits + equity in income from
investments in affiliates such as leasing
Increase income from new business areas such as the leasing business as well as income from the strategic investment (SI) area, including the equity/mezzanine business
Increase revenue by 35.0 billion yen in five years despite the reduced dividends due to the sale ofcross-shareholding stocks
(JPY B)
Existing
Dividends
SI
Leasing and other
areas
on stocks
businesses
35 billion yen
494
459
470
Increase
Increase
21
64
Decrease
Decrease
374
367
376
FY18
FY21
FY23
Result 1
Target
Target
*1TheFY2018 results are figures after adjustments for special factors.
Reallocation of corporate resources
Internal Risk Capital
Invest the risk capital released through the reduction of cross- shareholdings into growth areas and to improve the capital efficiency
(JPY T)
Stocks
Existing areas
SI
2.10
Increase 1.93
Increase 1.94
0.11
0.79
0.85
1.20
Decrease
Continued
reduction
0.90
FY18
FY21
FY23
Results
Target
Target
Staff
Reduce the number of staff in the existing areas and increase the number of staff in the new areas (SI and Leasing)
2,650
Existing
New
people
2,580
areas
areas
20
+50
people
2,450
70
+20
people
2,630
-120
2,510
90
+70
-150
2,360
-270
FY18
FY21
FY23
Result
Target
Target
Equity/Mezzanine Investment Strategy
Investment plan/pipelines
Investment Plan
Revenue Plan
(EXP/period-end balance)
(gross profits)
(JPY B)
(JPY B)
1,280
1,450
Examples of projects
Meeting needs for acquisition finance through LBO mezzanine
LBO senior financing and mezzanine investment for the PE fund's attempt to acquire Company B
Structure
21
23
PE Fund
Existing
Investment
Additional
LBO
Acquisition of
HD Company
LBO
Company A
Acquisition of
Company B
Senior
FY18
FY19
FY21
FY23
FY18
FY19
FY21
FY23
Result
Target
Target
Target
Result
Target
Target
Target
Pipelines
Pipelines have increased to 750 billion yen, as of June 17.
Mizuho will make selective investments in consideration of the risk &
Lender
Acquisition
Company A
Additional
acquisition
Company B
Investment
Acquisition of
Company B
Mezzanine
return of individual projects and the investment portfolio.
Fund
investments
Startups
10%
Fund
Infrastructures
investments
PE funds
Pipelines
750 billion yen
LBO
Mezzanine
Hybrid loans
Mezzanine
Infrastructures
investments &
investments & loans
Real estate
90%
loans
Formation and management of the Mizuho ASEAN Private Equity Fund
Mizuho's PE Fund, focusing on Asian companies, implements an investment strategy to increase corporate value by matching Japanese companies with Asian companies and to achieve an exit.
Started Fund No.2 (about USD 300 million) in FY2018.
Structure
Mizuho ASEAN
PE Fund
Investment to increase
Support/advice
corporate value
Japanese
Local
company
Strategic partnership
company
Leasing Strategies
Adding a leasing business
Approach to the leasing business
23.5%Acquiring as affiliates (based on the equity method)
Collaboration in leasing
and financing3
Mizuho Leasing1
5%(plan)
50%
50%
Enhancement of partnership between Mizuho and Marubeni
Strengthening and enhancement of lease and financing businessMizuho• Jointly promoting the "new business strategy" －Service business, joint business operation, and support for deal flows
Marubeni
•
Collaboration in the overseas leasing and financing business
•
Investments in new overseas business
Focus on growth areas
Global business, medicine and healthcare, environment and energy, technology
Creation of a new business model
Transformative business model accounting for the advancement of the sharing economy
(Reference) Target: profit attributable to owners of parent 4
(JPY B)
30.0
Mizuho Marubeni
Financial/leasing
business
Leasing2
Subsidiaries
and affiliates outside Japan
11.1 11.612.413.6
13.4
16.6 17.0
• Moving forward with discussions on collaboration
• Planning to look into merging with MG Leasing in the future
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY23
target
target
The current name is "IBJ Leasing" and is to be changed to "Mizuho Leasing," subject to approval of the 50th annual shareholders' meeting held in June 2019.
