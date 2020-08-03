Log in
MK Restaurant Public : Disclosure of Minutes of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

08/03/2020 | 12:07pm EDT

(Translation)

August 3, 2020

Subject: Disclosure of Minutes of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

To: Director & Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

MK Restaurant Group Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Company disclosed the minutes of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which held on July 24, 2020 via the Company's website at www.mkrestaurant.com.

Should any shareholder wish to raise any question or give any comment, please contact Investor Relations Unit at e-mail:investorrelations@mkrestaurantgroup.com, telephone: 0-2836-1000 Ext. 1501 within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours sincerely,

(Mrs. Sudarut Patvivatsiri)

Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

MK Restaurant Group pcl published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 16:06:09 UTC
