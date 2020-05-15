MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 8411 JP3885780001 MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (8411) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/14 119.8 JPY -1.96% 03:20a MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Liquidity Coverage Ratio for the Fourth Quarter of FY2019 (PDF/80KB) PU 03:15a MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Key metrics (PDF/68KB) PU 03:15a MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Composition of Capital Disclosure for FY2019 (PDF/52KB) PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Mizuho Financial : Selected Financial Information for FY2019 (PDF/866KB) 0 05/15/2020 | 03:10am EDT Send by mail :

Status of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans CON NON 3. Reserve Ratios for Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans CON NON 4. Status of Non Performing Loans based on the Financial Reconstruction Act("FRA") CON NON 5. Coverage on Non Performing Loans based on the FRA NON 6. Overview of Non-Performing Loans("NPLs") NON 7. Results of Removal of NPLs from the Balance Sheet NON 8. Status of Loans by Industry (1) Outstanding Balances and Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans by Industry NON (2) Non Performing Loans based on the FRA and Coverage Ratio by Industry NON 9. Housing and Consumer Loans & Loans to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises ("SMEs") and Individual Customers (1) Balance of Housing and Consumer Loans NON (2) Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers NON 10. Status of Loans by Region NON Ⅲ. DEFERRED TAXES See above Notes 1. Estimation for Calculating Deferred Tax Assets NON Ⅳ. OTHERS See above Notes 1. Breakdown of Deposits (Domestic Offices) NON Number of Directors and Employees Number of Offices 4. Earnings Plan for Fiscal 2020 CON NON Page 2-1 2-5 2-6 2-8 2-10 2-12 2-13 2-14 2-17 Page 2-18 2-20 2-21 2-22 2-24 2-27 2-28 2-29 2-31 2-32 2-32 2-33 Page 2-34 Page 2-36 2-37 2-37 2-38 Attachments Page Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Comparison of Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets (selected items) 2-39 Comparison of Non-Consolidated Statements of Income (selected items) 2-40 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Comparison of Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets (selected items) 2-41 Comparison of Non-Consolidated Statements of Income (selected items) 2-42 Statement of Trust Assets and Liabilities 2-43 Comparison of Balances of Principal Items 2-44 Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Comparison of Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets (selected items) 2-45 Comparison of Non-Consolidated Statements of Income (selected items) 2-46 This immediate release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance. In many cases, but not all, we use such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "project," "risk," "seek," "should," "strive," "target" and similar expressions in relation to us or our management to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates; foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; impairment of the carrying value of our long-lived assets; problems related to our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels and meet other financial regulatory requirements; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our Medium-term Business Plan, realize the synergy effects of "One MIZUHO", and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations. Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in "Item 3.D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and our report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on December 26, 2019, both of which are available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuho-fg.com/index.html and also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Ⅰ . FINANCIAL DATA FOR FISCAL 2019 1. Income Analysis Consolidated (Millions of yen) Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Gross Profits 1 2,062,219 249,482 1,812,737 Net Interest Income 2 733,542 (28,937) 762,480 3 58,565 3,411 55,153 Fiduciary Income Credit Costs for Trust Accounts 4 - - - Net Fee and Commission Income 5 619,243 8,815 610,427 Net Trading Income 6 391,299 93,931 297,367 Net Other Operating Income 7 259,567 172,261 87,306 General and Administrative Expenses 8 (1,378,398) 52,451 (1,430,850) Expenses related to Portfolio Problems (including Reversal 9 (183,308) (152,598) (30,710) of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) Losses on Write-offs of Loans 10 (21,940) 4,425 (26,366) Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on 11 11,605 449 11,156 Loans, and others Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks 12 137,174 (137,689) 274,863 Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates 13 30,382 (20,832) 51,215 Other 14 (41,797) 32,496 (74,293) Ordinary Profits 15 637,877 23,758 614,118 Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses) 16 (19,159) 478,698 (497,858) Income before Income Taxes 17 618,717 502,457 116,259 Income Taxes - Current 18 (150,088) 11,288 (161,376) - Deferred 19 (11,408) (175,287) 163,879 Profit 20 457,221 338,458 118,762 Profit Attributable to Non-controlling Interests 21 (8,652) 13,543 (22,196) Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent 22 448,568 352,002 96,566 Credit-related Costs 23 (171,703) (152,149) (19,553) (including Credit Costs for Trust Accounts) Credit-related Costs [23] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems (including Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) [9]

Costs [23] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems (including Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) [9] Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and others [11] + Credit Costs for Trust Accounts [4]

(Reference) Consolidated Net Business Profits 24 661,982 268,593 393,389 Consolidated Net Business Profits [24] = Consolidated Gross Profits [1] - General and Administrative Expenses (excluding Non-Recurring Losses)

Non-Recurring Losses) Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments

Number of consolidated subsidiaries 25 126 9 117 Number of affiliates under the equity method 26 26 4 22 2-1 Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks Non-Consolidated Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (Millions of yen) Fiscal 2019 MHBK MHTB Aggregate Fiscal 2018 Figures Change Gross Profits 1 1,304,598 132,949 1,437,547 240,389 1,197,158 Domestic Gross Profits 2 750,934 126,769 877,703 88,440 789,263 Net Interest Income 3 413,957 21,810 435,768 (44,668) 480,436 Fiduciary Income 4 59,132 59,132 4,134 54,997 Trust Fees for Jointly Operated Designated Money Trust 5 4,229 4,229 370 3,859 Credit Costs for Trust Accounts (1) 6 - - - - Net Fee and Commission Income 7 248,316 36,202 284,519 1,045 283,473 Net Trading Income (2) 8 48,841 8,267 57,109 108,797 (51,687) Net Other Operating Income 9 39,818 1,355 41,173 19,131 22,042 International Gross Profits 10 553,663 6,179 559,843 151,948 407,895 Net Interest Income 11 215,056 2,055 217,111 21,409 195,702 Net Fee and Commission Income 12 136,819 (619) 136,200 2,496 133,703 Net Trading Income (2) 13 100,945 (6,761) 94,183 (20,534) 114,717 Net Other Operating Income 14 100,841 11,505 112,347 148,576 (36,229) General and Administrative Expenses 15 (838,102) (84,183) (922,286) 27,105 (949,392) (excluding Non-Recurring Losses) Expense Ratio 16 64.2％ 63.3％ 64.1％ (15.1％) 79.3％ Personnel Expenses 17 (323,917) (39,766) (363,683) 13,253 (376,936) Non-Personnel Expenses 18 (464,785) (40,969) (505,754) 14,699 (520,454) Premium for Deposit Insurance 19 (31,138) (1,295) (32,433) (514) (31,919) Miscellaneous Taxes 20 (49,400) (3,448) (52,848) (847) (52,001) Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) 21 466,495 48,765 515,261 267,495 247,766 General Reserve for Losses on Loans) Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General 22 364,306 36,187 400,494 47,171 353,322 Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas (3) Excluding Net Gains (Losses) from redemption of 23 359,557 36,083 395,641 48,547 347,093 Investment Trusts Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans 24 (105,579) (649) (106,229) (151,120) 44,890 Net Business Profits 25 360,916 48,115 409,031 116,374 292,656 Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds 26 102,189 12,577 114,767 220,323 (105,556) Net Non-Recurring Gains (Losses) 27 69,845 1,560 71,406 24,135 47,271 Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks 28 121,341 4,157 125,499 (50,665) 176,164 Expenses related to Portfolio Problems 29 (77,270) (979) (78,250) (3,823) (74,427) Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and 30 10,439 299 10,738 3,945 6,792 others Other 31 15,335 (1,916) 13,419 74,678 (61,259) Ordinary Profits 32 430,762 49,676 480,438 140,510 339,928 Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses) 33 (17,187) 212 (16,975) 477,225 (494,200) Net Gains (Losses) on Disposition of Fixed Assets 34 (3,631) 617 (3,013) (2,796) (217) Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets 35 (13,556) (405) (13,961) 487,864 (501,825) Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust 36 - - - (7,841) 7,841 Income before Income Taxes (Losses) 37 413,574 49,888 463,463 617,736 (154,272) Income Taxes - Current 38 (109,151) (10,342) (119,493) (12,025) (107,468) - Deferred 39 3,364 (4,147) (782) (157,143) 156,360 Net Income (Losses) 40 307,788 35,398 343,186 448,567 (105,380) Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) for MHTB excludes the amounts of "Credit Costs for Trust Accounts" [6]. As for Gross Profits for MHTB, parts of Net Trading Income which have been included in International Gross Profits are included in Domestic Gross Profits. Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas[22]

=Net Business Profits(before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans)[21]-Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds[26] Credit-related Costs 41 (172,410) (1,330) (173,741) Credit-related Costs [41] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems [29] + Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans [24]

Costs [41] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems [29] + Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans [24] Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and others [30] + Credit Costs for Trust Accounts [6]

(150,997) (22,743) (Reference) Breakdown of Credit-related Costs Credit Costs for Trust Accounts Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans Losses on Write-offs of Loans Reversal of (Provision for) Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Contingencies Other (including Losses on Sales of Loans) Total 42 - - 43 (105,579) (649) (106,229) 44 (8,634) 296 (8,337) 45 (55,516) (976) (56,492) 46 5 - 5 47 (1,669) - (1,669) 48 (1,016) - (1,016) 49 (172,410) (1,330) (173,741) - - (151,120) 44,890 7,507 (15,845) (9,865) (46,627) 8 (3) (1,627) (41) 4,098 (5,115) (150,997) (22,743) 2-2 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Mizuho Bank Non-Consolidated (Millions of yen) Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Gross Profits 1 1,304,598 229,569 1,075,028 Domestic Gross Profits 2 750,934 81,472 669,461 Net Interest Income 3 413,957 (42,446) 456,403 Net Fee and Commission Income 4 248,316 2,458 245,857 Net Trading Income 5 48,841 99,397 (50,555) Net Other Operating Income 6 39,818 22,062 17,755 International Gross Profits 7 553,663 148,097 405,566 Net Interest Income 8 215,056 21,704 193,352 Net Fee and Commission Income 9 136,819 2,415 134,404 Net Trading Income 10 100,945 (11,088) 112,033 Net Other Operating Income 11 100,841 135,065 (34,224) General and Administrative Expenses 12 (838,102) 29,081 (867,184) (excluding Non-Recurring Losses) Expense Ratio 13 64.2％ (16.4％) 80.6％ Personnel Expenses 14 (323,917) 13,313 (337,230) Non-Personnel Expenses 15 (464,785) 16,627 (481,413) Premium for Deposit Insurance 16 (31,138) (523) (30,615) Miscellaneous Taxes 17 (49,400) (859) (48,540) Net Business Profits (before Reversal of 18 466,495 258,651 207,844 (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General 19 364,306 48,820 315,486 Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas * Excluding Net Gains (Losses) from redemption of 20 359,557 50,248 309,308 Investment Trusts Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans 21 (105,579) (150,664) 45,084 Net Business Profits 22 360,916 107,987 252,929 Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds 23 102,189 209,831 (107,641) Net Non-Recurring Gains (Losses) 24 69,845 38,201 31,644 Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks 25 121,341 (34,435) 155,777 Expenses related to Portfolio Problems 26 (77,270) (3,124) (74,146) Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and 27 10,439 3,646 6,792 others Other 28 15,335 72,114 (56,779) Ordinary Profits 29 430,762 146,188 284,573 Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses) 30 (17,187) 474,849 (492,037) Net Gains (Losses) on Disposition of Fixed Assets 31 (3,631) (3,452) (179) Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets 32 (13,556) 486,143 (499,700) Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust 33 - (7,841) 7,841 Income before Income Taxes (Losses) 34 413,574 621,038 (207,463) Income Taxes - Current 35 (109,151) (14,227) (94,923) - Deferred 36 3,364 (154,578) 157,943 Net Income (Losses) 37 307,788 452,232 (144,444) * Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas[19] =Net Business Profits(before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans)[18]-Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds[23] Credit-related Costs 38 (172,410) (150,142) (22,268) Credit-related Costs [38] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems [26] + Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans [21]