Tentative name; the current name is "MG Leasing Corporation". In discussion to change its name to "Mizuho Marubeni Leasing." 3. Announced February 26, 2019
Excerpt from the SixthMid-term Management Plan of IBJ Leasing, announced on May 22, 2019
Efforts for a Transformative Business Model
Generating new value by utilizing the platform
Update on pipelines
(As of end of May 2019)
Mission
Growth of the
Social
Population decline/aging
Deal pipelines
Main KPIs
Japanese economy
issues
population
(JPY B)
May 2019
Results
In-bound
Increasing
Industry
Taking advantage
+38
Solutions
Innovation
DCM
demand
productivity
transformation
of Asian growth
1
1st
Domestic straight
682
bonds
ECM
Connecting
business seeds and promoting origination with
2
5th
644
Total equity
underwriting both
equity as one of our strengths through the Mizuho Platform
domestic and overseas
Mizuho Platform
Concept of business seed connection
M&A
4th
both domestic and
3
Amounts
overseas
Mizuho Platform
Mobility Revolution
FY2018
FY2019
BK's loan to CI group
Operator
Participating in the MaaS
Public
Large-
Local
platform; connecting
The loan balance continues to grow in FY19.
sector
sized
Leasing
government
businesses, local
The decline in the corporate loan spread is offset by the
companies
governments, and
product-related loan with higher margin. The total loan
Financial
MaaS
individuals
spread remains almost unchanged.
Funds
institutions
Mobility
Fintech
Creating new business
Loan balance
Loan spread
and global
by utilizing Mizuho's
(Period-end Balance)
investors
(bp)
(JPY T)
Creation of
financial platform
27
new
Products
Smart Inbound Strategy
26
60.0
businesses
+2.7
Small and
Integrated Resort
Startup
medium-
25
sized
Local Food
Travel
Connecting Mizuho's
Total
companies
Tourism resources
company
local customer base and
24
50.0
Smart
investor bases inside
23
Asia/
and outside Japan
Corporate
Leasing
Europe &
InboundTransportation
Americas
Investors
infrastructureCreating new business
22
40.0
FY17
FY17
FY18
FY18
for regional revitalization
Mar-18
Apr-19
1H
2H
1H
2H
Global Corporate Company
FY2018 Performance
Net business profits1
Transaction banking
Gross Profits
Expenses
+87%
5,000
Net Business Profits
(JPY B)
171.2
4,000
3,000
136.3
2,000
1,000 98.091.7
0
1,000)
2,000)
3,000)FY16 FY17FY18 Plan Result
Net Business Profits
increased 87% yoy, well
2,000
above the target.
1,800
In addition to appropriate
1,600
cost control, strong
1,400
lending and transaction
1,200
revenues contributed
1,000
significantly to the
800
improved profits.
600
400
200
0
1,000
Deposits
+30%
Foreign Exchange
Trade Finance
800
600
400
200
0
FY16 FY17 FY18
Transaction revenues increased approx. 30% yoy, mainly from foreign exchange and deposits.
In addition to profiting from Fed rate hikes, we successfully increased the volume of businesses mainly from Japanese companies in Asia.
Non-JPYloan-deposit balance2
Cost control1
(USD B)
250
200
150
Non-JPY Loans
Non-JPY Deposits
Proportion of Deposits to Loans
Successfully acquired
sticky client deposits,
while accumulating high
quality loans. Loan-to-
deposit ratio remained
around 70-80%.
Implemented careful
Expenses
2,700
Expense Ratio
(JPY B)
74%
2,600
61%
2,500
2,400
80%
70%
60%
50%
Expense Ratio declined significantly due to our cost reduction measures, such as the optimization of the headcount outside Japan and consolidation of operations in each
10074% 73%
50
balance sheet control
while strictly managing
2,300
250.9
251.9
2,200
40%
country, as well as the increase in top-line profits.
0
Mar-18Mar-19
non-JPY liquidity risk
through stress tests.
2,100
2,000
FY17FY18
30%
20%
1. Group total, management accounting basis (FY2018 rule).
212. BK total, including subsidiaries and deals booked in Japan and other in-house companies, managerial accounting basis, excludes central bank deposits.
Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan
Business environment
Infast-growing Asia, both intraregional and cross-regional trade and capital flows are increasing in volume.
North America continues to be the largest capital market in the world.
Business costsex-Japan is increasing due to tighter regulations.
Challenges
Reconsidering capital efficiency of businesses with an eye on the new Basel requirements and other external factors.
Achieving sustainable growth and stablenon-JPY funding.
Establishing a robust earnings structure.
