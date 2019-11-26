MK Restaurant Public : Company's 2020 annual official holidays announcement

Your sincerely,
(Mrs. Sudarut Patvivatsiri) Corporate Secretary
November 26, 2019
Subject: Company's 2020 annual official holidays announcement
To:
The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
MK Restaurant Group Public Company Limited (M) would like to inform the official holidays for
the year 2020 as follows:
1.
Wednesday
1 January
New Year's Day
2.
Monday
10 February
Substitution for Makha Bucha Day
(Saturday 8 February 2020)
3.
Monday
13 April
Songkran Festival
4.
Tuesday
14 April
Songkran Festival
5.
Wednesday
15 April
Songkran Festival
6.
Friday
1 May
National Labor Day
7.
Monday
4 May
Coronation Day
8.
Wednesday
6 May
Wisakha Bucha Day
9.
Wednesday
3 June
H.M. Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana's Birthday
10.
Monday
6 July
Substitution for Asarnha Bucha Day (Sunday 5 July 2020)
11.
Tuesday
28 July
H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's
Birthday
12.
Wednesday
12 August
H.M. Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's Birthday /
Mother's day
13. Tuesday
13 October
H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great Memorial Day
14. Monday
7 December
Substitution for H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej
The Great's Birthday / National Day / Father's Day
(Saturday 5 December 2020)
15. Thursday
31 December
New Year's Eve
Please be informed accordingly
Disclaimer
MK Restaurant Group pcl published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 01:57:05 UTC