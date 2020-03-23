MK Restaurant Public : Notification of the cancellation of the Company's 2020 official holidays

March 24, 2020
Subject: Notification of the cancellation of the Company's 2020 official holidays
To: Director & Manager
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
According to the Cabinet's resolution on March 17, 2020 to postpone the annual public holidays on April 13-15, 2020 in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and to stop the epidemic in the country, MK Restaurant Group Public Company Limited ("the company") considered to cancel the holidays on April 13-15, 2020 and will announce the substitution later.
Please be informed accordingly
Your sincerely,
(Mrs. Sudarut Patvivatsiri)
Corporate Secretary
