Mizuho Financial : Summary of Financial Results for FY2019 (PDF/452KB)

Contents - Summary of Financial Results P.3 - Financial Results by In-house Company P.4 - Overview of Balance Sheet P.5 - Loans P.6 - Non-interest Income P.7 - Credit Portfolio P.8 - Securities Portfolio P.9 - BIS Capital Ratio P.10 - Plan for FY2020 P.11 Reference: Progress against the 5-Year Business Plan P.12 Reference: Progress against Fundamental Structural Reform P.13 FG: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. BK: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. TB: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. SC: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. AM One: Asset Management One Co., Ltd. RBC: Retail & Business Banking Company, CIC: Corporate & Institutional Company, GCC: Global Corporate Company, GMC: Global Markets Company, AMC: Asset Management Company Definitions 2 Banks: Aggregate figures for BK and TB on a non-consolidated basis Group aggregate: Aggregate figures for BK, TB, SC and other core group companies on a non-consolidated basis 2 Summary of Financial Results (JPY B) Consolidated Gross Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1 G&A Expenses(excluding Non-Recurring Losses and others)2 Consolidated Net Business Profits3+ Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1Customer Groups 4 Markets 5 (Consolidated Net Business Profits)3 Credit-related Costs Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks - Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others1 Ordinary Profits Net Extraordinary Gains (Losses) Net Income Attributable to FG 7 CET1 Capital Ratio8 (Basel lll finalization fully-effective basis) Cash Dividends per Share of Common Stock FY19 YoY 2,072.8 245.1 -1,411.4 29.1 672.5 264.2 457.1 -6.16 198.9 216.3 6 (661.9) (268.5) -171.7-152.1 126.5 -133.3 637.8 23.7 -19.1 478.6 448.5 352.0 8.8% 0.6% JPY 7.5 unchanged Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others achieved 108% progress against the target of JPY 620 billion for fiscal 2019, due to the steady business performance of both Customer Groups and Markets.

As for Credit-related Costs, Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans of JPY 80.4billion were recorded from a forward- looking perspective considering the impact of COVID-19, and Net Income Attributable to FG achieved 95% progress against the target for fiscal 2019.

Credit-related Costs, Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans of JPY 80.4billion were recorded from a forward- looking perspective considering the impact of COVID-19, and Net Income Attributable to FG achieved 95% progress against the target for fiscal 2019. CET 1 Capital Ratio 8 increased steadily to 8.8%.

Annual Cash Dividends was JPY 7.5 (Fiscal Year-end Cash Dividend JPY 3.75). Net Income of core group companies FY19 YoY BK (Consolidated)9 387.2 417.1 TB (Consolidated) 41.5 -6.0 SC (Consolidated) 21.4 17.0 AM One 15.0 0.8 Aggregate of Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) and Net Gains on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated) was JPY 10.6B (-JPY 4.3B YoY). G&A Expenses (excluding Non-Recurring Losses) - Amortization of Goodwill and other items. Consolidated Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excluding Non-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments. Customer Groups: Aggregate of RBC, CIC, GCC and AMC. 5. Markets: GMC. 6. New management accounting rules were applied in FY19. Figures for YoY were recalculated based on the new rules. Profit attributable to Owner of Parent. Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities are excluded from the numerator and RWA associated with Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities (Japanese stocks) are deducted from the denominator. Including effects of partially fixing unrealized gains on stocks through hedging transactions.

The capital floor is also calculated after deducting the associated reserves from risk weighted assets using the standard approach. Including Net Income of Mizuho Securities USA of JPY 20.7B (+JPY 9.8B YoY). 3 Financial Results by In-house Company Group aggregate, management accounting Gross Profits1 1, 2 Net Income (JPY B) Net Business Profits FY19 YoY 3 FY19 YoY 3 FY19 YoY 3 Retail & Business Banking 673.6 -32.4 16.5 6.5 9.1 333.4 Corporate & Institutional 462.4 -11.0 248.9 -19.3 197.8 -121.6 Global Corporate 417.8 17.5 178.7 9.5 110.5 22.4 Global Markets 410.1 217.8 198.9 216.3 137.1 156.3 Asset Management 48.4 -1.2 12.9 -2.7 6.1 -58.5 In-house Company Total 2,012.3 190.7 656.0 210.3 460.6 332.2 FG Consolidated 2,072.8 245.1 672.5 264.2 448.5 352.0 Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) are included in GMC.

Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) and Net Gains on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated) are included in FG Consolidated. Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excluding Non-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates - Amortization of Goodwill and other items. New management accounting rules were applied in FY19. Figures for YoY are recalculated based on the new rules. 4 BK, management accounting Overview of Balance Sheet Balance Sheet (As of Mar-20) Consolidated Figures in ( ) represent changes from Mar-19 Total Assets: JPY 214T (+JPY 13.8T) LoansDeposits/NCDs Loan Balance (Period-end Balance)1 2 Banks (JPY T) 78.4 79.9 83.3 73.9 73.3 1.4 Japanese Gov., etc. 1.6 1.4 3.2 2.1 22.6 23.4 25.9 Outside Japan 19.1 19.4 10.7 10.1 9.6 9.4 9.2 Individuals 2 3 JPY 83T (+JPY 5.0T) Securities JPY 34T (+JPY 5.1T) JGBs: JPY 13.0T (+JPY 0.0T) Foreign Bonds: JPY 13.0T (+JPY 5.1T) Japanese Stocks: JPY 2.7T (-JPY 0.7T) Other Assets JPY 96T (+JPY 3.7T) JPY 144T (+JPY 6.8T) Other Liabilities JPY 61T (+JPY 7.5T) Net Assets JPY 8T (-JPY 0.5T) 21.7 22.5 23.5 23.9 24.6 SMEs In Japan 19.0 18.9 21.0 21.6 22.0 Large Corp., etc. Mar-17 Mar-18 Mar-19 Sep-19 Mar-20 Non-JPY denominated Loans and Deposits Balance (Period-end Balance)4 (USD B) 74% 72% 74% 78% 74% Proportion of Deposit to Loan Non-JPY denominated 272.4 282.5 307.8 Loans5,6 245.6 Non-JPY denominated 235.9 228.9 200.4 220.4 Customer Deposits 5,6 175.7 177.6 Mar-17Mar-18Mar-19Sep-19Mar-20 Excluding loans to FG. Banking account. Housing and Consumer Loans. Calculated by deducting "Housing and Consumer Loans" from "Loans to SMEs and Individual Customers". BK (including the subsidiaries in China, the US, the Netherlands, Indonesia, etc.). Including Non-JPY denominated loans and deposits in Japan. New management accounting rules were applied in FY19 (Figures from Mar-17 to Mar-19 were recalculated based on the new rules). 5 Loans Loan Balance in Japan1(Average Balance) 2 Banks (JPY T) +1.7 +0.5 50.0 50.7 50.9 51.1 51.7 53.3 54.5 55.0 FY16 H1 FY16 H2 FY17 H1 FY17 H2 FY18 H1 FY18 H2 FY19 H1 FY19 H2 Loan Balance outside Japan3, 4(Average Balance) Loan and Deposit Rate Margin in Japan2 2 Banks Returns on Loans and Bills Discounted･･･a Loan and Deposit Rate Margin ･･･a - b 0.94% Costs of Deposits ･･･ b 0.90% 0.86% 0.85% 0.83% 0.80% 0.78% 0.77% 0.93% 0.89% 0.86% 0.84% 0.82% 0.80% 0.78% 0.76% Q1 0.78% Q3 0.76% 0.01% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Q2 0.77% Q4 0.76% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% FY16 H1 FY16 H2 FY17 H1 FY17 H2 FY18 H1 FY18 H2 FY19 H1 FY19 H2 Loan Spread BK, management accounting (USD B) BK, management accounting 3, 4 +16.0 Outside Japan EMEA Loans to Middle Market Firms & SMEs in Japan +11.4 Loans to Large Corporate Banking Clients in Japan Americas 259.8 Asia 209.0 213.4 227.4 243.8 248.4 0.91% 0.89% 0.89% 0.90% 0.85% 203.9 207.0 49.6 55.2 59.2 0.70% 0.80% 0.81% 0.82% 45.3 41.1 40.4 0.66% 0.64% 39.3 40.7 0.62% 81.9 0.60% 0.58% 69.2 74.2 77.3 0.55% 72.3 74.3 70.1 68.3 0.54% 92.3 93.7 96.2 104.7 112.9 120.0 115.9 118.7 0.51% 0.50% 0.48% 0.48% 0.48% 0.47% 0.49% 0.49% FY16 H1 FY16 H2 FY17 H1 FY17 H2 FY18 H1 FY18 H2 FY19 H1 FY19 H2 FY16 H1 FY16 H2 FY17 H1 FY17 H2 FY18 H1 FY18 H2 FY19 H1 FY19 H2 Excluding loans to FG and the Japanese Government, etc. Banking account. Excluding loans to financial institutions (including FG) and the Japanese Government, etc., Domestic Operations. BK (including the subsidiaries in China, the US, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, Brazil and Mexico). New management accounting rules were applied in FY19 (Figures from FY16 H1 to FY18 H2 were recalculated based on the new rules). 6 Non-interest Income Non-interest Income (Customer Groups)1 Group aggregate, management accounting (JPY B) -23 (rounded figures) Breakdown of BK (in Japan) (-12)2 405 995 1,007 984 386 386 128 Solution Business 132 127 Investment Trusts & Individual 33 31 22 Annuities Settlement & Foreign 153 170 161 BK (in Japan) 386 405 386 Exchange Derivatives & Others 68 76 76 FY17 FY18 FY19 Investment Products BK (outside Japan) 166 Reference(Sales and Outstanding Balance of Assets in Custody)3 178 189 (JPY T) Sales Outstanding Balance of Assets in Custody Trust & Asset FY17 FY18 FY19 190 Individual 0.34 0.44 0.23 Management 180 173 40.6 2 Annuities 38.3 (168) (169) 2 2 Banks 37.6 Investment 0.54 0.32 0.37 SC Trusts Equity 1.09 0.81 0.96 Securities Investment 205 200 193 Trusts SC Japanese 0.85 1.17 1.18 Bonds 5.49 5.55 5.48 Others 48 44 43 Foreign 1.21 1.08 0.92 2 Banks4 Bonds FY17 FY18 FY19 Mar-18Mar-19 Mar-20 New management accounting rules were applied in FY19. The original figures before the recalculation were FY17: JPY 984B and FY18: JPY 996B. Excluding the effect of the unconsolidation of Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. in October 2018. SC: Retail and Business Banking Division. Past figures of Outstanding Balance of Assets in Custody were recalculated based on the new definitions from Mar-19. Total of Individual Annuities, Investment Trusts (excl. MMF) and non-JPY deposits. 7 Credit Portfolio Credit-related Costs Consolidated Non Performing Loans based on FRA2 Consolidated (JPY B) (JPY T) ( ) Credit-related Costs Ratio: Ratio of Credit-related Costs against Total Claims1 0.70 0.62 0.61 Claims against Bankrupt and Substantially Bankrupt Obligors -19.5 -171.7 (-2bps) (-18bps) Claims with Collection Risk 156.3 (17bps) 0.70% 0.70% 0.75% NPL Ratio Reserves recorded from a forward-looking perspective FY17FY18 Based on the Financial Reconstruction Act (Including Trust Account). Financial Reconstruction Act. -80.4 Claims for Special Attention FY19 Mar-18 Mar-19 Mar-20 8 Securities Portfolio Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities1,2Consolidated (JPY B) 1,925.9 5.4 1,651.8 5.2 Others 1,177.9 Japanese Bonds Japanese Stocks 1,984.2 160.4 1,687.6 1,071.5 -63.7 -41.0 -54.1 Mar-18 Mar-19 Mar-20 Others -63.7 -41.0 160.4 - Foreign Bonds -161.2 21.7 200.9 - Bear Funds 3 － － 86.2 JGB Portfolio2, 4 2 Banks (JPY T) 13.3 11.8 12.6 Short-term 3.4 4.6 Floating-rate 0.6 5.4 0.3 Medium & 5 9.2 0.6 Long-term 5.8 7.6 Mar-18 Mar-19 Mar-20 Average Remaining Period 6 2.5yrs 2.1yrs 2.4yrs Japanese Stock Portfolio2, 4 Consolidated (JPY B) -147.8 1,564.8 1,419.8 1,272.0 Mar-18Mar-19Mar-20 1. Changes in value to be recorded directly to Net Assets after tax and other necessary adjustments. 2. Other Securities which have readily determinable fair values. 3. Hedging transactions aiming to fix unrealized gains on stocks. 4. Acquisition cost basis. 5. Including bonds with remaining period of one year or less. 6. Excluding floating-rate notes. 9 BIS Capital Ratio (Consolidated, JPY B) Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Capital Additional Tier 1 Capital Tier 2 Capital Total Capital Risk Weighted Assets Total Exposure BIS Capital Ratio CET1 Capital Ratio Excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities1 Tier 1 Capital Ratio Total Capital Ratio Other Regulatory Capital Requirements Leverage Ratio External TLAC Ratio (Risk Weighted Assets basis) External TLAC Ratio (Total Exposure basis) Mar-19 Mar-20 7,390.0 7,244.7 1,842.1 1,779.6 1,685.3 1,697.8 10,917.5 10,722.2 57,899.5 62,141.2 208,557.4 220,977.5 12.76% 11.65% 10.84% 11.00% 15.94% 14.52% 18.85% 17.25% 4.42% 4.08% 22.18% 21.95% 7.14% 7.16% BIS Capital Ratio Continuously secured adequate level against the regulatory requirements, even though the ratio decreased mainly due to an increase in risk- weighted assets related to hedging of unrealized gains on cross-shareholdings and decrease in Net

Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities due to the decline in the stock market . Other Regulatory Capital Requirements Both Leverage Ratio and each TLAC Ratio secured adequate level against the Basel requirements. Reference: Basel III finalization fully-effective basis Mar-19Mar-20 CET1 Capital Ratio2 9.5% 9.3% 1,2 8.2% 8.8% Excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities) Basel III finalization in Japan has been deferred by one year from the original plan and will be phased in from FY22, and become fully-effective in FY27. Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities and its associated Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges are excluded from the numerator and RWA associated with Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities (stocks) are excluded from the denominator. Includes the effect of partially fixing unrealized gains on stocks through hedging transactions. The capital floors are calculated after deducting the associated reserves from RWA using the standard approach. 10 Plan for FY2020 Earnings Plan Consolidated FY2019 FY2020 (JPY B) Results Target Vs. FY2019 results Consolidated Net Business Profits1+ 2 672.5 570.0 -102.5 Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others Credit-related Costs -171.7 -200.0 -28.2 Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks - 126.5 80.0 -46.5 Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs and others2 Ordinary Profits 637.8 400.0 -237.8 Net Income Attributable to FG3 448.5 320.0 -128.5 2 Banks FY2019 FY2020 (JPY B) Results Target Vs. FY2019 results Net Business Profits + 522.5 415.0 -107.5 Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs Credit-related Costs -173.7 -190.0 -16.2 Net Gains (Losses) related to Stocks - 118.1 80.0 -38.1 Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs Ordinary Profits 480.4 275.0 -205.4 Net Income 343,1 215.0 -128.1 Returns to shareholders Cash Dividends per Share of Common Stock FY2020 YoY Interim Cash Dividend (Estimate) JPY 3.75 unchanged Fiscal Year-end Cash JPY 3.75 unchanged Dividend (Estimate)4 Annual Cash Dividends (Estimate) JPY 7.50 unchanged Annual Cash Dividend Payments (Estimate) remain unchanged from FY19 at JPY 7.50. 4. The amount stated is not considering the effect of proposed share consolidation due to be held on October 1, 2020. The amount considering share consolidation is JPY 37.5. The share consolidation is subject to the approval in Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2020. Shareholder Return Policy We are maintaining the current level of dividends for the time being while aiming to strengthen our capital base further to enhance returns to shareholders at an early stage

