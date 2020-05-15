Mizuho Financial : Selected Financial Information for FY2019 (PDF/866KB)

Log in
05/15/2020 | 03:10am EDT

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For Fiscal 2019

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

ＣＯＮＴＥＮＴＳ

Notes:

"CON":Consolidated figures for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ("MHFG")

"NON":Non-consolidated figures for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., Mizuho Bank, Ltd. ("MHBK") and Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. ("MHTB")

. FINANCIAL DATA FOR FISCAL 2019

See above Notes

1.

Income Analysis

CON

NON

2.

Interest Margins (Domestic Operations)

NON

3.

Use and Source of Funds

NON

4.

Net Gains/Losses on Securities

CON

NON

5.

Unrealized Gains/Losses on Securities

CON

NON

6.

Projected Redemption Amounts for Securities

NON

7.

Overview of Derivative Transactions Qualifying for Hedge Accounting

NON

8.

Employee Retirement Benefits

NON

CON

9.

Capital Ratio

CON

NON

. REVIEW OF CREDITS

See above Notes

1.

Status of Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans

CON

NON

2.

Status of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

CON

NON

3.

Reserve Ratios for Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans

CON

NON

4.

Status of Non Performing Loans based on the Financial Reconstruction Act("FRA")

CON

NON

5.

Coverage on Non Performing Loans based on the FRA

NON

6.

Overview of Non-Performing Loans("NPLs")

NON

7.

Results of Removal of NPLs from the Balance Sheet

NON

8.

Status of Loans by Industry

(1) Outstanding Balances and Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans by Industry

NON

(2) Non Performing Loans based on the FRA and Coverage Ratio by Industry

NON

9.

Housing and Consumer Loans & Loans to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

("SMEs") and Individual Customers

(1) Balance of Housing and Consumer Loans

NON

(2) Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers

NON

10. Status of Loans by Region

NON

. DEFERRED TAXES

See above Notes

1.

Estimation for Calculating Deferred Tax Assets

NON

. OTHERS

See above Notes

1.

Breakdown of Deposits (Domestic Offices)

NON

  1. Number of Directors and Employees
  2. Number of Offices

4. Earnings Plan for Fiscal 2020

CON

NON

Page

2-1

2-5

2-6

2-8

2-10

2-12

2-13

2-14

2-17

Page

2-18

2-20

2-21

2-22

2-24

2-27

2-28

2-29

2-31

2-32

2-32

2-33

Page

2-34

Page

2-36

2-37

2-37

2-38

Attachments

Page

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Comparison of Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets (selected items)

2-39

Comparison of Non-Consolidated Statements of Income (selected items)

2-40

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Comparison of Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets (selected items)

2-41

Comparison of Non-Consolidated Statements of Income (selected items)

2-42

Statement of Trust Assets and Liabilities

2-43

Comparison of Balances of Principal Items

2-44

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Comparison of Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets (selected items)

2-45

Comparison of Non-Consolidated Statements of Income (selected items)

2-46

This immediate release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance.

In many cases, but not all, we use such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "project," "risk," "seek," "should," "strive," "target" and similar expressions in relation to us or our management to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates; foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; impairment of the carrying value of our long-lived assets; problems related to our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels and meet other financial regulatory requirements; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our Medium-term Business Plan, realize the synergy effects of "One MIZUHO", and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations.

Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in "Item 3.D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and our report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on December 26, 2019, both of which are available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuho-fg.com/index.html and also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.

We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

. FINANCIAL DATA FOR FISCAL 2019

1. Income Analysis

Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Consolidated Gross Profits

1

2,062,219

249,482

1,812,737

Net Interest Income

2

733,542

(28,937)

762,480

3

58,565

3,411

55,153

Fiduciary Income

Credit Costs for Trust Accounts

4

-

-

-

Net Fee and Commission Income

5

619,243

8,815

610,427

Net Trading Income

6

391,299

93,931

297,367

Net Other Operating Income

7

259,567

172,261

87,306

General and Administrative Expenses

8

(1,378,398)

52,451

(1,430,850)

Expenses related to Portfolio Problems (including Reversal

9

(183,308)

(152,598)

(30,710)

of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans)

Losses on Write-offs of Loans

10

(21,940)

4,425

(26,366)

Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on

11

11,605

449

11,156

Loans, and others

Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks

12

137,174

(137,689)

274,863

Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates

13

30,382

(20,832)

51,215

Other

14

(41,797)

32,496

(74,293)

Ordinary Profits

15

637,877

23,758

614,118

Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses)

16

(19,159)

478,698

(497,858)

Income before Income Taxes

17

618,717

502,457

116,259

Income Taxes - Current

18

(150,088)

11,288

(161,376)

- Deferred

19

(11,408)

(175,287)

163,879

Profit

20

457,221

338,458

118,762

Profit Attributable to Non-controlling Interests

21

(8,652)

13,543

(22,196)

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

22

448,568

352,002

96,566

Credit-related Costs

23

(171,703)

(152,149)

(19,553)

(including Credit Costs for Trust Accounts)

  • Credit-relatedCosts [23] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems (including Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) [9]
    • Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and others [11] + Credit Costs for Trust Accounts [4]

(Reference)

Consolidated Net Business Profits

24

661,982

268,593

393,389

  • Consolidated Net Business Profits [24] = Consolidated Gross Profits [1] - General and Administrative Expenses (excludingNon-Recurring Losses)
    • Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments

Number of consolidated subsidiaries

25

126

9

117

Number of affiliates under the equity method

26

26

4

22

2-1

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks Non-Consolidated

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2019

MHBK

MHTB

Aggregate

Fiscal 2018

Figures

Change

Gross Profits

1

1,304,598

132,949

1,437,547

240,389

1,197,158

Domestic Gross Profits

2

750,934

126,769

877,703

88,440

789,263

Net Interest Income

3

413,957

21,810

435,768

(44,668)

480,436

Fiduciary Income

4

59,132

59,132

4,134

54,997

Trust Fees for Jointly Operated Designated Money Trust

5

4,229

4,229

370

3,859

Credit Costs for Trust Accounts (1)

6

-

-

-

-

Net Fee and Commission Income

7

248,316

36,202

284,519

1,045

283,473

Net Trading Income (2)

8

48,841

8,267

57,109

108,797

(51,687)

Net Other Operating Income

9

39,818

1,355

41,173

19,131

22,042

International Gross Profits

10

553,663

6,179

559,843

151,948

407,895

Net Interest Income

11

215,056

2,055

217,111

21,409

195,702

Net Fee and Commission Income

12

136,819

(619)

136,200

2,496

133,703

Net Trading Income (2)

13

100,945

(6,761)

94,183

(20,534)

114,717

Net Other Operating Income

14

100,841

11,505

112,347

148,576

(36,229)

General and Administrative Expenses

15

(838,102)

(84,183)

(922,286)

27,105

(949,392)

(excluding Non-Recurring Losses)

Expense Ratio

16

64.2

63.3

64.1

(15.1)

79.3

Personnel Expenses

17

(323,917)

(39,766)

(363,683)

13,253

(376,936)

Non-Personnel Expenses

18

(464,785)

(40,969)

(505,754)

14,699

(520,454)

Premium for Deposit Insurance

19

(31,138)

(1,295)

(32,433)

(514)

(31,919)

Miscellaneous Taxes

20

(49,400)

(3,448)

(52,848)

(847)

(52,001)

Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for)

21

466,495

48,765

515,261

267,495

247,766

General Reserve for Losses on Loans)

Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General

22

364,306

36,187

400,494

47,171

353,322

Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas (3)

Excluding Net Gains (Losses) from redemption of

23

359,557

36,083

395,641

48,547

347,093

Investment Trusts

Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans

24

(105,579)

(649)

(106,229)

(151,120)

44,890

Net Business Profits

25

360,916

48,115

409,031

116,374

292,656

Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds

26

102,189

12,577

114,767

220,323

(105,556)

Net Non-Recurring Gains (Losses)

27

69,845

1,560

71,406

24,135

47,271

Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks

28

121,341

4,157

125,499

(50,665)

176,164

Expenses related to Portfolio Problems

29

(77,270)

(979)

(78,250)

(3,823)

(74,427)

Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and

30

10,439

299

10,738

3,945

6,792

others

Other

31

15,335

(1,916)

13,419

74,678

(61,259)

Ordinary Profits

32

430,762

49,676

480,438

140,510

339,928

Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses)

33

(17,187)

212

(16,975)

477,225

(494,200)

Net Gains (Losses) on Disposition of Fixed Assets

34

(3,631)

617

(3,013)

(2,796)

(217)

Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets

35

(13,556)

(405)

(13,961)

487,864

(501,825)

Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust

36

-

-

-

(7,841)

7,841

Income before Income Taxes (Losses)

37

413,574

49,888

463,463

617,736

(154,272)

Income Taxes - Current

38

(109,151)

(10,342)

(119,493)

(12,025)

(107,468)

- Deferred

39

3,364

(4,147)

(782)

(157,143)

156,360

Net Income (Losses)

40

307,788

35,398

343,186

448,567

(105,380)

  1. Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) for MHTB excludes the amounts of "Credit Costs for Trust Accounts" [6].
  2. As for Gross Profits for MHTB, parts of Net Trading Income which have been included in International Gross Profits are included in Domestic Gross Profits.
  3. Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas[22]
    =Net Business Profits(before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans)[21]-Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds[26]

Credit-related Costs

41

(172,410)

(1,330)

(173,741)

  • Credit-relatedCosts [41] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems [29] + Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans [24]
    • Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and others [30] + Credit Costs for Trust Accounts [6]

(150,997) (22,743)

(Reference) Breakdown of Credit-related Costs

Credit Costs for Trust Accounts

Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans

Losses on Write-offs of Loans

Reversal of (Provision for) Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans

Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries

Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Contingencies

Other (including Losses on Sales of Loans) Total

42

-

-

43

(105,579)

(649)

(106,229)

44

(8,634)

296

(8,337)

45

(55,516)

(976)

(56,492)

46

5

-

5

47

(1,669)

-

(1,669)

48

(1,016)

-

(1,016)

49

(172,410)

(1,330)

(173,741)

-

-

(151,120)

44,890

7,507

(15,845)

(9,865)

(46,627)

8

(3)

(1,627)

(41)

4,098

(5,115)

(150,997)

(22,743)

2-2

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Mizuho Bank

Non-Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Gross Profits

1

1,304,598

229,569

1,075,028

Domestic Gross Profits

2

750,934

81,472

669,461

Net Interest Income

3

413,957

(42,446)

456,403

Net Fee and Commission Income

4

248,316

2,458

245,857

Net Trading Income

5

48,841

99,397

(50,555)

Net Other Operating Income

6

39,818

22,062

17,755

International Gross Profits

7

553,663

148,097

405,566

Net Interest Income

8

215,056

21,704

193,352

Net Fee and Commission Income

9

136,819

2,415

134,404

Net Trading Income

10

100,945

(11,088)

112,033

Net Other Operating Income

11

100,841

135,065

(34,224)

General and Administrative Expenses

12

(838,102)

29,081

(867,184)

(excluding Non-Recurring Losses)

