Mizuho Financial : signs Principles for Responsible Banking(PDF/54KB)

August 6, 2019

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Mizuho signs Principles for Responsible Banking

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (President & Group CEO: Tatsufumi Sakai) formally signed the Principles for Responsible Banking, a framework created by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI)*, making Mizuho a Founding Signatory of the Principles as of their launch on September 22.

The Principles for Responsible Banking are a framework aiming for the sustainable development of banks and society in alignment with the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement. The Principles enable banks to identify where they have the potential to make the most significant positive and negative impacts, and provide a framework for banks to set and work towards strategies and targets in line with initiatives in these identified areas, and to be transparent in their disclosures.

In our 5-Year Business Plan, we have defined key sustainability areas which will be an integral part of our strategy moving forward, and we are strengthening our stance on advancing group- wide sustainability initiatives in line with the SDGs. We will continue enhancing these initiatives based on the goals of the Principles for Responsible Banking.

As we conduct our business activities, we will be putting an increased emphasis on sustainability. Sustainable development efforts are gaining increasing importance, including in areas such as responding to climate change, respecting human rights, and adapting to a society with a declining birthrate and aging population. In light of this, there are expectations from a wide range of stakeholders that companies' actions are considerate of the economy, society, and the environment. In other words, companies are expected to make efforts to increase the positive impacts of their business activities and decrease or avoid negative impacts.

We will proactively work towards achieving the SDGs through our business activities and enhancing our medium- to long-term corporate value.

Tatsufumi Sakai, President & Group CEO

