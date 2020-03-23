MK Restaurant Public : Notification of the cancellation of the Company's 2020 official holidays

March 24, 2020

Subject: Notification of the cancellation of the Company's 2020 official holidays

To: Director & Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the Cabinet's resolution on March 17, 2020 to postpone the annual public holidays on April 13-15, 2020 in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and to stop the epidemic in the country, MK Restaurant Group Public Company Limited ("the company") considered to cancel the holidays on April 13-15, 2020 and will announce the substitution later.

Please be informed accordingly

Your sincerely,

(Mrs. Sudarut Patvivatsiri)

Corporate Secretary