Expense Ratio

13

64.2

(16.4)

80.6

Personnel Expenses

14

(323,917)

13,313

(337,230)

Non-Personnel Expenses

15

(464,785)

16,627

(481,413)

Premium for Deposit Insurance

16

(31,138)

(523)

(30,615)

Miscellaneous Taxes

17

(49,400)

(859)

(48,540)

Net Business Profits (before Reversal of

18

466,495

258,651

207,844

(Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans)

Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General

19

364,306

48,820

315,486

Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas *

Excluding Net Gains (Losses) from redemption of

20

359,557

50,248

309,308

Investment Trusts

Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans

21

(105,579)

(150,664)

45,084

Net Business Profits

22

360,916

107,987

252,929

Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds

23

102,189

209,831

(107,641)

Net Non-Recurring Gains (Losses)

24

69,845

38,201

31,644

Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks

25

121,341

(34,435)

155,777

Expenses related to Portfolio Problems

26

(77,270)

(3,124)

(74,146)

Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and

27

10,439

3,646

6,792

others

Other

28

15,335

72,114

(56,779)

Ordinary Profits

29

430,762

146,188

284,573

Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses)

30

(17,187)

474,849

(492,037)

Net Gains (Losses) on Disposition of Fixed Assets

31

(3,631)

(3,452)

(179)

Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets

32

(13,556)

486,143

(499,700)

Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust

33

-

(7,841)

7,841

Income before Income Taxes (Losses)

34

413,574

621,038

(207,463)

Income Taxes - Current

35

(109,151)

(14,227)

(94,923)

- Deferred

36

3,364

(154,578)

157,943

Net Income (Losses)

37

307,788

452,232

(144,444)

* Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas[19]

=Net Business Profits(before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans)[18]-Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds[23]

Credit-related Costs

38

(172,410)

(150,142)

(22,268)

  • Credit-relatedCosts [38] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems [26] + Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans [21]
    • Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and others [27]

(Reference) Breakdown of Credit-related Costs

Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans Losses on Write-offs of Loans

Reversal of (Provision for) Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans

Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries

Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Contingencies

Other (including Losses on Sales of Loans) Total

39

40

41

42

43

44

45

(105,579)

(150,664)

45,084

(8,634)

7,211

(15,845)

(55,516)

(9,169)

(46,346)

5

8

(3)

(1,669)

(1,627)

(41)

(1,016)

4,098

(5,115)

(172,410)

(150,142)

(22,268)

2-3

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Mizuho Trust & Banking

Non-Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Gross Profits

1

132,949

10,819

122,129

Domestic Gross Profits

2

126,769

6,967

119,801

Net Interest Income

3

21,810

(2,222)

24,033

Fiduciary Income

4

59,132

4,134

54,997

Trust Fees for Jointly Operated Designated Money Trust

5

4,229

370

3,859

Credit Costs for Trust Accounts (1)

6

-

-

-

Net Fee and Commission Income

7

36,202

(1,413)

37,615

Net Trading Income (2)

8

8,267

9,399

(1,132)

Net Other Operating Income

9

1,355

(2,931)

4,286

International Gross Profits

10

6,179

3,851

2,328

Net Interest Income

11

2,055

(295)

2,350

Net Fee and Commission Income

12

(619)

81

(700)

Net Trading Income (2)

13

(6,761)

(9,445)

2,684

Net Other Operating Income

14

11,505

13,511

(2,005)

General and Administrative Expenses

15

(84,183)

(1,976)

(82,207)

(excluding Non-Recurring Losses)

Expense Ratio

16

63.3

(3.9)

67.3

Personnel Expenses

17

(39,766)

(60)

(39,706)

Non-Personnel Expenses

18

(40,969)

(1,928)

(39,041)

Premium for Deposit Insurance

19

(1,295)

8

(1,304)

Miscellaneous Taxes

20

(3,448)

12

(3,460)

Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General

21

48,765

8,843

39,921

Reserve for Losses on Loans)

Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General

22

36,187

(1,648)

37,836

Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas (3)

Excluding Net Gains (Losses) from redemption of

23

36,083

(1,701)

37,784

Investment Trusts

Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans

24

(649)

(455)

(194)

Net Business Profits

25

48,115

8,387

39,727

Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds

26

12,577

10,492

2,085

Net Non-Recurring Gains (Losses)

27

1,560

(14,065)

15,626

Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks

28

4,157

(16,229)

20,387

Expenses related to Portfolio Problems

29

(979)

(698)

(280)

Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and

30

299

299

-

others

Other

31

(1,916)

2,563

(4,479)

Ordinary Profits

32

49,676

(5,678)

55,354

Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses)

33

212

2,376

(2,163)

Net Gains (Losses) on Disposition of Fixed Assets

34

617

655

(38)

Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets

35

(405)

1,720

(2,125)

Income before Income Taxes

36

49,888

(3,302)

53,190

Income Taxes - Current

37

(10,342)

2,201

(12,544)

- Deferred

38

(4,147)

(2,564)

(1,582)

Net Income

39

35,398

(3,665)

39,063

  1. Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) excludes the amounts of "Credit Costs for Trust Accounts" [6].
  2. As for Gross Profits, parts of Net Trading Income which have been included in International Gross Profits are included in Domestic Gross Profits.
  3. Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas[22]
    =Net Business Profits(before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans)[21]-Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds[26]

Credit-related Costs

40

(1,330)

(855)

(474)

  • Credit-relatedCosts [40] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems [29] + Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans [24]
    • Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and others [30] + Credit Costs for Trust Accounts [6]

(Reference) Breakdown of Credit-related Costs

Credit Costs for Trust Accounts

Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans

Losses on Write-offs of Loans

Reversal of (Provision for) Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans

Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries

Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Contingencies

Other (including Losses on Sales of Loans) Total

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

-

-

-

(649)

(455)

(194)

296

296

-

(976)

(696)

(280)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,330)

(855)

(474)

2-4

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

2. Interest Margins (Domestic Operations)

Non-Consolidated

(%)

Mizuho Bank

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Return on Interest-Earning Assets

1

0.43

(0.04)

0.47

Return on Loans and Bills Discounted *1

2

0.76

(0.03)

0.79

Return on Securities

3

0.42

(0.09)

0.51

Cost of Funding (including Expenses)

4

0.65

(0.03)

0.68

Cost of Deposits (including Expenses)

5

0.64

(0.06)

0.70

Cost of Deposits *2

6

0.00

(0.00)

0.00

Cost of Other External Liabilities

7

0.63

0.26

0.37

Net Interest Margin

(1)-(4)

8

(0.21)

(0.00)

(0.21)

Loan and Deposit Rate Margin (including Expenses)

(2)-(5)

9

0.12

0.02

0.09

Loan and Deposit Rate Margin

(2)-(6)

10

0.76

(0.03)

0.79

*1 Return on Loans and Bills Discounted excludes loans to financial institutions (including MHFG).

*2 Deposits include Negotiable Certificates of Deposit ("NCDs").

(Reference) After excluding loans to the Japanese government and others

Return on Loans and Bills Discounted

11

0.78

(0.04)

0.83

Loan and Deposit Rate Margin (including Expenses)

(11)-(5)

12

0.14

0.01

0.12

Loan and Deposit Rate Margin

(11)-(6)

13

0.78

(0.04)

0.82

(%)

Mizuho Trust & Banking

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Return on Interest-Earning Assets

14

0.47

(0.03)

0.51

Return on Loans and Bills Discounted *1

15

0.59

(0.01)

0.61

Return on Securities

16

1.38

(0.13)

1.52

Cost of Funding

17

0.09

0.00

0.08

Cost of Deposits *2

18

0.01

(0.00)

0.02

Net Interest Margin

(14)-(17)

19

0.38

(0.03)

0.42

Loan and Deposit Rate Margin

(15)-(18)

20

0.58

(0.01)

0.59

*1 Return on Loans and Bills Discounted excludes loans to financial institutions (including MHFG). *2 Deposits include NCDs.

(Reference) After excluding loans to the Japanese government and others

Return on Loans and Bills Discounted

21

Loan and Deposit Rate Margin

(21)-(18)

22

(Reference)

0.61

(0.02)

0.64

0.60

(0.02)

0.62

(%)

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Return on Loans and Bills Discounted *1

23

0.75

(0.03)

0.78

Cost of Deposits *2

24

0.00

(0.00)

0.00

Loan and Deposit Rate Margin

(23)-(24)

25

0.75

(0.03)

0.78

*1 Return on Loans and Bills Discounted excludes loans to financial institutions (including MHFG).

*2 Deposits include NCDs.

(Reference) After excluding loans to the Japanese government and others

Return on Loans and Bills Discounted

26

0.77

(0.04)

0.81

Loan and Deposit Rate Margin

(26)-(24)

27

0.77

(0.03)

0.81

2-5

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

3. Use and Source of Funds

Non-Consolidated

Mizuho Bank

(Millions of yen, %)

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2018

Change

(Total)

Average Balance

Rate

Average Balance

Rate

Average Balance

Rate

Use of Funds

1.05

3,675,568

(0.04)

151,978,115

1.10

155,653,684

Loans and Bills Discounted

77,097,703

1.44

2,667,952

(0.06)

74,429,750

1.51

Securities

28,255,948

0.91

(2,508,702)

(0.00)

30,764,651

0.91

Source of Funds

155,316,129

0.65

3,118,268

(0.02)

152,197,861

0.67

Deposits

119,877,778

0.37

5,421,449

(0.01)

114,456,329

0.39

NCDs

14,238,551

0.84

1,053,191

(0.13)

13,185,359

0.97

(Domestic Operations)

Use of Funds

107,729,598

0.43

1,835,526

(0.04)

105,894,071

0.47

Loans and Bills Discounted

48,949,371

0.75

1,864,314

(0.02)

47,085,056

0.78

Securities

17,599,601

0.42

(1,715,912)

(0.09)

19,315,514

0.51

Source of Funds

107,281,154

0.04

1,818,187

0.00

105,462,967

0.04

Deposits

93,082,592

0.00

3,589,693

(0.00)

89,492,898

0.00

NCDs

7,909,075

0.00

1,151,522

0.00

6,757,553

0.00

(International Operations)

Use of Funds

51,088,019

2.30

1,128,057

(0.06)

49,959,962

2.37

Loans and Bills Discounted

28,148,331

2.64

803,637

(0.12)

27,344,694

2.77

Securities

10,656,347

1.71

(792,790)

0.13

11,449,137

1.58

Source of Funds

51,198,908

1.88

588,096

(0.07)

50,610,811

1.96

Deposits

26,795,186

1.67

1,831,755

(0.11)

24,963,431

1.78

NCDs

6,329,475

1.88

(98,331)

(0.11)

6,427,806

1.99

2-6

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account)

(Millions of yen, %)

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2018

Change

(Total)

Average Balance

Rate

Average Balance

Rate

Average Balance

Rate

Use of Funds

0.60

(93,915)

(0.07)

6,297,733

0.67

6,203,818

Loans and Bills Discounted

3,380,972

0.72

14,245

(0.06)

3,366,727

0.79

Securities

787,969

1.35

(110,103)

(0.18)

