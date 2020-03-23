MK Restaurant Public : Notification of the cancellation of the Company's 2020 official holidays

Log in
Notification of the cancellation of the Company's 2020 official holidays

03/23/2020 | 09:53pm EDT

March 24, 2020

Subject: Notification of the cancellation of the Company's 2020 official holidays

To: Director & Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the Cabinet's resolution on March 17, 2020 to postpone the annual public holidays on April 13-15, 2020 in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and to stop the epidemic in the country, MK Restaurant Group Public Company Limited ("the company") considered to cancel the holidays on April 13-15, 2020 and will announce the substitution later.

Please be informed accordingly

Your sincerely,

(Mrs. Sudarut Patvivatsiri)

Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

MK Restaurant Group pcl published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 01:52:06 UTC
