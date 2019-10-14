Mizuho Financial : receives gold rating in PRIDE Index for LGBT–related initiatives(PDF/91KB)

October 15, 2019

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Mizuho receives gold rating in PRIDE Index for LGBT-related initiatives

We are delighted to announce that Mizuho Financial Group (President & CEO: Tatsufumi Sakai) was among five Mizuho group companies1 to receive the top rating of gold on the PRIDE Index, an index that evaluates companies' efforts toward inclusion for the LGBT community. This is the third year in a row2 that we have received the gold rating.

The PRIDE Index was created in 2016 by "work with Pride," a Japanese voluntary organization that supports the establishment and promotion of LGBT-related diversity management. The index recognizes companies' and organizations' initiatives to create a more inclusive environment for LGBT and other sexual minorities. It has consistently recognized Mizuho's initiatives in this area, this year awarding the gold rating to five of our group companies.

Mizuho aims to create a workplace in which LGBT and other sexual minority employees can work with the same sense of security and peace of mind as any of their colleagues. To that end, we have put in place human resources systems, social welfare systems, and consultation centers to better meet the needs of our diverse workforce. We are implementing a number of initiatives to raise employee awareness of and respect for the LGBT community, including sponsoring Tokyo Rainbow Pride3 every year and providing support for an employee network for LGBT employees and allies. In addition to internal initiatives, we are also committed to improving our customer services. Mizuho Bank began recognizing same-sex partners for joint financing of housing loans in July 2017.

We are continuing to promote diversity and inclusion with the goal of enabling all employees to actively participate in our workplace with a sense of fulfillment and pride. We aim to reflect the varied perspectives and ideas of our employees in our business development and decision-making and, in turn, create new corporate value in the form of innovative products and improved services.

PRIDE Index Gold Rating