Costs [38] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems [26] + Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans [21] Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and others [27]

(Reference) Breakdown of Credit-related Costs Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans Losses on Write-offs of Loans Reversal of (Provision for) Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Contingencies Other (including Losses on Sales of Loans) Total 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 (105,579) (150,664) 45,084 (8,634) 7,211 (15,845) (55,516) (9,169) (46,346) 5 8 (3) (1,669) (1,627) (41) (1,016) 4,098 (5,115) (172,410) (150,142) (22,268) 2-3 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Mizuho Trust & Banking Non-Consolidated (Millions of yen) Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Gross Profits 1 132,949 10,819 122,129 Domestic Gross Profits 2 126,769 6,967 119,801 Net Interest Income 3 21,810 (2,222) 24,033 Fiduciary Income 4 59,132 4,134 54,997 Trust Fees for Jointly Operated Designated Money Trust 5 4,229 370 3,859 Credit Costs for Trust Accounts (1) 6 - - - Net Fee and Commission Income 7 36,202 (1,413) 37,615 Net Trading Income (2) 8 8,267 9,399 (1,132) Net Other Operating Income 9 1,355 (2,931) 4,286 International Gross Profits 10 6,179 3,851 2,328 Net Interest Income 11 2,055 (295) 2,350 Net Fee and Commission Income 12 (619) 81 (700) Net Trading Income (2) 13 (6,761) (9,445) 2,684 Net Other Operating Income 14 11,505 13,511 (2,005) General and Administrative Expenses 15 (84,183) (1,976) (82,207) (excluding Non-Recurring Losses) Expense Ratio 16 63.3％ (3.9％) 67.3％ Personnel Expenses 17 (39,766) (60) (39,706) Non-Personnel Expenses 18 (40,969) (1,928) (39,041) Premium for Deposit Insurance 19 (1,295) 8 (1,304) Miscellaneous Taxes 20 (3,448) 12 (3,460) Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General 21 48,765 8,843 39,921 Reserve for Losses on Loans) Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General 22 36,187 (1,648) 37,836 Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas (3) Excluding Net Gains (Losses) from redemption of 23 36,083 (1,701) 37,784 Investment Trusts Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans 24 (649) (455) (194) Net Business Profits 25 48,115 8,387 39,727 Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds 26 12,577 10,492 2,085 Net Non-Recurring Gains (Losses) 27 1,560 (14,065) 15,626 Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks 28 4,157 (16,229) 20,387 Expenses related to Portfolio Problems 29 (979) (698) (280) Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and 30 299 299 - others Other 31 (1,916) 2,563 (4,479) Ordinary Profits 32 49,676 (5,678) 55,354 Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses) 33 212 2,376 (2,163) Net Gains (Losses) on Disposition of Fixed Assets 34 617 655 (38) Losses on Impairment of Fixed Assets 35 (405) 1,720 (2,125) Income before Income Taxes 36 49,888 (3,302) 53,190 Income Taxes - Current 37 (10,342) 2,201 (12,544) - Deferred 38 (4,147) (2,564) (1,582) Net Income 39 35,398 (3,665) 39,063 Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) excludes the amounts of "Credit Costs for Trust Accounts" [6]. As for Gross Profits, parts of Net Trading Income which have been included in International Gross Profits are included in Domestic Gross Profits. Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) from core business areas[22]

=Net Business Profits(before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans)[21]-Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds[26] Credit-related Costs 40 (1,330) (855) (474) Credit-related Costs [40] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems [29] + Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans [24]

Costs [40] = Expenses related to Portfolio Problems [29] + Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans [24] Gains on Reversal of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans, and others [30] + Credit Costs for Trust Accounts [6]

(Reference) Breakdown of Credit-related Costs Credit Costs for Trust Accounts Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans Losses on Write-offs of Loans Reversal of (Provision for) Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Contingencies Other (including Losses on Sales of Loans) Total 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 - - - (649) (455) (194) 296 296 - (976) (696) (280) - - - - - - - - - (1,330) (855) (474) 2-4 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 2. Interest Margins (Domestic Operations) Non-Consolidated (%) Mizuho Bank Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Return on Interest-Earning Assets 1 0.43 (0.04) 0.47 Return on Loans and Bills Discounted *1 2 0.76 (0.03) 0.79 Return on Securities 3 0.42 (0.09) 0.51 Cost of Funding (including Expenses) 4 0.65 (0.03) 0.68 Cost of Deposits (including Expenses) 5 0.64 (0.06) 0.70 Cost of Deposits *2 6 0.00 (0.00) 0.00 Cost of Other External Liabilities 7 0.63 0.26 0.37 Net Interest Margin (1)-(4) 8 (0.21) (0.00) (0.21) Loan and Deposit Rate Margin (including Expenses) (2)-(5) 9 0.12 0.02 0.09 Loan and Deposit Rate Margin (2)-(6) 10 0.76 (0.03) 0.79 *1 Return on Loans and Bills Discounted excludes loans to financial institutions (including MHFG). *2 Deposits include Negotiable Certificates of Deposit ("NCDs"). (Reference) After excluding loans to the Japanese government and others Return on Loans and Bills Discounted 11 0.78 (0.04) 0.83 Loan and Deposit Rate Margin (including Expenses) (11)-(5) 12 0.14 0.01 0.12 Loan and Deposit Rate Margin (11)-(6) 13 0.78 (0.04) 0.82 (%) Mizuho Trust & Banking Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Return on Interest-Earning Assets 14 0.47 (0.03) 0.51 Return on Loans and Bills Discounted *1 15 0.59 (0.01) 0.61 Return on Securities 16 1.38 (0.13) 1.52 Cost of Funding 17 0.09 0.00 0.08 Cost of Deposits *2 18 0.01 (0.00) 0.02 Net Interest Margin (14)-(17) 19 0.38 (0.03) 0.42 Loan and Deposit Rate Margin (15)-(18) 20 0.58 (0.01) 0.59 *1 Return on Loans and Bills Discounted excludes loans to financial institutions (including MHFG). *2 Deposits include NCDs. (Reference) After excluding loans to the Japanese government and others Return on Loans and Bills Discounted 21 Loan and Deposit Rate Margin (21)-(18) 22 (Reference) 0.61 (0.02) 0.64 0.60 (0.02) 0.62 (%) Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Return on Loans and Bills Discounted *1 23 0.75 (0.03) 0.78 Cost of Deposits *2 24 0.00 (0.00) 0.00 Loan and Deposit Rate Margin (23)-(24) 25 0.75 (0.03) 0.78 *1 Return on Loans and Bills Discounted excludes loans to financial institutions (including MHFG). *2 Deposits include NCDs. (Reference) After excluding loans to the Japanese government and others Return on Loans and Bills Discounted 26 0.77 (0.04) 0.81 Loan and Deposit Rate Margin (26)-(24) 27 0.77 (0.03) 0.81 2-5 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 3. Use and Source of Funds Non-Consolidated Mizuho Bank (Millions of yen, %) Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Change (Total) Average Balance Rate Average Balance Rate Average Balance Rate Use of Funds 1.05 3,675,568 (0.04) 151,978,115 1.10 155,653,684 Loans and Bills Discounted 77,097,703 1.44 2,667,952 (0.06) 74,429,750 1.51 Securities 28,255,948 0.91 (2,508,702) (0.00) 30,764,651 0.91 Source of Funds 155,316,129 0.65 3,118,268 (0.02) 152,197,861 0.67 Deposits 119,877,778 0.37 5,421,449 (0.01) 114,456,329 0.39 NCDs 14,238,551 0.84 1,053,191 (0.13) 13,185,359 0.97 (Domestic Operations) Use of Funds 107,729,598 0.43 1,835,526 (0.04) 105,894,071 0.47 Loans and Bills Discounted 48,949,371 0.75 1,864,314 (0.02) 47,085,056 0.78 Securities 17,599,601 0.42 (1,715,912) (0.09) 19,315,514 0.51 Source of Funds 107,281,154 0.04 1,818,187 0.00 105,462,967 0.04 Deposits 93,082,592 0.00 3,589,693 (0.00) 89,492,898 0.00 NCDs 7,909,075 0.00 1,151,522 0.00 6,757,553 0.00 (International Operations) Use of Funds 51,088,019 2.30 1,128,057 (0.06) 49,959,962 2.37 Loans and Bills Discounted 28,148,331 2.64 803,637 (0.12) 27,344,694 2.77 Securities 10,656,347 1.71 (792,790) 0.13 11,449,137 1.58 Source of Funds 51,198,908 1.88 588,096 (0.07) 50,610,811 1.96 Deposits 26,795,186 1.67 1,831,755 (0.11) 24,963,431 1.78 NCDs 6,329,475 1.88 (98,331) (0.11) 6,427,806 1.99 2-6 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account) (Millions of yen, %) Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Change (Total) Average Balance Rate Average Balance Rate Average Balance Rate Use of Funds 0.60 (93,915) (0.07) 6,297,733 0.67 6,203,818 Loans and Bills Discounted 3,380,972 0.72 14,245 (0.06) 3,366,727 0.79 Securities 787,969 1.35 (110,103) (0.18) 898,072 1.53 Source of Funds 6,622,855 0.20 (160,377) (0.03) 6,783,233 0.24 Deposits 3,353,168 0.01 (114,014) (0.01) 3,467,183 0.03 NCDs 541,402 0.00 127,256 (0.00) 414,145 0.01 (Domestic Operations) Use of Funds 5,767,526 0.47 (16,523) (0.03) 5,784,050 0.51 Loans and Bills Discounted 3,191,918 0.59 70,944 (0.01) 3,120,974 0.61 Securities 499,480 1.38 (70,874) (0.13) 570,355 1.52 Source of Funds 6,176,693 0.09 (75,557) 0.00 6,252,251 0.08 Deposits 3,346,557 0.01 (106,868) (0.00) 3,453,426 0.02 NCDs 541,402 0.00 127,256 (0.00) 414,145 0.01 (International Operations) Use of Funds 494,142 1.94 (103,825) (0.25) 597,968 2.20 Loans and Bills Discounted 189,053 2.93 (56,698) (0.08) 245,752 3.01 Securities 288,488 1.28 (39,228) (0.27) 327,716 1.55 Source of Funds 504,013 1.50 (111,254) (0.25) 615,267 1.75 Deposits 6,610 1.25 (7,145) (0.59) 13,756 1.84 NCDs - - - - - - 2-7 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 4. Net Gains/Losses on Securities Consolidated (Millions of yen) Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds 114,242 223,601 (109,359) Gains on Sales and Others 224,833 152,151 72,682 Losses on Sales and Others (103,320) 71,753 (175,074) Impairment (Devaluation) (2,185) (926) (1,259) Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments - - - Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading (5,084) 624 (5,708) Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks 137,174 (137,689) 274,863 Gains on Sales 226,005 (125,044) 351,049 Losses on Sales (72,258) (26,410) (45,847) Impairment (Devaluation) (41,691) (35,896) (5,795) Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments - - - Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading 25,118 49,661 (24,542) Non-Consolidated Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Millions of yen) Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds 114,767 220,323 (105,556) Gains on Sales and Others 226,174 149,619 76,554 Losses on Sales and Others (104,136) 71,006 (175,143) Impairment (Devaluation) (2,185) (926) (1,259) Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments - - - Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading (5,084) 624 (5,708) Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks 125,499 (50,665) 176,164 Gains on Sales 214,169 (40,631) 254,801 Losses on Sales (70,725) (24,769) (45,956) Impairment (Devaluation) (40,980) (33,212) (7,767) Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments (2,082) (1,712) (370) Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading 25,118 49,661 (24,542) 2-8 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Mizuho Bank (Millions of yen) Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds 102,189 209,831 (107,641) Gains on Sales and Others 202,254 133,752 68,501 Losses on Sales and Others (92,978) 77,454 (170,433) Impairment (Devaluation) (2,185) (926) (1,259) Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments - - - Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading (4,900) (448) (4,451) Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2019 Change Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks 121,341 (34,435) 155,777 Gains on Sales 202,601 (22,958) 225,559 Losses on Sales (62,550) (22,792) (39,757) Impairment (Devaluation) (38,528) (31,206) (7,321) Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments (2,082) (1,712) (370) Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading 21,901 44,234 (22,332) Mizuho Trust & Banking (Millions of yen) Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Net Gains (Losses) related to Bonds 12,577 10,492 2,085 Gains on Sales and Others 23,919 15,867 8,052 Losses on Sales and Others (11,157) (6,447) (4,710) Impairment (Devaluation) - - - Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments - - - Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading (184) 1,072 (1,257) Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks 4,157 (16,229) 20,387 Gains on Sales 11,568 (17,672) 29,241 Losses on Sales (8,175) (1,977) (6,198) Impairment (Devaluation) (2,451) (2,005) (446) Reversal of (Provision for) Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments - - - Gains (Losses) on Derivatives other than for Trading 3,216 5,426 (2,210) 2-9 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 5. Unrealized Gains/Losses on Securities

