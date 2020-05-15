|
Mizuho Financial : Selected Financial Information for FY2019 (PDF/866KB)
05/15/2020 | 03:10am EDT
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For Fiscal 2019
(Under Japanese GAAP)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
ＣＯＮＴＥＮＴＳ
Notes:
"CON":Consolidated figures for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ("MHFG")
"NON":Non-consolidated figures for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., Mizuho Bank, Ltd. ("MHBK") and Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. ("MHTB")
|
Ⅰ . FINANCIAL DATA FOR FISCAL 2019
|
See above Notes
|
1.
|
Income Analysis
|
CON
|
NON
|
2.
|
Interest Margins (Domestic Operations)
|
NON
|
|
3.
|
Use and Source of Funds
|
NON
|
|
4.
|
Net Gains/Losses on Securities
|
CON
|
NON
|
5.
|
Unrealized Gains/Losses on Securities
|
CON
|
NON
|
6.
|
Projected Redemption Amounts for Securities
|
NON
|
|
7.
|
Overview of Derivative Transactions Qualifying for Hedge Accounting
|
NON
|
|
8.
|
Employee Retirement Benefits
|
NON
|
CON
|
9.
|
Capital Ratio
|
CON
|
NON
|
Ⅱ. REVIEW OF CREDITS
|
See above Notes
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Status of Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans
|
CON
|
NON
|
2.
|
Status of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans
|
CON
|
NON
|
3.
|
Reserve Ratios for Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans
|
CON
|
NON
|
4.
|
Status of Non Performing Loans based on the Financial Reconstruction Act("FRA")
|
CON
|
NON
|
5.
|
Coverage on Non Performing Loans based on the FRA
|
NON
|
|
6.
|
Overview of Non-Performing Loans("NPLs")
|
NON
|
|
7.
|
Results of Removal of NPLs from the Balance Sheet
|
NON
|
|
8.
|
Status of Loans by Industry
|
|
|
|
(1) Outstanding Balances and Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans by Industry
|
NON
|
|
|
(2) Non Performing Loans based on the FRA and Coverage Ratio by Industry
|
NON
|
|
9.
|
Housing and Consumer Loans & Loans to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
|
|
|
|
("SMEs") and Individual Customers
|
|
|
|
(1) Balance of Housing and Consumer Loans
|
NON
|
|
|
(2) Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers
|
NON
|
|
10. Status of Loans by Region
|
NON
|
|
Ⅲ. DEFERRED TAXES
|
See above Notes
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Estimation for Calculating Deferred Tax Assets
|
NON
|
|
Ⅳ. OTHERS
|
See above Notes
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Breakdown of Deposits (Domestic Offices)
|
NON
|
-
Number of Directors and Employees
-
Number of Offices
|
4. Earnings Plan for Fiscal 2020
|
CON
|
NON
Page
2-1
2-5
2-6
2-8
2-10
2-12
2-13
2-14
2-17
Page
2-18
2-20
2-21
2-22
2-24
2-27
2-28
2-29
2-31
2-32
2-32
2-33
Page
2-34
Page
2-36
2-37
2-37
2-38
|
Attachments
|
Page
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
Comparison of Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets (selected items)
|
2-39
|
Comparison of Non-Consolidated Statements of Income (selected items)
|
2-40
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
|
|
Comparison of Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets (selected items)
|
2-41
|
Comparison of Non-Consolidated Statements of Income (selected items)
|
2-42
|
Statement of Trust Assets and Liabilities
|
2-43
|
Comparison of Balances of Principal Items
|
2-44
|
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
|
|
Comparison of Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets (selected items)
|
2-45
|
Comparison of Non-Consolidated Statements of Income (selected items)
|
2-46
This immediate release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance.
In many cases, but not all, we use such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "project," "risk," "seek," "should," "strive," "target" and similar expressions in relation to us or our management to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates; foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; impairment of the carrying value of our long-lived assets; problems related to our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels and meet other financial regulatory requirements; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our Medium-term Business Plan, realize the synergy effects of "One MIZUHO", and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations.
Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in "Item 3.D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and our report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on December 26, 2019, both of which are available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuho-fg.com/index.html and also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.
We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
|
Ⅰ . FINANCIAL DATA FOR FISCAL 2019
|
|
|
|
|
1. Income Analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
Change
|
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Gross Profits
|
1
|
2,062,219
|
|
249,482
|
1,812,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
2
|
733,542
|
|
(28,937)
|
762,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
58,565
|
|
3,411
|
55,153
|
|
|
|
Fiduciary Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Costs for Trust Accounts
|
4
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Net Fee and Commission Income
|
5
|
619,243
|
|
8,815
|
610,427
|
|
|
|
Net Trading Income
|
6
|
391,299
|
|
93,931
|
297,367
|
|
|
|
Net Other Operating Income
|
7
|
259,567
|
|
172,261
|
87,306
|
|
|
General and Administrative Expenses
|
8
|
(1,378,398)
|
|
52,451
|
(1,430,850)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses related to Portfolio Problems (including Reversal
|
9
|
(183,308)
|
|
(152,598)
|
(30,710)
|
|
|
of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses on Write-offs of Loans
|
10
|
(21,940)
|
|
4,425
|
(26,366)
|
|
|
Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on
|
11
|
11,605
|
|
449
|
11,156
|
|
|
Loans, and others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks
|
12
|
137,174
|
|
(137,689)
|
274,863
|
|
|
Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates
|
13
|
30,382
|
|
(20,832)
|
51,215
|
|
|
Other
|
14
|
(41,797)
|
|
32,496
|
(74,293)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Profits
|
15
|
637,877
|
|
23,758
|
614,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses)
|
16
|
(19,159)
|
|
478,698
|
(497,858)
|
|
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
17
|
618,717
|
|
502,457
|
116,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Taxes - Current
|
18
|
(150,088)
|
|
11,288
|
(161,376)
|
|
|
|
|
- Deferred
|
19
|
(11,408)
|
|
(175,287)
|
163,879
|
|
|
Profit
|
20
|
457,221
|
|
338,458
|
118,762
|
|
|
Profit Attributable to Non-controlling Interests
|
21
|
(8,652)
|
|
13,543
|
(22,196)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
|
22
|
448,568
|
|
352,002
|
96,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit-related Costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
(171,703)
|
|
(152,149)
|
(19,553)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(including Credit Costs for Trust Accounts)
-
Credit-relatedCosts [23] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems (including Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) [9]
-
-
Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and others [11] + Credit Costs for Trust Accounts [4]
(Reference)
|
Consolidated Net Business Profits
|
24
|
661,982
|
268,593
|
393,389
-
Consolidated Net Business Profits [24] = Consolidated Gross Profits [1] - General and Administrative Expenses (excludingNon-Recurring Losses)
-
-
Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments
|
Number of consolidated subsidiaries
|
25
|
126
|
9
|
117
|
Number of affiliates under the equity method
|
26
|
26
|
4
|
22
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks Non-Consolidated
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
MHBK
|
MHTB
|
Aggregate
|
Fiscal 2018
|
Figures
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Gross Profits
|
1
|
1,304,598
|
132,949
|
1,437,547
|
240,389
|
1,197,158
|
|
Domestic Gross Profits
|
2
|
750,934
|
126,769
|
877,703
|
88,440
|
789,263
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
3
|
413,957
|
21,810
|
435,768
|
(44,668)
|
480,436
|
|
|
Fiduciary Income
|
4
|
|
59,132
|
59,132
|
4,134
|
54,997
|
|
|
|
Trust Fees for Jointly Operated Designated Money Trust
|
5
|
|
4,229
|
4,229
|
370
|
3,859
|
|
|
|
Credit Costs for Trust Accounts (1)
|
6
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Net Fee and Commission Income
|
7
|
248,316
|
36,202
|
284,519
|
1,045
|
283,473
|
|
|
Net Trading Income (2)
|
8
|
48,841
|
8,267
|
57,109
|
108,797
|
(51,687)
|
|
|
Net Other Operating Income
|
9
|
39,818
|
1,355
|
41,173
|
19,131
|
22,042
|
|
International Gross Profits
|
10
|
553,663
|
6,179
|
559,843
|
151,948
|
407,895
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
11
|
215,056
|
2,055
|
217,111
|
21,409
|
195,702
|
|
|
Net Fee and Commission Income
|
12
|
136,819
|
(619)
|
136,200
|
2,496
|
133,703
|
|
|
Net Trading Income (2)
|
13
|
100,945
|
(6,761)
|
94,183
|
(20,534)
|
114,717
|
|
|
Net Other Operating Income
|
14
|
100,841
|
11,505
|
112,347
|
148,576
|
(36,229)
|
General and Administrative Expenses
|
15
|
(838,102)
|
(84,183)
|
(922,286)
|
27,105
|
(949,392)
|
(excluding Non-Recurring Losses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense Ratio
|
16
|
64.2％
|
63.3％
|
64.1％
|
(15.1％)
|
79.3％
|
|
Personnel Expenses
|
17
|
(323,917)
|
(39,766)
|
(363,683)
|
13,253
|
(376,936)
|
|
Non-Personnel Expenses
|
18
|
(464,785)
|
(40,969)
|
(505,754)
|
14,699
|
(520,454)
|
|
|
|
Premium for Deposit Insurance
|
19
|
(31,138)
|
(1,295)
|
(32,433)
|
(514)
|
(31,919)
|
|
Miscellaneous Taxes
|
20
|
(49,400)
|
(3,448)
|
(52,848)
|
(847)
|
(52,001)
|
Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for)
|
21
|
466,495
|
48,765
|
515,261
|
267,495
|
247,766
|
General Reserve for Losses on Loans)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General
|
22
|
364,306
|
36,187
|
400,494
|
47,171
|
353,322
|
|
Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding Net Gains (Losses) from redemption of
|
23
|
359,557
|
36,083
|
395,641
|
48,547
|
347,093
|
|
|
Investment Trusts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans
|
24
|
(105,579)
|
(649)
|
(106,229)
|
(151,120)
|
44,890
|
Net Business Profits
|
25
|
360,916
|
48,115
|
409,031
|
116,374
|
292,656
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds
|
26
|
102,189
|
12,577
|
114,767
|
220,323
|
(105,556)
|
Net Non-Recurring Gains (Losses)
|
27
|
69,845
|
1,560
|
71,406
|
24,135
|
47,271
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks
|
28
|
121,341
|
4,157
|
125,499
|
(50,665)
|
176,164
|
|
Expenses related to Portfolio Problems
|
29
|
(77,270)
|
(979)
|
(78,250)
|
(3,823)
|
(74,427)
|
|
Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and
|
30
|
10,439
|
299
|
10,738
|
3,945
|
6,792
|
|
others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
31
|
15,335
|
(1,916)
|
13,419
|
74,678
|
(61,259)
|
Ordinary Profits
|
32
|
430,762
|
49,676
|
480,438
|
140,510
|
339,928
|
Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses)
|
33
|
(17,187)
|
212
|
(16,975)
|
477,225
|
(494,200)
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) on Disposition of Fixed Assets
|
34
|
(3,631)
|
617
|
(3,013)
|
(2,796)
|
(217)
|
|
Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets
|
35
|
(13,556)
|
(405)
|
(13,961)
|
487,864
|
(501,825)
|
|
Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust
|
36
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(7,841)
|
7,841
|
Income before Income Taxes (Losses)
|
37
|
413,574
|
49,888
|
463,463
|
617,736
|
(154,272)
|
Income Taxes - Current
|
38
|
(109,151)
|
(10,342)
|
(119,493)
|
(12,025)
|
(107,468)
|
|
|
|
- Deferred
|
39
|
3,364
|
(4,147)
|
(782)
|
(157,143)
|
156,360
|
Net Income (Losses)
|
40
|
307,788
|
35,398
|
343,186
|
448,567
|
(105,380)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) for MHTB excludes the amounts of "Credit Costs for Trust Accounts" [6].
-
As for Gross Profits for MHTB, parts of Net Trading Income which have been included in International Gross Profits are included in Domestic Gross Profits.