We will comprehensively consider the business environment such as the Group's business results, profit base, status of capital adequacy, and domestic and international regulation trends such as the Basel framework in determining returns to shareholders for each period. Consolidated Gross Profits - G&A Expenses (excluding Non-Recurring Losses) + Equity in Income from Investments in Affiliates and certain other consolidation adjustments. Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) + Net Gains on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated). Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent. 11 Reference: Progress against the 5-Year Business Plan Financial Targets Consolidated ROE 1 Consolidated Business Profits2 (JPY B) Approx. 7％-8％ Approx. 900B Before recording Before recording one-time losses one-time losses 672.5 7.4% 5.8% 603.1 1.2% 408.3 FY18 FY19 FY23 FY18 FY19 FY23 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio target level3 Reduction of cross-shareholdings4 Lower end of the 9-10％range 8.8% 8.2% Mar-19Mar-20 (JPY B) 1,419.8 1,272.0 -147.8 Reduction of Progress JPY 300B 49% Mar-19 Mar-20 Mar-22 [Assumed financial indicators for FY23 targets] 10-year JGB interest rate: 0.15%, Nikkei Stock Average: 22,100 yen, JPY/USD: 101 yen 1. Excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities. 2. Consolidated Net Business Profits + Net Gains (Losses) related to ETFs (2 Banks) + Net Gain on Operating Investment Securities (SC Consolidated). 3. Basel lll finalization fully-effective basis, excluding Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities. 4. Acquisition cost basis. 12 Reference: Progress against Fundamental Structural Reform (rounded figures) Staff Decreased by approx. 19K people Approx. 80K people (Compared to March 2017) FY19 FY21 ･･･ FY23 FY24 ･･･FY26 Target Results -3Kpeople -4Kpeople -8Kpeople -14Kpeople -19Kpeople -1Kpeople Locations in Japan Expenses Decreased by approx. 130 locations Approx. 500 locations (Compared to March 2017) Reduction excluding depreciation related to new core banking system JPY 140B JPY 1.47T 1 (Compared to FY172) -38locations -38locations -100locations -130locations Progressed as planned -JPY 58B3 -JPY 89B3 -JPY 120B -JPY１40B -JPY 31B Group Aggregate. New management accounting rules were applied in FY19. The original figures before the recalculation was JPY 1.45T. Compared to the estimate for FY17 as of November 2017 when Fundamental Structural Reform was announced. 3. Excluding effects of foreign exchange. 13 This immediate release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance. In many cases, but not all, we use such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "project," "risk," "seek," "should," "strive," "target" and similar expressions in relation to us or our management to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates; foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; impairment of the carrying value of our long-lived assets; problems related to our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels and meet other financial regulatory requirements; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our Medium-term Business Plan, realize the synergy effects of "One MIZUHO, " and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations. 