Securities for which it is deemed to be extremely difficult to determine the fair value are excluded. Consolidated

(1) Other Securities (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Book Value Unrealized Gains/Losses Book Value Unrealized Gains/Losses (= Fair Value) Gains Losses (= Fair Value) Gains Losses Other Securities 33,429,383 1,172,759 1,547,278 374,519 27,847,545 1,689,866 1,883,436 193,570 Japanese Stocks 2,338,429 1,066,360 1,167,903 101,543 3,143,560 1,723,661 1,774,459 50,797 Japanese Bonds 15,702,512 (54,100) 30,037 84,137 14,786,949 5,270 37,284 32,014 Japanese Government Bonds 12,601,934 (44,021) 6,540 50,562 11,896,134 5,921 8,755 2,834 Other 15,388,441 160,499 349,337 188,837 9,917,034 (39,065) 71,692 110,757 Foreign Bonds 12,702,213 200,954 246,097 45,142 7,418,321 23,694 35,306 11,611 In addition to "Securities" on the consolidated balance sheets, NCDs in "Cash and Due from Banks, " certain items in "Other Debt Purchased" and certain items in "Other Assets" are also included.

Fair value of Japanese stocks with a quoted market price is determined based on the average quoted market price over the month preceding the consolidated balance sheet date. Fair value of securities other than Japanese stocks is determined at the quoted market price if available, or other reasonable value at the consolidated balance sheet date.

The book values of Other Securities which have readily determinable fair value are stated at fair value, so Unrealized Gains/Losses indicate the difference between book values on the consolidated balance sheets and the acquisition costs.

Unrealized Gains/Losses include ¥(5,191) million and ¥38,000 million, which were recognized in the statement of income for March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively, by applying the fair- value hedge method.

As a result, the base amounts to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and consolidation adjustments as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 are ¥1,177,950 million and ¥1,651,865 million, respectively.

As a result, the base amounts to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and consolidation adjustments as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 are ¥1,177,950 million and ¥1,651,865 million, respectively. Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities, net of Taxes (recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and consolidation adjustments, excluding the amount recognized in the statement of income by applying the fair value hedge method, including translation differences regarding securities, the fair values of which are extremely difficult to determine) as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 are ¥823,085 million and ¥1,186,401million, respectively. (2) Bonds Held to Maturity (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Book Value Unrealized Gains/Losses Book Value Unrealized Gains/Losses Gains Losses Gains Losses Bonds Held to Maturity 860,233 15,096 15,467 370 1,602,209 7,378 19,907 12,528 Non-Consolidated (1) Other Securities Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Book Value Unrealized Gains/Losses Book Value Unrealized Gains/Losses (= Fair Value) Gains Losses (= Fair Value) Gains Losses Other Securities 32,816,718 1,098,369 1,474,980 376,610 27,416,537 1,617,290 1,813,859 196,568 Japanese Stocks 2,253,467 994,275 1,098,051 103,776 3,064,419 1,654,186 1,708,161 53,974 Japanese Bonds 15,675,573 (54,111) 30,026 84,137 14,764,299 5,258 37,271 32,012 Japanese Government Bonds 12,585,075 (44,028) 6,533 50,562 11,877,711 5,913 8,745 2,832 Other 14,887,678 158,205 346,902 188,696 9,587,819 (42,155) 68,426 110,581 Foreign Bonds 12,360,799 199,672 244,795 45,122 7,196,583 23,108 34,617 11,508 Mizuho Bank Other Securities 31,904,667 1,034,870 1,396,801 361,930 26,622,049 1,521,244 1,707,856 186,612 Japanese Stocks 2,118,532 937,153 1,033,813 96,660 2,880,149 1,557,759 1,608,371 50,611 Japanese Bonds 15,413,226 (55,616) 28,480 84,097 14,500,458 4,637 36,525 31,887 Japanese Government Bonds 12,406,892 (44,931) 5,631 50,562 11,687,096 5,853 8,594 2,740 Other 14,372,909 153,334 334,506 181,172 9,241,441 (41,152) 62,959 104,112 Foreign Bonds 11,916,915 188,388 233,272 44,883 6,973,236 20,431 31,940 11,508 Mizuho Trust & Banking Other Securities 912,050 63,499 78,179 14,680 794,488 96,046 106,002 9,956 Japanese Stocks 134,934 57,122 64,237 7,115 184,269 96,427 99,790 3,362 Japanese Bonds 262,347 1,505 1,545 40 263,840 621 745 124 Japanese Government Bonds 178,183 902 902 - 190,614 59 151 91 Other 514,768 4,871 12,395 7,524 346,377 (1,002) 5,466 6,469 Foreign Bonds 443,884 11,283 11,522 238 223,347 2,676 2,676 - In addition to "Securities" on the balance sheets, NCDs in "Cash and Due from Banks" and certain items in "Other Debt Purchased" are also included.

Fair value of Japanese stocks with a quoted market price is determined based on the average quoted market price over the month preceding the balance sheet date. Fair value of securities other than Japanese stocks is determined at the quoted market price if available, or other reasonable value at the balance sheet date.

The book values of Other Securities which have readily determinable fair value are stated at fair value, so Unrealized Gains/Losses indicate the difference between book values on the balance sheets and the acquisition costs.

Unrealized Gains/Losses include ¥(5,191) million and ¥38,000 million, which were recognized in the statement of income (aggregate figures for the 2 banks) for March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively, by applying the fair-value hedge method. As a result, the base amounts to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax adjustment (aggregate figures for the 2 banks) as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 are ¥1,103,561million and ¥1,579,289 million, respectively.

