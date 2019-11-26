Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  MK Restaurant Group PCL    M   TH4577010002

MK RESTAURANT GROUP PCL

(M)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MK Restaurant Public : Company's 2020 annual official holidays announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 08:58pm EST
Your sincerely,
(Mrs. Sudarut Patvivatsiri) Corporate Secretary

November 26, 2019

Subject: Company's 2020 annual official holidays announcement

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

MK Restaurant Group Public Company Limited (M) would like to inform the official holidays for

the year 2020 as follows:

1.

Wednesday

1 January

New Year's Day

2.

Monday

10 February

Substitution for Makha Bucha Day

(Saturday 8 February 2020)

3.

Monday

13 April

Songkran Festival

4.

Tuesday

14 April

Songkran Festival

5.

Wednesday

15 April

Songkran Festival

6.

Friday

1 May

National Labor Day

7.

Monday

4 May

Coronation Day

8.

Wednesday

6 May

Wisakha Bucha Day

9.

Wednesday

3 June

H.M. Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana's Birthday

10.

Monday

6 July

Substitution for Asarnha Bucha Day (Sunday 5 July 2020)

11.

Tuesday

28 July

H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's

Birthday

12.

Wednesday

12 August

H.M. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's Birthday /

Mother's day

13. Tuesday

13 October

H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great Memorial Day

14. Monday

7 December

Substitution for H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej

The Great's Birthday / National Day / Father's Day

(Saturday 5 December 2020)

15. Thursday

31 December

New Year's Eve

Please be informed accordingly

Disclaimer

MK Restaurant Group pcl published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 01:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MK RESTAURANT GROUP PCL
08:58pMK RESTAURANT PUBLIC : Company's 2020 annual official holidays announcement
PU
09/09MK RESTAURANT PCL : Notification of the acquisition and capital increase of subs..
PU
09/06MK RESTAURANT PCL : Notification of the acquisition and capital increase of subs..
PU
09/02MK RESTAURANT PCL : Invitation to shareholders to propose agenda and nominate ca..
PU
08/13RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS : Interim Dividend Payment
PU
05/24MK RESTAURANT PCL : Notification of the Change of Company's Public Holiday for t..
PU
04/29MK RESTAURANT PCL : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
04/23MK RESTAURANT PCL : Notification of the Change of Company's Public Holiday for t..
PU
03/18MK RESTAURANT PCL : Disclosure of documents for the 2019 Annual General Meeting ..
PU
02/26MK RESTAURANT PCL : Schedule of 2019 AGM & Dividend Payment
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 17 597 M
EBIT 2019 3 001 M
Net income 2019 2 663 M
Finance 2019 235 M
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 24,8x
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,75x
EV / Sales2020 3,48x
Capitalization 66 303 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 80,38  THB
Last Close Price 72,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rit Thirakomen Chairman, CEO & EVP-International Business
Sudarut Patvivatsiri Senior VP-Accounting & Finance Division
Somchai Hanjitkasem Director & Executive VP-Human Resources
Somchai Pipitvijitkorn Director
Sujint Chumpolkanjana Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MK RESTAURANT GROUP PCL2 201
STARBUCKS CORPORATION30.05%98 909
COMPASS GROUP PLC25.52%42 398
SODEXO19.72%17 160
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.15.82%14 180
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%5 767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group