Mizuho Financial : Summary of Financial Results for FY2019 (PDF/452KB)

RBC: Retail & Business Banking Company, CIC: Corporate & Institutional Company, GCC: Global Corporate Company,
GMC: Global Markets Company, AMC: Asset Management Company
Definitions
2 Banks: Aggregate figures for BK and TB on a non-consolidated basis
Group aggregate: Aggregate figures for BK, TB, SC and other core group companies on a non-consolidated basis
Summary of Financial Results
(JPY B)
Consolidated Gross Profits +
Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1
G&A Expenses(excluding Non-Recurring Losses and others)2
Consolidated Net Business Profits3+
Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1Customer Groups 4
Markets 5
(Consolidated Net Business Profits)3
Credit-related Costs
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks -
Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1
Ordinary Profits
Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses)
Net Income Attributable to FG 7
CET1 Capital Ratio8
(Basel lll finalization fully-effective basis)
Cash Dividends per Share of Common Stock
FY19 YoY
2,072.8 245.1
-1,411.4 29.1
672.5 264.2
457.1 -6.16
198.9 216.3 6
(661.9) (268.5)
-171.7-152.1
126.5 -133.3
637.8 23.7
-19.1 478.6
448.5 352.0
8.8% 0.6%
JPY 7.5 unchanged
Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others achieved 108% progress against the target of JPY 620 billion for fiscal 2019, due to the steady business performance of both Customer Groups and Markets.
As forCredit-related Costs, Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans of JPY 80.4billion were recorded from a forward- looking perspective considering the impact of COVID-19, and Net Income Attributable to FG achieved 95% progress against the target for fiscal 2019.
CET 1 Capital Ratio8increased steadily to 8.8%.
Annual Cash Dividends was JPY 7.5 (Fiscal Year-end Cash Dividend JPY 3.75).
Net Income of core group companies
FY19
YoY
BK (Consolidated)9
387.2
417.1
TB (Consolidated)
41.5
-6.0
SC (Consolidated)
21.4
17.0
AM One
15.0
0.8
Aggregate of Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) and Net Gains on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated) was JPY 10.6B(-JPY 4.3B YoY).
G&A Expenses (excludingNon-Recurring Losses) - Amortization of Goodwill and other items.
Consolidated Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excludingNon-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments.
Customer Groups: Aggregate of RBC, CIC, GCC and AMC. 5. Markets: GMC.
6. New management accounting rules were applied in FY19. Figures for YoY were recalculated based on the new rules.
Profit attributable to Owner of Parent.
Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities are excluded from the numerator and RWA associated with Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities (Japanese stocks) are deducted from the denominator. Including effects of partially fixing unrealized gains on stocks through hedging transactions.
The capital floor is also calculated after deducting the associated reserves from risk weighted assets using the standard approach.
Including Net Income of Mizuho Securities USA of JPY 20.7B (+JPY 9.8B YoY).
Financial Results by In-house Company
Group aggregate, management accounting
Gross Profits1
1, 2
Net Income
(JPY B)
Net Business Profits
FY19
YoY 3
FY19
YoY 3
FY19
YoY 3
Retail & Business Banking
673.6
-32.4
16.5
6.5
9.1
333.4
Corporate & Institutional
462.4
-11.0
248.9
-19.3
197.8
-121.6
Global Corporate
417.8
17.5
178.7
9.5
110.5
22.4
Global Markets
410.1
217.8
198.9
216.3
137.1
156.3
Asset Management
48.4
-1.2
12.9
-2.7
6.1
-58.5
In-house Company Total
2,012.3
190.7
656.0
210.3
460.6
332.2
FG Consolidated
2,072.8
245.1
672.5
264.2
448.5
352.0
Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) are included in GMC.
Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) and Net Gains on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated) are included in FG Consolidated.
Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excludingNon-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates - Amortization of Goodwill and other items.
New management accounting rules were applied in FY19. Figures for YoY are recalculated based on the new rules.