fair-value hedge method. As a result, the base amounts to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax adjustment (aggregate figures for the 2 banks) as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 are ¥1,103,561million and ¥1,579,289 million, respectively. Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities, net of Taxes (recorded directly to Net Assets after tax adjustment, excluding the amount recognized in the statement of income by applying the fair- value hedge method including translation differences regarding securities, the fair values of which are extremely difficult to determine) as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 are as follows: (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Aggregate Figures 786,221 1,147,453 Mizuho Bank 736,239 1,071,157 Mizuho Trust & Banking 49,981 76,295 2-10 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Bonds Held to Maturity Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks Book Value Aggregate Figures 860,233 Mizuho Bank 860,233 Mizuho Trust & Banking - (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Unrealized Gains/Losses Book Value Unrealized Gains/Losses Gains Losses Gains Losses 15,096 15,467 370 1,602,209 7,378 19,907 12,528 15,096 15,467 370 1,602,209 7,378 19,907 12,528 - - - - - - - Investment in Subsidiaries and Affiliates Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks Book Value Aggregate Figures 135,771 Mizuho Bank 135,771 Mizuho Trust & Banking - (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Unrealized Gains/Losses Book Value Unrealized Gains/Losses Gains Losses Gains Losses 151,877 153,740 1,862 135,763 176,806 176,806 - 151,877 153,740 1,862 135,763 176,806 176,806 - - - - - - - - (Reference) Unrealized Gains/Losses on Other Securities (the base amount to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and other necessary adjustments) For certain Other Securities, Unrealized Gains/Losses were recognized in the statement of income by applying the fair-value hedge method. Unrealized Gains/Losses on Other Securities after excluding such Income/Loss (the "base amount") are recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and other necessary adjustments. The base amount is as follows: Consolidated (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Unrealized Gains/Losses Unrealized Change Gains/Losses Other Securities 1,177,950 (473,915) 1,651,865 Japanese Stocks 1,071,551 (616,099) 1,687,650 Japanese Bonds (54,100) (59,370) 5,270 Japanese Government Bonds (44,021) (49,942) 5,921 Other 160,499 201,554 (41,055) Foreign Bonds 200,954 179,249 21,704 Non-Consolidated Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Unrealized Gains/Losses Unrealized Change Gains/Losses Other Securities 1,103,561 (475,728) 1,579,289 Japanese Stocks 999,466 (618,709) 1,618,175 Japanese Bonds (54,111) (59,370) 5,258 Japanese Government Bonds (44,028) (49,941) 5,913 Other 158,205 202,350 (44,145) Foreign Bonds 199,672 178,553 21,118 2-11 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 6. Projected Redemption Amounts for Securities The redemption schedule by term for Bonds Held to Maturity and Other Securities with maturities is as follows: Non-Consolidated Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Billions of yen) Maturity as of March 31, 2020 Change Maturity as of March 31, 2019 Within 1 - 5 5 - 10 Over Within 1 - 5 5 - 10 Over Within 1 - 5 5 - 10 Over 1 year years years 10 years 1 year years years 10 years 1 year years years 10 years 6,888.8 2,277.4 626.2 (2,569.0) 2,871.8 139.9 (202.1) 8,817.6 4,016.9 2,137.5 828.3 Japanese Bonds 6,248.6 Japanese Government Bonds 5,851.4 5,389.5 1,662.1 45.0 (2,603.3) 2,691.4 137.7 (200.0) 8,454.7 2,698.1 1,524.4 245.0 Japanese Local Government 11.5 171.4 84.6 4.4 4.2 53.2 7.2 (0.3) 7.2 118.1 77.3 4.7 Bonds Japanese Corporate Bonds 385.7 1,327.8 530.7 576.8 30.0 127.1 (5.0) (1.7) 355.7 1,200.7 535.7 578.5 Other 3,229.3 3,022.1 2,576.5 4,732.7 (480.6) 1,424.7 1,617.0 3,022.9 3,709.9 1,597.3 959.5 1,709.8 Mizuho Bank Japanese Bonds 6,186.3 6,718.1 2,253.7 626.2 (2,486.0) 2,781.4 153.3 (202.1) 8,672.3 3,936.6 2,100.4 828.3 Japanese Government Bonds 5,798.3 5,269.5 1,662.1 45.0 (2,521.4) 2,606.4 157.7 (200.0) 8,319.7 2,663.1 1,504.4 245.0 Japanese Local Government 10.7 171.1 84.6 4.4 4.0 54.0 7.2 (0.3) 6.7 117.1 77.3 4.7 Bonds Japanese Corporate Bonds 377.2 1,277.4 507.0 576.8 31.3 121.0 (11.5) (1.7) 345.8 1,156.4 518.6 578.5 Other 3,210.6 2,885.5 2,401.3 4,636.1 (498.2) 1,338.7 1,592.4 2,951.2 3,708.8 1,546.7 808.8 1,684.9 Mizuho Trust & Banking Japanese Bonds 62.3 170.7 23.6 - (82.9) 90.4 (13.4) - 145.2 80.3 37.0 - Japanese Government Bonds 53.1 120.0 - - (81.9) 85.0 (20.0) - 135.0 35.0 20.0 - Japanese Local Government 0.7 0.2 - - 0.2 (0.7) - - 0.4 1.0 - - Bonds Japanese Corporate Bonds 8.4 50.4 23.6 - (1.3) 6.1 6.5 - 9.8 44.2 17.0 - Other 18.7 136.6 175.2 96.6 17.5 86.0 24.5 71.7 1.1 50.6 150.6 24.9 2-12 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 7. Overview of Derivative Transactions Qualifying for Hedge Accounting Non-Consolidated ■Notional Amounts of Interest Rate Swaps (qualifying for hedge accounting (deferred method)) by Remaining Contractual Term Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks Receive Fixed / Pay Float Receive Float / Pay Fixed Receive Float / Pay Float Receive Fixed / Pay Fixed Total (Billions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 Change As of March 31, 2019 Within 1 - 5 Over Total Within 1 - 5 Over Total Within 1 - 5 Over Total 1 year years 5 years 1 year years 5 years 1 year years 5 years 1,809.7 10,483.7 5,858.2 18,151.7 (1,483.1) 795.6 (3,555.4) (4,242.9) 3,292.9 9,688.1 9,413.6 22,394.7 420.1 2,584.7 3,135.7 6,140.6 189.5 336.7 (1,955.4) (1,429.1) 230.5 2,247.9 5,091.2 7,569.7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,229.8 13,068.5 8,994.0 24,292.3 (1,293.6) 1,132.3 (5,510.8) (5,672.1) 3,523.4 11,936.1 14,504.9 29,964.5 Mizuho Bank Receive Fixed / Pay Float 1,809.7 10,483.7 5,858.2 18,151.7 (1,483.1) 795.6 (3,555.4) (4,242.9) 3,292.9 9,688.1 9,413.6 22,394.7 Receive Float / Pay Fixed 400.1 2,454.7 2,712.9 5,567.7 169.5 296.7 (2,233.3) (1,766.9) 230.5 2,157.9 4,946.2 7,334.7 Receive Float / Pay Float - - - - - - - - - - - - Receive Fixed / Pay Fixed - - - - - - - - - - - - Total 2,209.8 12,938.5 8,571.1 23,719.5 (1,313.6) 1,092.3 (5,788.7) (6,009.9) 3,523.4 11,846.1 14,359.9 29,729.5 Mizuho Trust & Banking Receive Fixed / Pay Float - - - - - - - - - - - - Receive Float / Pay Fixed 20.0 130.0 422.8 572.8 20.0 40.0 277.8 337.8 - 90.0 145.0 235.0 Receive Float / Pay Float - - - - - - - - - - - - Receive Fixed / Pay Fixed - - - - - - - - - - - - Total 20.0 130.0 422.8 572.8 20.0 40.0 277.8 337.8 - 90.0 145.0 235.0 (Reference) Deferred Hedge Gains/Losses on Derivative Transactions Qualifying for Hedge Accounting (Billions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 Change As of March 31, 2019 Deferred Hedge Gains/Losses Deferred Hedge Gains/Losses Deferred Hedge Gains/Losses Gains Losses Gains Losses Gains Losses 1,299.1 97.4 464.5 325.6 138.8 932.1 973.5 (41.3) Aggregate Figures 1,396.6 Mizuho Bank 1,321.4 1,217.3 104.1 473.4 330.2 143.1 848.0 887.1 (39.0) Mizuho Trust & Banking 75.1 81.8 (6.6) (8.8) (4.5) (4.3) 84.0 86.3 (2.3) Note: Above figures reflect all derivative transactions qualifying for hedge accounting, and are before net of applicable income taxes and others. 2-13 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 8. Employee Retirement Benefits Non-Consolidated Retirement Benefit Obligations Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Millions of yen) Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Retirement Benefit Obligations (A) 1,220,755 (25,113) 1,245,869 Discount Rate (%) (0.00)~0.62 0.00~0.70 Total Fair Value of Plan Assets (B) 1,997,428 (160,525) 2,157,954 Unrecognized Actuarial Differences (C) (154,639) 219,803 (374,443) 622,033 Prepaid Pension Cost (B)+ (C) - (A) 84,391 537,641 Mizuho Bank Retirement Benefit Obligations (A) 1,072,553 (23,859) 1,096,412 Discount Rate (%) (0.00)~0.62 0.00~0.70 Total Fair Value of Plan Assets (B) 1,756,585 (166,223) 1,922,809 Unrecognized Actuarial Differences (C) (127,758) 216,762 (344,521) 556,273 Prepaid Pension Cost (B)+ (C) - (A) 74,397 481,875 Mizuho Trust & Banking Retirement Benefit Obligations (A) 148,201 (1,254) 149,456 Discount Rate (%) (0.00)~0.62 0.00~0.70 Total Fair Value of Plan Assets (B) 240,842 5,697 235,145 Unrecognized Actuarial Differences (C) (26,881) 3,040 (29,922) 65,759 Prepaid Pension Cost (B)+ (C) - (A) 9,993 55,766 2-14 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Income (Expenses) related to Employee Retirement Benefits Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Millions of yen) Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Service Cost (29,505) (1,174) (28,331) Interest Cost (3,128) 1,076 (4,205) Expected Return on Plan Assets 34,726 1,824 32,901 Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Actuarial Differences 61,590 30,428 31,162 Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Prior Service Cost (2,301) (2,301) - Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust - (7,841) 7,841 Other (5,682) (3,443) (2,238) Total 55,698 18,567 37,131 Note: Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust is recorded to Extraordinary Gains. Mizuho Bank (Millions of yen) Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Service Cost (25,010) (903) (24,107) Interest Cost (2,749) 951 (3,701) Expected Return on Plan Assets 31,105 1,686 29,419 Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Actuarial Differences 57,322 26,781 30,541 Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Prior Service Cost (2,013) (2,013) - Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust - (7,841) 7,841 Other (4,973) (2,979) (1,993) Total 53,680 15,680 37,999 Note: Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust is recorded to Extraordinary Gains. Mizuho Trust & Banking (Millions of yen) Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Service Cost (4,495) (271) (4,224) Interest Cost (379) 124 (503) Expected Return on Plan Assets 3,620 137 3,482 Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Actuarial Differences 4,268 3,646 621 Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Prior Service Cost (287) (287) - Other (709) (464) (244) Total 2,018 2,886 (868) 2-15 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Retirement Benefit Obligations (Millions of yen) As of March 31, As of March 31, 2020 Change 2019 Retirement Benefit Obligations (A) 1,440,341 (21,896) 1,462,237 Fair Value of Plan Assets (B) 2,225,010 (159,158) 2,384,168 Unrecognized Actuarial Differences (C) (138,808) 227,368 (366,177) Net Defined Benefit Asset (D) 846,782 (136,021) 982,804 62,113 Net Defined Benefit Liability (A)-(B)+(D) 1,240 60,873 Income (Expenses) related to Employee Retirement Benefits (Millions of yen) Fiscal 2019 Change Fiscal 2018 Service Cost (43,697) (1,645) (42,051) Interest Cost (4,013) 1,217 (5,231) Expected Return on Plan Assets 39,117 2,036 37,080 Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Actuarial Differences 60,477 30,440 30,036 Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Prior Service Cost (2,803) (2,734) (69) Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust - (7,841) 7,841 Other (11,953) (5,673) (6,279) Total 37,126 15,799 21,327 Notes:(1) Gains on Cancellation of Employee Retirement Benefit Trust is recorded to Extraordinary Gains. Parts of Income (Expenses) related to Employee Retirement Benefits which have been included in Other are included in Accumulation (Amortization) of Unrecognized Prior Service Cost. 2-16 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 9. Capital Ratio Mizuho Financial Group International Standard Consolidated (%, Billions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 (Preliminary) Change (1) Total Capital Ratio 17.25 (1.60) 18.85 (2) Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.52 (1.42) 15.94 (3) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.65 (1.11) 12.76 (4) Total Capital 10,722.2 (195.2) 10,917.5 (5) Tier 1 Capital 9,024.4 (207.7) 9,232.1 (6) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 7,244.7 (145.2) 7,390.0 (7) Risk weighted Assets 62,141.2 4,241.6 57,899.5 (8) Total Required Capital (7) X8% 4,971.2 339.3 4,631.9 Mizuho Bank International Standard Consolidated Non-Consolidated As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 (Preliminary) Change (Preliminary) (1) Total Capital Ratio 17.29 (1.73) 19.02 17.75 (2) Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.50 (1.56) 16.06 14.80 (3) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 11.39 (1.21) 12.60 11.47 Ratio (4) Total Capital 9,864.6 (233.3) 10,098.0 9,481.9 (5) Tier 1 Capital 8,274.7 (252.6) 8,527.3 7,905.0 (6) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 6,501.3 (188.3) 6,689.7 6,130.3 (7) Risk weighted Assets 57,040.2 3,966.6 53,073.6 53,404.4 (8) Total Required Capital (7) X8% 4,563.2 317.3 4,245.8 4,272.3 Mizuho Trust & Banking International Standard Consolidated Non-Consolidated As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 (Preliminary) Change (Preliminary) (1) Total Capital Ratio 23.74 (0.13) 23.87 23.18 (2) Tier 1 Capital Ratio 23.66 (0.04) 23.70 23.10 (3) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 23.64 (0.03) 23.67 23.10 Ratio (4) Total Capital 490.8 (13.7) 504.6 476.8 (5) Tier 1 Capital 489.2 (11.7) 500.9 475.2 (6) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 488.7 (11.6) 500.4 475.2 (7) Risk weighted Assets 2,067.3 (46.1) 2,113.4 2,056.8 (8) Total Required Capital (7) X8% 165.3 (3.6) 169.0 164.5 2-17 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Ⅱ. REVIEW OF CREDITS 1. Status of Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans ■The figures below are presented net of partial direct write-offs. ■Treatment of accrued interest is based on the results of the self-assessment of assets. (All loans to obligors classified in the self-assessment of assets as Bankrupt Obligors, Substantially Bankrupt Obligors, and Intensive Control Obligors are categorized as non-accrual loans.) Consolidated (Millions of yen, %) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 % Change % % Loans to Bankrupt Obligors 15,938 0.01 4,545 0.00 11,393 0.01 Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans 401,016 0.48 21,791 (0.00) 379,225 0.48 Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More 1,468 0.00 1,032 0.00 436 0.00 Restructured Loans 256,429 0.30 61,062 0.05 195,366 0.24 Total 674,853 0.80 88,431 0.06 586,422 0.74 Total Loans 83,468,185 100.00 5,011,250 78,456,935 100.00 Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below. Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs 79,826 (7,587) 87,413 Trust Account Loans to Bankrupt Obligors Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More Restructured Loans Total Total Loans As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 % Change % % - - - - - - - - (2,770) (28.15) 2,770 28.15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (2,770) (28.15) 2,770 28.15 8,773 100.00 (1,066) 9,840 100.00 Consolidated + Trust Account As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 % Change % % Loans to Bankrupt Obligors 15,938 0.01 4,545 0.00 11,393 0.01 Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans 401,016 0.48 19,020 (0.00) 381,995 0.48 Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More 1,468 0.00 1,032 0.00 436 0.00 Restructured Loans 256,429 0.30 61,062 0.05 195,366 0.24 Total 674,853 0.80 85,661 0.05 589,192 0.75 Total Loans 83,476,958 100.00 5,010,183 78,466,775 100.00 Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement. 