-
Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas[22]
=Net Business Profits(before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans)[21]-Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds[26]
|
Credit-related Costs
|
41
|
(172,410)
|
(1,330)
|
(173,741)
-
Credit-relatedCosts [41] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems [29] + Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans [24]
-
-
Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and others [30] + Credit Costs for Trust Accounts [6]
(Reference) Breakdown of Credit-related Costs
Credit Costs for Trust Accounts
Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans
Losses on Write-offs of Loans
Reversal of (Provision for) Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans
Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries
Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Contingencies
Other (including Losses on Sales of Loans) Total
|
42
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
43
|
|
(105,579)
|
(649)
|
(106,229)
|
44
|
|
(8,634)
|
296
|
(8,337)
|
45
|
|
(55,516)
|
(976)
|
(56,492)
|
46
|
|
5
|
-
|
5
|
47
|
|
(1,669)
|
-
|
(1,669)
|
48
|
|
(1,016)
|
-
|
(1,016)
|
49
|
|
(172,410)
|
(1,330)
|
(173,741)
|
-
|
-
|
(151,120)
|
44,890
|
7,507
|
(15,845)
|
(9,865)
|
(46,627)
|
8
|
(3)
|
(1,627)
|
(41)
|
4,098
|
(5,115)
|
(150,997)
|
(22,743)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
|
Mizuho Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
Change
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profits
|
1
|
1,304,598
|
|
229,569
|
1,075,028
|
|
|
Domestic Gross Profits
|
2
|
750,934
|
|
81,472
|
669,461
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
3
|
413,957
|
|
(42,446)
|
456,403
|
|
|
|
Net Fee and Commission Income
|
4
|
248,316
|
|
2,458
|
245,857
|
|
|
|
Net Trading Income
|
5
|
48,841
|
|
99,397
|
(50,555)
|
|
|
|
Net Other Operating Income
|
6
|
39,818
|
|
22,062
|
17,755
|
|
|
International Gross Profits
|
7
|
553,663
|
|
148,097
|
405,566
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
8
|
215,056
|
|
21,704
|
193,352
|
|
|
|
Net Fee and Commission Income
|
9
|
136,819
|
|
2,415
|
134,404
|
|
|
|
Net Trading Income
|
10
|
100,945
|
|
(11,088)
|
112,033
|
|
|
|
Net Other Operating Income
|
11
|
100,841
|
|
135,065
|
(34,224)
|
|
General and Administrative Expenses
|
12
|
(838,102)
|
|
29,081
|
(867,184)
|
|
(excluding Non-Recurring Losses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense Ratio
|
13
|
64.2％
|
(16.4％)
|
80.6％
|
|
Personnel Expenses
|
14
|
(323,917)
|
|
13,313
|
(337,230)
|
|
|
Non-Personnel Expenses
|
15
|
(464,785)
|
|
16,627
|
(481,413)
|
|
|
|
|
Premium for Deposit Insurance
|
16
|
(31,138)
|
|
(523)
|
(30,615)
|
|
|
Miscellaneous Taxes
|
17
|
(49,400)
|
|
(859)
|
(48,540)
|
|
Net Business Profits (before Reversal of
|
18
|
466,495
|
|
258,651
|
207,844
|
|
(Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General
|
19
|
364,306
|
|
48,820
|
315,486
|
|
|
Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding Net Gains (Losses) from redemption of
|
20
|
359,557
|
|
50,248
|
309,308
|
|
|
|
Investment Trusts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans
|
21
|
(105,579)
|
|
(150,664)
|
45,084
|
|
Net Business Profits
|
22
|
360,916
|
|
107,987
|
252,929
|
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds
|
23
|
102,189
|
|
209,831
|
(107,641)
|
|
Net Non-Recurring Gains (Losses)
|
24
|
69,845
|
|
38,201
|
31,644
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks
|
25
|
121,341
|
|
(34,435)
|
155,777
|
|
|
Expenses related to Portfolio Problems
|
26
|
(77,270)
|
|
(3,124)
|
(74,146)
|
|
|
Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and
|
27
|
10,439
|
|
3,646
|
6,792
|
|
|
others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
28
|
15,335
|
|
72,114
|
(56,779)
|
|
Ordinary Profits
|
29
|
430,762
|
|
146,188
|
284,573
|
|
Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses)
|
30
|
(17,187)
|
|
474,849
|
(492,037)
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) on Disposition of Fixed Assets
|
31
|
(3,631)
|
|
(3,452)
|
(179)
|
|
|
Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets
|
32
|
(13,556)
|
|
486,143
|
(499,700)
|
|
|
Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust
|
33
|
-
|
|
(7,841)
|
7,841
|
|
Income before Income Taxes (Losses)
|
34
|
413,574
|
|
621,038
|
(207,463)
|
|
Income Taxes - Current
|
35
|
(109,151)
|
|
(14,227)
|
(94,923)
|
|
|
|
|
- Deferred
|
36
|
3,364
|
|
(154,578)
|
157,943
|
|
Net Income (Losses)
|
37
|
307,788
|
|
452,232
|
(144,444)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas[19]
|
|
|
|
=Net Business Profits(before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans)[18]-Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds[23]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit-related Costs
|
38
|
(172,410)
|
|
(150,142)
|
(22,268)
|
-
Credit-relatedCosts [38] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems [26] + Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans [21]
-
-
Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and others [27]
(Reference) Breakdown of Credit-related Costs
Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans Losses on Write-offs of Loans
Reversal of (Provision for) Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans
Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries
Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Contingencies
Other (including Losses on Sales of Loans) Total
|
(105,579)
|
(150,664)
|
45,084
|
(8,634)
|
7,211
|
(15,845)
|
(55,516)
|
(9,169)
|
(46,346)
|
5
|
8
|
(3)
|
(1,669)
|
(1,627)
|
(41)
|
(1,016)
|
4,098
|
(5,115)
|
(172,410)
|
(150,142)
|
(22,268)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
Change
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profits
|
1
|
132,949
|
10,819
|
122,129
|
|
|
Domestic Gross Profits
|
2
|
126,769
|
6,967
|
119,801
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
3
|
21,810
|
(2,222)
|
24,033
|
|
|
|
Fiduciary Income
|
4
|
59,132
|
4,134
|
54,997
|
|
|
|
|
Trust Fees for Jointly Operated Designated Money Trust
|
5
|
4,229
|
370
|
3,859
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Costs for Trust Accounts (1)
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Net Fee and Commission Income
|
7
|
36,202
|
(1,413)
|
37,615
|
|
|
|
Net Trading Income (2)
|
8
|
8,267
|
9,399
|
(1,132)
|
|
|
|
Net Other Operating Income
|
9
|
1,355
|
(2,931)
|
4,286
|
|
|
International Gross Profits
|
10
|
6,179
|
3,851
|
2,328
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
11
|
2,055
|
(295)
|
2,350
|
|
|
|
Net Fee and Commission Income
|
12
|
(619)
|
81
|
(700)
|
|
|
|
Net Trading Income (2)
|
13
|
(6,761)
|
(9,445)
|
2,684
|
|
|
|
Net Other Operating Income
|
14
|
11,505
|
13,511
|
(2,005)
|
|
General and Administrative Expenses
|
15
|
(84,183)
|
(1,976)
|
(82,207)
|
|
(excluding Non-Recurring Losses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense Ratio
|
16
|
63.3％
|
(3.9％)
|
67.3％
|
|
Personnel Expenses
|
17
|
(39,766)
|
(60)
|
(39,706)
|
|
|
Non-Personnel Expenses
|
18
|
(40,969)
|
(1,928)
|
(39,041)
|
|
|
|
Premium for Deposit Insurance
|
19
|
(1,295)
|
8
|
(1,304)
|
|
|
Miscellaneous Taxes
|
20
|
(3,448)
|
12
|
(3,460)
|
|
Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General
|
21
|
48,765
|
8,843
|
39,921
|
|
Reserve for Losses on Loans)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General
|
22
|
36,187
|
(1,648)
|
37,836
|
|
|
Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding Net Gains (Losses) from redemption of
|
23
|
36,083
|
(1,701)
|
37,784
|
|
|
|
Investment Trusts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans
|
24
|
(649)
|
(455)
|
(194)
|
|
Net Business Profits
|
25
|
48,115
|
8,387
|
39,727
|
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds
|
26
|
12,577
|
10,492
|
2,085
|
|
Net Non-Recurring Gains (Losses)
|
27
|
1,560
|
(14,065)
|
15,626
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks
|
28
|
4,157
|
(16,229)
|
20,387
|
|
|
Expenses related to Portfolio Problems
|
29
|
(979)
|
(698)
|
(280)
|
|
|
Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and
|
30
|
299
|
299
|
-
|
|
|
others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
31
|
(1,916)
|
2,563
|
(4,479)
|
|
Ordinary Profits
|
32
|
49,676
|
(5,678)
|
55,354
|
|
Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses)
|
33
|
212
|
2,376
|
(2,163)
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) on Disposition of Fixed Assets
|
34
|
617
|
655
|
(38)
|
|
|
Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets
|
35
|
(405)
|
1,720
|
(2,125)
|
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
36
|
49,888
|
(3,302)
|
53,190
|
|
Income Taxes - Current
|
37
|
(10,342)
|
2,201
|
(12,544)
|
|
|
|
|
- Deferred
|
38
|
(4,147)
|
(2,564)
|
(1,582)
|
|
Net Income
|
39
|
35,398
|
(3,665)
|
39,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) excludes the amounts of "Credit Costs for Trust Accounts" [6].
-
As for Gross Profits, parts of Net Trading Income which have been included in International Gross Profits are included in Domestic Gross Profits.
-
Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas[22]
=Net Business Profits(before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans)[21]-Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds[26]
|
Credit-related Costs
|
40
|
(1,330)
|
(855)
|
(474)
-
Credit-relatedCosts [40] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems [29] + Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans [24]
-
-
Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and others [30] + Credit Costs for Trust Accounts [6]
(Reference) Breakdown of Credit-related Costs
Credit Costs for Trust Accounts
Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans
Losses on Write-offs of Loans
Reversal of (Provision for) Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans
Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries
Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Contingencies
Other (including Losses on Sales of Loans) Total
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(649)
|
(455)
|
(194)
|
296
|
296
|
-
|
(976)
|
(696)
|
(280)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,330)
|
(855)
|
(474)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
2. Interest Margins (Domestic Operations)
Non-Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
Mizuho Bank
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
Change
|
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Interest-Earning Assets
|
|
1
|
0.43
|
|
(0.04)
|
0.47
|
|
Return on Loans and Bills Discounted *1
|
|
2
|
0.76
|
|
(0.03)
|
0.79
|
|
Return on Securities
|
|
3
|
0.42
|
|
(0.09)
|
0.51
|
Cost of Funding (including Expenses)
|
|
4
|
0.65
|
|
(0.03)
|
0.68
|
|
Cost of Deposits (including Expenses)
|
|
5
|
0.64
|
|
(0.06)
|
0.70
|
|
|
Cost of Deposits *2
|
|
6
|
0.00
|
|
(0.00)
|
0.00
|
|
Cost of Other External Liabilities
|
|
7
|
0.63
|
|
0.26
|
0.37
|
Net Interest Margin
|
(1)-(4)
|
8
|
(0.21)
|
|
(0.00)
|
(0.21)
|
Loan and Deposit Rate Margin (including Expenses)
|
(2)-(5)
|
9
|
0.12
|
|
0.02
|
0.09
|
Loan and Deposit Rate Margin
|
(2)-(6)
|
10
|
0.76
|
|
(0.03)
|
0.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Return on Loans and Bills Discounted excludes loans to financial institutions (including MHFG).
|
|
|
|
*2 Deposits include Negotiable Certificates of Deposit ("NCDs").
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) After excluding loans to the Japanese government and others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Loans and Bills Discounted
|
|
11
|
0.78
|
|
(0.04)
|
0.83
|
Loan and Deposit Rate Margin (including Expenses)
|
(11)-(5)
|
12
|
0.14
|
|
0.01
|
0.12
|
Loan and Deposit Rate Margin
|
(11)-(6)
|
13
|
0.78
|
|
(0.04)
|
0.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
Change
|
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Interest-Earning Assets
|
|
14
|
0.47
|
|
(0.03)
|
0.51
|
|
Return on Loans and Bills Discounted *1
|
|
15
|
0.59
|
|
(0.01)
|
0.61
|
|
Return on Securities
|
|
16
|
1.38
|
|
(0.13)
|
1.52
|
Cost of Funding
|
|
17
|
0.09
|
|
0.00
|
0.08
|
|
Cost of Deposits *2
|
|
18
|
0.01
|
|
(0.00)
|
0.02
|
Net Interest Margin
|
(14)-(17)
|
19
|
0.38
|
|
(0.03)
|
0.42
|
Loan and Deposit Rate Margin
|
(15)-(18)
|
20
|
0.58
|
|
(0.01)
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Return on Loans and Bills Discounted excludes loans to financial institutions (including MHFG). *2 Deposits include NCDs.
|
(Reference) After excluding loans to the Japanese government and others
|
|
Return on Loans and Bills Discounted
|
|
21
|
Loan and Deposit Rate Margin
|
(21)-(18)
|
22
(Reference)
|
0.61
|
(0.02)
|
0.64
|
0.60
|
(0.02)
|
0.62
(%)
|
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
|
Change
|
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Loans and Bills Discounted *1
|
|
23
|
|
0.75
|
|
(0.03)
|
0.78
|
Cost of Deposits *2
|
|
24
|
|
0.00
|
|
(0.00)
|
0.00
|
Loan and Deposit Rate Margin
|
(23)-(24)
|
25
|
|
0.75
|
|
(0.03)
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Return on Loans and Bills Discounted excludes loans to financial institutions (including MHFG).
