Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.    8411   JP3885780001

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mizuho Financial : Summary of Financial Results for FY2019 (PDF/452KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal 2019

(Under Japanese GAAP)

May 15, 2020

Contents

-

Summary of Financial Results

P.3

- Financial Results by In-house Company

P.4

-

Overview of Balance Sheet

P.5

-

Loans

P.6

-

Non-interest Income

P.7

-

Credit Portfolio

P.8

-

Securities Portfolio

P.9

-

BIS Capital Ratio

P.10

-

Plan for FY2020

P.11

Reference: Progress against the 5-Year Business Plan

P.12

Reference: Progress against Fundamental Structural Reform

P.13

FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. SC: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

AM One: Asset Management One Co., Ltd.

RBC: Retail & Business Banking Company, CIC: Corporate & Institutional Company, GCC: Global Corporate Company,

GMC: Global Markets Company, AMC: Asset Management Company

Definitions

2 Banks: Aggregate figures for BK and TB on a non-consolidated basis

Group aggregate: Aggregate figures for BK, TB, SC and other core group companies on a non-consolidated basis

2

Summary of Financial Results

(JPY B)

Consolidated Gross Profits +

Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1

G&A Expenses(excluding Non-Recurring Losses and others)2

Consolidated Net Business Profits3+

Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1Customer Groups 4

Markets 5

(Consolidated Net Business Profits)3

Credit-related Costs

Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks -

Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1

Ordinary Profits

Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses)

Net Income Attributable to FG 7

CET1 Capital Ratio8

(Basel lll finalization fully-effective basis)

Cash Dividends per Share of Common Stock

FY19 YoY

2,072.8 245.1

-1,411.4 29.1

672.5 264.2

457.1 -6.16

198.9 216.3 6

(661.9) (268.5)

-171.7-152.1

126.5 -133.3

637.8 23.7

-19.1 478.6

448.5 352.0

8.8% 0.6%

JPY 7.5 unchanged

  • Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others achieved 108% progress against the target of JPY 620 billion for fiscal 2019, due to the steady business performance of both Customer Groups and Markets.
  • As forCredit-related Costs, Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans of JPY 80.4billion were recorded from a forward- looking perspective considering the impact of COVID-19, and Net Income Attributable to FG achieved 95% progress against the target for fiscal 2019.
  • CET 1 Capital Ratio8increased steadily to 8.8%.
    Annual Cash Dividends was JPY 7.5 (Fiscal Year-end Cash Dividend JPY 3.75).

Net Income of core group companies

FY19

YoY

BK (Consolidated)9

387.2

417.1

TB (Consolidated)

41.5

-6.0

SC (Consolidated)

21.4

17.0

AM One

15.0

0.8

  1. Aggregate of Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) and Net Gains on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated) was JPY 10.6B(-JPY 4.3B YoY).
  2. G&A Expenses (excludingNon-Recurring Losses) - Amortization of Goodwill and other items.
  3. Consolidated Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excludingNon-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments.
  4. Customer Groups: Aggregate of RBC, CIC, GCC and AMC. 5. Markets: GMC.

6. New management accounting rules were applied in FY19. Figures for YoY were recalculated based on the new rules.

  1. Profit attributable to Owner of Parent.
  2. Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities are excluded from the numerator and RWA associated with Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities (Japanese stocks) are deducted from the denominator. Including effects of partially fixing unrealized gains on stocks through hedging transactions.
    The capital floor is also calculated after deducting the associated reserves from risk weighted assets using the standard approach.
  3. Including Net Income of Mizuho Securities USA of JPY 20.7B (+JPY 9.8B YoY).

3

Financial Results by In-house Company

Group aggregate, management accounting

Gross Profits1

1, 2

Net Income

(JPY B)

Net Business Profits

FY19

YoY 3

FY19

YoY 3

FY19

YoY 3

Retail & Business Banking

673.6

-32.4

16.5

6.5

9.1

333.4

Corporate & Institutional

462.4

-11.0

248.9

-19.3

197.8

-121.6

Global Corporate

417.8

17.5

178.7

9.5

110.5

22.4

Global Markets

410.1

217.8

198.9

216.3

137.1

156.3

Asset Management

48.4

-1.2

12.9

-2.7

6.1

-58.5

In-house Company Total

2,012.3

190.7

656.0

210.3

460.6

332.2

FG Consolidated

2,072.8

245.1

672.5

264.2

448.5

352.0

  1. Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) are included in GMC.
    Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) and Net Gains on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated) are included in FG Consolidated.
  2. Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excludingNon-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates - Amortization of Goodwill and other items.
  3. New management accounting rules were applied in FY19. Figures for YoY are recalculated based on the new rules.