Basic Policy
In capturing both trade flow and capital flow in the global value chain, we will strengthen our stable profit base as well as pursue upside potential in growth areas where we can leverage our strengths, such as transaction banking.
KPIs of the Medium-term Business Plan (FY16-18)
Previous mid-
Achievement
term business
plan target
KPI
FY15
FY15
-> FY18
-> FY18
1
Non-interest income
+30%
±0%
ex-Japan1
2
US DCM
Top 10
8th
League Table2
3
Non-JPY deposits3
+ 10%
+ 23%
Excluding commitment fees, guarantee fees, etc.
Source: Dealogic, issuance of US$250 million or above byinvestment-grade (IG) US companies.
Balance of client deposits denominated innon-JPY currencies, compared with projected
figures for FY2015.
22
Revenue plan 4
(JPY B)
FY18
FY19
FY21
FY23
5,000
Results5
Target 6
Target
Target
4,000
CAGR 7
Gross Profits
+ 5.6%
170
180
Expenses
157
Net Business
Profits
(2,000)
(3,000)8
5.5%
6.7%
7.2%
7.7%
ROE
Group total, management(4,000)accounting basis (FY2019 rule), rounded.
Gross profits after adjustment fornon-recurring profits, etc.
2019 plan based on foreign exchange conversion rate. 7.USD-based CAGR
Management accounting basis. Calculated not only taking account of
regulatory risk weighted assets but also other factors such as interest rate risk in the banking account
Strengthen our role as a provider of intermediary services between issuers ad institutional investors both in and outside the US
Fornon-investment grade clients: LCM/DCM/ECM initiatives to be selective to digestible deals in the market
*BK total, including subsidiaries and deals booked in Japan and other in-house companies, management accounting basis, excludes central bank deposits.
Key Strategies: Capturing Growth in Asia
Regional trade volume outlook (2026)
Infast-growing Asia, we expect more profit opportunities due to an increase in both intraregional and cross-regional trade flow.
CAGR
(2017-2026)
Note: Bubble sizes indicate global share.
8%
China
6%
APAC
(ex-Japan+China)
4%
2%
Americas
Japan
EMEA
0%
0
4,000
8,000
12,000
16,000
20,000
24,000
Source: BCG,
Trade Finance Model 2017.
Export volume projected
(2026, USD B)
Awards to Mizuho
GLOBAL TRADE REVIEW, Leaders in Trade
Best trade finance bank in East Asia & the Pacific
- Acknowledged for our product development capabilitiesand client support
structurein the area of trade finance
(2017, 2018, 2019)
- We have capabilities to originate dealsto meet the needs of leading
companies in Asian countries.
THE ASIAN BANKER, Transaction Banking Awards
Best Asian International Transaction Bank in Asia Pacific
(2019)
- Contribution of transaction revenues in Asiato our profit growth.
- We have a major presence in the Mekong region.
EUROMONEY Cash Management Survey (non-FI)
Market Leader in Japan
(2016, 2017, 2018)- Acknowledged for our products and service capabilitiesin CMS 24
Enhancing our transaction banking capabilities
Leveraging our client base and global network, we seek to fundamentally enhance our capabilities and expand our client reach in order to establish a stable business base in Asia.
Our strengths xEnhanced capabilities
Global network
Strong client base
Transaction banking
platform in Asia
Revenue plan for Asian transaction banking business
Gross profits
CAGR
+9.6%
CAGR +7.8%
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY21
FY23
FY26
FY28
Result
Result
Result
Plan
Key Strategies: Capturing the US Capital Market "Depth"
Initiatives in the US capital markets
We will seek to capture the depth of the US capital markets by
expanding our client base and products availability, leveraging
Our strengths and market potential
IG DCM League Table (our clients)
Fee pool in the US
our strengths in IG DCM business, which grew significantly
after the acquisition of RBS assets, and where we have
presence next to the US banks.
Obtained FHC status and started debt and equity underwriting
2006 |and distribution.
BK-SC model
Double-hatted coverage teams. (BK + SC)
Promoted DCM cross-selling with lending as the starting
point in the IG Focus Strategy. (S30/50 and G300)
Establishing a collaboration
2015 |Inherited loan portfolio/assets and talented bankers from RBS.
Expanded our client base and significantly increased our
presence in IG DCM.
We cover 78% of the top-200 fee payers.