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2 Deposits include NCDs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) After excluding loans to the Japanese government and others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Loans and Bills Discounted
|
|
26
|
|
0.77
|
|
(0.04)
|
0.81
|
Loan and Deposit Rate Margin
|
(26)-(24)
|
27
|
|
0.77
|
|
(0.03)
|
0.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
|
3. Use and Source of Funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen, %)
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Total)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balance
|
Rate
|
Average Balance
|
Rate
|
Average Balance
|
Rate
|
|
Use of Funds
|
|
|
|
1.05
|
3,675,568
|
|
(0.04)
|
151,978,115
|
1.10
|
|
|
|
155,653,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and Bills Discounted
|
77,097,703
|
|
|
1.44
|
2,667,952
|
|
(0.06)
|
74,429,750
|
1.51
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
28,255,948
|
|
|
0.91
|
(2,508,702)
|
|
(0.00)
|
30,764,651
|
0.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source of Funds
|
|
155,316,129
|
|
|
0.65
|
3,118,268
|
|
(0.02)
|
152,197,861
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
119,877,778
|
|
|
0.37
|
5,421,449
|
|
(0.01)
|
114,456,329
|
0.39
|
|
|
|
NCDs
|
14,238,551
|
|
|
0.84
|
1,053,191
|
|
(0.13)
|
13,185,359
|
0.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Domestic Operations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Use of Funds
|
|
107,729,598
|
|
|
0.43
|
1,835,526
|
|
(0.04)
|
105,894,071
|
0.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and Bills Discounted
|
48,949,371
|
|
|
0.75
|
1,864,314
|
|
(0.02)
|
47,085,056
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
17,599,601
|
|
|
0.42
|
(1,715,912)
|
|
(0.09)
|
19,315,514
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source of Funds
|
|
107,281,154
|
|
|
0.04
|
1,818,187
|
|
0.00
|
105,462,967
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
93,082,592
|
|
|
0.00
|
3,589,693
|
|
(0.00)
|
89,492,898
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
NCDs
|
7,909,075
|
|
|
0.00
|
1,151,522
|
|
0.00
|
6,757,553
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(International Operations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Use of Funds
|
|
51,088,019
|
|
|
2.30
|
1,128,057
|
|
(0.06)
|
49,959,962
|
2.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and Bills Discounted
|
28,148,331
|
|
|
2.64
|
803,637
|
|
(0.12)
|
27,344,694
|
2.77
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
10,656,347
|
|
|
1.71
|
(792,790)
|
|
0.13
|
11,449,137
|
1.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source of Funds
|
|
51,198,908
|
|
|
1.88
|
588,096
|
|
(0.07)
|
50,610,811
|
1.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
26,795,186
|
|
|
1.67
|
1,831,755
|
|
(0.11)
|
24,963,431
|
1.78
|
|
|
|
NCDs
|
6,329,475
|
|
|
1.88
|
(98,331)
|
|
(0.11)
|
6,427,806
|
1.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen, %)
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Total)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balance
|
Rate
|
Average Balance
|
Rate
|
Average Balance
|
Rate
|
|
Use of Funds
|
|
|
|
0.60
|
(93,915)
|
|
(0.07)
|
6,297,733
|
0.67
|
|
6,203,818
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and Bills Discounted
|
3,380,972
|
|
|
0.72
|
14,245
|
|
(0.06)
|
3,366,727
|
0.79
|
|
|
Securities
|
787,969
|
|
|
1.35
|
(110,103)
|
|
(0.18)
|
898,072
|
1.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source of Funds
|
6,622,855
|
|
|
0.20
|
(160,377)
|
|
(0.03)
|
6,783,233
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
3,353,168
|
|
|
0.01
|
(114,014)
|
|
(0.01)
|
3,467,183
|
0.03
|
|
|
NCDs
|
541,402
|
|
|
0.00
|
127,256
|
|
(0.00)
|
414,145
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Domestic Operations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Use of Funds
|
5,767,526
|
|
|
0.47
|
(16,523)
|
|
(0.03)
|
5,784,050
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and Bills Discounted
|
3,191,918
|
|
|
0.59
|
70,944
|
|
(0.01)
|
3,120,974
|
0.61
|
|
|
Securities
|
499,480
|
|
|
1.38
|
(70,874)
|
|
(0.13)
|
570,355
|
1.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source of Funds
|
6,176,693
|
|
|
0.09
|
(75,557)
|
|
0.00
|
6,252,251
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
3,346,557
|
|
|
0.01
|
(106,868)
|
|
(0.00)
|
3,453,426
|
0.02
|
|
|
NCDs
|
541,402
|
|
|
0.00
|
127,256
|
|
(0.00)
|
414,145
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(International Operations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Use of Funds
|
494,142
|
|
|
1.94
|
(103,825)
|
|
(0.25)
|
597,968
|
2.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and Bills Discounted
|
189,053
|
|
|
2.93
|
(56,698)
|
|
(0.08)
|
245,752
|
3.01
|
|
|
Securities
|
288,488
|
|
|
1.28
|
(39,228)
|
|
(0.27)
|
327,716
|
1.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source of Funds
|
504,013
|
|
|
1.50
|
(111,254)
|
|
(0.25)
|
615,267
|
1.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
6,610
|
|
|
1.25
|
(7,145)
|
|
(0.59)
|
13,756
|
1.84
|
|
|
NCDs
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
|
4. Net Gains/Losses on Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
Change
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds
|
114,242
|
|
223,601
|
(109,359)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Sales and Others
|
224,833
|
|
152,151
|
72,682
|
|
|
|
Losses on Sales and Others
|
(103,320)
|
|
71,753
|
(175,074)
|
|
|
|
Impairment (Devaluation)
|
(2,185)
|
|
(926)
|
(1,259)
|
|
|
|
Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading
|
(5,084)
|
|
624
|
(5,708)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
Change
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks
|
137,174
|
|
(137,689)
|
274,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Sales
|
226,005
|
|
(125,044)
|
351,049
|
|
|
|
Losses on Sales
|
(72,258)
|
|
(26,410)
|
(45,847)
|
|
|
|
Impairment (Devaluation)
|
(41,691)
|
|
(35,896)
|
(5,795)
|
|
|
|
Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading
|
25,118
|
|
49,661
|
(24,542)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
Change
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds
|
114,767
|
|
220,323
|
(105,556)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Sales and Others
|
226,174
|
|
149,619
|
76,554
|
|
|
|
Losses on Sales and Others
|
(104,136)
|
|
71,006
|
(175,143)
|
|
|
|
Impairment (Devaluation)
|
(2,185)
|
|
(926)
|
(1,259)
|
|
|
|
Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading
|
(5,084)
|
|
624
|
(5,708)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
Change
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks
|
125,499
|
|
(50,665)
|
176,164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Sales
|
214,169
|
|
(40,631)
|
254,801
|
|
|
|
Losses on Sales
|
(70,725)
|
|
(24,769)
|
(45,956)
|
|
|
|
Impairment (Devaluation)
|
(40,980)
|
|
(33,212)
|
(7,767)
|
|
|
|
Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments
|
(2,082)
|
|
(1,712)
|
(370)
|
|
|
|
Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading
|
25,118
|
|
49,661
|
(24,542)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
|
Mizuho Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
Change
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds
|
102,189
|
|
209,831
|
(107,641)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Sales and Others
|
202,254
|
|
133,752
|
68,501
|
|
|
Losses on Sales and Others
|
(92,978)
|
|
77,454
|
(170,433)
|
|
|
Impairment (Devaluation)
|
(2,185)
|
|
(926)
|
(1,259)
|
|
|
Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading
|
(4,900)
|
|
(448)
|
(4,451)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks
|
121,341
|
|
(34,435)
|
155,777
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Sales
|
202,601
|
|
(22,958)
|
225,559
|
|
|
Losses on Sales
|
(62,550)
|
|
(22,792)
|
(39,757)
|
|
|
Impairment (Devaluation)
|
(38,528)
|
|
(31,206)
|
(7,321)
|
|
|
Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments
|
(2,082)
|
|
(1,712)
|
(370)
|
|
|
Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading
|
21,901
|
|
44,234
|
(22,332)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
Change
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds
|
12,577
|
|
10,492
|
2,085
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Sales and Others
|
23,919
|
|
15,867
|
8,052
|
|
|
Losses on Sales and Others
|
(11,157)
|
|
(6,447)
|
(4,710)
|
|
|
Impairment (Devaluation)
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading
|
(184)
|
|
1,072
|
(1,257)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
Change
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks
|
4,157
|
|
(16,229)
|
20,387
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Sales
|
11,568
|
|
(17,672)
|
29,241
|
|
|
Losses on Sales
|
(8,175)
|
|
(1,977)
|
(6,198)
|
|
|
Impairment (Devaluation)
|
(2,451)
|
|
(2,005)
|
(446)
|
|
|
Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading
|
3,216
|
|
5,426
|
(2,210)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Book Value
|
Unrealized Gains/Losses
|
|
Book Value
|
Unrealized Gains/Losses
|
|
|
|
(= Fair Value)
|
|
Gains
|
Losses
|
(= Fair Value)
|
|
Gains
|
Losses
|
Other Securities
|
33,429,383
|
1,172,759
|
1,547,278
|
374,519
|
27,847,545
|
1,689,866
|
1,883,436
|
193,570
|
|
Japanese Stocks
|
2,338,429
|
1,066,360
|
1,167,903
|
101,543
|
3,143,560
|
1,723,661
|
1,774,459
|
50,797
|
|
Japanese Bonds
|
15,702,512
|
(54,100)
|
30,037
|
84,137
|
14,786,949
|
5,270
|
37,284
|
32,014
|
|
|
Japanese Government Bonds
|
12,601,934
|
(44,021)
|
6,540
|
50,562
|
11,896,134
|
5,921
|
8,755
|
2,834
|
|
Other
|
15,388,441
|
160,499
|
349,337
|
188,837
|
9,917,034
|
(39,065)
|
71,692
|
110,757
|
|
|
Foreign Bonds
|
12,702,213
|
200,954
|
246,097
|
45,142
|
7,418,321
|
23,694
|
35,306
|
11,611
-
In addition to "Securities" on the consolidated balance sheets, NCDs in "Cash and Due from Banks, " certain items in "Other Debt Purchased" and certain items in "Other Assets" are also included.
-
Fair value of Japanese stocks with a quoted market price is determined based on the average quoted market price over the month preceding the consolidated balance sheet date. Fair value of securities other than Japanese stocks is determined at the quoted market price if available, or other reasonable value at the consolidated balance sheet date.
-
The book values of Other Securities which have readily determinable fair value are stated at fair value, so Unrealized Gains/Losses indicate the difference between book values on the consolidated balance sheets and the acquisition costs.
-
Unrealized Gains/Losses include ¥(5,191) million and ¥38,000 million, which were recognized in the statement of income for March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively, by applying the fair- value hedge method.
As a result, the base amounts to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and consolidation adjustments as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 are ¥1,177,950 million and ¥1,651,865 million, respectively.
-
Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities, net of Taxes (recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and consolidation adjustments, excluding the amount recognized in the statement of income by applying the fair value hedge method, including translation differences regarding securities, the fair values of which are extremely difficult to determine) as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 are ¥823,085 million and ¥1,186,401million, respectively.
(2) Bonds Held to Maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Book Value
|
Unrealized Gains/Losses
|
|
Book Value
|
Unrealized Gains/Losses
|
|
|
|
|
Gains
|
Losses
|
|
|
Gains
|
Losses
|
Bonds Held to Maturity
|
860,233
|
15,096
|
15,467
|
370
|
1,602,209
|
7,378
|
19,907
|
12,528
Non-Consolidated
(1) Other Securities
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Book Value
|
Unrealized Gains/Losses
|
|
Book Value
|
Unrealized Gains/Losses
|
|
|
|
(= Fair Value)
|
|
Gains
|
Losses
|
(= Fair Value)
|
|
Gains
|
Losses
|
Other Securities
|
32,816,718
|
1,098,369
|
1,474,980
|
376,610
|
27,416,537
|
1,617,290
|
1,813,859
|
196,568
|
|
Japanese Stocks
|
2,253,467
|
994,275
|
1,098,051
|
103,776
|
3,064,419
|
1,654,186
|
1,708,161
|
53,974
|
|
Japanese Bonds
|
15,675,573
|
(54,111)
|
30,026
|
84,137
|
14,764,299
|
5,258
|
37,271
|
32,012
|
|
|
Japanese Government Bonds
|
12,585,075
|
(44,028)
|
6,533
|
50,562
|
11,877,711
|
5,913
|
8,745
|
2,832
|
|
Other
|
14,887,678
|
158,205
|
346,902
|
188,696
|
9,587,819
|
(42,155)
|
68,426
|
110,581
|
|
|
Foreign Bonds
|
12,360,799
|
199,672
|
244,795
|
45,122
|
7,196,583
|
23,108
|
34,617
|
11,508
Mizuho Bank
|
Other Securities
|
31,904,667
|
1,034,870
|
1,396,801
|
361,930
|
26,622,049
|
1,521,244
|
1,707,856
|
186,612
|
|
Japanese Stocks
|
2,118,532
|
937,153
|
1,033,813
|
96,660
|
2,880,149
|
1,557,759
|
1,608,371
|
50,611
|
|
Japanese Bonds
|
15,413,226
|
(55,616)
|
28,480
|
84,097
|
14,500,458
|
4,637
|
36,525
|
31,887
|
|
Japanese Government Bonds
|
12,406,892
|
(44,931)
|
5,631
|
50,562
|
11,687,096
|
5,853
|
8,594
|
2,740
|
|
Other
|
14,372,909
|
153,334
|
334,506
|
181,172
|
9,241,441
|
(41,152)
|
62,959
|
104,112
|
|
Foreign Bonds
|
11,916,915
|
188,388
|
233,272
|
44,883
|
6,973,236
|
20,431
|
31,940
|
11,508
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
Other Securities
|
912,050
|
63,499
|
78,179
|
14,680
|
794,488
|
96,046
|
106,002
|
9,956
|
|
Japanese Stocks
|
134,934
|
57,122
|
64,237
|
7,115
|
184,269
|
96,427
|
99,790
|
3,362
|
|
Japanese Bonds
|
262,347
|
1,505
|
1,545
|
40
|
263,840
|
621
|
745
|
124
|
|
Japanese Government Bonds
|
178,183
|
902
|
902
|
-
|
190,614
|
59
|
151
|
91
|
|
Other
|
514,768
|
4,871
|
12,395
|
7,524
|
346,377
|
(1,002)
|
5,466
|
6,469
|
|
Foreign Bonds
|
443,884
|
11,283
|
11,522
|
238
|
223,347
|
2,676
|
2,676
|
-
-
In addition to "Securities" on the balance sheets, NCDs in "Cash and Due from Banks" and certain items in "Other Debt Purchased" are also included.
-
Fair value of Japanese stocks with a quoted market price is determined based on the average quoted market price over the month preceding the balance sheet date. Fair value of securities other than Japanese stocks is determined at the quoted market price if available, or other reasonable value at the balance sheet date.
-
The book values of Other Securities which have readily determinable fair value are stated at fair value, so Unrealized Gains/Losses indicate the difference between book values on the balance sheets and the acquisition costs.
-
Unrealized Gains/Losses include ¥(5,191) million and ¥38,000 million, which were recognized in the statement of income (aggregate figures for the 2 banks) for March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively, by applying thefair-value hedge method. As a result, the base amounts to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax adjustment (aggregate figures for the 2 banks) as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 are ¥1,103,561million and ¥1,579,289 million, respectively.