4

BK, management accounting

Overview of Balance Sheet

Balance Sheet (As of Mar-20)

Consolidated

Figures in ( ) represent changes from Mar-19

Total Assets: JPY 214T (+JPY 13.8T)

LoansDeposits/NCDs

Loan Balance (Period-end Balance)1

2 Banks

(JPY T)

78.4

79.9

83.3

73.9

73.3

1.4

Japanese Gov., etc.

1.6

1.4

3.2

2.1

22.6

23.4

25.9

Outside Japan

19.1

19.4

10.7

10.1

9.6

9.4

9.2

Individuals 2

3

JPY 83T

(+JPY 5.0T)

Securities

JPY 34T

(+JPY 5.1T)

JGBs:

JPY 13.0T (+JPY 0.0T)

Foreign Bonds: JPY 13.0T (+JPY 5.1T)

Japanese Stocks: JPY 2.7T (-JPY 0.7T)

Other Assets

JPY 96T

(+JPY 3.7T)

JPY 144T

(+JPY 6.8T)

Other Liabilities

JPY 61T

(+JPY 7.5T)

Net Assets

JPY 8T

(-JPY 0.5T)

21.7

22.5

23.5

23.9

24.6

SMEs

In Japan

19.0

18.9

21.0

21.6

22.0

Large Corp., etc.

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Sep-19

Mar-20

Non-JPY denominated Loans and Deposits Balance (Period-end Balance)4

(USD B)

74%

72%

74%

78%

74%

Proportion of

Deposit to Loan

Non-JPY denominated

272.4

282.5

307.8

Loans5,6

245.6

Non-JPY denominated

235.9

228.9

200.4

220.4

Customer Deposits

5,6

175.7

177.6

Mar-17Mar-18Mar-19Sep-19Mar-20

  1. Excluding loans to FG. Banking account.
  2. Housing and Consumer Loans.
  3. Calculated by deducting "Housing and Consumer Loans" from "Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers".
  1. BK (including the subsidiaries in China, the US, the Netherlands, Indonesia, etc.).
  2. IncludingNon-JPY denominated loans and deposits in Japan.
  3. New management accounting rules were applied in FY19 (Figures fromMar-17 to Mar-19 were recalculated based on the new rules).

5

Loans

Loan Balance in Japan1(Average Balance)

2 Banks

(JPY T)

+1.7

+0.5

50.0 50.7 50.9 51.1 51.7 53.3 54.5 55.0

FY16 H1 FY16 H2 FY17 H1 FY17 H2 FY18 H1 FY18 H2 FY19 H1 FY19 H2

Loan Balance outside Japan3, 4(Average Balance)

Loan and Deposit Rate Margin in Japan2

2 Banks

Returns on Loans and Bills Discounted･･･a

Loan and Deposit Rate Margin

･･･a - b

0.94%

Costs of Deposits

･･･ b

0.90%

0.86%

0.85%

0.83%

0.80%

0.78% 0.77%

0.93%

0.89%

0.86%

0.84%

0.82%

0.80%

0.78% 0.76%

Q1 0.78%

Q3 0.76%

0.01%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Q2 0.77%

Q4 0.76%

0.00%

0.00% 0.00%

FY16 H1

FY16 H2

FY17 H1

FY17 H2

FY18 H1

FY18 H2

FY19 H1

FY19 H2

Loan Spread

BK, management accounting

(USD B)