(USD B)
Rank
Bank
Share
1
BAML
13.6%
2
JPMorgan
12.4%
3
Citi
10.1%
ECM
4
Mizuho
8.8%
6.0
5
Wells Fargo
7.5%
6
Barclays
6.8%
HY DCM
7
MUFG
6.7%
2.0
8
Morgan Stanley
6.0%
9
Goldman Sachs
5.9%
10
Credit Suisse
4.6%
Source: Dealogic, 2018 League Table based on deal value.
IG LCM
0.7
IG DCM
3.7
HY LCM
9.8
Ranked next to US banks in IG DCM.
depth
Going forward
Capturing capital markets
Will continue to pursue IG DCM business as a stable
business domain.
Will enhance distribution-oriented HY LCM, HY DCM, and
ECM. For this, we will:
- Continue to reinforce the human resources and capabilities.
US
- Selectively pursue deals based on strict screening.
the
- Enhance our early warning monitoring and risk management
capabilities.
Revenue plan for US capital market business
Gross profits
CAGR
+8.4%
Before RBS
assets
acquisition
CAGR
HY LCM/DCM
+20.3%
ECM, etc.
IG
LCM/DCM
FY13
FY18
FY19
FY21
FY23
Result
Result
Plan
Plan
Plan
Key Strategies: Cost Structure Reform, Selection and Focus
Fundamental reform of cost structure
We will accelerate the shift from fixed costs to variable costs, considering local business practices, by such means as introducingperformance-based remuneration, in order to enhance resilience against top-line volatility.
We will reduce fixed costs further through the Cost Structure Reform, cutting into ordinary costs as well. We foresee an accelerated improvement in profitability after seeing the reduction in the depreciation cost associated with the overseas business infrastructure.
Consolidation ofmiddle-/back-office, corporate and IT functions within each country, plus relocation and streamlining on a regional and global basis
Workload reduction through automation and use of RPA, etc.
Trends in expenses1
3,000
1,000
FY17
FY18
FY21
FY23
After system cost
Results
Results
Target
Target
amortization
Expenses
System renewal
経Expense費率Ratio
Impact of reform
1. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange translation, USD basis, Expense Ratio excludes 26non-recurring profits, etc.
Selection and focus
Reviewing business portfolio strategy from the perspective of profitability, by client, product, and region
Generating extra resources by reducing unprofitable assets; reinvesting extra resources in other growth areas
Achieving synergies by establishingGroup-wide unified business promotion
Responding to the market structural changes
Decline in volatility and transactions under YCC
Strengthening global financial regulations
Advances in computerization and AI technology
Banking
Making profits in the market environments:
1) lower interest rates in post-financial crisis and 2) higher stock prices under Abenomics
Restructuring the securities investment portfolio in consideration of narrowing term spreads and increasing unrealized losses
KPIs of the Medium-term Business Plan (FY16-18)
Basic policy & key strategy
Stabilizing ALM and income generated from the banking portfolio, and improving S&T operations with clearly defined focus areas
Creating diverse value for customers by providing various intermediary functions in the market
Establishing stable revenue base by appropriate asset allocation and product lineup, and controlling cost structure.
Becoming more reliable market partner through providing appropriate investment opportunities for investors with various risk appetite
Revenue plan1
【Sales & Trading related revenue 1】
Compared with FY15 25% up
(JPY B)
FY18
FY19
FY21
FY23
Results
Target
Target
Target
Gross Business Profits
Expenses
Compared
with FY15
7% up
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY18
Results
Results
Results
Target
Results
28
Net Business Profits
154
180
260
-18
1
2
3
4
ROE 2
-1.3% 6.1% 7.0% 10.6%
1. Group total, management accounting basis (FY2019 rule), rounded. Figures for FY18 results are recalculated based on FY19 management accounting rules. 2. Management accounting basis. Calculated not only taking account of regulatory risk weighted assets but also other factors
such as interest rate risk in the banking account
Direction of Business and Revenue Structure in the 5-Year Business Plan
GMC
Target
Statement
To be a partner with expert knowledge of market mechanisms and the ability to draw on a range of intermediary functions
"Top-class Asian player in the global market"
Sales & Trading
• Establish FI business through group-unified cooperation
Direction
• Draw on our strength earned in the commercial banking business
model
⇒Positive cycle of funds among markets' participants
Banking
• Optimal B/S management in cooperation with front-offices in
Direction
customer business section
• Stabilize income by maintaining unrealized gains in portfolios
⇒Contribute to the group-wide revenue increase
managementAsset needs
Primary
needsFunding
expand
strengthen
Investors
Markets
Business>
Corporations
Secondary
Maintain
Focus and
Markets
and
Hedging needs
FX
FX
Rates
Rates
Equity
Equity
JPY
Asia/EM
JPY
USD
Japan
US
More focusing on competitive products and strengthening our global operation
Shift to a sustainable cost structure by using technology
JPY B/S Management
Non-JPY B/S Management
High value-added
High value-added
financial services
Customers
financial services
JPY Loans, etc.