898,072

1.53

Source of Funds

6,622,855

0.20

(160,377)

(0.03)

6,783,233

0.24

Deposits

3,353,168

0.01

(114,014)

(0.01)

3,467,183

0.03

NCDs

541,402

0.00

127,256

(0.00)

414,145

0.01

(Domestic Operations)

Use of Funds

5,767,526

0.47

(16,523)

(0.03)

5,784,050

0.51

Loans and Bills Discounted

3,191,918

0.59

70,944

(0.01)

3,120,974

0.61

Securities

499,480

1.38

(70,874)

(0.13)

570,355

1.52

Source of Funds

6,176,693

0.09

(75,557)

0.00

6,252,251

0.08

Deposits

3,346,557

0.01

(106,868)

(0.00)

3,453,426

0.02

NCDs

541,402

0.00

127,256

(0.00)

414,145

0.01

(International Operations)

Use of Funds

494,142

1.94

(103,825)

(0.25)

597,968

2.20

Loans and Bills Discounted

189,053

2.93

(56,698)

(0.08)

245,752

3.01

Securities

288,488

1.28

(39,228)

(0.27)

327,716

1.55

Source of Funds

504,013

1.50

(111,254)

(0.25)

615,267

1.75

Deposits

6,610

1.25

(7,145)

(0.59)

13,756

1.84

NCDs

-

-

-

-

-

-

2-7

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

4. Net Gains/Losses on Securities

Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds

114,242

223,601

(109,359)

Gains on Sales and Others

224,833

152,151

72,682

Losses on Sales and Others

(103,320)

71,753

(175,074)

Impairment (Devaluation)

(2,185)

(926)

(1,259)

Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments

-

-

-

Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading

(5,084)

624

(5,708)

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks

137,174

(137,689)

274,863

Gains on Sales

226,005

(125,044)

351,049

Losses on Sales

(72,258)

(26,410)

(45,847)

Impairment (Devaluation)

(41,691)

(35,896)

(5,795)

Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments

-

-

-

Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading

25,118

49,661

(24,542)

Non-Consolidated

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds

114,767

220,323

(105,556)

Gains on Sales and Others

226,174

149,619

76,554

Losses on Sales and Others

(104,136)

71,006

(175,143)

Impairment (Devaluation)

(2,185)

(926)

(1,259)

Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments

-

-

-

Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading

(5,084)

624

(5,708)

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks

125,499

(50,665)

176,164

Gains on Sales

214,169

(40,631)

254,801

Losses on Sales

(70,725)

(24,769)

(45,956)

Impairment (Devaluation)

(40,980)

(33,212)

(7,767)

Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments

(2,082)

(1,712)

(370)

Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading

25,118

49,661

(24,542)

2-8

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Mizuho Bank

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds

102,189

209,831

(107,641)

Gains on Sales and Others

202,254

133,752

68,501

Losses on Sales and Others

(92,978)

77,454

(170,433)

Impairment (Devaluation)

(2,185)

(926)

(1,259)

Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments

-

-

-

Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading

(4,900)

(448)

(4,451)

Fiscal 2018

Fiscal 2019

Change

Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks

121,341

(34,435)

155,777

Gains on Sales

202,601

(22,958)

225,559

Losses on Sales

(62,550)

(22,792)

(39,757)

Impairment (Devaluation)

(38,528)

(31,206)

(7,321)

Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments

(2,082)

(1,712)

(370)

Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading

21,901

44,234

(22,332)

Mizuho Trust & Banking

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds

12,577

10,492

2,085

Gains on Sales and Others

23,919

15,867

8,052

Losses on Sales and Others

(11,157)

(6,447)

(4,710)

Impairment (Devaluation)

-

-

-

Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments

-

-

-

Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading

(184)

1,072

(1,257)

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks

4,157

(16,229)

20,387

Gains on Sales

11,568

(17,672)

29,241

Losses on Sales

(8,175)

(1,977)

(6,198)

Impairment (Devaluation)

(2,451)

(2,005)

(446)

Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments

-

-

-

Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading

3,216

5,426

(2,210)

2-9

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

  • 5. Unrealized Gains/Losses on Securities

  • Securities for which it is deemed to be extremely difficult to determine the fair value are excluded. Consolidated
    (1) Other Securities

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

Book Value

Unrealized Gains/Losses

Book Value

Unrealized Gains/Losses

(= Fair Value)

Gains

Losses

(= Fair Value)

Gains

Losses

Other Securities

33,429,383

1,172,759

1,547,278

374,519

27,847,545

1,689,866

1,883,436

193,570

Japanese Stocks

2,338,429

1,066,360

1,167,903

101,543

3,143,560

1,723,661

1,774,459

50,797

Japanese Bonds

15,702,512

(54,100)

30,037

84,137

14,786,949

5,270

37,284

32,014

Japanese Government Bonds

12,601,934

(44,021)

6,540

50,562

11,896,134

5,921

8,755

2,834

Other

15,388,441

160,499

349,337

188,837

9,917,034

(39,065)

71,692

110,757

Foreign Bonds

12,702,213

200,954

246,097

45,142

7,418,321

23,694

35,306

11,611

  • In addition to "Securities" on the consolidated balance sheets, NCDs in "Cash and Due from Banks, " certain items in "Other Debt Purchased" and certain items in "Other Assets" are also included.
  • Fair value of Japanese stocks with a quoted market price is determined based on the average quoted market price over the month preceding the consolidated balance sheet date. Fair value of securities other than Japanese stocks is determined at the quoted market price if available, or other reasonable value at the consolidated balance sheet date.
  • The book values of Other Securities which have readily determinable fair value are stated at fair value, so Unrealized Gains/Losses indicate the difference between book values on the consolidated balance sheets and the acquisition costs.
  • Unrealized Gains/Losses include ¥(5,191) million and ¥38,000 million, which were recognized in the statement of income for March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively, by applying the fair- value hedge method.
    As a result, the base amounts to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and consolidation adjustments as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 are ¥1,177,950 million and ¥1,651,865 million, respectively.
  • Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities, net of Taxes (recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and consolidation adjustments, excluding the amount recognized in the statement of income by applying the fair value hedge method, including translation differences regarding securities, the fair values of which are extremely difficult to determine) as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 are ¥823,085 million and ¥1,186,401million, respectively.

(2) Bonds Held to Maturity

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

Book Value

Unrealized Gains/Losses

Book Value

Unrealized Gains/Losses

Gains

Losses

Gains

Losses

Bonds Held to Maturity

860,233

15,096

15,467

370

1,602,209

7,378

19,907

12,528

Non-Consolidated

(1) Other Securities

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

Book Value

Unrealized Gains/Losses

Book Value

Unrealized Gains/Losses

(= Fair Value)

Gains

Losses

(= Fair Value)

Gains

Losses

Other Securities

32,816,718

1,098,369

1,474,980

376,610

27,416,537

1,617,290

1,813,859

196,568

Japanese Stocks

2,253,467

994,275

1,098,051

103,776

3,064,419

1,654,186

1,708,161

53,974

Japanese Bonds

15,675,573

(54,111)

30,026

84,137

14,764,299

5,258

37,271

32,012

Japanese Government Bonds

12,585,075

(44,028)

6,533

50,562

11,877,711

5,913

8,745

2,832

Other

14,887,678

158,205

346,902

188,696

9,587,819

(42,155)

68,426

110,581

Foreign Bonds

12,360,799

199,672

244,795

45,122

7,196,583

23,108

34,617

11,508

Mizuho Bank

Other Securities

31,904,667

1,034,870

1,396,801

361,930

26,622,049

1,521,244

1,707,856

186,612

Japanese Stocks

2,118,532

937,153

1,033,813

96,660

2,880,149

1,557,759

1,608,371

50,611

Japanese Bonds

15,413,226

(55,616)

28,480

84,097

14,500,458

4,637

36,525

31,887

Japanese Government Bonds

12,406,892

(44,931)

5,631

50,562

11,687,096

5,853

8,594

2,740

Other

14,372,909

153,334

334,506

181,172

9,241,441

(41,152)

62,959

104,112

Foreign Bonds

11,916,915

188,388

233,272

44,883

6,973,236

20,431

31,940

11,508

Mizuho Trust & Banking

Other Securities

912,050

63,499

78,179

14,680

794,488

96,046

106,002

9,956

Japanese Stocks

134,934

57,122

64,237

7,115

184,269

96,427

99,790

3,362

Japanese Bonds

262,347

1,505

1,545

40

263,840

621

745

124

Japanese Government Bonds

178,183

902

902

-

190,614

59

151

91

Other

514,768

4,871

12,395

7,524

346,377

(1,002)

5,466

6,469

Foreign Bonds

443,884

11,283

11,522

238

223,347

2,676

2,676

-

  • In addition to "Securities" on the balance sheets, NCDs in "Cash and Due from Banks" and certain items in "Other Debt Purchased" are also included.
  • Fair value of Japanese stocks with a quoted market price is determined based on the average quoted market price over the month preceding the balance sheet date. Fair value of securities other than Japanese stocks is determined at the quoted market price if available, or other reasonable value at the balance sheet date.
  • The book values of Other Securities which have readily determinable fair value are stated at fair value, so Unrealized Gains/Losses indicate the difference between book values on the balance sheets and the acquisition costs.
  • Unrealized Gains/Losses include ¥(5,191) million and ¥38,000 million, which were recognized in the statement of income (aggregate figures for the 2 banks) for March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively, by applying thefair-value hedge method. As a result, the base amounts to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax adjustment (aggregate figures for the 2 banks) as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 are ¥1,103,561million and ¥1,579,289 million, respectively.
  • Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities, net of Taxes (recorded directly to Net Assets after tax adjustment, excluding the amount recognized in the statement of income by applying the fair- value hedge method including translation differences regarding securities, the fair values of which are extremely difficult to determine) as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 are as follows:

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

Aggregate Figures

786,221

1,147,453

Mizuho Bank

736,239

1,071,157

Mizuho Trust & Banking

49,981

76,295

2-10

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

  1. Bonds Held to Maturity Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks

Book Value

Aggregate Figures

860,233

Mizuho Bank

860,233

Mizuho Trust & Banking

-

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

Unrealized Gains/Losses

Book Value

Unrealized Gains/Losses

Gains

Losses

Gains

Losses

15,096

15,467

370

1,602,209

7,378

19,907

12,528

15,096

15,467

370

1,602,209

7,378

19,907

12,528

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  1. Investment in Subsidiaries and Affiliates Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks

Book Value

Aggregate Figures

135,771

Mizuho Bank

135,771

Mizuho Trust & Banking

-

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

Unrealized Gains/Losses

Book Value

Unrealized Gains/Losses

Gains

Losses

Gains

Losses

151,877

153,740

1,862

135,763

176,806

176,806

-

151,877

153,740

1,862

135,763

176,806

176,806

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Reference)

Unrealized Gains/Losses on Other Securities

(the base amount to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and other necessary adjustments)

For certain Other Securities, Unrealized Gains/Losses were recognized in the statement of income by applying the fair-value hedge method. Unrealized Gains/Losses on Other Securities after excluding such Income/Loss (the "base amount") are recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and other necessary adjustments. The base amount is as follows:

Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of

March 31, 2019

Unrealized Gains/Losses

Unrealized

Change

Gains/Losses

Other Securities

1,177,950

(473,915)

1,651,865

Japanese Stocks

1,071,551

(616,099)

1,687,650

Japanese Bonds

(54,100)

(59,370)

5,270

Japanese Government Bonds

(44,021)

(49,942)

5,921

Other

160,499

201,554

(41,055)

Foreign Bonds

200,954

179,249

21,704

Non-Consolidated

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of

March 31, 2019

Unrealized Gains/Losses

Unrealized

Change

Gains/Losses

Other Securities

1,103,561

(475,728)

1,579,289

Japanese Stocks

999,466

(618,709)

1,618,175

Japanese Bonds

(54,111)

(59,370)

5,258

Japanese Government Bonds

(44,028)

(49,941)

5,913

Other

158,205

202,350

(44,145)

Foreign Bonds

199,672

178,553

21,118

2-11

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

6. Projected Redemption Amounts for Securities

  • The redemption schedule by term for Bonds Held to Maturity and Other Securities with maturities is as follows:

Non-Consolidated

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks

(Billions of yen)

Maturity as of March 31, 2020

Change

Maturity as of March 31, 2019

Within

1 - 5

5 - 10

Over

Within

1 - 5

5 - 10

Over

Within

1 - 5

5 - 10

Over

1 year

years

years

10 years

1 year

years

years

10 years

1 year

years

years

10 years

6,888.8

2,277.4

626.2

(2,569.0)

2,871.8

139.9

(202.1)

8,817.6

4,016.9

2,137.5

828.3

Japanese Bonds

6,248.6

Japanese Government Bonds

5,851.4

5,389.5

1,662.1

45.0

(2,603.3)

2,691.4

137.7

(200.0)

8,454.7

2,698.1

1,524.4

245.0

Japanese Local Government

11.5

171.4

84.6

4.4

4.2

53.2

7.2

(0.3)

7.2

118.1

77.3

4.7

Bonds

Japanese Corporate Bonds

385.7

1,327.8

530.7

576.8

30.0

127.1

(5.0)

(1.7)

355.7

1,200.7

535.7

578.5

Other

3,229.3

3,022.1

2,576.5

4,732.7

(480.6)

1,424.7

1,617.0

3,022.9

3,709.9

1,597.3

959.5

1,709.8

Mizuho Bank

Japanese Bonds

6,186.3

6,718.1

2,253.7

626.2

(2,486.0)

2,781.4

153.3

(202.1)

8,672.3

3,936.6

2,100.4

828.3

Japanese Government Bonds

5,798.3

5,269.5

1,662.1

45.0

(2,521.4)

2,606.4

157.7

(200.0)

8,319.7

2,663.1

1,504.4

245.0

Japanese Local Government

10.7

171.1

84.6

4.4

4.0

54.0

7.2

(0.3)

6.7

117.1

77.3

4.7

Bonds

Japanese Corporate Bonds

377.2

1,277.4

507.0

576.8

31.3

121.0

(11.5)

(1.7)

345.8

1,156.4

518.6

578.5

Other

3,210.6

2,885.5

2,401.3

4,636.1

(498.2)

1,338.7

1,592.4

2,951.2

3,708.8

1,546.7

808.8

1,684.9

Mizuho Trust & Banking

Japanese Bonds

62.3

170.7

23.6

-

(82.9)

90.4

(13.4)

-

145.2

80.3

37.0

-

Japanese Government Bonds

53.1

120.0

-

-

(81.9)

85.0

(20.0)

-

135.0

35.0

20.0

-

Japanese Local Government

0.7

0.2

-

-

0.2

(0.7)

-

-

0.4

1.0

-

-

Bonds

Japanese Corporate Bonds

8.4

50.4

23.6

-

(1.3)

6.1

6.5

-

9.8

44.2

17.0

-

Other

18.7

136.6

175.2

96.6

17.5

86.0

24.5

71.7

1.1

50.6

150.6

24.9

2-12

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

7. Overview of Derivative Transactions Qualifying for Hedge Accounting

Non-Consolidated

■Notional Amounts of Interest Rate Swaps (qualifying for hedge accounting (deferred method)) by Remaining Contractual Term

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks

Receive Fixed / Pay Float

Receive Float / Pay Fixed

Receive Float / Pay Float

Receive Fixed / Pay Fixed

Total

(Billions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

Change

As of March 31, 2019

Within

1 - 5

Over

Total

Within

1 - 5

Over

Total

Within

1 - 5

Over

Total

1 year

years

5 years

1 year

years

5 years

1 year

years

5 years

1,809.7

10,483.7

5,858.2

18,151.7

(1,483.1)

795.6

(3,555.4)

(4,242.9)

3,292.9

9,688.1

9,413.6

22,394.7

420.1

2,584.7

3,135.7

6,140.6

189.5

336.7

(1,955.4)

(1,429.1)

230.5

2,247.9

5,091.2

7,569.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,229.8

13,068.5

8,994.0

24,292.3

(1,293.6)

1,132.3

(5,510.8)

(5,672.1)

3,523.4

11,936.1

14,504.9

29,964.5

Mizuho Bank

Receive Fixed / Pay Float

1,809.7

10,483.7

5,858.2

18,151.7

(1,483.1)

795.6

(3,555.4)

(4,242.9)

3,292.9

9,688.1

9,413.6

22,394.7

Receive Float / Pay Fixed

400.1

2,454.7

2,712.9

5,567.7

169.5

296.7

(2,233.3)

(1,766.9)

230.5

2,157.9

4,946.2

7,334.7

Receive Float / Pay Float

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Receive Fixed / Pay Fixed

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

2,209.8

12,938.5

8,571.1

23,719.5

(1,313.6)

1,092.3

(5,788.7)

(6,009.9)

3,523.4

11,846.1

14,359.9

29,729.5

Mizuho Trust & Banking

Receive Fixed / Pay Float

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Receive Float / Pay Fixed

20.0

130.0

422.8

572.8

20.0

40.0

277.8

337.8

-

90.0

145.0

235.0

Receive Float / Pay Float

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Receive Fixed / Pay Fixed

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

20.0

130.0

422.8

572.8

20.0

40.0

277.8

337.8

-

90.0

145.0

235.0

(Reference)

Deferred Hedge Gains/Losses on Derivative Transactions Qualifying for Hedge Accounting

(Billions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

Change

As of March 31, 2019

Deferred Hedge Gains/Losses

Deferred Hedge Gains/Losses

Deferred Hedge Gains/Losses

Gains

Losses

Gains

Losses

Gains

Losses

1,299.1

97.4

464.5

325.6

138.8

932.1

973.5

(41.3)

Aggregate Figures

1,396.6

Mizuho Bank

1,321.4

1,217.3

104.1

473.4

330.2

143.1

848.0

887.1

(39.0)

Mizuho Trust & Banking

75.1

81.8

(6.6)

(8.8)

(4.5)

(4.3)

84.0

86.3

(2.3)

Note: Above figures reflect all derivative transactions qualifying for hedge accounting, and are before net of applicable income taxes and others.

2-13

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

8. Employee Retirement Benefits

Non-Consolidated

Retirement Benefit Obligations

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Retirement Benefit Obligations

(A)

1,220,755

(25,113)

1,245,869

Discount Rate (%)

(0.00)~0.62

0.00~0.70

Total Fair Value of Plan Assets

(B)

1,997,428

(160,525)

2,157,954

Unrecognized Actuarial Differences

(C)

(154,639)

219,803

(374,443)

622,033

Prepaid Pension Cost

(B)+ (C) - (A)

84,391

537,641

Mizuho Bank

Retirement Benefit Obligations

(A)

1,072,553

(23,859)

1,096,412

Discount Rate (%)

(0.00)~0.62

0.00~0.70

Total Fair Value of Plan Assets

(B)

1,756,585

(166,223)

1,922,809

Unrecognized Actuarial Differences

(C)

(127,758)

216,762

(344,521)

556,273

Prepaid Pension Cost

(B)+ (C) - (A)

74,397

481,875

Mizuho Trust & Banking

Retirement Benefit Obligations

(A)

148,201

(1,254)

149,456

Discount Rate (%)

(0.00)~0.62

0.00~0.70

Total Fair Value of Plan Assets

(B)

240,842

5,697

235,145

Unrecognized Actuarial Differences

(C)

(26,881)

3,040

(29,922)

65,759

Prepaid Pension Cost

(B)+ (C) - (A)

9,993

55,766

2-14

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Income (Expenses) related to Employee Retirement Benefits

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Service Cost

(29,505)

(1,174)

(28,331)

Interest Cost

(3,128)

1,076

(4,205)

Expected Return on Plan Assets

34,726

1,824

32,901

Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Actuarial Differences

61,590

30,428

31,162

Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Prior Service Cost

(2,301)

(2,301)

-

Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust

-

(7,841)

7,841

Other

(5,682)

(3,443)

(2,238)

Total

55,698

18,567

37,131

Note: Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust is recorded to Extraordinary Gains.

Mizuho Bank

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Service Cost

(25,010)

(903)

(24,107)

Interest Cost

(2,749)

951

(3,701)

Expected Return on Plan Assets

31,105

1,686

29,419

Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Actuarial Differences

57,322

26,781

30,541

Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Prior Service Cost

(2,013)

(2,013)

-

Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust

-

(7,841)

7,841

Other

(4,973)

(2,979)

(1,993)

Total

53,680

15,680

37,999

Note: Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust is recorded to Extraordinary Gains.

Mizuho Trust & Banking

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Service Cost

(4,495)

(271)

(4,224)

Interest Cost

(379)

124

(503)

Expected Return on Plan Assets

3,620

137

3,482

Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Actuarial Differences

4,268

3,646

621

Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Prior Service Cost

(287)

(287)

-

Other

(709)

(464)

(244)

Total

2,018

2,886

(868)

2-15

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Consolidated

Retirement Benefit Obligations

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31,

As of March 31,

2020

Change

2019

Retirement Benefit Obligations

(A)

1,440,341

(21,896)

1,462,237

Fair Value of Plan Assets

(B)

2,225,010

(159,158)

2,384,168

Unrecognized Actuarial Differences

(C)

(138,808)

227,368

(366,177)

Net Defined Benefit Asset

(D)

846,782

(136,021)

982,804

62,113

Net Defined Benefit Liability

(A)-(B)+(D)

1,240

60,873

Income (Expenses) related to Employee Retirement Benefits

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2019

Change

Fiscal 2018

Service Cost

(43,697)

(1,645)

(42,051)

Interest Cost

(4,013)

1,217

(5,231)

Expected Return on Plan Assets

39,117

2,036

37,080

Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Actuarial Differences

60,477

30,440

30,036

Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Prior Service Cost

(2,803)

(2,734)

(69)

Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust

-

(7,841)

7,841

Other

(11,953)

(5,673)

(6,279)

Total

37,126

15,799

21,327

Notes:(1) Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust is recorded to Extraordinary Gains.

  1. Parts of Income (Expenses) related to Employee Retirement Benefits which have been included in Other are included in Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Prior Service Cost.

