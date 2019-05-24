MK Restaurant PCL : Notification of the Change of Company's Public Holiday for the year 2019

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 24, 2019
|
Subject
|
Notification of the Change of Company's Public Holiday for the year 2019
|
To
|
The President
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
|
|
|
MK Restaurant Group Public Company Limited would like to inform the change of Company's public
|
holiday for the year 2019 as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Tuesday
|
1
|
January
|
New Year's Day
|
|
2.
|
Tuesday
|
19
|
February
|
Makha Bucha Day
|
|
3.
|
Monday
|
8
|
April
|
Substitution for Chakri Memorial Day (Saturday 6th April 2019)
|
|
4.
|
Monday
|
15
|
April
|
Songkran Festival
|
|
5.
|
Tuesday
|
16
|
April
|
Substitution for Songkran Festival (Saturday 13th April 2019)
|
|
6.
|
Wednesday
|
17
|
April
|
Substitution for Songkran Festival (Sunday 14th April 2019)
|
|
7.
|
Wednesday
|
1
|
May
|
National Labour Day
|
|
8.
|
Monday
|
6
|
May
|
Special Holiday
|
|
9.
|
Monday
|
20
|
May
|
Substitution for Wisakha Bucha Day (Saturday 18th May 2019)
|
|
10.
|
Monday
|
3
|
June
|
H.M. Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana's Birthday
|
|
11.
|
Monday
|
29 July
|
Substitution for H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's Birthday (Sunday 28th July 2019)
|
|
12.
|
Monday
|
12
|
August
|
H.M. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's Birthday
|
|
13.
|
Monday
|
14
|
October
|
Substitution for H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Memorial Day (Sunday 13th October 2019)
|
|
14.
|
Thursday
|
5
|
December
|
H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's Birthday /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National Day / Father's Day
|
|
15.
|
Tuesday
|
31
|
December
|
New Year's Eve
Please be informed accordingly
Your sincerely,
(Mrs. Sudarut Patvivatsiri)
Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
MK Restaurant Group pcl published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 12:12:02 UTC