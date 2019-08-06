Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.    8411   JP3885780001

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mizuho Financial : signs Principles for Responsible Banking(PDF/54KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 01:35am EDT

August 6, 2019

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Mizuho signs Principles for Responsible Banking

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (President & Group CEO: Tatsufumi Sakai) formally signed the Principles for Responsible Banking, a framework created by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI)*, making Mizuho a Founding Signatory of the Principles as of their launch on September 22.

The Principles for Responsible Banking are a framework aiming for the sustainable development of banks and society in alignment with the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement. The Principles enable banks to identify where they have the potential to make the most significant positive and negative impacts, and provide a framework for banks to set and work towards strategies and targets in line with initiatives in these identified areas, and to be transparent in their disclosures.

In our 5-Year Business Plan, we have defined key sustainability areas which will be an integral part of our strategy moving forward, and we are strengthening our stance on advancing group- wide sustainability initiatives in line with the SDGs. We will continue enhancing these initiatives based on the goals of the Principles for Responsible Banking.

As we conduct our business activities, we will be putting an increased emphasis on sustainability. Sustainable development efforts are gaining increasing importance, including in areas such as responding to climate change, respecting human rights, and adapting to a society with a declining birthrate and aging population. In light of this, there are expectations from a wide range of stakeholders that companies' actions are considerate of the economy, society, and the environment. In other words, companies are expected to make efforts to increase the positive impacts of their business activities and decrease or avoid negative impacts.

We will proactively work towards achieving the SDGs through our business activities and enhancing our medium- to long-term corporate value.

Tatsufumi Sakai, President & Group CEO

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

*The United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) was established in 1992 by the United Nations Environment Programme (founded in 1972 as a UN subsidiary organ) to promote a shift to a financial system under which environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impacts are fully considered. Mizuho became a signatory to the initiative in 2006.

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 05:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
01:35aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : signs Principles for Responsible Banking(PDF/54KB)
PU
08/01PHILEX MINING : Philippines' copper-gold miner Philex seeks partners for $1.1 bi..
RE
07/31Japan's MUFG weathers near-zero rates with 24% profit jump in first quarter
RE
07/31MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Japan's Mizuho first quarter profit up 0.8% on overseas lendi..
RE
07/30Japan's SMFG says first-quarter net profit fell 5% as retail business struggl..
RE
07/26SoftBank Group's $108 billion Vision Fund 2 draws in Microsoft, Apple
RE
07/26MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank Group's $108 billion Vision Fund 2 draws in Microsoft, ..
RE
07/16Mizuho Expands its Technology Sector Coverage and Financial Institutions Grou..
GL
07/14MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Main events scheduled for Tuesday, July 16
AQ
07/12MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Notice Concerning Additional Contribution to the Board Benefi..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 955 B
EBIT 2020 584 B
Net income 2020 475 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,81%
P/E ratio 2020 8,33x
P/E ratio 2021 8,17x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,02x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,07x
Capitalization 3 954 B
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 183,87  JPY
Last Close Price 155,90  JPY
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Sato President, Group CEO & Director
Daisaku Abe COO, Chief Information Officer & EVP
Mitsuo Ohashi Outside Director
Ryusuke Aya Director & Chief Risk Officer
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-6.42%37 140
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.68%366 288
BANK OF AMERICA13.96%273 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%273 237
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.95%209 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.19%192 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group