2-18 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Non-Consolidated Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account) (Millions of yen, %) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 % Change % % Loans to Bankrupt Obligors 14,786 0.01 4,479 0.00 10,306 0.01 Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans 383,705 0.45 34,236 0.01 349,469 0.44 Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More 1,468 0.00 1,032 0.00 436 0.00 Restructured Loans 222,011 0.26 62,648 0.06 159,363 0.20 Total 621,972 0.73 102,396 0.08 519,575 0.65 Total Loans 84,247,518 100.00 4,835,141 79,412,377 100.00 Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below. Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs 74,578 (7,217) 81,795 Mizuho Bank Loans to Bankrupt Obligors 14,786 0.01 4,492 0.00 10,293 0.01 Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans 379,472 0.46 36,311 0.01 343,161 0.45 Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More 1,468 0.00 1,032 0.00 436 0.00 Restructured Loans 220,871 0.27 62,743 0.06 158,127 0.20 Total 616,599 0.76 104,580 0.08 512,019 0.67 Total Loans 80,871,269 100.00 4,823,905 76,047,363 100.00 Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below. Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs 74,362 (6,921) 81,284 Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account) Loans to Bankrupt Obligors - - (13) (0.00) 13 0.00 Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans 4,232 0.12 695 0.02 3,537 0.10 Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More - - - - - - Restructured Loans 1,140 0.03 (94) (0.00) 1,235 0.03 Total 5,373 0.15 587 0.01 4,785 0.14 Total Loans 3,367,475 100.00 12,302 3,355,173 100.00 Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below. Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs 215 (296) 511 (Trust Account) Loans to Bankrupt Obligors - - - - - - Non-Accrual Delinquent Loans - - (2,770) (28.15) 2,770 28.15 Loans Past Due for 3 Months or More - - - - - - Restructured Loans - - - - - - Total - - (2,770) (28.15) 2,770 28.15 Total Loans 8,773 100.00 (1,066) 9,840 100.00 Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement. 2-19 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 2. Status of Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans Consolidated (Millions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans 424,446 136,630 287,815 General Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans 239,035 103,013 136,022 Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans 185,410 33,622 151,787 Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries - (5) 5 Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below. Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs 89,216 (3,052) 92,269 Non-Consolidated Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Millions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans 388,818 144,417 244,401 General Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans 216,597 106,229 110,367 Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans 172,221 38,192 134,028 Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries - (5) 5 Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below. Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs 83,523 (2,727) 86,250 Mizuho Bank Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans 385,129 143,053 242,076 General Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans 214,064 105,579 108,485 Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans 171,064 37,478 133,585 Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries - (5) 5 Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below. Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs 83,308 (2,430) 85,739 Mizuho Trust & Banking Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans 3,689 1,364 2,324 General Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans 2,532 649 1,882 Specific Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans 1,156 714 442 Reserve for Possible Losses on Loans to Restructuring Countries - - - Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs, the amounts of which are indicated in the table below. Amount of Partial Direct Write-offs 215 (296) 511 Reserve for Possible Losses on Entrusted Loans (¥27 million and ¥30 million for March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively) is not included in the above figures for Trust Account. 2-20 3. Reserve Ratios for Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Mizuho Financial Group Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs. As of March 31, 2020 Change 62.89 13.81 (%) As of March 31, 2019 49.07 Non-Consolidated (%) As of As of March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Total 62.51 15.22 47.29 Mizuho Bank 62.46 15.18 47.27 Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account) 68.65 20.07 48.58 Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs. 2-21 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 4. Status of Non Performing Loans based on the Financial Reconstruction Act ("FRA") Consolidated (Millions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors 59,212 (578) 59,790 Claims with Collection Risk 383,734 24,893 358,841 Claims for Special Attention 257,898 62,094 195,803 Sub-total[1] 700,845 86,409 614,435 Normal Claims 92,661,291 5,489,767 87,171,524 Total[2] 93,362,137 5,576,176 87,785,960 （％） NPL ratio[1]/[2] 0.75 0.05 0.69 Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs. Trust Account (Millions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors - - - Claims with Collection Risk - (2,770) 2,770 Claims for Special Attention - - - Sub-total[3] - (2,770) 2,770 Normal Claims 8,773 1,703 7,069 Total[4] 8,773 (1,066) 9,840 （％） NPL ratio[3]/[4] - (28.15) 28.15 Consolidated + Trust Account (Millions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors 59,212 (578) 59,790 Claims with Collection Risk 383,734 22,122 361,612 Claims for Special Attention 257,898 62,094 195,803 Sub-total[5] 700,845 83,639 617,206 Normal Claims 92,670,065 5,491,470 87,178,594 Total[6] 93,370,910 5,575,110 87,795,800 （％） NPL ratio[5]/[6] 0.75 0.04 0.70 Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement. 2-22 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Non-Consolidated Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account) (Millions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors 51,042 (1,924) 52,966 Claims with Collection Risk 386,532 38,840 347,692 Claims for Special Attention 223,480 63,681 159,799 Sub-total[1] 661,055 100,597 560,458 Normal Claims 93,890,914 4,654,107 89,236,806 Total[2] 94,551,969 4,754,705 89,797,264 （％） NPL ratio[1]/[2] 0.69 0.07 0.62 Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs. Mizuho Bank (Millions of yen) Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors 50,602 (1,882) 52,485 Claims with Collection Risk 382,739 40,886 341,852 Claims for Special Attention 222,340 63,776 158,563 Sub-total[3] 655,682 102,780 552,902 Normal Claims 90,503,034 4,643,603 85,859,431 Total[4] 91,158,717 4,746,383 86,412,333 （％） NPL ratio[3]/[4] 0.71 0.07 0.63 Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs. Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account) (Millions of yen) Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors 439 (41) 481 Claims with Collection Risk 3,793 723 3,069 Claims for Special Attention 1,140 (94) 1,235 Sub-total[5] 5,373 587 4,785 Normal Claims 3,379,106 8,800 3,370,305 Total[6] 3,384,479 9,388 3,375,091 （％） NPL ratio[5]/[6] 0.15 0.01 0.14 Above figures are presented net of partial direct write-offs. (Trust Account) (Millions of yen) Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors - - - Claims with Collection Risk - (2,770) 2,770 Claims for Special Attention - - - Sub-total[7] - (2,770) 2,770 Normal Claims 8,773 1,703 7,069 Total[8] 8,773 (1,066) 9,840 （％） NPL ratio[7]/[8] - (28.15) 28.15 Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement. 2-23 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 5. Coverage on Non Performing Loans based on the FRA Non-Consolidated (1) Non Performing Loans based on the FRA and Coverage AmountAggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account) (Billions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors 51.0 (1.9) 52.9 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent 45.2 (0.8) 46.0 Reserve for Possible Losses 5.7 (1.1) 6.8 Claims with Collection Risk 386.5 41.6 344.9 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent 149.5 20.4 129.1 Reserve for Possible Losses 167.8 39.2 128.6 Claims for Special Attention 223.4 63.6 159.7 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent 68.2 13.8 54.3 Reserve for Possible Losses 36.5 15.9 20.6 Total 661.0 103.3 557.6 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent 263.1 33.4 229.6 Reserve for Possible Losses 210.2 54.0 156.1 Mizuho Bank Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors 50.6 (1.8) 52.4 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent 44.8 (0.7) 45.6 Reserve for Possible Losses 5.7 (1.1) 6.8 Claims with Collection Risk 382.7 40.8 341.8 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent 147.6 20.8 126.8 Reserve for Possible Losses 166.7 38.5 128.1 Claims for Special Attention 222.3 63.7 158.5 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent 68.2 13.9 54.2 Reserve for Possible Losses 36.3 15.9 20.4 Total 655.6 102.7 552.9 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent 260.7 34.0 226.6 Reserve for Possible Losses 208.8 53.3 155.5 Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account) Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors 0.4 (0.0) 0.4 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent 0.4 (0.0) 0.4 Reserve for Possible Losses - - - Claims with Collection Risk 3.7 0.7 3.0 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent 1.9 (0.3) 2.3 Reserve for Possible Losses 1.1 0.7 0.4 Claims for Special Attention 1.1 (0.0) 1.2 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent 0.0 (0.1) 0.1 Reserve for Possible Losses 0.2 0.0 0.2 Total 5.3 0.5 4.7 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent 2.3 (0.5) 2.9 Reserve for Possible Losses 1.3 0.7 0.6 Reference: Trust Account Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors - - - Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent - - - Claims with Collection Risk - (2.7) 2.7 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent - (2.7) 2.7 Claims for Special Attention - - - Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent - - - Total - (2.7) 2.7 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent - (2.7) 2.7 Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement. 2-24 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (2) Coverage Ratio Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account) (Billions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Coverage Amount 473.3 87.4 385.8 Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans 210.2 54.0 156.1 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent 263.1 33.4 229.6 (%) Coverage Ratio 71.6 2.3 69.3 Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors 100.0 - 100.0 Claims with Collection Risk 82.1 7.3 74.7 Claims for Special Attention 46.9 (0.0) 46.9 Claims against Special Attention Obligors 50.7 0.2 50.5 Reserve Ratio against Non-collateralized Claims (%) Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors 100.0 - 100.0 Claims with Collection Risk 70.8 11.2 59.6 Claims for Special Attention 23.5 3.9 19.6 Claims against Special Attention Obligors 23.3 2.8 20.5 Reference: Reserve Ratio Claims against Special Attention Obligors Claims against Watch Obligors excluding Special Attention Obligors Claims against Normal Obligors Mizuho Bank Coverage Amount Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent Coverage Ratio Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk Claims for Special Attention Claims against Special Attention Obligors Reserve Ratio against Non-collateralized Claims Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk Claims for Special Attention Claims against Special Attention Obligors Reference: Reserve Ratio Claims against Special Attention Obligors Claims against Watch Obligors excluding Special Attention Obligors Claims against Normal Obligors (%) 15.01 2.25 12.75 4.91 2.45 2.46 0.09 0.04 0.05 (Billions of yen) 469.5 87.3 382.2 208.8 53.3 155.5 260.7 34.0 226.6 (%) 71.6 2.4 69.1 100.0 - 100.0 82.1 7.5 74.6 47.0 (0.0) 47.1 50.8 0.2 50.6 (%) 100.0 - 100.0 70.9 11.2 59.6 23.5 3.9 19.6 23.3 2.8 20.5 (%) 14.99 2.24 12.74 4.95 2.48 2.47 0.09 0.04 0.05 2-25 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account) (Billions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Coverage Amount 3.7 0.1 3.5 Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans 1.3 0.7 0.6 Collateral, Guarantees, and equivalent 2.3 (0.5) 2.9 (%) Coverage Ratio 69.7 (5.2) 75.0 Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors 100.0 - 100.0 Claims with Collection Risk 80.6 (8.9) 89.5 Claims for Special Attention 22.1 (7.0) 29.2 Claims against Special Attention Obligors 22.1 (19.2) 41.3 Reserve Ratio against Non-collateralized Claims (%) Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors - - - Claims with Collection Risk 60.8 2.9 57.9 Claims for Special Attention 20.2 0.8 19.4 Claims against Special Attention Obligors 20.2 0.8 19.4 Reference: Reserve Ratio (%) Claims against Special Attention Obligors 19.79 5.64 14.15 Claims against Watch Obligors excluding Special Attention Obligors 1.47 0.36 1.11 Claims against Normal Obligors 0.05 0.01 0.04 2-26 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 6. Overview of Non-Performing Loans ("NPLs") Non-Consolidated Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account) (Billions of yen) Notes: 1. Claims for Special Attention is denoted on an individual loans basis. Claims against Special Attention Obligors includes all claims, not limited to Claims for Special Attention. 2. The difference between total Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans and total Non Performing Loans based on the FRA represents the amount of claims other than loans included in Non Performing Loans based on the FRA. 2-27 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 7. Results of Removal of NPLs from the Balance Sheet Non-Consolidated Outstanding Balance of Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors and Claims with Collection Risk (under the FRA) Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account) (Billions of yen) Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2019 As of March As of March As of March As of March 31, 2020 31, 2017 31, 2018 31, 2019 Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk Amount Categorized as above up to Fiscal 2016 of which the amount which was in the process of being removed from the balance sheet Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk Amount Newly Categorized as above during Fiscal 2017 of which the amount which was in the process of being removed from the balance sheet Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk Amount Newly Categorized as above during Fiscal 2018 of which the amount which was in the process of being removed from the balance sheet Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk Amount Newly Categorized as above during Fiscal 2019 of which the amount which was in the process of being removed from the balance sheet Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors Claims with Collection Risk Total of which the amount which was in the process of being removed from the balance sheet Aggregate Change from MHBK MHTB * Figures for March 31, the 2 Banks 2019 82.7 64.1 27.7 23.9 0.2 24.2 (3.5) 390.0 218.1 153.8 121.2 1.4 122.7 (31.1) 472.8 282.3 181.6 145.2 1.7 146.9 (34.6) 72.7 34.9 16.8 18.1 0.2 18.4 1.5 2.3 0.0 2.3 (3.5) 12.4 5.9 66.1 33.9 16.8 0.1 16.9 (16.9) 78.5 39.8 19.1 0.1 19.3 (20.5) 12.2 5.7 2.1 0.0 2.1 (3.5) 0.1 11.5 (7.7) 19.3 11.4 159.8 74.6 0.2 74.8 (84.9) 179.1 86.1 0.3 86.4 (92.7) 18.2 11.7 0.1 11.8 (6.3) 12.8 12.8 0.0 12.8 169.9 1.9 171.8 171.8 182.8 1.9 184.7 184.7 11.9 0.0 12.0 12.0 82.7 76.6 52.9 50.6 0.4 51.0 (1.9) 390.0 284.2 347.6 382.7 3.7 386.5 38.8 472.8 360.9 400.6 433.3 4.2 437.5 36.9 72.7 47.2 40.8 44.0 0.4 44.5 3.7 Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement.