Corp. / Individuals
Non-JPY Loans , etc.
JPY Deposits
Non-JPY Deposits
Strengthen
Institutional
profitability
Management
Investors
Strengthening
of surplus funds
funding capability
Diversify funding sources
Changes in ALM and portfolio management
Focus on appropriate balance between realized and unrealized P/L
Take a sophisticated investment approach using early warning control method
29Transition to a resilient cost structure and cost governance structure to gross margin fluctuations
Initiatives in the 5-Year Business Plan (Sales & Trading)
Mizuho's features
Customers (Investors etc.)
Non-
Financial
Large Corp
SMEs
Individual
Resident
Institution
Cooperation with front-offices in customer business section
FX
Fixed
Derivatives
Commodities
Equities
Income
Japanese
Domestic
JPY Rates
Trading&
JPY Customer
Largest lineup
Equity
Corporation
Customer
in Japanese
Share #3*
Satisfaction #2*
Share #2*
Satisfaction #4*
banks
Customer
Satisfaction #2*
Sales
Maximizing Mizuho's Strengths
Broad customer basis, trust/confidence
Financial functions and market presence
Group-unified business promotion
*Source: Greenwich Survey of Domestic Institutional Investors
Optimal Sales & Trading
Products and solutions
business structures
backed by knowledge,
for various customers' needs
experience and expertise
Basic policy and key strategy
By optimizing our global network and products Our Visionframework, draw on a broad range of intermediary
functions to connect investors with other investors and connect issuers with investors
Partners familiar with market mechanisms
Providing appropriate investment opportunities for investors with various risk appetite
Accommodate new type of clients' needs by equity derivatives, etc.
Strengthen S&T through global operation
Improve profitability by consolidating interest rate and FX risk books and reducing costs
Increase derivative market share by leveraging strengths in cash transactions
Concentrating resources on measures such as 24hr operation of USD/JPY FX andE-Platform in order to increase the presence furthermore in JPY and USD markets
Utilize customer base and global network
Further strengthening the intermediary function to match the deal- flow from corporations with the investors' various risk appetite
Capturingcross-regional commercial flow and investors' capital flows to expand stable earnings base and pursue up-side revenue
Initiatives in the 5-Year Business Plan (Banking)
Mizuho's features
Mizuho's portfolio management philosophy
Tactical asset allocation by appropriate
diversification of investments into interest rates, equities and credits based on market conditions
Ensuring the stable revenue and MTM performance
Asset class analysis under
Tactical portfolio
various market scenarios
management
rates
Risk
Equity
Higher
reduction
allocation
Fund
Etc.
Adjusting risk
rates
Optimal allocation
/
Fixed
and risk taking,
Risk
depending
Appropriate allocation
Lower
Income
on market outlook
and diversification
Revenue / Positions
RAF related index
Benchmark
Comparison
Scenario Simulation
Market conditions / Signals
Operation Reports
by each Department
Basic policy and key strategy
Enhance the sophistication of our ALM and portfolio management through flexible asset
Our Visionallocation while maintaining a focus on achieving a balance between realized gains and unrealized gains/losses
Improving risk-taking capabilities
Rebuilding stable revenue base through restoringrisk-taking capabilities by cleaning-up the portfolio
Pursuing theup-side revenue by strengthening portfolio management utilizing analysis on asset allocation and performance against benchmarks
Balanced approach to realized and unrealized gains/losses
Developing our Banking portfolio with a stronger emphasis on the balance between realized and unrealized gains/losses and reducing the revenue volatility
Shifting to portfolio management to maintain unrealized profits in the future
Sophistication of decision-making processes and reinforcement of early warning control method
Sophistication ofdecision-making processes by digitization
Enhancement of early warning control tools with external knowledge and advanced technologies such as AI/DI
Initiatives in the 5-Year Business Plan (Futuristic Project)
What is futuristic project
Cloud development factory（Futuristic Factory）
Mid-term
Next-Generation
Plan
Near future
market system
Building agile development framework => starting Futuristic Factory
TryProduction
Next
dealing floor
3F
Factory
Start on the 3F/2F
Try
Production
"Catch up"
Try
Production
-
Fully electronic and
Active system
automated trade execution
consolidation, external
and a system that utilizes
Purpose
clouds and API utilization
Big Data
Top-class Asian player in the global market
Approach