BK, management accounting

3, 4

+16.0

Outside Japan

EMEA

Loans to Middle Market Firms & SMEs in Japan

+11.4

Loans to Large Corporate Banking Clients in Japan

Americas

259.8

Asia

209.0

213.4

227.4

243.8

248.4

0.91%

0.89%

0.89%

0.90%

0.85%

203.9

207.0

49.6

55.2

59.2

0.70%

0.80%

0.81%

0.82%

45.3

41.1

40.4

0.66%

0.64%

39.3

40.7

0.62%

81.9

0.60%

0.58%

69.2

74.2

77.3

0.55%

72.3

74.3

70.1

68.3

0.54%

92.3

93.7

96.2

104.7

112.9

120.0

115.9

118.7

0.51%

0.50%

0.48%

0.48%

0.48%

0.47%

0.49%

0.49%

FY16 H1

FY16 H2

FY17 H1

FY17 H2 FY18 H1

FY18 H2

FY19 H1 FY19 H2

FY16 H1

FY16 H2

FY17 H1

FY17 H2

FY18 H1

FY18 H2

FY19 H1

FY19 H2

  1. Excluding loans to FG and the Japanese Government, etc. Banking account.
  2. Excluding loans to financial institutions (including FG) and the Japanese Government, etc., Domestic Operations.
  3. BK (including the subsidiaries in China, the US, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, Brazil and Mexico).
  4. New management accounting rules were applied in FY19 (Figures from FY16 H1 to FY18 H2 were recalculated based on the new rules).

6

Non-interest Income

Non-interest Income (Customer Groups)1

Group aggregate, management accounting

(JPY B)

-23

(rounded figures)

Breakdown of BK (in Japan)

(-12)2

405

995

1,007

984

386

386

128

Solution Business

132

127

Investment Trusts & Individual

33

31

22

Annuities

Settlement & Foreign

153

170

161

BK (in Japan)

386

405

386

Exchange

Derivatives & Others

68

76

76

FY17

FY18

FY19

Investment Products

BK (outside Japan)

166

Reference(Sales and Outstanding Balance of Assets in Custody)3

178

189

(JPY T)

Sales

Outstanding Balance of

Assets in Custody

Trust & Asset

FY17

FY18

FY19

190

Individual

0.34

0.44

0.23

Management

180

173

40.6

2

Annuities

38.3

(168)

(169)

2

2 Banks

37.6

Investment

0.54

0.32

0.37

SC

Trusts

Equity

1.09

0.81

0.96

Securities

Investment

205

200

193

Trusts

SC

Japanese

0.85

1.17

1.18

Bonds

5.49

5.55

5.48

Others

48

44

43

Foreign

1.21

1.08

0.92

2 Banks4

Bonds

FY17

FY18

FY19

Mar-18Mar-19

Mar-20

  1. New management accounting rules were applied in FY19. The original figures before the recalculation were FY17: JPY 984B and FY18: JPY 996B.
  2. Excluding the effect of the unconsolidation of Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. in October 2018.
  3. SC: Retail and Business Banking Division. Past figures of Outstanding Balance of Assets in Custody were recalculated based on the new definitions fromMar-19.
  4. Total of Individual Annuities, Investment Trusts (excl. MMF) andnon-JPY deposits.

7

Credit Portfolio

Credit-related Costs

Consolidated

Non Performing Loans based on FRA2

Consolidated

(JPY B)

(JPY T)

( ) Credit-related Costs Ratio:

Ratio of Credit-related Costs against Total Claims1

0.70

0.62

0.61

Claims against

Bankrupt

and Substantially

Bankrupt Obligors

-19.5

-171.7

(-2bps)

(-18bps)

Claims with

Collection Risk

156.3

(17bps)

0.70%

0.70%

0.75%

NPL Ratio

Reserves recorded from a forward-looking perspective

FY17FY18

  1. Based on the Financial Reconstruction Act (Including Trust Account).
  2. Financial Reconstruction Act.

-80.4

Claims for

Special Attention

FY19

Mar-18

Mar-19

Mar-20

8

Securities Portfolio

Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities1,2Consolidated

(JPY B)

1,925.9

5.4

1,651.8

5.2

Others

1,177.9

Japanese Bonds

Japanese Stocks

1,984.2

160.4

1,687.6

1,071.5

-63.7

-41.0

-54.1

Mar-18

Mar-19

Mar-20

Others

-63.7

-41.0

160.4

- Foreign Bonds

-161.2

21.7

200.9

- Bear Funds 3

86.2

JGB Portfolio2, 4

2 Banks

(JPY T)

13.3

11.8

12.6

Short-term

3.4

4.6

Floating-rate

0.6

5.4

0.3

Medium & 5

9.2

0.6

Long-term

5.8

7.6

Mar-18

Mar-19

Mar-20

Average Remaining Period 6

2.5yrs

2.1yrs

2.4yrs

Japanese Stock Portfolio2, 4

Consolidated

(JPY B)

-147.8

1,564.8

1,419.8

1,272.0

Mar-18Mar-19Mar-20

1. Changes in value to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and other necessary adjustments. 2. Other Securities which have readily determinable fair values.