-
Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities, net of Taxes (recorded directly to Net Assets after tax adjustment, excluding the amount recognized in the statement of income by applying the fair- value hedge method including translation differences regarding securities, the fair values of which are extremely difficult to determine) as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
Aggregate Figures
|
786,221
|
1,147,453
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
736,239
|
1,071,157
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
49,981
|
76,295
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
-
Bonds Held to Maturity Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book Value
|
|
|
|
Aggregate Figures
|
860,233
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
860,233
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
Unrealized Gains/Losses
|
Book Value
|
Unrealized Gains/Losses
|
|
Gains
|
Losses
|
|
|
Gains
|
Losses
|
15,096
|
15,467
|
370
|
1,602,209
|
7,378
|
19,907
|
12,528
|
15,096
|
15,467
|
370
|
1,602,209
|
7,378
|
19,907
|
12,528
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
-
Investment in Subsidiaries and Affiliates Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book Value
|
|
|
|
Aggregate Figures
|
135,771
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
135,771
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
Unrealized Gains/Losses
|
Book Value
|
Unrealized Gains/Losses
|
|
Gains
|
Losses
|
|
|
Gains
|
Losses
|
151,877
|
153,740
|
1,862
|
135,763
|
176,806
|
176,806
|
-
|
151,877
|
153,740
|
1,862
|
135,763
|
176,806
|
176,806
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
(Reference)
Unrealized Gains/Losses on Other Securities
(the base amount to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and other necessary adjustments)
For certain Other Securities, Unrealized Gains/Losses were recognized in the statement of income by applying the fair-value hedge method. Unrealized Gains/Losses on Other Securities after excluding such Income/Loss (the "base amount") are recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and other necessary adjustments. The base amount is as follows:
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized Gains/Losses
|
|
Unrealized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
Gains/Losses
|
Other Securities
|
1,177,950
|
|
(473,915)
|
1,651,865
|
|
Japanese Stocks
|
1,071,551
|
|
(616,099)
|
1,687,650
|
|
Japanese Bonds
|
(54,100)
|
|
(59,370)
|
5,270
|
|
|
Japanese Government Bonds
|
(44,021)
|
|
(49,942)
|
5,921
|
|
Other
|
160,499
|
|
201,554
|
(41,055)
|
|
|
Foreign Bonds
|
200,954
|
|
179,249
|
21,704
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Consolidated
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized Gains/Losses
|
|
Unrealized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
Gains/Losses
|
Other Securities
|
1,103,561
|
|
(475,728)
|
1,579,289
|
|
Japanese Stocks
|
999,466
|
|
(618,709)
|
1,618,175
|
|
Japanese Bonds
|
(54,111)
|
|
(59,370)
|
5,258
|
|
|
Japanese Government Bonds
|
(44,028)
|
|
(49,941)
|
5,913
|
|
Other
|
158,205
|
|
202,350
|
(44,145)
|
|
|
Foreign Bonds
|
199,672
|
|
178,553
|
21,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
6. Projected Redemption Amounts for Securities
-
The redemption schedule by term for Bonds Held to Maturity and Other Securities with maturities is as follows:
Non-Consolidated
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Maturity as of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Maturity as of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Within
|
1 - 5
|
5 - 10
|
|
Over
|
Within
|
1 - 5
|
5 - 10
|
Over
|
Within
|
1 - 5
|
5 - 10
|
Over
|
|
|
1 year
|
years
|
years
|
10 years
|
1 year
|
years
|
years
|
10 years
|
1 year
|
years
|
years
|
10 years
|
|
|
|
6,888.8
|
2,277.4
|
|
626.2
|
(2,569.0)
|
2,871.8
|
139.9
|
(202.1)
|
8,817.6
|
4,016.9
|
2,137.5
|
828.3
|
Japanese Bonds
|
6,248.6
|
|
|
Japanese Government Bonds
|
5,851.4
|
5,389.5
|
1,662.1
|
|
45.0
|
(2,603.3)
|
2,691.4
|
137.7
|
(200.0)
|
8,454.7
|
2,698.1
|
1,524.4
|
245.0
|
|
Japanese Local Government
|
11.5
|
171.4
|
84.6
|
|
4.4
|
4.2
|
53.2
|
7.2
|
(0.3)
|
7.2
|
118.1
|
77.3
|
4.7
|
|
Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japanese Corporate Bonds
|
385.7
|
1,327.8
|
530.7
|
|
576.8
|
30.0
|
127.1
|
(5.0)
|
(1.7)
|
355.7
|
1,200.7
|
535.7
|
578.5
|
Other
|
3,229.3
|
3,022.1
|
2,576.5
|
|
4,732.7
|
(480.6)
|
1,424.7
|
1,617.0
|
3,022.9
|
3,709.9
|
1,597.3
|
959.5
|
1,709.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
Japanese Bonds
|
6,186.3
|
6,718.1
|
2,253.7
|
626.2
|
(2,486.0)
|
2,781.4
|
153.3
|
(202.1)
|
8,672.3
|
3,936.6
|
2,100.4
|
828.3
|
|
Japanese Government Bonds
|
5,798.3
|
5,269.5
|
1,662.1
|
45.0
|
(2,521.4)
|
2,606.4
|
157.7
|
(200.0)
|
8,319.7
|
2,663.1
|
1,504.4
|
245.0
|
|
Japanese Local Government
|
10.7
|
171.1
|
84.6
|
4.4
|
4.0
|
54.0
|
7.2
|
(0.3)
|
6.7
|
117.1
|
77.3
|
4.7
|
|
Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japanese Corporate Bonds
|
377.2
|
1,277.4
|
507.0
|
576.8
|
31.3
|
121.0
|
(11.5)
|
(1.7)
|
345.8
|
1,156.4
|
518.6
|
578.5
|
Other
|
3,210.6
|
2,885.5
|
2,401.3
|
4,636.1
|
(498.2)
|
1,338.7
|
1,592.4
|
2,951.2
|
3,708.8
|
1,546.7
|
808.8
|
1,684.9
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
Japanese Bonds
|
62.3
|
170.7
|
23.6
|
-
|
(82.9)
|
90.4
|
(13.4)
|
-
|
145.2
|
80.3
|
37.0
|
-
|
|
Japanese Government Bonds
|
53.1
|
120.0
|
-
|
-
|
(81.9)
|
85.0
|
(20.0)
|
-
|
135.0
|
35.0
|
20.0
|
-
|
|
Japanese Local Government
|
0.7
|
0.2
|
-
|
-
|
0.2
|
(0.7)
|
-
|
-
|
0.4
|
1.0
|
-
|
-
|
|
Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japanese Corporate Bonds
|
8.4
|
50.4
|
23.6
|
-
|
(1.3)
|
6.1
|
6.5
|
-
|
9.8
|
44.2
|
17.0
|
-
|
Other
|
18.7
|
136.6
|
175.2
|
96.6
|
17.5
|
86.0
|
24.5
|
71.7
|
1.1
|
50.6
|
150.6
|
24.9
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
7. Overview of Derivative Transactions Qualifying for Hedge Accounting
Non-Consolidated
■Notional Amounts of Interest Rate Swaps (qualifying for hedge accounting (deferred method)) by Remaining Contractual Term
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks
Receive Fixed / Pay Float
Receive Float / Pay Fixed
Receive Float / Pay Float
Receive Fixed / Pay Fixed
Total
(Billions of yen)
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
Within
|
1 - 5
|
Over
|
Total
|
Within
|
1 - 5
|
Over
|
Total
|
Within
|
1 - 5
|
Over
|
Total
|
1 year
|
years
|
5 years
|
1 year
|
years
|
5 years
|
1 year
|
years
|
5 years
|
|
|
|
1,809.7
|
10,483.7
|
5,858.2
|
18,151.7
|
(1,483.1)
|
795.6
|
(3,555.4)
|
(4,242.9)
|
3,292.9
|
9,688.1
|
9,413.6
|
22,394.7
|
420.1
|
2,584.7
|
3,135.7
|
6,140.6
|
189.5
|
336.7
|
(1,955.4)
|
(1,429.1)
|
230.5
|
2,247.9
|
5,091.2
|
7,569.7
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,229.8
|
13,068.5
|
8,994.0
|
24,292.3
|
(1,293.6)
|
1,132.3
|
(5,510.8)
|
(5,672.1)
|
3,523.4
|
11,936.1
|
14,504.9
|
29,964.5
Mizuho Bank
|
Receive Fixed / Pay Float
|
1,809.7
|
10,483.7
|
5,858.2
|
18,151.7
|
(1,483.1)
|
795.6
|
(3,555.4)
|
(4,242.9)
|
3,292.9
|
9,688.1
|
9,413.6
|
22,394.7
|
Receive Float / Pay Fixed
|
400.1
|
2,454.7
|
2,712.9
|
5,567.7
|
169.5
|
296.7
|
(2,233.3)
|
(1,766.9)
|
230.5
|
2,157.9
|
4,946.2
|
7,334.7
|
Receive Float / Pay Float
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Receive Fixed / Pay Fixed
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
2,209.8
|
12,938.5
|
8,571.1
|
23,719.5
|
(1,313.6)
|
1,092.3
|
(5,788.7)
|
(6,009.9)
|
3,523.4
|
11,846.1
|
14,359.9
|
29,729.5
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
Receive Fixed / Pay Float
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Receive Float / Pay Fixed
|
20.0
|
130.0
|
422.8
|
572.8
|
20.0
|
40.0
|
277.8
|
337.8
|
-
|
90.0
|
145.0
|
235.0
|
Receive Float / Pay Float
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Receive Fixed / Pay Fixed
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
20.0
|
130.0
|
422.8
|
572.8
|
20.0
|
40.0
|
277.8
|
337.8
|
-
|
90.0
|
145.0
|
235.0
(Reference)
Deferred Hedge Gains/Losses on Derivative Transactions Qualifying for Hedge Accounting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred Hedge Gains/Losses
|
|
Deferred Hedge Gains/Losses
|
|
Deferred Hedge Gains/Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains
|
Losses
|
|
|
Gains
|
Losses
|
|
|
Gains
|
Losses
|
|
|
|
|
1,299.1
|
|
97.4
|
|
464.5
|
325.6
|
138.8
|
|
932.1
|
973.5
|
|
(41.3)
|
Aggregate Figures
|
1,396.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
1,321.4
|
1,217.3
|
|
104.1
|
|
473.4
|
330.2
|
143.1
|
|
848.0
|
887.1
|
|
(39.0)
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
75.1
|
81.8
|
|
(6.6)
|
|
(8.8)
|
(4.5)
|
(4.3)
|
|
84.0
|
86.3
|
|
(2.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Above figures reflect all derivative transactions qualifying for hedge accounting, and are before net of applicable income taxes and others.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
8. Employee Retirement Benefits
Non-Consolidated
Retirement Benefit Obligations
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
Change
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retirement Benefit Obligations
|
(A)
|
1,220,755
|
|
(25,113)
|
1,245,869
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discount Rate (%)
|
|
(0.00)~0.62
|
|
|
0.00~0.70
|
Total Fair Value of Plan Assets
|
(B)
|
1,997,428
|
|
(160,525)
|
2,157,954
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrecognized Actuarial Differences
|
(C)
|
(154,639)
|
|
219,803
|
(374,443)
|
|
|
622,033
|
|
|
|
Prepaid Pension Cost
|
(B)+ (C) - (A)
|
|
84,391
|
537,641
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
Retirement Benefit Obligations
|
(A)
|
1,072,553
|
(23,859)
|
1,096,412
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discount Rate (%)
|
|
(0.00)~0.62
|
|
0.00~0.70
|
Total Fair Value of Plan Assets
|
(B)
|
1,756,585
|
(166,223)
|
1,922,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrecognized Actuarial Differences
|
(C)
|
(127,758)
|
216,762
|
(344,521)
|
|
|
556,273
|
|
|
Prepaid Pension Cost
|
(B)+ (C) - (A)
|
74,397
|
481,875
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
Retirement Benefit Obligations
|
(A)
|
148,201
|
(1,254)
|
149,456
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discount Rate (%)
|
|
(0.00)~0.62
|
|
0.00~0.70
|
Total Fair Value of Plan Assets
|
(B)
|
240,842
|
5,697
|
235,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrecognized Actuarial Differences
|
(C)
|
(26,881)
|
3,040
|
(29,922)
|
|
|
65,759
|
|
|
Prepaid Pension Cost
|
(B)+ (C) - (A)
|
9,993
|
55,766
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
|
Income (Expenses) related to Employee Retirement Benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
Change
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service Cost
|
(29,505)
|
|
(1,174)
|
(28,331)
|
|
|
Interest Cost
|
(3,128)
|
|
1,076
|
(4,205)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expected Return on Plan Assets
|
34,726
|
|
1,824
|
32,901
|
|
|
Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Actuarial Differences
|
61,590
|
|
30,428
|
31,162
|
|
|
Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Prior Service Cost
|
(2,301)
|
|
(2,301)
|
-
|
|
|
Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust
|
-
|
|
(7,841)
|
7,841
|
|
|
Other
|
(5,682)
|
|
(3,443)
|
(2,238)
|
|
|
Total
|
55,698
|
|
18,567
|
37,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust is recorded to Extraordinary Gains.
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
Change
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service Cost
|
(25,010)
|
|
(903)
|
(24,107)
|
|
|
Interest Cost
|
(2,749)
|
|
951
|
(3,701)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expected Return on Plan Assets
|
31,105
|
|
1,686
|
29,419
|
|
|
Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Actuarial Differences
|
57,322
|
|
26,781
|
30,541
|
|
|
Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Prior Service Cost
|
(2,013)
|
|
(2,013)
|
-
|
|
|
Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust
|
-
|
|
(7,841)
|
7,841
|
|
|
Other
|
(4,973)
|
|
(2,979)
|
(1,993)
|
|
|
Total
|
53,680
|
|
15,680
|
37,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust is recorded to Extraordinary Gains.
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
Change
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service Cost
|
(4,495)
|
|
(271)
|
(4,224)
|
|
|
Interest Cost
|
(379)
|
|
124
|
(503)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expected Return on Plan Assets
|
3,620
|
|
137
|
3,482
|
|
|
Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Actuarial Differences
|
4,268
|
|
3,646
|
621
|
|
|
Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Prior Service Cost
|
(287)
|
|
(287)
|
-
|
|
|
Other
|
(709)
|
|
(464)
|
(244)
|
|
|
Total
|
2,018
|
|
2,886
|
(868)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Consolidated
Retirement Benefit Obligations
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
As of March 31,
|
|
|
As of March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Change
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retirement Benefit Obligations
|
(A)
|
1,440,341
|
(21,896)
|
|
1,462,237
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair Value of Plan Assets
|
(B)
|
2,225,010
|
(159,158)
|
|
2,384,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrecognized Actuarial Differences
|
(C)
|
(138,808)
|
227,368
|
|
(366,177)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Defined Benefit Asset
|
(D)
|
846,782
|
(136,021)
|
|
982,804
|
|
|
62,113
|
|
|
|
Net Defined Benefit Liability
|
(A)-(B)+(D)
|
1,240
|
|
60,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (Expenses) related to Employee Retirement Benefits
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Fiscal 2019
|
|
Change
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service Cost
|
(43,697)
|
|
(1,645)
|
(42,051)
|
Interest Cost
|
(4,013)
|
|
1,217
|
(5,231)
|
Expected Return on Plan Assets
|
39,117
|
|
2,036
|
37,080
|
Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Actuarial Differences
|
60,477
|
|
30,440
|
30,036
|
Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Prior Service Cost
|
(2,803)
|
|
(2,734)
|
(69)
|
Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust
|
-
|
|
(7,841)
|
7,841
|
Other
|
(11,953)
|
|
(5,673)
|
(6,279)
|
Total
|
37,126
|
|
15,799
|
21,327
Notes:(1) Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust is recorded to Extraordinary Gains.