denotes newly categorized amounts. Breakdown of Reasons for Removal of NPLs from the Balance Sheet in Fiscal 2019 (Billions of yen) Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks MHTB (Banking Account MHBK (Banking Account + Trust Account) + Trust Account) Liquidation (7.5) (7.5) - Restructuring (11.4) (11.4) - Improvement in Business Performance due to Restructuring (0.0) - (0.0) Loan Sales (35.2) (35.2) - Direct Write-off 12.5 12.8 (0.2) Other (106.1) (102.3) (3.7) Debt recovery (91.0) (90.7) (0.2) Improvement in Business Performance (15.0) (11.5) (3.5) Total (147.8) (143.7) (4.0) 2-28 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 8. Status of Loans by Industry Outstanding Balances and Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans by Industry Non-Consolidated Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account) (Billions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Non-Accrual, Change Non-Accrual, Outstanding Non-Accrual, Outstanding Past Due & Outstanding Past Due & Balance Restructured Past Due & Balance Restructured Loans Balance Restructured Loans Loans Domestic Total 58,947.6 511.4 1,513.0 78.4 57,434.6 433.0 (excluding Loans Booked Offshore) Manufacturing 9,638.9 140.5 201.2 45.3 9,437.6 95.1 Agriculture & Forestry 54.7 0.8 7.2 0.6 47.4 0.2 Fishery 3.3 0.3 1.1 0.3 2.1 - Mining, Quarrying Industry & 226.9 0.2 (20.1) 0.1 247.1 0.1 Gravel Extraction Industry Construction 725.4 8.0 58.2 3.1 667.1 4.9 Utilities 2,835.9 11.5 34.3 9.9 2,801.5 1.5 Communication 1,436.9 11.5 153.8 (4.0) 1,283.0 15.5 Transportation & Postal Industry 2,360.1 9.3 (10.6) (0.9) 2,370.7 10.3 Wholesale & Retail 4,930.0 132.9 58.1 25.5 4,871.8 107.4 Finance & Insurance 8,220.3 10.3 236.9 (0.3) 7,983.4 10.7 Real Estate 8,740.2 36.4 579.7 7.2 8,160.4 29.2 Commodity Lease 2,884.9 1.6 712.4 (0.1) 2,172.5 1.8 Service Industries 3,107.8 70.0 235.6 4.4 2,872.1 65.6 Local Governments 760.3 - (40.1) (2.7) 800.4 2.7 Governments 1,443.5 - (120.8) - 1,564.4 - Other 11,578.0 77.5 (574.3) (10.0) 12,152.4 87.5 Overseas Total 25,925.5 110.4 3,299.3 23.9 22,626.2 86.5 (including Loans Booked Offshore) Governments 342.2 - (3.8) - 346.0 - Financial Institutions 9,170.5 - 1,242.8 - 7,927.7 - Other 16,412.7 110.4 2,060.3 23.9 14,352.4 86.5 Total 84,873.2 621.9 4,812.3 102.3 80,060.9 519.5 Loans to Finance & Insurance sector includes loans to MHFG as follows: As of March 31, 2020: ¥860.0 billion (from MHBK) As of March 31, 2019: ¥945.5 billion (from MHBK)