3. Hedging transactions aiming to fix unrealized gains on stocks. 4. Acquisition cost basis. 5. Including bonds with remaining period of one year or less. 6. Excluding floating-rate notes.

9

BIS Capital Ratio

(Consolidated, JPY B)

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Total Capital

Risk Weighted Assets

Total Exposure

BIS Capital Ratio

CET1 Capital Ratio

Excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities1

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

Total Capital Ratio

Other Regulatory Capital Requirements

Leverage Ratio

External TLAC Ratio (Risk Weighted Assets basis)

External TLAC Ratio (Total Exposure basis)

Mar-19

Mar-20

7,390.0

7,244.7

1,842.1

1,779.6

1,685.3

1,697.8

10,917.5

10,722.2

57,899.5

62,141.2

208,557.4

220,977.5

12.76%

11.65%

10.84%

11.00%

15.94%

14.52%

18.85%

17.25%

4.42%

4.08%

22.18%

21.95%

7.14%

7.16%

BIS Capital Ratio

  • Continuously secured adequate level against the regulatory requirements, even though the ratio decreased mainly due to an increase in risk- weighted assets related to hedging of unrealized gains oncross-shareholdings and decrease in Net
    Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities due to the decline in the stock market.

Other Regulatory Capital Requirements

  • Both Leverage Ratio and each TLAC Ratio secured adequate level against the Basel requirements.

Reference: Basel III finalization fully-effective basis

Mar-19Mar-20

CET1 Capital Ratio2

9.5%

9.3%

1,2

8.2%

8.8%

Excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities)

  • Basel III finalization in Japan has been deferred by one year from the original plan and will be phased in from FY22, and becomefully-effective in FY27.
  1. Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities and its associated Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges are excluded from the numerator and RWA associated with Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities (stocks) are excluded from the denominator. Includes the effect of partially fixing unrealized gains on stocks through hedging transactions.
  2. The capital floors are calculated after deducting the associated reserves from RWA using the standard approach.

10

Plan for FY2020

Earnings Plan

Consolidated

FY2019

FY2020

(JPY B)

Results

Target

Vs. FY2019

results

Consolidated Net Business Profits1+

2

672.5

570.0

-102.5

Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others

Credit-related Costs

-171.7

-200.0

-28.2

Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks -

126.5

80.0

-46.5

Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others2

Ordinary Profits

637.8

400.0

-237.8

Net Income Attributable to FG3

448.5

320.0

-128.5

2 Banks

FY2019

FY2020

(JPY B)

Results

Target

Vs. FY2019

results

Net Business Profits +

522.5

415.0

-107.5

Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs

Credit-related Costs

-173.7

-190.0

-16.2

Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks -

118.1

80.0

-38.1

Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs

Ordinary Profits

480.4

275.0

-205.4

Net Income

343,1

215.0

-128.1

Returns to shareholders

Cash Dividends per Share of Common Stock

FY2020

YoY

Interim Cash Dividend (Estimate)

JPY 3.75

unchanged

Fiscal Year-end Cash

JPY 3.75

unchanged

Dividend (Estimate)4

Annual Cash Dividends (Estimate)

JPY 7.50

unchanged

  • Annual Cash Dividend Payments (Estimate) remain unchanged from FY19 at JPY 7.50.

4. The amount stated is not considering the effect of proposed share consolidation due to be held on October 1, 2020. The amount considering share consolidation is JPY 37.5. The share consolidation is subject to the approval in Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020.

Shareholder Return Policy

  • We are maintaining the current level of dividends for the time being while aiming to strengthen our capital base further to enhance returns to shareholders at an early stage
  • We will comprehensively consider the business environment

such as the Group's business results, profit base, status of capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulation trends such as the Basel framework in determining returns to shareholders for each period.

