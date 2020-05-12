Log in
MK RESTAURANT GROUP

(M)
MK Restaurant Public : Reviewed financial performance Quarter 1 (F45)

05/12/2020 | 06:15am EDT

Headline:

Reviewed financial performance Quarter 1 (F45)

Security Symbol:

M

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

MK RESTAURANT GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 1

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 1

Status

Reviewed

Ending

31 March

Year

2020

2019

Profit (loss) attributable to equity

340,183

709,754

holders of the Company *

EPS (baht)

0.37

0.77

Type of report

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Mr.Rit Thirakomen)

President and Chief Executive Officer

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

MK Restaurant Group pcl published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 10:14:09 UTC