BK, management accounting
Overview of Balance Sheet
Balance Sheet (As of Mar-20)
Consolidated
Figures in ( ) represent changes from Mar-19
Total Assets: JPY 214T (+JPY 13.8T)
LoansDeposits/NCDs
Loan Balance (Period-end Balance)1
2 Banks
(JPY T)
78.4
79.9
83.3
73.9
73.3
1.4
Japanese Gov., etc.
1.6
1.4
3.2
2.1
22.6
23.4
25.9
Outside Japan
19.1
19.4
10.7
10.1
9.6
9.4
9.2
Individuals 2
3
JPY 83T
(+JPY 5.0T)
Securities
JPY 34T
(+JPY 5.1T)
JGBs:
JPY 13.0T (+JPY 0.0T)
Foreign Bonds: JPY 13.0T (+JPY 5.1T)
Japanese Stocks: JPY 2.7T (-JPY 0.7T)
Other Assets
JPY 96T
(+JPY 3.7T)
JPY 144T
(+JPY 6.8T)
Other Liabilities
JPY 61T
(+JPY 7.5T)
Net Assets
JPY 8T
(-JPY 0.5T)
21.7
22.5
23.5
23.9
24.6
SMEs
In Japan
19.0
18.9
21.0
21.6
22.0
Large Corp., etc.
Mar-17
Mar-18
Mar-19
Sep-19
Mar-20
Non-JPY denominated Loans and Deposits Balance (Period-end Balance)4
(USD B)
74%
72%
74%
78%
74%
Proportion of
Deposit to Loan
Non-JPY denominated
272.4
282.5
307.8
Loans5,6
245.6
Non-JPY denominated
235.9
228.9
200.4
220.4
Customer Deposits
5,6
175.7
177.6
Mar-17Mar-18Mar-19Sep-19Mar-20
Excluding loans to FG. Banking account.
Housing and Consumer Loans.
Calculated by deducting "Housing and Consumer Loans" from "Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers".
BK (including the subsidiaries in China, the US, the Netherlands, Indonesia, etc.).
IncludingNon-JPY denominated loans and deposits in Japan.
New management accounting rules were applied in FY19 (Figures fromMar-17 to Mar-19 were recalculated based on the new rules).
Excluding loans to FG and the Japanese Government, etc. Banking account.
Excluding loans to financial institutions (including FG) and the Japanese Government, etc., Domestic Operations.
BK (including the subsidiaries in China, the US, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, Brazil and Mexico).
New management accounting rules were applied in FY19 (Figures from FY16 H1 to FY18 H2 were recalculated based on the new rules).
Non-interest Income
Non-interest Income (Customer Groups)1
Group aggregate, management accounting
(JPY B)
-23
(rounded figures)
Breakdown of BK (in Japan)
(-12)2
405
995
1,007
984
386
386
128
Solution Business
132
127
Investment Trusts & Individual
33
31
22
Annuities
Settlement & Foreign
153
170
161
BK (in Japan)
386
405
386
Exchange
Derivatives & Others
68
76
76
FY17
FY18
FY19
Investment Products
BK (outside Japan)
166
Reference(Sales and Outstanding Balance of Assets in Custody)3
178
189
(JPY T)
Sales
Outstanding Balance of
Assets in Custody
Trust & Asset
FY17
FY18
FY19
190
Individual
0.34
0.44
0.23
Management
180
173
40.6
2
Annuities
38.3
(168)
(169)
2
2 Banks
37.6
Investment
0.54
0.32
0.37
SC
Trusts
Equity
1.09
0.81
0.96
Securities
Investment
205
200
193
Trusts
SC
Japanese
0.85
1.17
1.18
Bonds
5.49
5.55
5.48
Others
48
44
43
Foreign
1.21
1.08
0.92
2 Banks4
Bonds
FY17
FY18
FY19
Mar-18Mar-19
Mar-20
New management accounting rules were applied in FY19. The original figures before the recalculation were FY17: JPY 984B and FY18: JPY 996B.
Excluding the effect of the unconsolidation of Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. in October 2018.