Amounts of Outstanding Balances are the aggregate figures for banking and trust accounts, and amounts of Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans are the aggregate figures for banking and trust accounts with contracts indemnifying the principal amounts.

Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans are the aggregate figures for banking and trust accounts with contracts indemnifying the principal amounts. A reclassification of Industry type has been made on the above table as of March 31, 2019 for consistency with current figures. 2-29 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Mizuho Bank (Billions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Non-Accrual, Change Non-Accrual, Outstanding Non-Accrual, Outstanding Past Due & Outstanding Past Due & Past Due & Balance Restructured Balance Restructured Balance Restructured Loans Loans Loans Domestic Total 54,946.8 506.1 1,524.0 80.6 53,422.7 425.4 (excluding Loans Booked Offshore) Manufacturing 9,173.7 138.2 221.7 44.0 8,952.0 94.1 Agriculture & Forestry 54.6 0.8 7.1 0.6 47.4 0.2 Fishery 3.3 0.3 1.1 0.3 2.1 - Mining, Quarrying Industry & 224.7 0.2 (20.1) 0.1 244.9 0.1 Gravel Extraction Industry Construction 689.3 7.9 59.8 3.1 629.5 4.7 Utilities 2,564.8 11.5 41.6 9.9 2,523.2 1.5 Communication 1,306.8 11.2 142.5 (4.3) 1,164.2 15.5 Transportation & Postal Industry 2,161.6 9.3 4.4 (0.9) 2,157.2 10.3 Wholesale & Retail 4,782.3 132.9 83.8 25.9 4,698.4 106.9 Finance & Insurance 7,700.9 10.3 178.8 (0.3) 7,522.1 10.7 Real Estate 7,450.1 36.0 462.7 7.2 6,987.3 28.7 Commodity Lease 2,667.8 1.6 728.9 (0.1) 1,938.9 1.8 Service Industries 3,051.9 70.0 236.8 4.5 2,815.0 65.5 Local Governments 753.2 - (38.3) - 791.6 - Governments 1,338.0 - (126.3) - 1,464.3 - Other 11,023.0 75.2 (460.8) (9.5) 11,483.9 84.8 Overseas Total 25,924.4 110.4 3,299.8 23.9 22,624.6 86.5 (including Loans Booked Offshore) Governments 342.2 - (3.8) - 346.0 - Financial Institutions 9,170.5 - 1,242.8 - 7,927.7 - Other 16,411.6 110.4 2,060.8 23.9 14,350.8 86.5 Total 80,871.2 616.5 4,823.9 104.5 76,047.3 512.0 *A reclassification of Industry type has been made on the above table as of March 31, 2019 for consistency with current figures. Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account + Trust Account) Domestic Total (11.0) (2.1) 4,011.9 7.5 4,000.8 5.3 (excluding Loans Booked Offshore) Manufacturing 465.1 2.2 (20.4) 1.3 485.5 0.9 Agriculture & Forestry 0.0 - 0.0 - - - Fishery - - - - - - Mining, Quarrying Industry & 2.2 - 0.0 - 2.1 - Gravel Extraction Industry Construction 36.0 0.1 (1.5) (0.0) 37.6 0.1 Utilities 271.0 - (7.2) - 278.3 - Communication 130.1 0.3 11.2 0.3 118.8 - Transportation & Postal Industry 198.4 - (15.0) - 213.5 - Wholesale & Retail 147.6 - (25.6) (0.4) 173.3 0.4 Finance & Insurance 519.3 - 58.1 - 461.2 - Real Estate 1,290.0 0.4 116.9 (0.0) 1,173.1 0.4 Commodity Lease 217.1 - (16.4) - 233.6 - Service Industries 55.9 - (1.2) (0.0) 57.1 0.0 Local Governments 7.0 - (1.7) (2.7) 8.7 2.7 Governments 105.4 - 5.4 - 100.0 - Other 554.9 2.2 (113.5) (0.4) 668.5 2.6 Overseas Total 1.1 - (0.5) - 1.6 - (including Loans Booked Offshore) Governments - - - - - - Financial Institutions - - - - - - Other 1.1 - (0.5) - 1.6 - Total 4,001.9 5.3 (11.5) (2.1) 4,013.5 7.5 Amounts of Outstanding Balances are the aggregate figures for banking and trust accounts, and amounts of Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans are the aggregate figures for banking and trust accounts with contracts indemnifying the principal amounts. 2-30 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Non Performing Loans based on the FRA and Coverage Ratio by Industry Non-Consolidated Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account) (Billions of yen, %) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Change Non Performing Non Performing Non Performing Loans based on Coverage Ratio Loans based on Coverage Ratio Loans based on Coverage Ratio the FRA the FRA the FRA Domestic Total 529.5 67.6 77.1 (3.9) 452.4 71.6 (excluding Loans Booked Offshore) Manufacturing 150.3 64.2 42.6 (2.6) 107.6 66.8 Agriculture & Forestry 0.8 41.5 0.6 (23.3) 0.2 64.8 Fishery 0.3 62.6 0.3 - - - Mining, Quarrying Industry & 0.5 94.4 (0.1) 4.6 0.6 89.7 Gravel Extraction Industry Construction 8.3 72.0 3.3 (1.1) 5.0 73.1 Utilities 11.5 38.5 9.9 (25.6) 1.5 64.1 Communication 11.5 66.1 (4.5) 1.0 16.0 65.1 Transportation & Postal Industry 9.4 65.5 (0.9) (3.5) 10.3 69.1 Wholesale & Retail 135.3 57.7 25.8 (4.0) 109.4 61.7 Finance & Insurance 10.7 81.6 (0.0) 12.6 10.7 68.9 Real Estate 35.6 81.7 4.6 (2.8) 31.0 84.6 Commodity Lease 1.7 72.3 (0.1) 0.7 1.9 71.6 Service Industries 73.2 65.9 7.1 1.0 66.1 64.9 Local Governments - - (2.7) - 2.7 100.0 Other 79.9 88.4 (8.8) (2.4) 88.7 90.8 Overseas Total 131.4 87.6 23.4 27.7 108.0 59.8 (including Loans Booked Offshore) Governments - - - - - - Financial Institutions - - - - - - Other 131.4 87.6 23.4 27.7 108.0 59.8 Total 661.0 71.6 100.5 2.2 560.4 69.3 * Trust account represents trust accounts that guarantee principals in the agreement. 2-31 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 9. Housing and Consumer Loans & Loans to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises ("SMEs") and Individual Customers (1) Balance of Housing and Consumer Loans Non-Consolidated Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account) (Billions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Housing and Consumer Loans 9,215.7 (446.1) 9,661.9 Housing Loans for owner's residential housing 8,463.4 (327.9) 8,791.4 Mizuho Bank Housing and Consumer Loans 9,143.1 (434.1) 9,577.2 Housing Loans 8,595.0 (360.7) 8,955.7 for owner's residential housing 8,396.1 (317.1) 8,713.2 Consumer loans 548.0 (73.4) 621.4 Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account + Trust Account) Housing and Consumer Loans 72.6 (12.0) 84.7 Housing Loans for owner's residential housing 67.3 (10.8) 78.1 * Above figures are aggregate banking and trust account amounts. (2) Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers Non-Consolidated Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account) Percentage of Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers, of Total Domestic Loans Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers Mizuho Bank Percentage of Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers, of Total Domestic Loans Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers Mizuho Trust & Banking (Banking Account + Trust Account) Percentage of Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers, of Total Domestic Loans Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers * Above figures are aggregate banking and trust account amounts. (%, Billions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 57.4 (0.2) 57.7 33,892.4 705.9 33,186.5 58.1 (0.2) 58.4 31,956.5 740.4 31,216.1 48.3 (0.7) 49.1 1,935.9 (34.4) 1,970.3 Above figures do not include loans booked at overseas offices and offshore loans.

The definition of "Small and Medium-sized Enterprises" is as follows:

Enterprises of which the capital is ¥300 million or below (¥100 million or below for the wholesale industry, and ¥50 million or below for the retail, restaurant and commodity lease industries, etc.), or enterprises with full-time employees of 300 or below (100 or below for the wholesale and commodity lease industries etc., 50 or below for the retail and restaurant industries.) 2-32 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 10. Status of Loans by Region Non-Consolidated Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks (Banking Account + Trust Account) (Billions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Non-Accrual, Change Non-Accrual, Non-Accrual, Outstanding Past Due & Outstanding Outstanding Past Due & Past Due & Restructured Restructured Balance Balance Restructured Balance Loans Loans Loans Asia 7,543.3 35.8 (306.6) 3.9 7,849.9 31.8 Hong Kong 1,808.8 4.4 (40.9) 2.0 1,849.7 2.4 Singapore 1,286.0 26.1 50.3 0.2 1,235.7 25.9 Thailand 1,037.2 1.4 1.5 0.9 1,035.7 0.4 Taiwan 746.9 0.0 16.3 (0.0) 730.5 0.0 India 619.2 2.7 (98.9) 1.8 718.1 0.8 South Korea 671.2 - (48.4) - 719.6 - Indonesia 451.9 0.9 (12.0) (0.9) 463.9 1.9 Philippines 282.8 0.0 2.9 (0.0) 279.9 0.0 China 220.1 - (82.4) - 302.5 - Thailand 164.1 - (104.8) - 269.0 - Central and South America 4,660.4 22.5 342.4 (6.9) 4,317.9 29.5 Mexico 426.4 0.8 78.0 0.5 348.3 0.3 Brazile 250.5 7.5 (21.3) (3.1) 271.9 10.6 North America 8,765.2 44.1 2,030.6 (14.4) 6,734.6 58.5 United States 7,929.9 44.1 1,904.6 (14.4) 6,025.3 58.5 Eastern Europe 277.2 - 44.7 - 232.4 - Russia 171.7 - 24.3 - 147.4 - 13.8 808.7 12.4 3,744.8 1.4 Western Europe 4,553.6 United Kingdom 1,315.3 - 277.9 (0.9) 1,037.3 0.9 Netherlands 1,152.2 1.2 135.2 0.6 1,017.0 0.5 Germany 516.7 7.2 16.8 7.2 499.8 - Ireland 252.0 - 79.8 - 172.1 - Switzerland 171.9 - 29.0 - 142.9 - France 250.6 - 98.2 - 152.4 - Turkey 102.1 - (56.1) - 158.3 - Italy 155.1 - 59.3 - 95.7 - 29.4 132.3 20.4 3,136.4 8.9 Other 3,268.8 Australia 1,524.8 - 100.4 - 1,424.3 - Total 29,068.7 145.8 3,052.3 15.3 26,016.3 130.4 *Parts of Loans and Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans which have been included in "Japan" are included in "Central and South America" and parts of Loans which have been included in "Eastern Europe" are included in "North America". As a result, the total of Loans by Region as of March 31, 2019 increased by ￥619.3 billion and the total of Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans by Region as of March 31, 2019 increased by ￥2.5 billion. The above figures are based on obligor country of location. The outstanding balance of loans and Non-Accrual, Past Due & Restructured Loans in major banking subsidiaries outside Japan is as follows. As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2019 Non-Accrual, Change Non-Accrual, Non-Accrual, Outstanding Past Due & Outstanding Outstanding Past Due & Past Due & Restructured Restructured Balance Balance Restructured Balance Loans Loans Loans Mizuho Bank (China) ,Ltd 1,058.5 4.7 10.2 3.1 1,048.3 1.6 Mizuho Bank (USA) 470.6 - 20.5 - 450.1 - PT. Bank Mizuho Indonesia 352.8 0.1 15.9 (0.3) 336.8 0.5 2-33 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Ⅲ. DEFERRED TAXES 1. Estimation for Calculating Deferred Tax Assets Non-Consolidated Mizuho Bank 1. Estimate of future taxable income (Billions of yen) Total amount for five years (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2025) Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve 1 2,524.6 for Losses on Loans) Income before Income Taxes 2 2,456.0 Tax Adjustments *1 3 92.9 Taxable Income before Current Deductible Temporary Differences *2 4 2,548.9 Effective Statutory Tax Rate 5 30.62% Deferred Tax Assets corresponding to Taxable Income before Current 6 780.4 Deductible Temporary Differences [ 4 x 5 ] *1. Tax Adjustments are estimated future book-tax differences under the provisions of the corporation tax law and others. *2. Taxable Income before Current Deductible Temporary Differences is an estimate of taxable income before adjusting deductible temporary differences as of March 31, 2020. (Reference) Past results of taxable income (tax loss) (Billions of yen) Fiscal 2015 496.0 Fiscal 2016 442.3 Fiscal 2017 379.9 Fiscal 2018 267.2 Fiscal 2019(estimate) 361.0 *1. Figures are taxable income (tax loss) amounts per the final corporation tax returns before deducting tax losses carried forward from prior years. Subsequent amendments have not been reflected. *2. Figure for fiscal 2019 is an estimate of taxable income. 2. Breakdown of Deferred Tax Assets (Billions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans 7 131.9 44.8 87.1 Impairment of Securities 8 145.9 16.1 129.8 Net Unrealized Losses on OtherSecurities 9 22.0 9.7 12.3 Reserve for Employee Retirement Benefits 10 - - - Depreciation and Impairment 11 176.3 (24.0) 200.3 Net Deferred Hedge Losses 12 - (17.8) 17.8 Tax Losses Carried Forward 13 - - - Other 14 261.0 (3.7) 264.7 Total Deferred Tax Assets 15 737.3 25.1 712.2 Valuation Allowance 16 (160.6) (15.8) (144.8) Sub-Total [ 15 + 16 ] 17 576.7 9.3 567.3 Amount related to Retirement Benefits Accounting 18 (170.3) (22.7) (147.5) Net Unrealized Gains on OtherSecurities 19 (304.3) 106.2 (410.6) Net Deferred Hedge Gains 20 (27.9) (27.9) - Other 21 (37.1) 0.3 (37.5) Total Deferred Tax Liabilities 22 (539.7) 55.9 (595.7) Net Deferred Tax Assets (Liabilities) [17 + 22] 23 36.9 65.2 (28.3) Tax effects related to Net Unrealized Losses (Gains) on 24 (303.8) 108.2 (412.0) OtherSecurities * Tax effects related to Net Deferred Hedge Losses (Gains) 25 (27.9) (45.7) 17.8 Tax effects related to others 26 368.6 2.7 365.9 * Tax effects related to Net Unrealized Losses (Gains) on Other Securities is the amount after deducting Valuation Allowance. Assessment of Recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets is based on 19. Company Classification (Category 2) of "Revised Implementation Guidance on Recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets" (ASBJ Guidance No.26). Future taxable income was estimated using assumptions used in the Business Plan, etc. The above includes forward-looking information. See the disclaimer at the end of the table of contents located at the beginning of this document. 2-34 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Mizuho Trust & Banking 1. Estimate of future taxable income (Billions of yen) Total amount for five years (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2025) Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve 1 226.7 for Losses on Loans) Income before Income Taxes 2 239.4 Tax Adjustments *1 3 (47.8) Taxable Income before Current Deductible Temporary Differences *2 4 191.5 Effective Statutory Tax Rate 5 30.60% Deferred Tax Assets corresponding to Taxable Income before Current 6 58.5 Deductible Temporary Differences [ 4 x 5 ] *1. Tax Adjustments are estimated future book-tax differences under the provisions of the corporation tax law and others. *2. Taxable Income before Current Deductible Temporary Differences is an estimate of taxable income before adjusting deductible temporary differences as of March 31, 2020. (Reference) Past results of taxable income (tax loss) (Billions of yen) Fiscal 2015 45.1 Fiscal 2016 52.1 Fiscal 2017 40.5 Fiscal 2018 39.0 Fiscal 2019(estimate) 32.0 *1. Figures are taxable income (tax loss) amounts per the final corporation tax returns before deducting tax losses carried forward from prior years. Subsequent amendments have not been reflected. *2. Figure for fiscal 2019 is an estimate of taxable income. 2. Breakdown of Deferred Tax Assets (Billions of yen) As of As of March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans 7 1.1 0.3 0.8 Impairment of Securities 8 11.1 2.2 8.9 Net Unrealized Losses on OtherSecurities 9 1.1 0.9 0.2 Reserve for Employee Retirement Benefits 10 7.2 (2.5) 9.8 Net Deferred Hedge Losses 11 2.0 1.3 0.7 Tax Losses Carried Forward 12 - - - Other 13 5.1 (1.9) 7.0 Total Deferred Tax Assets 14 27.9 0.3 27.6 Valuation Allowance 15 (12.6) (3.1) (9.4) Sub-Total [ 14 + 15 ] 16 15.3 (2.7) 18.1 Amount related to Retirement Benefits Accounting 17 (4.5) - (4.5) Net Unrealized Gains on OtherSecurities 18 (13.4) 6.1 (19.6) Net Deferred Hedge Gains 19 - - - Other 20 (0.5) 0.0 (0.5) Total Deferred Tax Liabilities 21 (18.5) 6.1 (24.7) Net Deferred Tax Assets (Liabilities) [16 + 21] 22 (3.2) 3.4 (6.6) Tax effects related to Net Unrealized Losses (Gains) on 23 (13.5) 6.2 (19.7) OtherSecurities * Tax effects related to Net Deferred Hedge Losses (Gains) 24 2.0 1.3 0.7 Tax effects related to others 25 8.2 (4.1) 12.4 * Tax effects related to Net Unrealized Losses (Gains) on Other Securities is the amount after deducting Valuation Allowance. Assessment of Recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets is based on 19. Company Classification (Category 2) of "Revised Implementation Guidance on Recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets" (ASBJ Guidance No.26). Future taxable income was estimated using assumptions used in the Business Plan, etc. The above includes forward-looking information. See the disclaimer at the end of the table of contents located at the beginning of this document. 2-35 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Ⅳ. OTHERS 1. Breakdown of Deposits (Domestic Offices) Non-Consolidated (Billions of yen) As of As of Aggregate Figures for the 2 Banks March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Deposits 106,876.1 5,220.9 101,655.1 Individual Deposits 45,018.6 1,059.1 43,959.4 Corporate Deposits 54,086.4 3,879.2 50,207.1 Financial/Government Institutions 7,771.0 282.5 7,488.5 Mizuho Bank Deposits 103,779.8 5,368.5 98,411.2 Individual Deposits 44,160.3 1,114.4 43,045.9 Corporate Deposits 52,676.4 3,842.5 48,833.8 Financial/Government Institutions 6,943.0 411.5 6,531.4 Mizuho Trust & Banking Deposits 3,096.2 (147.6) 3,243.8 Individual Deposits 858.2 (55.2) 913.5 Corporate Deposits 1,409.9 36.6 1,373.2 Financial/Government Institutions 828.0 (129.0) 957.0 Above figures do not include deposits booked at overseas offices and offshore deposits.

As for Mizuho Trust & Banking, parts of Deposits which have been included in Financial/Government Institutions are included in Corporate Deposits. 2-36 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 2. Number of Directors and Employees (1) Number of Directors Aggregate Figures for Mizuho Financial Group, the 2 Banks, and Mizuho Securities Directors, Executive Officers as defined in the Companies Act, and Auditors Executive Officers as defined in our internal regulations and Specialist Officers (excluding those doubling as Directors and Executive Officers as defined in the Companies Act) * The above numbers have been adjusted for those who are doubling other positions. As of As of March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 49 (15) 64 128 - 128 (2) Number of Employees As of As of Consolidated March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Employees (excluding Executive Officers as defined in our internal regulations and 57,264 (1,868) 59,132 Specialist Officers) Average number of temporary employees 17,010 (697) 17,707 The number of Employees excludes employees seconded to outside the company and includes employees seconded from outside the company in each consolidated subsidiary. That number also includes overseas local staff but excludes advisers and temporary employees. 3. Number of Offices As of As of (Domestic) The 2 Banks and Mizuho Securities March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Mizuho Bank 464 - 464 Mizuho Trust & Banking 60 - 60 Mizuho Securities 256 (3) 259 The above numbers are the numbers of head office, domestic branches (excluding branches and offices for remittance purposes only (46), branches offering account transfer services only (2), branches and offices to maintain shared ATMs only (1), internet branches (1), and pension plan advisory offices (1)), domestic sub-branches, and others. As of As of (Overseas) The 2 Banks and Mizuho Securities March 31, 2020 Change March 31, 2019 Mizuho Bank 49 1 48 Mizuho Trust & Banking - - - Mizuho Securities 2 - 2 * The above numbers are the numbers of overseas branches or relevant offices, and overseas representative offices. 2-37 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. 4. Earnings Plan for Fiscal 2020 Consolidated (Billions of yen) Fiscal 2020 Ordinary Profits 400.0 Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent 320.0 Non-Consolidated Mizuho Bank, Mizuho Trust & Banking (Billions of yen) Fiscal 2020 Aggregate Figures MHBK MHTB * for the 2 Banks Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for 415.0 380.0 35.0 Losses on Loans) + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETF Ordinary Profits 275.0 240.0 35.0 Net Income 215.0 190.0 25.0 Credit-related Costs (190.0) (185.0) (5.0) Net Business Profits (before Reversal of (Provision for) General Reserve for Losses on Loans) for MHTB excludes the amounts of Credit Costs for Trust Accounts. The above information constitute forward-looking statements. Please see the legend regarding forward-looking statements in CONTENTS. 2-38 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Attachments) COMPARISON OF NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (selected items) OF MIZUHO BANK Millions of yen As of As of Change March 31, March 31, (A) - (B) 2020 (A) 2019 (B) Assets Cash and Due from Banks ¥ 38,833,234 ¥ 42,044,263 ¥ (3,211,029) Call Loans 958,359 516,085 442,273 Receivables under Resale Agreements 8,599,865 4,226,040 4,373,824 Guarantee Deposits Paid under Securities Borrowing Transactions 122,001 100,501 21,500 Other Debt Purchased 430,330 491,276 (60,946) Trading Assets 5,013,413 3,708,952 1,304,460 Money Held in Trust 503 503 0 Securities 34,372,765 29,475,876 4,896,888 Loans and Bills Discounted 80,871,269 76,047,363 4,823,905 Foreign Exchange Assets 1,966,593 2,043,874 (77,280) Derivatives other than for Trading 5,164,666 3,192,132 1,972,533 Other Assets 2,939,258 2,705,113 234,145 Tangible Fixed Assets 843,058 729,129 113,928 Intangible Fixed Assets