-
Parts of Income (Expenses) related to Employee Retirement Benefits which have been included in Other are included in Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Prior Service Cost.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
9. Capital Ratio
Mizuho Financial Group
|
International Standard
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
(%, Billions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preliminary)
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Total Capital Ratio
|
17.25
|
|
|
(1.60)
|
|
18.85
|
|
|
(2)
|
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
14.52
|
|
|
(1.42)
|
|
15.94
|
|
|
(3)
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
11.65
|
|
|
(1.11)
|
|
12.76
|
|
|
(4)
|
Total Capital
|
10,722.2
|
|
|
(195.2)
|
|
10,917.5
|
|
|
(5)
|
Tier 1 Capital
|
9,024.4
|
|
|
(207.7)
|
|
9,232.1
|
|
|
(6)
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
|
7,244.7
|
|
|
(145.2)
|
|
7,390.0
|
|
|
(7)
|
Risk weighted Assets
|
62,141.2
|
|
|
4,241.6
|
|
57,899.5
|
|
|
(8)
|
Total Required Capital (7) X8%
|
4,971.2
|
|
|
339.3
|
|
4,631.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Standard
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Consolidated
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preliminary)
|
|
|
Change
|
|
(Preliminary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Total Capital Ratio
|
17.29
|
|
|
(1.73)
|
|
19.02
|
|
17.75
|
(2)
|
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
14.50
|
|
|
(1.56)
|
|
16.06
|
|
14.80
|
(3)
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
|
11.39
|
|
|
(1.21)
|
|
12.60
|
|
11.47
|
|
Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Total Capital
|
9,864.6
|
|
|
(233.3)
|
|
10,098.0
|
|
9,481.9
|
(5)
|
Tier 1 Capital
|
8,274.7
|
|
|
(252.6)
|
|
8,527.3
|
|
7,905.0
|
(6)
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
|
6,501.3
|
|
|
(188.3)
|
|
6,689.7
|
|
6,130.3
|
(7)
|
Risk weighted Assets
|
57,040.2
|
|
|
3,966.6
|
|
53,073.6
|
|
53,404.4
|
(8)
|
Total Required Capital (7) X8%
|
4,563.2
|
|
|
317.3
|
|
4,245.8
|
|
4,272.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Standard
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Consolidated
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preliminary)
|
|
|
Change
|
|
(Preliminary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Total Capital Ratio
|
23.74
|
|
|
(0.13)
|
|
23.87
|
|
23.18
|
(2)
|
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
23.66
|
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
23.70
|
|
23.10
|
(3)
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
|
23.64
|
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
23.67
|
|
23.10
|
|
Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Total Capital
|
490.8
|
|
|
(13.7)
|
|
504.6
|
|
476.8
|
(5)
|
Tier 1 Capital
|
489.2
|
|
|
(11.7)
|
|
500.9
|
|
475.2
|
(6)
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
|
488.7
|
|
|
(11.6)
|
|
500.4
|
|
475.2
|
(7)
|
Risk weighted Assets
|
2,067.3
|
|
|
(46.1)
|
|
2,113.4
|
|
2,056.8
|
(8)
|
Total Required Capital (7) X8%
|
165.3
|
|
|
(3.6)
|
|
169.0
|
|
164.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Ⅱ. REVIEW OF CREDITS
1. Status of Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans
■The figures below are presented net of partial direct write-offs.
■Treatment of accrued interest is based on the results of the self-assessment of assets.
(All loans to obligors classified in the self-assessment of assets as Bankrupt Obligors, Substantially Bankrupt Obligors, and Intensive Control Obligors are categorized as non-accrual loans.)
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen, %)
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
Change
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
Loans to Bankrupt Obligors
|
15,938
|
0.01
|
4,545
|
0.00
|
11,393
|
0.01
|
|
|
Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans
|
401,016
|
0.48
|
21,791
|
(0.00)
|
379,225
|
0.48
|
|
Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More
|
1,468
|
0.00
|
1,032
|
0.00
|
436
|
0.00
|
|
Restructured Loans
|
256,429
|
0.30
|
61,062
|
0.05
|
195,366
|
0.24
|
|
Total
|
674,853
|
0.80
|
88,431
|
0.06
|
586,422
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Loans
|
83,468,185
|
100.00
|
5,011,250
|
|
78,456,935
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.
|
Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs
|
79,826
|
(7,587)
|
|
87,413
|
|
|
|
|
Trust Account
Loans to Bankrupt Obligors Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More Restructured Loans
Total
Total Loans
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
Change
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
(2,770)
|
(28.15)
|
2,770
|
28.15
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
(2,770)
|
(28.15)
|
2,770
|
28.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,773
|
100.00
|
(1,066)
|
|
9,840
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated + Trust Account
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
Change
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
Loans to Bankrupt Obligors
|
15,938
|
0.01
|
4,545
|
0.00
|
11,393
|
0.01
|
|
|
Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans
|
401,016
|
0.48
|
19,020
|
(0.00)
|
381,995
|
0.48
|
|
Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More
|
1,468
|
0.00
|
1,032
|
0.00
|
436
|
0.00
|
|
Restructured Loans
|
256,429
|
0.30
|
61,062
|
0.05
|
195,366
|
0.24
|
|
Total
|
674,853
|
0.80
|
85,661
|
0.05
|
589,192
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Loans
|
83,476,958
|
100.00
|
5,010,183
|
|
78,466,775
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
|
Non-Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Banking Account + Trust Account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen, %)
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
%
|
Change
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
Loans to Bankrupt Obligors
|
14,786
|
0.01
|
4,479
|
0.00
|
10,306
|
0.01
|
|
Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans
|
383,705
|
0.45
|
34,236
|
0.01
|
349,469
|
0.44
|
|
Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More
|
1,468
|
0.00
|
1,032
|
0.00
|
436
|
0.00
|
|
Restructured Loans
|
222,011
|
0.26
|
62,648
|
0.06
|
159,363
|
0.20
|
|
Total
|
621,972
|
0.73
|
102,396
|
0.08
|
519,575
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Loans
|
84,247,518
|
100.00
|
4,835,141
|
|
79,412,377
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.
|
Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs
|
74,578
|
(7,217)
|
|
81,795
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
Loans to Bankrupt Obligors
|
14,786
|
0.01
|
4,492
|
0.00
|
10,293
|
0.01
|
Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans
|
379,472
|
0.46
|
36,311
|
0.01
|
343,161
|
0.45
|
Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More
|
1,468
|
0.00
|
1,032
|
0.00
|
436
|
0.00
|
Restructured Loans
|
220,871
|
0.27
|
62,743
|
0.06
|
158,127
|
0.20
|
Total
|
616,599
|
0.76
|
104,580
|
0.08
|
512,019
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Loans
|
80,871,269
|
100.00
|
4,823,905
|
|
76,047,363
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.
|
Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs
|
74,362
|
(6,921)
|
|
81,284
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
(Banking Account)
|
Loans to Bankrupt Obligors
|
-
|
-
|
(13)
|
(0.00)
|
13
|
0.00
|
Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans
|
4,232
|
0.12
|
695
|
0.02
|
3,537
|
0.10
|
Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructured Loans
|
1,140
|
0.03
|
(94)
|
(0.00)
|
1,235
|
0.03
|
Total
|
5,373
|
0.15
|
587
|
0.01
|
4,785
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Loans
|
3,367,475
|
100.00
|
12,302
|
|
3,355,173
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.
|
Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs
|
215
|
(296)
|
|
511
|
|
|
|
|
(Trust Account)
|
Loans to Bankrupt Obligors
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans
|
-
|
-
|
(2,770)
|
(28.15)
|
2,770
|
28.15
|
Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructured Loans
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
-
|
-
|
(2,770)
|
(28.15)
|
2,770
|
28.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Loans
|
8,773
|
100.00
|
(1,066)
|
|
9,840
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
|
2. Status of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans
|
424,446
|
136,630
|
287,815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans
|
239,035
|
103,013
|
136,022
|
|
|
Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans
|
185,410
|
33,622
|
151,787
|
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries
|
-
|
(5)
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.
|
Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs
|
89,216
|
(3,052)
|
92,269
Non-Consolidated
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans
|
388,818
|
144,417
|
|
|
244,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans
|
216,597
|
106,229
|
|
|
110,367
|
|
Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans
|
172,221
|
38,192
|
|
|
134,028
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries
|
-
|
(5)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs
|
83,523
|
(2,727)
|
|
|
86,250
|
Mizuho Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans
|
385,129
|
143,053
|
|
|
242,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans
|
214,064
|
105,579
|
|
|
108,485
|
|
Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans
|
171,064
|
37,478
|
|
|
133,585
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries
|
-
|
(5)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs
|
83,308
|
(2,430)
|
|
|
85,739
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans
|
3,689
|
1,364
|
|
|
2,324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans
|
2,532
|
649
|
|
|
1,882
|
|
Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans
|
1,156
|
714
|
|
|
442
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs
|
215
|
(296)
|
|
|
511
Reserve for Possible Losses on Entrusted Loans (¥27 million and ¥30 million for March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively) is not included in the above figures for Trust Account.
3. Reserve Ratios for Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Consolidated
Mizuho Financial Group
Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs.
|
As of
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
(%)
As of
March 31, 2019
49.07
Non-Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
62.51
|
15.22
|
47.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
62.46
|
15.18
|
47.27
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account)
|
68.65
|
20.07
|
48.58
|
|
|
|
Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
4. Status of Non Performing Loans based on the Financial Reconstruction Act ("FRA")
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
|
59,212
|
(578)
|
59,790
|
|
|
Claims with Collection Risk
|
383,734
|
24,893
|
358,841
|
|
|
Claims for Special Attention
|
257,898
|
62,094
|
195,803
|
|
|
Sub-total[1]
|
700,845
|
86,409
|
614,435
|
|
|
|
|
Normal Claims
|
92,661,291
|
5,489,767
|
87,171,524
|
|
|
|
|
Total[2]
|
93,362,137
|
5,576,176
|
87,785,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（％）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NPL ratio[1]/[2]
|
0.75
|
0.05
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs.
|
|
|
|
Trust Account
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Claims with Collection Risk
|
-
|
(2,770)
|
2,770
|
|
|
Claims for Special Attention
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Sub-total[3]
|
-
|
(2,770)
|
2,770
|
|
|
|
|
Normal Claims
|
8,773
|
1,703
|
7,069
|
|
|
|
|
Total[4]
|
8,773
|
(1,066)
|
9,840
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（％）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NPL ratio[3]/[4]
|
-
|
(28.15)
|
28.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated + Trust Account
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
|
59,212
|
(578)
|
59,790
|
|
|
Claims with Collection Risk
|
383,734
|
22,122
|
361,612
|
|
|
Claims for Special Attention
|
257,898
|
62,094
|
195,803
|
|
|
Sub-total[5]
|
700,845
|
83,639
|
617,206
|
|
|
|
|
Normal Claims
|
92,670,065
|
5,491,470
|
87,178,594
|
|
|
|
|
Total[6]
|
93,370,910
|
5,575,110
|
87,795,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（％）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NPL ratio[5]/[6]
|
0.75
|
0.04
|
0.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
|
Non-Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Banking Account + Trust Account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
|
51,042
|
(1,924)
|
|
52,966
|
|
|
|
Claims with Collection Risk
|
386,532
|
38,840
|
|
347,692
|
|
|
|
Claims for Special Attention
|
223,480
|
63,681
|
|
159,799
|
|
|
|
Sub-total[1]
|
661,055
|
100,597
|
|
560,458
|
|
|
|
Normal Claims
|
93,890,914
|
4,654,107
|
|
89,236,806
|
|
|
|
Total[2]
|
94,551,969
|
4,754,705
|
|
89,797,264
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（％）
|
|
|
NPL ratio[1]/[2]
|
0.69
|
0.07
|
|
0.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
|
50,602
|
(1,882)
|
|
52,485
|
|
|
|
Claims with Collection Risk
|
382,739
|
40,886
|
|
341,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Claims for Special Attention
|
222,340
|
63,776
|
|
158,563
|
|
|
|
Sub-total[3]
|
655,682
|
102,780
|
|
552,902
|
|
|
|
Normal Claims
|
90,503,034
|
4,643,603
|
|
85,859,431
|
|
|
|
Total[4]
|
91,158,717
|
4,746,383
|
|
86,412,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（％）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NPL ratio[3]/[4]
|
0.71
|
0.07
|
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Banking Account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
|
439
|
(41)
|
|
481
|
|
|
|
Claims with Collection Risk
|
3,793
|
723
|
|
3,069
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Claims for Special Attention
|
1,140
|
(94)
|
|
1,235
|
|
|
|
Sub-total[5]
|
5,373
|
587
|
|
4,785
|
|
|
|
Normal Claims
|
3,379,106
|
8,800
|
|
3,370,305
|
|
|
|
Total[6]
|
3,384,479
|
9,388
|
|
3,375,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（％）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NPL ratio[5]/[6]
|
0.15
|
0.01
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Trust Account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Claims with Collection Risk
|
-
|
(2,770)
|
|
2,770
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Claims for Special Attention
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Sub-total[7]
|
-
|
(2,770)
|
|
2,770
|
|
|
|
Normal Claims
|
8,773
|
1,703
|
|
7,069
|
|
|
|
Total[8]
|
8,773
|
(1,066)
|
|
9,840
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（％）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NPL ratio[7]/[8]
|
-
|
(28.15)
|
|
28.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement.