SC: Retail and Business Banking Division. Past figures of Outstanding Balance of Assets in Custody were recalculated based on the new definitions fromMar-19.
Total of Individual Annuities, Investment Trusts (excl. MMF) andnon-JPY deposits.
Credit Portfolio
Credit-related Costs
Consolidated
Non Performing Loans based on FRA2
Consolidated
(JPY B)
(JPY T)
( ) Credit-related Costs Ratio:
Ratio of Credit-related Costs against Total Claims1
0.70
0.62
0.61
Claims against
Bankrupt
and Substantially
Bankrupt Obligors
-19.5
-171.7
(-2bps)
(-18bps)
Claims with
Collection Risk
156.3
(17bps)
0.70%
0.70%
0.75%
NPL Ratio
Reserves recorded from a forward-looking perspective
FY17FY18
Based on the Financial Reconstruction Act (Including Trust Account).
Financial Reconstruction Act.
-80.4
Claims for
Special Attention
FY19
Mar-18
Mar-19
Mar-20
Securities Portfolio
Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities1,2Consolidated
(JPY B)
1,925.9
5.4
1,651.8
5.2
Others
1,177.9
Japanese Bonds
Japanese Stocks
1,984.2
160.4
1,687.6
1,071.5
-63.7
-41.0
-54.1
Mar-18
Mar-19
Mar-20
Others
-63.7
-41.0
160.4
- Foreign Bonds
-161.2
21.7
200.9
- Bear Funds 3
－
－
86.2
JGB Portfolio2, 4
2 Banks
(JPY T)
13.3
11.8
12.6
Short-term
3.4
4.6
Floating-rate
0.6
5.4
0.3
Medium & 5
9.2
0.6
Long-term
5.8
7.6
Mar-18
Mar-19
Mar-20
Average Remaining Period 6
2.5yrs
2.1yrs
2.4yrs
Japanese Stock Portfolio2, 4
Consolidated
(JPY B)
-147.8
1,564.8
1,419.8
1,272.0
Mar-18Mar-19Mar-20
1. Changes in value to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and other necessary adjustments. 2. Other Securities which have readily determinable fair values.
3. Hedging transactions aiming to fix unrealized gains on stocks. 4. Acquisition cost basis. 5. Including bonds with remaining period of one year or less. 6. Excluding floating-rate notes.
BIS Capital Ratio
(Consolidated, JPY B)
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Total Capital
Risk Weighted Assets
Total Exposure
BIS Capital Ratio
CET1 Capital Ratio
Excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities1
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
Total Capital Ratio
Other Regulatory Capital Requirements
Leverage Ratio
External TLAC Ratio (Risk Weighted Assets basis)
External TLAC Ratio (Total Exposure basis)
Mar-19
Mar-20
7,390.0
7,244.7
1,842.1
1,779.6
1,685.3
1,697.8
10,917.5
10,722.2
57,899.5
62,141.2
208,557.4
220,977.5
12.76%
11.65%
10.84%
11.00%
15.94%
14.52%
18.85%
17.25%
4.42%
4.08%
22.18%
21.95%
7.14%
7.16%
BIS Capital Ratio
Continuously secured adequate level against the regulatory requirements, even though the ratio decreased mainly due to an increase in risk- weighted assets related to hedging of unrealized gains oncross-shareholdings and decrease in Net
Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities due to the decline in the stock market.
Other Regulatory Capital Requirements
Both Leverage Ratio and each TLAC Ratio secured adequate level against the Basel requirements.
Reference: Basel III finalization fully-effective basis
Mar-19Mar-20
CET1 Capital Ratio2
9.5%
9.3%
1,2
8.2%
8.8%
Excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities)
Basel III finalization in Japan has been deferred by one year from the original plan and will be phased in from FY22, and becomefully-effective in FY27.
Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities and its associated Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges are excluded from the numerator and RWA associated with Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities (stocks) are excluded from the denominator. Includes the effect of partially fixing unrealized gains on stocks through hedging transactions.
