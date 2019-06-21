Mizuho Financial : Notice of Resolutions of the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (PDF/11KB)

[Translation]
June 21, 2019
To our shareholders:
Tatsufumi Sakai
President & Group CEO
Member of the Board of Directors
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
5-5, Otemachi 1-chome,
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Notice of Resolutions of the
17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Notice is hereby given that the report was given and the resolutions were adopted or rejected at the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") held on the date hereof as set forth below.
|
|
Description
|
Report item:
|
Report on the Business Report for the 17th fiscal year (from
|
|
April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), on the consolidated financial
|
|
statements, on the financial statements and on the Results of
|
|
Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the
|
|
Independent Auditors and the Audit Committee
|
|
The details of the above were reported.
Matters to be resolved:
Company's proposal
Proposal 1: Appointment of fourteen (14) directors
Messrs. Tatsufumi Sakai, Satoshi Ishii, Makoto Umemiya,
Motonori Wakabayashi, Hiroaki Ehara, Yasuhiro Sato, Hisaaki
Hirama, Masahiro Kosugi, Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka,
Hirotake Abe and Masami Yamamoto and Mses. Hiroko Ota and Izumi Kobayashi, fourteen (14) directors in total, have each been appointed to assume the office of director.
Six (6) directors among the above, Messrs. Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka, Hirotake Abe and Masami Yamamoto and Mses. Hiroko Ota and Izumi Kobayashi, are "outside directors" as provided for in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.
1
Shareholders' proposal
Proposal 2: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (renouncement of the qualification of JGB Market Special Participant)
This proposal was rejected.
-End-
2