Infrastructure reform based on the already achieved "future"
⇒Take advantage of all possibilities (Collaboration with group
companies, IT vendors, and startups)
2FTry
1F
Differing in Japan /
Overseas and BK/SC/TB
Try
Production
Production
Near future dealing floor
Production
Functional
Production
erosion to 1F
Production
gradually
Production
Utilizing cloud
Regulations
Renewal
and external
APIs
Promotion of renewal/consolidation projects based on
Mid and Long-Term Roadmaps
system market Generation
Constructing data storage infra (DATA LAKE)
Infra development based on mid and long-term roadmaps
Unification of market systems
Voice
Dashboard
Visualization
Mail
Text
010101010101010101
Prediction
010101010101010101
Analysis
News
010101010101010101
SNS
010101010101010101
Already achieved the consolidation of BK domestic market systems, shifting to a new Core Banking System (MINORI) concurrently
Considering to unify BK/TB (Trust Banking) domestic market systems after system(MINORI) migration in TB
Image
Video
Unstructured
Data
AI / Machine
Learning
Use Case
Reducing maintenance and running costs by consolidating and simplifying systems in and outside of Japan and using cloud computing
Transaction data
Vendor
Structured
Data
Large data becomes available on an ad hoc basis and makes it easier to expand AI usage 32
Examples of Advanced Initiatives in Global Markets Company
Consolidation of market credit management-related operations
Credit Management Office was established in April 2019 to consolidate the market credit management related business of Mizuho and to improve efficiency while accumulatingknow-how. CVA Office, which was established in 2017 as the first CVA desk in Japanese banks, will be reorganized as XVA1Team to contribute to the sound development of the derivatives market and to meeting customer needs through appropriate control of overall XVA risks.
1: XVA is the umbrella name for adjustments made to the fair value of a derivatives contract to take into account credit risk (CVA/DVA), funding (FVA), initial margin (MVA) and regulatory capital costs (KVA)
RPA (Robotic Process Automation) for operational efficiency
Utilize Mizuho Information & Research Institute's unique RPA tool "LuPa" to automate routine operations and improve operational efficiency
Person in charge of RPA promotion was assigned in each department to promote RPAs. Since 2017, a cumulative reduction of at least 30,000 hours per year has been achieved through the use of various RPAs.
Joint development of voice input systems using technology
Jointly developed with NTT Communications "Speech Input System" a business efficiency tool that uses voice recognition processing technology, text mining, and RPA to automate the input of market transaction data
It became compatible with a variety of market products and multiple transaction management systems by interacting with each other in terms and phrases of market practices and in model tuning. Mizuho Bank began using the system in March 2019 and automated approximately 70% of all
Established Asset Management One, consolidating asset management functions across the group.
Achieve
Steady increase in AUM in investment trust business. 1
ments
Issues & business environment
Changeof environment
Low birthrate and
Lifestyle
Continued
aging population,
low interest rate
diversification
longer life span
environment
Highly evaluatedby the pensions and distributors. 2
Reduction of expense ratiothrough cost synergy maximization. 3
Development of products and enhancement of asset management capabilitiesresponding to customers' needs.
Issues
Supporting asset formation in age of longevity, through further
support for distributors.
Further improvement of cost return through the pursuit of efficiency and innovation.
KPIs of the Medium-term Business Plan (FY16-18)
AUM Net increase Publicly Offered Equity Investment Trusts1
Customer Evaluation
2
(JPY T)
+ 6.8
R&I "Survey on Satisfaction with
Investment Trust Companies"
(Reference)
Initial Target
rankedNo.1(Oct-18)
Market
assets flows
+1.2
（ex- ETF）
Expense Ratio 1
3
+ 0.8
＋1.3
61.3%
＋0.4
【KPI】
58.8%
AM-One
assets flows
of Costumers'
needs
Change
Necessary Approach in the future
Individual
Throughself-help efforts for the future full-scale asset formation
Asset management needs of the Aged as a result of extending healthy life expectancy
Support for asset
formation in 100-year
life society
Institutional, Pension
Continued demand for investment diversification due to lack of investment opportunities
Diversified needs for pension plan design
High value-added asset management capability
Consulting capability
responding to
diversified pension
FY15
FY18
FY16
FY18
1: AM-One expense ratio. Results are recalculated based on FY19 management accounting rules.