The capital floors are calculated after deducting the associated reserves from RWA using the standard approach.
Plan for FY2020
Earnings Plan
Consolidated
FY2019
FY2020
(JPY B)
Results
Target
Vs. FY2019
results
Consolidated Net Business Profits1+
2
672.5
570.0
-102.5
Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others
Credit-related Costs
-171.7
-200.0
-28.2
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks -
126.5
80.0
-46.5
Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others2
Ordinary Profits
637.8
400.0
-237.8
Net Income Attributable to FG3
448.5
320.0
-128.5
2 Banks
FY2019
FY2020
(JPY B)
Results
Target
Vs. FY2019
results
Net Business Profits +
522.5
415.0
-107.5
Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs
Credit-related Costs
-173.7
-190.0
-16.2
Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks -
118.1
80.0
-38.1
Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs
Ordinary Profits
480.4
275.0
-205.4
Net Income
343,1
215.0
-128.1
Returns to shareholders
Cash Dividends per Share of Common Stock
FY2020
YoY
Interim Cash Dividend (Estimate)
JPY 3.75
unchanged
Fiscal Year-end Cash
JPY 3.75
unchanged
Dividend (Estimate)4
Annual Cash Dividends (Estimate)
JPY 7.50
unchanged
Annual Cash Dividend Payments (Estimate) remain unchanged from FY19 at JPY 7.50.
4. The amount stated is not considering the effect of proposed share consolidation due to be held on October 1, 2020. The amount considering share consolidation is JPY 37.5. The share consolidation is subject to the approval in Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020.
Shareholder Return Policy
We are maintaining the current level of dividends for the time being while aiming to strengthen our capital base further to enhance returns to shareholders at an early stage
We will comprehensively consider the business environment
such as the Group's business results, profit base, status of capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulation trends such as the Basel framework in determining returns to shareholders for each period.
Consolidated Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excludingNon-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments.
Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) + Net Gains on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated).
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent.
Reference: Progress against the 5-Year Business Plan
Financial Targets
Consolidated ROE 1
Consolidated Business Profits2
(JPY B)
Approx. 7％-8％
Approx. 900B
Before recording
Before recording
one-time losses
one-time losses
672.5
7.4%
5.8%
603.1
1.2%
408.3
FY18
FY19
FY23
FY18
FY19
FY23
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio target level3
Reduction of cross-shareholdings4
Lower end of the
9-10％range
8.8%
8.2%
Mar-19Mar-20
(JPY B)
1,419.8
1,272.0
-147.8
Reduction of
Progress
JPY 300B
49%
Mar-19
Mar-20
Mar-22
[Assumed financial indicators for FY23 targets] 10-year JGB interest rate: 0.15%, Nikkei Stock Average: 22,100 yen, JPY/USD: 101 yen
1. Excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities. 2. Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) + Net Gain on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated). 3. Basel lll finalization fully-effective basis, excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities. 4. Acquisition cost basis.
Reference: Progress against Fundamental Structural Reform
(rounded figures)
Staff
Decreased by approx.
19K people
Approx.
80K people
(Compared to March 2017)
FY19
FY21 ･･･
FY23
FY24 ･･･FY26
Target
Results
-3Kpeople
-4Kpeople
-8Kpeople
-14Kpeople -19Kpeople
-1Kpeople
Locations in Japan
Expenses
Decreased by approx.
130 locations
Approx. 500 locations
(Compared to March 2017)
Reduction excluding depreciation related to new core banking system
JPY 140B
JPY 1.47T 1
(Compared to FY172)
-38locations
-38locations
-100locations
-130locations
Progressed as planned
-JPY 58B3
-JPY 89B3
-JPY 120B -JPY１40B
-JPY 31B
Group Aggregate. New management accounting rules were applied in FY19. The original figures before the recalculation was JPY 1.45T.
Compared to the estimate for FY17 as of November 2017 when Fundamental Structural Reform was announced. 3. Excluding effects of foreign exchange.
