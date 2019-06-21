Mizuho Financial : Notice of Resolutions of the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (PDF/11KB)

[Translation]

June 21, 2019

To our shareholders:

Tatsufumi Sakai

President & Group CEO

Member of the Board of Directors

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

5-5, Otemachi 1-chome,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Notice of Resolutions of the

17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice is hereby given that the report was given and the resolutions were adopted or rejected at the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") held on the date hereof as set forth below.

Description Report item: Report on the Business Report for the 17th fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), on the consolidated financial statements, on the financial statements and on the Results of Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditors and the Audit Committee The details of the above were reported.

Matters to be resolved:

Company's proposal

Proposal 1: Appointment of fourteen (14) directors

Messrs. Tatsufumi Sakai, Satoshi Ishii, Makoto Umemiya,

Motonori Wakabayashi, Hiroaki Ehara, Yasuhiro Sato, Hisaaki

Hirama, Masahiro Kosugi, Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka,

Hirotake Abe and Masami Yamamoto and Mses. Hiroko Ota and Izumi Kobayashi, fourteen (14) directors in total, have each been appointed to assume the office of director.

Six (6) directors among the above, Messrs. Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka, Hirotake Abe and Masami Yamamoto and Mses. Hiroko Ota and Izumi Kobayashi, are "outside directors" as provided for in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.