2-16

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

9. Capital Ratio

Mizuho Financial Group

International Standard

Consolidated

(%, Billions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

(Preliminary)

Change

(1)

Total Capital Ratio

17.25

(1.60)

18.85

(2)

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

14.52

(1.42)

15.94

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

11.65

(1.11)

12.76

(4)

Total Capital

10,722.2

(195.2)

10,917.5

(5)

Tier 1 Capital

9,024.4

(207.7)

9,232.1

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

7,244.7

(145.2)

7,390.0

(7)

Risk weighted Assets

62,141.2

4,241.6

57,899.5

(8)

Total Required Capital (7) X8%

4,971.2

339.3

4,631.9

Mizuho Bank

International Standard

Consolidated

Non-Consolidated

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

(Preliminary)

Change

(Preliminary)

(1)

Total Capital Ratio

17.29

(1.73)

19.02

17.75

(2)

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

14.50

(1.56)

16.06

14.80

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

11.39

(1.21)

12.60

11.47

Ratio

(4)

Total Capital

9,864.6

(233.3)

10,098.0

9,481.9

(5)

Tier 1 Capital

8,274.7

(252.6)

8,527.3

7,905.0

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

6,501.3

(188.3)

6,689.7

6,130.3

(7)

Risk weighted Assets

57,040.2

3,966.6

53,073.6

53,404.4

(8)

Total Required Capital (7) X8%

4,563.2

317.3

4,245.8

4,272.3

Mizuho Trust & Banking

International Standard

Consolidated

Non-Consolidated

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

(Preliminary)

Change

(Preliminary)

(1)

Total Capital Ratio

23.74

(0.13)

23.87

23.18

(2)

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

23.66

(0.04)

23.70

23.10

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

23.64

(0.03)

23.67

23.10

Ratio

(4)

Total Capital

490.8

(13.7)

504.6

476.8

(5)

Tier 1 Capital

489.2

(11.7)

500.9

475.2

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

488.7

(11.6)

500.4

475.2

(7)

Risk weighted Assets

2,067.3

(46.1)

2,113.4

2,056.8

(8)

Total Required Capital (7) X8%

165.3

(3.6)

169.0

164.5

2-17

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

. REVIEW OF CREDITS

1. Status of Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans

■The figures below are presented net of partial direct write-offs.

■Treatment of accrued interest is based on the results of the self-assessment of assets.

(All loans to obligors classified in the self-assessment of assets as Bankrupt Obligors, Substantially Bankrupt Obligors, and Intensive Control Obligors are categorized as non-accrual loans.)

Consolidated

(Millions of yen, %)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

%

Change

%

%

Loans to Bankrupt Obligors

15,938

0.01

4,545

0.00

11,393

0.01

Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans

401,016

0.48

21,791

(0.00)

379,225

0.48

Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More

1,468

0.00

1,032

0.00

436

0.00

Restructured Loans

256,429

0.30

61,062

0.05

195,366

0.24

Total

674,853

0.80

88,431

0.06

586,422

0.74

Total Loans

83,468,185

100.00

5,011,250

78,456,935

100.00

Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.

Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs

79,826

(7,587)

87,413

Trust Account

Loans to Bankrupt Obligors Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More Restructured Loans

Total

Total Loans

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

%

Change

%

%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,770)

(28.15)

2,770

28.15

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,770)

(28.15)

2,770

28.15

8,773

100.00

(1,066)

9,840

100.00

Consolidated + Trust Account

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

%

Change

%

%

Loans to Bankrupt Obligors

15,938

0.01

4,545

0.00

11,393

0.01

Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans

401,016

0.48

19,020

(0.00)

381,995

0.48

Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More

1,468

0.00

1,032

0.00

436

0.00

Restructured Loans

256,429

0.30

61,062

0.05

195,366

0.24

Total

674,853

0.80

85,661

0.05

589,192

0.75

Total Loans

83,476,958

100.00

5,010,183

78,466,775

100.00

Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement.

2-18

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Non-Consolidated

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks

(Banking Account + Trust Account)

(Millions of yen, %)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

%

Change

%

%

Loans to Bankrupt Obligors

14,786

0.01

4,479

0.00

10,306

0.01

Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans

383,705

0.45

34,236

0.01

349,469

0.44

Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More

1,468

0.00

1,032

0.00

436

0.00

Restructured Loans

222,011

0.26

62,648

0.06

159,363

0.20

Total

621,972

0.73

102,396

0.08

519,575

0.65

Total Loans

84,247,518

100.00

4,835,141

79,412,377

100.00

Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.

Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs

74,578

(7,217)

81,795

Mizuho Bank

Loans to Bankrupt Obligors

14,786

0.01

4,492

0.00

10,293

0.01

Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans

379,472

0.46

36,311

0.01

343,161

0.45

Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More

1,468

0.00

1,032

0.00

436

0.00

Restructured Loans

220,871

0.27

62,743

0.06

158,127

0.20

Total

616,599

0.76

104,580

0.08

512,019

0.67

Total Loans

80,871,269

100.00

4,823,905

76,047,363

100.00

Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.

Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs

74,362

(6,921)

81,284

Mizuho Trust & Banking

(Banking Account)

Loans to Bankrupt Obligors

-

-

(13)

(0.00)

13

0.00

Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans

4,232

0.12

695

0.02

3,537

0.10

Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More

-

-

-

-

-

-

Restructured Loans

1,140

0.03

(94)

(0.00)

1,235

0.03

Total

5,373

0.15

587

0.01

4,785

0.14

Total Loans

3,367,475

100.00

12,302

3,355,173

100.00

Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.

Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs

215

(296)

511

(Trust Account)

Loans to Bankrupt Obligors

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans

-

-

(2,770)

(28.15)

2,770

28.15

Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More

-

-

-

-

-

-

Restructured Loans

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

-

-

(2,770)

(28.15)

2,770

28.15

Total Loans

8,773

100.00

(1,066)

9,840

100.00

Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement.

2-19

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

2. Status of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

424,446

136,630

287,815

General Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans

239,035

103,013

136,022

Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans

185,410

33,622

151,787

Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries

-

(5)

5

Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.

Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs

89,216

(3,052)

92,269

Non-Consolidated

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

388,818

144,417

244,401

General Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans

216,597

106,229

110,367

Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans

172,221

38,192

134,028

Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries

-

(5)

5

Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.

Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs

83,523

(2,727)

86,250

Mizuho Bank

Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

385,129

143,053

242,076

General Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans

214,064

105,579

108,485

Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans

171,064

37,478

133,585

Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries

-

(5)

5

Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.

Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs

83,308

(2,430)

85,739

Mizuho Trust & Banking

Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

3,689

1,364

2,324

General Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans

2,532

649

1,882

Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans

1,156

714

442

Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries

-

-

-

Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below.

Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs

215

(296)

511

Reserve for Possible Losses on Entrusted Loans (¥27 million and ¥30 million for March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively) is not included in the above figures for Trust Account.

2-20

3. Reserve Ratios for Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Consolidated

Mizuho Financial Group

Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs.

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

62.89

13.81

(%)

As of

March 31, 2019

49.07

Non-Consolidated

(%)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Total

62.51

15.22

47.29

Mizuho Bank

62.46

15.18

47.27

Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account)

68.65

20.07

48.58

Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs.

2-21

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

4. Status of Non Performing Loans based on the Financial Reconstruction Act ("FRA")

Consolidated

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

59,212

(578)

59,790

Claims with Collection Risk

383,734

24,893

358,841

Claims for Special Attention

257,898

62,094

195,803

Sub-total[1]

700,845

86,409

614,435

Normal Claims

92,661,291

5,489,767

87,171,524

Total[2]

93,362,137

5,576,176

87,785,960

（％）

NPL ratio[1]/[2]

0.75

0.05

0.69

Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs.

Trust Account

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

-

-

-

Claims with Collection Risk

-

(2,770)

2,770

Claims for Special Attention

-

-

-

Sub-total[3]

-

(2,770)

2,770

Normal Claims

8,773

1,703

7,069

Total[4]

8,773

(1,066)

9,840

（％）

NPL ratio[3]/[4]

-

(28.15)

28.15

Consolidated + Trust Account

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

59,212

(578)

59,790

Claims with Collection Risk

383,734

22,122

361,612

Claims for Special Attention

257,898

62,094

195,803

Sub-total[5]

700,845

83,639

617,206

Normal Claims

92,670,065

5,491,470

87,178,594

Total[6]

93,370,910

5,575,110

87,795,800

（％）

NPL ratio[5]/[6]

0.75

0.04

0.70

Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement.

2-22

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Non-Consolidated

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks

(Banking Account + Trust Account)

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

51,042

(1,924)

52,966

Claims with Collection Risk

386,532

38,840

347,692

Claims for Special Attention

223,480

63,681

159,799

Sub-total[1]

661,055

100,597

560,458

Normal Claims

93,890,914

4,654,107

89,236,806

Total[2]

94,551,969

4,754,705

89,797,264

（％）

NPL ratio[1]/[2]

0.69

0.07

0.62

Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs.

Mizuho Bank

(Millions of yen)

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

50,602

(1,882)

52,485

Claims with Collection Risk

382,739

40,886

341,852

Claims for Special Attention

222,340

63,776

158,563

Sub-total[3]

655,682

102,780

552,902

Normal Claims

90,503,034

4,643,603

85,859,431

Total[4]

91,158,717

4,746,383

86,412,333

（％）

NPL ratio[3]/[4]

0.71

0.07

0.63

Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs.

Mizuho Trust & Banking

(Banking Account)

(Millions of yen)

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

439

(41)

481

Claims with Collection Risk

3,793

723

3,069

Claims for Special Attention

1,140

(94)

1,235

Sub-total[5]

5,373

587

4,785

Normal Claims

3,379,106

8,800

3,370,305

Total[6]

3,384,479

9,388

3,375,091

（％）

NPL ratio[5]/[6]

0.15

0.01

0.14

Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs.

(Trust Account)

(Millions of yen)

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

-

-

-

Claims with Collection Risk

-

(2,770)

2,770

Claims for Special Attention

-

-

-

Sub-total[7]

-

(2,770)

2,770

Normal Claims

8,773

1,703

7,069

Total[8]

8,773

(1,066)

9,840

（％）

NPL ratio[7]/[8]

-

(28.15)

28.15

Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement.

