MK RESTAURANT GROUP PCL

MK Restaurant PCL : Notification of the Change of Company's Public Holiday for the year 2019

05/24/2019 | 08:14am EDT

May 24, 2019

Subject

Notification of the Change of Company's Public Holiday for the year 2019

To

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

MK Restaurant Group Public Company Limited would like to inform the change of Company's public

holiday for the year 2019 as follows:

1.

Tuesday

1

January

New Year's Day

2.

Tuesday

19

February

Makha Bucha Day

3.

Monday

8

April

Substitution for Chakri Memorial Day (Saturday 6th April 2019)

4.

Monday

15

April

Songkran Festival

5.

Tuesday

16

April

Substitution for Songkran Festival (Saturday 13th April 2019)

6.

Wednesday

17

April

Substitution for Songkran Festival (Sunday 14th April 2019)

7.

Wednesday

1

May

National Labour Day

8.

Monday

6

May

Special Holiday

9.

Monday

20

May

Substitution for Wisakha Bucha Day (Saturday 18th May 2019)

10.

Monday

3

June

H.M. Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana's Birthday

11.

Monday

29 July

Substitution for H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra

Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's Birthday (Sunday 28th July 2019)

12.

Monday

12

August

H.M. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's Birthday

13.

Monday

14

October

Substitution for H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great

Memorial Day (Sunday 13th October 2019)

14.

Thursday

5

December

H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's Birthday /

National Day / Father's Day

15.

Tuesday

31

December

New Year's Eve

Please be informed accordingly

Your sincerely,

(Mrs. Sudarut Patvivatsiri)

Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

MK Restaurant Group pcl published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 12:12:02 UTC
