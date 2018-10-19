FIRST EVER UTAH CANNABIS CONFERENCE TO FEATURE MJ HOLDINGS

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings Inc. (OTC: MJNE) (“MJNE” or “Company”), a fast growing Nevada cannabis company is being featured at the first ever cannabis conference in the state of Utah. MJ Holdings CEO Paris Balaouras will speak at the conference along with many other top cannabis executives.

“As a Nevada based company, we are pleased with the progress that our neighbors to the east have made toward making medical marijuana available to those who might benefit from it,” MJNE CEO Paris Balaouras stated. Mr. Balaouras went on to say, “We are excited about the opportunities for MJ Holdings and the additional treatment options for patients in Utah”.

The Utah Medical Cannabis Act is on the November 6th ballot as Proposition 2 and both proponents and opponents of the legalization of marijuana in Utah have recently banded together to craft a legislative bill that would be acceptable to all.

UTAH CANN is being held on October 19th and 20th at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy Utah. Mr. Balaouras will be presenting on Saturday, October 20th at 4:30PM on the topic of Investing in the Cannabis Industry.

About MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTC:MJNE) is a diversified holding company providing management and consulting services to the regulated cannabis industry. Through our subsidiaries we provide cultivation and production management services and infrastructure development. Our cultivation operations include Nevada cultivation facility, as well as a fully licensed indoor agritourism facility located in the city of Las Vegas known as the Highland Show-Grow. We are also active in identifying and acquiring revenue producing assets and licenses within legalized cannabis markets internationally.