  1. Consolidated Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excludingNon-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments.
  2. Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) + Net Gains on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated).
  3. Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent.

11

Reference: Progress against the 5-Year Business Plan

Financial Targets

Consolidated ROE 1

Consolidated Business Profits2

(JPY B)

Approx. 7-8

Approx. 900B

Before recording

Before recording

one-time losses

one-time losses

672.5

7.4%

5.8%

603.1

1.2%

408.3

FY18

FY19

FY23

FY18

FY19

FY23

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio target level3

Reduction of cross-shareholdings4

Lower end of the

9-10range

8.8%

8.2%

Mar-19Mar-20

(JPY B)

1,419.8

1,272.0

-147.8

Reduction of

Progress

JPY 300B

49%

Mar-19

Mar-20

Mar-22

[Assumed financial indicators for FY23 targets] 10-year JGB interest rate: 0.15%, Nikkei Stock Average: 22,100 yen, JPY/USD: 101 yen

1. Excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities. 2. Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) + Net Gain on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated). 3. Basel lll finalization fully-effective basis, excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities. 4. Acquisition cost basis.

12

Reference: Progress against Fundamental Structural Reform

(rounded figures)

Staff

Decreased by approx.

19K people

Approx.

80K people

(Compared to March 2017)

FY19

FY21 ･･･

FY23

FY24 ･･･FY26

Target

Results

-3Kpeople

-4Kpeople

-8Kpeople

-14Kpeople -19Kpeople

-1Kpeople

Locations in Japan

Expenses

Decreased by approx.

130 locations

Approx. 500 locations

(Compared to March 2017)

Reduction excluding depreciation related to new core banking system

JPY 140B

JPY 1.47T 1

(Compared to FY172)

-38locations

-38locations

-100locations

-130locations

Progressed as planned

-JPY 58B3

-JPY 89B3

-JPY 120B -JPY40B

-JPY 31B

  1. Group Aggregate. New management accounting rules were applied in FY19. The original figures before the recalculation was JPY 1.45T.
  2. Compared to the estimate for FY17 as of November 2017 when Fundamental Structural Reform was announced. 3. Excluding effects of foreign exchange.

13

This immediate release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance.

In many cases, but not all, we use such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "project," "risk," "seek," "should," "strive," "target" and similar expressions in relation to us or our management to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates; foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; impairment of the carrying value of our long-lived assets; problems related to our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels and meet other financial regulatory requirements; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our Medium-term Business Plan, realize the synergy effects of "One MIZUHO, " and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations.

Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in "Item 3.D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on December 26, 2019, both of which are available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuho-fg.com/index.html and also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.

We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

14

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 07:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
03:20aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Liquidity Coverage Ratio for the Fourth Quarter of FY2019 (PD..
PU
03:15aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Key metrics (PDF/68KB)
PU
03:15aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Composition of Capital Disclosure for FY2019 (PDF/52KB)
PU
03:15aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Composition of Leverage Ratio for FY2019 (PDF/32KB)
PU
03:10aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Financial Statements for FY2019 (Timely Disclosure)(PDF/367KB..
PU
03:10aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Selected Financial Information for FY2019 (PDF/866KB)
PU
03:10aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Summary of Financial Results for FY2019 (PDF/452KB)
PU
02:57aJapan bank Mizuho forecasts weaker than expected profit on virus costs
RE
05/13MUFG puts oil sands, Arctic drilling on 'restricted transactions' list
RE
05/12MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 017 B
EBIT 2020 670 B
Net income 2020 445 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,26%
P/E ratio 2020 6,83x
P/E ratio 2021 7,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,51x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,56x
Capitalization 3 038 B
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 162,15  JPY
Last Close Price 119,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsufumi Sakai Executive President, Group ECO & Director
Yasuhiro Sato Co-Chairman
Hiroko Ota Co-Chairman
Satoshi Ishii Director & Group Chief Operating Officer
Makoto Umemiya Director & Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-0.99%28 362
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-37.22%256 002
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.59%252 018
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.65%199 397
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-40.74%181 060
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.04%134 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group