Mizuho Financial : Summary of Q&A

FY2018 Financial Results Presentation: Summary of Q&A

Q. In the previous Medium-term Business Plan, the target for the expense ratio was not met. Can you tell us the background and countermeasures?

A. The target for the expense ratio was not met due to our business structure. Allow me to explain the actual expenses and gross profits separately. First, regarding expenses, we have a large amount of corporate resources, such as domestic branches and personnel, which results in huge fixed costs without sufficient returns. After the introduction of negative interest rates, the business model based on a stable domestic infrastructure in which profits were generated by collecting deposits has become much more difficult to maintain. Japan's growth potential amid a declining birthrate and aging population is limited, so reducing the increase in fixed costs on a "stock" basis (in terms of "stock and flow") is critical.

On the other hand, while growth of profits from lending and deposit transactions have slowed down in the low interest rate environment, we have focused on non-interest income business which has not consumed capital. As a result, our profit structure became highly volatile, reliant on areas such as investment banking and sales and trading business.

In light of these factors, we will focus on drastically reducing fixed costs and increasing profits on a quality basis as well as a quantity basis.

Q. What are your retail business initiatives under the new business plan?

A. As for the Net Business Profits of the Retail & Business Banking Company (RBC), our plan is to increase profits from approximately JPY 10 billion to JPY 160 billion from FY18 to FY23, and a reduction in fixed costs would be the biggest contribution.

The improvement of the expense ratio of RBC is expected to contribute significantly to the stable earnings of the entire group. Specific measures to increase gross profit include initiatives in new business areas such as J.Score, SME lending (Mizuho Smart Business Loan), and partnership with Line. Expenses would be incurred first, and ultimately in 3 to 5 years, these initiatives would produce tangible profits. Also, by providing one-stop solutions such as the deposit base of BK, the asset management function of SC, and the real estate function of TB, we will provide a range of financial solutions tailored to this new age of longevity.

[Abbreviations] BK: Mizuho Bank, SC: Mizuho Securities, TB: Mizuho Trust Bank