Outline of the 5-Year Business Plan 2
Basic policy & key strategy
Basic policies
Contributing to the activation of domestic financial assets by supporting customers'medium-term to long-term asset formation.
Structural transformation to high capital efficiency in Asset Management business.
Key strategies
Responding to changing customers' needs as a unified group by enhancing asset management functions through strengthening investment capabilities and solution providing capabilities.
Pursuing efficiency and advantages through innovation, business process change, and PMI.
36
Revenue plan 1
FY18
FY19
FY21
FY23
FY18 ⇒FY23
Results
Target
Target
Target
(JPY B)
Gross
+ JPY 13 B
Gross profit
23
Profit
18
Net
12
13
o/w
business
Publicly offered
profit
+ JPY 10 Bn
Investment
Trust
Expenses
Private Fund,
Pension,
+ JPY 3 Bn
ROE2
2.5%
4.4%
7.3%
11.2%
Others
Key to achieve revenue plan
Focus on
Publicly offered
Asset
investment trust
management
capabilities,
activation of
supporting
individuals'
asset formation
financial assets
1. Group aggregation, management accounting, Figures for FY18 results are recalculated based on FY19 management accounting rules. The FY18 results are figures after adjustments for special factors. Targets are rounded figures.
Key to Achieve Our Plan：Focus on Investment Trust 1
Business
Investment
Asset
Pension
Management
Financial
Corporate
Trust
Capabilities
Consulting
Foundation
Strengths of AMC
Asset management services centered on AM-One
×
Distributor
×
Strong Support
Base in and
Product
for Distributors
outside of
Developments
Mizuho group
Highly evaluated by customers
R&I "Customer Satisfaction Award 2019" (Distributors Category) No.1(19/5)
Key strategy
Strengths
Support for distributors
Largest team
AM-One , Investment
200members
in the industry
Trust Marketing Division
1 Use of in-house studios
2 One Forum (Website exclusively for distributors)
Providing customized
information
Communicate
in a video clip
3 V-CUBE Deployment (Web Conference)
4 One Channel (video content)
Timely broadcasting
Flexible seminars
Key
Strategies
Supporting
goal-based
Approach
Activation of individuals' financial assets through promoting asset management business
Product
Product promotion
Developments,
to encourage
taking advantages
"Savings to Asset
of Group-wide
Formation"
capabilities
Key
Support for goal-based approach
Strategies
Support for penetration
of goal-based Marketing
Goal-based Marketing
AUM
Support tools
Goal setting
Build-up
Asset
Individual
Management plan
Distributors
Goal-based
Sales personnel
marketing
customers
Training
Skills
Knowledge
Key to Achieve Our Plan：Focus on Investment Trust 2
Business
Investment
Asset
Pension
Management
Financial
Corporate
Trust
Capabilities
Consulting
Foundation
StrengthsDistributor base
Breakdown of AM-One AUM by
StrengthsProduct developments
distributor
Largest
Number of
250
Group
base in the
distributors
distributors
Ex-Group
44%
distributors
industry
(Banks, Securities)
56%
AUM of Investment Trust1
(JPY Tn)
Share 10.8%
Share 10.2%
6.9
6.6
0.2
"Prime One" Series
first in Japan2
JPY-denominated
+ 210Bn JPY
Capital Protected
Fund
Key
Strategies
Customers
Product Developments, taking advantages of Group-wide capabilities
Group
Asset manager (AM-One)
Ex-Group
distributors
trend
distributors,
Asset
(BK/TB/SC)
Collaboration
Ex-Group
other
Customers'
manage-
Information
investor
needs
ment idea
etc.