2-23

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

5. Coverage on Non Performing Loans based on the FRA

Non-Consolidated

(1) Non Performing Loans based on the FRA and Coverage AmountAggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account)

(Billions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

51.0

(1.9)

52.9

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

45.2

(0.8)

46.0

Reserve for Possible Losses

5.7

(1.1)

6.8

Claims with Collection Risk

386.5

41.6

344.9

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

149.5

20.4

129.1

Reserve for Possible Losses

167.8

39.2

128.6

Claims for Special Attention

223.4

63.6

159.7

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

68.2

13.8

54.3

Reserve for Possible Losses

36.5

15.9

20.6

Total

661.0

103.3

557.6

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

263.1

33.4

229.6

Reserve for Possible Losses

210.2

54.0

156.1

Mizuho Bank

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

50.6

(1.8)

52.4

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

44.8

(0.7)

45.6

Reserve for Possible Losses

5.7

(1.1)

6.8

Claims with Collection Risk

382.7

40.8

341.8

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

147.6

20.8

126.8

Reserve for Possible Losses

166.7

38.5

128.1

Claims for Special Attention

222.3

63.7

158.5

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

68.2

13.9

54.2

Reserve for Possible Losses

36.3

15.9

20.4

Total

655.6

102.7

552.9

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

260.7

34.0

226.6

Reserve for Possible Losses

208.8

53.3

155.5

Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account)

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

0.4

(0.0)

0.4

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

0.4

(0.0)

0.4

Reserve for Possible Losses

-

-

-

Claims with Collection Risk

3.7

0.7

3.0

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

1.9

(0.3)

2.3

Reserve for Possible Losses

1.1

0.7

0.4

Claims for Special Attention

1.1

(0.0)

1.2

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

0.0

(0.1)

0.1

Reserve for Possible Losses

0.2

0.0

0.2

Total

5.3

0.5

4.7

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

2.3

(0.5)

2.9

Reserve for Possible Losses

1.3

0.7

0.6

Reference: Trust Account

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

-

-

-

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

-

-

-

Claims with Collection Risk

-

(2.7)

2.7

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

-

(2.7)

2.7

Claims for Special Attention

-

-

-

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

-

-

-

Total

-

(2.7)

2.7

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

-

(2.7)

2.7

Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement.

2-24

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

(2) Coverage Ratio

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account)

(Billions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Coverage Amount

473.3

87.4

385.8

Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

210.2

54.0

156.1

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

263.1

33.4

229.6

(%)

Coverage Ratio

71.6

2.3

69.3

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

100.0

-

100.0

Claims with Collection Risk

82.1

7.3

74.7

Claims for Special Attention

46.9

(0.0)

46.9

Claims against Special Attention Obligors

50.7

0.2

50.5

Reserve Ratio against Non-collateralized Claims

(%)

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

100.0

-

100.0

Claims with Collection Risk

70.8

11.2

59.6

Claims for Special Attention

23.5

3.9

19.6

Claims against Special Attention Obligors

23.3

2.8

20.5

Reference: Reserve Ratio

Claims against Special Attention Obligors

Claims against Watch Obligors excluding Special Attention Obligors Claims against Normal Obligors

Mizuho Bank

Coverage Amount

Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

Coverage Ratio

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

Claims with Collection Risk

Claims for Special Attention

Claims against Special Attention Obligors

Reserve Ratio against Non-collateralized Claims

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk

Claims for Special Attention

Claims against Special Attention Obligors

Reference: Reserve Ratio

Claims against Special Attention Obligors

Claims against Watch Obligors excluding Special Attention Obligors Claims against Normal Obligors

(%)

15.01

2.25

12.75

4.91

2.45

2.46

0.09

0.04

0.05

(Billions of yen)

469.5

87.3

382.2

208.8

53.3

155.5

260.7

34.0

226.6

(%)

71.6

2.4

69.1

100.0

-

100.0

82.1

7.5

74.6

47.0

(0.0)

47.1

50.8

0.2

50.6

(%)

100.0

-

100.0

70.9

11.2

59.6

23.5

3.9

19.6

23.3

2.8

20.5

(%)

14.99

2.24

12.74

4.95

2.48

2.47

0.09

0.04

0.05

2-25

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account)

(Billions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Coverage Amount

3.7

0.1

3.5

Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

1.3

0.7

0.6

Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent

2.3

(0.5)

2.9

(%)

Coverage Ratio

69.7

(5.2)

75.0

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

100.0

-

100.0

Claims with Collection Risk

80.6

(8.9)

89.5

Claims for Special Attention

22.1

(7.0)

29.2

Claims against Special Attention Obligors

22.1

(19.2)

41.3

Reserve Ratio against Non-collateralized Claims

(%)

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors

-

-

-

Claims with Collection Risk

60.8

2.9

57.9

Claims for Special Attention

20.2

0.8

19.4

Claims against Special Attention Obligors

20.2

0.8

19.4

Reference: Reserve Ratio

(%)

Claims against Special Attention Obligors

19.79

5.64

14.15

Claims against Watch Obligors excluding Special Attention Obligors

1.47

0.36

1.11

Claims against Normal Obligors

0.05

0.01

0.04

2-26

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

6. Overview of Non-Performing Loans ("NPLs")

Non-Consolidated

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account)

(Billions of yen)

Notes: 1. Claims for Special Attention is denoted on an individual loans basis.

Claims against Special Attention Obligors includes all claims, not limited to Claims for Special Attention.

2. The difference between total Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans and total Non Performing Loans based on the FRA represents the amount of claims other than loans included in Non Performing Loans based on the FRA.

2-27

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

7. Results of Removal of NPLs from the Balance Sheet

Non-Consolidated

  1. Outstanding Balance of Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors and Claims with Collection Risk (under the FRA)

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account)

(Billions of yen)

Fiscal 2016

Fiscal 2017

Fiscal 2018

Fiscal 2019

As of March

As of March

As of March

As of March 31, 2020

31, 2017

31, 2018

31, 2019

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk

Amount Categorized as above up to Fiscal 2016

of which the amount which was in the process of being removed from the balance sheet

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk

Amount Newly Categorized as above during Fiscal 2017

of which the amount which was in the process of being removed from the balance sheet

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk

Amount Newly Categorized as above during Fiscal 2018

of which the amount which was in the process of being removed from the balance sheet

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk

Amount Newly Categorized as above during Fiscal 2019

of which the amount which was in the process of being removed from the balance sheet

Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk

Total

of which the amount which was in the process of being removed from the balance sheet

Aggregate

Change from

MHBK

MHTB *

Figures for

March 31,

the 2 Banks

2019

82.7

64.1

27.7

23.9

0.2

24.2

(3.5)

390.0

218.1

153.8

121.2

1.4

122.7

(31.1)

472.8

282.3

181.6

145.2

1.7

146.9

(34.6)

72.7

34.9

16.8

18.1

0.2

18.4

1.5

2.3

0.0

2.3

(3.5)

12.4

5.9

66.1

33.9

16.8

0.1

16.9

(16.9)

78.5

39.8

19.1

0.1

19.3

(20.5)

12.2

5.7

2.1

0.0

2.1

(3.5)

0.1

11.5

(7.7)

19.3

11.4

159.8

74.6

0.2

74.8

(84.9)

179.1

86.1

0.3

86.4

(92.7)

18.2

11.7

0.1

11.8

(6.3)

12.8

12.8

0.0

12.8

169.9

1.9

171.8

171.8

182.8

1.9

184.7

184.7

11.9

0.0

12.0

12.0

82.7

76.6

52.9

50.6

0.4

51.0

(1.9)

390.0

284.2

347.6

382.7

3.7

386.5

38.8

472.8

360.9

400.6

433.3

4.2

437.5

36.9

72.7

47.2

40.8

44.0

0.4

44.5

3.7

    • Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement.
    • denotes newly categorized amounts.
  2. Breakdown of Reasons for Removal of NPLs from the Balance Sheet in Fiscal 2019

(Billions of yen)

Aggregate Figures

for the 2 Banks

MHTB

(Banking Account

MHBK

(Banking Account

+ Trust Account)

+ Trust Account)

Liquidation

(7.5)

(7.5)

-

Restructuring

(11.4)

(11.4)

-

Improvement in Business Performance due to Restructuring

(0.0)

-

(0.0)

Loan Sales

(35.2)

(35.2)

-

Direct Write-off

12.5

12.8

(0.2)

Other

(106.1)

(102.3)

(3.7)

Debt recovery

(91.0)

(90.7)

(0.2)

Improvement in Business Performance

(15.0)

(11.5)

(3.5)

Total

(147.8)

(143.7)

(4.0)

2-28

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

8. Status of Loans by Industry

  1. Outstanding Balances andNon-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans by Industry Non-Consolidated

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account)

(Billions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

Non-Accrual,

Change

Non-Accrual,

Outstanding

Non-Accrual,

Outstanding

Past Due &

Outstanding

Past Due &

Balance

Restructured

Past Due &

Balance

Restructured

Loans

Balance

Restructured

Loans

Loans

Domestic Total

58,947.6

511.4

1,513.0

78.4

57,434.6

433.0

(excluding Loans Booked Offshore)

Manufacturing

9,638.9

140.5

201.2

45.3

9,437.6

95.1

Agriculture & Forestry

54.7

0.8

7.2

0.6

47.4

0.2

Fishery

3.3

0.3

1.1

0.3

2.1

-

Mining, Quarrying Industry &

226.9

0.2

(20.1)

0.1

247.1

0.1

Gravel Extraction Industry

Construction

725.4

8.0

58.2

3.1

667.1

4.9

Utilities

2,835.9

11.5

34.3

9.9

2,801.5

1.5

Communication

1,436.9

11.5

153.8

(4.0)

1,283.0

15.5

Transportation & Postal Industry

2,360.1

9.3

(10.6)

(0.9)

2,370.7

10.3

Wholesale & Retail

4,930.0

132.9

58.1

25.5

4,871.8

107.4

Finance & Insurance

8,220.3

10.3

236.9

(0.3)

7,983.4

10.7

Real Estate

8,740.2

36.4

579.7

7.2

8,160.4

29.2

Commodity Lease

2,884.9

1.6

712.4

(0.1)

2,172.5

1.8

Service Industries

3,107.8

70.0

235.6

4.4

2,872.1

65.6

Local Governments

760.3

-

(40.1)

(2.7)

800.4

2.7

Governments

1,443.5

-

(120.8)

-

1,564.4

-

Other

11,578.0

77.5

(574.3)

(10.0)

12,152.4

87.5

Overseas Total

25,925.5

110.4

3,299.3

23.9

22,626.2

86.5

(including Loans Booked Offshore)

Governments

342.2

-

(3.8)

-

346.0

-

Financial Institutions

9,170.5

-

1,242.8

-

7,927.7

-

Other

16,412.7

110.4

2,060.3

23.9

14,352.4

86.5

Total

84,873.2

621.9

4,812.3

102.3

80,060.9

519.5

  • Loans to Finance & Insurance sector includes loans to MHFG as follows: As of March 31, 2020: ¥860.0 billion (from MHBK) As of March 31, 2019: ¥945.5 billion (from MHBK)
  • Amounts of Outstanding Balances are the aggregate figures for banking and trust accounts, and amounts ofNon-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans are the aggregate figures for banking and trust accounts with contracts indemnifying the principal amounts.
  • A reclassification of Industry type has been made on the above table as of March 31, 2019 for consistency with current figures.

