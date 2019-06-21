Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.    8411   JP3885780001

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mizuho Financial : Notice of Resolutions of the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (PDF/11KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 03:55am EDT

[Translation]

June 21, 2019

To our shareholders:

Tatsufumi Sakai

President & Group CEO

Member of the Board of Directors

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

5-5, Otemachi 1-chome,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Notice of Resolutions of the

17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice is hereby given that the report was given and the resolutions were adopted or rejected at the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") held on the date hereof as set forth below.

Description

Report item:

Report on the Business Report for the 17th fiscal year (from

April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), on the consolidated financial

statements, on the financial statements and on the Results of

Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the

Independent Auditors and the Audit Committee

The details of the above were reported.

Matters to be resolved:

Company's proposal

Proposal 1: Appointment of fourteen (14) directors

Messrs. Tatsufumi Sakai, Satoshi Ishii, Makoto Umemiya,

Motonori Wakabayashi, Hiroaki Ehara, Yasuhiro Sato, Hisaaki

Hirama, Masahiro Kosugi, Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka,

Hirotake Abe and Masami Yamamoto and Mses. Hiroko Ota and Izumi Kobayashi, fourteen (14) directors in total, have each been appointed to assume the office of director.

Six (6) directors among the above, Messrs. Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka, Hirotake Abe and Masami Yamamoto and Mses. Hiroko Ota and Izumi Kobayashi, are "outside directors" as provided for in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.

1

Shareholders' proposal

Proposal 2: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (renouncement of the qualification of JGB Market Special Participant)

This proposal was rejected.

-End-

2

[Translation]

June 21, 2019

To our shareholders:

Tatsufumi Sakai

President & Group CEO

Member of the Board of Directors

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

5-5, Otemachi 1-chome,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Notice of Resolutions of the

17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice is hereby given that the report was given and the resolutions were adopted or rejected at the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") held on the date hereof as set forth below.

Description

Report item:

Report on the Business Report for the 17th fiscal year (from

April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), on the consolidated financial

statements, on the financial statements and on the Results of

Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the

Independent Auditors and the Audit Committee

The details of the above were reported.

Matters to be resolved:

Company's proposal

Proposal 1: Appointment of fourteen (14) directors

Messrs. Tatsufumi Sakai, Satoshi Ishii, Makoto Umemiya,

Motonori Wakabayashi, Hiroaki Ehara, Yasuhiro Sato, Hisaaki

Hirama, Masahiro Kosugi, Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka,

Hirotake Abe and Masami Yamamoto and Mses. Hiroko Ota and Izumi Kobayashi, fourteen (14) directors in total, have each been appointed to assume the office of director.

Six (6) directors among the above, Messrs. Tetsuo Seki, Tatsuo Kainaka, Hirotake Abe and Masami Yamamoto and Mses. Hiroko Ota and Izumi Kobayashi, are "outside directors" as provided for in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.

1

Shareholders' proposal

Proposal 2: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation (renouncement of the qualification of JGB Market Special Participant)

This proposal was rejected.

-End-

2

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 07:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
03:55aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Notice of Resolutions of the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of..
PU
06/20MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Change of Executive Officer(PDF/77KB)
PU
06/03Japan's Mizuho aims to build warchest for Asia fintech investment
RE
06/01MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Toshiba Memory Holdings to Implement 1.2 Trillion Yen..
AQ
05/30MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Summary of Q&A
PU
05/27MIZUHO FINANCIAL : J–Coin Pay adds participating financial institutions(PD..
PU
05/20ORIENT : Japanese lender Orico to provide used-vehicle loans in Philippines
AQ
05/15Profits fall at Japan's top three banks as economy slows
RE
05/15MIZUHO FINANCIAL : (Progress of Disclosed Matter) Recording of Losses in Light o..
PU
05/15MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Changes of Directors(PDF/133KB)
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 871 B
EBIT 2020 522 B
Net income 2020 481 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,87%
P/E ratio 2020 8,19
P/E ratio 2021 7,85
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,09x
Capitalization 3 913 B
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 197  JPY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Sato President, Group CEO & Director
Daisaku Abe COO, Chief Information Officer & EVP
Mitsuo Ohashi Outside Director
Ryusuke Aya Director & Chief Risk Officer
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-7.50%35 658
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.59%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.26%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA14.94%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.11%214 502
WELLS FARGO-0.93%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About