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
5. Coverage on Non Performing Loans based on the FRA
Non-Consolidated
(1) Non Performing Loans based on the FRA and Coverage AmountAggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
|
51.0
|
|
(1.9)
|
52.9
|
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
45.2
|
|
(0.8)
|
46.0
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses
|
5.7
|
|
(1.1)
|
6.8
|
Claims with Collection Risk
|
386.5
|
|
41.6
|
344.9
|
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
149.5
|
|
20.4
|
129.1
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses
|
167.8
|
|
39.2
|
128.6
|
Claims for Special Attention
|
223.4
|
|
63.6
|
159.7
|
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
68.2
|
|
13.8
|
54.3
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses
|
36.5
|
|
15.9
|
20.6
|
Total
|
661.0
|
|
103.3
|
557.6
|
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
263.1
|
|
33.4
|
229.6
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses
|
210.2
|
|
54.0
|
156.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
|
50.6
|
(1.8)
|
52.4
|
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
44.8
|
(0.7)
|
45.6
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses
|
5.7
|
(1.1)
|
6.8
|
Claims with Collection Risk
|
382.7
|
40.8
|
341.8
|
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
147.6
|
20.8
|
126.8
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses
|
166.7
|
38.5
|
128.1
|
Claims for Special Attention
|
222.3
|
63.7
|
158.5
|
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
68.2
|
13.9
|
54.2
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses
|
36.3
|
15.9
|
20.4
|
Total
|
655.6
|
102.7
|
552.9
|
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
260.7
|
34.0
|
226.6
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses
|
208.8
|
53.3
|
155.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account)
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
|
0.4
|
(0.0)
|
0.4
|
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
0.4
|
(0.0)
|
0.4
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Claims with Collection Risk
|
3.7
|
0.7
|
3.0
|
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
1.9
|
(0.3)
|
2.3
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses
|
1.1
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
Claims for Special Attention
|
1.1
|
(0.0)
|
1.2
|
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
0.0
|
(0.1)
|
0.1
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
Total
|
5.3
|
0.5
|
4.7
|
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
2.3
|
(0.5)
|
2.9
|
|
Reserve for Possible Losses
|
1.3
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reference: Trust Account
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Claims with Collection Risk
|
|
-
|
(2.7)
|
2.7
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
-
|
(2.7)
|
2.7
|
Claims for Special Attention
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
|
-
|
(2.7)
|
2.7
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
-
|
(2.7)
|
2.7
|
Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
|
(2) Coverage Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
Coverage Amount
|
473.3
|
87.4
|
385.8
|
|
|
Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans
|
210.2
|
54.0
|
156.1
|
|
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
263.1
|
33.4
|
229.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
Coverage Ratio
|
71.6
|
2.3
|
69.3
|
|
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
|
100.0
|
-
|
100.0
|
|
|
Claims with Collection Risk
|
82.1
|
7.3
|
74.7
|
|
|
Claims for Special Attention
|
46.9
|
(0.0)
|
46.9
|
|
|
Claims against Special Attention Obligors
|
50.7
|
0.2
|
50.5
|
|
Reserve Ratio against Non-collateralized Claims
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
|
100.0
|
-
|
100.0
|
|
Claims with Collection Risk
|
70.8
|
11.2
|
59.6
|
|
Claims for Special Attention
|
23.5
|
3.9
|
19.6
|
|
Claims against Special Attention Obligors
|
23.3
|
2.8
|
20.5
|
Reference: Reserve Ratio
Claims against Special Attention Obligors
Claims against Watch Obligors excluding Special Attention Obligors Claims against Normal Obligors
Mizuho Bank
Coverage Amount
Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
Coverage Ratio
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
Claims with Collection Risk
Claims for Special Attention
Claims against Special Attention Obligors
Reserve Ratio against Non-collateralized Claims
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk
Claims for Special Attention
Claims against Special Attention Obligors
Reference: Reserve Ratio
Claims against Special Attention Obligors
Claims against Watch Obligors excluding Special Attention Obligors Claims against Normal Obligors
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
15.01
|
2.25
|
12.75
|
|
4.91
|
2.45
|
2.46
|
|
0.09
|
0.04
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
469.5
|
87.3
|
382.2
|
|
208.8
|
53.3
|
155.5
|
|
260.7
|
34.0
|
226.6
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
71.6
|
2.4
|
69.1
|
|
100.0
|
-
|
100.0
|
|
82.1
|
7.5
|
74.6
|
|
47.0
|
(0.0)
|
47.1
|
|
50.8
|
0.2
|
50.6
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
100.0
|
-
|
100.0
|
|
70.9
|
11.2
|
59.6
|
|
23.5
|
3.9
|
19.6
|
|
23.3
|
2.8
|
20.5
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
14.99
|
2.24
|
12.74
|
|
4.95
|
2.48
|
2.47
|
|
0.09
|
0.04
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
Coverage Amount
|
3.7
|
0.1
|
3.5
|
|
|
Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans
|
1.3
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
|
|
Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent
|
2.3
|
(0.5)
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
Coverage Ratio
|
69.7
|
(5.2)
|
75.0
|
|
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
|
100.0
|
-
|
100.0
|
|
|
Claims with Collection Risk
|
80.6
|
(8.9)
|
89.5
|
|
|
Claims for Special Attention
|
22.1
|
(7.0)
|
29.2
|
|
|
Claims against Special Attention Obligors
|
22.1
|
(19.2)
|
41.3
|
|
Reserve Ratio against Non-collateralized Claims
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Claims with Collection Risk
|
60.8
|
2.9
|
57.9
|
|
Claims for Special Attention
|
20.2
|
0.8
|
19.4
|
|
Claims against Special Attention Obligors
|
20.2
|
0.8
|
19.4
|
|
Reference: Reserve Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
Claims against Special Attention Obligors
|
19.79
|
5.64
|
14.15
|
|
Claims against Watch Obligors excluding Special Attention Obligors
|
1.47
|
0.36
|
1.11
|
|
Claims against Normal Obligors
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
6. Overview of Non-Performing Loans ("NPLs")
Non-Consolidated
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account)
(Billions of yen)
Notes: 1. Claims for Special Attention is denoted on an individual loans basis.
Claims against Special Attention Obligors includes all claims, not limited to Claims for Special Attention.
2. The difference between total Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans and total Non Performing Loans based on the FRA represents the amount of claims other than loans included in Non Performing Loans based on the FRA.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
7. Results of Removal of NPLs from the Balance Sheet
Non-Consolidated
-
Outstanding Balance of Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors and Claims with Collection Risk (under the FRA)
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account)
(Billions of yen)
|
Fiscal 2016
|
Fiscal 2017
|
Fiscal 2018
|
Fiscal 2019
|
As of March
|
As of March
|
As of March
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
31, 2017
|
31, 2018
|
31, 2019
|
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk
Amount Categorized as above up to Fiscal 2016
of which the amount which was in the process of being removed from the balance sheet
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk
Amount Newly Categorized as above during Fiscal 2017
of which the amount which was in the process of being removed from the balance sheet
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk
Amount Newly Categorized as above during Fiscal 2018
of which the amount which was in the process of being removed from the balance sheet
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk
Amount Newly Categorized as above during Fiscal 2019
of which the amount which was in the process of being removed from the balance sheet
Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk
Total
of which the amount which was in the process of being removed from the balance sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
|
|
|
Change from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHBK
|
MHTB *
|
Figures for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the 2 Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82.7
|
|
64.1
|
27.7
|
23.9
|
0.2
|
24.2
|
(3.5)
|
|
|
|
390.0
|
|
218.1
|
153.8
|
121.2
|
1.4
|
122.7
|
(31.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
472.8
|
|
282.3
|
181.6
|
|
145.2
|
1.7
|
146.9
|
|
(34.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72.7
|
34.9
|
16.8
|
18.1
|
0.2
|
18.4
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
0.0
|
2.3
|
(3.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
66.1
|
|
33.9
|
16.8
|
0.1
|
16.9
|
(16.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78.5
|
|
39.8
|
|
19.1
|
0.1
|
19.3
|
|
(20.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
5.7
|
2.1
|
0.0
|
2.1
|
(3.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
11.5
|
(7.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.3
|
|
11.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
159.8
|
|
74.6
|
0.2
|
74.8
|
(84.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
179.1
|
|
86.1
|
0.3
|
86.4
|
|
(92.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.2
|
11.7
|
0.1
|
11.8
|
(6.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.8
|
0.0
|
12.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
169.9
|
1.9
|
171.8
|
|
|
171.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182.8
|
1.9
|
184.7
|
|
|
184.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.9
|
0.0
|
12.0
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82.7
|
76.6
|
52.9
|
50.6
|
0.4
|
51.0
|
(1.9)
|
|
390.0
|
284.2
|
347.6
|
382.7
|
3.7
|
386.5
|
38.8
|
|
|
472.8
|
360.9
|
400.6
|
|
433.3
|
4.2
|
437.5
|
|
36.9
|
|
72.7
|
47.2
|
40.8
|
44.0
|
0.4
|
44.5
|
3.7
-
-
Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement.
-
denotes newly categorized amounts.
-
Breakdown of Reasons for Removal of NPLs from the Balance Sheet in Fiscal 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Aggregate Figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the 2 Banks
|
|
MHTB
|
|
|
|
(Banking Account
|
MHBK
|
(Banking Account
|
|
|
|
+ Trust Account)
|
|
+ Trust Account)
|
|
Liquidation
|
|
(7.5)
|
(7.5)
|
-
|
Restructuring
|
(11.4)
|
(11.4)
|
-
|
Improvement in Business Performance due to Restructuring
|
(0.0)
|
-
|
(0.0)
|
Loan Sales
|
(35.2)
|
(35.2)
|
-
|
Direct Write-off
|
12.5
|
12.8
|
(0.2)
|
Other
|
(106.1)
|
(102.3)
|
(3.7)
|
|
Debt recovery
|
(91.0)
|
(90.7)
|
(0.2)
|
|
Improvement in Business Performance
|
(15.0)
|
(11.5)
|
(3.5)
|
Total
|
(147.8)
|
(143.7)
|
(4.0)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
8. Status of Loans by Industry
-
Outstanding Balances andNon-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans by Industry Non-Consolidated
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Accrual,
|
Change
|
|
Non-Accrual,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Non-Accrual,
|
Outstanding
|
|
|
|
Past Due &
|
Outstanding
|
Past Due &
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
Restructured
|
Past Due &
|
Balance
|
Restructured
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
Balance
|
Restructured
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Total
|
|
58,947.6
|
511.4
|
1,513.0
|
78.4
|
57,434.6
|
433.0
|
(excluding Loans Booked Offshore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
9,638.9
|
140.5
|
201.2
|
45.3
|
9,437.6
|
95.1
|
|
Agriculture & Forestry
|
54.7
|
0.8
|
7.2
|
0.6
|
47.4
|
0.2
|
|
Fishery
|
3.3
|
0.3
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
2.1
|
-
|
|
Mining, Quarrying Industry &
|
226.9
|
0.2
|
(20.1)
|
0.1
|
247.1
|
0.1
|
|
Gravel Extraction Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
725.4
|
8.0
|
58.2
|
3.1
|
667.1
|
4.9
|
|
Utilities
|
2,835.9
|
11.5
|
34.3
|
9.9
|
2,801.5
|
1.5
|
|
Communication
|
1,436.9
|
11.5
|
153.8
|
(4.0)
|
1,283.0
|
15.5
|
|
Transportation & Postal Industry
|
2,360.1
|
9.3
|
(10.6)
|
(0.9)
|
2,370.7
|
10.3
|
|
Wholesale & Retail
|
4,930.0
|
132.9
|
58.1
|
25.5
|
4,871.8
|
107.4
|
|
Finance & Insurance
|
8,220.3
|
10.3
|
236.9
|
(0.3)
|
7,983.4
|
10.7
|
|
Real Estate
|
8,740.2
|
36.4
|
579.7
|
7.2
|
8,160.4
|
29.2
|
|
Commodity Lease
|
2,884.9
|
1.6
|
712.4
|
(0.1)
|
2,172.5
|
1.8
|
|
Service Industries
|
3,107.8
|
70.0
|
235.6
|
4.4
|
2,872.1
|
65.6
|
|
Local Governments
|
760.3
|
-
|
(40.1)
|
(2.7)
|
800.4
|
2.7
|
|
Governments
|
1,443.5
|
-
|
(120.8)
|
-
|
1,564.4
|
-
|
|
Other
|
11,578.0
|
77.5
|
(574.3)
|
(10.0)
|
12,152.4
|
87.5
|
|
Overseas Total
|
|
25,925.5
|
110.4
|
3,299.3
|
23.9
|
22,626.2
|
86.5
|
|
(including Loans Booked Offshore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Governments
|
342.2
|
-
|
(3.8)
|
-
|
346.0
|
-
|
|
Financial Institutions
|
9,170.5
|
-
|
1,242.8
|
-
|
7,927.7
|
-
|
|
Other
|
16,412.7
|
110.4
|
2,060.3
|
23.9
|
14,352.4
|
86.5
|
|
Total
|
84,873.2
|
621.9
|
4,812.3
|
102.3
|
80,060.9
|
519.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Loans to Finance & Insurance sector includes loans to MHFG as follows: As of March 31, 2020: ¥860.0 billion (from MHBK) As of March 31, 2019: ¥945.5 billion (from MHBK)
-
Amounts of Outstanding Balances are the aggregate figures for banking and trust accounts, and amounts ofNon-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans are the aggregate figures for banking and trust accounts with contracts indemnifying the principal amounts.
