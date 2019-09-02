Log in
MK Restaurant PCL : Invitation to shareholders to propose agenda and nominate candidates for the Board of Directors for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

09/02/2019 | 09:35pm EDT

(Translation)

September 3, 2019

Subject

Invitation to shareholders to propose agenda and nominate candidates for the Board of Directors

for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

To

Director & Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

MK Restaurant Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify that to be in accordance with the principles of Good Corporate Governance relating to the protection of the shareholder's rights, the Company would like to invite the shareholders to propose matters to be included as agenda and candidates for nomination as directors of the Company for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in advance from now until November 30, 2019. The detailed guideline and procedures are posted on the Company's website at www.mkrestaurant.com

Any questions or comments concerning the Meeting may be sent to the Company in advance of the Meeting via email at investorrelations@mkrestaurantgroup.com

Please be informed accordingly

Yours sincerely,

(Mrs. Sudarut Patvivatsiri)

Corporate Secretary

MK Restaurant Group Public Company Limited

Disclaimer

MK Restaurant Group pcl published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 01:34:01 UTC
