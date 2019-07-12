Mizuho Financial : Notice Concerning Additional Contribution to the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) for Directors and Officers(PDF/73KB)

To whom it may concern: July 12, 2019 Company name: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Representative: Tatsufumi Sakai, President & CEO Head Office: 1-5-5 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Stock Code Number: 8411 (First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice Concerning Additional Contribution to the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) for Directors and Officers

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Compensation Committee has resolved, at the meeting held today, with respect to the stock compensation program for directors and executive officers (the "Program," and the trust established based on a trust agreement executed with Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., the "Trust"), that the Company will make an additional cash contribution to the Trust in order for the trustee to acquire shares of the Company.

For summary of the Program, please refer to "Notice Concerning Introduction of New Performance-Based Stock Compensation Program for Company Group Officers" dated May 15, 2015 and "Notice Concerning Revision of the Stock Compensation Program and Additional Contribution to the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) for Directors and Officers" dated July 13, 2018.

1. Reason for the Additional Contribution

The Company has continued the Program and has decided to make an additional cash contribution to the Trust to provide funds (the "Additional Trust") to acquire necessary shares in the future.

2. Summary of the Additional Trust

(1) Type of Trust: Money held in trust other than in the form of a monetary trust (third party beneficiary trust) (2) Entrustor: The Company (3) Trustee: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Re-trustee: Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd.) (4) Beneficiaries: Directors, executive offices as defined in the Companies Act, executive officers as defined in our internal regulations and specialist officers of the Company, as well as directors, executive officers as defined in the internal regulations and specialist officers of Mizuho Bank Co., Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. who have satisfied the requirements for benefits set forth in the Rules of Distribution of Officer Shares. (5) Date of Additional Trust: July 22, 2019 (planned)

3. Details regarding the acquisition of shares of the Company through the Additional Trust