-
A reclassification of Industry type has been made on the above table as of March 31, 2019 for consistency with current figures.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
|
Mizuho Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Accrual,
|
Change
|
|
Non-Accrual,
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Non-Accrual,
|
Outstanding
|
|
|
Past Due &
|
Outstanding
|
Past Due &
|
|
|
Past Due &
|
|
|
Balance
|
Restructured
|
Balance
|
Restructured
|
|
|
Balance
|
Restructured
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Total
|
54,946.8
|
506.1
|
1,524.0
|
80.6
|
53,422.7
|
425.4
|
|
(excluding Loans Booked Offshore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
9,173.7
|
138.2
|
221.7
|
44.0
|
8,952.0
|
94.1
|
|
|
Agriculture & Forestry
|
54.6
|
0.8
|
7.1
|
0.6
|
47.4
|
0.2
|
|
|
Fishery
|
3.3
|
0.3
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
2.1
|
-
|
|
|
Mining, Quarrying Industry &
|
224.7
|
0.2
|
(20.1)
|
0.1
|
244.9
|
0.1
|
|
|
Gravel Extraction Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
689.3
|
7.9
|
59.8
|
3.1
|
629.5
|
4.7
|
|
|
Utilities
|
2,564.8
|
11.5
|
41.6
|
9.9
|
2,523.2
|
1.5
|
|
|
Communication
|
1,306.8
|
11.2
|
142.5
|
(4.3)
|
1,164.2
|
15.5
|
|
|
Transportation & Postal Industry
|
2,161.6
|
9.3
|
4.4
|
(0.9)
|
2,157.2
|
10.3
|
|
|
Wholesale & Retail
|
4,782.3
|
132.9
|
83.8
|
25.9
|
4,698.4
|
106.9
|
|
|
Finance & Insurance
|
7,700.9
|
10.3
|
178.8
|
(0.3)
|
7,522.1
|
10.7
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
7,450.1
|
36.0
|
462.7
|
7.2
|
6,987.3
|
28.7
|
|
|
Commodity Lease
|
2,667.8
|
1.6
|
728.9
|
(0.1)
|
1,938.9
|
1.8
|
|
|
Service Industries
|
3,051.9
|
70.0
|
236.8
|
4.5
|
2,815.0
|
65.5
|
|
|
Local Governments
|
753.2
|
-
|
(38.3)
|
-
|
791.6
|
-
|
|
|
Governments
|
1,338.0
|
-
|
(126.3)
|
-
|
1,464.3
|
-
|
|
|
Other
|
11,023.0
|
75.2
|
(460.8)
|
(9.5)
|
11,483.9
|
84.8
|
|
Overseas Total
|
25,924.4
|
110.4
|
3,299.8
|
23.9
|
22,624.6
|
86.5
|
|
(including Loans Booked Offshore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Governments
|
342.2
|
-
|
(3.8)
|
-
|
346.0
|
-
|
|
|
Financial Institutions
|
9,170.5
|
-
|
1,242.8
|
-
|
7,927.7
|
-
|
|
|
Other
|
16,411.6
|
110.4
|
2,060.8
|
23.9
|
14,350.8
|
86.5
|
|
Total
|
80,871.2
|
616.5
|
4,823.9
|
104.5
|
76,047.3
|
512.0
|
|
*A reclassification of Industry type has been made on the above table as of March 31, 2019 for consistency with current figures.
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account + Trust Account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Total
|
|
|
(11.0)
|
(2.1)
|
4,011.9
|
7.5
|
|
4,000.8
|
5.3
|
|
(excluding Loans Booked Offshore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
465.1
|
2.2
|
(20.4)
|
1.3
|
485.5
|
0.9
|
|
|
Agriculture & Forestry
|
0.0
|
-
|
0.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Fishery
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Mining, Quarrying Industry &
|
2.2
|
-
|
0.0
|
-
|
2.1
|
-
|
|
|
Gravel Extraction Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
36.0
|
0.1
|
(1.5)
|
(0.0)
|
37.6
|
0.1
|
|
|
Utilities
|
271.0
|
-
|
(7.2)
|
-
|
278.3
|
-
|
|
|
Communication
|
130.1
|
0.3
|
11.2
|
0.3
|
118.8
|
-
|
|
|
Transportation & Postal Industry
|
198.4
|
-
|
(15.0)
|
-
|
213.5
|
-
|
|
|
Wholesale & Retail
|
147.6
|
-
|
(25.6)
|
(0.4)
|
173.3
|
0.4
|
|
|
Finance & Insurance
|
519.3
|
-
|
58.1
|
-
|
461.2
|
-
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
1,290.0
|
0.4
|
116.9
|
(0.0)
|
1,173.1
|
0.4
|
|
|
Commodity Lease
|
217.1
|
-
|
(16.4)
|
-
|
233.6
|
-
|
|
|
Service Industries
|
55.9
|
-
|
(1.2)
|
(0.0)
|
57.1
|
0.0
|
|
|
Local Governments
|
7.0
|
-
|
(1.7)
|
(2.7)
|
8.7
|
2.7
|
|
|
Governments
|
105.4
|
-
|
5.4
|
-
|
100.0
|
-
|
|
|
Other
|
554.9
|
2.2
|
(113.5)
|
(0.4)
|
668.5
|
2.6
|
|
Overseas Total
|
1.1
|
-
|
(0.5)
|
-
|
1.6
|
-
|
|
(including Loans Booked Offshore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Governments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Financial Institutions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Other
|
1.1
|
-
|
(0.5)
|
-
|
1.6
|
-
|
|
Total
|
4,001.9
|
5.3
|
(11.5)
|
(2.1)
|
4,013.5
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Amounts of Outstanding Balances are the aggregate figures for banking and trust accounts, and amounts ofNon-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans are the aggregate figures for banking and trust accounts with contracts indemnifying the principal amounts.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
-
Non Performing Loans based on the FRA and Coverage Ratio by IndustryNon-Consolidated
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen, %)
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non Performing
|
|
Non Performing
|
|
Non Performing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans based on
|
Coverage Ratio
|
Loans based on
|
Coverage Ratio
|
Loans based on
|
Coverage Ratio
|
|
|
|
the FRA
|
|
the FRA
|
|
the FRA
|
|
Domestic Total
|
|
529.5
|
67.6
|
77.1
|
(3.9)
|
452.4
|
71.6
|
(excluding Loans Booked Offshore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
150.3
|
64.2
|
42.6
|
(2.6)
|
107.6
|
66.8
|
|
Agriculture & Forestry
|
0.8
|
41.5
|
0.6
|
(23.3)
|
0.2
|
64.8
|
|
Fishery
|
0.3
|
62.6
|
0.3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Mining, Quarrying Industry &
|
0.5
|
94.4
|
(0.1)
|
4.6
|
0.6
|
89.7
|
|
Gravel Extraction Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
8.3
|
72.0
|
3.3
|
(1.1)
|
5.0
|
73.1
|
|
Utilities
|
11.5
|
38.5
|
9.9
|
(25.6)
|
1.5
|
64.1
|
|
Communication
|
11.5
|
66.1
|
(4.5)
|
1.0
|
16.0
|
65.1
|
|
Transportation & Postal Industry
|
9.4
|
65.5
|
(0.9)
|
(3.5)
|
10.3
|
69.1
|
|
Wholesale & Retail
|
135.3
|
57.7
|
25.8
|
(4.0)
|
109.4
|
61.7
|
|
Finance & Insurance
|
10.7
|
81.6
|
(0.0)
|
12.6
|
10.7
|
68.9
|
|
Real Estate
|
35.6
|
81.7
|
4.6
|
(2.8)
|
31.0
|
84.6
|
|
Commodity Lease
|
1.7
|
72.3
|
(0.1)
|
0.7
|
1.9
|
71.6
|
|
Service Industries
|
73.2
|
65.9
|
7.1
|
1.0
|
66.1
|
64.9
|
|
Local Governments
|
-
|
-
|
(2.7)
|
-
|
2.7
|
100.0
|
|
Other
|
79.9
|
88.4
|
(8.8)
|
(2.4)
|
88.7
|
90.8
|
|
Overseas Total
|
|
131.4
|
87.6
|
23.4
|
27.7
|
108.0
|
59.8
|
|
(including Loans Booked Offshore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Governments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Financial Institutions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Other
|
131.4
|
87.6
|
23.4
|
27.7
|
108.0
|
59.8
|
|
Total
|
661.0
|
71.6
|
100.5
|
2.2
|
560.4
|
69.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
9. Housing and Consumer Loans & Loans to Small and Medium-Sized
Enterprises ("SMEs") and Individual Customers
(1) Balance of Housing and Consumer Loans
Non-Consolidated
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account)
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Housing and Consumer Loans
|
9,215.7
|
(446.1)
|
9,661.9
|
|
|
|
|
Housing Loans for owner's residential housing
|
8,463.4
|
(327.9)
|
8,791.4
Mizuho Bank
|
Housing and Consumer Loans
|
9,143.1
|
(434.1)
|
9,577.2
|
|
Housing Loans
|
8,595.0
|
(360.7)
|
8,955.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for owner's residential housing
|
8,396.1
|
(317.1)
|
8,713.2
|
|
Consumer loans
|
548.0
|
(73.4)
|
621.4
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account + Trust Account)
|
Housing and Consumer Loans
|
72.6
|
(12.0)
|
84.7
|
|
|
|
|
Housing Loans for owner's residential housing
|
67.3
|
(10.8)
|
78.1
* Above figures are aggregate banking and trust account amounts.
(2) Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers Non-Consolidated
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account)
Percentage of Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers, of Total Domestic Loans Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers
Mizuho Bank
Percentage of Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers, of Total Domestic Loans Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers
Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account + Trust Account)
Percentage of Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers, of Total Domestic Loans
Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers
* Above figures are aggregate banking and trust account amounts.
|
|
|
|
|
(%, Billions of yen)
|
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57.4
|
(0.2)
|
|
57.7
|
|
33,892.4
|
705.9
|
|
33,186.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58.1
|
(0.2)
|
|
58.4
|
|
31,956.5
|
740.4
|
|
31,216.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48.3
|
(0.7)
|
|
49.1
|
|
1,935.9
|
(34.4)
|
|
1,970.3
-
Above figures do not include loans booked at overseas offices and offshore loans.
-
The definition of "Small andMedium-sized Enterprises" is as follows:
Enterprises of which the capital is ¥300 million or below (¥100 million or below for the wholesale industry, and ¥50 million or below for the retail, restaurant and commodity lease industries, etc.), or enterprises with full-time employees of 300 or below (100 or below for the wholesale and commodity lease industries etc., 50 or below for the retail and restaurant industries.)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
10. Status of Loans by Region
Non-Consolidated
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Accrual,
|
Change
|
|
Non-Accrual,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Accrual,
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
Past Due &
|
Outstanding
|
Outstanding
|
Past Due &
|
|
|
|
Past Due &
|
|
|
|
Restructured
|
Restructured
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
Balance
|
Restructured
|
Balance
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
7,543.3
|
35.8
|
(306.6)
|
3.9
|
7,849.9
|
31.8
|
|
|
Hong Kong
|
1,808.8
|
4.4
|
(40.9)
|
2.0
|
1,849.7
|
2.4
|
|
|
Singapore
|
1,286.0
|
26.1
|
50.3
|
0.2
|
1,235.7
|
25.9
|
|
|
Thailand
|
1,037.2
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
0.9
|
1,035.7
|
0.4
|
|
|
Taiwan
|
746.9
|
0.0
|
16.3
|
(0.0)
|
730.5
|
0.0
|
|
|
India
|
619.2
|
2.7
|
(98.9)
|
1.8
|
718.1
|
0.8
|
|
|
South Korea
|
671.2
|
-
|
(48.4)
|
-
|
719.6
|
-
|
|
|
Indonesia
|
451.9
|
0.9
|
(12.0)
|
(0.9)
|
463.9
|
1.9
|
|
|
Philippines
|
282.8
|
0.0
|
2.9
|
(0.0)
|
279.9
|
0.0
|
|
|
China
|
220.1
|
-
|
(82.4)
|
-
|
302.5
|
-
|
|
|
Thailand
|
164.1
|
-
|
(104.8)
|
-
|
269.0
|
-
|
|
Central and South America
|
4,660.4
|
22.5
|
342.4
|
(6.9)
|
4,317.9
|
29.5
|
|
|
Mexico
|
426.4
|
0.8
|
78.0
|
0.5
|
348.3
|
0.3
|
|
|
Brazile
|
250.5
|
7.5
|
(21.3)
|
(3.1)
|
271.9
|
10.6
|
|
North America
|
8,765.2
|
44.1
|
2,030.6
|
(14.4)
|
6,734.6
|
58.5
|
|
|
United States
|
7,929.9
|
44.1
|
1,904.6
|
(14.4)
|
6,025.3
|
58.5
|
|
Eastern Europe
|
277.2
|
-
|
44.7
|
-
|
232.4
|
-
|
|
|
Russia
|
171.7
|
-
|
24.3
|
-
|
147.4
|
-
|
|
|
|
13.8
|
808.7
|
12.4
|
3,744.8
|
1.4
|
|
Western Europe
|
4,553.6
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
1,315.3
|
-
|
277.9
|
(0.9)
|
1,037.3
|
0.9
|
|
|
Netherlands
|
1,152.2
|
1.2
|
135.2
|
0.6
|
1,017.0
|
0.5
|
|
|
Germany
|
516.7
|
7.2
|
16.8
|
7.2
|
499.8
|
-
|
|
|
Ireland
|
252.0
|
-
|
79.8
|
-
|
172.1
|
-
|
|
|
Switzerland
|
171.9
|
-
|
29.0
|
-
|
142.9
|
-
|
|
|
France
|
250.6
|
-
|
98.2
|
-
|
152.4
|
-
|
|
|
Turkey
|
102.1
|
-
|
(56.1)
|
-
|
158.3
|
-
|
|
|
Italy
|
155.1
|
-
|
59.3
|
-
|
95.7
|
-
|
|
|
|
29.4
|
132.3
|
20.4
|
3,136.4
|
8.9
|
|
Other
|
3,268.8
|
|
|
Australia
|
1,524.8
|
-
|
100.4
|
-
|
1,424.3
|
-
|
Total
|
29,068.7
|
145.8
|
3,052.3
|
15.3
|
26,016.3
|
130.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Parts of Loans and Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans which have been included in "Japan" are included in "Central and South America" and parts of Loans which have been included in "Eastern Europe" are included in "North America". As a result, the total of Loans by Region as of March 31, 2019 increased by ￥619.3 billion and the total of Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans by Region as of March 31, 2019 increased by ￥2.5 billion.