2-29

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Mizuho Bank

(Billions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

Non-Accrual,

Change

Non-Accrual,

Outstanding

Non-Accrual,

Outstanding

Past Due &

Outstanding

Past Due &

Past Due &

Balance

Restructured

Balance

Restructured

Balance

Restructured

Loans

Loans

Loans

Domestic Total

54,946.8

506.1

1,524.0

80.6

53,422.7

425.4

(excluding Loans Booked Offshore)

Manufacturing

9,173.7

138.2

221.7

44.0

8,952.0

94.1

Agriculture & Forestry

54.6

0.8

7.1

0.6

47.4

0.2

Fishery

3.3

0.3

1.1

0.3

2.1

-

Mining, Quarrying Industry &

224.7

0.2

(20.1)

0.1

244.9

0.1

Gravel Extraction Industry

Construction

689.3

7.9

59.8

3.1

629.5

4.7

Utilities

2,564.8

11.5

41.6

9.9

2,523.2

1.5

Communication

1,306.8

11.2

142.5

(4.3)

1,164.2

15.5

Transportation & Postal Industry

2,161.6

9.3

4.4

(0.9)

2,157.2

10.3

Wholesale & Retail

4,782.3

132.9

83.8

25.9

4,698.4

106.9

Finance & Insurance

7,700.9

10.3

178.8

(0.3)

7,522.1

10.7

Real Estate

7,450.1

36.0

462.7

7.2

6,987.3

28.7

Commodity Lease

2,667.8

1.6

728.9

(0.1)

1,938.9

1.8

Service Industries

3,051.9

70.0

236.8

4.5

2,815.0

65.5

Local Governments

753.2

-

(38.3)

-

791.6

-

Governments

1,338.0

-

(126.3)

-

1,464.3

-

Other

11,023.0

75.2

(460.8)

(9.5)

11,483.9

84.8

Overseas Total

25,924.4

110.4

3,299.8

23.9

22,624.6

86.5

(including Loans Booked Offshore)

Governments

342.2

-

(3.8)

-

346.0

-

Financial Institutions

9,170.5

-

1,242.8

-

7,927.7

-

Other

16,411.6

110.4

2,060.8

23.9

14,350.8

86.5

Total

80,871.2

616.5

4,823.9

104.5

76,047.3

512.0

*A reclassification of Industry type has been made on the above table as of March 31, 2019 for consistency with current figures.

Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account + Trust Account)

Domestic Total

(11.0)

(2.1)

4,011.9

7.5

4,000.8

5.3

(excluding Loans Booked Offshore)

Manufacturing

465.1

2.2

(20.4)

1.3

485.5

0.9

Agriculture & Forestry

0.0

-

0.0

-

-

-

Fishery

-

-

-

-

-

-

Mining, Quarrying Industry &

2.2

-

0.0

-

2.1

-

Gravel Extraction Industry

Construction

36.0

0.1

(1.5)

(0.0)

37.6

0.1

Utilities

271.0

-

(7.2)

-

278.3

-

Communication

130.1

0.3

11.2

0.3

118.8

-

Transportation & Postal Industry

198.4

-

(15.0)

-

213.5

-

Wholesale & Retail

147.6

-

(25.6)

(0.4)

173.3

0.4

Finance & Insurance

519.3

-

58.1

-

461.2

-

Real Estate

1,290.0

0.4

116.9

(0.0)

1,173.1

0.4

Commodity Lease

217.1

-

(16.4)

-

233.6

-

Service Industries

55.9

-

(1.2)

(0.0)

57.1

0.0

Local Governments

7.0

-

(1.7)

(2.7)

8.7

2.7

Governments

105.4

-

5.4

-

100.0

-

Other

554.9

2.2

(113.5)

(0.4)

668.5

2.6

Overseas Total

1.1

-

(0.5)

-

1.6

-

(including Loans Booked Offshore)

Governments

-

-

-

-

-

-

Financial Institutions

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

1.1

-

(0.5)

-

1.6

-

Total

4,001.9

5.3

(11.5)

(2.1)

4,013.5

7.5

  • Amounts of Outstanding Balances are the aggregate figures for banking and trust accounts, and amounts ofNon-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans are the aggregate figures for banking and trust accounts with contracts indemnifying the principal amounts.

2-30

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

  1. Non Performing Loans based on the FRA and Coverage Ratio by IndustryNon-Consolidated

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account)

(Billions of yen, %)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

Change

Non Performing

Non Performing

Non Performing

Loans based on

Coverage Ratio

Loans based on

Coverage Ratio

Loans based on

Coverage Ratio

the FRA

the FRA

the FRA

Domestic Total

529.5

67.6

77.1

(3.9)

452.4

71.6

(excluding Loans Booked Offshore)

Manufacturing

150.3

64.2

42.6

(2.6)

107.6

66.8

Agriculture & Forestry

0.8

41.5

0.6

(23.3)

0.2

64.8

Fishery

0.3

62.6

0.3

-

-

-

Mining, Quarrying Industry &

0.5

94.4

(0.1)

4.6

0.6

89.7

Gravel Extraction Industry

Construction

8.3

72.0

3.3

(1.1)

5.0

73.1

Utilities

11.5

38.5

9.9

(25.6)

1.5

64.1

Communication

11.5

66.1

(4.5)

1.0

16.0

65.1

Transportation & Postal Industry

9.4

65.5

(0.9)

(3.5)

10.3

69.1

Wholesale & Retail

135.3

57.7

25.8

(4.0)

109.4

61.7

Finance & Insurance

10.7

81.6

(0.0)

12.6

10.7

68.9

Real Estate

35.6

81.7

4.6

(2.8)

31.0

84.6

Commodity Lease

1.7

72.3

(0.1)

0.7

1.9

71.6

Service Industries

73.2

65.9

7.1

1.0

66.1

64.9

Local Governments

-

-

(2.7)

-

2.7

100.0

Other

79.9

88.4

(8.8)

(2.4)

88.7

90.8

Overseas Total

131.4

87.6

23.4

27.7

108.0

59.8

(including Loans Booked Offshore)

Governments

-

-

-

-

-

-

Financial Institutions

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

131.4

87.6

23.4

27.7

108.0

59.8

Total

661.0

71.6

100.5

2.2

560.4

69.3

* Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement.

2-31

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

9. Housing and Consumer Loans & Loans to Small and Medium-Sized

Enterprises ("SMEs") and Individual Customers

(1) Balance of Housing and Consumer Loans

Non-Consolidated

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account)

(Billions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Housing and Consumer Loans

9,215.7

(446.1)

9,661.9

Housing Loans for owner's residential housing

8,463.4

(327.9)

8,791.4

Mizuho Bank

Housing and Consumer Loans

9,143.1

(434.1)

9,577.2

Housing Loans

8,595.0

(360.7)

8,955.7

for owner's residential housing

8,396.1

(317.1)

8,713.2

Consumer loans

548.0

(73.4)

621.4

Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account + Trust Account)

Housing and Consumer Loans

72.6

(12.0)

84.7

Housing Loans for owner's residential housing

67.3

(10.8)

78.1

* Above figures are aggregate banking and trust account amounts.

(2) Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers Non-Consolidated

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account)

Percentage of Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers, of Total Domestic Loans Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers

Mizuho Bank

Percentage of Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers, of Total Domestic Loans Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers

Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account + Trust Account)

Percentage of Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers, of Total Domestic Loans

Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers

* Above figures are aggregate banking and trust account amounts.

(%, Billions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

57.4

(0.2)

57.7

33,892.4

705.9

33,186.5

58.1

(0.2)

58.4

31,956.5

740.4

31,216.1

48.3

(0.7)

49.1

1,935.9

(34.4)

1,970.3

  • Above figures do not include loans booked at overseas offices and offshore loans.
  • The definition of "Small andMedium-sized Enterprises" is as follows:
    Enterprises of which the capital is ¥300 million or below (¥100 million or below for the wholesale industry, and ¥50 million or below for the retail, restaurant and commodity lease industries, etc.), or enterprises with full-time employees of 300 or below (100 or below for the wholesale and commodity lease industries etc., 50 or below for the retail and restaurant industries.)

2-32

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

10. Status of Loans by Region

Non-Consolidated

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account)

(Billions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

Non-Accrual,

Change

Non-Accrual,

Non-Accrual,

Outstanding

Past Due &

Outstanding

Outstanding

Past Due &

Past Due &

Restructured

Restructured

Balance

Balance

Restructured

Balance

Loans

Loans

Loans

Asia

7,543.3

35.8

(306.6)

3.9

7,849.9

31.8

Hong Kong

1,808.8

4.4

(40.9)

2.0

1,849.7

2.4

Singapore

1,286.0

26.1

50.3

0.2

1,235.7

25.9

Thailand

1,037.2

1.4

1.5

0.9

1,035.7

0.4

Taiwan

746.9

0.0

16.3

(0.0)

730.5

0.0

India

619.2

2.7

(98.9)

1.8

718.1

0.8

South Korea

671.2

-

(48.4)

-

719.6

-

Indonesia

451.9

0.9

(12.0)

(0.9)

463.9

1.9

Philippines

282.8

0.0

2.9

(0.0)

279.9

0.0

China

220.1

-

(82.4)

-

302.5

-

Thailand

164.1

-

(104.8)

-

269.0

-

Central and South America

4,660.4

22.5

342.4

(6.9)

4,317.9

29.5

Mexico

426.4

0.8

78.0

0.5

348.3

0.3

Brazile

250.5

7.5

(21.3)

(3.1)

271.9

10.6

North America

8,765.2

44.1

2,030.6

(14.4)

6,734.6

58.5

United States

7,929.9

44.1

1,904.6

(14.4)

6,025.3

58.5

Eastern Europe

277.2

-

44.7

-

232.4

-

Russia

171.7

-

24.3

-

147.4

-

13.8

808.7

12.4

3,744.8

1.4

Western Europe

4,553.6

United Kingdom

1,315.3

-

277.9

(0.9)

1,037.3

0.9

Netherlands

1,152.2

1.2

135.2

0.6

1,017.0

0.5

Germany

516.7

7.2

16.8

7.2

499.8

-

Ireland

252.0

-

79.8

-

172.1

-

Switzerland

171.9

-

29.0

-

142.9

-

France

250.6

-

98.2

-

152.4

-

Turkey

102.1

-

(56.1)

-

158.3

-

Italy

155.1

-

59.3

-

95.7

-

29.4

132.3

20.4

3,136.4

8.9

Other

3,268.8

Australia

1,524.8

-

100.4

-

1,424.3

-

Total

29,068.7

145.8

3,052.3

15.3

26,016.3

130.4

*Parts of Loans and Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans which have been included in "Japan" are included in "Central and South America" and parts of Loans which have been included in "Eastern Europe" are included in "North America". As a result, the total of Loans by Region as of March 31, 2019 increased by 619.3 billion and the total of Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans by Region as of March 31, 2019 increased by 2.5 billion.

The above figures are based on obligor country of location.

The outstanding balance of loans and Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans in major banking subsidiaries outside Japan is as follows.

