MJ HOLDINGS INC
FIRST EVER UTAH CANNABIS CONFERENCE TO FEATURE MJ HOLDINGS

10/19/2018 | 08:47pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings Inc. (OTC: MJNE) (“MJNE” or “Company”), a fast growing Nevada cannabis company is being featured at the first ever cannabis conference in the state of Utah. MJ Holdings CEO Paris Balaouras will speak at the conference along with many other top cannabis executives.

“As a Nevada based company, we are pleased with the progress that our neighbors to the east have made toward making medical marijuana available to those who might benefit from it,” MJNE CEO Paris Balaouras stated. Mr. Balaouras went on to say, “We are excited about the opportunities for MJ Holdings and the additional treatment options for patients in Utah”.

The Utah Medical Cannabis Act is on the November 6th ballot as Proposition 2 and both proponents and opponents of the legalization of marijuana in Utah have recently banded together to craft a legislative bill that would be acceptable to all.

UTAH CANN is being held on October 19th and 20th at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy Utah. Mr. Balaouras will be presenting on Saturday, October 20th at 4:30PM on the topic of Investing in the Cannabis Industry.

About MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTC:MJNE) is a diversified holding company providing management and consulting  services to the regulated cannabis industry. Through our subsidiaries we provide cultivation and production management services and infrastructure development.  Our cultivation operations include Nevada cultivation facility, as well as a fully licensed indoor agritourism facility located in the city of Las Vegas known as the Highland Show-Grow.  We are also active in identifying and acquiring revenue producing assets and licenses within legalized cannabis markets internationally.

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Company Contact:
Andrew Boutsikakis
President
info@mjholdingsinc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