The above figures are based on obligor country of location.
The outstanding balance of loans and Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans in major banking subsidiaries outside Japan is as follows.
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2020
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Non-Accrual,
|
Change
|
|
Non-Accrual,
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Accrual,
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
Past Due &
|
Outstanding
|
Outstanding
|
Past Due &
|
|
|
Past Due &
|
|
|
Restructured
|
Restructured
|
|
|
Balance
|
Balance
|
Restructured
|
Balance
|
|
|
Loans
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank (China) ,Ltd
|
1,058.5
|
4.7
|
10.2
|
3.1
|
1,048.3
|
1.6
|
Mizuho Bank (USA)
|
470.6
|
-
|
20.5
|
-
|
450.1
|
-
|
PT. Bank Mizuho Indonesia
|
352.8
|
0.1
|
15.9
|
(0.3)
|
336.8
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Ⅲ. DEFERRED TAXES
1. Estimation for Calculating Deferred Tax Assets
Non-Consolidated
Mizuho Bank
1. Estimate of future taxable income
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Total amount
|
|
|
|
for five years
|
|
|
|
(from April 1, 2020
|
|
|
|
to March 31, 2025)
|
|
Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve
|
1
|
2,524.6
|
|
for Losses on Loans)
|
|
|
|
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
2
|
2,456.0
|
|
Tax Adjustments *1
|
3
|
92.9
|
|
Taxable Income before Current Deductible Temporary Differences *2
|
4
|
2,548.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Statutory Tax Rate
|
5
|
30.62%
|
|
Deferred Tax Assets corresponding to Taxable Income before Current
|
6
|
780.4
|
|
Deductible Temporary Differences [ 4 x 5 ]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1. Tax Adjustments are estimated future book-tax differences under the provisions of the corporation tax law and others.
*2. Taxable Income before Current Deductible Temporary Differences is an estimate of taxable income before adjusting deductible temporary differences as of March 31, 2020.
(Reference) Past results of taxable income (tax loss)
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
Fiscal 2015
|
496.0
|
Fiscal 2016
|
442.3
|
Fiscal 2017
|
379.9
|
Fiscal 2018
|
267.2
|
Fiscal 2019(estimate)
|
361.0
|
|
*1. Figures are taxable income (tax loss) amounts per the final corporation tax returns before deducting tax losses carried forward from prior years. Subsequent amendments have not been reflected.
*2. Figure for fiscal 2019 is an estimate of taxable income.
2. Breakdown of Deferred Tax Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans
|
7
|
131.9
|
44.8
|
87.1
|
|
Impairment of Securities
|
8
|
145.9
|
16.1
|
129.8
|
|
Net Unrealized Losses on OtherSecurities
|
9
|
22.0
|
9.7
|
12.3
|
|
Reserve for Employee Retirement Benefits
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Depreciation and Impairment
|
11
|
176.3
|
(24.0)
|
200.3
|
|
Net Deferred Hedge Losses
|
12
|
-
|
(17.8)
|
17.8
|
|
Tax Losses Carried Forward
|
13
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Other
|
14
|
261.0
|
(3.7)
|
264.7
|
|
Total Deferred Tax Assets
|
15
|
737.3
|
25.1
|
712.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation Allowance
|
16
|
(160.6)
|
(15.8)
|
(144.8)
|
|
Sub-Total [ 15 + 16 ]
|
17
|
576.7
|
9.3
|
567.3
|
|
Amount related to Retirement Benefits Accounting
|
18
|
(170.3)
|
(22.7)
|
(147.5)
|
|
Net Unrealized Gains on OtherSecurities
|
19
|
(304.3)
|
106.2
|
(410.6)
|
|
Net Deferred Hedge Gains
|
20
|
(27.9)
|
(27.9)
|
-
|
|
Other
|
21
|
(37.1)
|
0.3
|
(37.5)
|
|
Total Deferred Tax Liabilities
|
22
|
(539.7)
|
55.9
|
(595.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Deferred Tax Assets (Liabilities) [17 + 22]
|
23
|
36.9
|
65.2
|
(28.3)
|
|
Tax effects related to Net Unrealized Losses (Gains) on
|
24
|
(303.8)
|
108.2
|
(412.0)
|
|
OtherSecurities *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax effects related to Net Deferred Hedge Losses (Gains)
|
25
|
(27.9)
|
(45.7)
|
17.8
|
|
Tax effects related to others
|
26
|
368.6
|
2.7
|
365.9
* Tax effects related to Net Unrealized Losses (Gains) on Other Securities is the amount after deducting Valuation Allowance.
Assessment of Recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets is based on 19. Company Classification (Category 2) of "Revised Implementation Guidance on Recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets" (ASBJ Guidance No.26).
Future taxable income was estimated using assumptions used in the Business Plan, etc.
The above includes forward-looking information. See the disclaimer at the end of the table of contents located at the beginning of this document.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Mizuho Trust & Banking
1. Estimate of future taxable income
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Total amount
|
|
|
|
for five years
|
|
|
|
(from April 1, 2020
|
|
|
|
to March 31, 2025)
|
|
Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve
|
1
|
226.7
|
|
for Losses on Loans)
|
|
|
|
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
2
|
239.4
|
|
Tax Adjustments *1
|
3
|
(47.8)
|
|
Taxable Income before Current Deductible Temporary Differences *2
|
4
|
191.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Statutory Tax Rate
|
5
|
30.60%
|
|
Deferred Tax Assets corresponding to Taxable Income before Current
|
6
|
58.5
|
|
Deductible Temporary Differences [ 4 x 5 ]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1. Tax Adjustments are estimated future book-tax differences under the provisions of the corporation tax law and others.
*2. Taxable Income before Current Deductible Temporary Differences is an estimate of taxable income before adjusting deductible temporary differences as of March 31, 2020.
(Reference) Past results of taxable income (tax loss)
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
Fiscal 2015
|
45.1
|
Fiscal 2016
|
52.1
|
Fiscal 2017
|
40.5
|
Fiscal 2018
|
39.0
|
Fiscal 2019(estimate)
|
32.0
|
|
*1. Figures are taxable income (tax loss) amounts per the final corporation tax returns before deducting tax losses carried forward from prior years. Subsequent amendments have not been reflected.
*2. Figure for fiscal 2019 is an estimate of taxable income.
2. Breakdown of Deferred Tax Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans
|
7
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
0.8
|
|
Impairment of Securities
|
8
|
11.1
|
2.2
|
8.9
|
|
Net Unrealized Losses on OtherSecurities
|
9
|
1.1
|
0.9
|
0.2
|
|
Reserve for Employee Retirement Benefits
|
10
|
7.2
|
(2.5)
|
9.8
|
|
Net Deferred Hedge Losses
|
11
|
2.0
|
1.3
|
0.7
|
|
Tax Losses Carried Forward
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Other
|
13
|
5.1
|
(1.9)
|
7.0
|
|
Total Deferred Tax Assets
|
14
|
27.9
|
0.3
|
27.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation Allowance
|
15
|
(12.6)
|
(3.1)
|
(9.4)
|
|
Sub-Total [ 14 + 15 ]
|
16
|
15.3
|
(2.7)
|
18.1
|
|
Amount related to Retirement Benefits Accounting
|
17
|
(4.5)
|
-
|
(4.5)
|
|
Net Unrealized Gains on OtherSecurities
|
18
|
(13.4)
|
6.1
|
(19.6)
|
|
Net Deferred Hedge Gains
|
19
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Other
|
20
|
(0.5)
|
0.0
|
(0.5)
|
|
Total Deferred Tax Liabilities
|
21
|
(18.5)
|
6.1
|
(24.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Deferred Tax Assets (Liabilities) [16 + 21]
|
22
|
(3.2)
|
3.4
|
(6.6)
|
|
Tax effects related to Net Unrealized Losses (Gains) on
|
23
|
(13.5)
|
6.2
|
(19.7)
|
|
OtherSecurities *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax effects related to Net Deferred Hedge Losses (Gains)
|
24
|
2.0
|
1.3
|
0.7
|
|
Tax effects related to others
|
25
|
8.2
|
(4.1)
|
12.4
* Tax effects related to Net Unrealized Losses (Gains) on Other Securities is the amount after deducting Valuation Allowance.
Assessment of Recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets is based on 19. Company Classification (Category 2) of "Revised Implementation Guidance on Recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets" (ASBJ Guidance No.26).
Future taxable income was estimated using assumptions used in the Business Plan, etc.
The above includes forward-looking information. See the disclaimer at the end of the table of contents located at the beginning of this document.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Ⅳ. OTHERS
1. Breakdown of Deposits (Domestic Offices)
Non-Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
106,876.1
|
5,220.9
|
|
101,655.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Individual Deposits
|
45,018.6
|
1,059.1
|
|
43,959.4
|
|
Corporate Deposits
|
54,086.4
|
3,879.2
|
|
50,207.1
|
|
|
|
Financial/Government Institutions
|
7,771.0
|
282.5
|
|
7,488.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
103,779.8
|
5,368.5
|
|
98,411.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Individual Deposits
|
44,160.3
|
1,114.4
|
|
43,045.9
|
|
Corporate Deposits
|
52,676.4
|
3,842.5
|
|
48,833.8
|
|
|
|
Financial/Government Institutions
|
6,943.0
|
411.5
|
|
6,531.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
3,096.2
|
(147.6)
|
|
3,243.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Individual Deposits
|
858.2
|
(55.2)
|
|
913.5
|
|
Corporate Deposits
|
1,409.9
|
36.6
|
|
1,373.2
|
|
|
|
Financial/Government Institutions
|
828.0
|
(129.0)
|
|
957.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Above figures do not include deposits booked at overseas offices and offshore deposits.
-
As for Mizuho Trust & Banking, parts of Deposits which have been included in Financial/Government Institutions are included in Corporate Deposits.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
2. Number of Directors and Employees
(1) Number of Directors
Aggregate Figures for Mizuho Financial Group, the 2 Banks, and Mizuho Securities
Directors, Executive Officers as defined in the Companies Act, and Auditors
Executive Officers as defined in our internal regulations and Specialist Officers (excluding those doubling as Directors and Executive Officers as defined in the Companies Act)
* The above numbers have been adjusted for those who are doubling other positions.
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
(15)
|
64
|
128
|
-
|
128
(2) Number of Employees
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
Consolidated
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
Employees (excluding Executive Officers as defined in our internal regulations and
|
57,264
|
(1,868)
|
59,132
|
Specialist Officers)
|
|
|
|
Average number of temporary employees
|
17,010
|
(697)
|
17,707
|
|
|
|
-
The number of Employees excludes employees seconded to outside the company and includes employees seconded from outside the company in each consolidated subsidiary. That number also includes overseas local staff but excludes advisers and temporary employees.
3. Number of Offices
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
(Domestic) The 2 Banks and Mizuho Securities
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
464
|
-
|
464
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
60
|
-
|
60
|
Mizuho Securities
|
256
|
(3)
|
259
|
|
|
|
-
The above numbers are the numbers of head office, domestic branches (excluding branches and offices for remittance purposes only (46), branches offering account transfer services only (2), branches and offices to maintain shared ATMs only (1), internet branches (1), and pension plan advisory offices (1)), domesticsub-branches, and others.
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
(Overseas) The 2 Banks and Mizuho Securities
|
March 31, 2020
|
Change
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank
|
49
|
1
|
48
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mizuho Securities
|
2
|
-
|
2
|
|
|
|
* The above numbers are the numbers of overseas branches or relevant offices, and overseas representative offices.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
4. Earnings Plan for Fiscal 2020
Consolidated
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
Fiscal 2020
|
Ordinary Profits
|
400.0
|
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
|
320.0
Non-Consolidated
Mizuho Bank, Mizuho Trust & Banking
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
Fiscal 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregate Figures
|
|
|
|
|
MHBK
|
MHTB *
|
|
|
for the 2 Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for
|
415.0
|
380.0
|
35.0
|
|
|
Losses on Loans) + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETF
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Profits
|
275.0
|
240.0
|
35.0
|
|
Net Income
|
215.0
|
190.0
|
25.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit-related Costs
|
(190.0)
|
(185.0)
|
(5.0)
|
|
|
|
|
-
Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) for MHTB excludes the amounts of Credit Costs for Trust Accounts.
The above information constitute forward-looking statements. Please see the legend regarding forward-looking statements in CONTENTS.
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
(Attachments)
COMPARISON OF NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (selected items)
OF MIZUHO BANK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) - (B)
|
|
|
|
2020 (A)
|
|
2019 (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Due from Banks
|
¥
|
38,833,234
|
¥
|
42,044,263
|
¥
|
(3,211,029)
|
|
Call Loans
|
|
958,359
|
|
516,085
|
|
442,273
|
|
Receivables under Resale Agreements
|
|
8,599,865
|
|
4,226,040
|
|
4,373,824
|
|
Guarantee Deposits Paid under Securities Borrowing Transactions
|
|
122,001
|
|
100,501
|
|
21,500
|
|
Other Debt Purchased
|
|
430,330
|
|
491,276
|
|
(60,946)
|
|
Trading Assets
|
|
5,013,413
|
|
3,708,952
|
|
1,304,460
|
|
Money Held in Trust
|
|
503
|
|
503
|
|
0
|
|
Securities
|
|
34,372,765
|
|
29,475,876
|
|
4,896,888
|
|
Loans and Bills Discounted
|
|
80,871,269
|
|
76,047,363
|
|
4,823,905
|
|
Foreign Exchange Assets
|
|
1,966,593
|
|
2,043,874
|
|
(77,280)
|
|
Derivatives other than for Trading
|
|
5,164,666
|
|
3,192,132
|
|
1,972,533
|
|
Other Assets
|
|
2,939,258
|
|
2,705,113
|
|
234,145
|
|
Tangible Fixed Assets
|
|
843,058
|
|
729,129
|
|
113,928
|
|
Intangible Fixed Assets
|
|