0.5
0.9
March, 2018
March, 2019
"Future World"SeriesIncrease for FY18
+ 400Bn JPY Top Class
Publicly Offered Stock Investment Trusts(ex-ETF)
As investment trust aiming to secure principal as long as it is held in 10years, our Company survey based
AUM 1
AUM share 1
(JPY T)
AM-One Target
15%
Market Assumption
15.0%
Increase the market share during
Market
Market CAGR (Assumptions): 3.0%
AUM
Company A14.5%
the 5-Year Business Plan
64
13%
12.0%
AM-One
To be the 2ndrank
AUM
Company B11.3%
in the industry
6.9
AM-One CAGR:
11%
7.3%
10.2%
AM-One
10.8%
9%
9.7%Company C 9.6%
FY18
FY19
FY21
FY23
Mar-18
Mar-19
Gross profit
(JPY B)
AM-One
gross profit
27
Gross profit of Publicly offered Investment Trust: + 10
FY18
FY19
FY21
FY23
Business
Investment
Asset
Pension
Business Structural Reform：Enhancement of AM Capability
Management
Financial Foundation
Trust
Capabilities
Consulting
Corporate
StrengthsAsset allocation capability earned in pension investment
Expanding High Value-Added Investment Strategies into the Individual Investment Trust Business
StrengthsCapability of managing alternative assets
Providing diverse investment opportunities for investors To deepen the financial intermediary function of the Group
AUM of GRiPs1strategy
1,400
(JPY B)
1,200
For institutional investors
Total
1,000
(including advisory)
approx.
For individual customers
JPY 1.3T
798.8
800
(publicly offered investment trust)
600
400
465.4
200
Asset Management One Alternative Investments
AMOAI】
（Established in 2018/11）
Overseas
Invest
Manage
Infrastructure
Debt Fund
Dividend
Other investors
Invest Repayment
Overseas Project
Finance Claims Origination
Other parts of
financial institutions
Period: March 2014
Strengths
Commitment to ESG and Responsible Investment
to March 2019
Mar-14
Mar-15
Mar-16
Mar-17
Mar-18
Mar-19
700
Performance of GRiPs *1Strategies
THE GRiPs
Investor
Investment fund
Manager
Responsible
Investment
600
634.1
investment
portfolio
rebased to 100 as of 31 July 1998
Engagement
500
400
THE GRiPs
ESG
300
World Equity
World Equity
Return
Integration
200
TOPIX
232.2
TOPIX
Contribute to improve corporate value of invested companies, through Engagementactivities focused
100
167.5
on ESG
Improve return by integrateing ESG into operational processes (ESG Integration)
Jul-98
Jul-03
Jul-08
Jul-13
Jul-18
"Engagement activity surveys conducted by management organizations"*21stoverall rating (18/12)
1. GRiPs: Global Risk Factor Parity Strategy. Risk factor for assets under management Characterized by breaking down to a base and diversifying portfolios
Business Structural Reform：Enhancement of Pension Consulting
Business
Investment
Asset
Pension
Corporate
Trust
Management
Consulting
Financial
Capabilities
Foundation
Pension Funds, Corporates
Individuals
DB
DC
Growing needs for strengthening DB governance
Growing needs for asset formation and investment education
due to revision of DB Law
support due to revision of DC Law
StrengthsComprehensive pension consulting approach by integrating BK and TB resources
StrengthsDiversified channel approaches
Fiduciary
Pension System Advisory
Promotion of continuing investment education
Management
(tentative name)
Goal-based approach
Mizuho channel
Support for practical operations in asset management decision making
(establishment of a decision-making body, asset managers and investment products, etc.)
Expanding existing pension system advisory business to all retirement benefits
Setting
P
Goal
D
and Review
C
Life plan simulation
Identify future funding needs by using projections of life events, retirement benefits, and pension benefit
・Robot Advisor proposing best portfolio
GOAL
pension assets
target
age
GOAL
assets
Actual
pension
performance
age
Planned
Actual
Portfolio
Portfolio
Over the
Clients' Counter
EmployeesRelease of AM product Descriptions
（From Jul-19）
440 BK
branches
Partnership channel
AEON Bank
JA Bank
Pension Operation Trusts (tentative name)
Support for decision making on pension system management
Management
A
・Proposing to revise portfolio depending on performance
Gap
（From Jul-17）
（From Apr-19）
140 branches
170 members
Trustee of the pension fund's specific business
Support for DC investment
Improving the convenience
Expanding iDeCo customer base
education
of individuals
40
Financial Structure Reform and Reinforcement of Corporate Foundation
Business
Cost
HR Strategies,
return
Digital
improvement
Financial
Corporate
Innovation
Foundation
Further improvement in cost return
Gross profit
Top line maximization through the business structure reform
Expenses
Pursuing more muscular business structure by convertingnon-personnel and personnel expenses into variable expenses
to a more muscular business structure
Pursuing automation, efficiency and innovation through digital innovation ⇒Further improvement of expense ratio (cost return)