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2019

Non-Accrual,

Change

Non-Accrual,

Non-Accrual,

Outstanding

Past Due &

Outstanding

Outstanding

Past Due &

Past Due &

Restructured

Restructured

Balance

Balance

Restructured

Balance

Loans

Loans

Loans

Mizuho Bank (China) ,Ltd

1,058.5

4.7

10.2

3.1

1,048.3

1.6

Mizuho Bank (USA)

470.6

-

20.5

-

450.1

-

PT. Bank Mizuho Indonesia

352.8

0.1

15.9

(0.3)

336.8

0.5

2-33

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

. DEFERRED TAXES

1. Estimation for Calculating Deferred Tax Assets

Non-Consolidated

Mizuho Bank

1. Estimate of future taxable income

(Billions of yen)

Total amount

for five years

(from April 1, 2020

to March 31, 2025)

Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve

1

2,524.6

for Losses on Loans)

Income before Income Taxes

2

2,456.0

Tax Adjustments *1

3

92.9

Taxable Income before Current Deductible Temporary Differences *2

4

2,548.9

Effective Statutory Tax Rate

5

30.62%

Deferred Tax Assets corresponding to Taxable Income before Current

6

780.4

Deductible Temporary Differences [ 4 x 5 ]

*1. Tax Adjustments are estimated future book-tax differences under the provisions of the corporation tax law and others.

*2. Taxable Income before Current Deductible Temporary Differences is an estimate of taxable income before adjusting deductible temporary differences as of March 31, 2020.

(Reference) Past results of taxable income (tax loss)

(Billions of yen)

Fiscal 2015

496.0

Fiscal 2016

442.3

Fiscal 2017

379.9

Fiscal 2018

267.2

Fiscal 2019(estimate)

361.0

*1. Figures are taxable income (tax loss) amounts per the final corporation tax returns before deducting tax losses carried forward from prior years. Subsequent amendments have not been reflected.

*2. Figure for fiscal 2019 is an estimate of taxable income.

2. Breakdown of Deferred Tax Assets

(Billions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

7

131.9

44.8

87.1

Impairment of Securities

8

145.9

16.1

129.8

Net Unrealized Losses on OtherSecurities

9

22.0

9.7

12.3

Reserve for Employee Retirement Benefits

10

-

-

-

Depreciation and Impairment

11

176.3

(24.0)

200.3

Net Deferred Hedge Losses

12

-

(17.8)

17.8

Tax Losses Carried Forward

13

-

-

-

Other

14

261.0

(3.7)

264.7

Total Deferred Tax Assets

15

737.3

25.1

712.2

Valuation Allowance

16

(160.6)

(15.8)

(144.8)

Sub-Total [ 15 + 16 ]

17

576.7

9.3

567.3

Amount related to Retirement Benefits Accounting

18

(170.3)

(22.7)

(147.5)

Net Unrealized Gains on OtherSecurities

19

(304.3)

106.2

(410.6)

Net Deferred Hedge Gains

20

(27.9)

(27.9)

-

Other

21

(37.1)

0.3

(37.5)

Total Deferred Tax Liabilities

22

(539.7)

55.9

(595.7)

Net Deferred Tax Assets (Liabilities) [17 + 22]

23

36.9

65.2

(28.3)

Tax effects related to Net Unrealized Losses (Gains) on

24

(303.8)

108.2

(412.0)

OtherSecurities *

Tax effects related to Net Deferred Hedge Losses (Gains)

25

(27.9)

(45.7)

17.8

Tax effects related to others

26

368.6

2.7

365.9

* Tax effects related to Net Unrealized Losses (Gains) on Other Securities is the amount after deducting Valuation Allowance.

Assessment of Recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets is based on 19. Company Classification (Category 2) of "Revised Implementation Guidance on Recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets" (ASBJ Guidance No.26).

Future taxable income was estimated using assumptions used in the Business Plan, etc.

The above includes forward-looking information. See the disclaimer at the end of the table of contents located at the beginning of this document.

2-34

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Mizuho Trust & Banking

1. Estimate of future taxable income

(Billions of yen)

Total amount

for five years

(from April 1, 2020

to March 31, 2025)

Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve

1

226.7

for Losses on Loans)

Income before Income Taxes

2

239.4

Tax Adjustments *1

3

(47.8)

Taxable Income before Current Deductible Temporary Differences *2

4

191.5

Effective Statutory Tax Rate

5

30.60%

Deferred Tax Assets corresponding to Taxable Income before Current

6

58.5

Deductible Temporary Differences [ 4 x 5 ]

*1. Tax Adjustments are estimated future book-tax differences under the provisions of the corporation tax law and others.

*2. Taxable Income before Current Deductible Temporary Differences is an estimate of taxable income before adjusting deductible temporary differences as of March 31, 2020.

(Reference) Past results of taxable income (tax loss)

(Billions of yen)

Fiscal 2015

45.1

Fiscal 2016

52.1

Fiscal 2017

40.5

Fiscal 2018

39.0

Fiscal 2019(estimate)

32.0

*1. Figures are taxable income (tax loss) amounts per the final corporation tax returns before deducting tax losses carried forward from prior years. Subsequent amendments have not been reflected.

*2. Figure for fiscal 2019 is an estimate of taxable income.

2. Breakdown of Deferred Tax Assets

(Billions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

7

1.1

0.3

0.8

Impairment of Securities

8

11.1

2.2

8.9

Net Unrealized Losses on OtherSecurities

9

1.1

0.9

0.2

Reserve for Employee Retirement Benefits

10

7.2

(2.5)

9.8

Net Deferred Hedge Losses

11

2.0

1.3

0.7

Tax Losses Carried Forward

12

-

-

-

Other

13

5.1

(1.9)

7.0

Total Deferred Tax Assets

14

27.9

0.3

27.6

Valuation Allowance

15

(12.6)

(3.1)

(9.4)

Sub-Total [ 14 + 15 ]

16

15.3

(2.7)

18.1

Amount related to Retirement Benefits Accounting

17

(4.5)

-

(4.5)

Net Unrealized Gains on OtherSecurities

18

(13.4)

6.1

(19.6)

Net Deferred Hedge Gains

19

-

-

-

Other

20

(0.5)

0.0

(0.5)

Total Deferred Tax Liabilities

21

(18.5)

6.1

(24.7)

Net Deferred Tax Assets (Liabilities) [16 + 21]

22

(3.2)

3.4

(6.6)

Tax effects related to Net Unrealized Losses (Gains) on

23

(13.5)

6.2

(19.7)

OtherSecurities *

Tax effects related to Net Deferred Hedge Losses (Gains)

24

2.0

1.3

0.7

Tax effects related to others

25

8.2

(4.1)

12.4

* Tax effects related to Net Unrealized Losses (Gains) on Other Securities is the amount after deducting Valuation Allowance.

Assessment of Recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets is based on 19. Company Classification (Category 2) of "Revised Implementation Guidance on Recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets" (ASBJ Guidance No.26).

Future taxable income was estimated using assumptions used in the Business Plan, etc.

The above includes forward-looking information. See the disclaimer at the end of the table of contents located at the beginning of this document.

2-35

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

. OTHERS

1. Breakdown of Deposits (Domestic Offices)

Non-Consolidated

(Billions of yen)

As of

As of

Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Deposits

106,876.1

5,220.9

101,655.1

Individual Deposits

45,018.6

1,059.1

43,959.4

Corporate Deposits

54,086.4

3,879.2

50,207.1

Financial/Government Institutions

7,771.0

282.5

7,488.5

Mizuho Bank

Deposits

103,779.8

5,368.5

98,411.2

Individual Deposits

44,160.3

1,114.4

43,045.9

Corporate Deposits

52,676.4

3,842.5

48,833.8

Financial/Government Institutions

6,943.0

411.5

6,531.4

Mizuho Trust & Banking

Deposits

3,096.2

(147.6)

3,243.8

Individual Deposits

858.2

(55.2)

913.5

Corporate Deposits

1,409.9

36.6

1,373.2

Financial/Government Institutions

828.0

(129.0)

957.0

  • Above figures do not include deposits booked at overseas offices and offshore deposits.
  • As for Mizuho Trust & Banking, parts of Deposits which have been included in Financial/Government Institutions are included in Corporate Deposits.

2-36

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

2. Number of Directors and Employees

(1) Number of Directors

Aggregate Figures for Mizuho Financial Group, the 2 Banks, and Mizuho Securities

Directors, Executive Officers as defined in the Companies Act, and Auditors

Executive Officers as defined in our internal regulations and Specialist Officers (excluding those doubling as Directors and Executive Officers as defined in the Companies Act)

* The above numbers have been adjusted for those who are doubling other positions.

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

49

(15)

64

128

-

128

(2) Number of Employees

As of

As of

Consolidated

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Employees (excluding Executive Officers as defined in our internal regulations and

57,264

(1,868)

59,132

Specialist Officers)

Average number of temporary employees

17,010

(697)

17,707

  • The number of Employees excludes employees seconded to outside the company and includes employees seconded from outside the company in each consolidated subsidiary. That number also includes overseas local staff but excludes advisers and temporary employees.

3. Number of Offices

As of

As of

(Domestic) The 2 Banks and Mizuho Securities

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Mizuho Bank

464

-

464

Mizuho Trust & Banking

60

-

60

Mizuho Securities

256

(3)

259

  • The above numbers are the numbers of head office, domestic branches (excluding branches and offices for remittance purposes only (46), branches offering account transfer services only (2), branches and offices to maintain shared ATMs only (1), internet branches (1), and pension plan advisory offices (1)), domesticsub-branches, and others.

As of

As of

(Overseas) The 2 Banks and Mizuho Securities

March 31, 2020

Change

March 31, 2019

Mizuho Bank

49

1

48

Mizuho Trust & Banking

-

-

-

Mizuho Securities

2

-

2

* The above numbers are the numbers of overseas branches or relevant offices, and overseas representative offices.

2-37

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

4. Earnings Plan for Fiscal 2020

Consolidated

(Billions of yen)

Fiscal 2020

Ordinary Profits

400.0

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

320.0

Non-Consolidated

Mizuho Bank, Mizuho Trust & Banking

(Billions of yen)

Fiscal 2020

Aggregate Figures

MHBK

MHTB *

for the 2 Banks

Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for

415.0

380.0

35.0

Losses on Loans) + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETF

Ordinary Profits

275.0

240.0

35.0

Net Income

215.0

190.0

25.0

Credit-related Costs

(190.0)

(185.0)

(5.0)

  • Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) for MHTB excludes the amounts of Credit Costs for Trust Accounts.

The above information constitute forward-looking statements. Please see the legend regarding forward-looking statements in CONTENTS.

2-38

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(Attachments)

COMPARISON OF NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (selected items)

OF MIZUHO BANK

Millions of yen

As of

As of

Change

March 31,

March 31,

(A) - (B)

2020 (A)

2019 (B)

Assets

Cash and Due from Banks

¥

38,833,234

¥

42,044,263

¥

(3,211,029)

Call Loans

958,359

516,085

442,273

Receivables under Resale Agreements

8,599,865

4,226,040

4,373,824

Guarantee Deposits Paid under Securities Borrowing Transactions

122,001

100,501

21,500

Other Debt Purchased

430,330

491,276

(60,946)

Trading Assets

5,013,413

3,708,952

1,304,460

Money Held in Trust

503

503

0

Securities

34,372,765

29,475,876

4,896,888

Loans and Bills Discounted

80,871,269

76,047,363

4,823,905

Foreign Exchange Assets

1,966,593

2,043,874

(77,280)

Derivatives other than for Trading

5,164,666

3,192,132

1,972,533

Other Assets

2,939,258

2,705,113

234,145

Tangible Fixed Assets

843,058

729,129

113,928

Intangible Fixed Assets